Salt-inducible kinase 1 maintains HDAC7 stability to promote pathologic cardiac remodeling

Pan-SIK inhibition attenuates hallmark features of pathologic cardiomyocyte remodeling in vitro. To our knowledge, the role of SIKs in heart failure has not been previously explored. As SIKs have been implicated as a link between cytosolic signaling cascades and the nuclear gene control machinery in hepatocyte metabolic adaptation (6), we hypothesized that this family of kinases might regulate cardiomyocyte plasticity during heart failure–related stress. We began by testing whether broad inhibition of all 3 SIK isoforms would have any effect on the cardiomyocyte stress response. We leveraged the neonatal rat ventricular myocyte (NRVM) cell culture model, which has been well established to mount a stereotypic response to hypertrophic stimuli such as phenylephrine (PE), featuring an increase in cell size (hypertrophy) and activation of a heart failure–related gene expression program (9). We tested the effect of 2 structurally distinct, potent, and relatively specific chemical inhibitors of the SIK family (HG-9-91-01) and YKL-05-099) (10) on NRVMs treated with and without PE. Treatment with either SIK inhibitor potently attenuated hallmark features of pathologic cardiomyocyte remodeling in a dose-dependent manner, including cellular hypertrophy (Figure 1, A and B) and induction of canonical heart failure–associated marker genes such as Nppa, Nppb, Ctgf, and Il6 (refs. 11, 12; Figure 1C; and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133753DS1). The effects of these inhibitors on cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and gene expression in the baseline state are shown in Supplemental Figure 1, B–E. To provide human relevance to our findings, we tested the effects of SIK inhibitors in an established model of endothelin-1–induced (ET-1–induced) hypertrophy in cardiomyocytes derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) (13). Treatment with either SIK inhibitor suppressed ET-1–induced cellular hypertrophy, upregulation of NPPB mRNA, and secretion of proBNP protein into the medium, in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1, D–F).

Figure 1 Pan-SIK inhibitors attenuate hallmark features of cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in vitro. (A) NRVMs immunostained for α-actinin (green) and nuclei (blue). Scale bars: 40 μm. (B) Cell area of NRVMs treated with 100 μM phenylephrine (PE) for 48 hours with or without pan-SIK small-molecule inhibitors HG-9-91-01 (HG) and YKL-05-099 (YKL) (nanomolar concentrations) (n = 100–130). Bars denote mean ± SD. (C) qRT-PCR expression for canonical heart failure–associated genes (n = 4–6). (D) iPSC cardiomyocytes (CMs) immunostained for α-actinin (green) and nuclei (blue) (n = 48–59). Scale bars: 40 μm. (E) qRT-PCR expression of NPPB in iPSC-CMs (n = 7–8). (F) ELISA for proBNP protein secretion into culture medium of iPSC-CMs (n = 7–8). Data are shown as means ± SEM unless noted. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

SIK1 is a positive regulator of pathologic cardiomyocyte remodeling in vitro. Pan-SIK chemical probes, such as YKL-05-099, also have activity against Src kinases and cannot discriminate which SIK isoform is critical for driving cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (10). We therefore used gene-specific siRNAs in our NRVM system to assess which SIK isoforms might be mediating the prohypertrophic effect. Three mammalian SIK isoforms have been identified to date: SIK1, SIK2, and SIK3 (14). In NRVMs, we were unable to detect Sik2 transcripts by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) at baseline or after PE stimulation. Sik1 transcripts were readily detected and strongly induced by PE stimulation, suggesting that SIK1 may play a role in the early cardiac stress response. Sik3 transcripts were also detected in NRVMs but did not change with PE stimulation (Figure 2A). We used specific siRNA probes to knock down Sik1 or Sik3 in NRVMs and assayed for the effect of knockdown on cardiac hypertrophy. Sik1 knockdown had no appreciable effect on cardiac myocytes under basal conditions, but potently attenuated PE-induced hypertrophy and gene induction (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, knockdown of Sik3 induced spontaneous hypertrophy and activation of heart failure–associated genes under basal conditions and further exacerbated the PE-induced stress response (Figure 2, B, C, and E, Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4D). Taken together, these data demonstrate that SIK1 is the specific isoform that positively regulates cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and stress-gene activation.

Figure 2 SIK1 is a positive regulator of cardiomyocyte hypertrophy. (A) qRT-PCR expression of Sik transcripts in NRVMs treated with or without PE (100 μM, 48 hours) (n = 4). (B) NRVMs treated with siRNAs against Sik1 or Sik3 and immunostained for α-actinin (green) and nuclei (blue). Scale bars: 40 μm. (C) Cell area of NRVMs (n = 30–50). Bars denote mean ± SD. (D and E) qRT-PCR expression for canonical heart failure–associated genes (n = 4–6). Data are shown as means ± SEM unless noted. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Global loss of SIK1 protects against pathologic cardiac remodeling in vivo. Prompted by these observations in cultured NRVMs, we hypothesized that SIK1 would also be required for pathologic cardiac remodeling and heart failure pathogenesis in vivo. Global Sik1–/– mice (15) and WT littermate controls were subject to cardiac pressure overload by transverse aortic constriction (TAC) (16). After 6 weeks of TAC, Sik1–/– mice had less cardiomegaly and cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Serial echocardiography demonstrated that Sik1 deficiency attenuated the progressive decline in left ventricular (LV) systolic dysfunction seen in WT mice (Figure 3C). In addition, Sik1–/– mice exhibited attenuated features of heart failure, such as reduced LV fibrosis (Figure 3D), reduced cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (Figure 3E), and blunted induction of stereotypical heart failure–related genes (Figure 3F). Sik1 deficiency did not alter cardiac structure or function in the sham-treated group (Figure 3C). These data implicate SIK1 as a critical regulator of stress-induced pathologic cardiac remodeling and heart failure progression in vivo.

Figure 3 Global loss of SIK1 protects against pathologic cardiac remodeling in vivo. (A) Representative photos of freshly excised hearts. Scale bars: 3 mm. (B) Heart weight/tibial length (HW/TL) ratio (n = 6 for sham, n = 12 for TAC). (C) Echocardiographic measurements of fractional area change (n = 6 for sham, n = 12 for TAC). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 for SIK1-KO TAC vs. WT TAC by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (D) Picrosirius red staining of heart sections (n = 5). Scale bars: 300 μm. (E) Wheat germ agglutinin staining of heart sections (n = 5). Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) qRT-PCR expression for canonical heart failure–associated genes (n = 5). Data are shown as means + SEM unless noted. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

HDAC7 stability is dependent on SIK1 kinase activity. In other cellular contexts, SIK1 has been shown to phosphorylate and regulate HDAC4 and HDAC5 (5, 6). To test whether SIK1 targets class IIa HDACs in cardiomyocytes, we harvested whole-cell lysates from NRVMs treated with Sik1 siRNA with or without PE and performed Western blot analysis using a phospho-specific antibody that can discriminate orthologous phosphorylation status of HDAC4 (serine 246), HDAC5 (serine 259), and HDAC7 (serine 155). Sik1 knockdown did not significantly affect phospho-HDAC4 or phospho-HDAC5 abundance in NRVMs (Figure 4A). However, phospho-HDAC7 abundance was significantly depleted with Sik1 knockdown. We assessed total protein abundance of class IIa HDAC isoforms and found that total HDAC7 protein abundance was robustly and specifically decreased with Sik1 knockdown, implicating an unexpected role for SIK1 in maintaining total HDAC7 protein concentration (Figure 4A). Hdac7 transcript levels remained unchanged in the setting of Sik1 knockdown (Figure 4B), indicating that SIK1-mediated regulation of HDAC7 occurs in a post-transcriptional manner. To test whether this mode of regulation is dependent on the intrinsic kinase activity of SIK1, we performed Western blot analysis on NRVMs treated with the pan-SIK chemical inhibitors HG-9-91 and YKL-05-099. Both inhibitors phenocopied the effects of the Sik1 siRNA on HDAC7, depleting total and phosphorylated HDAC7 abundance under both baseline and PE-stimulated conditions (Figure 4, C and D). Furthermore, Western blot analysis on cardiac tissue samples from global Sik1–/– mice also revealed decreased total and phosphorylated HDAC7 protein at baseline and after TAC (Figure 4E), demonstrating that this SIK1/HDAC7 axis is preserved in vivo and across species. The effect of SIK1 deficiency on HDAC7 protein abundance was less pronounced in the TAC-treated group compared with the sham group, suggesting that pressure overload may induce the expression or activity of additional kinases or alternative mechanisms that can modulate HDAC7 stability in the adult mouse heart.

Figure 4 HDAC7 protein stability is dependent on SIK1 kinase activity. (A) Western blot for total and phosphorylated HDAC4, HDAC5, and HDAC7 in NRVMs treated with or without siRNA against Sik1 and with or without PE (100 μM, 24 hours). α-Tubulin was used as loading control (n = 5). (B) qRT-PCR expression for Hdac7 (n = 6). Bars denote mean ± SEM. (C and D) Western blot for total and phosphorylated HDAC4, HDAC5, and HDAC7 in NRVMs treated with or without HG-9-91-01 (1 μM) or YKL-05-099 (1 μM). α-Tubulin was used as loading control (n = 4). (E) Western blot for total and phosphorylated HDAC7 in WT and SIK1-KO sham/TAC LV cardiac tissue. Vinculin was used as loading control (n = 4). (F) In vitro kinase assay with recombinant HDAC7 and GST-tagged SIK1 plus YKL-05-099 (1 μM). SIK1 consensus sequence is shown below (representative Western blots, n = 3). (G) Western blot from NRVMs treated with YKL-05-099 (1 μM) and the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib (BZ) (5 nM, 16 hours) (representative Western blots, n = 3). All box plots show minimum, maximum, and median with 25th to 75th percentile range. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

To further test whether this effect was due to a direct kinase-substrate interaction between SIK1 and HDAC7, we performed an in vitro kinase assay using recombinant SIK1 and HDAC7 protein. As expected, HDAC7 alone did not exhibit basal phosphorylation signal. However, addition of both SIK1 and HDAC7 induced phosphorylation of Ser155, which was lost upon addition of the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099 (Figure 4F). We also found that SIK1 could phosphorylate Ser318 and Ser488 in this assay, 2 residues that have been implicated in the interaction of HDAC7 with 14-3-3 (Supplemental Figure 2D and ref. 17). This evidence supporting a direct kinase-substrate interaction led us to hypothesize that loss of SIK1 kinase activity decreases phosphorylation of HDAC7, leading to proteasome-mediated HDAC7 degradation. Consistent with this hypothesis, treating NRVMs with the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib rescued the SIK inhibitor–dependent depletion of HDAC7 protein (Figure 4G). In addition, treatment of NRVMs with the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099 increased the ratio of ubiquitinated HDAC7 to total HDAC7 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Bortezomib also led to a relative increase in the ubiquitinated HDAC7/total HDAC7 ratio compared with baseline, although this ratio was not further augmented by YKL-05-099 cotreatment, possibly because potent proteasome inhibition by itself may lead to saturating levels of ubiquitinated HDAC7 in this context (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Additionally, mutagenesis of serine 155 to alanine on HDAC7 diminished the stabilizing effects of SIK1 (Supplemental Figure 2E), specifically implicating Ser155 as an important residue in HDAC7 stabilization. Previous work has shown that HDAC7 can be stabilized by 14-3-3 proteins in human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cells (18). To test whether 14-3-3 protein also participates in HDAC7 stabilization in cardiomyocytes, we infected NRVMs with adenovirus expressing full-length 14-3-3 followed by treatment with the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099. Overexpression of 14-3-3 increased HDAC7 protein abundance in comparison with empty virus–infected control (Supplemental Figure 4C). However, this effect was lost upon addition of the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099, suggesting that 14-3-3 proteins may play a role in the stabilization of HDAC7, but are dependent on SIK activity to exert their stabilizing effect. Taken together, these results demonstrate that HDAC7 protein abundance in cardiomyocytes is dependent on SIK1 kinase activity and support that direct phosphorylation of HDAC7 by SIK1 is critical for HDAC7 stability.

Loss of HDAC7 protects against pathologic cardiac remodeling. Previous studies of class IIa HDACs in the heart have demonstrated roles for HDAC4, HDAC5, and HDAC9 as MEF2 corepressors that function as negative regulators of cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and the transcriptional response to cardiac stress (2–4). However, to our knowledge, the role of HDAC7 in the heart has not been previously explored. As our data show that SIK1 is a positive regulator of pathologic cardiac remodeling and can stabilize HDAC7, we hypothesized that HDAC7 may also function as a positive regulator of this response, suggesting a role that deviates from the other class IIa HDAC isoforms. We found that siRNA-mediated knockdown of Hdac7 in NRVMs robustly attenuated PE-induced cardiac hypertrophy and induction of canonical heart failure–related genes (Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, siRNA-mediated knockdown of Hdac5 led to a robust induction of Nppa and Nppb transcripts at baseline and after PE stimulation (Figure 5C), consistent with the role of HDAC5 as a transcriptional corepressor. Transduction of a MEF2 reporter construct into NRVMs revealed that Hdac7 knockdown had no effect on MEF2 transcriptional activity while Hdac5 knockdown increased MEF2 activity (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F), further supporting that HDAC7 functions differently from other class IIa HDACs.

Figure 5 Loss of HDAC7 protects against pathologic cardiac remodeling in vitro. (A) NRVMs treated with siRNA against Hdac7 and immunostained for α-actinin (green) and nuclei (blue). Scale bars: 40 μm. (B) Cell area of NRVMs (n = 108). Bars denote mean ± SD. (C) qRT-PCR expression for Nppa and Nppb (n = 6). (D) MEF2 dual luciferase reporter assay. Values were normalized to Renilla luciferase control (n = 6). (E) NRVMs infected with adenovirus harboring GFP-HDAC7 or GFP alone and immunostained for α-actinin (red) and nuclei (blue). Scale bars: 40 μm. (F) Cell area of NRVMs (n = 58–63). Bars denote mean ± SD. (G) qRT-PCR expression for canonical heart failure–associated genes (n = 6). Data are shown as means ± SEM unless noted. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

We have shown that SIK1 inhibition attenuates cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and heart failure pathogenesis, and is associated with loss of HDAC7 protein abundance. We have also demonstrated that HDAC7 is a positive regulator of cardiomyocyte hypertrophy. To establish a causal link between SIK1 and HDAC7, we tested whether reconstitution of HDAC7 in the setting of SIK1 inhibition would blunt the antihypertrophic effects of SIK1 inhibition. We generated adenoviruses expressing GFP-HDAC7 (Ad-HDAC7) or GFP alone (Ad-GFP) and infected NRVMs, followed by treatment with or without SIK inhibitors and PE. Under nonstimulated conditions, overexpression of HDAC7 was sufficient to induce cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and Nppa, Nppb, and Myh7 expression compared with Ad-GFP control (Figure 5, E–G). SIK inhibition inhibited cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (Figure 5, E–G) and depleted HDAC7 protein abundance (Supplemental Figure 3A). Reconstitution of HDAC7 (Western blot of HDAC7 reconstitution shown in Supplemental Figure 3B) partially reversed the protective effects of SIK inhibition during PE-mediated stress (Figures 5, E–G). To test the converse, we infected NRVMs with an adenovirus expressing SIK1 followed by transfection of siRNA probes against Hdac7. Overexpression of SIK1 increased Nppa and Nppb expression in PE-stimulated conditions, but had no appreciable effect at baseline (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Knockdown of Hdac7 robustly attenuated the effect of SIK1 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). These results support a model in which SIK1 promotes cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and stress-gene induction, in part, via activation of HDAC7.

HDAC7 indirectly regulates c-Myc expression. Our data show that HDAC7 is a prohypertrophic transcriptional regulator (Figure 5) and suggest that HDAC7 does not function as a MEF2 corepressor (Figure 5D). These findings support the contention that HDAC7 functions differently from other class IIa HDACs. Emerging studies have described noncanonical roles for HDAC7 in other biological contexts, including a role as an activator of c-Myc in cancer (19). Given the importance of c-Myc in establishing pathologic remodeling in the heart (7, 8, 20), we tested whether c-Myc expression was altered with HDAC7 perturbation in cardiomyocytes. Silencing of Hdac7 led to a decrease in c-Myc RNA and robustly depleted C-MYC protein in NRVMs (Figure 6, A and B). Conversely, overexpression of HDAC7 induced c-Myc expression at both the RNA and protein levels (Figure 6, C and D). Similarly, treatment with the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099, which robustly depletes HDAC7 (Figure 4D), led to a marked decrease in c-Myc mRNA and protein expression (Figure 6, E and F). Cardiac tissue samples from SIK1 KO mice also exhibited lower c-Myc RNA and protein expression levels compared with WT control mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 6 HDAC7 indirectly regulates c-Myc expression. qRT-PCR (n = 6) and Western blotting (n = 4) for c-Myc expression in NRVMs treated with siRNA against Hdac7 (A and B), Ad-HDAC7 (C and D), or YKL-05-099 (1 μM) (E and F). All box plots show minimum, maximum, and median with 25th to 75th percentile range. (G) Western blotting of cytoplasmic (C) and nuclear (N) fractions of NRVMs treated with 1 μM YKL-05-099 plus 100 μM PE. TATA box–binding protein (TBP) and GAPDH were used as nuclear and cytoplasmic markers, respectively (representative Western blots, n = 3). (H) NRVMs treated with adenovirus harboring GFP-HDAC7 or GFP alone, followed by transfection of siRNA probes against c-Myc or scramble control. Immunostained for α-actinin (red) and nuclei (blue). Scale bars: 40 μm. (I) Cell area of NRVMs (n = 100). Bars denote mean ± SD. (J) qRT-PCR expression for Nppa and Nppb (n = 6). Data are shown as means ± SEM unless noted. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

To determine whether HDAC7 directly or indirectly regulates c-Myc expression, we first assessed the nuclear/cytoplasmic distribution of HDAC7 in NRVMs. Other class IIa HDACs have been shown to shuttle between the nuclear and cytoplasmic compartments, and it is thought that control of their spatial localization is a central mechanism for regulating their function. We performed nuclear/cytoplasmic fractionation on NRVM lysates treated with the SIK inhibitor YKL-05-099 with or without PE stimulation. Under all conditions, total and phosphorylated HDAC7 protein was found exclusively in the cytoplasmic fraction and was notably absent in the nuclear fraction (Figure 6G). Treatment of NRVMs with the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib, which causes accumulation of HDAC7 protein, also did not reveal any detectable levels of HDAC7 protein in the nuclear fraction (Supplemental Figure 3C). In contrast, HDAC5 protein was detected in both nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions as previously reported (Figure 6G, Supplemental Figure 3C, and ref. 21). The lack of detectable HDAC7 in the nuclear fraction of NRVMs indicates that HDAC7 is unlikely to regulate c-Myc expression via direct enrichment on DNA regulatory elements in cardiomyocytes.

Overexpression of HDAC7 in NRVMs induces hypertrophy and c-Myc expression (Figure 5, E–G, and Figure 6, C and D). To test whether HDAC7-mediated hypertrophy is dependent on c-Myc induction, we infected NRVMs with Ad-HDAC7 followed by transfection of siRNA probes against c-Myc (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). c-Myc knockdown had no effect on cell size in empty virus–infected NRVMs, but attenuated HDAC7-induced cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and Nppa and Nppb expression (Figure 6, H–J). Taken together, these data indicate that HDAC7 acts as a positive upstream regulator of C-MYC during cardiomyocyte hypertrophy, further suggesting that the SIK1/HDAC7 axis functions in a manner that is different from the signal-responsive MEF2 corepressor role of related class IIa HDAC isoforms.