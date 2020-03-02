Review 10.1172/JCI133679

Senescent T cells within suppressive tumor microenvironments: emerging target for tumor immunotherapy

Xia Liu, Daniel F. Hoft, and Guangyong Peng

Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology and Department of Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Address correspondence to: Guangyong Peng, Department of Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, 1100 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63104, USA. Phone: 314.977.9064; Email: guangyong.peng@health.slu.edu.

Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology and Department of Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology and Department of Internal Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

First published March 2, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 3 on March 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(3):1073–1083. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133679.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 2, 2020 - Version history

The functional state of the preexisting T cells in the tumor microenvironment is a key determinant for effective antitumor immunity and immunotherapy. Increasing evidence suggests that immunosenescence is an important state of T cell dysfunction that is distinct from exhaustion, a key strategy used by malignant tumors to evade immune surveillance and sustain the suppressive tumor microenvironment. Here, we discuss the phenotypic and functional characteristics of senescent T cells and their role in human cancers. We also explore the possible mechanisms and signaling pathways responsible for induction of T cell senescence by malignant tumors, and then discuss potential strategies to prevent and/or reverse senescence in tumor-specific T cells. A better understanding of these critical issues should provide novel strategies to enhance cancer immunotherapy.

