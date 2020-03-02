Review 10.1172/JCI133639

The multifaceted role of ischemia/reperfusion in sickle cell anemia

Robert P. Hebbel, John D. Belcher, and Gregory M. Vercellotti

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine and Vascular Biology Center, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert P. Hebbel, MMC 480, Hematology, 420 Delaware St. S.E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455, USA. Phone: 612.626.2446; Email: hebbe001@umn.edu.

Find articles by Hebbel, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine and Vascular Biology Center, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert P. Hebbel, MMC 480, Hematology, 420 Delaware St. S.E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455, USA. Phone: 612.626.2446; Email: hebbe001@umn.edu.

Find articles by Belcher, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Division of Hematology-Oncology-Transplantation, Department of Medicine and Vascular Biology Center, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Robert P. Hebbel, MMC 480, Hematology, 420 Delaware St. S.E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455, USA. Phone: 612.626.2446; Email: hebbe001@umn.edu.

Find articles by Vercellotti, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 2, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 3 on March 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(3):1062–1072. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133639.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 2, 2020 - Version history

Sickle cell anemia is a unique disease dominated by hemolytic anemia and vaso-occlusive events. The latter trigger a version of ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) pathobiology that is singular in its origin, cyclicity, complexity, instability, perpetuity, and breadth of clinical consequences. Specific clinical features are probably attributable to local I/R injury (e.g., stroke syndromes) or remote organ injury (e.g., acute chest syndrome) or the systematization of inflammation (e.g., multifocal arteriopathy). Indeed, by fashioning an underlying template of endothelial dysfunction and vulnerability, the robust inflammatory systematization no doubt contributes to all sickle pathology. In this Review, we highlight I/R–targeting therapeutics shown to improve microvascular blood flow in sickle transgenic mice undergoing I/R, and we suggest how such insights might be translated into human therapeutic strategies.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1063 Page 1062 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement