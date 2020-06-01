Plasmacytoid dendritic cells sense HIV replication before detectable viremia following treatment interruption

pDCs are mobilized to the blood before detection of viremia after ATI. To study the innate response before detectable viremia, we analyzed longitudinal samples from participants enrolled in 3 separate ATI studies: RV411, RV409, and RV397 (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130597DS1). We measured the activation of innate cells, including pDCs, before ATI in the participants of the RV409 study who received VHM, so only participants in the control arm of RV409, who received no therapeutic intervention, were included in the current analysis. All participants in all 3 trials experienced viral rebound during ATI.

Table 1 Characteristics of the study participants

We examined the presence of pDCs in the blood after ATI to look for indications of pDC mobilization before detection of viremia. We observed a transient increase in the frequency of pDCs (Lin–HLA-DR+CD11c–CD303+) (Figure 1A) in the blood before the detection of plasma viral RNA (Figure 1B). In participants for whom the absolute pDC count could be calculated, we found that the transient increase in pDC frequency approximated a similar increase in the absolute pDC count (Supplemental Figure 2A). As pre-rebound samples from RV411 participants were limited to the baseline visit, when treatment was interrupted, and during the last visit at which the participant was aviremic (VL <20 copies/mL), we used these time points to quantify changes in pDC frequency before detection of viremia in the 3 ATI cohorts. We found that a significant increase in pDC frequency occurred between the baseline ATI visit and the last aviremic visit (median of 7.6% vs. median of 10.8%, P < 0.001) (Figure 1C). As administration of VRC01 Ab to participants in RV397 could have altered their pDC response, we confirmed that there was a significant increase in pDC frequencies in the blood of the participants who underwent ATI in the absence of therapeutic treatment (P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 2B) and that there was no significant difference in the fold change of pDC frequencies between the placebo and treatment arms of the RV397 study (Supplemental Figure 2C). In contrast, participants in RV409 treated with ART alone showed no increase in pDC frequencies during the 10 weeks before ATI (Figure 1D), suggesting that the transient increase seen after ATI was an early response to viral replication that followed ART interruption. Importantly, this increase was specific to pDCs, as a similar increase was not found in the frequencies of subsets of CD1c+ mDCs, CD141+ mDCs, CD14+CD16– classical monocytes, CD14+CD16+ intermediate monocytes, or CD14loCD16+ nonclassical monocytes before detection of viremia (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Frequency of pDCs in the blood increases before detectable viremia. (A) pDCs were identified as CD45+HLA-DR+CD303+ cells that were negative for CD14, CD11c, and CD1c and the lineage markers CD3, CD14, CD19, and CD56 (Lin–). (B) The frequency of pDCs in the blood was measured by flow cytometry as a percentage of lineage-negative cells. Representative graphs show the pDC frequency (blue) relative to the VL after ATI (black). (C) The pDC frequency at the time of ATI was compared with the frequency at the last aviremic time point to show increased pDC frequency before viral RNA was detected in the blood. ***P < 0.001, by Wilcoxon test. n = 25 (10 of whom received VRC01). (D) The frequency of pDCs in the blood before ATI is shown for the 5 participants in the placebo arm of RV409. Changes in pDC frequency were compared when measurements were taken at a 2- or 4-week time interval.

pDCs are partially activated before detection of viremia after ATI. To ascertain the activation state of pDCs entering the blood before detectable viremia, we analyzed the expression of multiple markers by flow cytometry. Circulating pDCs showed evidence of activation, as measured by increased expression of the markers CD69, PD-L1, and CD40 (Figure 2A). Between the baseline time point of ATI and the last aviremic time point during ATI, we observed significant increases in the expression of CD69 (MFI of 256 vs. 299, P < 0.01), PD-L1 (MFI of 113 vs. 287, P < 0.01), and CD40 (190 vs. 239, P < 0.01) (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Expression of activation markers increases on pDCs before detectable viremia. (A) The MFI of CD69, PD-L1, and CD40 on pDCs was measured by flow cytometry. Representative graphs show CD69 (green), PD-L1 (orange), and CD40 (purple) MFI relative to the changes in pDC frequency (blue) and VL (black). (B) The MFI of CD69, PD-L1, and CD40 at ATI was compared with the MFI at the last time point at which viral RNA was undetectable in the plasma. **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon test. (C) Changes in CD86 and CD83 MFI between baseline ATI and the last aviremic time point. n = 25 (10 of whom received VRC01).

Upon activation, pDCs can differentiate into more conventional DCs, losing the capacity to produce large amounts of IFNα but gaining the capacity to stimulate T cells (42–44). This maturation is characterized by increased expression of the costimulatory marker CD86 and the maturation marker CD83, among others (42, 43, 45). We found no difference in the expression levels of CD86 or CD83 on pDCs before detectable viremia after ATI (Figure 2C). There were also no significant differences in the expression of activation markers between study arms in RV397 (Supplemental Figure 4). These data indicate that after ATI, pDCs entering the blood before detection of viremia are activated but not differentiated.

pDCs are primed to traffic to sites of inflammation before detection of viremia. To assess the destination of the pDCs entering the blood, we analyzed the expression of pDC surface proteins involved in cell trafficking. Because of sample availability, all remaining experiments were performed on samples from the RV397 study only. pDCs showed no changes in expression of the chemokine receptors CCR7 or CCR9 before detectable viremia but did have decreased expression of integrin β7, which mediates homing to mucosal sites (46), at the last aviremic time point compared with baseline ATI (392 vs. 299, P < 0.05) (Figure 3A). pDCs had increased expression of CD29 (integrin β1) (1905 vs. 2535, P < 0.05), which is used for firm adhesion before extravasation from the blood vessel (47), and CXCR4 (1010 vs. 1516, P < 0.01), which mediates chemotaxis to lymph nodes via high endothelial venules, particularly during inflammation (Figure 3A). We observed no differences between the placebo and treatment arms for any of the measured markers. Further, plasma levels of stromal cell–derived factor 1α (SDF-1α), the primary ligand for CXCR4, were also elevated relative to levels at baseline ATI before detectable viremia (126 vs. 255, P < 0.01) (Figure 3B). These data suggest that the pDCs were primed for recruitment to secondary lymph organs and extravasation at sites of inflammation.

Figure 3 Expression of migration markers increases on pDCs before detectable viremia. (A) Changes in CCR7, CCR9, integrin β7, CXCR4, and CD29 MFI between baseline ATI and the last aviremic time point are shown. (B) SDF-1α levels were measured in the plasma of RV397 participants, and changes between baseline ATI and the last aviremic time point are shown. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon test. n = 15 participants from RV397 (10 of whom received VRC01).

Transient loss of IFN production occurs in pDCs before detection of viremia. As these changes to pDCs occurred before detection of viral RNA in the blood, we assessed their functional capacity to respond to virus by measuring IFNα and TNF-α production after stimulation with the TLR7 agonist imiquimod (Figure 4A). Before detectable viremia, we noted a transient decline in the percentage of pDCs that produced IFNα upon in vitro stimulation (Figure 4B). As this drop in IFNα production tended to correspond with peak pDC frequency, we compared the frequency of cells producing IFNα at the time of peak pDC frequency with that of the week before peak pDC frequency. We found a significant decline in the frequency of IFNα+ pDCs (19.6% vs. 14.1%, P < 0.05) (Figure 4C) and a trend toward a lower frequency of TNF-α+ pDCs (54.2% vs. 45.3%, P = 0.08) (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5A) at the time of peak pDC frequency. It is important to note that the 4 participants with increased frequencies of IFNα+ pDCs at the time of peak pDC frequency had the lowest frequencies of IFNα+ pDCs at the prior visit. For 2 of these participants, the decreased capacity of pDCs to produce IFNα after stimulation occurred the week before peak pDC frequency, when the frequencies of pDCs in the blood had increased but not yet reached maximum levels. For the other 2 participants, rebound occurred very early, within just 2 weeks of treatment interruption, and the limited sampling before rebound may not have been sufficient to capture the transient decline. Moreover, we noted a trend toward decreased IFNα MFI at the time of the peak pDC frequency among all participants (7144 vs. 6442, P = 0.15) (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that not only were fewer cells able to produce IFNα but also that less IFNα could be produced on a per-cell basis after in vitro stimulation.

Figure 4 pDCs have a transient decrease in the capacity to produce IFNα in vitro. (A) Total PBMCs were stimulated with imiquimod for 6 hours, and IFNα production by pDCs was measured by flow cytometry. (B) The percentage of pDCs that produced IFNα in response to imiquimod (IQ) stimulation is shown (red). pDC frequency (blue) and HIV-1 VL (black) are included for reference. The percentage of pDCs producing IFNα (C) or TNF-α (D) in response to imiquimod were compared between the time point before viremia at which the highest pDC frequency occurred and the time point immediately prior. *P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon test. n = 14 participants from RV397 (11 of whom received VRC01).

pDC activation in participants with extended aviremia. The 2 participants in RV397 with the longest period off ART before detection of viremia (≥20 copies/mL) had an increased frequency of pDCs in the blood after ATI, with transient increases in expression of activation markers (Figure 5A). Participant 7242 had a delayed rebound of 65 days but showed an increased frequency of pDCs in the blood with a decreased capacity to produce IFNα 1 week after ATI. pDC function in participant 7242 recovered 3 weeks after ATI but was lost again before detection of viremia. Although participant 3499 experienced the longest time to rebound (42 weeks), there was a viral blip identified by a high-sensitivity single-copy assay, and an increased frequency of pDCs in the blood was observed immediately before this viral blip. We also observed a transient impaired capacity to produce IFNα after in vitro stimulation in these 2 participants (Figure 5B). Despite a viral blip of fewer than 2 copies/mL 6 weeks after ATI, pDCs from participant 3499 still showed a decreased capacity to produce IFNα before the blip. Participant 7242 did not have a detectable viral blip by single-copy assay, but 6 of the other participants in RV397 had measurable virus of 2.1 copies/mL or fewer at the last time point at which the participant was considered aviremic (VL <20 copies/mL). One of these participants had a VL of just 21 copies/mL at the first visit that a VL was detectable by commercial assay but already had a VL of 1.5 copies/mL 1 week prior, as measured by the single-copy assay. These data indicate that viral replication may begin more than 1 week before it is detectable by commercial assays and suggest that the increased frequency and decreased function of pDCs after ATI may be a marker for low-level viral replication, even when detectable viremia does not occur until weeks or months later.

Figure 5 Increased frequency and activation of pDCs in participants with the longest period of aviremia. (A) The frequency of pDCs as a percentage of lineage-negative cells is shown in blue for 2 participants in RV397 who had the longest period of aviremia (VL <20 copies/mL). The MFI of CD69 (green), PD-L1 (orange), and CD40 (purple) on pDCs is shown. The single-copy VL (black) is shown for participant 3499. (B) The frequency of pDCs that produced IFNα after in vitro imiquimod stimulation is shown (red), with pDC frequency and VL indicated for reference. Both participants received VRC01.

pDCs undergo a refractory state before detection of viremia. Previous studies reported a decline in IFNα production by pDCs after peak viremia during acute SIV and HIV-1 infections or after detectable viremia during treatment interruption (14, 16–18, 22, 23, 48). In SIV infection, this decline was attributed to an egress of immature pDCs from the bone marrow into the blood after peak viremia (25). To determine whether the increased frequency of pDCs in the blood before detection of viremia was due to bone marrow egress, we measured the frequency of cells expressing Ki-67, a marker of immature pDCs (26). We detected no difference in the frequency of Ki-67+ pDCs between the week of peak pDC frequency and the week prior (Supplemental Figure 6A), suggesting that the decreased frequency of IFNα+ pDCs after in vitro stimulation was not due to an influx of immature cells into the blood. An inability to produce IFNα has also been attributed to exhaustion of pDCs over time during HIV-1 infection (22). To determine whether the decreased ability to produce IFNα at the time of peak pDC frequency was due to an influx of exhausted cells, characterized by Tim-3 expression, we measured the frequency of Tim-3+ pDCs. At the time of peak pDC frequency, we noted a decline in the frequency of pDCs expressing Tim-3 compared with frequencies the week prior (7.3% vs. 5.7%, P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 6B). Thus, the decrease in IFNα production we observed before detectable viremia was not a result of an influx of exhausted pDCs into the blood.

During in vitro activation of pDCs with HIV-1, there is a delayed production of IFNα that has been associated with increased phosphorylation of the signaling molecule SYK as a result of interactions between gp-120 and CD303 (19). To assess whether the decrease in IFNα production by pDCs was due to exposure to gp-120 in vivo, we measured the basal percentage of phosphorylated SYK (p-SYK) in 8 RV397 participants at a visit before (pre-ATI visit) and at a visit at the nadir of the IFNα response or at the only available visit remaining after ATI (ATI visit). There was a significant increase in the percentage of p-SYK at the ATI visit compared with the percentage at the pre-ATI visit (median 68.1% vs. 58.7%, P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 7A). However, we found no correlation between the basal levels of p-SYK and the capacity to produce IFNα. Thus, although these data suggest that a portion of the pDCs may have come in contact with HIV-1 in vivo, resulting in higher SYK phosphorylation, this phosphorylation did not appear to be the cause of the decreased IFNα production in vitro.

The decreased IFNα production in vitro could also be a result of the refractory state of the pDCs after in vivo activation by HIV-1 (18, 49). We measured the capability of pDCs from 8 participants in RV397 to phosphorylate IRF7 (p-IRF7) and NF-κB (p–NF-κB), key transcription factors in the production of IFNα and TNF-α, respectively. We assessed whether the capacity to activate IRF7 or NF-κB correlated with IFNα production and detected negative correlations between the levels of p-IRF7 or p–NF-κB after stimulation and loss of IFNα capacity, as measured by the fold decrease in IFNα+ pDCs after in vitro stimulation at the ATI visit compared with the week prior (r = –0.76, P < 0.05, r = 0.71, P = 0.06, respectively) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). These data indicate that pDCs at the ATI visit were capable of producing IFNα when the upstream transcription factors were activated but lost IFNα capacity when signaling was hampered. We further hypothesized that if the pDCs were in a refractory state due to activation by HIV-1, then earlier production of IFNα in vivo would be indicated by higher plasma IFNα2 levels. Along these lines, we found that there was a negative correlation between plasma IFNα2 levels at the ATI visit and the levels of p-IRF7 (r = –0.78, P < 0.05) and p–NF-κB (r = –0.64, P = 0.10) in pDCs after imiquimod stimulation (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7D). In contrast, the levels of p-IRF7 and p–NF-κB after imiquimod stimulation of a sample obtained before ATI correlated with the plasma IFNα2 levels measured at the ATI visit (r = 0.79, P < 0.05, r = 0.92, P < 0.01, respectively) (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7E), indicating that the pDCs had the capacity to phosphorylate IRF7 before ATI. Cumulatively, these data suggest that prior to detectable viremia following ATI, pDCs are activated and produce IFNα before entering into a refractory state.

Figure 6 pDC signaling capacity negatively correlates with plasma IFNα2 levels. (A) p-IRF7 levels were measured in pDCs by flow cytometry after in vitro imiquimod stimulation of PBMCs obtained at the visit with the lowest IFNα response or from the only remaining sample available after ATI (ATI visit). Spearman’s correlations were determined between the MFI of p-IRF7 and the loss of IFNα-producing capacity, as measured by the fold decrease in pDCs producing IFNα in vitro at the ATI visit compared with levels detected at the preceding visit. (B and C) Plasma IFNα2 levels in RV397 participants were measured by SIMOA assay at the ATI visit. Spearman’s correlations were performed between the plasma IFNα2 levels at the ATI visit and the MFI of p-IRF7 in pDCs after in vitro imiquimod stimulation of PBMCs obtained at the ATI visit (B) or a pre-ATI visit (C). n = 8 participants from RV397 (all of whom received VRC01).

It has been reported that IRF7 mRNA levels are lower in pDCs from individuals living with HIV-1 during both chronic, untreated infection and after ART, resulting in lower IFNα production (50, 51). To determine whether the decreased IFNα production measured after ATI was related to decreased expression of key signaling molecules, we measured the mRNA levels of IFNs, multiple cytokines and chemokines, surface receptors, and signaling genes in sorted pDCs from pre-ATI and ATI samples from 8 different RV397 participants (Figure 7A). Several genes showed lower expression in pDCs from the ATI visit compared with expression levels at the pre-ATI visit. In particular, at the ATI visit, we detected lower expression levels of genes related to type I IFN signaling, including IRF7 (median 1.44-fold, P < 0.05); TLR7 (median of 1.29-fold, P < 0.01); STAT1 (median of 1.57-fold, P < 0.01); and 2 IFN-stimulated genes (MX1, median of 1.77-fold, P < 0.01; MX2, median of 1.41-fold, P < 0.01), with the latter 4 genes maintaining significance after correction for multiple comparisons (Figure 7A). To determine whether the changes in IFN signaling genes were intrinsic to pDCs or were common to other innate cells, we also measured gene expression in sorted CD1c+ mDCs (Supplemental Figure 7F). We found that mDCs had very little change in gene expression between the pre-ATI and ATI time points, only showing a decrease in MX2 expression (1.34-fold, P < 0.05) and an increase in IRF1 expression (1.40-fold, P < 0.01), neither of which remained significant when corrected for multiple comparisons. These data suggest that there is a pDC-specific loss in expression of genes related to type I IFN signaling that may contribute to the loss of in vitro IFNα production.

Figure 7 Type I IFN gene expression negatively correlates with time to rebound. (A) mRNA levels of cytokines, chemokines, surface receptors, and IFN signaling molecules were measured by BioMark in sorted pDCs obtained from the pre-ATI and ATI visits. Shown is the difference in CT values between the ATI and pre-ATI time points after normalization to GAPDH. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-sample Wilcoxon test. Blue single asterisks indicate values that were no longer significant when corrected for a FDR of 10% by the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure. (B) Spearman’s correlation between plasma IFNα2 levels after viral rebound and the change in IFNA2 levels at the ATI time point. (C) Spearman’s correlation between the change in expression of IFN genes at the ATI time point and the days from the ATI time point to viral detection. n = 8 participants from RV397 (4 of whom received VRC01).

Consistent with the decreased in vitro IFNα production, we observed that pDCs had lower expression levels of type I IFN genes. IFNA5 and IFNB1 transcript levels were 2.14- and 1.87-fold lower in the pDCs obtained at the ATI visit, respectively (P < 0.05) (Figure 7A). Though the 2.53-fold decrease in IFNA2 expression did not remain significant after correcting for multiple comparisons, we noted a significant positive correlation between the expression levels of IFNA2 at the ATI visit and the subsequent plasma IFNα2 levels measured after rebound (r = 0.9048, P < 0.01) (Figure 7B). We did not observe a similar correlation between IFNA2 expression and rebound plasma IFNα2 levels in the mDCs (Supplemental Figure 7G), suggesting that pDC function after ATI drives early IFNα production after rebound. Interestingly, there were negative correlations between the expression levels of type I IFN genes and the time from the ATI visit to viral detection (VL ≥20 copies/mL) (Figure 7C). IFNA1, IFNA2, IFNA7, and IFNA8 levels were all significantly negatively correlated with the time to viral detection after correction for multiple comparisons (r = –0.9132, P < 0.01 for all), and IFNA21/1 and IFNB1 levels only reached significance without correction (r = –0.8498 and –0.7864, respectively, P < 0.05). These data suggest that the loss of type I IFN gene expression by pDCs after ATI may be indicative of a more effective early innate immune response, correlating with a longer time to viral detection.