The multifaceted role of ischemia/reperfusion in sickle cell anemia

Review 10.1172/JCI133639

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine and Vascular Biology Center, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine and Vascular Biology Center, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine and Vascular Biology Center, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Sickle cell anemia is a unique disease dominated by hemolytic anemia and vaso-occlusive events. The latter trigger a version of ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) pathobiology that is singular in its origin, cyclicity, complexity, instability, perpetuity, and breadth of clinical consequences. Specific clinical features are probably attributable to local I/R injury (e.g., stroke syndromes) or remote organ injury (e.g., acute chest syndrome) or the systematization of inflammation (e.g., multifocal arteriopathy). Indeed, by fashioning an underlying template of endothelial dysfunction and vulnerability, the robust inflammatory systematization no doubt contributes to all sickle pathology. In this Review, we highlight I/R–targeting therapeutics shown to improve microvascular blood flow in sickle transgenic mice undergoing I/R, and we suggest how such insights might be translated into human therapeutic strategies.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.