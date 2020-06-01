PLA2G1B is involved in CD4 anergy and CD4 lymphopenia in HIV-infected patients

Membrane alterations and signaling defects in CD4+ T cells from HIV-infected patients. Stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy revealed numerous large aMMDs (up to 500/cell, with an average size >200 nm) at the surface of purified CD4+ T cells from viremic patients (VPs), in the absence of any activation. More than 80% of purified CD4+ T cells, also called Bumpy T cells, from all VPs exhibited aMMDs (Figure 1, A–C). Under the same conditions, resting CD4+ T cells from HDs did not spontaneously exhibit any aMMDs, whereas IL-7 stimulation promoted the formation of numerous physiological MMDs (pMMDs) of smaller size (approximately 800/cell, with an average size of 100 nm) (Figure 1, A–C). In contrast, IL-7 stimulation of CD4+ T cells from VPs did not induce any observable changes in their membranes (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 Characterization of Bumpy T cells from HIV-infected patients. (A) MMD analysis by CW-STED microscopy. From top to bottom, purified HD CD4+ T cells (HDc) and VP CD4+ T cells (VPc). For each group, the top half of a representative nonstimulated (NS) CD4+ T cell, or after IL-7 stimulation, is shown from Z-stack images. (B) Quantification of MMDs on the surface of HD CD4+ cells (HDc) and VP CD4+ cells (VPc) before (NS) and after IL-7 stimulation. (C) Size of MMDs at the surface of IL-7–stimulated HD cells (HDc:IL-7) and VP cells before stimulation (VPc:NS). Lines represent the mean values. (D) Analysis of IL-7–induced phosphorylation and nuclear translocation of STAT5 by pulsed-STED microscopy (0.5 μm slices) in nonstimulated and IL-7–stimulated HD CD4+ T cells (top) or VP CD4+ T cells (bottom). In A–D, an average of 50 cells from each HD and 15 to 50 cells from each VP (HIV RNA/mL = 49,144 ± 33,689) were examined from 5 donors in each group and representative images are shown in A and D. (E) The kinetics of p-STAT5 in the nucleus (Nuc) and cytoplasm (Cyto) of HD and VP CD4+ T cells after IL-7 stimulation was measured using ImageJ and represented as the mean ± SD for 3 donors.

We then examined the functional consequences of these morphological changes in the membrane using the IL-7/IL-7R system as a readout. The function of IL-7Rs of VP CD4+ T cells was altered, as the IL-7–induced phosphorylation of STAT5 differed between CD4+ T cells of HDs and VPs (Figure 1D); p-STAT5 NT was almost completely abolished in the CD4+ T cells from VPs after IL-7 stimulation. This resulted from the difference in the kinetics of cytoplasmic phosphorylation of STAT5 and p-STAT5 NT between CD4+ T cells of VPs and HDs (Figure 1E).

We previously showed that IL-7–induced cytoskeletal organization is required for efficient p-STAT5 NT in CD4+ T cells of HDs and that colchicine and cytochalasin D treatment abolishes p-STAT5 NT (34). These results are comparable to those obtained for nontreated VP CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131842DS1). Microfilaments and microtubules can be observed after IL-7 stimulation. Because of the very small size of the cytoplasm of lymphocytes, these structures were observed by pulsed-STED microscopy. After staining by anti-tubulin antibodies, microtubules could be observed in HD CD4+ T cells but not VP CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). Similarly, microfilaments were visible in HD CD4+ T cells after staining by anti-actin antibodies but not in VP CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). This further supports the idea that the IL-7/IL-7R system is nonfunctional in VP CD4+ T cells.

Overall, these results confirm and structurally characterize the activation status of CD4+ T lymphocytes from VPs and provide insight into the mechanism of unresponsiveness of these CD4+ T cells.

Biochemical analysis of aMMDs from the CD4+ T lymphocytes of VPs. We further examined the mechanism linking the presence of aMMDs at the surface of the CD4+ T lymphocytes from VPs and the loss of function of the IL-7/IL-7R system by performing a biochemical analysis of their membranes. Cell lysates obtained after moderate detergent treatment were examined on sucrose gradients. This technique allowed us to separate free molecules that migrate in high-density fractions and the detergent-resistant microdomains (DRMs), structurally related to MMDs, which are recovered in the low-density fractions. Flotillin-1 was found in both fractions and was used as a marker in these experiments (Figure 2A and Supplemental Methods). IL-7Rα and γc were found as free molecules in the high-density fractions of HD CD4+ T cell lysates. They were found in low-density DRMs only after IL-7 stimulation (Figure 2A). In contrast, IL-7Rα and γc were spontaneously found associated with the low-density DRMs in lysates prepared from the Bumpy T cells of VPs, in the absence of any stimulation (Figure 2A). IL-7Rα appeared as clusters in STED images of the CD4+ T cell membranes from VPs (Figure 2B), further supporting the presence of low-density DRMs containing IL-7R chains. We further verified that IL-7Rα is included in aMMDs by studying its diffusion rate at the membrane surface. IL-7Rα was included in the aMMDs of VP CD4+ T cells, as their diffusion was limited and could be restored after disruption of the aMMDs by cholesterol oxidase and sphingomyelinase treatment (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Analysis of membrane domains and IL-7R distribution on the surface of HD and VP CD4+ T cells. (A) Purified CD4+ T lymphocytes were lysed (0.5% Triton X-100) and the lysates loaded onto a 5% to 40% sucrose gradient. After 16 hours of centrifugation (280,000 g) at 4°C, 18 fractions were collected (no. 1 left = tube top = 5% sucrose; no. 18 right = tube bottom = 40% sucrose). Each fraction was analyzed by SDS-PAGE (2 gels). Flotillin-1 was used as a marker to indicate low-density fractions corresponding to DRMs. IL-7R α and γ chains were revealed by Western blotting. Results are shown for purified nonstimulated HD CD4+ T cells (HDc:NS), IL-7–stimulated HD CD4+ T cells (HDc:IL-7), or HD CD4+ T cells pretreated with cholesterol oxidase (COase: 31 μM, 25 minutes) and sphingomyelinase (SMase: 2.7 μM, 5 minutes), and IL-7–stimulated (HDc:COase+SMase/IL-7), as well as nonstimulated VP CD4+ T cells (VPc:NS) (n = 3 donors). (B) IL-7Rα chain localization at the membrane of CD4+ T cells from HDs and VPs was analyzed by CW-STED. Images of a section (slice) and the top view (top) of representative cells are shown among 50 cells per donor for HD (n = 3 donors) and 15 to 50 cells for VP CD4+ T cells (n = 3 donors). (C and D) The effect of cytoskeletal reorganization and MMD inhibition on IL-7R compartmentalization was evaluated by measuring the 2-dimensional effective diffusion rates (D eff ) of the IL-7Rα chain by fluorescence correlation spectroscopy (FCS), as described in Tamarit et al. (34). Histograms represent the mean ± SD of the effective diffusion rate D eff in each condition at the surface of (C) HD (n = 3 donors) and (D) VP CD4+ T cells (n = 3 donors).

Overall, these results demonstrate that IL-7Rα and γc are spontaneously embedded in specific macrostructures of the membranes of CD4+ T cells from VPs, measured as aMMDs or DRMs. These data also show that the receptors lose their function when trapped in this abnormal structure of Bumpy CD4+ T cells.

Plasma from VPs induces the Bumpy T cell phenotype in HD CD4+ T cells. We investigated the molecular mechanism leading to the Bumpy T cell phenotype. The addition of plasma from VPs (Figure 3A) to HD CD4+ T cells was sufficient to induce the Bumpy T cell phenotype. Titration showed the phenotype to be induced in 50% of the cells at approximately 1% VP plasma (Figure 3B). HD CD4+ lymphocytes treated with VP plasma and Bumpy T cells were microscopically indistinguishable, and the number and size of aMMDs at their surface were not influenced by IL-7. In addition, plasma from elite controllers (HICp) (36, 37) and patients with suppressed viremia after 10 years of ARV (ARTp) could not induce this phenotype (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Induction of Bumpy CD4+ T cells by plasma from HIV-infected patients. (A) CW-STED images of MMDs on HD CD4+ T cells treated with 10% HD plasma (HDc:HDp) or VP plasma (HDc:VPp) before and after IL-7 stimulation. (B) Dose effect of plasma from HD (HDp, n = 5), VP (VPp, n = 5, HIV RNA/mL = 49,144 ± 33,689), HIV-controllers (HICp, n = 3), and ART-treated donors (ARTp, n = 3) on the number of MMDs per HD CD4+ T cell. (C) Pulsed-STED images of p-STAT5 of HD CD4+ T cells pretreated with 10% plasma from HDs or VPs. (D) Plasma dose effects as in B on p-STAT5 NT in IL-7–treated HD CD4+ T cells. Data are represented as the mean ± SD. In A–D, for each condition, an average of 50 HD CD4+ T cells were analyzed from 5 donors and representative images are shown in A and C. (E) Pearson’s correlation between the kinetics of p-STAT5 NT and the number of physiological MMDs throughout IL-7 activation of HD cells (up to 60 minutes). Linear regression for the mean of the 5 HD plasma samples is shown. (F) Pearson’s correlation between p-STAT5 NT and abnormal MMDs per HD CD4+ T cell treated with various amounts of HDp (n = 5), VPp (n = 5, HIV RNA/mL = 49,144 ± 33,689), HICp (n = 3), and ARTp (n = 3). Linear regression for the mean of the 5 VP plasma samples is shown.

We then studied the responsiveness of VP plasma–induced Bumpy T cells. IL-7–induced p-STAT5 NT was inhibited by VP plasma, with a half-maximum dose of 1% (Figure 3, C and D). These results suggest a direct link between the induction of aMMDs and the mechanism leading to the inhibition of p-STAT5 NT. We found a positive correlation between the number of pMMDs and the frequency of cells with translocated p-STAT5 during IL-7 responses in HD CD4+ T cells (Figure 3E). Conversely, we found a negative correlation between the number of aMMDs per CD4+ T cell and the percentage of cells with nuclear p-STAT5 in IL-7–stimulated plasma–induced Bumpy T cells (Figure 3F). These correlations further support the idea that plasma-induced aMMDs are responsible for the loss of IL-7 response.

PLA2G1B is a unique inducer of Bumpy T cells. We biochemically characterized the plasma molecule involved in these morphological and functional changes. Size-exclusion and ion-exchange chromatography were used to determine the apparent MW and pI of the bioactive molecule(s) from the plasma of 3 VPs, using microscopy as a readout (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). A list of one hundred and three 10- to 15-kDa proteins with a pI between 6.5 and 7.5 and a secretory signal peptide was determined. Differential mass spectrometry analysis identified PLA2G1B, also known as pancreatic phospholipase A2 (35), as the top candidate (PA21B in Supplemental Figure 2D). Active PLA2G1B is produced after the cleavage of 7 N-terminal residues from inactive proPLA2G1B (38). Recombinant active PLA2G1B was produced, purified, crystallized, and structurally characterized. The position of residues H48 and D99 and the Ca2+-binding loop, critical for the activity of the enzyme, are shown in Figure 4A.

Figure 4 Cloned plasma PLA2G1B induces the Bumpy T cell phenotype. (A) Crystal structure of PLA2G1B (PDB: 6Q42). (B) PLA2G1B effect on MMD formation followed by STED (representative of 2 experiments at 250 nM and verified at 500 nM and 1 μM). (C) Dose effect of PLA2G1B on IL-7–induced p-STAT5 NT in HD purified CD4+ T cells after analysis of confocal images. Results are shown as the mean ± SD from 4 donors. (D–G) The effects on aMMD formation (D and E) and p-STAT5 NT (F and G) in CD4+ T cells of 250 nM WT PLA2G1B were compared to those of the inactive mutant H48Q (D and F) and other PLA2s (PLA2GIIA, PLA2GIID, or PLA2GX) (E and G). Results are shown as the mean ± SD from 5 (D–F) or 7 donors (G). (H) VP plasma (3%, from 5 donors) was depleted with anti-PLA2G1B, anti-PLA2GIIA, or anti-PLA2GIID rabbit polyclonal antibodies (100 μg/mL). The effect of depletion was analyzed by following p-STAT5 NT in IL-7–stimulated CD4+ T cells (n = 3 donors) incubated with depleted plasma. Results were normalized to the response obtained with HD plasma and are shown as the mean ± SD. (I) Effect of VP plasma treated with various doses of neutralizing anti-PLA2G1B mAb 14G9 on p-STAT5 NT in CD4+ T cells from 1 donor and the effect of 100 μg/mL of 14G9 mAb on p-STAT5 NT in CD4+ T cells from 5 donors. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney t test (D, F, and I) and by the Kruskal-Wallis test followed by the Mann-Whitney test with P values adjusted for multiple comparisons between groups (E and G) or 1-way ANOVA (H) with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons.

Recombinant PLA2G1B alone was able to induce aMMDs (Figure 4B) and inhibit p-STAT5 NT in HD CD4+ T cells (Figure 4C). This property was catalytic-site dependent, as the inactive H48Q mutant (39) was unable to induce aMMDs or inhibit p-STAT5 NT on human CD4+ T cells (Figure 4, D and F). These effects were specific to PLA2G1B; indeed, other members of the PLA2 family such as PLA2GIIA, PLA2GIID, or PLA2GX showed no significant effect on either aMMD formation or p-STAT5 NT inhibition (Figure 4, E and G). Similarly, only polyclonal antibodies specific for PLA2G1B decreased plasma-induced p-STAT5 NT inhibition, whereas polyclonal antibodies specific for PLA2GIIA or PLA2GIID had no effect (Figure 4H).

We developed mouse monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) specific for PLA2G1B. Among them, mAb 14G9 efficiently inhibited the enzymatic activity of PLA2G1B and abrogated VP plasma inhibition of p-STAT5 NT in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4I). These experiments show that, at physiological concentrations, PLA2G1B is involved in the phenotypic and functional changes induced by VP plasma in HD CD4+ T cells and the Bumpy T cell phenotype observed in VPs.

PLA2G1B induces anergy of CD4+ T cells: specificity and reversal of the effects. The unresponsiveness of CD4+ T cells to IL-7 induced by PLA2G1B was also observed for IL-2 and IL-4, 2 other γc cytokines. Similarly to IL-7, p-STAT NT induced by these 2 cytokines was inhibited by PLA2G1B in a dose-dependent manner and with a comparable IC 50 (Figure 5A). These observations were verified using VP plasma–induced Bumpy T cells (Figure 5B). Unlike IL-2, IL-4, and IL-7, IFN-α–induced p-STAT1 NT was not inhibited by PLA2G1B or the plasma of VPs (Figure 5, C and D). IFN-α is known to signal by a mechanism independent of MMDs (40, 41). Thus, these results suggest that PLA2G1B only affects signaling pathways that involve compartmentalization into pMMDs. We then studied the effects of PLA2G1B first observed on total unseparated CD4+ T cells, and on naive (CD45RA+) and memory (CD45RA–) CD4+ T cells. PLA2G1B was slightly more active on CD45RA+CD4+ T cells than CD45RA–CD4+ T cells (Figure 5E). Such differential sensitivity is not the consequence of selective modulation of IL-7R (CD127) expression at the cell surface by PLA2G1B (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3). As previously described, the percentage of CD127+ cells was slightly higher in CD45RA+ than CD45RA–CD4+ T cells (Figure 5F and refs. 42, 43). In addition, MFI analysis of CD127 expression (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 3) showed a slight reduction in CD45RA– cells, as previously reported (44). Overall, these analyses establish that PLA2G1B does not influence CD127 expression and support our hypothesis that PLA2G1B acts on signal transduction (as described above) and not by decreasing receptor expression.

Figure 5 Effect of PLA2G1B on CD4+ T cell subpopulations, specificity, and reversion. (A) Dose effect of PLA2G1B (IL-7, n = 4; IL-2, n = 3; IL-4, n = 5) and (B) of 1% HD plasma (IL-7, n = 4; IL-2 and IL-4, n = 3) and VP plasma (n = 5) on IL-2–, IL-4–, and IL-7–induced p-STAT NT in CD4+ T cells. (C) Effects of PLA2G1B (IL-7, n = 4; IFN-α, n = 5) and (D) plasma (HD [n = 4] or VP [n = 5], 1%) on IL-7–induced p-STAT5 NT and IFN-α–induced p-STAT1 NT in CD4+ T cells (n = 5 donors). (E) The effect of PLA2G1B (30 minutes) on IL-7–induced p-STAT5 NT was analyzed in total (HD T CD4+:IL-7), naive (HD T CD4+ CD45RA+:IL-7), and memory (HD T CD4+ CD45RA–:IL-7) CD4+ T cells from the same donor in response to IL-7 (n = 3 donors). (F) Percentage of CD127+ cells among and (G) CD127 expression (Δ anti-CD127 MFI minus isotype control MFI) on CD45RA+ and CD45RA– CD4+ T cells after treatment with 1 μM WT or H48Q PLA2G1B (see gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 3A, n = 3 donors). (H) Effect of PLA2G1B (250 nM) on aMMD induction in CD4+ T cells (n = 5) and CD8+ T cells (n = 8) and (I) on IL-7–induced p-STAT5 NT in CD8+ T cells (dose effect, n = 3). In A–I, results are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA (B–D) and 2-way ANOVA (E) with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons or by the Mann-Whitney 2-tailed unpaired t test (H). (J) Anti-PLA2G1B treatment accelerates the recovery of a functional p-STAT5 NT response of PLA2G1B-treated CD4+ T cells to IL-7. The results of 1 representative experiment of 3 are presented.

The action of PLA2G1B appears to be specific to CD4+ T cells. Indeed, PLA2G1B did not induce aMMD formation in purified CD8+ T cells from HDs (Figure 5H). Similarly, p-STAT5 NT was not affected in CD8+ T cells by PLA2G1B, even at high concentrations (Figure 5I). These results are consistent with ex vivo observations of VP CD8+ T cells in which aMMDs were not detectable and p-STAT5 NT continued to occur (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). In addition, physiological concentrations of PLA2G1B present in VP plasma inhibited p-STAT5 NT on CD4+ T cells but had no functional effects in CD8+ lymphocytes purified from HDs (Supplemental Figure 4D).

PLA2G1B is known to digest lipids, we thus further explored the difference between the response of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to PLA2G1B by lipidomics analysis. There were significant differences in the proportions of the ganglioside GM3, phosphatidylcholine (PC), phosphatidylethanolamine (PE), phosphatidylinositol (PI), phosphatidylserine (PS), sphingomyelin (SM), and triacylglycerol (TG) between HD CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4E). Similarly, differences in the lipid proportions have been reported between murine CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (45). It is possible that the differential effects of PLA2G1B on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are associated with differences in lipid composition, but direct evidence will require extensive studies.

We next investigated the reversal of the induced Bumpy T cell phenotype in vitro and show the results of 1 of 3 representative experiments (Figure 5J). Purified CD4+ T cells were first treated in vitro with PLA2G1B and then cultured for various periods of time up to 3 days. Inhibition of p-STAT5 NT was examined every day. Under our experimental conditions, 30% of the cells were anergized and did not respond to IL-7. After 3 days in culture, p-STAT5 NT returned to normal, clearly showing that the Bumpy T cell phenotype is reversible. Furthermore, neutralizing mAb 14G9 accelerated the reversion (Figure 5J).

PLA2G1B affects CD4+ T cell survival in vitro: inhibition by neutralizing mAb 14G9. Aside from the unresponsiveness of CD4+ T cells to physiological signals (anergy), HIV-infected patients suffer from CD4+ lymphopenia. We thus tested the effects of PLA2G1B on the half-life of CD4+ T cells in vitro. Purified CD4+ lymphocytes were cultured and the number of live cells counted over time as described in Methods. The number of surviving CD4+ T cells varied between donors in control cultures. The effects of PLA2G1B on the CD4+ lymphocytes are thus expressed as the percentage of the surviving cells relative to that in control cultures in the absence of PLA2G1B at each time point. The effect of PLA2G1B on CD4+ T cell survival was first tested at various concentrations up to 100 μM (Figure 6A). We then verified that 50% of the cells died after 18 days of culture in the presence of 1 μM PLA2G1B (Supplemental Figure 5A) and 40% of the cells died after 24 days of culture in the presence of 250 nM PLA2G1B (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 PLA2G1B acts on dying CD4+ T cells and reduces CD4+ T cell survival. (A and B) PLA2G1B reduces the survival of human CD4+ T cells. (A) Cells were treated with PBS (Ctrl) or various amounts of PLA2G1B (1, 10, 100 μM) for 1 experiment. Results are shown as the percentage of CD4+ T cell counts normalized to the number of Ctrl cells at each time point. (B) Cells were treated with PBS (Ctrl) or 250 nM PLA2G1B (n = 6 donors). Results are shown as the mean ± SD of the percentage of CD4+ T cell counts normalized to the number of Ctrl cells at each time point. (A and B) The lines show the linear regression and the P values indicate the significance of the difference from control. (C–E) PLA2G1B acts on dying CD4+ T cells and digests phosphatidylserine. FACS analysis of CD4+ T cells for annexin V–APC on Live/Dead marker (Zombie-Violet) positive cells after treatment with (C) 250 nM PLA2G1B WT or H48Q or (D) 250 nM PLA2G1B with anti-PLA2G1B (14G9) or not (without Ab). (C and D) Annexin V–APC labeling (MFI) at various time points after treatment are presented (1 representative experiment of 2 in C and 3 in D is presented). (E) Results are shown as the mean ± SD of the percentage of annexin V–negative Zombie-positive CD4+ T cells after treatment with PBS (Ctrl), PLA2G1B alone (without Ab), or anti-PLA2G1B (14G9) (n = 3 donors). (F) Anti-PLA2G1B treatment inhibits the effect of PLA2G1B on the survival of CD4+ T cells. Results are shown as the mean ± SD of the percentage of CD4+ T cell counts normalized to the number of Ctrl cells at each time point (n = 3 donors). Lines show the linear regression and P values indicate the significance of the difference between experimental conditions. ***P < 0.001.

During these experiments, we further analyzed the CD4+ T cells. As expected, numerous dying cells became annexin V+Zombie+. However, we also detected annexin V–Zombie– cells (Figure 6, C and D). Their percentage increased during culture, reaching more than 70% of the recovered lymphocytes (Figure 6E). This was a specific consequence of PLA2G1B treatment, as such cells were not detected when CD4+ T cells were cultured in the presence of the inactive PLA2G1B mutant H48Q (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5B). Similarly, their percentage was lower when cultures were performed in the presence of mAb 14G9, which neutralizes the enzymatic activity of PLA2G1B (Figure 6, D and E). This can be explained by the fact that PLA2G1B digested one of its substrates during culture, PS, which is also the binding site of annexin V. This confirms that the action of PLA2G1B on CD4+ T cells is mediated by its enzymatic activity.

We then tested the effect of mAb 14G9 on CD4+ T cell survival. The mAb significantly increased the survival of CD4+ T cells exposed to PLA2G1B (up to >50%) relative to cultures in the presence of the control isotype (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 5C).

In vitro and in vivo effects of human PLA2G1B in a mouse model. We studied the effects of human PLA2G1B in mice after verifying its activity in vitro on mouse CD4+ T cells to extend our data in vivo. Upon exposure to PLA2G1B we also observed annexin V–negative Zombie-positive mouse CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6). CD4+ T cells from C57BL/6 mice were purified from the spleen and stimulated by anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 beads, in the presence of IL-2. Human PLA2G1B was active on mouse CD4+ T cells and induction of CD25 (IL-2Rα) was inhibited by PLA2G1B by day 5 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, survival and proliferation were profoundly altered (Figure 7, C–E). These effects depended on the catalytic activity of PLA2G1B, as the H48Q mutant was ineffective (Figure 7, A–E). Furthermore, neutralizing mAb 14G9 blocked CD25 induction and decreased survival of the CD4+ cells (Figure 7, F and G). These data demonstrate that PLA2G1B can also inhibit TCR responses. In addition to the human experiments, these data establish that the effects of PLA2G1B can be measured after several days in culture.

Figure 7 Immunological effects of hPLA2G1B on mouse CD4+ T cells in vitro and in vivo. (A–G) FACS analysis of the effect of hPLA2G1B on mouse CD4+ T cells after anti-CD3/CD28 and IL-2 stimulation (5 days, see gating strategy on Supplemental Figure 6C). (A–E) mCD4+ T cells were pretreated with WT or H48Q hPLA2G1B. (A) CD25 expression after treatment with 125 nM hPLA2G1B. (B) CD25 expression (MFI) and (C) cell survival (n = 3, 10 mice). (D) mCD4+ T cell proliferation profile after treatment with 125 nM hPLA2G1B. (E) Percentage of live mCD4+ T cells per cell generation (Go to G5; n = 3, 9 mice). (F and G) Effects of mAb anti-PLA2G1B 14G9 in vitro treatment on 125 nM hPLA2G1B action on CD4+ T cell survival and CD25 expression (n = 4, 11 mice). (H–L) In vivo effects of hPLA2G1B on CD4+ T cell response to IL-7. Spleen CD4+ T cells were isolated after intraperitoneal injection into C57BL/6 mice and the ex vivo p-STAT5 NT response to IL-7 was evaluated by confocal microscopy, with an average of 200 cells examined for each condition. Effect of hPLA2G1B injection at several doses of PLA2G1B for 3 hours (H, 6 mice, 2 experiments) and at several times after injection (I, 3 mice, 1 experiment; J, 8 mice, 2 experiments). (K) Effects of mAb anti-hPLA2G1B 14G9 injected in vivo on the hPLA2G1B (100 μg, 3 hours) response (5 mice, 1 experiment). (L) Inhibition of the effects of hPLA2G1B after injection into hPLA2G1B/BSA–immunized mice (5 mice, 1 experiment). Results are shown as the mean ± SEM (B, C, and E–G) or mean ± SD (H–L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 adjusted for multiple comparisons by Kruskal-Wallis test P < 0.001, followed by the Mann-Whitney test (B) and 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons by Tukey’s (C, H, and J–L), Dunnett’s for the condition without PLA2G1B as a control group (E), or Sidak’s (F, G, and I) post hoc test.

In vivo, PLA2G1B showed activity on mouse CD4+ lymphocytes in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7H). Injection of 100 μg of PLA2G1B induced a long-lasting effect, which persisted for up to 72 hours and began to diminish after 168 hours (Figure 7I). The effect of PLA2G1B was maximal 3 hours after injection (Figure 7J). We tested the effects of pretreatment with the anti-PLA2G1B neutralizing mAb 14G9 under the same experimental conditions (Figure 7K). The blockade was close to 100%. We obtained a comparable result in a group of mice that was preimmunized against human PLA2G1B (Figure 7L).

The cell specificity of the effects of PLA2G1B was further verified in this experimental model. Injection of PLA2G1B did not result in any loss of IL-7–induced p-STAT5 NT in mouse CD8+ lymphocytes, as measured ex vivo 3 hours after injection (Supplemental Figure 4F). Overall, these results open the possibility of using mouse models to evaluate anti-PLA2G1B neutralizing mAbs as an immunotherapeutic strategy.

Synergy between PLA2G1B and plasma HIV gp41 protein. We then measured active and proPLA2G1B in HD plasma, HICp, ARVp, and VP plasma using PLA2G1B ELISAs (Figure 8, A and B). VPs had similar levels of active PLA2G1B as HIC and ART patients but slightly more active PLA2G1B than HDs (median increase of 1.4). In addition, comparable copy numbers of PLA2G1B RNA were found in the PBMCs of HDs and VPs by qPCR (Figure 8C). We thought that these results cannot explain the difference in PLA2G1B activity observed with the functional assays (Figure 3, B and D). This observation led us to consider that one or more cofactors are present in the plasma of VPs and are required for the induction of aMMDs and blockade of p-STAT5 NT. Indeed, the dose-response curve (from 0.001 to 1,000 nM) of PLA2G1B diluted in HD or VP plasma previously depleted of endogenous PLA2G1B showed striking differences in the IC 50 values (Figure 8D), supporting the presence of a cofactor. The IC 50 of PLA2G1B was 75 nM when diluted in PBS or HD plasma, but decreased to 5 nM when diluted in PLA2G1B-depleted VP plasma. We concluded that PLA2G1B was not acting alone but in synergy with another factor present in VP plasma. A bioassay was developed, using a limiting amount of PLA2G1B inactive by itself (5 nM, Figure 8D) and PLA2G1B-depleted VP plasma to detect the potential cofactor (Figure 8E), and used it to show that the enhancement was lost after plasma was incubated with purified CD4+ T cells (Figure 8F), suggesting that the cofactor was adsorbed on CD4+ T cells. After such pretreatment, the addition of 5 nM PLA2G1B to the CD4+ T cells, without further addition of VP plasma, resulted in the inhibition of IL-7–driven p-STAT5 NT (Figure 8G). This cofactor activity was sensitive to trypsin treatment and could be fractionated with an apparent MW between 10 and 30 kDa. The search then focused on HIV peptides possibly released into the plasma of infected patients. A gp41 fragment (MN strain, 565–771Δ642–725), and its corresponding 3S peptide (46), the sequence of which is highly conserved among various HIV isolates, exerted strong cofactor activity (Figure 8, H–K). In addition, the depletion of VP plasma with anti-gp41 antibodies that do not bind to gp120 (Supplemental Figure 7) resulted in the loss of cofactor activity (Figure 8L). This critical point was definitively established after depletion by a mAb characterized in the laboratory. This mAb, 1C5, was raised against the 3S peptide and shown to also recognize gp41 protein but not gp120 (Supplemental Figure 7). It was also able to completely deplete various VP plasma samples of cofactor activity (Figure 8M). These results support the hypothesis that fragments of gp41 containing the 3S sequence may act as cofactors that target PLA2G1B to the surface of CD4+ lymphocytes to exert its enzymatic activity.