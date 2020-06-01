Commentary 10.1172/JCI137074

The black sheep of class IIa: HDAC7 SIKens the heart

Joshua G. Travers, Tianjing Hu, and Timothy A. McKinsey

Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, and Consortium for Fibrosis Research & Translation, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Address correspondence to: Timothy A. McKinsey, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus 12700 East 19th Avenue, Box B139 (8450E), Aurora, Colorado 80045-0508, USA. Phone: 303.724.5476; Email: timothy.mckinsey@cuanschutz.edu.

Find articles by Travers, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, and Consortium for Fibrosis Research & Translation, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Address correspondence to: Timothy A. McKinsey, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus 12700 East 19th Avenue, Box B139 (8450E), Aurora, Colorado 80045-0508, USA. Phone: 303.724.5476; Email: timothy.mckinsey@cuanschutz.edu.

Find articles by Hu, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, and Consortium for Fibrosis Research & Translation, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Address correspondence to: Timothy A. McKinsey, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus 12700 East 19th Avenue, Box B139 (8450E), Aurora, Colorado 80045-0508, USA. Phone: 303.724.5476; Email: timothy.mckinsey@cuanschutz.edu.

Find articles by McKinsey, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 4, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 6 on June 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(6):2811–2813. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137074.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 4, 2020 - Version history

Class IIa histone deacetylases (HDACs) repress cardiomyocyte hypertrophy through association with the prohypertrophic transcription factor (TF) myocyte enhancer factor-2 (MEF2). The four class IIa HDACs — HDAC4, -5, -7, and -9 — are subject to signal-dependent phosphorylation by members of the Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase (CaMK) group. In response to stress, HDAC4, HDAC5, and HDAC9 undergo phosphorylation-induced nuclear export in cardiomyocytes, freeing MEF2 to stimulate progrowth genes; it was generally assumed that HDAC7 is also antihypertrophic. However, in this issue of the JCI, Hsu and colleagues demonstrate that, in sharp contrast to the other class IIa HDACs, HDAC7 is constitutively localized to the cardiomyocyte cytoplasm, where it promotes cardiac hypertrophy. Phosphorylation of HDAC7 by the CaMK group member salt-inducible kinase 1 (SIK1) stabilized the deacetylase, leading to increased expression of c-Myc, which in turn stimulated a pathological gene program. These unexpected findings highlight the SIK1/HDAC7 signaling axis as a promising target for the treatment of cardiac hypertrophy and heart failure.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2812 Page 2811 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement