Interacting hepatic PAI-1/tPA gene regulatory pathways influence impaired fibrinolysis severity in obesity

Hepatocyte tPA is increased in diet-induced obese mice, but a larger increase in hepatocyte PAI-1 causes a net impairment of fibrinolysis. Plasma tPA protein concentration was increased in obese versus lean mice, but plasma tPA activity was reduced, plasma clot-lysis time was delayed, and time to occlusive carotid arterial thrombosis induced by photochemical injury was shortened in obese mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135919DS1). These findings are consistent with data in obese humans (22–25). Based on previous reports (16, 24, 26, 27), we reasoned that reduced plasma tPA activity despite increased tPA protein could be explained by increased plasma PAI-1. Consistent with this formulation, plasma PAI-1 was markedly increased in the plasma of obese mice (Supplemental Figure 1B).

To elucidate the cellular source of increased tPA and PAI-1 expression in obesity, we focused on hepatocytes because hepatocytes are profoundly affected by obesity and, in lean mice, hepatocytes contribute substantially to the basal level of plasma tPA and to fibrinolysis in response to vessel injury (13). Beginning with tPA, we found that Plat mRNA was increased in the livers of obese versus lean mice, although tPA activity in the liver was lower (Supplemental Figure 1C). Consistent with our previous observation (13), hepatic and endothelial Plat mRNA levels were comparable in lean mice, but only hepatic Plat mRNA was increased by obesity (Supplemental Figure 1D). To test the functional significance of the increase in liver tPA in obesity, we silenced hepatocyte tPA in obese mice using hepatocyte-specific shRNA (AAV8-H1-shPlat) (13), titrating the dosage of the virus to lower hepatic Plat close to the level in lean mice, but not lower (Figure 1A). This level of silencing (~40%) led to an approximately 25% decrease in plasma tPA protein, an approximately 32% decrease in plasma tPA activity, an approximately 26% increase in plasma clot-lysis time, and an approximately 22% decrease in postinjury carotid artery–occlusion time (Figure 1, B–D), all without changing plasma levels of PAI-1 protein and α2-antiplasmin (A2AP), the major inhibitor of plasmin (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). These data demonstrate the functional significance of increased hepatocyte tPA in obesity, i.e., the defect in fibrinolysis in obesity is even greater when this increase is prevented. Thus, the obesity-induced increase in hepatocyte tPA limits the fibrinolytic impairment in obesity.

Figure 1 Hepatocyte tPA is increased in DIO mice, but a larger increase in hepatocyte PAI-1 causes a net impairment of fibrinolysis. (A–C) Chow-fed mice (Lean) or DIO mice were injected intravenously with AAV8-H1-shPlat (shPlat) to silence the tPA gene Plat in hepatocytes or with control AAV8-H1-Scr (Ctrl). After 4 weeks, the following parameters were measured: (A) liver Plat mRNA; (B) plasma tPA protein concentration and plasma tPA activity; (C) fibrinolytic activity measured by euglobulin clot-lysis assay; and (D) time to occlusive carotid arterial thrombosis induced by rose bengal/laser photochemical injury. Horizontal lines in the dot-density plots indicate mean values. n = 10 mice/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E) Samples of human liver and omental white adipose tissue (WAT) from the subjects described in Supplemental Table 1 were assayed for SERPINE1 mRNA, and the plasma from these subjects was assayed for PAI-1 concentration. The graph shows plots of the indicated correlations, which were analyzed by linear regression, with the r2 and P values indicated in the graph. (F–I) Serpine1fl/fl mice were fed a high-fat diet for 4 months and then injected intravenously with AAV8-TBG-Cre (Cre) to target the PAI-1 gene Seprine1 in hepatocytes or with control AAV8-TBG-LacZ (LacZ). After 4 weeks, the following parameters were measured: (F) liver Serpine1 mRNA and plasma PAI-1 protein concentration; (G) plasma tPA activity measured by enzymatic assay; (H) plasma fibrinolytic activity measured by the euglobulin clot-lysis assay; and (I) tail-bleeding time and time to occlusive carotid arterial thrombosis induced by rose bengal/laser photochemical injury. n = 11 mice/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next turned our attention to PAI-1 and its mRNA, Serpine1. We found markedly increased expression of Serpine1 mRNA in the livers of obese versus lean mice (Supplemental Figure 1G). Although PAI-1 protein levels were increased in both liver and omental white adipose tissue in obese versus lean mice, liver PAI-1 protein was higher than adipose PAI-1 protein (Supplemental Figure 1H). In human specimens, plasma PAI-1 protein was strongly correlated with liver SERPINE1 mRNA level, but not with SERPINE1 mRNA, in adipose tissue (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 1). Most importantly, specific targeting of hepatocyte PAI-1 in obese Serpine1fl/fl mice (28) using AAV8-TBG-Cre, which silences floxed genes exclusively in hepatocytes (13, 29–32), decreased plasma PAI-1 protein approximately 70%, increased plasma tPA activity, shortened clot-lysis time, and increased both tail-bleeding time and time to occlusive thrombosis (Figure 1, F–I), all without changing plasma A2AP levels (Supplemental Figure 1I). In summary, obesity is associated with increased expression of tPA and PAI-1 in hepatocytes, both of which influence plasma fibrinolysis. Although the dominant effect is impaired fibrinolysis secondary to increased hepatocyte PAI-1, the increase in hepatocyte tPA limits the degree of this impairment.

Increased hepatocyte DACH1 in obesity limits the rise in tPA and thereby contributes to impaired fibrinolysis. The expression of hepatocyte PLAT is negatively regulated in lean mice by the corepressor DACH1, which represses the PLAT inducer ATF6 (13). We reasoned that this pathway would be particularly relevant to obesity, as hepatocyte DACH1 is increased in the livers of obese mice and humans (32), which we verified here (Supplemental Figure 2A). To test this idea, we injected diet-induced obese (DIO) Dach1fl/fl mice with AAV8-TBG-Cre, which targets DACH1 exclusively in hepatocytes (13), or with control AAV8-TBG-LacZ (Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with the hypothesis, targeting hepatocyte DACH1 (HC-DACH1–KO mice) increased liver Plat mRNA, plasma tPA concentration and activity, and time to occlusive carotid thrombosis (Figure 2A). To determine whether the increased fibrinolytic activity was due to increased hepatic tPA expression, we silenced hepatocyte Plat in the HC-DACH1–KO mice using AAV8-H1-sh-tPA to the level seen in control AAV8-TBG-LacZ–treated obese mice. This intervention normalized all of the fibrinolytic parameters in the obese HC-DACH1–KO mice (Figure 2A). Neither deleting hepatocyte DACH1 nor treating these mice with shPlat changed plasma PAI-1 concentration (Supplemental Figure 2C). Finally, we looked for correlations among BMI, liver DACH1, liver tPA activity, and plasma tPA activity in humans. Liver DACH1 levels rose with increasing BMI, as shown in our previous study (13) and quantified here, and tPA activities in liver and plasma were negatively correlated with liver DACH1 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2). Similar correlations were observed in mice with a wide range in body weight (Supplemental Figure 2D). In summary, the increase in hepatocyte tPA in obesity is limited by the counteracting process of DACH1-mediated Plat repression, and the resulting net level of hepatic tPA expression is not high enough to overcome PAI-1–mediated impaired fibrinolysis.

Figure 2 Increased hepatocyte DACH1 in obesity limits the rise in tPA and thereby contributes to impaired fibrinolysis. (A) Dach1fl/fl mice were fed a high-fat diet for 4 months and then injected intravenously with AAV8-TBG-Cre to target the Plat corepressor Dach1 in hepatocytes or with control AAV8-TBG-LacZ. Mice were also injected with AAV8 control virus or AAV8-H1-shPlat, as indicated. After 4 weeks, the following parameters were measured: liver Plat mRNA, plasma tPA protein concentration, plasma tPA activity, and time to occlusive carotid arterial thrombosis induced by rose bengal/laser photochemical injury. Horizontal lines in the dot-density plots indicate mean values. n = 5–7 mice/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (B) For the left and middle graphs, liver specimens from 14 human subjects with a wide range of BMI, as described previously (22), were assayed for DACH1/β-actin densitometric ratio on immunoblot, as shown in Supplemental Figure 3B, and samples of their plasma were assayed for tPA activity. For the right graph, liver specimens from 25 human subjects, as previously described (13), were assayed for liver DACH1/β-actin ratio (13) and tPA activity. Graphs show plots of the indicated correlations, which were analyzed by linear regression, with r2 and P values indicated in the graph.

The increase in hepatocyte PAI-1 drives the increase in hepatocyte tPA in obesity. Having elucidated a factor that lowers hepatocyte tPA in obesity, i.e., the increase in DACH1, we next sought to understand the counteracting mechanism that causes the net increase in hepatocyte and plasma tPA in obesity. In this context, we noted that liver Plat mRNA and plasma tPA protein were lower in HC–PAI-1–KO than in control obese mice (Figure 3A). These data raised the possibility that PAI-1 induces tPA in hepatocytes in obesity, perhaps representing a compensatory response. We tested this possibility in an in vitro hepatocyte model by incubating primary human hepatocytes with palmitate, which we and others have found can recapitulate certain aspects of hepatocyte biology seen in obesity (32, 33). This treatment increased both PLAT and SERPINE1 mRNAs and protein in culture medium (Figure 3B), thus mimicking the response in livers and plasma of obese mice. Most importantly, silencing SERPINE1 in these cells markedly lowered hepatocyte PLAT mRNA (Figure 3C). We obtained similar results with primary mouse hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Next, we examined PAI-1 protein and PLAT mRNA in 25 human liver specimens that had a wide range of PAI-1 protein expression (Supplemental Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2). The data show a statistically significant correlation between PAI-1 and PLAT in the livers of these subjects (Figure 3D), consistent with the findings in mice and primary human hepatocytes. Together, these data provide evidence for a cell-autonomous PAI-1/PLAT pathway in hepatocytes.

Figure 3 The increase in hepatocyte PAI-1 drives the increase in hepatocyte tPA in obesity. (A) Serpine1fl/fl mice were fed a high-fat diet for 4 months and then injected intravenously with either AAV8-TBG-Cre or control AAV8-TBG-LacZ. After 4 weeks, liver Plat mRNA and plasma tPA protein concentrations were measured. Horizontal lines in the dot-density plots indicate mean values. n = 11 mice/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Human primary hepatocytes were treated for 16 hours with 100 μM palmitate (PALM) in BSA solution, or BSA solution control. The cells were assayed for PLAT and SERPINE1 mRNA, and the media were assayed for tPA and PAI-1 protein concentration. (C) Human primary hepatocytes were transfected with siSERPINE1 or scrambled control (Scr). After 24 hours, cells were treated with 100 μM palmitate for an additional 16 hours and then assayed for PLAT and SERPINE1 mRNA. In B and C, results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Liver specimens from the subjects described in Supplemental Table 1 were assayed for PAI‑1/GAPDH densitometric ratio by immunoblot, as shown in Supplemental Figure 3C, and for PLAT mRNA. These data were then subjected to correlation analysis, as described in the legend for Figure 2B.

To seek further evidence for this pathway in obesity, we used an alternative strategy to limit endogenous hepatic PAI-1 expression. Rev-Erbα is a transcriptional repressor of PAI-1, and it was shown to be lower in adipose tissue of obese mice than in lean mice (34, 35). We found that Rev-Erbα protein and mRNA (Nr1d1) were lower in the livers of obese versus lean mice (Figure 4, A and B). Accordingly, we asked whether restoring Rev-Erbα in hepatocytes in obese mice would lower PAI-1 and thereby lower Plat expression via the new pathway revealed here. For this purpose, obese mice were injected with AAV8-TBG-Nr1d1, which increased liver Nr1d1 and Rev-Erbα to levels closer to those of lean mice (Supplemental Figure 4A), or control AAV8-TBG-LacZ. As predicted from prior reports, increasing hepatocyte Rev-Erbα in obese mice lowered liver Serpine1, and most importantly, it also lowered liver Plat (Figure 4C). Consistent with hepatocytes being an important source of circulating PAI-1 and with the dominant effect of hepatocyte PAI-1 on fibrinolysis, the net effect of hepatocyte Rev-Erbα restoration in obese mice was lower plasma PAI-1, increased plasma tPA activity, and shorter time to clot lysis (Supplemental Figure 4B). These links among Rev-Erbα, SERPINE1, and PLAT are cell autonomous, as demonstrated with palmitate-treated primary human hepatocytes: palmitate lowered Rev-Erbα, and restoration of Rev-Erbα in these cells lowered both SERPINE1 and PLAT mRNA (Figure 4D). Further, silencing Rev-Erbα in primary human hepatocytes using siNR1D1 increased PLAT, and this effect was dependent on the ability of siNR1D1 to increase PAI-1, as simultaneous silencing of PAI-1 using siSERPINE1 prevented the PLAT-raising effect of siNR1D1 (Supplemental Figure 4C). These combined data reveal the presence of a hepatocyte PAI-1/Plat pathway in obesity. Although the effect of PAI-1 is dominant over that of tPA, the presence of this pathway suggests that fibrinolysis would be even more impaired in obesity if this pathway were not present.

Figure 4 Decreased Rev-Erbα in the livers of obese mice and in palmitate-treated primary human hepatocytes elevates both PAI-1 and tPA expression. (A and B) Livers of lean and DIO mice were assayed for Rev-Erbα protein and β-actin loading control by immunoblot, with densitometric quantification shown, and for Nr1d1 mRNA. n = 5–6 mice/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Lean and obese mice were injected intravenously with AAV8-TBG-Nr1d1 to increase Rev-Erbα expression in hepatocytes or with AAV8-TBG-LacZ control, as indicated. After 4 weeks, liver Serpine1 and Plat mRNA levels were measured. Horizontal lines in dot-density plots indicate mean values. n = 10 mice/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (D) Human primary hepatocytes were transfected with a plasmid expressing Nr1d1 to increase expression of Rev-Erbα; transfection with empty vector (Vec) served as the control. After 24 hours, cells were treated with 100 μM palmitate for 16 hours and then assayed for Rev-Erbα protein by immunoblot and for SERPINE1 and PLAT mRNA by quantitative PCR (qPCR). n = 3 sets of cells/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

PAI-1 induces hepatic tPA expression through a LRP1/p-CREB1 pathway. To explore the mechanism whereby PAI-1 induces tPA, we first considered the possibility that PAI-1 reduces DACH1. However, liver DACH1 protein was not affected by deletion of hepatocyte PAI-1 (Supplemental Figure 5A). We next considered the possibility that PAI-1 increases CREB1, which is a transcriptional activator of the PLAT gene in human endothelial cells (36). Although the role of CREB1 in PLAT expression in hepatocytes is not known, CREB1 is expressed in hepatocytes (37). We first compared the livers of lean and obese mice and found that both total and activated (phosphorylated) CREB1 (p-CREB1) were increased in obesity (Figure 5A). Next, we showed that genetic deletion or silencing of hepatocyte PAI-1 decreased p-CREB1 in the livers of obese mice (Figure 5B) and in palmitate-treated primary human hepatocytes (Figure 5C). To further establish that PAI-1 activates CREB1 in hepatocytes, we showed that incubation of primary human hepatocytes with recombinant PAI-1 (rPAI-1) increased p-CREB1 (Figure 5D). Most importantly, rPAI-1 increased PLAT expression in these cells, and we found that both basal PLAT and rPAI-1–induced PLAT were inhibited by silencing CREB1 (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5B). We obtained similar results using primary mouse hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 5C). As predicted, ChIP assays in mouse liver revealed a 5-fold enrichment of CREB1 at the consensus site in the Plat gene promoter in obese versus lean liver, but not in the nonspecific Rplp0 promoter (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5D). These data support the existence of a PAI-1/CREB1/PLAT pathway in hepatocytes that, owing to the increase in hepatocyte PAI-1 in obesity, is activated in obese liver.

Figure 5 PAI-1 induces CREB1 phosphorylation, which then induces tPA expression in hepatocytes. (A) Livers of lean and obese mice were assayed for p-CREB1 and total CREB1 by immunoblot (n = 3 mice/group). (B) Serpine1fl/fl mice were fed a high-fat diet for 4 months and then injected intravenously with either AAV8-TBG-Cre or control AAV8-TBG-LacZ. After 4 weeks, livers were assayed for p-CREB1 and total CREB1 by immunoblot, with densitometric quantification shown. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Human primary hepatocytes were transfected with siSERPINE1 or scrambled control. After 24 hours, cells were treated with 100 μM palmitate for 16 hours, followed by assay of phosphorylated and total CREB1 by immunoblot, with densitometric quantification shown. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D and E) Human primary hepatocytes were transfected with siCREB1 or scrambled control. After 24 hours, cells were treated for 8 hours with 1 μg rPAI-1/mL culture medium or vehicle control (Veh). Cells were then assayed for phosphorylated and total CREB1 by immunoblot and for PLAT mRNA by qPCR. n = 3 sets of cells/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (F) Nuclear extracts from the livers of lean or obese mice were subjected to ChIP assay using anti-CREB1 or control IgG (Ctrl-IgG). The proximal promoter region containing the CREB1-binding sequence in the Plat gene was amplified by qPCR and normalized to the values obtained from input DNA. n = 3 mice/group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test.

To examine the in vivo relevance of this pathway, we silenced hepatic CREB1 in obese mice by treating DIO CREB1fl/fl mice with AAV8-TBG-Cre (HC-CREB1–KO) (Figure 6A). Consistent with the hypothesized pathway, targeting hepatocyte CREB1 lowered liver Plat mRNA (Figure 6B). Importantly, this decrease in liver Plat mRNA was associated with decreased plasma tPA protein and plasma tPA activity, increased clot-lysis time, and decreased time to occlusion after carotid injury (Figure 6, C and D), all without a change in plasma PAI-1 (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 6 Obese mice with hepatocyte CREB1 deficiency have decreased plasma tPA protein concentration and activity, delayed clot-lysis time, and shortened time to arterial thrombotic occlusion. Creb1fl/fl mice were fed a high-fat diet for 4 months and then injected intravenously with AAV8-TBG-Cre to target Creb1 in hepatocytes or with control AAV8-TBG-LacZ. After 4 weeks, the following parameters were assayed: (A and B) liver CREB1 by immunoblot and liver Creb1 and Plat mRNA by qPCR; (C) plasma tPA protein concentration, plasma tPA activity, and plasma fibrinolytic activity measured by the euglobulin clot-lysis assay; (D) tail-bleeding time and time to occlusive carotid arterial thrombosis induced by rose bengal/laser photochemical injury. n = 7–9 mice/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Ligation of LDL receptor-related protein 1 (LRP1), the major cellular receptor for PAI-1, can increase intracellular cAMP levels and the activity of protein kinase A (PKA) (38), the kinase that phosphorylates and activates CREB1 (39). Further, LRP1 has been shown to stimulate CREB1 transcription activity in neurons (40) and adipocytes (41). As LRP1 is abundant on the surface of hepatocytes, we hypothesized that PAI-1 activates CREB1 through LRP1-PKA–mediated signaling to increase tPA expression in obesity. Consistent with this idea, silencing LRP1 in primary human hepatocytes suppressed the rPAI-1–mediated increases in p-CREB1 and PLAT mRNA (Figure 7A). Further, treating these cells with a mutant form of rPAI-1 lacking the LRP1-interacting heparin-binding domain markedly reduced CREB1 phosphorylation and PLAT expression compared with WT rPAI-1 (Figure 7B). We then tested this point in vivo by injecting lean mice with WT rPAI-1, which we predicted would “mimic” the pathway seen in obese liver, or with LRP1-binding mutant rPAI-1, which should be inactive. The total plasma PAI-1 concentration in both WT- and mutant rPAI-1–injected mice reached levels similar to those seen in obese mice (Supplemental Figure 5F compared with Supplemental Figure 1B). WT rPAI-1 increased p-CREB and liver Plat, whereas mutant rPAI-1 did not (Figure 7C). With regard to the role of PKA (above), we found that rPAI-1 induction of p-CREB and PLAT in primary human hepatocytes was prevented by treating the cells with the PKA inhibitor H89 (Figure 7D). Together, these data provide support for a pathway in which the increase in hepatocyte PAI-1 in obesity, mediated at least in part by suppression of Rev-Erbα, activates an LRP1/PKA/p-CREB/PLAT pathway that lessens the magnitude of the PAI-1–mediated decrease in fibrinolysis in obesity. Figure 7E summarizes this PAI-1/LRP1/PKA/p-CREB1/PLAT pathway, as integrated with the DACH1 and Rev-Erbα pathways.