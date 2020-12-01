Lymphatic drainage from bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue in tolerant lung allografts promotes peripheral tolerance

Induction and maintenance of peripheral tolerance after lung transplantation depends on the presence of the pulmonary allograft. We have previously reported that tolerance develops after lung transplantation, as evidenced by long-term acceptance of donor-matched, but not third-party, hearts by recipients of tolerant pulmonary allografts (12). We wanted to investigate whether the continued presence of the tolerant lung allograft was required for the induction of tolerance. To examine this, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 recipients that received perioperative costimulatory blockade, a regimen that we have previously shown results in tolerance induction after pulmonary transplantation (10). At least 30 days later, BALB/c hearts were transplanted into these B6 hosts. When the lung allografts were removed 24 hours before engraftment of the heart, the cardiac grafts were rejected (Figure 1A). We observed intimal thickening and often luminal occlusion of coronary arteries in rejected grafts, consistent with the development of cardiac allograft vasculopathy (Figure 1, B, C, E, and F). Next, we wanted to assess whether the presence of a tolerant pulmonary allograft was necessary to maintain peripheral tolerance. We therefore transplanted BALB/c hearts into B6 mice that had been engrafted with BALB/c lungs at least 30 days prior while receiving perioperative costimulatory blockade. Thirty days after heart transplantation we removed the tolerant pulmonary allograft. While most hearts stopped beating, a few cardiac grafts continued to beat weakly during the observation period (Figure 1A). These grafts had evidence of cardiac allograft vasculopathy (Figure 1, D and G). Compared with control grafts we observed a lower density of B cells, but a higher density of T lymphocytes in hearts that were rejected after either early or late removal of the tolerant lung allograft (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136057DS1). Removal of the lung allograft before or after heart transplantation was also associated with a significantly lower cardiac allograft density of Foxp3+ cells as well as a decrease in the ratio of Foxp3+ cells to overall T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). Thus, donor-specific tolerance in the periphery cannot be induced or maintained in the absence of a tolerant lung allograft.

Figure 1 Induction and maintenance of peripheral tolerance after lung transplantation depend on the presence of the tolerant pulmonary allograft. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of BALB/c hearts that were transplanted into B6 mice that had received BALB/c lungs under perioperative costimulatory blockade at least 30 days prior (●) without (n = 8), (▼) with removal of the tolerant pulmonary allograft 24 hours before cardiac transplantation (early pneumonectomy) (n = 7), and (▲) with removal of the tolerant pulmonary allograft 30 days after cardiac transplantation (late pneumonectomy) (n = 7). Control vs. early pneumonectomy P < 0.001; control vs. late pneumonectomy P < 0.05; early pneumonectomy vs. late pneumonectomy not significant. Histological appearance (H&E) of (B) long-term-surviving BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 mouse that carries a tolerant BALB/c lung allograft, (C) rejected BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 mouse in which tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was removed 24 hours before heart transplantation, and (D) rejected BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 mouse in which tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was removed 30 days after heart transplantation. Verhoeff’s elastin stain of (E) long-term-surviving BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 mouse that carries a tolerant BALB/c lung allograft, (F) rejected BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 mouse in which tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was removed 24 hours before heart transplantation, and (G) rejected BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 mouse in which tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was removed 30 days after heart transplantation. CTRL, control; PNX, pneumonectomy. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Immunoregulatory cells traffic from tolerant lung allograft to periphery during induction of tolerance. The dependence of peripheral tolerance on the presence of a tolerant pulmonary allograft pointed to a critical role for continuous trafficking of regulatory cells or secretion of soluble mediators from the transplanted lung. We have previously reported that bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue, a tertiary lymphoid organ, is induced in tolerant lung allografts (10). Furthermore, we have recently shown that graft-resident Foxp3+ cells, which are located within the bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue, are critical to maintaining tolerance to transplanted lungs (12). To evaluate whether induction of heart transplant tolerance depends on Foxp3+ cells we transplanted BALB/c hearts into B6 Foxp3-GFP recipients (which express GFP under the control of the Foxp3 promoter) that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. Early after transplantation, we observed recruitment of recipient Foxp3+ cells to the cardiac graft where many Foxp3+ cells had extravasated (Figure 2A and Supplemental Video 1). More importantly, continuous depletion of recipient Foxp3+ cells after transplantation of BALB/c hearts into B6 Foxp3-DTR mice (which express the human diphtheria toxin receptor [DTR] under the control of the Foxp3 promoter) that received perioperative costimulatory blockade triggered the rejection of cardiac allografts (Figure 2, B–D). Thus, regulatory T cells are functionally important to mediate long-term survival of hearts in this model.

Figure 2 Foxp3+ cells are critical for long-term survival after heart transplantation. (A) Intravital 2-photon (2P) imaging depicting Foxp3+ cells infiltrating BALB/c hearts 6 days after transplantation into B6 Foxp3 IRES-GFP mice (Foxp3+ cells: green; quantum dot–labeled [q-dot–labeled] vessels: red; second harmonic generation [SHG]: blue) (n = 3). (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of BALB/c hearts after transplantation into (▲) B6 recipients (n = 5) or (▼) DT-treated B6 Foxp3-DTR mice (n = 5). Histological appearance (H&E) of (C) long-term-surviving BALB/c heart after transplantation into B6 recipient and (D) rejected heart after transplantation into DT-treated B6 Foxp3-DTR host. All recipients were treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade (CSB). Scale bars: 30 μm (A) and 100 μm (C and D).

To examine whether Foxp3+ cells that reside in tolerant pulmonary allografts exit the lung and traffic to the periphery we took advantage of our lung retransplant model. We have previously reported that tolerant lung allografts survive long term after retransplantation into nonimmunosuppressed recipients (10). We transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 Foxp3-GFP recipients that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. At least 30 days later these tolerant grafts were retransplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice. Twenty-one days after lung retransplantation BALB/c hearts were engrafted into these mice (Figure 3A). Six days after heart transplantation, we observed recruitment of Foxp3-GFP cells to the transplanted hearts where many Foxp3+ cells had entered the graft tissue (Figure 3B and Supplemental Video 2). These findings indicated that Foxp3+ cells within the transplanted heart originated from the tolerant lung allograft. At this time point, we continued to detect GFP+ cells in the lung graft (Figure 3C). We observed that the majority of these cells expressed Ki-67 in cardiac allografts, which is consistent with their expansion. While we also observed their proliferation in lung allografts, the percentage of Ki-67–expressing cells was higher in the transplanted hearts (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). These cells expressed high levels of intracellular CTLA-4 in both compartments (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Notably, such BALB/c heart allografts survived long term (Figure 3, D and E). In addition to Foxp3+ cells, we were able to detect other T lymphocyte populations, such as CD8+ T cells in transplanted hearts that have originated from the tolerant lung allografts. Most of these CD8+ T cells were CD44hiCD62lo, consistent with an effector memory phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Of note, while we observed that some CD8+ T cells in tolerant lung allografts expressed CD103, a marker that is characteristic of nonmigratory tissue-resident memory cells, CD103 expression was largely absent on CD8+ T cells in cardiac grafts that had originated from the lung grafts (13) (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). In contrast to donor-matched BALB/c cardiac grafts, hearts derived from a third-party (CBA mice) were acutely rejected when transplanted into B6 recipients that had received tolerant BALB/c lung allografts 21 days prior (Supplemental Figure 4). We also assessed whether Foxp3+ cells migrate from tolerant BALB/c lung allografts into syngeneic B6 heart grafts. Only a small percentage of CD4+ T cells that were present in syngeneic B6 hearts 6 days after transplantation expressed Foxp3, very few of which were derived from the original host (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 Peripheral tolerance is associated with exit of Foxp3+ cells from tolerant lung allograft. (A) Schematic diagram depicting experimental transplant model. Intravital 2-photon imaging of (B) BALB/c cardiac allograft (n = 3) and (C) retransplanted (Retxp) tolerant BALB/c lung allograft (n = 3) 6 days after transplantation of BALB/c heart into B6 mouse into which a tolerant BALB/c lung was retransplanted at least 21 days prior (Foxp3+ cells: green; quantum dot–labeled [q-dot–labeled] vessels: red; second harmonic generation [SHG]: blue). The BALB/c lung had been originally transplanted into a B6 Foxp3 IRES-GFP mouse (treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade) at least 30 days before the retransplant procedure. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of BALB/c hearts (▲) that were transplanted into B6 recipients that received perioperative costimulatory blockade (n = 5) or (●) that were transplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice that received tolerant BALB/c pulmonary allografts at least 21 days before cardiac transplantation (n = 7). The BALB/c lungs had been originally engrafted into B6 mice that received perioperative costimulatory blockade and then retransplanted at least 30 days later. (E) Histological appearance (H&E) of long-term-surviving BALB/c hearts after transplantation into B6 mice into which a tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was retransplanted at least 21 days prior. Scale bars: 30 μm (B and C) and 100 μm (E).

Lymphatic drainage from bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue facilitates exit of Foxp3+ cells and mediates peripheral tolerance. Having shown that Foxp3+ cells exit the tolerant pulmonary allograft, we next set out to examine how cells migrate from the bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue in the transplanted lung to the periphery. In previous work we demonstrated that high endothelial venules, specialized vessels through which cells can enter secondary or tertiary lymphoid organs, form in bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue within tolerant lung allografts (10, 14). Consistent with previous reports that lymphatic vessels can also form in tertiary lymphoid organs, we observed many vascular structures that stained for VEGFR-3 within the bronchus-associated lymphoid tissues of tolerant lung allografts (Figure 4A) (3). We detected VEGFR-3 staining only in luminal cells. Interestingly, we observed Foxp3+ cells within the lumina of these lymphatic vessels.

Figure 4 Lymphatic drainage from lung allograft is reestablished within 21 days after transplantation. (A) Immunostaining of VEGFR-3 and Foxp3 in bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue in BALB/c lung 30 days after transplantation into B6 recipient that was treated with costimulatory blockade. Representative images and quantification of intensity of fluorescent dye (dextran–Alexa Fluor 488) in (B) draining mediastinal lymph nodes (LN) (original magnification, ×100) and (C) left lungs (original magnification, ×50) in naive B6 mice, B6 mice 7 days or 21 days after transplantation (Txp) of BALB/c lungs (DAPI blue) (n = 5). Lung recipients were treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade. Scale bars: 100 μm (A and B) and 200 μm (C). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA was used to compare the means. NS, not significant.

Peribronchial lymphatic vessels are severed as part of the lung transplant procedure. To evaluate at what time point after lung transplantation lymphatic drainage from the pulmonary graft to the periphery is reestablished, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 mice that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. Lymphatic drainage from the lung allograft was evaluated 21 days after transplantation by instilling a fluorescent dye into the bronchus of the graft. We observed accumulation of fluorescent dye in the draining mediastinal lymph nodes, albeit at somewhat lower levels when compared with naive nontransplanted mice (Figure 4B). However, when we administered fluorescent dye into the graft bronchus 7 days after transplantation, there was virtually no detectable dye in the draining lymph nodes (Figure 4B). These findings are consistent with previously published reports in large animals and more recently in mice demonstrating that lymphatic drainage from pulmonary grafts is reestablished approximately 2 to 3 weeks after the lung transplant procedure (15, 16). No differences in the density of the fluorescent dye were detected in the lungs among these conditions (Figure 4C).

Next, we wanted to evaluate whether the reestablishment of lymphatic drainage from the tolerant lung allograft was critical for the induction of peripheral tolerance. To this end, we transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 Foxp3-GFP recipients that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. At least 30 days later these tolerant grafts were retransplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice. Seven days after lung retransplantation BALB/c hearts were engrafted into these mice (Figure 5A). Although Foxp3-GFP cells were present in the lungs, we did not observe Foxp3-GFP cells within the cardiac allografts 6 days after heart transplantation (Figure 5, B and C). In contrast to the long-term survival of cardiac allografts that were engrafted 21 days after lung retransplantation, hearts that were transplanted 7 days after lung retransplantation were rejected (Figure 5, D and E). We next wanted to determine if pharmacologically induced lymphangiogenesis could facilitate peripheral tolerance in this model. Here, we employed VEGF-C156S, a VEGF-C mutant with exclusive binding affinity for VEGFR-3, a receptor that is expressed on lymphatic endothelial cells and mediates lymphatic sprouting (17). Although VEGFR-3 expression has been observed by immunostaining on sprouting blood vessels in monkeys and humans, most studies indicate that VEGF-C156S does not promote angiogenesis in adults (18–21). Given that our vascularized lung transplant model establishes blood flow at the time of engraftment, any potential effect of VEGF-C156S on new blood vessel formation is not likely to impact cell migration. Also, VEGF-C156S did not increase the chemotaxis of regulatory T cells compared with vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 6). We treated B6 recipients with VEGF-C156S for 7 days after receiving a tolerant BALB/c lung allograft and then transplanted BALB/c hearts into these mice. In contrast to our observations without VEGF-C156S treatment (Figure 5C), administration of VEGF-C156S resulted in the infiltration of lung allograft–derived Foxp3-GFP cells into the cardiac allografts (Figure 6, A–C), which was associated with their long-term survival (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 5 Peripheral tolerance is not induced in the absence of lymphatic drainage from the tolerant lung allograft. (A) Schematic diagram depicting experimental transplant model. Intravital 2-photon imaging of (B) retransplanted (Retxp) tolerant BALB/c lung allograft (n = 3) and (C) BALB/c cardiac allograft (n = 3) 6 days after transplantation of BALB/c heart into B6 mouse into which a tolerant BALB/c lung was retransplanted 7 days prior (Foxp3+ cells: green; quantum dot–labeled [q-dot–labeled] vessels: red; second harmonic generation [SHG]: blue). The BALB/c lung had been transplanted into a B6 Foxp3 IRES-GFP mouse (treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade) at least 30 days before the retransplant procedure. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of BALB/c hearts that were transplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice that received tolerant BALB/c pulmonary allografts (●) 7 (n = 8) or (▲) at least 21 days (n = 7) before cardiac transplantation. The BALB/c lungs had been originally engrafted into B6 mice that received perioperative costimulatory blockade and then retransplanted at least 30 days later. (▼) Depicts the survival of BALB/c hearts that were transplanted into DT-treated B6 Foxp3-DTR mice that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. (E) Histological appearance (H&E) of rejected BALB/c hearts after transplantation into B6 mice into which a tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was retransplanted 7 days prior. Scale bars: 30 μm (B and C) and 100 μm (E).

Figure 6 Stimulation of lymphangiogenesis promotes induction of peripheral tolerance after lung transplantation. Intravital 2-photon imaging of (A) retransplanted (Retxp) tolerant BALB/c lung allograft (n = 2) and (B) BALB/c cardiac allograft (n = 2) 6 days after transplantation of BALB/c heart into a B6 mouse into which a tolerant BALB/c lung was retransplanted 7 days prior and received VEGF-C156S between the time of lung retransplantation and heart transplantation (Foxp3+ cells: green; quantum dot–labeled [q-dot–labeled] vessels: red; second harmonic generation [SHG]: blue). The BALB/c lung had been originally transplanted into a B6 Foxp3 IRES-GFP mouse (treated with perioperative costimulatory blockade [CSB]) at least 30 days before the retransplant procedure. (C) Quantification of density of Foxp3-GFP cells in BALB/c hearts (up to 5 separate areas/graft were examined) 6 days after transplantation (Txp) into B6 recipients of tolerant BALB/c lung allografts, that received no treatment or were treated with VEGF-C156S for 7 days before cardiac transplantation. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of BALB/c hearts that were transplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 mice, (●) untreated (n = 7) or (▲) treated with VEGF-C156S (n = 4), that received tolerant BALB/c pulmonary allografts 7 days before cardiac transplantation. The BALB/c lungs had been originally engrafted into B6 mice that received perioperative costimulatory blockade and then retransplanted at least 30 days later. (E) Histological appearance (H&E) of long-term-surviving BALB/c hearts after transplantation into VEGFC-156S–treated B6 mice into which a tolerant BALB/c lung allograft was retransplanted 7 days prior. Scale bars: 30 μm (A and B) and 100 μm (E).

Finally, we wanted to evaluate whether disruption of lymphatic growth prevented induction of peripheral tolerance after lung transplantation. Here, we employed an anti–VEGFR-3 antibody that we and others have shown to inhibit lymphatic regrowth (22, 23). We transplanted BALB/c lungs into B6 Foxp3-GFP recipients that received perioperative costimulatory blockade. At least 30 days later these tolerant lungs were retransplanted into nonimmunosuppressed B6 hosts that received treatment with anti–VEGFR-3. Twenty-one days later we transplanted BALB/c hearts into these mice. While Foxp3-GFP cells were present in the lung allografts, in contrast to control conditions (Figure 3B), we did not observe GFP+ cells in the cardiac allografts 6 days after heart transplantation (Figure 7, A–C). All hearts stopped beating, with histological evidence of rejection (Figure 7, D and E), similarly to heart grafts implanted 7 days after lung retransplantation (Figure 5, D and E). The lung allografts did not have evidence of rejection (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). However, the size of their bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue was increased compared with mice that did not receive treatment with anti–VEGFR-3 (Supplemental Figure 7C). Moreover, many lymphatic vessels were filled with cells, including Foxp3+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7D).