T follicular regulatory cells and IL-10 promote food antigen–specific IgE

Production of Ag-specific IgE is dependent on both Tfr cells and the GC reaction. To study the role of Tfr cells in regulating IgE production and IgE responses, we used the Bcl6FC mouse model, in which Tfr cells do not develop (12), as well as a widely used model of food allergy induced by intragastric (i.g.) sensitization with peanut protein plus cholera toxin (PCT) as an adjuvant (31–33). In this model (Figure 1A), high levels of peanut-specific IgE are induced and maintained in the circulation for weeks (31–33), and 4 weeks after the sensitization period, control (WT) mice produce substantial levels of peanut-specific IgE (Figure 1B). In Bcl6FC mice, the peanut-specific IgE response was almost undetectable after 4 weeks (Figure 1B). Peanut-specific IgG1 was present but significantly decreased in the Bcl6FC mice (Figure 1B). At the same time, we found that total IgE responses were significantly increased in Bcl6FC mice, showing a repressive effect of Tfr cells on nonspecific IgE responses (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132249DS1). We then analyzed the time course of serum peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 induction and maintenance after PCT sensitization (Figure 1, C and D). We observed that in WT mice, peanut-specific IgE was induced to high levels 1 week after the second PCT sensitization (day 15) and then slowly decreased over several weeks. However, in Bcl6FC mice, the initial induction of peanut-specific IgE was much weaker and then faded to undetectable levels 2 weeks after PCT sensitization. Peanut-specific IgG1 was strongly induced and maintained at high levels for weeks after the PCT sensitization in both WT and Bcl6FC mice, though the levels were significantly lower in Bcl6FC mice (Figure 1D). To assess the physiological relevance of peanut-specific IgE levels, we induced anaphylaxis by giving a systemic challenge of peanut protein alone 4 weeks after mice were peanut sensitized. We found that a strong anaphylaxis response was induced in WT mice, whereas anaphylaxis was notably weaker in Bcl6FC mice (Figure 1E). The lower anaphylaxis response in Bcl6FC mice is not explained by a weaker affinity of the peanut-specific IgE, as the affinity of IgE from Bcl6FC mice for the peanut protein Ara H 3 was similar to the affinity of IgE from control mice (Supplemental Figure 2). To determine whether the strong anaphylaxis response was dependent on IgE, we tested FcεR1–/– mice, which have mast cells that cannot bind IgE, in our PCT sensitization system. We found that anaphylaxis symptoms were significantly lessened in FcεR1–/– mice, indicating that IgE mediated much of the response to the peanut challenge (Supplemental Figure 2). We then tested whether the induction of peanut-specific IgE was dependent on the GC reaction by analyzing Cd4-Cre Bcl6fl/fl mice (referred to hereafter as CD4-BCL6–cKO), which lack Tfh cells and cannot mount GC reactions (34). After PCT sensitization, anti–peanut IgE and IgG1 responses and total IgE responses were completely ablated in these mice (Figure 1F), as well as in mice that could form GCs due to B cell–specific deletion of Bcl6 (Supplemental Figure 3). CD4-BCL6–cKO mice showed no signs of anaphylaxis when challenged systemically with peanut protein (Figure 1G), consistent with the loss of peanut-specific IgE in these mice. We obtained similar results showing Ag-specific IgE dependence on GC responses and Tfr cells when OVA was substituted for peanut protein in the food allergy model (Supplemental Figure 4), demonstrating that these results were not unique to peanut as an Ag.

Figure 1 Lack of Tfr cells in a food allergy model leads to loss of peanut-specific IgE and decreased anaphylaxis responses. Peanut allergy was induced with 2 i.g. doses of PCT given 7 days apart, and mice were bled at various time points after sensitization. (A) Schema showing the 36-day timeline, in which serum was tested 28 days after the last sensitization for peanut-specific Abs. (B–D) Control Foxp3-Cre mice (WT) and Bcl6FC mice were sensitized as in A, and day-36 serum was tested for peanut-specific IgE, IgG1, and total IgE (B) or at various time points during and after sensitization as indicated (red arrows in C) (C and D). Data for A and B are from 1 representative experiment of 4 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. Data for C and D are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. (E) WT and Bcl6FC mice sensitized as in A were analyzed for anaphylactic responses on day 36. Nonsensitized WT and Bcl6FC mice were used as negative controls. Data for E were pooled from 2 experiments with 3–7 mice per group (n = 6–14). (F and G) Control Bcl6fl/fl (WT) mice and CD4-Bcl6–cKO mice were sensitized as shown in A. (F) Day-36 serum was tested for peanut-specific IgE, IgG1, and total IgE. (G) Mice were tested for anaphylaxis as described in E. Data for F are from 1 representative experiment of 3 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. Data for G are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 3–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparisons test (B, D, and F) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (E and G).

Tfr cells are required to maintain GC responses over time. We wondered whether the loss of peanut-specific IgE was explained by a loss of B cells in the GCs of Bcl6FC mice and thus examined GCB, Tfh, and Tfr cells in mesenteric lymph nodes (LNs) and spleens (SPs) to see if there was a defect in the GC reaction. In this model, both Tfh and Tfr cells from WT mice were over 90% CD45RB+, but Tfr cells expressed roughly half as much CXCR5 as Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Lower CXCR5 expression on Tfr cells compared with expression on Tfh cells has been observed previously with human cells (35). As expected, we found that Tfr cells were almost completely absent in Bcl6FC mice despite a robust Tfr response in WT mice on day 36 of the PCT sensitization (Supplemental Figure 6A). Unexpectedly, we observed a significant decrease in Tfh cells in Bcl6FC mice after PCT sensitization (Figure 2A) and an even larger loss of GCB cells (~70% decrease) in Bcl6FC mice after the PCT sensitization (Figure 2B). This loss of Tfh cells in Bcl6FC mice was not due to aberrant or “leaky” deletion of Bcl6 in FOXP3YFP-negative Tfh cell precursor cells, as we did not detect significant levels of FOXP3-Cre activity in FOXP3YFP-negative CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, B–E). Next, we examined the time course of the GC response and noted that in WT mice, Tfr, Tfh, and GCB cell percentages all increased over time and remained high 4 weeks after the last sensitization, on day 36 (Figure 2C). The Tfh and GCB cell response was statistically normal at the early stages in Bcl6FC mice but was decreased at later stages of the analysis, with a sharp decrease in GCB cells observed on day 36 of the response. GCB cells from WT mice continued to expand up to day 36, but in Bcl6FC mice lacking Tfr cells, GCB cell growth leveled off by day 15. The frequency of peanut-specific GCB cells was similar between WT and Bcl6FC mice (Supplemental Figure 7), indicating that the loss of peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 was due to the loss of absolute numbers of GCB cells and not to a loss in the frequency of peanut-specific B cells. The normal Tfh/GCB response at early time points is further evidence that the later decline in the Tfh/GCB response in Bcl6FC mice was not due to abnormal deletion of Bcl6 by FOXP3-Cre in Tfh cell precursors. We confirmed these trends in a more robust PCT priming model involving 8 PCT sensitization doses rather than our normal 2 PCT sensitization doses, showing that Tfr cells were still required even for a much stronger allergic induction (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 2 Tfr cells are required for normal Tfh and GCB cell numbers in a food allergy immune response. WT and Bcl6FC mice were sensitized with PCT as in Figure 1, and then on day 36, mesenteric LNs and SPs were analyzed for Tfh cells (A) and GCB cells (B) by flow cytometry. (C) Time course of the Tfr, Tfh, and GCB responses after PCT sensitization. Data for C were pooled from naive mice (2 experiments), day 15 (2 experiments), day 22 (2 experiments), and day 36 (8 experiments), with 4–5 mice per group (n = 8–10). Day 15 (D15) = 7 days after sensitization; day 22 (D22) = 14 days after sensitization; day 36 (D36) = 28 days after sensitization. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparisons test (B) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (C).

Tregs are required for Ag-specific IgE production in the food allergy model. We next wondered whether our results with Bcl6FC mice were unique to this mouse model of Tfr deficiency. To this end, we obtained Foxp3 diphtheria toxin receptor (FOXP3-DTR) mice, in which FOXP3+ Tregs could be deleted by injection of diphtheria toxin (DT), causing loss of Tfr cells (10, 36), and tested them in the PCT model, as shown in Figure 3A. Similar to our results with Bcl6FC mice, deletion of total Tregs led to a dramatic loss of peanut-specific IgE and a significant, but not complete, loss of peanut-specific IgG1 (Figure 3B). We then confirmed that the DT treatment led to thorough deletion of Tregs and Tfr cells at an early stage of the response in the FOXP3-DTR mice in both LNs and SPs (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 9A). These data support the idea that Tfr cells derived from FOXP3+ Tregs are actively required for producing Ag-specific IgE. Also, consistent with the results in Bcl6FC mice, we found that total IgE levels were strongly elevated after Treg deletion (Figure 3B). Unlike Bcl6FC mice, overall Tfh and GCB cell responses were increased after Treg deletion (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C), indicating that Tfh and GCB cell levels were repressed by Tregs and not by BCL6-dependent Tfr cells.

Figure 3 Total Tregs and Tfr cells are required for Ag-specific IgE and IgG1 in a food allergy response. (A and B) FOXP3-DTR mice were treated with DT as indicated to deplete Tregs, or given PBS as a control, and then sensitized with PCT as indicated and bled for serum peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 Abs on day 36. Data for B are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. (C and D) FOXP3-DTR mice were treated with DT or PBS as a control, sensitized with PCT on days 0 and 7 as indicated, and then on day 9, draining mesenteric LNs and SPs were removed for analysis of CD4+FOXP3+PD-1+CXCR5+ Tfr cells. Tfr cells were quantitated as the percentage of FOXP3+ cells from CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ T cells and absolute numbers per LN or SP. Data for D are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 4–6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test (A and B) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (C).

Tfr cells actively promote Ag-specific IgE. Although our experiments showed that Tfr cells were necessary for peanut-specific IgE responses in the PCT model, our data did not indicate whether Tfr cells were simply required at some minimal level to help the GC response or whether Tfr cells actively promoted peanut-specific GCB cell responses. We therefore used a mouse model previously shown to develop augmented Tfr responses due to a specific deletion of Pten expression in Tregs (Foxp3-Cre Ptenfl/fl, referred to hereafter as PtenFC mice; ref. 37) to test this idea. We sensitized PtenFC mice with PCT and analyzed the resulting immune response. As shown in Figure 4A, peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 were strongly increased in PtenFC mice compared with levels in WT mice. We confirmed that Tfr cells were significantly augmented in the PCT-sensitized PtenFC mice (Figure 4B) and observed that this increase was associated with an increase in both Tfh and GCB cells (Figure 4, C and D). These data directly challenge the notion that Tfr cells act as suppressors of the GC response, as is standard dogma for Tfr function. Instead, our data showed that Tfr cells actively drove GC responses in this food allergy model. This idea is supported by a linear correlation analysis between the numbers of Tfr cells and other cells in the GC (Supplemental Figure 10A). As expected, the numbers of Tfh and GCB cells were tightly correlated, but Tfr cells also positively correlated with both GCB and Tfh cells to a highly significant degree (P < 0.0001). This finding, coupled with the diminished GCB cell response in Bcl6FC mice, indicates that Tfr cells acted as true helper cells of the Ab response in the PCT food allergy model. We did not observe abnormal expression of Il4, Il21, or Ifng by Tfh cells or Tfr cells from PtenFC mice (Supplemental Figure 10B), suggesting that the results we observed following PCT challenge in these mice were not due to aberrant expression of those key Tfh cytokines.

Figure 4 Augmented Tfr cell development promotes higher IgE and correlates with increased GC responses after food allergy sensitization. WT and PtenFC mice were sensitized with PCT as in Figure 1. On day 36 of the sensitization system, (A) serum was tested for peanut-specific Abs, and (B–D) SPs and mesenteric LNs were analyzed for Tfr, Tfh, and GCB cells by flow cytometry as in Figure 2. Representative contour dot plots for each cell staining are shown along with graphs indicating the average percentage of cells as a fraction of the parental cell population and the total yield of cells. Data for A are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 3–5 mice per group. Data for B–D were pooled from 2 experiments with 3–4 mice per group (n = 6–10). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparisons test (A) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–D).

IL-10 is critical for Ag-specific IgE responses. Tfr cells produce IL-10 that can augment the GC and Ab response (16). We wondered whether Tfr cell–derived IL-10 was playing a similar helper role in our food allergy model. Since Bcl6FC mice lack Tfr cells, the smaller GC responses in Bcl6FC mice are consistent with loss of Tfr cell–derived IL-10 acting on GCB cells. To specifically test the role of IL-10 in regulating peanut-specific IgE in our food allergy model, we used Mb1-Cre IL-10Rafl/fl (MB1-Il10ra–/–) mice, in which the IL-10 receptor α gene is deleted specifically in B cells and the B cells cannot respond to IL-10 signals. MB1-Il10ra–/– mice were sensitized with PCT and tested for GC and peanut-specific Ab responses. As shown in Figure 5, A and B, loss of IL-10 signaling in B cells led to significantly decreased GCB cell, peanut-specific IgG1, and peanut-specific IgE responses. Baseline Tfh, Tfr, and GCB levels were normal in MB1-Il10ra–/– mice, indicating no broad immune defect from loss of IL-10 signaling in these mice (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Previously, neutralizing IL-10 Abs were shown to decrease IgE and gastrointestinal symptoms in an oral challenge model (38). We then wondered whether we could block IgE production with anti–IL-10R Ab in our peanut model. As shown in Figure 5, C and D, repeated doses of anti–IL-10R Ab in WT mice after PCT challenge led to a dramatic loss of peanut-specific IgE by day 29, with a significant drop in peanut-specific IgG1 by day 29. Importantly, anti–IL-10R Ab treatment also strongly inhibited anaphylaxis after peanut challenge (Figure 5E), mirroring the loss of peanut-specific IgE. We tested the role of IL-10 signaling on CD4+ T cells with Cd4-Cre Il10rafl/fl mice and the PCT sensitization system. Although we noted a slight decrease in Tfh cell development in these mice, there was no difference in anti–peanut IgE and IgG1 or GCB cell responses (Supplemental Figure 11, D–G). These data support the idea that IL-10 acts directly on GCB cells and not on Tfh cells to promote the IgE response. We next examined the light zone and dark zone composition of GCB cells in MB1-Il10ra–/– mice and found a large shift to light zone GCB cells in these mice (Figure 6A). These data are consistent with recent findings that IL-10 promotes entry of the GCB cell into the dark zone compartment of the GC (16) and that without IL-10 signaling, GCB cells accumulate in the light zone. We also observed a shift of GCB cells to the light zone in Bcl6FC mice (Figure 6B), consistent with a loss of Tfr cell–derived IL-10 acting on GCB cells. Furthermore, we observed a significant increase in apoptotic GCB cells in both MB1-Il10ra–/– and Bcl6FC mice (Figure 6, C and D), which helps explain the loss of GCB cells in both strains of mice.

Figure 5 IL-10 promotes GCB cell levels and peanut-specific IgE, and therapeutic blockade of IL-10 during food allergy sensitization leads to loss of IgE. (A) WT and MB1-Il10ra–/– mice were sensitized with PCT. On day 36, GCB cells from LNs and SPs were stained and analyzed by flow cytometry, and GCB cells from LNs and SPs were stained and analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative contour dot plots of GCB cell staining are shown along with graphs indicating the average percentage of GCB cells and total yield of cells. (B) Peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 titers from day-36 serum of WT and MB1-Il10ra–/– mice sensitized with PCT. Data for A and B are from 1 representative experiment of 3 experiments with 3–5 mice per group. (C) Schematic illustrating blockage of the IL-10R during PCT sensitization in female C57BL/6 WT mice. Numbers indicate the specific days for i.p. anti–IL-10R Ab treatment, i.g. PCT gavage, blood sampling, and anaphylaxis. Control mice received anti–HRP-IgG1 Ab. (D) Peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 titers from serum of control and anti–IL-10R mice treated as described in C at the indicated time points. (E) Anaphylaxis response of control and anti–IL-10R mice treated as described in C. Anaphylaxis analysis was performed as in Figure 1. Data for D and E are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 3–6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparisons test (B and D).

Figure 6 Altered GCB cell cycling and increased apoptosis in the absence of Tfr cells. (A) WT and MB1-Il10ra–/– mice were sensitized with PCT. On day 36, GCB cells from SPs were stained and analyzed by flow cytometry for light zone (LZ) (CD86) and dark zone (DZ) (CXCR4) marker expression. Representative contour dot plots of GCB DZ/LZ cell staining are shown along with graphs indicating the average ratios of GCB LZ to GCB DZ cells. (B) WT and Bcl6FC mice were sensitized with PCT. On day 36, GCB cells from SPs were stained and analyzed by flow cytometry for LZ and DZ marker expression as in A. Representative contour dot plots of GCB DZ/LZ cell staining are shown along with graphs indicating the average ratios of GCB LZ to GCB DZ cells. Data for A and B are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. WT and Bcl6FC (C) and MB1-Il10ra–/– (D) mice were sensitized with PCT. On day 36 GCB cells from LNs were stained and analyzed by flow cytometry for viability using eBioscience Fixable Viability Dye. Representative viability stains are shown along with graphs indicating the average percentage of GCB cell death. Data for A and B are from 1 representative experiment of 2 experiments with 4–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–D).

Tfr cell–derived IL-10 promotes Ag-specific IgE responses. To further link Tfr cell–derived IL-10 to peanut-specific IgE, we first examined Il10 mRNA expression from FACS-isolated Tfr cells after PCT sensitization (Figure 7A). On day 15 after sensitization, we observed a significant increase in Il10 produced by WT Tfr cells compared with WT Tregs, which correlated with the appearance of IgE in the serum. Tfr cells from PtenFC mice produced less Il10 mRNA than did control Tfr cells, however, the difference was not statistically significant (Figure 7A). We next conducted experiments to link IL-10 made by Tfr cells directly to IgE production. First, we used a bone marrow (BM) chimera approach, in which we introduced either WT plus Bcl6FC BM or Blimp1fl/fl Foxp3-Cre (Blimp1FC) plus Bcl6FC BM into irradiated Rag1–/– mice (Figure 7B). Blimp1 is essential for IL-10 transcription in Tregs (39, 40). Gene profiling of Tfr cells from WT and Blimp1FC mice showed that the major Treg and Tfr suppressor genes, with the exception of Il10, were expressed normally in Blimp1FC cells (Supplemental Figure 12), and a decrease in Il10 transcripts in Tfr cells from Blimp1FC plus Bcl6FC chimeras was confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) of FACS-isolated Tfr cells (Figure 7C). The data in Figure 7C also show that Tfr cells expressed at least 7 times more Il10 than did Tfh cells. Chimeras with WT plus Bcl6FC BM will develop WT Tfr cells (Figure 7B), and after PCT sensitization of these mice, we observed substantial levels of Tfr, Tfh, and GCB cells in LNs from these mice (Figure 7D), as well as a robust peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 response (Figure 7E). Chimeras with Blimp1FC plus Bcl6FC BM will only develop Blimp1–/– Tfr cells (Figure 7B), and after PCT sensitization, these mice had augmented Tfr cell development, as expected (41), as well as a significant increase in GCB cells (Figure 7D). Strikingly, Blimp1FC plus Bcl6FC BM chimeras had severely attenuated peanut-specific IgE and IgG1 responses (Figure 7E). These data show that Tfr cells incapable of producing normal IL-10 levels cannot drive the Ag-specific IgE response. Additionally, we found that anti–IL-10R Ab inhibited the peanut-specific IgE response in WT control mice to the level seen in Bcl6FC mice, whereas anti–IL-10R Ab did not inhibit the IgE response in Bcl6FC mice (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 13). These 2 lines of evidence indicate that production of IL-10 by Tfr cells was required for peanut-specific IgE production.