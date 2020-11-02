HTLV-1 targets human placental trophoblasts in seropositive pregnant women

Detection and evaluation of HTLV-1 provirus and anti–HTLV-1 antibody in pregnant HTLV-1 carriers. The present study included 254 pregnant HTLV-1 carriers. The clinical characteristics of the study population are shown in Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135525DS1). Maternal blood during pregnancy, cord blood, and placental villous tissues at the time of delivery were obtained from subjects to measure the HTLV-1 proviral load (PVL) using real-time PCR. As shown in Figure 1A, HTLV-1 provirus was detected in the maternal blood of 248 of 254 subjects (97.6%), in the placental villous tissues of 140 of 254 subjects (55.1%), and in the cord blood samples of 6 of 254 subjects (2.4%). Overall, 248 women had PVL in the maternal blood, of whom 140 also had PVL in the placenta. Of these 140 women, 6 had PVL in the cord blood. Significant differences in the PVL were observed between the maternal blood, cord blood, and placental villous tissues (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Comparative analysis of HTLV-1 proviral load in pregnant HTLV-1 carriers. HTLV screening tests for 254 pregnant HTLV-1 carriers were performed during the second trimester of pregnancy. All donors were serologically positive for HTLV-1 infection. Each dot in the dot plots and scatterplots indicates the HTLV-1 proviral load (PVL) of a single specimen. (A) Detection of HTLV-1 in, and differences in PVL between, maternal blood, placental villous tissue, and cord blood in 254 seropositive women. (B) Comparison of maternal blood PVL among 248 pregnant carriers with PVL in the maternal blood, who were distinguished by proviral DNA detection in the placental villous tissue and/or in the cord blood. In A and B, bold lines indicate the median values of PVL. The P values were calculated with Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. (C–E) Correlation analysis of the PVL was performed. Spearman’s rank correlation test was used to identify statistically significant correlations between values. A positive correlation was detected between PVL in the placental villous tissue and PVL in the maternal blood of 140 pregnant HTLV-1 carriers in whom provirus was detected in the placental villous tissue (C). A nonsignificant correlation was observed between cord blood PVL and maternal blood PVL (D) or placental villous PVL (E) for the 6 pregnant HTLV-1 carriers in whom provirus was detected in the cord blood. (F) Representative electrophoretogram of 6 independent experiments of microsatellite genotyping using short tandem repeat (STR) markers. STR loci of the maternal blood were distinct from those of fetal tissues derived from the same specimen. Amelogenin confirmed the presence of the X chromosome–specific allele alone in the maternal blood, and the X and Y chromosome–specific alleles in the placental villous tissue and the cord blood.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of patients with and without HTLV-1–infected placenta among 254 pregnant HTLV-1 carriers

The 248 pregnant carriers with PVL in the maternal blood were divided into those with PVL (n = 140) and without PVL (n = 108) in the placental tissue, and their clinical backgrounds were compared. Women with PVL in the placental tissue had a significantly higher peripheral blood PVL, higher antibody titers, and more multiparas compared with women with no PVL in the placental tissue (Table 1 and Figure 1B). These 2 groups did not differ in terms of birth weight and pregnancy complications (Table 1). There was no significant difference in the clinical backgrounds of pregnant women with HTLV-1 in the placenta when divided into those who tested positive versus negative for HTLV-1 in the cord blood (Supplemental Table 1). This was at least in part due to the small number of pregnant women testing positive for HTLV-1 in the cord blood. In addition, there were insufficient numbers of follow-up surveys of cases of MTCT by intrauterine transmission to allow statistical analysis. These issues are subjects for future investigation.

A weak positive correlation between the PVLs in the maternal blood and in the placental villous tissues was observed (Figure 1C), whereas PVL in HTLV-1–positive cord blood samples did not correlate with PVL in the maternal blood or placental villous tissues of the same subject (Figure 1, D and E). To test the possibility that HTLV-1 provirus detected in cord blood was derived from maternal blood contamination of cord blood, microsatellite analysis was performed using short tandem repeat (STR) markers (25). Differences in the patterns of representative STR markers were observed between maternal blood–derived DNA and fetal placental villous tissue– and cord blood–derived DNA (Figure 1F). Similar results were obtained for all 6 samples that tested positive for HTLV-1 provirus in the cord blood. Furthermore, STR analysis and HTLV-1 PVL assay were used to examine how much maternal blood in the cord blood was required to detect a positive signal. A mixing rate of 20% (maternal/fetal cell ratio = 20:80) was the detection limit in the STR analysis, and a mixing rate of 5% (maternal/fetal cell ratio = 5:95) was the detection limit in the HTLV-1 PVL assay (Supplemental Figure 1). A previous study reported that the median rates of maternal blood contamination in the cord blood were 0.27% and 0.10% in HIV-infected women and HIV-uninfected women, respectively (26). These values are markedly lower than the detection limits in the HTLV-1 PVL assay. Although the detection limit may vary depending on the PVL in the maternal blood, comparable median values of maternal blood PVL were observed in women with HTLV-1 detected in the placenta when divided into those testing positive versus negative for HTLV-1 in the cord blood (Supplemental Table 1). This strongly suggests that provirus detected in the cord blood at the time of delivery in this study was derived from cord blood as fetal blood and was not attributable to maternal blood contamination.

Neutralizing antibodies transported across the placenta are involved in intrauterine viral infection (27, 28). Therefore, we measured anti–HTLV-1 antibody titers in the maternal blood and the cord blood. As previously reported (29), positive correlations between PVLs and antibody titers in the maternal blood were observed (Figure 2A). We then compared antibody titers in the maternal blood and the cord blood, and found a strong correlation and similar titer between the 2 sample types (Figure 2, B and C). We also compared pregnant carriers whose cord blood samples tested negative for HTLV-1 provirus with those whose cord blood samples tested positive and found equivalent anti–HTLV-1 antibody titers (Figure 2C). However, whether the antibodies had qualitative differences is yet to be examined. These results suggest that pregnant carriers have no abnormalities in terms of antibody production and transportation across the placenta, and that other factors play a larger role in MTCT of HTLV-1.

Figure 2 Comparative analysis of anti–HTLV-1 antibody titers in pregnant HTLV-1 carriers. The anti–HTLV-1 antibody titer was measured in maternal and cord blood samples from 122 subjects using a chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLEIA). Each dot in the dot plots indicates the HTLV-1 PVL or antibody titer of a single specimen. (A) Relationship between PVL and HTLV-1 antibody titer in the maternal blood measured by CLEIA. (B and C) HTLV-1 antibody titers in maternal blood and cord blood were compared to assess their relationship (B) and their magnitude (C). Bold lines indicate the median values of antibody titers. No significant differences in antibody titer were observed between maternal blood and cord blood (NS by Mann-Whitney U test). Red dots represent pregnant carriers who tested positive for HTLV-1 provirus in the cord blood. In A and B, Spearman’s rank correlation test was used to identify statistically significant correlations between values. COI, cutoff index.

Development of a specific and sensitive HTLV-1 RNA ISH assay and detection of viral RNA in placental villous tissues. To examine the distribution of HTLV-1–infected cells in the placental villous tissues, we established an RNA ISH assay (RNAscope) (30) targeting HTLV-1 plus- and minus-strand mRNAs with high sensitivity and specificity. RNA probes were designed to target the tax/rex mRNA exon 3, a conserved region in the HTLV-1 plus-strand mRNA (pX probe), as well as a common region in the minus-strand mRNA (HBZ probe). In addition, probes detecting the positive control (hPOLR2A) and negative control (DapB) were used. To analyze infected cells in tissues, a humanized mouse model was established, and mice were infected with HTLV-1 by oral administration as previously reported (31). At 63 days postinfection (dpi), lymphoid organs were collected to quantitate HTLV-1–infected cells (Figure 3A). Characteristics of humanized mice are summarized in Supplemental Table 2. In the spleen, lymph node, and thymus, pX probe–positive foci partially accumulated within the follicles inside tissues (Figure 3B), whereas HBZ probe–positive foci were detected throughout the tissues (Figure 3C). An uninfected mouse showed no signals. DapB was not detected in any mouse tissues, and the expression of hPOLR2A was localized to the same region as HBZ (data not shown).

Figure 3 Development of a plus- and minus-strand HTLV-1 mRNA–specific RNAscope ISH assay using a humanized mouse model. (A) Schematic drawing of the experimental schedule is shown. All NOJ mice were reconstituted with a human immune system by the intrahepatic transplantation of human CD133+ hematopoietic stem cells into newborn mice. The mice were inoculated orally with HTLV-1–infected MT-2 cells at 0 days postinfection (dpi) and were sacrificed at 63 dpi (arrows). Arrowheads indicate the time points of blood collection. (B and C) RNA ISH with HTLV-1–specific probes targeting plus-strand mRNAs (B) and minus-strand mRNAs (C) was used to stain the spleen and lymph node sections of mock- or HTLV-1–infected humanized mice. Viral mRNAs were detected using DAB chromogen (brown). Boxes indicate regions shown at a higher magnification in adjacent lower panels. Data are representative of at least 3 nonserial tissue sections. Scale bars in lower and higher magnifications represent 500 μm and 100 μm, respectively.

The distribution of HTLV-1–expressing cells in the placental villous tissues was examined using RNA ISH. We prepared 19 placental villous FFPE samples from 19 pregnant carriers, which were divided into groups based on the detection of the HTLV-1 provirus in the villi and/or the cord blood (nos. 1–18), including one ATL patient (no. 19; Table 2). Clinical characteristics of the pregnant carriers are summarized in Table 2. We found that pX probe–positive foci were present in samples from all subjects with HTLV-1–positive placental villous tissues (nos. 7–19), whereas these foci were not identified in subjects with HTLV-1–negative placental villous tissues (nos. 1–6; Figure 4, A and B). In addition, the number of pX probe–positive foci was significantly higher in subjects with HTLV-1–positive cord blood samples compared with those who had HTLV-1–negative cord blood samples (nos. 13–18 vs. nos. 7–12; Figure 4B). No differences were evident between subjects with HTLV-1–negative cord blood and the ATL patient (nos. 7–12 and no. 19; Figure 4B). These results suggested that productive viral expression in the placental villi was maintained during gestation in pregnant carriers.

Figure 4 Detection of HTLV-1 plus-strand mRNAs in pregnant carrier–derived placental villous tissues. RNA ISH with HTLV-1–specific probes targeting plus-strand mRNAs was used to stain the placental villous tissue sections of pregnant HTLV-1 carriers. The carriers were identical to those listed in Table 2. (A) ISH results are shown for each group of pregnant carriers (nos. 1, 9, and 16), and for a pregnant chronic ATL patient (no. 19). Viral mRNA was detected using DAB chromogen (brown). Boxes indicate regions shown at a higher magnification in adjacent lower panels. Data are representative of at least 5 nonserial tissue sections. Scale bars in lower and higher magnifications represent 200 μm and 50 μm, respectively. (B) Quantitative evaluation of ISH results. The total number of pX probe–positive foci in stained sections was counted by microscopy. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD from 5 nonserial tissue sections. The Mann-Whitney U test was performed to compare statistical differences between groups in subjects with HTLV-1–negative and –positive cord blood samples (nos. 7–12 vs. nos. 13–18).

Table 2 Characteristics of 19 pregnant HTLV-1 carriers for the RNAscope ISH assay

Evaluation of susceptibility to HTLV-1 infection in primary placental cells. Next, we examined which types of cells in the placenta were susceptible to HTLV-1 infection. The intervillous space is filled with maternal blood, from which nutrients such as amino acids, fatty acids, and glucose are taken up by the fetus through chorionic villi (32). Maternal blood and fetal blood are completely separated by the villi, referred to as the blood-placental barrier (32, 33). The blood-placental barrier is composed of trophoblasts, mesenchymal fibroblasts, and vascular endothelial cells (from superficial to deep layers within a villus) (34, 35). Trophoblasts are directly in contact with maternal blood and are involved in key placental functions such as nutrient transport (32), and they can be infected by various viruses, including HIV-1, HBV, Zika virus, and Ebola virus (36–39).

Glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) plays a key role in glucose transport (32, 40) and is a major receptor for HTLV-1 (41, 42). We therefore examined the expression of HTLV-1 receptors including GLUT1, neuropilin-1 (NRP1) (43), and syndecan-1 (SDC1) (44), a member of the heparan sulfate proteoglycan core protein, in cells isolated from the placentas of HTLV-1–uninfected individuals. We examined the expression of HTLV-1 receptors in placental villous samples from the 18 pregnant carriers in Figure 4B (nos. 1–18) and found no significant differences among these individuals (Supplemental Figure 2). Among the cells making up the blood-placental barrier, VTs had a high expression of GLUT1 and expressed NRP1 and SDC1 (Figure 5A). By contrast, villous mesenchymal fibroblasts (VMFs) and placental vascular endothelial cells (PVECs) had low expression of these receptors (Figure 5A). The relative mRNA expression levels of receptors in VMFs and PVECs were significantly lower than those of receptors in VTs (Supplemental Figure 3). In accordance with the immunostaining results, there was some variability in the expression levels of HTLV-1 receptors on the surface of VTs (Supplemental Figure 4A). The cell purity of VTs, VMFs, and PVECs was 83.8%, 90.8%, and 97.4%, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 5 Evaluation of the susceptibility of human placental cells to HTLV-1 infection. (A) Surface expression of HTLV-1 receptor molecules on primary placental cells. The expressions of GLUT1, NRP1, and SDC1 were confirmed by immunofluorescence (green and red), and cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (B) Schematic structure of rVSVs expressing GFP, with or without an HTLV-1 envelope (HTEnv), and the WT construct is shown. (C) HTLV-1 envelope–dependent infection of placental cells. Cells were infected with non–G-complemented VSVΔG/GFP or VSVHTEnv2. At 24 hours postinfection (hpi), GFP expression was evaluated to identify rVSV-infected cells (green) among all cells stained with DAPI (blue). In A and C, stained cells were observed by fluorescence microscopy. Scale bars: 400 μm. (D) Evaluation of viral growth kinetics. In rVSV-infected placental cells, the total number of GFP-positive cells was counted every 24 hours until 72 hpi. The results were calculated as the cell number per square centimeter. (E) Relative expression level of HTLV-1 receptor genes in VTs. Cells were stimulated with IGF-1 or mock-stimulated. The normalized expression levels for mock controls were set as 1 as a reference. (F) Increase in HTLV-1 susceptibility in IGF-1–stimulated VTs. Cells were initially stimulated with IGF-1 or mock-stimulated and then infected with non–G-complemented VSVHTEnv2 in the presence or absence of HTLV-1 envelope–specific neutralizing antibody (LAT-27). The total number of GFP-positive cells was counted, and the relative infectivity was calculated. In D–F, asterisks represent significant differences versus the data for 24 hpi, control, and LAT-27(–), respectively. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. Data are means ± SD of 3 independent experiments. VT, villous trophoblasts; VMF, villous mesenchymal fibroblasts; PVEC, placental vascular endothelial cells.

Next, we tested the sensitivity of cells making up the blood-placental barrier to HTLV-1 using a primary villous cell culture system. A previously developed viral surrogate for HTLV-1 was used for quantitative evaluation (45). This recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was engineered to express the HTLV-1 envelope gene instead of the endogenous envelope G gene, along with a gene encoding GFP (VSVHTEnv2; Figure 5B). The VSVΔG/GFP virus was used as a negative control. As expected, significant infection was observed in VTs inoculated with VSVHTEnv2 but not in cells inoculated with VSVΔG/GFP (Figure 5C). By contrast, VMFs and PVECs showed limited infection (Figure 5C). In addition, the spread of infection over time was minimal in VMFs and PVECs but was apparent in VTs (Figure 5D). Levels of receptor expression were suggested to be a key factor in HTLV-1 sensitivity, and GLUT1 expression in trophoblasts was reported to be regulated primarily by IGF-1 (46). We therefore added IGF-1 to VTs and observed concentration-dependent increases in GLUT1 expression as well as increases in NRP1 expression (Figure 5E). SDC1 expression was unaffected (Figure 5E). IGF-1–stimulated VTs showed an approximately 2-fold increase in HTLV-1 sensitivity (Figure 5F). An HTLV-1 envelope–specific neutralizing antibody significantly inhibited infection of VTs by the surrogate virus irrespective of IGF-1 stimulation (Figure 5F), suggesting a potential new intervention to prevent MTCT by transferring neutralizing antibodies to the fetus through the placenta.

Characteristics of HTLV-1–infected placental cells in viral transmission. We examined whether placental cells infected with HTLV-1 expressed viral antigens. Considering that HTLV-1 infection is spread by cell-to-cell transmission, a coculture model of HTLV-1–producing cells and target primary cells was employed (47). Target VTs, VMFs, and PVECs were cocultured with HTLV-1–producing cells (Figure 6A), and the expression level of viral envelope glycoprotein on the surface of the target cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. The expression level of envelope glycoprotein was significantly higher in VTs than in the other cell types. The proportions of envelope-expressing cells were 30.7%, 0.8%, and 0.1% for VTs, VMFs, and PVECs, respectively (Figure 6B). We also investigated whether these 3 types of placental cell cocultured with HTLV-1–producing cells could give rise to the de novo infection of target T cells in vivo by using a humanized mouse model. After inoculation of the cells to humanized mice, the PVL in the peripheral blood, the leukocyte cell count, and the T cell phenotype were analyzed every 14 days (Figure 6A). HTLV-1 was detected in the peripheral blood of all 3 humanized mice inoculated with VTs cocultured with HTLV-1–producing cells, and the leukocyte cell count was increased significantly in proportion to the increase in PVL over time (Figure 6, C and D). In contrast, HTLV-1 was detected in the peripheral blood of 1 of 3 humanized mice inoculated with VMFs, and was not detected in any of the humanized mice inoculated with PVECs (Figure 6C). Leukocyte cell counts did not change in these 2 groups (Figure 6D). Furthermore, the percentage of CD3+ T cells among PBMCs was markedly increased in humanized mice inoculated with VTs, which was associated with significant increases in the percentages of CD4+ and CD25+ cells (Figure 6E). No significant differences were found between the VMF-inoculated group and the PVEC-inoculated group in the analysis of PVL, leukocyte cell count, and T cell phenotype (Figure 6, C–E). These results indicate that HTLV-1–infected VTs expressed a high level of viral antigens and induced the de novo infection of target T cells in vivo.

Figure 6 HTLV-1–infected trophoblasts induce de novo infection in humanized mice. (A) Schematic of the experimental schedule. After humanization, 9 mice were inoculated i.p. with HTLV-1–harboring placental cells at 0 dpi (VT, n = 3; VMF, n = 3; PVEC, n = 3). Arrowheads indicate the time points of blood collection. All mice were observed carefully during the experimental period at 42 dpi. (B) Cell surface expression level of HTLV-1 envelope glycoprotein was analyzed in primary placental cells cocultured with MT-2 cells. The cells were stained with anti–HTLV-1 gp46 mAb or mouse IgG1 mAb as an isotype control. Representative cells (left) and the percentages of HTLV-1 gp46–positive cells (right) are shown. Data are means ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (C) Quantification of HTLV-1 PVL in the peripheral blood of inoculated mice. HTLV-1 PVL was determined by real-time PCR at 14, 28, and 42 dpi. One dot represents the result of an individual mouse. Undetected samples were given an arbitrary value of 100. (D and E) Human CD45+ leucocytes, CD3+ lymphocytes, total CD4+ T cells, and CD25+ T cells were routinely analyzed by flow cytometry. One dot represents the result of an individual mouse. The absolute numbers of human CD45+ leucocytes are shown in D. Frequencies of lymphocytes positive for the indicated marker are shown in E. CD3+ lymphocytes were gated to analyze the populations of CD4+ and CD25+ T cells. Asterisks represent significant differences versus the data for VTs in B, or PVEC-inoculated mice in C–E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. ND, not detected.

Detection of HTLV-1–infected trophoblasts in the placenta of pregnant carriers. Last, we tested whether trophoblasts in the placental villous tissues were infected by HTLV-1. Using RNA ISH, we examined the mRNA expression of KRT7, a trophoblast marker (48), and HTLV-1 HBZ in the same tissue section. We found that some cells expressed both RNAs irrespective of the presence of HTLV-1 provirus in the cord blood (Figure 7A). Similar results were obtained using the HTLV-1 provirus–positive placental villous FFPE samples listed in Table 2. Costaining of HTLV-1 HBZ mRNA with KRT7 protein was performed using the same placental villous FFPE samples (Figure 7B). KRT7-positive cells had a significantly higher number of HBZ probe–positive foci compared with KRT7-negative cells (Figure 7C). In addition, there was no difference in the number of HBZ probe–positive foci in placental villi when pregnant carriers testing positive for HTLV-1 in the cord blood were compared with those negative for HTLV-1 in the cord blood (Figure 7C). This clearly demonstrated the presence of HTLV-1–infected trophoblasts in the placenta. Taken together, these results suggested that trophoblasts in the placenta are also major targets of HTLV-1 infection.