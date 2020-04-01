An endocannabinoid-regulated basolateral amygdala–nucleus accumbens circuit modulates sociability

Optogenetic activation of the BLA-NAc circuit disrupts social behavior. To examine the role of the BLA-NAc circuit in social function, we used an in vivo optogenetic approach in which we injected a ChR2 [AAV5-CaMKIIa-hChR2(H134)-EYFP] viral vector into the BLA and delivered blue light stimulation into the NAc via fiber optic cannulas. First, we tested the effects of 20-Hz blue light stimulation (5-ms light pulses, 10–13 mW, 5 seconds on and 5 seconds off) on social function using the 3-chamber social interaction (SI) task in male and female C57BL/6J mice. We found that blue light delivery into the NAc impaired sociability in ChR2-expressing compared with yellow fluorescent protein–expressing (YFP-expressing) (AAV5-CaMKIIa-EYFP) control animals (Figure 1, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B for cannula placements; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131752DS1). This light stimulation pattern did not affect distance traveled in this apparatus (Figure 1C) but significantly decreased time ChR2-expressing mice spent in the social chamber relative to YFP-expressing mice (Figure 1D). We also found that ChR2-expressing mice, relative to YFP controls, spent significantly less time in proximity (5 cm) to the target animals (Figure 1E) and spent less time sniffing or investigating the cup in which the target mouse was contained (Figure 1F). Importantly, BLA-NAc stimulation for 5 minutes before the 3-chamber SI task did not alter sociability (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), suggesting that the sociability-impairing effects of BLA-NAc activation required ongoing circuit stimulation. We next validated our optogenetic stimulation protocol using ex vivo whole-cell electrophysiological recordings. These studies revealed 20-Hz blue light stimulation within the NAc triggered high-fidelity neuronal firing, confirming that this frequency of stimulation increased NAc neuronal activity and increased spontaneous glutamate release onto NAc medium spiny neurons (MSNs) (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). Optogenetic stimulation of BLA afferents to the NAc also resulted in optically evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (oEPSCs) onto D2 dopamine receptor–expressing MSNs (D2+ MSNs), and D2– (presumptive D1) MSNs, indicating BLA glutamatergic afferents to the NAc target both subtypes equally (Supplemental Figure 3, F–H). Last, we sought to determine whether BLA-NAc activity could bidirectionally modulate sociability. Thus, we repeated the 3-chamber SI task in animals that bilaterally expressed either NpHR (AAV5-CaMKIIa-eNpHR3.0-EYFP) or YFP to inhibit BLA-NAc activity in vivo (Supplemental Figure 2E). However, we found no effects of constant orange light (620 nm, 10–13 mW) inhibition of the BLA-NAc circuit on sociability in the 3-chamber SI test (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G), suggesting BLA-NAc activity is not necessary for physiological expression of SI.

Figure 1 Activation of BLA terminals in the NAc decreases sociability. (A) Three-chamber SI task and optogenetic stimulation protocol. Animals were continuously stimulated during the 5-minute test using a 20-Hz pattern (10 mW, 5 seconds on and 5 seconds off). (B) Representative heatmaps of chamber time in a ChR2-expressing and YFP-expressing control mouse. (C) Optogenetic stimulation of the BLA-NAc circuit did not affect distance traveled (NS, P = 0.3224). (D) Animals that express ChR2 showed reduced social preference (**P = 0.0010, ****P < 0.0001, and NS, P = 0.5565), (E) decreased close interaction time (**P = 0.0011, ****P < 0.0001, and NS, P = 0.9353), and (F) reduced time investigating, or sniffing, the target mouse compared with animals that express YFP (M-M **P = 0.0026, E-M ****P < 0.001, and ##P = 0.0071). YFP n = 17, and ChR2 n = 13 (C–F). Data analyzed via 2-way mixed-effects ANOVA followed by Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (D–F) or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C). P and F values for chamber × virus interaction shown in D–F.

To extend the observation that BLA-NAc activation disrupts sociability, we next analyzed the effects of BLA-NAc activation in a juvenile reciprocal SI test using a wireless in vivo optogenetic system (Figure 2). In this task, we found that unilateral, 20-Hz blue light stimulation significantly increased time fleeing or withdrawing from the social target (Figure 2A) and decreased time spent socially sniffing (Figure 2B) in mice that expressed ChR2 relative to YFP controls. In contrast, we found no effects of blue light stimulation in ChR2-expressing compared to YFP-expressing controls on the time the test animals spent following the social target (Figure 2C) or engaged in passive social behavior (Figure 2D). Last, immobility time was increased (Figure 2E) while exploration time (Figure 2F) and self-grooming (Figure 2G) were decreased in ChR2 animals compared with YFP-expressing controls. These data are consistent with our 3-chamber SI data and indicate that BLA-NAc pathway activation reduces social behavior and induces social avoidance in a more naturalistic setting.

Figure 2 Activation of BLA terminals in the NAc increases social avoidance and reduces SI seeking. (A) Optogenetic stimulation of the BLA-NAc circuit increased fleeing and withdrawal behaviors (***P = 0.0007) and (B) decreased social sniffing behaviors (**P = 0.0041) compared with YFP-expressing controls. There was no effect of BLA-NAc activation on (C) following (P = 0.1573) or (D) passive social behavior (P = 0.2604). Animals expressing ChR2 were significantly more (E) immobile (***P = 0.0007) and (F) explored less (*P = 0.0049) than YFP controls. (G) Animals that expressed ChR2 self-groomed significantly less than YFP-expressing controls (*P = 0.0184). YFP n = 15, and ChR2 n = 19 (A–G). (H) Social CPP paradigm. (I) Bilateral activation of the BLA-NAc circuit significantly decreased time in the social-paired chamber during the posttest (**P = 0.0013) (J) and reduced CPP score relative to YFP controls (**P = 0.0041). (K) Representative heatmaps for the social CPP experiment. (L) No pretest preference to either chamber was detected (YFP dots vs. stripes, P = 0.1777; ChR2 dots vs. stripes, P = 0.4619). YFP n = 9, and ChR2 n = 10 (I, J, L). Data analyzed via unpaired, 2-tailed t test (A–G, I, and J) or 2-way mixed-effects ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons post hoc test (L), with P and F values for chamber × virus interaction shown in L.

We next tested the effects of BLA-NAc activation on motivational aspects of SI seeking using a social CPP task (Figure 2H). After conditioning, we found that bilateral (but not unilateral, Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) blue light delivery during social CPP testing resulted in decreased time spent in the social-paired chamber and lower CPP scores (posttest chamber time minus pretest chamber time) (Figure 2, I–K) in ChR2-expressing animals compared with YFP-expressing controls. Of note, virus expression did not alter pretest chamber preference (Figure 2L). Taken together, data from these 3 assays indicate BLA-N.0Ac activation impairs motivational aspects of SI seeking, reduces social preference, and induces social avoidance, in male and female mice.

Optogenetic activation of the BLA-NAc circuit is rewarding but not anxiogenic. The NAc is well known to regulate reward-related processes (42, 43), suggesting BLA-NAc stimulation could reduce sociability via an occlusion of the rewarding aspects of SI. To examine this possibility, we first tested the reinforcing effects of BLA-NAc stimulation using a real-time place preference (RtPP) assay. Consistent with previous studies (24), we found animals expressing ChR2 spent more time in the ON chamber, in which blue light stimulation was delivered, versus the OFF chamber in the RtPP task (Figure 3, A and B), without significantly affecting locomotor activity (Figure 3C). Taken with our previous data above, these results indicated BLA-NAc glutamatergic circuits can support RtPP and social avoidance in parallel. These data also suggest BLA-NAc stimulation could indeed impair social function via occlusion of the rewarding aspects of social behavior. If this were the case, one would also predict occlusion of natural reward-seeking behavior, such as food seeking, by BLA-NAc stimulation. To test this hypothesis more explicitly, we measured time in a chamber containing a highly palatable food (vanilla Ensure) in lieu of a social target in a modified 3-chamber task design (Figure 3D). In this task we observed BLA-NAc stimulation did not disrupt chamber preference (Figure 3E), alter time spent in proximity to the Ensure-containing cup (Figure 3F), or affect time spent drinking Ensure (Figure 3G). Overall these data suggest BLA-NAc activation does not reduce sociability via occlusion of the rewarding aspects of SI. Additionally, because changes in anxiety and anxiety-like behavior can affect social behavior (1, 44, 45), we next tested the effects of BLA-NAc stimulation on anxiety-like behavior and found activation did not alter behavior in the light-dark box (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D), and neither activation nor inhibition affected anxiety-like behavior in the elevated plus maze (Supplemental Figure 4, E–L). Taken together, these data indicate social avoidance observed during BLA-NAc stimulation was not secondary to increased anxiety-like behavior.

Figure 3 Activation of BLA terminals in the NAc is rewarding but does not reduce palatable food seeking. (A–C) Effects of BLA-NAc stimulation in the RtPP assay. (A) Representative heatmaps of RtPP results. (B and C) Animals expressing ChR2 spent significantly more time in the stimulation-paired (On) compared with nonpaired (Off) side in the RtPP assay (NS, P = 0.9083, and ****P < 0.0001) without any effect on total distance traveled (unpaired, 2-tailed t test, P = 0.0568). YFP n = 5, and ChR2 n = 9 (B and C). (D–G) Effects of BLA-NAc stimulation on Ensure-seeking behavior. (D) In a modified 3-chamber task a sipper bottle of Ensure was added to 1 chamber while stimulation was delivered to animals. (E) Activation of the BLA-NAc circuit did not alter time spent in the chamber with (***P = 0.0003, and ****P < 0.0001), (F) close to (*P = 0.0102, and **P = 0.0037), or (G) drinking (****P < 0.0001, and *P = 0.0128) the nutrition shake in ChR2-expressing animals compared to YFP-expressing animals. YFP n = 12, and ChR2 n = 9 (E–G). Data analyzed via unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C) or 2-way mixed-effects ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparison post hoc tests (B, E–G), with P and F values for chamber × virus interaction shown in B, and E–G.

eCB signaling broadly regulates BLA-NAc glutamatergic transmission. Given the prominent role of eCB signaling in the regulation of central glutamatergic transmission (46), and the role of eCB signaling in social function (11, 12, 47), we next examined the possibility that eCB signaling regulates BLA-NAc glutamatergic activity. Indeed, the cannabinoid receptor agonist CP55940 significantly decreased oEPSC amplitude at BLA-NAc synapses, supporting the presence of functional cannabinoid receptors in this pathway (Figure 4A). Because previous investigations have shown differential eCB signaling at glutamatergic synapses onto distinct striatal MSN subtypes and within distinct BLA-NAc subcircuits (24, 48–50), we further examined the effect of 2-AG signaling and cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1) function at BLA-NAc D1+ and D1– (presumptive D2) MSN glutamatergic synapses. We first found that increasing 2-AG levels via inhibition of monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL) with the inhibitor JZL184 significantly reduced the frequency, but not amplitude, of asynchronous EPSCs onto both D1+ and D1– NAc MSNs (Figure 4, B and C) and that WIN55212-2, another direct cannabinoid receptor agonist, resulted in suppression of oEPSC amplitude and long-term depression onto both D1+ and D1– MSNs (Figure 4D). We next investigated the expression of depolarization-induced suppression of excitation (DSE), a protocol used to measure endogenous retrograde synaptic 2-AG signaling, and found DSE was present at both BLA to D1+ and D1– MSN synapses (Figure 4E), although the suppression was more robust in D1+ relative to D1– MSNs (Figure 4F). Last, we examined the role of JZL184 on spontaneous synaptic activity in the NAc. JZL184 did not alter spontaneous EPSC (sEPSC) frequency onto either D1+ or D1– MSNs (Figure 4G) but significantly decreased spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic current (sIPSC) frequency, via post hoc analysis for D1+ MSNs (Figure 4H). There was no effect of JZL184 on D1+ or D1– sIPSC amplitude (Figure 4I). These data suggest that eCB regulation of BLA-NAc glutamatergic transmission is present on both primary MSN cell types in the NAc and that 2-AG signaling can affect NAc local GABAergic neurotransmission.

Figure 4 CB1 receptors and 2-AG augmentation regulate BLA-NAc synapses. (A) The cannabinoid receptor agonist CP55940 decreased oEPSC amplitude in the NAc; N = 3. (B) JZL184 reduced aEPSC frequency in D1 receptor+ (D1R+; *P = 0.0171) and D1 receptor– (D1R–) cells (#P = 0.0197) (C) but did not affect aEPSC amplitude after BLA-NAc optogenetic stimulation; D1+ n = 3, and D1– n = 3 (B, C). aEPSC, asynchronous excitatory postsynaptic current; BL, baseline. (D) WIN55212-2 (Win55), a cannabinoid receptor agonist, uniformly decreased oEPSC amplitude in D1+ and D1– NAc cell types; D1+ n = 4, and D1– n = 4. (E) DSE was present in both D1+ and D1– NAc cells, (F) although DSE magnitude was increased in D1+ compared with D1– cells (*P = 0.0450); D1+ n = 4, and D1– n = 5 (E, F). (G) sEPSC frequency in NAc recordings were unaffected by JZL184, (H) but there was a significant effect of JZL184 on sIPSC frequency (*P = 0.0400). (I) There were no effects of JZL184 on sIPSC amplitude; D1+ n = 4, D1– n = 4. Data analyzed via 2-way mixed-effects ANOVA followed by Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (B, C, G–I) or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F). P and F values for drug effect shown in B, C, and G–I.

2-AG augmentation prevents BLA-NAc activation-induced social impairment. Our data thus far suggest 2-AG signaling can reduce presynaptic glutamate release at BLA-NAc synapses, suggesting that pharmacological 2-AG augmentation could counteract the social impairment observed after BLA-NAc circuit activation. To test this hypothesis, we administered JZL184 (8 mg/kg i.p.) 1 hour before BLA-NAc stimulation in the 3-chamber SI task. We found that JZL184 prevented blue light delivery–dependent suppression of sociability in the 3-chamber SI test in ChR2-expressing animals but did not affect SI in YFP-expressing controls (Figure 5A); JZL184 did not affect distance traveled in this assay (Figure 5B). ChR2-expressing JZL184-treated mice also spent more time in the close interaction zone of the 3-chamber apparatus (Figure 5C) and more time investigating the mouse-containing cup relative to the empty cup (Figure 5, D and E) compared with vehicle-treated ChR2-expressing mice. Last, neither pharmacologically increasing (JZL184 8 mg/kg i.p.) nor pharmacologically decreasing (DO34 50 mg/kg i.p.) 2-AG levels affected SI in naive, nonsurgical animals (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). These data indicate that, while pharmacological modulation of 2-AG levels has little effect on physiological expression of sociability, 2-AG augmentation is able to attenuate the social avoidance behavior induced by BLA-NAc circuit activation.

Figure 5 JZL184 pretreatment blocks BLA-NAc activation–induced decreases in sociability. (A) YFP-expressing animals that received JZL184 (JZL) or vehicle (Veh) treatment showed a social preference (Veh: **P = 0.0015; JZL: ##P = 0.0041), (C) spent more time in the close interaction zone (Veh: **P = 0.0032; JZL: *P = 0.0429), and (D) and spent increased time investigating the mouse, relative to empty, target (Veh: ****P <0.0001; JZL: ****P < 0.0001). ChR2 animals pretreated with Veh had no (A) social chamber preference (NS, P = 0.4699), (C) preference for time spent near the target (NS, P = 0.9302), or (D) increased time investigating the mouse, relative to empty, target (NS, P = 0.5315). ChR2 animals treated with JZL184 had a significant preference for the (A) mouse chamber (***P = 0.0003) (C) and spent increased time in close interaction (***P = 0.0001) and (D) investigating the mouse, relative to empty, target (****P < 0.0001). (B) There was no effect of virus or drug treatment on distance traveled. (E) Representative heatmaps of each treatment condition. YFP + Veh n = 9, YFP + JZL184 n = 9, ChR2 + Veh n = 12, and ChR2 + JZL184 n = 10 (A–D). Data analyzed via 3-way mixed-effects ANOVA followed by Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (A, C, D) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (B). P and F values for chamber × virus × drug interaction shown in A, C, and D or virus × drug (B).

Optogenetic BLA-NAc circuit inhibition reduces social deficits in Shank3B–/– mice. That BLA-NAc inhibition did not affect social behavior in WT mice (see Supplemental Figure 2) suggests that the BLA-NAc circuit does not physiologically regulate sociability under basal conditions. However, it is possible that BLA-NAc activity could contribute to social impairment under pathological conditions, such as those observed in the Shank3B–/– model of syndromic ASD. Indeed, we found, using a counterbalanced crossover design, that bilateral orange light stimulation of NpHR, and thus inhibition of the BLA-NAc circuit, normalized time in the mouse chamber during orange light ON relative to light OFF testing in Shank3B–/– mice (Figure 6A; see Supplemental Figure 1, C and D, for cannula placements). Consistent with previous data, YFP-expressing Shank3B–/– controls showed a lack of sociability (39, 51, 52) under both light ON and light OFF conditions in the 3-chamber test, while NpHR-expressing Shank3B–/– mice exhibited social chamber preference only under light ON conditions (Figure 6, B, E, F, and I). There were no changes in the distance traveled between groups (Figure 6, C and G). Orange light inhibition of the BLA-NAc circuit in Shank3B–/– mice also resulted in a significant preference for time investigating the mouse-containing cup in NpHR-expressing mice under light ON, but not light OFF, condition, while YFP-expressing mice showed no preference under either condition (Figure 6, D and H). These data support the hypothesis that reducing BLA-NAc activity can enhance sociability under pathological conditions associated with reduced SI, such as those observed in the Shank3B–/– model.

Figure 6 Inhibition of the BLA-NAc circuit normalized SI deficits in Shank3B–/– mice. (A) Shank3B–/– mice expressing NpHR in the BLA with bilateral orange light stimulation delivered to the NAc spent significantly more time in the mouse chamber during orange light delivery (On) compared with light Off conditions (*P = 0.0230). YFP animals did not show a preference for the mouse chamber (NS, P = 0.2529). (B) Shank3B–/– mice expressing YFP under light On conditions did not exhibit social preference (NS, P = 0.2831), while animals that express NpHR had a preference for the mouse chamber (****P < 0.0001). (C) No effect on distance traveled was observed (NS, P = 0.9057) in the light On paradigm. (D) Mice that express NpHR had a significant increase in time investigating the mouse cup under light On conditions (****P < 0.0001). (E) Representative heatmaps under light On conditions. (F) Neither YFP (NS, P = 0.7166) nor NpHR (NS, P = 0.8731) Shank3B–/– mice showed mouse chamber preference (H) or preference for time investigating the mouse target (YFP NS, P = 0.1617; NpHR NS, P = 0.6193) under light Off conditions. (G) There were no effects on distance traveled under light Off conditions (P = 0.7959). (I) Representative heatmaps under light Off conditions. YFP n = 9, and NpHR n = 9 (B–D, F–H). Data analyzed via 2-way mixed-effects ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (A, B, D, F, H) or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C, G). P and F values for light × virus interaction shown in A and chamber × virus interaction shown in B, D, F, and H.

2-AG augmentation reduces social deficits and feed-forward GABAergic signaling in Shank3B–/– mice. Finally, because acute treatment with JZL184 was able to reverse the sociability deficits resulting from overactivation of the BLA-NAc circuit, and inhibiting the BLA-NAc circuit reversed social deficits in Shank3B–/– mice, we hypothesized that acute treatment with JZL184 (8 mg/kg i.p.) would increase social behavior in Shank3B–/– mice (Figure 7A). Although vehicle treatment did not increase SI in Shank3B–/– animals, JZL184 pretreatment resulted in significant social preference in Shank3B–/– animals in the 3-chamber SI task (Figure 7, B–E) but had no effect on distance traveled (Figure 7C). JZL184 treatment also resulted in a preference for investigating the target mouse relative to the empty cup in Shank3B–/– mice (Figure 7D). In addition to social deficits, Shank3B–/– animals display aberrant repetitive grooming behavior (39, 51, 52), modeling the second core feature of ASDs: restricted and repetitive behaviors. We subsequently demonstrated that the amount of time grooming was significantly reduced by JZL184 (8 mg/kg i.p.) treatment in Shank3B–/– animals but did not affect grooming behavior in WT mice (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 Systemic JZL184 treatment reverses the core behavioral abnormalities in Shank3B–/– animals. (A) Diagram of 3-chamber SI task. (B) Veh treatment did not affect SI in WT mice (*P = 0.0291 and did not induce a preference in Shank3B–/– (NS, P = 0.9369), while JZL184 eliminated social preference in WT mice (NS, P = 0.9998) but resulted in significant social preference in Shank3B–/– animals (#P = 0.0122). (C) There was no difference in distance traveled between groups. (D) JZL184-treated Shank3B–/– animals (**P = 0.0016) and Veh-treated WT mice (*P = 0.0225) had a preference for investigating the mouse, over empty, target while JZL184 WT (NS, P = 0.2997) and Veh Shank3B–/– mice (NS, P = 0.4555) did not; WT + Veh n = 12, WT + JZL n = 14, KO + Veh n = 11, and KO + JZL n = 12 (B–D). (E) Representative heatmaps of the 3-chamber SI task. (F) Shank3B–/– mice treated with Veh spent significantly more time grooming compared with WT Veh animals (****P < 0.0001). Shank3B–/– mice treated with JZL184 spent significantly less time grooming compared with Veh treatment (**P = 0.0069) and WT Veh treatment, while JZL184 had no effect in WT mice (NS, P = 0.9548); WT n = 14 (6 male and 8 female), and KO n = 20 (13 male and 7 female). Data analyzed via 3-way mixed-effects ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (B, D), 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (C), or 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (F). P and F values for chamber × genotype × drug interaction shown in B and D or genotype × drug interaction (C, F).

Although our data clearly show systemic pharmacological augmentation of 2-AG reduced social impairment upon BLA-NAc stimulation, and in Shank3B–/– mice, these data do not conclusively link the 2 findings in a manner that supports the site of action of JZL184 as being within the BLA-NAc circuit. To directly test the hypothesis that systemic JZL184 administration effectively reduces social impairment via NAc-mediated mechanisms, we administered JZL184 (5 μg/μL) or vehicle directly into the NAc using a microinfusion approach before conducting the 3-chamber SI task in Shank3B–/– mice (Figure 8A; see Supplemental Figure 1E for cannula placements). JZL184 microinfusion did not affect distance traveled in this task (Figure 8B); however, it increased time Shank3B–/– mice spent in the mouse chamber and time investigating the target mouse under the cup (Figure 8, C–E). Vehicle microinfusion did not result in increased time spent in the mouse-containing chamber or increase time in social investigation of the mouse relative to the empty cup. These data indicate local actions of JZL184 within the NAc are sufficient to normalize SI deficits in Shank3B–/– mice.

Figure 8 JZL184 microinfused into the NAc reverses the sociability deficit in Shank3B–/– animals. (A) Diagram of microinfusion experimental design. (B) JZL184 administered to the NAc did not alter distance traveled. (C) Veh-treated Shank3B–/– animals did not exhibit a preference for the mouse chamber (NS, P = 0.8566), while JZL184 increased social chamber preference (**P = 0.0014). (D) Additionally, Veh-treated Shank3B–/– did not have a preference for investigating the mouse cup while JZL184 increased investigation time (**P = 0.0022); Veh n = 9, JZL184 n = 11 (B–D). (E) Representative heatmaps of 3-chamber SI task. Data analyzed via unpaired, 2-tailed t test (B) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (C and D). P and F values for chamber × drug interaction shown in C and D.

Given that elevating 2-AG selectively within the NAc was sufficient to increase social behavior in the Shank3B–/– mouse, we investigated the effects of JZL184 on synaptic signaling in the NAc as well as specifically after BLA-NAc optogenetic stimulation to gain insight into the potential mechanisms by which JZL184 may affect sociability in Shank3B–/– mice. First, we found no changes in the intrinsic excitability of NAc MSNs as measured by the number of action potentials generated per current injection, action potential threshold, resting potential, or input resistance between WT and Shank3B–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). However, we found that Shank3B–/– animals displayed a robust increase in sIPSC frequency (Figure 9A), but not amplitude (Figure 9B), as well as increased sEPSC frequency (Figure 9C), but not amplitude (Figure 9D), in the NAc. Moreover, we observed that JZL184 significantly reduced sIPSC and sEPSC frequency in the NAc of Shank3B–/– mice (Figure 9, A and C). In response to ex vivo BLA-NAc optogenetic stimulation, we observed no genotype-specific effects on either BLA-NAc oEPSCs or disynaptic feed-forward (FF) optically evoked inhibitory postsynaptic currents (oIPSCs) (Figure 9, E–H). However, JZL184 robustly decreased BLA-NAc FF oIPSC amplitude in Shank3B–/– but not WT mice (Figure 9, E and F). JZL184 did not affect BLA-NAc oEPSC amplitude in either Shank3B–/– or WT mice (Figure 9, G and H). These data suggest 2-AG augmentation could normalize social function in Shank3B–/– mice via modulation of BLA-NAc–elicited FF inhibition (possibly mediated via local GABAergic interneurons), which could ultimately result in disinhibition of NAc MSNs (Figure 10). This model could also explain increased sociability after BLA-NAc circuit inhibition in Shank3B–/– mice because reduced BLA glutamatergic drive to local NAc GABAergic interneurons would also disinhibit MSNs (Figure 10). How the balance of direct BLA excitation of NAc MSNs and local GABAergic interneurons is sculpted to ultimately direct optimal sociability remains to be determined.

Figure 9 JZL184 significantly reduces sIPSC frequencies in the NAc and BLA-NAc feed-forward inhibition in Shank3B–/– mice. (A) sIPSC frequency on the NAc MSNs was significantly increased in Shank3B–/– compared with WT mice (**P = 0.0060) and was restored by JZL184 (##P = 0.0033). (B) There was no effect of Shank3B–/– on sIPSC amplitude. (C) sEPSC frequency was significantly increased in Shank3B–/– mice relative to WT animals (**P = 0.0084) and was restored by JZL184 (##P = 0.0060). (D) There was no effect of genotype or drug on sEPSC amplitude; WT + Veh n = 3, WT + JZL184 n = 3, KO + Veh n = 5, and KO + JZL184 n = 4 (A–D). (E) There was no difference between WT and Shank3B–/– BLA FF oIPSCs onto NAc cells. (F) However, at maximal stimulation (1.85 mW), JZL184 significantly reduced BLA FF oIPSCs onto NAc MSNs (*P = 0.0101). (G and H) There was no effect of JZL184 or genotype on BLA oEPSCs in the NAc across intensities; WT + Veh n = 3, WT + JZL184 n = 3, KO + Veh n = 4, and KO + JZL184 n = 4 (E–H). Data analyzed via 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple-comparisons test (A–H). P and F values for drug effect shown in A–H. M, males; F, females.