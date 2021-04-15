Lysophospholipid acylation modulates plasma membrane lipid organization and insulin sensitivity in skeletal muscle

Human subjects. All participants were prescreened and/or self-reported to be free of any known metabolic diseases or heart conditions, were not tobacco users, were not taking any medications known to alter metabolism, and were sedentary. Six lean subjects without diabetes (LN: BMI < 25 kg/m2) and 6 subjects with severe obesity (OB: BMI > 40 kg/m2) were studied (all White females). The subjects were instructed not to exercise for approximately 48 hours before the muscle biopsy. A fasting blood sample (glucose and insulin) and muscle biopsy from the vastus lateralis were collected. A portion of the biopsy sample was frozen immediately, and another portion was used to isolate primary muscle cells.

Cell culture. Primary human skeletal muscle cells (HSkMCs) were isolated from fresh muscle biopsies as previously described (15, 59). HSkMCs were cultured in growth medium containing low-glucose DMEM, 10% FBS, 0.5 mg/mL BSA, 0.5 mg/mL fetuin, 10 ng/mL human EGF, 1 μM dexamethasone, and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin. HSkMCs were differentiated in low-glucose DMEM, 2% horse serum, 0.5 mg/mL BSA, 0.5 mg/mL fetuin, and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin.

C2C12 myoblasts were grown in high-glucose DMEM (4.5 g/L glucose, with l-glutamine; Gibco 11965-092) supplemented with 10% FBS (heat-inactivated, certified, US origin; Gibco 10082-147), and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin (10,000 U/mL; Gibco 15140122). C2C12 cells were differentiated into myotubes with low-glucose DMEM (1 g/L glucose, with l-glutamine and 110 mg/L sodium pyruvate; Gibco 11885-084) supplemented with 2% horse serum (defined; VWR 16777), and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin. For experiments with CI-976, C2C12 myoblasts were differentiated with either 10 μM of CI-976 or equal-volume DMSO (vehicle). For experiments with MβCD, cells were incubated with 10 mM (1320 g/mol) MβCD for 1 hour directly dissolved into medium. For experiments with PDGF or EGF, C2C12 myotubes were incubated with 2.5 ng/mL PDGF, 100 ng/mL EGF, or 12 nM insulin for 10 minutes. Before all experiments, cells were serum-starved for 3 hours in low-glucose DMEM containing 1% BSA and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin.

Quantitative reverse transcription PCR. Samples were homogenized in TRIzol reagent (Life Technologies) to extract total RNA. One microgram RNA was reverse-transcribed using an IScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad). Reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) was performed with the Viia 7 Real-Time PCR System (Life Technologies) using SYBR Green reagent (Life Technologies). All data were normalized to ribosomal L32 gene expression, and primer sequences are provided (Supplemental Table 2).

Mass spectrometry. Global lipidomic analyses of LN and OB HSkMCs were performed at the Mass Spectrometry Resource at the Washington University School of Medicine (15). Extracted lipids with internal standards were analyzed with a Thermo Vantage triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer or a Thermo Trace GC Ultra mass spectrometer. Targeted lipidomic analyses for C2C12 myotubes and mouse skeletal muscles were conducted in the Metabolomics Core at the University of Utah (60–62). Extracted lipids with internal standards were analyzed with an Agilent triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer. The quantity of each lipid species was normalized to total lipid content for DRM/DSM experiments or to the total protein content for all others. The phospholipid saturation index was quantified by multiplication of the relative abundance of each phospholipid species by the total number of double bonds in the acyl chains of that species.

Merocyanine 540. Merocyanine 540 (MC540) measurements were taken as previously described (63). In short, skeletal muscle cells (C2C12 cells and HSkMCs) were fully differentiated, and 2 million were used for measurements. Cells were washed with HBSS (Gibco 14025092) before resuspension in a cuvette with HBSS. MC540 in DMSO was added at a final concentration of 0.2 μM, and after a 10-minute dark incubation, an emission scan was performed ranging from 550 to 750 nm with fluorescence excitation set at 540 nm on a PTI QuantaMaster 6000 Fluorimeter.

Lentivirus-mediated knockdown of LPCAT3. LPCAT3 expression was decreased using pLKO.1 lentiviral-RNAi system. Plasmids encoding shRNA for mouse LPCAT3 (shLPCAT3: TRCN0000121437) were obtained from MilliporeSigma. Packaging vector psPAX2 (ID 12260), envelope vector pMD2.G (ID 12259), and scrambled shRNA plasmid (SC: ID 1864) were obtained from Addgene. HEK293T cells in 10 cm dishes were transfected using 50 μL 0.1% polyethylenimine, 200 μL 0.15 M sodium chloride, and 500 μL Opti-MEM (with HEPES, 2.4 g/L sodium bicarbonate, and l-glutamine; Gibco 31985) with 2.66 μg of psPAX2, 0.75 μg of pMD2.G, and 3 μg of either scrambled or LPCAT3 shRNA plasmid. After 48 hours, growth medium was collected, filtered using 0.22 μm vacuum filters, and used to treat undifferentiated HSkMCs or C2C12 cells for 48 hours. To ensure that only cells infected with shRNA vectors were viable, cells were selected with puromycin throughout differentiation.

Western blot. Whole muscle or cells were homogenized and Western blots were performed as previously described (59). Protein homogenates were analyzed for abundance of phosphorylated Tyr972–insulin receptor (Invitrogen, 44-800G), insulin receptor-β (Cell Signaling, 3020S), phosphorylated Thr308-Akt (Cell Signaling, 9275S), phosphorylated Ser472-Akt (Cell Signaling, 9271L), Akt (Cell Signaling, 9272S), phosphorylated Thr642-AS160 (Cell Signaling, 8881), AS160 (MilliporeSigma, 07-741), MyoD (Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank [DSHB], D7F2), mitochondrial complexes I–V (Abcam, ab110413), MHC type I (DSHB, A4.840), MHC type IIa (DSHB, SC-71), MHC type IIx (DSHB, 6H1), MHC type IIb (DSHB, BF-F3), MHC neo (DSHB, N1.551), MHC emb (DSHB, BF-G6), caveolin-3 (BD Biosciences, 610-420), Na/K-ATPase (Cell Signaling, 3010S), flotillin-1 (Cell Signaling, 3253), and actin (MilliporeSigma, A2066).

Glycogen synthesis. The glycogen synthesis rate was quantified as previously described (64, 65). Briefly, cells were incubated in medium containing d-[U-14C]glucose with insulin (12 nM) or without insulin for 2 hours at 37°C. Cells were then washed with ice-cold PBS and homogenized for 1 hour with 0.05% SDS. Part of the lysate was used for a protein assay, and the other was combined with 2 mg carrier glycogen and incubated at 100°C for 1 hour. Ice-cold ethanol (100%) was added to the boiled samples before overnight rocking at 4°C. Samples were then centrifuged at 11,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C to pellet glycogen. Pellets were resuspended in deionized H 2 O, and glycogen synthesis was calculated with liquid scintillation.

Generation of mice with skeletal muscle–specific LPCAT3 knockout or overexpression. Conditional-LPCAT3-knockout (LPCAT3cKO+/+) mice were previously generated by flanking of exon 3 of the Lpcat3 gene with loxP sites (25). LPCAT3cKO+/+ mice were then crossed with tamoxifen-inducible, skeletal muscle–specific Cre recombinase (HSA-MerCreMer+/-) (34) mice to generate LPCAT3cKO+/+; HSA-MerCreMer-/- (control) and LPCAT3cKO+/+; HSA-MerCreMer+/- (skeletal muscle–specific LPCAT3 knockout; LPCAT3-MKO) mice. Conditional-LPCAT3-knockin (LPCAT3cKI+/+) mice were generated by insertion of a mouse LPCAT3 cDNA that was preceded by a lox-STOP-lox sequence into the Rosa26 locus of the genome. LPCAT3cKI+/+ mice were then crossed with HSA-MerCreMer+/– mice to generate LPCAT3cKI+/–; HSA-MerCreMer–/– (control) and LPCAT3cKI+/-; HSA-MerCreMer+/- (skeletal muscle–specific LPCAT3 knockin; LPCAT3-MKI) mice. Tamoxifen-injected (7.5 μg/g body mass, 5 consecutive days) control and LPCAT3-MKO/LPCAT3-MKI littermates were used for all experiments. Mice were maintained on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in a temperature-controlled room. Before all terminal experiments and tissue harvesting, mice were given an intraperitoneal injection of 80 mg/kg ketamine and 10 mg/kg xylazine.

Glucose tolerance test. Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance tests were performed by injection of 1 mg glucose per gram body mass. Mice were fasted for 4 hours before glucose injection. Blood glucose was measured before glucose injection and 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after injection via tail bleed with a handheld glucometer (Bayer Contour 7151H). In a separate set of experiments, mice were injected with 1 mg glucose per gram body mass, and blood was taken from the facial vein at the 30-minute time point for insulin quantification.

Serum insulin and glucose quantification. Blood was collected from the facial vein either before anesthesia or at the 30-minute time point of the glucose tolerance test. Blood was then placed at room temperature for 20 minutes to allow for clotting before centrifugation at 2000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant (serum) was placed in a separate tube and stored at –80°C until analysis.

Serum glucose was quantified using a colorimetric assay. A glucose standard curve was generated (MilliporeSigma, G6918), and serum samples were mixed with a PGO enzyme (MilliporeSigma, P7119) and colorimetric substrate (MilliporeSigma, F5803) and measured at OD 450 on a plate reader. Serum insulin was quantified with an insulin mouse serum kit (CisBio, 62IN3PEF) using fluorescence resonance energy transfer on a plate reader (Varioskan LUX, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp. Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamping was performed as previously described (66–68). Briefly, unrestrained mice were able to move freely while being continuously infused with insulin (2 mU/kg/min) and a variable infusion of 50% dextrose to allow for steady-state blood glucose of approximately 150 mg/dL. Constant infusion of 3H-glucose throughout the experiment and for 90 minutes before the clamp allowed for the quantification of glucose kinetics. At the end of a 2-hour clamp, 14C-2-deoxyglucose (13 μCi/mouse) was administered during steady-state conditions.

Ex vivo skeletal muscle [3H]2-deoxy-d-glucose uptake. Ex vivo glucose uptake was measured in the soleus muscle as previously described (69, 70). In brief, soleus muscles were dissected and placed in a recovery buffer (KHB with 0.1% BSA, 8 mM glucose, and 2 mM mannitol) at 37°C for 10 minutes. After incubation in recovery buffer, muscles were moved to preincubation buffer (KHB with 0.1% BSA, 2 mM sodium pyruvate, and 6 mM mannitol) with or without 200 μU/mL insulin for 15 minutes. After preincubation, muscles were placed in incubation buffer (KHB with 0.1% BSA, 9 mM [14C]mannitol, 1 mM [3H]2-deoxyglucose) with or without 200 μU/mL insulin for 15 minutes. Contralateral muscles were used for basal or insulin-stimulated measurements. After incubation, muscles were blotted dry on ice-cold filter paper, snap-frozen, and stored at –80°C until analyzed with liquid scintillation counting.

Muscle force generation. Force-generating properties of extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscles were measured as previously described (71). Briefly, EDL muscles were sutured at each tendon, and muscles were suspended at optimal length (L o ), which was determined by pulse stimulation. After L o was identified, muscles were stimulated (0.35 seconds, pulse width 0.2 milliseconds) at frequencies ranging from 10 to 200 Hz. Muscle length and mass were measured to quantify cross-sectional area (72–74) for force normalization.

Muscle immunohistochemistry. Frozen hind-limb muscle samples (tibialis anterior or EDL) embedded in OCT compound were sectioned at 10 μm using a cryostat (Microtome Plus). After 1 hour of blocking with M.O.M. mouse IgG Blocking Reagent (Vector Laboratories, MKB-2213), myofiber sections were incubated for 1 hour with concentrated BA.D5, SC.71, and BF.F3 (all 1:100; DSHB) and laminin (1:200; MilliporeSigma, L9393) in 2.5% normal horse serum. To visualize laminin (for fiber border), myosin heavy chain I (MHC I), MHC IIa, and MHC IIb, slides were incubated for 1 hour with the following secondary antibodies, respectively: AMCA (1:250; Vector Laboratories, CI-1000), Alexa Fluor 647 (1:250; Invitrogen, A21242), Alexa Fluor 488 (1:500; Invitrogen, A21121), and Alexa Fluor 555 (1:500; Invitrogen, A21426). Negatively stained fibers were considered MHC IIx. After staining, slides were coverslipped with mounting medium (Vector Laboratories, H-1000). Stained slides were imaged with a fully automated wide-field light microscope (Nikon Corp.) with a 10× objective lens. Images were captured using a high-sensitivity Andor Clara CCD camera.

Administration of CI-976 in vivo. CI-976 was administered as previously described (75). Briefly, C57BL/6J mice were fed a high-fat diet (Envigo, TD.88137) for 6 weeks before 7 consecutive days of subcutaneous injection of either vehicle (1:9 vol/vol of ethanol/polyethylene glycol; Rigaku Reagents, 1008414) or CI-976 at a final concentration of 30 mg/kg.

GM-1 labeling and imaging. GM-1 clusters were labeled using a Vybrant Alexa Fluor 488 Lipid Raft Labeling Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, V34404) as previously described (76). Briefly, 2 million myotubes were incubated in 1 mL in ice-cold starvation medium with 0.8 μg/mL fluorescent cholera toxin subunit B conjugate (CT-B) for 10 minutes. CT-B conjugates were then cross-linked with an anti–CT-B antibody (1:200) in ice-cold starvation medium for 15 minutes. Cells were fixed for 1 hour at 4°C in ice-cold 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS in the dark. Between each step, cells were washed twice in ice-cold PBS. Cells were imaged on an Olympus FV1000 confocal microscope (2.5×, HV: 600; offset: 30). Images were processed using NIH ImageJ. All images were background-subtracted with a rolling ball radius of 50 pixels. Images were blindly scored as exhibiting clustering of microdomains or nonclustering. Images were then subjected to color thresholding using the Otsu method (77, 78) (designed for thresholding images for cluster analyses) and made binary. A particle analysis of all particles that were larger than 0.1 μm2 was performed to determine the average cluster size for each cell that was imaged (79). For each experiment, 35–50 cells per group were analyzed and the median was taken as a representative of that experiment.

Detergent-resistant membrane isolation. Detergent-resistant membranes (DRMs) and detergent-soluble membranes (DSMs) were isolated as previously described (79). Briefly, 2 × 15 cm plates of cells were scraped in ice-cold PBS and then pelleted. Cells were resuspended in 1 mL of cold homogenization buffer (Mes-buffered saline [MBS], 1% Triton X wt/vol, and protease and phosphatase inhibitor) and passed through a 23-gauge needle 6 times before incubation at 4°C for 30 minutes. MBS was added to the homogenate until a volume of 2.5 mL was reached, then mixed with 2.5 mL of 90% sucrose in MBS, and 4 mL of this mixture was added to an ultracentrifuge tube (Beckman Coulter, 344061). A sucrose gradient was generated by addition of 4 mL of 35% sucrose followed by 4 mL of 5% sucrose. Samples were then centrifuged at 100,000g at 4°C for 20 hours in a swinging bucket rotor (Beckman L8-M Ultracentrifuge, SW28 Rotor).

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using Prism 7 software (GraphPad). Two-tailed Student’s t tests were performed with data composed of 2 groups, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was performed for more than 2 groups. All data are mean ± SEM, and statistical significance was set at P less than 0.05.

Study approval. The experimental protocol was approved by the Internal Review Board for Human Research at East Carolina University. Informed consent was obtained prior to inclusion in the study.

Animal experiments were approved by the University of Utah Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.