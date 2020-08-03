Autoantibodies targeting TRIM72 compromise membrane repair and contribute to inflammatory myopathy

Adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice results in severe proximal muscle inflammation while sparing distal muscle. We have previously reported that the adoptive transfer of lymph node cell preparations from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice to Rag1–/– recipients results in severe inflammation of the quadriceps, with the inflammatory infiltrate consisting predominantly of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and a smaller number of macrophages (12). To determine whether our adoptive transfer model of myositis recapitulated the predominantly proximal muscle pattern of inflammation observed in IIM subjects, we performed H&E staining on the quadriceps (proximal), extensor digitorum longus (EDL; distal), and soleus (distal) muscles of Rag1–/– recipient mice adoptively transferred with lymph node cell preparations from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice and Rag1–/– mice receiving sham adoptive transfer. Quadriceps muscles from mice receiving sham adoptive transfer were histologically normal at 1 week and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer with no inflammatory infiltrates or fatty tissue infiltrates observed (Figure 1A). Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice exhibited severe inflammation and fatty tissue infiltration in the quadriceps at 1 and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer (Figure 1A), which included both perivascular and endomysial inflammation.

Figure 1 Distal skeletal muscle is spared from inflammation in an adoptive transfer model of IIM. Representative images of H&E-stained skeletal muscles from Rag1–/– mice receiving sham adoptive transfer or adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice. Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from the Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– background have large areas of inflammation and fatty tissue infiltrates in proximal muscle. (A) Quadriceps muscle from sham and adoptive transfer mice at 1 and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer. (B) EDL muscle from sham and adoptive transfer mice at 1 and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer. Scale bars: 200 μm. Images are representative of 4 mice per group.

H&E staining of the EDL from Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– lymph node cells showed little or no sign of inflammation, fatty tissue infiltration, or regenerating muscle fibers (Figure 1B). These findings demonstrate that our adoptive transfer model of myositis reproduces the proximal muscle pattern of inflammation observed in IIM subjects. Importantly, no skeletal muscle pathology was observed in the distal muscles examined (EDL, Figure 1B; and soleus, Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131721DS1), consistent with the characteristic proximal muscle distribution of inflammation observed clinically in IIM subjects.

Sarcolemmal integrity of distal skeletal muscle is compromised in the absence of inflammation. We hypothesized that decreased sarcolemmal integrity and/or sarcolemmal resealing capacity in muscle could lead to antigen exposure and drive IIM progression. To assess sarcolemmal integrity, we quantified the IgG+ muscle fibers present in quadriceps, EDL, and soleus muscles isolated from C57BL mice and Rag1–/– mice with adoptively transferred lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice at 1 week and 4 weeks. C57BL mice were chosen as controls owing to the lack of mature B cells and T cells in Rag1–/– mice. IgG staining of Rag1–/– mice receiving sham adoptive transfer was performed on EDL muscles to determine the nonspecific background and was found to be comparable to C57BL skeletal muscle (Supplemental Figure 2). Quadriceps from mice adoptively transferred with lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice showed a trend of decreased sarcolemmal integrity compared with C57BL controls at 1 week after adoptive transfer (Figure 2, A and C). Quadriceps from mice 4 weeks after adoptive transfer showed a significant decrease in sarcolemmal integrity (Figure 2, A and C). Surprisingly, the extent of IgG+ muscle fibers present in the EDL of mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice significantly increased at 1 and 4 weeks (Figure 2, B and D) and was greater than that observed in the quadriceps of mice 1 and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer. Decreased sarcolemmal integrity was also observed in soleus muscles from Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3). We did not observe any inflammation in EDL or soleus muscles stained with H&E (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1); thus, the decrease in sarcolemmal integrity observed in distal muscle is not the result of direct immune cell–mediated damage.

Figure 2 Membrane integrity is significantly reduced in proximal and distal muscle in an adoptive transfer model of IIM. (A) Representative images of IgG-labeled quadriceps from C57BL and Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Representative images of IgG-labeled EDL from C57BL and from Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Quantification of quadriceps percentage area positive for IgG (n = 4; ANOVA, F (2,9) = 5.801, P = 0.0241; Tukey’s honestly significant difference [HSD]: C57BL vs. 1 week adoptive transfer, P = 0.0556; C57BL vs. 4 weeks adoptive transfer, P = 0.0294). Data are represented as mean ± SD. (D) Quantification of EDL percentage area positive for IgG (n = 4, 3, and 6 for C57BL, adoptive transfer 1 week, and adoptive transfer 4 weeks, respectively; ANOVA, F (2,10) = 27.77, P < 0.0001; Tukey’s HSD: C57BL vs. 1 week adoptive transfer, P = 0.0006; C57BL vs. 4 weeks adoptive transfer, P < 0.0001). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Lack of Tregs alone does not induce a defect in sarcolemmal resealing. To determine whether an unchecked immune response is sufficient to induce sarcolemmal resealing defects, laser injury assays were performed on C57BL, Foxp3–/Y, and Syt7–/– mice. Foxp3–/Y mice lack the critical transcription factor forkhead box P3 that acts as a master regulator responsible for the maturation and activation of Tregs (45) and develop severe lymphoproliferative and myeloproliferative disease within a few weeks after birth (46, 47). Syt7–/– mice have a targeted disruption in the C2A calcium-binding domain of the Syt7 gene, resulting in decreased lysosomal exocytosis and plasma membrane resealing (10, 13, 48–50). Intact flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) muscles were dissected and intact individual muscle fibers were injured by irradiation with an infrared laser in the presence of the lipophilic dye FM4-64 to quantify the extent of sarcolemmal resealing in each genetic background. As previously demonstrated by others (10, 17), Syt7–/– mice had a severe sarcolemmal resealing defect. An approximately 4.6-fold increase in FM4-64 dye uptake was observed compared with C57BL controls (Figure 3, A–C), indicative of defective sarcolemmal resealing. Foxp3–/Y mice did not show a significant difference in total dye uptake versus C57BL control FDB muscles (Figure 3, A–C), indicating that the lack of Tregs in the Foxp3–/Y background is not sufficient to induce a sarcolemmal resealing defect.

Figure 3 Treg deficiency is not sufficient to compromise sarcolemmal resealing. FDB muscles isolated from indicated mice and injured with an infrared laser in the presence of FM4-64 dye. The kinetics of sarcolemma resealing was measured by acquisition of images every 3 seconds for 60 seconds and calculation of the change in fluorescence before and after injury. (A) Representative images of C57BL, Foxp3–/Y, and Syt7–/– FDB muscles before (0 seconds) and after (60 seconds) injury. Scale bars: 20 μm. Yellow arrowheads indicate sites of injury. (B) Curves depicting mean sarcolemmal resealing kinetics measured every 3 seconds for 60 seconds. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) AUC calculations representing total dye influx over time (n = 6, 15, and 5 for C57BL, Foxp3–/Y, and Syt7–/–, respectively; ANOVA, F (2,23) = 48.52, P < 0.0001; Tukey’s HSD: C57BL vs. Foxp3–/Y, P = 0.9413; C57BL vs. Syt7–/–, P < 0.0001; Syt7–/– vs. Foxp3–/Y, P < 0.0001). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant mice significantly impairs sarcolemmal resealing capacity. The observation of decreased sarcolemmal integrity suggests that membrane resealing may be compromised in IIM. Decreased sarcolemmal integrity in the absence of inflammation seen in distal skeletal muscle represents an aberrant source of intramuscular antigens. We did not observe a significant decrease in sarcolemmal resealing in Foxp3–/Y FDB muscles and expanded our studies to determine whether priming of lymphocytes in the double-mutant background lacking mature Tregs combined with the exposure of intramuscular antigens due to the Syt7 C2A calcium-binding domain mutation would interfere with normal sarcolemmal repair in recipient mice following adoptive transfer. Western blots of serum creatine kinase (CK) levels in Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice collected at 1 and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer indicated that circulating CK was elevated, although not to a statistically significant degree (Supplemental Figure 4). We also examined TRIM72 protein expression in sham and adoptive transfer mice and observed a significant increase in TRIM72 in the gastrocnemius muscles of adoptive transfer mice and no significant change in expression in soleus and EDL muscles (Supplemental Figure 5). TRIM72 is a critical component of sarcolemmal resealing in skeletal muscle (37, 38, 41), and the observed increase in protein expression in the gastrocnemius may represent a compensatory response to a decreased ability of the sarcolemma to reseal after insult.

To elucidate whether and to what extent membrane resealing is compromised, we performed a laser-induced injury assay on intact FDB muscles isolated from sham Rag1–/– mice and Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node preparations from either Foxp3–/Y mice or Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant mice 1 week and 4 weeks after adoptive transfer. FDB muscle fibers from Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from the Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– background showed a 4.8-fold increase in total FM4-64 dye influx in comparison with sham adoptive transfer Rag1–/– mice after 1 week (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 Sarcolemmal resealing capacity is significantly diminished following adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice. FDB muscles isolated from indicated mice and injured with an infrared laser in the presence of FM4-64 dye. The kinetics of sarcolemma resealing was measured by acquisition of images every 3 seconds for 60 seconds and calculation of the change in fluorescence before and after injury. (A) Representative images of Rag1–/– mice receiving sham adoptive transfer, adoptive transfer of Foxp3–/Y lymph node cells (4 weeks), or adoptive transfer of Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– lymph node cells (1 week and 4 weeks). Scale bars: 20 μm. Yellow arrowheads indicate sites of injury. (B) Curves depicting mean sarcolemmal resealing kinetics measured every 3 seconds for 60 seconds. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) AUC calculations representing total dye influx over time (Sham 1 week, n = 27; Sham 4 weeks, n = 31; Foxp3–/Y adoptive transfer, n = 37; Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– adoptive transfer 1 week and 4 weeks, n = 44 and 37, respectively; ANOVA, F (4,171) = 28.47, P < 0.0001; Tukey’s HSD: Sham 1 week vs. Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– 1 week, P < 0.0001; Sham 4 weeks vs. Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– 4 weeks, P < 0.0001; Foxp3–/Y 4 weeks vs. Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– 4 weeks, P = 0.0005). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

At 4 weeks after adoptive transfer, FM4-64 dye uptake in Foxp3–/Y adoptive transfer mice remained unchanged from that in sham controls (Figure 4, A–C). Conversely, Rag1–/– mice adoptively transferred with lymph node cells from the Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant background showed a 4.75-fold increase in total FM4-64 dye uptake at 4 weeks (Figure 4, B and C). These data demonstrate that priming of lymphocytes in the double-mutant genetic background decreases sarcolemmal resealing capacity in the absence of the Syt7 mutation. Exposure of intramuscular antigens to a Treg-deficient milieu due to an underlying defect in sarcolemmal resealing may be a contributing factor in pathogenesis and may exacerbate the progression of IIM.

Autoantibodies against TRIM72 are elevated in IIM subject sera and Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant mouse sera. We observed decreased sarcolemmal integrity and decreased sarcolemmal resealing in the absence of inflammation in our adoptive transfer model of IIM. Taken together, our findings imply that a mechanism other than direct immune cell–mediated skeletal muscle damage is affecting sarcolemmal integrity and resealing in distal skeletal muscle. We hypothesized that proteins involved in sarcolemmal resealing will routinely become exposed in an aberrant manner and could be a source of immunogenicity, thus triggering an autoimmune response and the generation of autoantibodies. TRIM72 is an established protein involved in sarcolemmal resealing (37–39), and because we observed increased TRIM72 protein expression in the gastrocnemius muscles of our adoptive transfer model of IIM (Supplemental Figure 5), we examined TRIM72 expression in human skeletal muscle biopsies from healthy control, statin-induced necrotizing myopathy (SINM), and dermatomyositis (DM) subjects by Western blot. TRIM72 was expressed at significantly higher levels in DM skeletal muscle versus healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 7). The observed increase in TRIM72 protein levels can be interpreted as a compensatory response to sarcolemmal damage that may promote its potential as an autoantigen in IIM.

We screened for TRIM family proteins that may act as autoantigens in IIM using a Western blot–based assay. Briefly, HEK293 cells were transfected to express TRIM family clones of interest tagged with eGFP. Cell lysates were enriched by immuno–pull-down using the eGFP tag. Enriched lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE, and Western blots were performed to detect TRIM family autoantigens using IIM subject serum as the primary antibody. We tentatively identified 6 TRIM family proteins as potential autoantibody targets in IIM subject sera (Supplemental Figure 8), with autoantibodies against TRIM72 appearing in several subject serum samples. We specifically chose to focus on TRIM72 because of its established critical function in sarcolemmal resealing and to test the mechanistic role TRIM72 autoantibodies may have in the progression of IIM. We validated the presence of TRIM72 autoantibodies in our adoptive transfer model of myositis by Western blot and dot blot. We observed signals corresponding to autoantibodies targeting TRIM72 in Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– adoptive transfer sera using both methods and observed little or no expression in Foxp3–/Y or C57BL serum samples (Supplemental Figure 9).

To increase the fidelity of our analysis, we developed (Supplemental Figure 10) an ELISA to detect autoantibodies targeting TRIM72. Autoantibodies against TRIM72 were significantly increased in Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice compared with C57BL. While autoantibodies in the Foxp3–/Y background were elevated, levels were not significantly different from observed levels in C57BL mice (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 TRIM72 autoantibodies are elevated in Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant mice, mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice, and IIM subject serum. (A) Serum obtained from C57BL control, Foxp3–/Y, and Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant mice screened for TRIM72 autoantibodies by ELISA (n = 8, 13, and 9 for C57BL, Foxp3–/Y, and Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– mice, respectively; ANOVA, F (2,25) = 3.945, P = 0.0324; Dunnett’s test: C57BL vs. Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/–, P = 0.0187). (B) Serum from sham adoptive transfer, Foxp3–/Y lymph node cell adoptive transfer, and Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant lymph node cell adoptive transfer screened for TRIM72 autoantibodies by ELISA (n = 5, 3, 4, and 10 for sham, Foxp3–/Y, Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– 1 week, and Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– 4 weeks, respectively; ANOVA, F (3,9.663) = 4.109, P = 0.04; Dunnett’s test: Sham vs. Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– 1 week, P = 0.0054). (C) Healthy (n = 15), dermatomyositis (DM; n = 52), and polymyositis (PM; n = 51) subject sera screened for TRIM72 autoantibodies by ELISA. Red dots indicate samples with OD values greater than 1 SD compared with healthy subject sera; 34.6% and 21.6%, respectively, of DM and PM subject serum screened had OD values greater than 1 SD compared with healthy subject serum. Data in A–C are represented as mean ± SD.

Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of Foxp3–/Y lymph node cells did not have TRIM72 autoantibody levels above those detected in sham adoptive transfer mice (Figure 5B). One week after adoptive transfer, Rag1–/– mice receiving adoptive transfer of lymph node cells from the Foxp3–/Y Syt7–/– double-mutant background had significantly elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies. Although TRIM72 autoantibody levels were not significantly elevated 4 weeks after adoptive transfer owing to within-group variance, autoantibodies were considerably elevated in 4 of the 9 mouse sera tested (Figure 5B). The observed within-group variance may be partially explained by the serum half-life of mouse IgG (6–8 days; refs. 51–53) and the low number of B cells that persist at 4 weeks after adoptive transfer (12).

We also used our custom ELISA to screen 103 IIM subject serum samples (DM, n = 52; PM, n = 51; healthy, n = 15) for autoantibodies against TRIM72 and identified a substantial subset of sera with elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies. Using a cutoff value of 1 SD above the mean determined for healthy subject sera (mean + 1 SD = 0.56 OD reading), 34.6% and 21.6% of DM and PM subject sera tested were positive for elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies (Figure 5C). Using a more conservative cutoff value of 2 SD (mean + 2 SD = 0.67 OD reading), 11.5% and 11.8% of DM and PM subject sera had elevated TRIM72 autoantibody levels. Available clinical subject data are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1. Subject serum myositis autoantibodies and CPK levels

Exogenous delivery of polyclonal TRIM72 antibody significantly impairs sarcolemmal resealing. Intact FDB skeletal muscles from C57BL mice were exposed to exogenous anti-TRIM72 antibodies (dilutions of 1:300 and 1:100 from a 2-mg/mL anti-TRIM72 stock) and then subjected to laser-induced injury to determine whether the binding of antibodies hinders repair patch formation. Antibodies against TRIM72 significantly reduced sarcolemmal resealing in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 6, A–D). Area under the curve (AUC) calculations to determine the total dye influx over time revealed a 4.0- and 5.7-fold increase of FM4-64 dye influx for 1:300 and 1:100 dilutions of TRIM72 antibody, respectively (Figure 6D). We confirmed our findings using 2 additional membrane damage assays. HEK293 cells were transfected with either eGFP or TRIM72 constructs and injured with silica beads using a rotational damage assay. Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release from injured cells was quantified as a measure of membrane resealing capacity. HEK293 cells expressing TRIM72 released significantly less LDH than eGFP-transfected cells as expected (Figure 6E; eGFP +Injury –Ab vs. TRIM72 +Injury –Ab). The addition of polyclonal TRIM72 antibody to eGFP control cells had no significant effect on LDH release (Figure 6E; eGFP +Injury –Ab vs. eGFP +Injury +Ab). Importantly, HEK293 cells expressing TRIM72 injured in the presence of antibody released significantly more LDH versus rabbit serum control (Figure 6E; TRIM72 +Injury –Ab vs. TRIM72 +Injury +Ab). As a tertiary means of confirmation, C2C12 myoblasts were differentiated into myotubes by serum starvation to induce expression of TRIM72. After 5–7 days of serum starvation, differentiated myotubes were injured with 600-μm silica beads on an orbital shaker in the presence of normal rabbit serum or a 1:300 dilution (from 2-mg/mL stock) of anti-TRIM72 antibody. Myotubes injured with antibodies against TRIM72 released approximately 3-fold higher levels of LDH compared with rabbit serum controls (Supplemental Figure 11). These findings demonstrate that antibody neutralization of TRIM72 can negatively affect sarcolemmal resealing after injury.

Figure 6 Exogenous delivery of polyclonal TRIM72 antibody significantly impairs sarcolemma resealing. FDB muscles isolated from C57BL mice were subjected to laser-induced injury with either normal rabbit (Rb) serum (control, 1:100 dilution) or polyclonal antibody against TRIM72 (2 mg/mL diluted 1:300 and 1:100, respectively). Yellow arrowheads indicate sites of injury. (A) Representative images of FM4-64 dye influx before (0 seconds) and after (60 seconds) injury with anti-TRIM72 antibody at 1:300. (B) Representative images of FM4-64 dye influx before and after injury with anti-TRIM72 antibody at 1:100. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Curves depicting mean sarcolemmal resealing kinetics measured every 3 seconds for 60 seconds. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (D) AUC calculations representing total dye influx over time (n = 7, 31, and 7 for Rb serum, anti-TRIM72 at 1:300, and anti-TRIM72 at 1:100, respectively; ANOVA, F (2,41) = 10.05, P = 0.0003; Tukey’s HSD: Rb serum vs. 1:300, P = 0.0079; Rb serum vs. 1:100, P = 0.0002; 1:100 vs. 1:300, P = 0.036). (E) Rotation damage assay performed on HEK293 cells expressing eGFP (control) or TRIM72 with and without polyclonal antibody against TRIM72 (1:100 dilution). LDH release into the supernatant was quantified as a measure of membrane resealing capacity. (eGFP –Injury –Ab, n = 6; eGFP +Injury –Ab, n = 5; eGFP +Injury +Ab, n = 3; TRIM72 –Injury –Ab, n = 6; TRIM72 +Injury –Ab, n = 6; TRIM72 +Injury +Ab, n = 4. ANOVA, F (5,24) = 80.74, P < 0.0001; Tukey’s HSD: **P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001.) Data in D and E are represented as mean ± SD.

IIM subject sera with elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies suppress sarcolemmal resealing in healthy skeletal muscle. To determine whether IIM subject sera with elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies can impair sarcolemmal resealing in healthy skeletal muscle, we subjected FDB muscles from C57BL mice to laser injury in the presence of IIM subject serum determined to have elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies. Each muscle bundle was used as its internal control (“Basal”) to establish normal sarcolemmal resealing kinetics followed by a second round of laser injury on previously uninjured muscle fibers with exogenously added IIM subject serum (“Serum”) at a dilution of 1:200. Serum from healthy control subjects did not affect sarcolemmal resealing kinetics (Figure 7, A and B), and AUC measurements revealed no change in total dye uptake over time (Figure 7C). The addition of IIM subject sera with elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies significantly reduced sarcolemmal resealing capacity regardless of the IIM subtype tested. The addition of PM subject serum significantly increased FM4-64 dye influx in healthy skeletal muscle (Figure 7, D and E), as indicated by a 3.6-fold increase in AUC measurements of total dye influx over time (Figure 7F). DM subject serum had a similar detrimental effect on sarcolemmal resealing (Figure 7, G–I), with a 2.3-fold increase in total dye influx.

Figure 7 IIM sera with elevated TRIM72 autoantibody levels compromise sarcolemmal repair in healthy skeletal muscle. FDB muscles isolated from C57BL mice injured by an infrared laser with healthy subject serum or serum from subjects diagnosed with PM or DM. Serum was diluted 1:200 in Tyrode’s buffer before laser injury. Yellow arrowheads indicate sites of injury. Data in B, E, and H are represented as mean ± SEM. Data in C, F, and I are represented as mean ± SD. (A) Representative images of FM4-64 dye influx before (0 seconds) and after (60 seconds) injury at baseline (Basal) or after addition of healthy subject serum (Serum). (B) Sarcolemmal resealing kinetics measured every 3 seconds for 60 seconds as depicted in A. (C) AUC calculations of B representing total dye influx over time (n = 10 and 12 for Basal and Serum, respectively; t test, t (df=0.8109) = 20; P = 0.4296). (D) Representative images of FM4-64 dye influx before and after injury at baseline and after addition of PM subject serum. (E) Sarcolemmal resealing kinetics depicted in D. (F) AUC calculations of E representing total dye influx over time (n = 3 and 8 for Basal and Serum, respectively; t test, t (df=4.751) = 9; P = 0.001). (G) Representative images of FM4-64 dye influx before and after injury at baseline and after addition of DM subject serum. (H) Sarcolemmal resealing kinetics depicted in G. (I) AUC calculations of H (n = 6 and 5 for Basal and Serum, respectively; t test, t (df=4.717) = 4.8; P = 0.0057). Scale bars: 20 μm.

As a secondary means of validation, we performed 2 additional injury assays to determine the effect of IIM subject serum on sarcolemmal resealing. Using a ballistic injury assay, gold microparticles were used to injure differentiated C2C12 myotubes known to express TRIM72. We observed a trend of increased LDH release in myotubes injured with the addition of IIM subject sera versus healthy subject serum (Supplemental Figure 12B). We also found that both low and high levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies (defined as >1 SD and >2 SD, respectively, by ELISA) significantly reduced membrane resealing capacity in our rotational damage assay using HEK293 cells expressing TRIM72 (Supplemental Figure 12A). Taken together, these data support our hypothesis that autoantibodies targeting TRIM72 decrease sarcolemmal resealing and potentially drive IIM progression by increasing aberrant intramuscular antigen exposure to an autoreactive immune system.

Depletion/reduction of TRIM72 autoantibodies from IIM subject sera rescues compromised sarcolemmal resealing in healthy skeletal muscle. To establish a direct effect of TRIM72 autoantibodies on the compromised sarcolemmal resealing observed in healthy skeletal muscle injured in the presence of IIM subject sera, we depleted/reduced TRIM72 autoantibodies. Briefly, NHS-activated magnetic beads were conjugated with full-length recombinant human TRIM72 (rhTRIM72) protein and incubated with subject sera determined to have elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies by ELISA. Beads were then collected with a magnetic stand, and the TRIM72 autoantibody–depleted serum was collected. Captured TRIM72 autoantibodies were eluted from magnetic beads with 0.1 M glycine (pH 2.0). Isolation and purification of TRIM72 autoantibodies from IIM subject sera yielded 127.3 μg/mL, 147.2 μg/mL, and 251.3 μg/mL from IIM serum samples 1–3, respectively (Supplemental Figure 15). The sarcolemma of isolated FDB muscles from C57BL mice was injured using an infrared laser as previously described before experimental manipulation (“Basal”) and with exogenous delivery of 1:300 dilutions of IIM subject sera (“IIM sera”), sera depleted of TRIM72 autoantibodies (“Depleted serum”), and isolated and purified TRIM72 autoantibodies from IIM subject sera (“Purified Hu anti-TRIM72”). Laser injury assays using human anti-TRIM72 purified from IIM subject sera were conducted using the same concentration of polyclonal anti-TRIM72 represented by the 1:300 dilution in Figure 6 (6.6 μg/mL).

Sarcolemmal resealing was significantly impaired in the presence of exogenous IIM subject sera with elevated levels of TRIM72 autoantibodies (Basal vs. IIM serum, P < 0.0001). Similarly, laser injury in the presence of purified TRIM72 autoantibodies from IIM subject sera resulted in significantly impaired sarcolemmal resealing capacity (Basal vs. Purified Hu anti-TRIM72, P < 0.0001). Depletion/reduction of TRIM72 autoantibodies from IIM subject sera rescued the diminished resealing capacity in healthy skeletal muscle (Basal vs. Depleted serum, P = 0.95; Figure 8, A–C; data for individual IIM serum samples are presented in Supplemental Figure 15). This finding directly implicates autoantibodies targeting sarcolemmal resealing and repair proteins, specifically TRIM72, as a driving factor in our observation of decreased sarcolemmal integrity and resealing in IIM and represents a pathogenic mechanism driving disease progression.