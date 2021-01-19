Circulating markers of NADH-reductive stress correlate with mitochondrial disease severity

Phenotypic, laboratory, and MRS characterization of the m.3243A>G discovery cohort. With the ultimate goals of using metabolomic and proteomic measurements to both discriminate patients with MELAS from controls as well as to correlate with disease severity, we documented histories, performed exams, collected blood and urine samples, and performed MRS on a discovery cohort of 134 individuals (Figure 1). Twenty individuals harboring the m.3243A>G variant had a documented stroke-like event and fulfilled conservative clinical criteria to comprise the MELAS cohort (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136055DS1) (10). The patient cohort also consisted of 82 individuals with m.3243A>G mutations (harboring the variant or who were obligate carriers) with a range of disease features but without stroke-like episode who we refer to here as m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients. All individuals, including the 32 controls, were in their baseline state of health at the time of participation and their clinic visits were coordinated to complete all aspects of the study within 2 days (Supplemental Table 1). All samples were first morning samples and the majority of participants were fasting except for a small fraction (< 10%) who required food with their morning medications, which were taken at least 2 hours prior to sample collection (Table 2 and Methods).

Table 1 Demographics and disease features of study participants

Table 2 Clinical laboratory values of study participants

Comparisons of the clinical features across the 3 groups were consistent with previous natural history studies demonstrating severe deficits across multiple systems with m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients being intermediate between controls and patients with MELAS (Table 1) (40). As seen in prior studies, patients with MELAS had a lower mean body mass index (BMI) (Table 1) (40). The majority of patients with MELAS showed deficits in their neurological exams (Columbia Neurological Score), cognitive abilities (Folstein Mini-Mental State Examination Score), and memory. Muscle strength and 6-minute walk test, both reflections of myopathy, were substantially impaired in patients with MELAS. Hearing loss (80%), diabetes (60%), and gastrointestinal complaints (75%) were frequent MELAS complications. These multisystemic deficits were associated with markedly worse Karnofsky performance status scores in both patients with MELAS and m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients as compared with controls. The wide spectrum of severities was evident in m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients, as several displayed lower Karnofsky scores than the highest scoring patients with MELAS.

Laboratory studies of the discovery cohort revealed expected disease-associated differences (Table 2). Urine heteroplasmy was progressively higher from controls to m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients to patients with MELAS, albeit with wide variation, consistent with prior studies (36, 41). MRS ventricular lactate, a recognized marker of MELAS severity (37), was found to be progressively higher in the patient groups. As a corroboration of urine heteroplasmy and MRS lactate as readouts of severity, we observed moderately strong correlations of each measure with the Karnofsky score (τ = –0.49 and –0.42, respectively) (41, 42).

Although standard blood cell counts, electrolytes, liver function tests, and endocrine parameters were formally within the normal reference ranges, patients with MELAS and controls showed marked differences in certain laboratory values (Table 2). Patients with MELAS had lower red blood cell counts but higher total white blood cell counts, although their subtypes showed no significant differences (data not shown). An elevated corrected anion gap in patients with MELAS likely reflected a mild baseline metabolic acidosis. Alkaline phosphatase, globulin, and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) were also substantially increased in MELAS. As previously observed, total triiodothyronine (T3) is markedly lower in patients with MELAS (40). Finally, elevated hemoglobin A1c levels were consistent with the impaired glucose tolerance associated with MELAS (43). In summary, clinical characterization of the discovery cohort recapitulated the multisystemic nature of MELAS and highlighted MRS ventricular lactate and urine heteroplasmy as quantitative markers of functional severity (37, 40).

Proteomics validated GDF-15 and nominated sE-selectin, HS6ST1, and RET as candidate biomarkers. To identify protein markers of MELAS, we performed proteomic profiling on plasma samples from 16 m.3243A>G patients with MELAS, 60 m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients (i.e., those without stroke-like episodes), and 24 controls using an aptamer-based multiplexed assay (SOMAscan, SomaLogic Inc.) that quantifies 1310 proteins (Supplemental Table 1). Since the proteome and metabolome are known to change with age, sex, and BMI, we compared levels of each protein in MELAS and controls after controlling for these variables and identified 4 proteins meeting a false discovery rate (FDR) threshold of 2% (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A). The most markedly changed among these was growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15), which validated previous studies that found it to be elevated in mitochondrial disease, including MELAS (Figure 2, A and B) (44–46). Also identified as substantially altered were the levels of 3 plasma proteins. Compared with controls, patients with MELAS showed increased levels of sE-selectin but modestly decreased levels of heparan sulfate 6-O-sulfotransferase 1 (HS6ST1) and receptor tyrosine kinase (RET) (Figure 2, C–E). In summary, proteomic profiling of the discovery cohort provided formal validation of GDF-15 as a MELAS marker while nominating 3 new protein markers.

Figure 2 Comparison of 1310 proteins and 376 targeted metabolites in plasma of patients with MELAS and controls. (A) Four proteins discriminate patients with MELAS (n = 16) from controls (n = 24) at the 2% FDR threshold with the indicated fold effects and 95% CI. Plots (B–E, G–J, and L) show box (median with quartiles) and whisker (1.5 × IQR) plots of controls, m.3243A>G non-MELAS and patients with MELAS for each analyte meeting the 2% FDR threshold with individual data points plotted only for outliers. All show log 10 (AU) after correction for age, sex, BMI, and batch. (B) Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15). (C) HS6ST1, heparan-sulfate 6-O-sulfotransferase 1. (D) sE-selectin, soluble E-selection. (E) RET proto-oncogene (RET). (F) Twenty-three metabolites from the targeted platform significantly discriminate patients with MELAS (n = 20) from controls (n = 32), with the indicated fold effects and 95% CIs. (G–J and L) Box and whisker plots for 18 of the top metabolites. (K) The significances shown as –log 10 (P value) of each of the 26 different acylcarnitine species identified by the targeted metabolomics platform are shown according to carbon chain length with the gray line at y = 2.92 marking the 2% FDR threshold. The P values shown here are the results of a regression analysis controlling for age, sex, BMI, and batch (see Methods).

Metabolomics analyses recovered classic markers while nominating new ones. We applied 4 complementary liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods (Broad Institute) to measure relative levels of 376 identified polar and nonpolar metabolites in 134 plasma samples (20 m.3243A>G patients with MELAS, 82 m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients, 32 controls). After controlling for age, sex, and BMI and applying a 2% FDR cutoff, we identified 23 metabolites in this discovery cohort that were significantly different between patients with MELAS and controls (Figure 2F, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Three classic respiratory chain disease markers (lactate, pyruvate, and alanine) were prominent among the top targeted metabolites distinguishing patients with MELAS from controls and, along with GDF-15 above, validated our discovery pipeline (Figure 2, F and G) (47, 48).

Other metabolites highlighted in this analysis included familiar as well as recently nominated markers. Elevations of tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle intermediates have been reported in mitochondrial diseases and, indeed, we found patients with MELAS have small but significant increases in citrate, aconitate, isocitrate, and malate (Figure 2H) (48). However, not all TCA intermediates were increased, as succinate was actually reduced, barely missing our significance threshold (Supplemental Figure 2A).

The suite of top metabolites included several that feed into the TCA cycle. C2:0-carnitine, a product of acetyl-CoA, into which pyruvate and fatty acid β-oxidation funnel, was higher in patients with MELAS (Figure 2H). Similarly, C3:0-carnitine is a product of propionyl-CoA, into which catabolic products of odd chain fatty acids and several amino acids pass en route to the TCA cycle and which is also elevated in patients with MELAS (Figure 2H). Furthermore, in analogous biochemical organization to pyruvate and lactate, α-ketobutyrate can be converted to C3:0-carnitine or reduced to α-hydroxybutyrate by LDH. Interestingly, α-hydroxybutyrate was increased in patients with MELAS (Figure 2I), confirming studies that identified this metabolite as a robust marker of mitochondrial disease as well as hepatic NADH/NAD+ ratio in mouse studies (49–52).

Acylcarnitines are known to be elevated in mitochondrial disorders and comprise 8 of the top 23 metabolites (Figure 2, F and J). Targeted metabolomics reported 26 acylcarnitines species and indicated the MELAS pattern includes short chain acylcarnitines with less than 5 carbons as well as the 3 hydroxy-acylcarnitines species detected (Figure 2K). However, as these were the only 3 hydroxy-acylcarnitines reported, a complete MELAS acylcarnitine signature could not be resolved from this platform. Carnitine itself as well as creatine, both previously nominated mitochondrial disease markers, were markedly increased in patients with MELAS (Figure 2L) (53). The 4 patients with MELAS taking carnitine and 2 taking a cocktail of mitochondrial vitamins (none were taking creatine) did not account for these or the acylcarnitine observations. Although all but 4 patients with MELAS were taking supplements, the number taking any individual supplement was too small to rigorously determine correlations with any metabolite. In summary, targeted metabolomic profiling identified clinically familiar as well as recently nominated metabolic markers that began to delineate a MELAS biochemical signature (Figure 2).

Untargeted metabolomics, combined with cheminformatics and analytical chemistry, revealed changes in 3 families of metabolites. To complement the targeted metabolomics approach we also analyzed all 134 plasma samples on an untargeted LC-MS platform (Massachusetts General Hospital) in full-scan mode, in which it was feasible for us to perform follow-up analytical chemistry on anonymous peaks. This platform detected levels for 5584 features, of which 237 could be putatively assigned a chemical identity (e.g., lactate, alanine, α-hydroxybutyrate) based on a retention time library, while 5347 remained unidentified.

We prioritized the unidentified features based on their ability to discriminate patients with MELAS from controls after correcting for age, sex, and BMI. Applying a 2% FDR cutoff, we found 536 total peaks were significant, of which only 31 were readily identified on the basis of retention time standards; 6 of these 31 (lactate, pyruvate, alanine, C2:0-carnitine, C3:0-carnitine, α-hydroxybutyrate) were among the 23 significant metabolites identified on the targeted platform (Figure 3A, black dots). As the strongest peaks that distinguished cases from controls were many of the 505 unidentified features, we searched for potential compound matches using only their accurate exact masses in the Human Metabolome Database (HMDB) (54). As we manually reviewed the top 505 unidentified peaks, 3 metabolite families repeatedly emerged as candidate matches: N-lactoyl-amino acids, β-hydroxy acylcarnitines (BOHCAs), and β-hydroxy fatty acids (BOHFAs).

Figure 3 Biomarker discovery from untargeted metabolic profiling. (A) The untargeted metabolomics platform identified 5584 features. Each data point reflects the fold-change and P value comparing patients with MELAS (n = 20) and controls (n = 32). Two hundred thirty-seven of the features were identified and 6 of those features (black dots) were identified by the targeted platform. Overall, 536 features met the 2% FDR threshold indicated by a gray line at y = 1.7. Three biochemical families appeared when searching for potential chemical matches by mass in HMDB: N-lactoyl-amino acids (red dots), hydroxy-fatty acids (yellow dots), and hydroxyacyl carnitines (cyan dots). (B) Four significant peaks matched N-lactoyl-amino acids. The origin of these metabolites is not known, though they have been proposed to be catalyzed as shown by reverse proteolysis. (C) A chemically synthesized N-lactoyl-phenylalanine standard has the same fragmentation pattern as the peak observed in a sample from a patient with MELAS. (D–F) Graphs following the formatting of Figure 2 show the distributions of (D) 4 N-lactoyl-amino acids, (E) 4 of the 12 hydroxycarnitines, and (F) 4 of the 10 hydroxy-fatty acids in controls (n = 32) in m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients (n = 82) and patients with MELAS (n = 20).

The first group of markers we explored in the unidentified peaks were 4 putative N-lactoyl-amino acids (Figure 3A, red dots). To our knowledge, these metabolites have only been identified twice previously in humans and have been proposed to be products of reverse proteolysis between lactate and amino acids (Figure 3B) (55, 56). Using LC-MS/MS, we confirmed that fragmentation of these 4 peaks matched authentic standards as well as previous reports of 4 N-lactoyl-amino acids: N-lactoyl-phenylalanine (Figure 3C), N-lactoyl-leucine/isoleucine (unable to distinguish), N-lactoyl-tyrosine, and N-lactoyl-valine (55). Levels of these N-lactoyl-amino acids were significantly increased in patients with MELAS compared with controls (Figure 3D) and were strongly correlated to one another (R2 > 0.8). We searched the LC-MS data for masses of all possible N-lactoyl-amino acids and found 7 putative additional members. However, only 3 (putative N-lactoyl-alanine, N-lactoyl-threonine, and N-lactoyl-glutamine) were significantly correlated (R2 > 0.5) to the 4 confirmed N-lactoyl-amino acids and only 2 (N-lactoyl-alanine and N-lactoyl-glutamine) met our 2% FDR threshold, though neither were as substantially increased as the 4 confirmed species. While their biological role is unclear, these results nominate 4 N-lactoyl-amino acids as potential MELAS markers.

The second metabolite family that emerged among the unidentified features consisted of 15 hydroxy-acylcarnitines ranging from 4 to 18 carbons in length (Figure 3A, cyan dots) and included 3 hydroxy-acylcarnitines highlighted by our targeted platform. To verify these hydroxy-acylcarnitines, we confirmed their retention times with 4 purchased standards (see Methods). Although we were unable to determine the exact position of the hydroxyl group, the β-position is consistent with prior observations in a diabetes mouse model (57). Moreover, the β-position is also consistent with inhibition of the NAD+-dependent dehydrogenation of β-hydroxyacyl-CoA species during fatty acid β-oxidation with elevated NADH/NAD+ ratio. The BOHCA family observed in the untargeted platform included some of the most significant of all features detected (Figure 3, A and E). This observation complemented the results from the targeted platform to more completely describe the MELAS acylcarnitine signature to include BOHCAs of all lengths as well as short acylcarnitines.

The third family spotlighted by the untargeted platform were 10 hydroxy-fatty acids of lengths ranging from 6 to 18 carbons (Figure 3A yellow dots, and Figure 3F). As noted above, we suspected the hydroxyl group is in the β-position as an elevated NADH/NAD+ ratio would interrupt fatty acid β-oxidation. We confirmed the retention times of 6 hydroxy-fatty acids using authentic standards. Using LC-MS/MS fragmentation of standards, we found the β-hydroxy fatty acid (and not the α-hydroxy forms) produced a 59.0134 m/z transition upon fragmentation (Figure 4, A–D). We used this transition and an LC-MS/MS method to measure relative levels of 16 different β-hydroxy fatty acids ranging from 4 to 18 carbons, 13 of which were significantly elevated in patients with MELAS compared with controls (Figure 4, E and F). In addition to identifying a new class of potential MELAS biomarkers, these observations point to a shared biochemical origin underlying the metabolic perturbations in hydroxylated acylcarnitines and fatty acids.

Figure 4 BOHFAs are significantly increased in MELAS. (A) Fragmentation of a standard of β-OH-C14:0 produces a 59.0134 m/z fragment ion but (B) fragmentation of α-OH-C14:0 does not. (C) A mixture of α- and β-OH-C14:0 standards can be separated based on retention time and the 59.0134 m/z fragment ion. Each BOHFA standard tested produced a 59.0134 m/z fragment ion (data not shown). (D) We quantified the relative level of β-OH-C14:0 in each sample using the exact mass and the 59.0134 m/z transition; the extracted ion chromatogram for 1 representative patient with MELAS is shown. (E) Sixteen BOHFAs were quantified with their respective masses and the 59.0134 m/z transition. The table shows the Wilcoxon rank-sum P value comparing 20 patients with MELAS and 32 controls. (F) Distributions of 3 representative BOHFAs, following the format in Figure 2.

Circulating markers correlated with measures of severity. To monitor patients clinically, it is desirable to identify biomarkers that reflect disease severity. The categorical analysis described so far highlights circulating markers that distinguish patients with MELAS from controls, but do not necessarily correlate quantitatively with disease severity across the entire cohort of patients with m.3243A>G. A small handful of measures and markers of disease severity have previously been reported for MELAS. The Karnofsky score (100 indicates no impairment, 30 severe disability, 0 is death), a holistic measure of functional status, has been shown to decline in patients with MELAS (36) and is often used in clinical trials (58–60). Previous studies have shown that MRS ventricular lactate, and to a lesser extent, urine heteroplasmy, are markers of MELAS disease severity (37). These 3 previously reported measures and markers tend to distinguish patients from controls in our categorical analysis (Table 1, Table 2).

To identify circulating plasma markers that best reflect severity and directly compare them with previously reported readouts of severity, we determined their correlations with urine heteroplasmy, MRS ventricular lactate, and Karnofsky score (Figure 5, A–C, respectively). We determined the Kendall rank correlation (τ) between each measure of severity and (a) all 1310 proteins measured on the proteomics platform and (b) all 658 identified metabolites (including N-lactoyl amino acids, BOHFAs, and BOHCAs). We also included direct comparisons of each measure of severity. As expected, we confirmed MRS ventricular lactate and urine heteroplasmy are strongly correlated with one another and anticorrelated with Karnofsky score (i.e., higher levels are associated with lower Karnofsky scores) (Figure 5, A–C). Encouragingly, in all 3 comparisons, we found the analytes identified as significantly altered in our categorical analyses (black dots in Figure 5, A–C) perform comparably or better than urine heteroplasmy, ventricular lactate, or Karnofsky score. Specifically, GDF-15, BOHFAs, BOHCAs, and N-lactoyl-amino acids are among the most strongly correlated with established measures and markers of severity. Surprisingly, 2 plasma analytes (GDF-15 and β-OH-C16:0 carnitine) were the most strongly correlated across all 3 measures of severity (Figure 5, A–C). We note that the markers most strongly correlated with ventricular lactate are enriched for BOHFAs and BOHCAs, while N-lactoyl-amino acids are more strongly correlated with urine heteroplasmy.

Figure 5 Correlation of plasma markers, brain lactate, or urine heteroplasmy with measures of disease severity. Kendall rank correlation coefficient (Corr. (τ)) of all 1978 proteins and identified metabolites from targeted and untargeted platforms with 3 measures of severity: (A) urine heteroplasmy, (B) MRS ventricular lactate, and (C) Karnofsky score. MRS ventricular lactate is highlighted in red, urine heteroplasmy in cyan, and Karnofsky score in green. Identified analytes found to be significant from the proteomics, targeted metabolomics, and untargeted metabolomics platforms are represented as black dots and the remainder as gray dots. The 12 most correlated and anticorrelated analytes are listed with those identified as candidate markers shown in black text and the remaining in gray text. (D) Distributions of Karnofsky scores for select analytes in controls, m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients and patients with MELAS. One data point for β-OH-C16:0 carnitine has been excluded as it was unmeasured in a control.

Among the 3 comparisons, the Karnofsky score is most reflective of disease severity and the set of analytes most strongly correlated to it includes GDF-15 as well as a mix of BOHCAs, BOHFAs, and N-lactoyl-amino acids (Figure 5, C–D). The top candidate markers accounted for the 2 most correlated and 10 of the most anticorrelated analytes (Figure 5C). Furthermore, 7 of the N-lactoyl-amino acids (Figure 5C), BOHFAs, and BOHCAs had correlations to Karnofsky score that outperformed plasma lactate. The RET protein had the highest positive correlation with Karnofsky score (Figure 5D). In conclusion, correlation with any of 3 previously reported measures of disease severity homes in on the very same candidate markers that distinguish patients with MELAS from controls and nominates these as monitoring biomarkers of MELAS.

Lability of identified metabolites in response to exercise. A limitation of the classic mitochondrial disease marker plasma lactate is its acute responsiveness to exertion that contributes to its limited specificity (61). To assess the lability of the top metabolite markers to exertion, we turned to a previously published cohort of 12 controls and 21 mitochondrial myopathy patients 3 of whom harbor the m.3243A>G mutation (Supplemental Figure 3A and ref. 61). Each individual performed an exercise cycling protocol during which blood was collected at rest, at maximal exertion, and 10 minutes after completion (Supplemental Figure 3B). Using an earlier iteration of our untargeted metabolomics platform we measured concentrations of lactate, α-hydroxybutyrate, and relative levels of 6 of our most distinguishing metabolites. We were unable to obtain BOHCA measurements or resolve the position of hydroxyl groups of hydroxy fatty acids from this platform.

As expected, lactate was elevated in patients with mitochondrial myopathy and rose with exercise (Supplemental Figure 3C). The α-hydroxybutyrate concentration was also elevated in the patients with mitochondrial myopathy who were at rest but, unlike lactate, did not rise during exercise (Supplemental Figure 3D). Aconitate and creatine similarly showed significantly elevated levels at rest and were relatively stable through exercise (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). N-lactoyl-leucine/isoleucine and N-lactoyl-valine were both substantially increased at rest and their relative levels increased slightly during exercise, consistent with prior observations (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H) (55). Finally, 2 hydroxy-fatty acids were significantly elevated in this mitochondrial myopathy cohort and did not rise with exercise (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J). Together, these measurements demonstrate a subset of our top metabolite markers extend to mitochondrial myopathy and are relatively stable during exertion.

Correlation among markers identified in the discovery analysis. An important question is whether the markers we have identified reflect independent underlying biochemical processes, or whether they are reflective of changes in a small number of core pathways. An ideal biomarker panel would have some redundancy while also spanning multiple core pathways.

We explored the correlation structure among some of the top scoring analytes. We considered the 100 samples for which both proteomics and metabolomics (Supplemental Table 1) data were available and computed Kendall rank correlations (τ) among 38 of the most discriminating analytes. This analysis included all 4 proteins, 23 targeted metabolites, 4 confirmed N-lactoyl-amino acids, 4 representative BOHFAs spanning 8 to 14 carbons, and 3 representative BOHCAs beyond the 3 identified by the targeted platform.

The analysis yields 3 prominent clusters (Figure 6A). One cluster consisted primarily of metabolites participating in cytosolic reactions, including lactate, pyruvate, and alanine, as well as the N-lactoyl-amino acids, which were highly correlated to one another, likely reflecting their shared enzymatic origin. Unexpectedly, GDF-15 was connected to the same group. The largest cluster was dominated by intramitochondrial metabolites and included the BOHFAs, BOHCAs, and 4 TCA cycle intermediates (Figure 6A). The third subgroup consisted of the short acylcarnitines (C3:0-carnitine to C5:0-carnitine) and carnitine itself. Some of the top analytes do not show strong correlation to other analytes, likely reflecting their smaller effect sizes (Figure 2, A and F).

Figure 6 Correlations among most discriminating analytes and validation of top metabolites. (A) Proteomic profiling combined with targeted and untargeted metabolomic profiling revealed 4 proteins and 34 metabolites that significantly discriminate patients with MELAS from controls. The heatmap displays Kendall rank correlation coefficients (τ) among these 38 analytes over 16 patients with MELAS, 60 m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients, and 24 controls (set in which both proteomics and metabolomics was performed, Supplemental Table 1) and reveals several groups within which there is high correlation. Twenty-two metabolites from across the correlational groups were chosen for validation and are indicated by circles; filled circles were significantly (P < 0.05) different in the validation cohort. (B) We collected plasma samples from a separate validation cohort of 16 controls and 16 patients with the m.3243A>G variant (7 of whom had MELAS) seen at 2 institutions (Supplemental Table 3). (C) Using 2 LC-MS methods, absolute concentrations of 22 metabolites were measured in the discovery (MELAS and controls only) and validation cohorts. The Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used to compare the MELAS and controls in each cohort, and 19 of the 22 metabolites validated with a P value less than 0.05. Metabolites are ordered by their discovery cohort P value. (D) Distributions for 4 representative metabolites in discovery and validation cohorts following the format of Figure 2 with significance as indicated: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. The Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used to compare metabolite levels within each cohort.

Quantitation and validation of prioritized metabolites in an independent m.3243A>G cohort. We next sought to validate a prioritized subset of the newly discovered metabolites in a completely independent cohort, now using stable-isotope dilution methods to quantify plasma concentrations of metabolites of interest. We selected 22 metabolites for validation based on 4 criteria: (a) sampling of metabolites across correlation groups (Figure 6A), (b) inclusion of classical markers as positive controls, (c) inclusion of potentially novel markers, and (d) technical feasibility (Figure 6A, circles adjacent to names). We developed 2 stable-isotope dilution LC-MS methods to measure plasma concentrations of the 22 metabolites in an independently collected validation cohort consisting of 32 individuals: 7 m.3243A>G patients with MELAS, 9 m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients, and 16 controls matched for age, sex, and BMI (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 2). We note that the male-to-female ratio of patients with MELAS was balanced in the validation cohort, whereas it was skewed to females in the discovery cohort. We also determined concentrations for 20 patients with MELAS and 32 controls in the discovery cohort. While these methods are not clinically approved, the measured concentrations were comparable to values produced by clinical assays or reported in prior publications (55, 62, 63).

Of the 22 metabolites quantified, 20 remained significantly increased (P < 0.05) in the discovery cohort and 19 of these were also significantly elevated in the validation cohort (Figure 6C). In addition to classic markers like lactate and pyruvate, we found that α-hydroxybutyrate, malate, and creatine, as well as C2:0-carnitine and C3:0-carnitine, validated in both cohorts (Figure 6, C and D, Supplemental Figure 4, A, C–D). Among the metabolites identified by the untargeted platform, all 3 BOHCAs, all 3 BOHFAs, and all 4 N-lactoyl-amino acids replicated in the validation cohort (Figure 6, C and D, Supplemental Figure 4, E–G). Reflecting their correlation with severity, many of these markers also distinguish patients with MELAS from the m.3243A>G non-MELAS patients.

In summary, 19 of the 22 assayed metabolites were significantly elevated in the validation cohort with the most discriminating being BOHCAs, BOHFAs, N-lactoyl amino acids, and alanine (Figure 6C). Combined with their correlation to severity and the stability of many to exertion, this validated set of 19 metabolites and 1 protein (GDF-15) comprise a MELAS clinical panel.