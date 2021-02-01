Review 10.1172/JCI136222

The knowns and unknowns of latent Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection

W. Henry Boom,1,2,3 Ulrich E. Schaible,4,5 and Jacqueline M. Achkar6,7

1Department of Medicine,

2Department of Pathology, and

3Department of Molecular Biology and Microbiology, Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

4Division of Cellular Microbiology, Research Center Borstel–Leibniz Lung Center, Borstel, Germany.

5German Center for Infection Research, partner site Hamburg-Lübeck-Borstel-Riems, Germany.

6Department of Medicine and

7Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jacqueline M. Achkar, Departments of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Block Building, Room 115, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8763; Email: jacqueline.achkar@einsteinmed.org.

J Clin Invest. 2021;131(3):e136222. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136222.
Humans have been infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) for thousands of years. While tuberculosis (TB), one of the deadliest infectious diseases, is caused by uncontrolled Mtb infection, over 90% of presumed infected individuals remain asymptomatic and contain Mtb in a latent TB infection (LTBI) without ever developing disease, and some may clear the infection. A small number of heavily Mtb-exposed individuals appear to resist developing traditional LTBI. Because Mtb has mechanisms for intracellular survival and immune evasion, successful control involves all of the arms of the immune system. Here, we focus on immune responses to Mtb in humans and nonhuman primates and discuss new concepts and outline major knowledge gaps in our understanding of LTBI, ranging from the earliest events of exposure and infection to success or failure of Mtb control.

