Immune exclusion by naturally acquired secretory IgA against pneumococcal pilus-1

Pneumococci interact with human nasal mucus via mucosal proteins. Colonizing Spn are found predominantly within the glycocalyx, the mucus layer overlaying the epithelial surface (12). We established an in vitro assay to study Spn interactions with human mucus, considering both attachment and detachment. The association of encapsulated Spn (isolate TIGR4) with immobilized pooled human nasal fluid (hNF) collected from healthy adults was quantified using a solid-phase assay with BSA as blocking reagent. Spn adhered to hNF more readily compared with bovine submaxillary mucus, which has been recently used in a similar approach (13) (Figure 1A). Adherence to either source of mucus was higher than in controls with BSA alone. As a control for the functionality of the assay, we demonstrate that adherence of an isogenic capsule-deficient mutant to hNF was significantly increased as previously described for bovine submaxillary mucus (Figure 1B) (13).

Figure 1 Mucosal protein–mediated binding of Spn to human nasal fluid. (A–D) Adherence of Spn TIGR4 to human nasal fluid (hNF) was analyzed in a solid-phase assay. (A) Bacteria (1 × 104) in 100 μL DMEM were incubated with 10 μg immobilized bovine submaxillary mucus (BM) or hNF in the presence or absence of 0.1% BSA for 2 hours at 30°C. Bound bacteria were determined by resuspension with 0.001% Triton X-100 following plating on TS agar plates supplemented with 200 μg/mL streptomycin. (B) Adherence of TIGR4 and TIGR4Δcps (each 1 × 104 per 100 μL) to hNF. (C) Treatment of immobilized hNF with 100 mM NaIO 4 in 50 mM sodium acetate buffer for 30 minutes at 4°C in the dark followed by blocking with 0.1% BSA and incubation with 2 × 104 Spn TIGR4. (D) Immobilized hNF was incubated with increasing concentrations of trypsin with or without protease inhibitor (PI) for 30 minutes at 37°C followed by incubation of 0.1% BSA and 2 × 104 Spn TIGR4 in 100 μL DMEM for 2 hours at 30°C. Experiments were performed in duplicate, and mean values of 3 independent experiments are shown with error bars corresponding to SD. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed unpaired t test, n = 6 (A, B, and D), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison, n = 6 (C).

Next, we considered whether Spn interactions with hNF involved binding to host carbohydrate moieties and/or protein(s). hNF was pretreated with either sodium periodate (NaIO 4 ) to oxidize oligosaccharides or trypsin to degrade protein. Even high concentrations of sodium periodate did not affect the binding of Spn to hNF (Figure 1C). In contrast, incubation of hNF with increasing concentrations of trypsin reduced the adherence of Spn in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 1D). Inhibition of trypsin activity restored adherence levels equivalent to those without added protease.

Three of the most abundant proteins in hNF are lactoferrin, sIgA, and lysozyme (Figure 2, A–C, and ref. 24). Pneumococcal surface protein A (PspA) and pilus-1 have been shown to bind to purified human lactoferrin (25, 26). In addition, pneumococcal surface protein C (PspC/CbpA) interacts specifically with the secretory component of human sIgA (27, 28). Furthermore, a recent study suggests the interaction of pilus-1 with the extracellular domain of polymeric immunoglobulin receptor (pIgR) that is identical to secretory component (29). To assess the relevance of these interactions in human nasal secretions, we incubated whole TIGR4 or defined mutants lacking these surface proteins with soluble hNF and detected bound lactoferrin or sIgA by flow cytometry. Our data confirmed that PspA is the major protein responsible for lactoferrin recruitment to the Spn surface (Figure 2D, and dot plots in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132005DS1). The mutant lacking the entire pathogenicity islet expressing pilus-1 did not display impaired binding of mucosal lactoferrin. However, lack of pilus-1 resulted in a 72% reduction in binding of sIgA in comparison with the isogenic parental strain. The pspC-deletion mutant also showed a significantly impaired binding of mucosal sIgA, though to a lesser extent than the pilus-deficient mutant. Loss of PspA did not alter the acquisition of sIgA to the bacterial surface. PspA, PspC, and pilus-1 are immunogenic in humans, and antibodies against these surface factors, which likely result from prior exposure during colonization episodes, are common (30–34). Therefore, we also analyzed the binding of IgG in hNF to Spn and found no significant difference between WT Spn and the protein-deficient mutants. Overall, the results demonstrate a role for interactions between bacterial factors and host mucosal proteins: PspA–lactoferrin and pilus-1/PspC–sIgA.

Figure 2 Major pneumococcal surface proteins interacting with human mucus proteins. (A–C) Gradient SDS-PAGE (4%–12%) and Western blot of purified mucosal proteins lactoferrin (LF), sIgA, lysozyme (Lyz), and hNF (each 1 μg). Proteins in hNF were detected using a specific polyclonal rabbit anti–human lactoferrin antibody (A), an alkaline phosphatase–coupled goat anti-human IgA antibody (B), or a rabbit anti–human lysozyme antibody (C). Protein band at 62 kDa likely represents albumin. Lane M, SeeBlue Plus2 Pre-Stained Standard (Thermo Fisher Scientific). (D) Acquisition of soluble LF, sIgA, and IgG from hNF by Spn. Bacteria (5 × 106 CFU per 50 μL) were incubated with 50 μg/mL of hNF. Binding of bacteria-associated LF, sIgA, and IgG was analyzed by flow cytometry. The percentage binding of at least 3 independent experiments is shown as mean values with error bars ± SD. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison, n = 6–10.

Pilus-1 is the major factor interacting with human mucus. A minority of clinical Spn isolates express pilus-1 (35–37). We screened clinical isolates for pilus expression by immunoblotting and confirmed the presence or absence of the pilus-1 pathogenicity islet by PCR using primers within rrgB (Supplemental Figure 2). To examine a contribution of pilus-1 in Spn adherence to hNF, we used, in addition to the TIGR4 strain, 2 piliated (types 9V and 19F) and 2 nonpiliated (types 6A and 23F) clinical isolates. Over a time period of 5 hours, adherence levels of the pilus-expressing strains were similar to those of the TIGR4 reference strain, while adherence of the nonpiliated strains was significantly lower in comparison with TIGR4 (Figure 3A). Detachment was quantified as a further measure of the strength of interaction between Spn and hNF. In comparison with piliated strains, the nonpiliated strains detached significantly more readily from the nasal mucus (Figure 3B). To further confirm the role of pilus-1 in Spn binding to immobilized hNF, we used pilus-1–deficient constructs of the TIGR4, 9V, and 19F strains and a pilus-1 islet–knockin mutant of the 23F strain. Again, adherence to hNF correlated with pilus expression over genetic background (Figure 3, C–F). In addition, the rrgA and rrgB genes of the 9V and 19F strain were sequenced, and both belong to the common clades that include TIGR4 (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). Overall, adherence to hNF of the mutants without the pilus-1 islet was reduced 4- to 14-fold. Furthermore, adherence of the piliated strain was reduced to the levels of the nonpiliated mutant by pretreatment of hNF with trypsin (Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast to pilus-1, we were unable to detect a role for PspA or PspC in adherence to immobilized hNF (Figure 3, C and F) despite the role of these Spn proteins in binding factors in human nasal secretions (Figure 2D, and dot plots in Supplemental Figure 1). Our findings show that pilus-1 is the major Spn surface structure mediating binding of Spn to normal human nasal mucus from adults.

Figure 3 Pilus-1–mediated adherence of Spn to hNF. (A and B) Adherence to and detachment from hNF using pilus-1–expressing (T4 [TIGR4], 9V, 19F) and nonpiliated (6A, 23F) clinical isolates. (A) Adherence of Spn (2 × 104 per 100 μL) was observed over a time period of 5 hours; n = 6–12. (B) Detachment (unbound bacteria recovered after 19 washing steps) is calculated as the percentage of the total CFU per well after 2 hours of incubation; n = 6–12. (C–F) Adherence of WT Spn and isogenic mutants after 2 hours of incubation with immobilized hNF; n = 6–11. Experiments were performed in duplicate, and values of at least 3 independent experiments are shown in box-and-whiskers columns including minimal and maximal value (A and B) or as bar graphs ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple comparison vs. T4 (A) or by Dunnett’s multiple comparison (B, C, and F) or 2-tailed unpaired t test (D and E) vs. T4 or WT.

Next, we determined which specific component of the pilus is involved in binding to human mucus. Pilus-1 is composed of 3 subunits: the tip RrgA, which is also described as adhesin; the shaft RrgB; and the ancillary protein RrgC (26, 37–40). We performed solid-phase assays and flow cytometry using pneumococcal mutants, which lacked 1 or 2 pilus-1 components. Adherence of the rrgA-deficient strain was slightly but significantly reduced in comparison with WT (Figure 4A). The rrgB-deletion mutant was most impaired in adherence to hNF. The absence of the pilus-1 subunit RrgC did not impact Spn adherence, and loss of both RrgB and RrgC resulted in levels comparable to those of the single rrgB-deletion mutant (Figure 4A). Additionally, recruitment of sIgA from soluble hNF by each of the mutants directly correlated with their ability to adhere to immobilized mucus (Figure 4B, and dot plots in Supplemental Figure 6). To further verify a contribution of RrgA and RrgB in binding to hNF, we performed an inhibition assay using specific antibodies against these pilus-1 components. WT Spn pretreated with either anti-RrgA or anti-RrgB antisera adhered significantly less to hNF compared with controls (Figure 4C). Blocking of RrgB resulted in a greater inhibitory effect and consequently lower levels of Spn adherence compared with blocking of RrgA. As expected, the pretreatment of the pilus-1–deficient mutant with the RrgA- and RrgB-specific antibodies had no effect on adherence to hNF (Figure 4C). Together, these findings suggest that the pilus-1 shaft-forming subunit RrgB is the main Spn factor bound by human mucus, with a small contribution from the tip component RrgA.

Figure 4 Pilus-1 component RrgB mediates pneumococcal adherence and binding to sIgA. (A) Adherence of WT Spn and isogenic mutants deficient for 1 or 2 pilus-1 components to hNF was assessed in a solid-phase assay. Each bacteria (2 × 104 per 100 μL DMEM) were incubated with 10 μg hNF in the presence of 0.1% BSA for 2 hours at 30°C. Bound bacteria were determined by resuspension with 0.001% Triton X-100 following plating on TS agar plates supplemented with 200 μg/mL streptomycin. n = 5–18. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of sIgA binding by WT Spn and isogenic mutants in soluble hNF. Bacteria (5 × 106 CFU per 50 μL) were incubated with 50 μg/mL of hNF. Binding of surface-associated sIgA was analyzed using a FITC-labeled goat anti-human IgA1 antibody and is shown as the percentage binding. n = 6. (A and B) Results of at least 3 independent experiments are illustrated as mean values ± SD. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 vs. TIGR4 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison. (C) Inhibition adherence assay using pilus-1–specific antisera. Bacteria were each pretreated with 5 μg/mL of rabbit control serum or anti-RrgA or anti-RrgB antiserum before incubation with immobilized hNF for 2 hours at 30°C. Detection of bound bacteria was analyzed as described in A. n = 6. Results of 3 independent experiments are illustrated as mean values ± SD. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 vs. without by 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple comparison.

Pneumococcal pilus-1 is a major determinant responsible for human sIgA recruitment. Based on the impaired sIgA binding of the pilus-1–deficient mutant when incubated with hNF, we analyzed the acquisition of human sIgA (purified from pooled colostrum) to the Spn surface using flow cytometry. Because of the binding of PspC to the human secretory component of sIgA, a pspC-deficient mutant was used as control. Secretory IgA bound in a concentration-dependent fashion to the surface of the TIGR4 as well as to the isogenic pilus-1– and pspC-deficient mutants (Figure 5A). Deletion of the pilus-1 islet decreased sIgA acquisition by up to 78%, whereas the lack of PspC reduced binding of sIgA only up to 38%. To decipher whether binding of this immunoglobulin isotype is exclusive for sIgA, we also analyzed binding of pooled human serum IgA. Based on the dimeric structure of sIgA and the resulting tetrameric valence of the molecule, monomeric divalent serum IgA was used in a 2-fold molar ratio. Interestingly, recruitment of serum IgA by the nonpiliated mutant was lower in comparison with the binding of sIgA. However, when pilus-1 is expressed, the binding of serum IgA to the bacterial cell surface is similar to that of sIgA. This observation was confirmed using the nonpiliated 23F parental strain and its isogenic pilus-1–knockin mutant. When pilus-1 was expressed, Spn bound higher amounts of human sIgA (Figure 5B). Surprisingly, pilus-1 seems to be the main pneumococcal determinant capable of binding large amounts of human sIgA. Furthermore, due to the recruitment of serum IgA, binding is not specific to secretory component, suggesting that binding is mediated by the Fab portion and is independent of the secretory component or the J chain only present in sIgA. We confirmed this interpretation by performing binding studies with cleaved sIgA using WT Spn and the pspC-deficient mutant as control. Binding of the sIgA Fab α portion to Spn was maintained after cleavage with recombinant IgA1 protease (Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, acquisition of the heavy chain comprising the Fc portion, the secretory component, and the J chain was significantly reduced after protease treatment (Figure 5, C and E). The residual binding of the heavy chain was mediated entirely by PspC. These findings reveal an immunodominant antigen-antibody interaction between pneumococcal pilus-1 and naturally acquired human sIgA.

Figure 5 Fab-mediated binding of sIgA to pneumococcal type 1 pilus. (A and B) Concentration-dependent binding of soluble purified sIgA to Spn. Acquisition of sIgA and serum IgA (2-fold molar ratio compared with 25 μg/mL sIgA) to type 4 Spn and isogenic mutants (A) or type 23F Spn and isogenic pilus-1–knockin mutant (B) was measured by flow cytometry using a specific FITC-labeled goat anti-human IgA1 antibody. The percentage binding of at least 3 independent experiments is shown as mean values with error bars ± SD. ****P < 0.0001 vs. WT by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison, n = 6–8. (C) Schematic model of cleaved sIgA treated with recombinant IgA1 protease (dashed line), generating Fab α fragments (binding analyzed in D) and Fc fragments with bound secretory component (binding analyzed in E). (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis of sIgA binding following cleavage with recombinant IgA1 protease. Binding of sIgA light chain (D) or secretory component (E) was analyzed using an anti–human κ-light chain antibody (D) or a monoclonal anti–secretory component antibody (E). Results of 3 independent experiments are illustrated as mean values with error bars ± SD. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison, n = 6. (F and G) Concentration-dependent binding of soluble human lactoferrin and serum IgG to type 4 Spn and isogenic mutants. Results of 3 independent experiments are shown as mean values with error bars ± SD; n = 6.

In addition, we analyzed the contribution of pilus-1 in Spn binding of purified human lactoferrin and pooled serum IgG, 2 other components of nasal secretions. As shown in Figure 2D, pilus-1 is not involved in recruitment of lactoferrin or IgG to the Spn surface (Figure 5, F and G). Our findings confirm PspA as the main surface protein responsible for binding of lactoferrin.

sIgA is not the only factor required for pneumococcal adherence to hNF. As well as assessing the binding of Spn to pooled hNF, we tested pilus-1–mediated Spn adherence to hNF from 6 individual healthy adult donors. Spn adhered to all tested hNF samples in a pilus-1–dependent manner (Figure 6A). We analyzed further whether all hNF samples contain anti-pilus sIgA and verified the presence of anti-RrgB sIgA within the hNF from individual adults (Figure 6B). Using purified sIgA as competitor for Spn binding to hNF showed that adherence of WT Spn, but not the pilus-1–deficient mutant, was inhibited (Figure 6C). This effect was greater for sIgA than an equivalent titer of serum IgA. Due to the inhibitory effect of sIgA, these findings suggest that the sIgA–pilus-1 interaction plays the main role in Spn binding to hNF. Furthermore, we immobilized purified sIgA and BSA (same protein concentration as hNF) and performed the solid-phase assay. WT Spn did not adhere to pilus-1–specific sIgA, suggesting that sIgA alone is not sufficient to mediate adherence (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Secretory IgA is necessary but not sufficient for pneumococcal adherence to hNF. (A) Adherence of Spn TIGR4 and isogenic pilus-1–deficient mutant to hNF from 6 individual donors was assessed in a solid-phase assay. Bacteria (2 × 104 per 100 μL DMEM) were incubated with 10 μg immobilized hNF in the presence of 0.1% BSA for 2 hours at 30°C. n = 6. (B) Anti-RrgB IgA was determined using an ELISA. Recombinant purified RrgB protein was immobilized in a microtiter plate (Immulon 2HB, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and, after blocking, incubated with 200 μg/mL hNF, or 25 μg/mL sIgA and serum IgA, respectively. Binding of RrgB-specific IgA was detected using a biotin-labeled anti-human IgA and peroxidase-coupled streptavidin. The values of control wells without hNF or sIgA were subtracted from each measured value. Results are illustrated as mean values ± SD of 2 independent experiments; n = 4. (C) Inhibition adherence assay using purified sIgA in increasing concentrations or purified serum IgA in a 2-fold molar ratio (compared with 50 μg/mL sIgA). Bacteria were pretreated with either sIgA or serum IgA for 30 minutes at 37°C before incubation with immobilized pooled hNF for 2 hours at 30°C. n = 6. (D) Binding of WT Spn to immobilized sIgA or BSA. Secretory IgA and BSA (each 10 μg) were immobilized overnight followed by blocking with 0.1% BSA and incubation with 2 × 104 per 100 μL bacteria for 2 hours at 30°C. n = 6. (A–C) Experiments were performed in duplicate, and mean values of 3 independent experiments are shown with error bars corresponding to SD. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple comparison (C).

Human nasal fluid agglutinates pilus-expressing Spn. Next, we examined whether hNF is able to agglutinate pilus-expressing bacteria. Indeed, we could visualize the formation of immune complexes of piliated Spn but not the pilus-deficient mutant (Figure 7A). The pilus-deficient strain appeared mostly as diplococci and was distributed uniformly in the hNF. In contrast, the pilus-expressing bacteria were more often found associated with mucus particles, in which they form longer chains (threading, an early stage of agglutination) and aggregates (41). Likewise, purified human sIgA (same anti-RrgB titer as hNF) agglutinated Spn in a pilus-dependent manner (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Human nasal fluid agglutinates pneumococci in a pilus-dependent manner. (A and B) WT Spn and the pilus-1–deficient mutant were incubated with hNF (A) or purified human sIgA (B) for 2 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Mucus (blue) was stained with Alcian blue, and bacteria (green) were detected using rabbit anti-capsule antibody and secondary FITC-coupled goat anti-rabbit IgG. Agglutination was visualized by microscopy on an Axiovert 40 CFL microscope equipped with an Axiocam IC digital camera. Original magnification ×630. (C) Adherence of Spn to supernatant of centrifuged hNF. Before immobilization, hNF was centrifuged for 5 minutes at 10,000 g; n = 4.

Nasal mucus forms a highly heterogeneous network in which the mucins generate heterotypic complexes with other mucosal proteins such as sIgA (42). We therefore wanted to check whether the composition and integrity of mucus are necessary for Spn binding, or whether human sIgA alone mediates Spn binding. We centrifuged hNF to sediment large mucus particles and performed the solid-phase assay with the resulting supernatant. We observed that WT Spn adherence was reduced to a level comparable to that of the pilus-1–deficient mutant (Figure 7C). The supernatant of centrifuged hNF still contained sIgA able to agglutinate piliated Spn. However, as shown in Figure 6D, sIgA alone did not mediate Spn adherence. Our results suggest that the interaction between mucus particles and Spn that has been agglutinated by sIgA is necessary for Spn binding to hNF.

Secretory IgA inhibits acquisition of colonization by pilus-expressing pneumococci. A variety of functions of mucosal sIgA have been proposed, including neutralizing released bacterial factors, agglutinating bacteria, and inhibiting bacterial attachment to the epithelium (22, 23, 43–47). Given the importance of sIgA in protection of the respiratory epithelium, we tested whether human sIgA targeting the type 1 pilus could prevent the establishment of Spn colonization in vivo. Using a mouse model of competitive infection, adult mice were intranasally challenged with equal numbers of the piliated TIGR4 and its isogenic nonpiliated mutant. Before administration, bacteria were preincubated with either a physiologically relevant concentration of human sIgA or PBS as control. Because of the potential of sIgA to disrupt early events in colonization, we determined the competitive index (CI) as early as 4 and 22 hours after infection. In the absence of human sIgA, WT and the nonpiliated mutant established equal levels of colonization (CI approximately equal to 1) (Figure 8, A and C). This indicated a minimal effect of pilus in early colonization in the murine model. When preincubated with human sIgA, which contains naturally acquired antibody against pilus-1, pilus-expressing Spn were impaired in establishing colonization relative to the nonpiliated mutant at 4 and 22 hours after challenge. The experiment was then repeated using human serum IgA (at a titer to pilus-1 equivalent to sIgA). Serum IgA did not select against the piliated strain, indicating that structural differences in the characteristics of secretory immunoglobulin are needed for this effect (Figure 8A). Additionally, sIgA was pretreated with recombinant IgA1 protease to eliminate its multivalent binding. Protease cleavage, which was confirmed by Western analysis (Figure 8B), was sufficient to eliminate selection against the piliated strain. Since the protease is specific for sIgA1, this result also suggested that any contribution of sIgA2 is secondary. Overall, these findings suggest that naturally acquired sIgA specific to the pneumococcal pilus-1 is able to inhibit colonization acquisition.

Figure 8 Immune exclusion by pilus-1–specific sIgA. (A–C) Adult mice were intranasally infected with a suspension containing equal amounts of TIGR4 and isogenic pilus-1–deficient mutant. Before administration, bacteria were preincubated with either sIgA, serum IgA (equal anti-RrgB titer compared with sIgA), cleaved sIgA, or PBS. Colonization density and competitive index (CI) were assessed 4 hours (A) and 22 hours (C) after infection by culture of upper respiratory tract lavages followed by colony immunoblot using an anti-RrgB antibody. n = 5–13. (B) Before administration, sIgA was cleaved with recombinant IgA1 protease for 20 hours at 37°C. Cleavage was visualized on a denaturing and nonreducing SDS-PAGE and Western blot. Solid arrow indicates uncleaved sIgA (400 kDa), and dotted arrows indicate cleaved sIgA1 (200 kDa and 50 kDa). (D) Adherence of Spn TIGR4 and isogenic iga-deficient mutant to hNF was analyzed in a solid-phase assay as described before. Results are shown as mean values of 3 independent experiments with error bars corresponding to SD. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed unpaired t test, n = 6. (E) Adult mice were challenged intranasally with mutants lacking the IgA1 protease. CI was determined as described in C. n = 8–9. (A, C, and E) Experiments were repeated twice, and groups represent n = 5–13 animals with median ± IQR. Dashed lines represent CI = 1. Group medians were compared with a CI = 1 by Wilcoxon signed rank test, and resulting P values are indicated.

Spn expresses a cell surface–anchored protease (Iga, ZmpA) with specificity for human IgA1, the predominant immunoglobulin in nasal secretions (48, 49). Cleavage of human IgA1 in the hinge region generates monovalent Fab α fragments, eliminating its capacity to agglutinate its target (50, 51). This would predict that the IgA1 protease would limit agglutination-dependent adherence. When tested in the solid-phase assay with hNF, however, the protease-deficient mutant showed slightly decreased rather than increased adherence (Figure 8D). This observation correlates with a previous report showing that IgA1-mediated adherence of Spn to epithelial cells is enhanced by the enzyme (52). In addition, absence of the IgA1 protease had no effect on immune exclusion by human sIgA in the competition assay in vivo (Figure 8E).

Pilus-expressing pneumococci preferentially colonize children. Given our results in vitro and in mice, we hypothesized that human adults, who have had more cumulative exposure to Spn, will have higher levels of mucosal anti-pilus sIgA. As a result, piliated strains may be preferentially excluded during the establishment of adult carriage, and thereby be less commonly found in comparison with carriage in children from the same population.

To test this hypothesis, we analyzed genomic data produced from Spn isolates taken from asymptomatic carriage episodes in unvaccinated mothers and their children (53). We tested for an association between the presence of pilus in the colonizing strain and whether the host was an infant or an adult. We excluded infants under 6 months of age because of maternal antibody. In a naive association, we found adults were less likely to be colonized by pilus-expressing strains, which was significant at the genome-wide level (Table 1; OR = 2.23; P = 2.0 × 10–13). When controlling for the genotypic background of the colonizing strain, as in a genome-wide association study, we found no significant association (P = 0.50). Given the strong association between pilus presence and specific strains, this latter result is unsurprising (54).