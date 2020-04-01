Steroid resistance in Diamond Blackfan anemia associates with p57Kip2 dysregulation in erythroid progenitors

Dexamethasone increases the proliferation of adult human CFU-Es. It has previously been shown that dexamethasone increases the proliferation of erythroid progenitors derived from both healthy and DBA HSPCs (23–25). However, the differentiation stage at which dexamethasone exerts its effects is still unclear. Using a serum-free expansion medium that allowed for the effective erythroid differentiation of HSPCs under steady-state conditions (without dexamethasone), we studied the effects of dexamethasone on human erythropoiesis (18, 26). Notably, we found that dexamethasone (100 nM) increased the expansion of CD34+ cells isolated from adult PB by 7-fold as compared with control conditions (Figure 1A). Surprisingly, though, we did not detect a dexamethasone-mediated increase in the expansion of CB-derived CD34+ cells. In fact, total numbers of precursors differentiating from CB CD34+ cells were approximately 4-fold lower in the presence versus absence of dexamethasone (Figure 1A), strongly suggesting marked developmental differences in the responsiveness of human PB and CB progenitors to this glucocorticoid.

Figure 1 Dexamethasone enhances the proliferation of human CFU-Es derived from PB CD34+ cells. (A) Fold change in total expansion of PB-derived (red) and CB-derived (black, n = 5) CD34+ cells upon erythroid differentiation in the presence or absence of dexamethasone for 14 days. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) Total numbers of BFU-Es and CFU-Es generated from PB and CB cultures in the absence (PB–, CB–) or presence (PB+, CB+) of dexamethasone. Data are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (C) Fold change in purified CFU-Es derived from PB (n = 6) and CB (n = 4) in the presence of dexamethasone relative to untreated controls after 14 days of expansion. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (D) Average size (area) of colonies generated from purified CFU-Es derived from untreated PB and CB after 5 days of culture in the absence (open circles) or presence (solid circles) of dexamethasone (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Dex, dexamethasone. (E) Percentages of reticulocytes in 3 patients with DBA following treatment with prednisone, beginning on day 0. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, and D).

To further elucidate the erythroid differentiation stage at which dexamethasone acts, we used our recently developed experimental strategy for the characterization of BFU-E and CFU-E progenitors, based on surface expression levels of glycophorin A (GPA), IL-3R, CD34, and CD36. The absolute numbers of BFU-Es and CFU-Es generated from 106 PB and CB CD34+ cells were enumerated on the basis of cell-surface marker expression in the absence and presence of dexamethasone (Figure 1B). Beginning on day 7, the number of BFU-Es (defined as GPA–IL3R–CD34+CD36–) cells decreased in cultures starting with PB as well as CB CD34+ progenitors, in the absence and presence of dexamethasone, and the extent of this decrease was enhanced by dexamethasone. In marked contrast, the absolute number of CFU-Es (defined as GPA–IL3R–CD34–CD36+) increased over time, and this increase was more pronounced in dexamethasone-treated adult PB CD34+ cells. Notably, dexamethasone decreased the appearance of terminally differentiated GPA+ cells in both PB- and CB-derived cultures. These data indicate that erythroblasts from both sources were responsive to this glucocorticoid, resulting in a delayed transition to terminal erythroid differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). However, cells derived from PB were more affected, possibly because of additional effects at the progenitor levels and at this transitional stage. We also detected this decrease in terminal erythroid differentiation as a function of α4-integrin/band 3 profiles as well as reduced hemoglobinization (Supplemental Figure 1A).

To further validate that the CFU-E was the population primarily responding to dexamethasone, we sorted CFU-Es derived from PB and CB cultures of CD34+ cells and studied their potential for expansion in serum-free expansion media. As shown in Figure 1C, the expansion of CFU-Es purified from adult CD34+ cells increased by 5-fold in the presence of dexamethasone. Once again, dexamethasone had little to no effect on the proliferation of purified CFU-Es derived from CB, supporting the idea that the response to dexamethasone is linked to the specific developmental stage of erythroid progenitors. We performed the same experiments using increasing concentrations of dexamethasone on sorted populations of erythroid progenitors derived from adult PB cultures and observed that the effect on proliferation was maximal at the 100-nM dose (Supplemental Figure 2).

Functional assays using methylcellulose cultures with erythropoietin (Epo) only, a culture condition that supports the growth of CFU-Es but not BFU-Es (requiring both stem cell factor [SCF] and Epo [ref. 18]), revealed that treatment with dexamethasone markedly increased the colony size of PB-derived CFU-Es but had very little or no effect on CB-derived CFU-E colony size (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3), despite the fact that in the absence of dexamethasone the colony size of purified CB-derived CFU-Es was larger than that generated by PB-derived CFU-Es. Taken together, these data imply that only human CFU-Es derived from adult PB respond to dexamethasone by increasing proliferation.

Previous studies have shown that it takes at least 2 weeks in vivo for healthy BM to produce reticulocytes from the BFU-E stage and approximately 7 to 10 days from the CFU-E stage (27–29). We hypothesized that if the CFU-E is the progenitor population that responds to glucocorticoids in vivo, then patients treated with steroids should present with reticulocytosis in less than 2 weeks. We followed patients with DBA over a 1-month period before and after treatment with prednisone. We observed that in each patient, the reticulocyte count increased within 7 to 11 days after initiation of the treatment, strongly suggesting that in vivo, the CFU-E is indeed the glucocorticoid-responsive population (Figure 1E). We further noticed a decline in the reticulocyte response in a similar time frame, in association with a decrease in the dose of prednisone administered to the patient. Our finding that patients with DBA develop reticulocytosis within less than 2 weeks of starting prednisone treatment strongly suggests the presence of a mature, steroid-responsive progenitor, such as a CFU-E.

Dexamethasone targets a subpopulation of adult-derived CFU-Es. We previously described that, given the surface expression of CD34 and CD36, we could obtain a highly enriched population of BFU-Es (GPA–IL-3R–CD34+CD36–) and CFU-Es (GPA–IL-3R–CD34–CD36+) (18). More recently, we reported a transitional progenitor population defined as GPA–IL-3R–CD34+CD36+, which is more predominant during differentiation of adult PB than that of CB (30). Notably, the kinetics of progression through these differentiation states were also altered with dexamethasone treatment (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Dexamethasone specifically targets a transitional subpopulation of human CFU-Es derived from PB CD34+ cells. (A) PB-derived CD34+ cells differentiated in the presence or absence of dexamethasone were evaluated as a function of their CD36 and CD34 expression profiles. Representative plots on day 4 of differentiation are presented. Data shown are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (B) Gating strategy to define mature and immature transitional CFU-E progenitor populations based on the CD71/CD105 profiles of the CD34+CD36+ subset. Data are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (C) Representative images of colonies formed by immature and mature CFU-Es as defined in B, in the presence of Epo alone or Epo, SCF, IL-3, IL-6, G-CSF, and GM-CSF (n = 3). Scale bars: 1 mm. (D) Colony size (area) generated by immature (red) and mature (black) CFU-Es, defined as in B and formed in the presence of Epo alone, in the absence (open circles) or presence (solid circles) of dexamethasone (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (E) Representative histograms show CD71 and CD105 expression in PB-derived CD34+ cells differentiated in the absence (black) or presence (red) of dexamethasone (unsorted, day 4). Percentages of CD71med and CD105med are shown in the upper left quadrant of each plot. Data are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (F) Quantification of CD105med and CD105hi cells following differentiation of PB-derived CD34+ cells in the absence (control, open circles) or presence (solid circles) of dexamethasone (day 4, n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and F).

Having identified 2 phenotypically different CFU-E populations (CD34+CD36+ and CD34–CD36+), we sought to determine whether there were additional cell-surface markers that would provide further insights into the heterogeneity of these CFU-E populations. We focused on CD71, the transferrin receptor, and CD105 (endoglin), both of which demonstrated large differences in their RNA expression during erythroid differentiation at the progenitor stages (Supplemental Figure 4A).

On the basis of the expression patterns of CD71 and CD105 on CD34+CD36+ cells, we identified a continuum of cells with 2 distinct populations: CD71hiCD105med and CD71hiCD105hi (Figure 2B). We then sorted these different cell populations and performed colony-forming assays in the presence of either Epo alone, to produce colonies with the traditional definition of a CFU-E, or in complete medium with SCF, Epo, IL-3, IL-6, granulocyte CSF (G-CSF), and granulocyte-macrophage–CSF (GM-CSF). Interestingly, although both sorted populations from CD34+CD36+ cells generated colonies in the presence of Epo only (Figure 2C), only CD71hi CD105med cells showed marked responsiveness to SCF in complete medium, whereas SCF had little or no effect on CD71hiCD105hi cells (Figure 2C). CD71hiCD105hi cells from CD34+CD36+ cell populations responded similarly to CD3–CD36+ cell populations, with a minimal response to SCF. Given these findings, we propose that CD71hiCD105med cells should be termed immature CFU-Es and CD71hiCD105hi cells mature CFU-Es. Importantly, immature CFU-Es functionally responded to dexamethasone by increasing their colony size in a methylcellulose culture system (Figure 2D). In marked contrast, mature CFU-Es responded marginally to dexamethasone in the same functional colony-forming assays, and this increase was not statistically significant. When treated with dexamethasone, PB-derived CD34+ cells preferentially maintained this immature CFU-E population. Indeed, although both untreated and treated cells expressed comparable levels of CD71 on their surface, approximately 50% of the PB cells treated with dexamethasone were still CD105med compared with untreated controls, approximately 30% of which were CD105med by day 4 (Figure 2, E and F, left). Consequentially, the population of CD105hi cells was decreased in PB cells treated with dexamethasone (Figure 2F, right). Taken together, these data demonstrate that in human erythropoiesis, dexamethasone treatment preferentially maintains the immature CFU-E progenitor population for an extended period to increase the proliferative capacity of this cell population.

Proteomics studies highlight previously unidentified erythroid dexamethasone targets. To begin exploring the mechanisms regulating the differential impact of dexamethasone on PB- and CB-derived progenitors, we elected to use a global, comparative proteomics approach. PB- and CB-derived CD34+ cells were cultured in vitro for 5 days to allow for the acquisition of sufficient numbers of flow-sorted purified CFU-Es (~20 × 106 cells) and then subjected to proteomics evaluation. We treated biological triplicates of PB- and CB-derived CFU-Es in the absence or presence of dexamethasone (100 nM) for 24 hours. These cells were then processed for proteomics analysis by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Proteomics quantified 10,045 proteins in PB samples and 10,028 proteins in CB samples (Supplemental Table 1). Proteomic evaluation of PB and CB samples was performed in 2 separate tandem mass tag–6 (TMT-6) plexes. This allowed for precise measurements of changes in protein abundance due to drug treatment in the PB-plex and the CB-plex, but less precise comparisons between PB and CB plexes. Therefore, the observed differences between PB and CB samples were subsequently validated in follow-up experiments.

Importantly, both PB- and CB-derived CFU-Es responded to dexamethasone as demonstrated by the upregulation of the gene for period 1 (PER1) (Figure 3, A and B), a major component of the mammalian circadian clock that has long been known to be regulated by glucocorticoids (31, 32). Notably, however, the majority of dexamethasone-upregulated proteins in PB- and CB-derived CFU-Es differed (Figure 3, C and D), consistent with the distinct phenotypic responses of these CFU-Es. One of the proteins whose abundance was upregulated by dexamethasone in PB-derived CFU-Es, but not CB-derived CFU-Es, was NR4A1 (Figure 3, C and D), a negative cell-cycle regulator. NR4A1 is an interesting target, given its role as a regulator of the cell cycle (22) and of T cell differentiation (33). NR4A1 also binds to HIF1α (34), an important regulator of erythroid differentiation (35). Identification of NR4A1 as a target of dexamethasone was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 3E). Interestingly, the transcription profiles of NR4A1 as well as of 2 other cell-cycle inhibitors, p27Kip1 and p57Kip2, showed a substantial decrease between the CD34+ and BFU-E stages (Supplemental Figure 4B). Although we did not detect p57Kip2 in the proteomics screen, it is notable that only p57Kip2 was expressed at markedly higher levels in PB than in CB CD34+ progenitors (Supplemental Figure 4B). We also performed single-sample gene set enrichment analysis (ssGSEA) to identify the pathways most differentially affected by dexamethasone treatment in both PB and CB samples (Figure 3F). Notably, we observed an increase in proteins involved in the cell cycle and RNA processing as well as a decrease in proteins implicated in oxidative phosphorylation and biosynthetic pathways. Together, these data point to potential differences in the roles of cell-cycle inhibitors in CD34+ progenitors as a function of their developmental origin.

Figure 3 Proteomics studies highlight NR4A1 as a dexamethasone target in erythroid-differentiated PB progenitors. (A) Ranked average log fold-change plots of differences in protein expression induced by dexamethasone in erythroid-differentiated PB progenitors. (B) Ranked average log fold-change plots of differences in protein expression induced by dexamethasone in erythroid-differentiated CB progenitors. (C) Top-20 proteins upregulated by dexamethasone in erythroid-differentiated PB progenitors based on the log fold change (log FC). (D) Top-20 proteins upregulated by dexamethasone in erythroid-differentiated CB progenitors based on the log fold change. (E) NR4A1 expression levels in purified PB- and CB-derived unsorted progenitors were evaluated by Western blotting on day 4 of expansion. Expression of NR4A1 relative to GAPDH is quantified below each lane. Data are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (F) ssGSEA of proteins differentially regulated by dexamethasone. The top-10 upregulated and downregulated pathways between all samples are listed, and redundant pathways were eliminated.

Dexamethasone increases p57Kip2 expression in human CFU-Es. The data presented above, together with an elegant previous study showing that p57Kip2 regulates steroid responsiveness in murine erythroid progenitors (10), suggested that dexamethasone would act through p57Kip2 in PB-derived erythroid progenitors. We first evaluated the expression levels of p57Kip2 protein as a function of erythroid differentiation from PB and CB CD34+ cells (Figure 4A). Although p57Kip2 was expressed in early erythroid progenitors derived from both PB and CB CD34+ cells (unsorted, day 4), the loss of p57Kip2 was substantially more rapid in the CB cells. p57Kip2 levels in PB erythroid progenitors were reduced by 77% by day 7, whereas expression persisted in CB progenitors (Figure 4, A and B). Conversely, p27Kip1, a related Cip/Kip family member, was expressed at minimal levels during early differentiation, but its expression increased dramatically in terminally differentiating erythroblasts (Figure 4A). These distinct expression profiles are in agreement with previous studies showing that p57Kip2 is associated with the quiescence of stem and progenitor cells, whereas p27Kip1 plays a role in the cell-cycle exit that occurs during terminal erythroid differentiation (36, 37). Notably, however, differences in the kinetics of p57Kip2 downregulation in CB and PB erythroid progenitors have not thus far been appreciated.

Figure 4 Dexamethasone increases p57Kip2 expression in Epo-induced PB CD34+ cells. (A) Expression of p57Kip2 and p27Kip1 was evaluated by Western blotting in CD34+ progenitors during Epo-induced erythroid differentiation. Erythroid differentiation was controlled by evaluating α-globin expression. Data are representative of 5 independent experiments. (B) Quantification of the differences in p57Kip2 protein levels in PB and CB cultures between days 4 and 7 of erythroid differentiation (n = 5; values for day 4 were arbitrarily set at 1.). (C) Expression of p57Kip2, p27Kip1, and GAPDH in PB-derived and CB-derived progenitors was evaluated in sorted CFU-Es following 4 days of Epo-induced differentiation in the absence (–) or presence (+) of dexamethasone. Representative Western blots from 1 of 3 independent experiments are shown. (D) Quantification of the fold changes in p57Kip2 and p27Kip1 expression in purified PB-derived (n = 7, red circles) and CB-derived (n = 6, black circles) CFU-Es in the presence of dexamethasone relative to control conditions (arbitrarily set at 1). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (E) Quantification of the percentages of PB-derived BFU-Es, immature CFU-Es, and mature CFU-Es that were in S phase in the absence (open circles) and presence (solid circles) of dexamethasone. S phase was quantified by Hoechst 33342 staining (n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and E).

Given these findings, it was of interest to assess whether p57Kip2 levels would be differentially affected by dexamethasone in purified PB-derived and CB-derived progenitors. To this end, progenitors derived from both sources were treated with dexamethasone, and the expression of p57Kip2 was quantified by Western blotting. We evaluated total CFU-Es, because the numbers of immature CFU-Es were insufficient in the absence of dexamethasone, particularly in CB cultures, in which the kinetics of differentiation is increased (30). Notably, within CFU-Es, we found that p57Kip2 protein levels were increased by 1.8-fold in PB-derived progenitors but remained unchanged in CB-derived progenitors (P < 0.05; Figure 4, C and D). These data are even more striking in light of the finding that p27Kip1 levels were not significantly altered in progenitors derived from either PB or CB sources (Figure 4, C and D). Altogether, these data strongly suggest a role for p57Kip2 in mediating the dexamethasone-induced changes in PB-derived, but not CB-derived, progenitors.

Given that p57Kip2 is a regulator of the cell cycle, we inhibited the transition from the G 1 to the S phase (38) to determine whether dexamethasone-mediated changes in p57Kip2 are associated with differences in the cell-cycle dynamics of PB erythroid progenitors. We found that the percentages of progenitors in the S phase of the cell cycle increased significantly between the BFU-E and CFU-E stages, from a mean of 35% to 48% (P < 0.05; Figure 4E). Notably however, dexamethasone significantly decreased S-phase cells in immature CFU-Es, but not in the BFU-Es or mature CFU-E subsets (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, the percentages of cells in the non–S phase of the cell cycle were increased in immature CFU-Es (Supplemental Figure 5B). Thus, in agreement with our data showing that the immature PB-derived CFU-E subset preferentially undergoes a dexamethasone-mediated expansion (Figure 2), only this subset responded to upregulated p57Kip2 levels with a significant decrease in the number of cells in the S phase. Despite this reduction of cells in the S phase, immature CFU-Es continued to divide, with increases in G 2 /M, before further differentiating into mature CFU-Es and then proerythroblasts and resulting in increased expansion.

p57Kip2 expression is altered in erythroid progenitors from transfusion-dependent patients with DBA. We further hypothesized that the resistance of patients with DBA to glucocorticoids is mediated, at least in part, by p57Kip2. To test this hypothesis, we compared dexamethasone-induced changes in p57Kip2 levels in unsorted cells on day 7 of culture in response to dexamethasone in CD34+ cells from healthy controls and transfusion-dependent patients with DBA. Given the strong reduction in growth of cells from transfusion-dependent patients with DBA, we evaluated p57Kip2 levels in unsorted progenitors on day 7 of expansion (Figure 5A). Importantly, p57Kip2 levels, which were increased in healthy controls and steroid-responsive patients with DBA in response to dexamethasone, were not affected in transfusion-dependent patients with DBA (Figure 5, B and C). As expected from the data presented in Figure 4C, p27Kip1 levels were not affected by dexamethasone, but it is notable that they were dysregulated and pointedly higher or lower in samples from patients with DBA, probably due to early differentiation or defective terminal erythroid differentiation, respectively, in these unsorted cells. Most critically, p57Kip2 levels in progenitors derived from steroid-responsive patients with DBA were upregulated in response to dexamethasone, similar to what was observed in healthy controls (Figure 5, B and C). Notably, the expansion of PB-derived CD34+ cells from healthy controls and steroid-responsive patients with DBA was similar after 7 days of culture, whereas cells from transfusion-dependent patients with DBA showed significantly less expansion (Figure 5A). Taken together, these results suggest a critical role for p57Kip2-associated cell-cycle changes in the steroid responsiveness of both physiological and pathological human erythropoiesis.

Figure 5 Aberrant steroid-mediated induction of p57Kip2 in erythroid progenitors from transfusion-dependent patients with DBA. (A) The expansion of CD34+ cells derived from healthy controls (Ctrl) (black, n = 8), transfusion-dependent (TD) patients with DBA (blue, n = 5), and steroid-responsive (SR) patients with DBA (red, n = 3) is presented following a 7-day stimulation. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) Expression of p57Kip2 and p27Kip1 in erythroid progenitors from healthy controls and patients with DBA, either transfusion dependent or steroid responsive, was evaluated by Western blotting on day 7 of differentiation. Expression of p57Kip2 relative to GAPDH is quantified below each lane, with control levels in the healthy donor arbitrarily set at 1. (C) Quantification of the fold change in dexamethasone-induced p57Kip2 expression following expansion of CD34+ cells from healthy controls (n = 8) as compared with transfusion-dependent patients with DBA (n = 5) and steroid-responsive patients with DBA (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc analysis with corrections for multiple comparisons (A and C).

Dexamethasone responsiveness is mediated by CDK activity. In order to directly assess the role of p57Kip2 in mediating dexamethasone effects on erythroid progenitors, we used a lentivirus-mediated shRNA approach to induce downregulation of p57Kip2 levels. Following transduction, p57Kip2 was downregulated by 80% as compared with cells transduced with a control luciferase–targeting shRNA construct (Figure 6A). Notably, p57Kip2 downregulation abrogated the ability of PB-derived CD34+ cells to respond to dexamethasone, monitored as a function of their expansion (Figure 6B). Moreover, we observed that erythroid differentiation was accelerated, as demonstrated by 1.5- and 3-fold increases in GPA expression levels in control- and dexamethasone-treated progenitors, respectively (Figure 6C). Finally, this effect on erythroid progenitors was specific to the p57Kip2 CKI, as downregulation of p27Kip1 did not alter the expansion of these progenitors (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). The effect on p27Kip1 was only noticed at later stages and was indicated by a delay in terminal differentiation measured by the surface markers α4-integrin and band3 (Supplemental Figure 6C). Altogether, these data reveal the function of p57Kip2 in regulating the balance between human erythroid progenitor proliferation and differentiation and, furthermore, in controlling glucocorticoid responsiveness under both physiological and pathological conditions.

Figure 6 Downregulation of CDKN1C (p57Kip2) in CD34+ progenitors attenuates the impact of dexamethasone, accelerating erythroid differentiation, whereas olomoucine, a CKI, mimics the effect of dexamethasone. (A) CD34+ progenitors were transduced with a lentiviral vector harboring an shRNA targeting luciferase (shLuc) or p57Kip2 (shp57). Expression of p57Kip2 was evaluated by Western blotting relative to GAPDH levels on day 7 after transduction. Data are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (B) Expansion of control (shLuc) and p57Kip2-downregulated (shp57) PB CD34+ cells was evaluated in the absence (open circles) or presence (solid circles) of dexamethasone after 14 days of culture (n = 5). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Representative histograms of GPA expression in control (shLuc) and p57Kip2-downregulated (shp57) progenitors on day 14 of differentiation. MFIs are indicated. Data are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments. (D) Quantification of the ratio of immature CFU-Es to mature CFU-Es following expansion of PB-derived CD34+ cells in the absence (black circles) or presence of 100 nM dexamethasone (red circles) or 1 μM olomoucine (blue circles) on day 4 of culture. n = 5. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc analysis with corrections for multiple comparisons.

Given our finding that an increase in levels of p57Kip2, a CKI, is critical for dexamethasone responsiveness, we hypothesized that inhibiting cyclin kinases would have the same effect as increasing p57Kip2. Notably, treatment of PB-derived CD34+ cells with olomoucine (1 μM), a small-molecule CDK1 and CDK2 inhibitor (39), resulted in a significant increase in the ratio of immature CFU-Es/mature CFU-Es to levels similar to those induced by dexamethasone (Figure 6D). Together, these data demonstrate the importance of CDK/CKI balance in the expansion of the immature CFU-E population.

Dexamethasone upregulates p57Kip2 expression in erythroid progenitors derived from human BM. To assess the effects of dexamethasone on populations of cells that are directly targeted by the drug in vivo, we repeated key experiments with erythroid progenitors derived from human BM. In culture with serum-free expansion media, we found that the expansion of BM-derived CD34+ cells increased significantly in the presence of dexamethasone (Figure 7A). When examining the expression of CD105 in BM-derived progenitors, we observed that dexamethasone treatment maintained the population of CD105med cells and correspondingly decreased the population of CD105hi cells (Figure 7B). Furthermore, treatment of BM-derived CFU-Es with dexamethasone led to an increase in p57Kip2 expression that we did not observe in CB-derived CFU-Es treated with dexamethasone (Figure 7C). Overall, these data indicate that PB- and BM-derived erythroid progenitors respond to dexamethasone in a similar manner and that the phenotypes we observed may be relevant in the clinical use of dexamethasone for the treatment of red cell disorders.