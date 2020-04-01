Angiopoietin-2 blockade ameliorates autoimmune neuroinflammation by inhibiting leukocyte recruitment into the CNS

Mice. Nine-week-old C57BL/6JOlaHsd female mice were purchased from Envigo. The VE-cadherin-tTA (56) and Tet-OS-Ang2 (17) mice (both on C57BL/6J 000664 background) were described previously. VE-cadherin-tTA mice were mated with Tet-OS-Ang2 mice to generate double-transgenic EC-specific Ang2-overexpressing (EC-Ang2) mice. Expression of Ang2 transgene was repressed until birth by giving doxycycline-supplemented food (ssniff Spezialdiäten GmbH) to pregnant females. Single-transgenic littermates were used as controls. Animals were kept under standard breeding conditions with food and water given ad libitum and acclimated to the local animal facility for at least 1 week before the experiments.

Ab administration. mIgG1 isotype control Ab (Eli Lilly and Co.), mouse anti-mouse Ang2 Ab (18E5, Eli Lilly and Co.), hIgG1 isotype control Ab (Synagis, AbbVie), and ABTAA (16) were administrated i.p. at a dose of 20–25 mg/kg body weight 2 to 3 times a week.

Active EAE. Approximately 10- to 12-week-old C57BL/6J mice were immunized with subcutaneous injections of an emulsion of 200 μg of MOG 35-55 peptide in CFA into 2 sites on the back. This was followed by i.p. administration of 2 doses of 400 ng of lyophilized pertussis toxin (200 ng for single transgenic control and EC-Ang2 mice) dissolved in PBS on the same and the following day after immunization with the EAE induction kit (Hooke Laboratories, EK-2110) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Starting from 7 dpi, mice were monitored daily by 2 investigators for clinical signs of paralysis. The scoring criteria used for active EAE were as follows: 0, no clinical symptoms; 0.5, partially limp tail; 1, limp tail; 1.5, limp tail and 1 hind leg paresis; 2, limp tail and weakness of hind legs; 2.5, limp tail and dragging of hind legs; 3, limp tail and complete paralysis of hind legs; 3.5, limp tail, complete paralysis of hind legs, and weakness of front legs; and 4, complete paralysis of both hind and front legs (57).

Adoptive transfer EAE. Adoptive transfer EAE was performed as previously described (58). Briefly, donor GFP C57BL6/J mice were immunized with 75 μg of MOG 35--55 peptide in CFA, and 200 ng of Bordetella pertussis toxin was administered i.p. at 0 and 2 dpi. Draining lymph nodes were collected at 12 dpi, a single-cell suspension was prepared, and the cells were cultivated for 3 days in the presence of 25 μg/mL MOG 35–55 peptide, 25 ng/mL recombinant mouse IL-12 (R&D Systems), and 20 μg/mL α-IFN-γ Ab (clone XMG1.2, BioXCell). After 3 days, cells were collected, counted and transferred into naive C57BL6/J recipient mice (2.5 × 106 cells/mouse). The scoring criteria used for adoptive transfer EAE were as follows: 0, healthy; 1, reduced tail tone, paralysis of the tip of the tail; 2, flaccid tail paralysis; 3, loss of righting reflex; 4, gait ataxia; 5, mild paralysis of the hind limbs; 6, moderate paralysis of hind limbs or full paralysis of only 1 hind leg; 7, paralysis of both hind limbs; 8, tetraparesis; 9, moribund; and 10, dead (58).

In vivo 2-photon imaging of mouse SC. In vivo 2-photon imaging was performed as previously described (58, 59). Briefly, animals were anesthetized by 1 mg/kg medetomidine and 100 mg/kg ketamine, tracheally intubated, ventilated, and stabilized in a custom-made heated microscope stage. Body temperature was monitored with a rectal thermometer (Telemeter Electronic GmbH) and was kept constant at 36–37°C. The lower thoracic SC was accessed by performing a laminectomy at level Th12/L1 as previously described (59). The animals were imaged at the onset and peak of disease, i.e., between day 6 and day 13 after transfer. Blood vessels were visualized by i.v. injection of fluorescently labeled 2000 kDa dextran. Intravital 2-photon recordings were performed with an LSM710/Axio Examiner Z1 microscope (Carl Zeiss) and a greater than 2.5-watt Ti:Sapphire Chameleon Vision II Laser (Coherent GmbH). Stacks were acquired with 4 μm intervals apart on the z axis and scan size of 512 × 512 pixels. Each stack was acquired for 58 cycles with a 32-second time interval and 2 line averaging. Four-dimensional stacks were analyzed with Imaris software (Bitplane). Motility parameters were exported into Microsoft Excel and plotted using GraphPad Prism 8.0.

Assessment of vascular integrity by analysis of Evans blue extravasation. At 12 dpi, mice were i.v. injected with 100 μL of 3% Evans blue in PBS. Three hours later, mice were anesthetized and perfused with ice-cold PBS; SCs were then dissected. The tissue was then cut into small pieces with scalpels, and Evans blue was extracted by incubating the tissue in deionized formamide at 56°C overnight. After centrifugation at 16,100 g at room temperature (RT) for 15 minutes, supernatant from the homogenate was carefully taken, filtered through a 70-μm cell strainer (Fisher Scientific), and transferred to a fresh 1.5-mL Eppendorf tube. The optical densities of formamide extracts from SC tissues at 620 nm and 740 nm were measured on an EnSight Multimode Plate Reader (PerkinElmer). Evans blue absorbance was corrected for turbidity by subtracting the optical density at 740 nm from the total optical density at 620 nm (60).

ELISA. The SCs were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C until use. After homogenizing the tissue with R&D Sample Diluent (0.5% NP-40 Alternative, 10 mM Tris-HCl [pH 8.0], 68.5 mM NaCl, 5% glycerol, 1 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM activated Na 3 VO 4 ) in a 2-mL screw-cap tube containing zirconium oxide beads (MB2Z015, Biotop) on a PowerLyzer 24 homogenizer (MO BIO Laboratories), supernatant was collected by centrifugation at 16,100 g at 4°C for 15 minutes. Ang2 concentration in the serum and SC lysates was measured by Quantikine ELISA Mouse/Rat Ang2 Immunoassay Kit (R&D Systems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Flow cytometry. At indicated time points after EAE induction, mice were anesthetized with ketamine and xylazine and perfused transcardially with ice-cold PBS; SCs were then dissected. To analyze leukocyte infiltration into the CNS, the tissues were cut into tiny pieces and mechanically dissociated with the plunger of a 3-mL syringe through 70-μm cell strainers (Fisher Scientific). Mononuclear cells were enriched by discontinuous Percoll (GE Healthcare) gradient centrifugation, as described previously (19). To compare Tie2 and α 5 integrin expression, ECs and immune cells were enriched by using the Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit (P) and Myelin Removal Beads II (Miltenyi Biotec), as described previously (27). Cells were first blocked with Mouse BD Fc Block (clone 2.4G2, BD Pharmingen) on ice for 5 minutes and then stained on ice for another 30 minutes with a combination of the following fluorophore-conjugated anti-mouse Abs (all Abs were purchased from BioLegend unless otherwise indicated): CD45-FITC (clone 30-F11), CD3-PE (clone 145-2C11), CD202b (Tie2)-PE (clone TEK4), CD8-PerCP/Cy5.5 (clone 53-6.7), CD4-PE/Cy7 (clone GK1.5), CD49e (α 5 integrin)-PE/Cy7 (clone 5H10-27 [MFR5]), CD31-APC (clone MEC13.3, BD), MHCII-APC (clone M5/114.15.2), MHCII–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone M5/114.15.2), Ly-6C–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone HK1.4), Ly-6G-APC/Cy7 (clone 1A8), F4/80-Brilliant Violet 421 (clone BM8), and CD11b-Brilliant Violet 510 (clone M1/70). After washing with FACS buffer (PBS supplemented with 1% FBS, 1 mM EDTA, and 0.05% NaN 3 ), stained cells were resuspended in FACS buffer and acquired on a FACSAria II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). Flow cytometric data were analyzed with Kaluza Analysis Software (Beckman Coulter). The number of immune cells is presented as number of cells per SC. The surface expression levels of Tie2 and α 5 integrin are presented as geometric mean fluorescence intensity (GMFI).

Integrin activation assay. Flow cytometry analyzing the binding of cells to fluorescently labeled FN7-10 was performed to assess active levels of α 5 β 1 integrin on the cell surface (61, 62). Briefly, at indicated time points after EAE induction, mice were anesthetized with ketamine and xylazine and perfused transcardially with ice-cold PBS; SCs were then dissected. The tissue was cut into tiny pieces and mechanically dissociated with the plunger of a 3-mL syringe through 70-μm cell strainers (Fisher Scientific). Mononuclear cells were enriched using discontinuous Percoll gradients. Cells were resuspended in RPMI 1640 (Corning) and blocked with Mouse BD Fc Block at RT for 5 minutes. Each sample was subsequently stained with (a) 2% Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated FN7-10 (a gift from Pipsa Saharinen, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland), (b) 2% Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated FN7-10 supplemented with 10 mM EDTA, or (c) 1% CD49e-PE/Cy7 (recognizing total α 5 β 1 ) in combination with the following fluorophore-conjugated anti-mouse Abs: CD45-FITC, Ly-6C-Alexa Fluor 700, Ly-6G-APC/Cy7, F4/80-Brilliant Violet 421, and CD11b-Brilliant Violet 510 at RT with slow agitation for another 30 minutes. After washing once with cold Tyrode’s buffer (10 mM HEPES buffer, 137 mM NaCl, 2.68 mM KCl, 0.42 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1.7 mM MgCl 2 , 11.9 mM NaHCO 3 , 5 mM glucose, 0.1% BSA, pH 7.5), cells were resuspended in cold Tyrode’s buffer and analyzed on a FACSAria II flow cytometer. The α 5 β 1 integrin activation index was calculated by measuring GMFI of activated β 1 integrin (Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated FN7-10 binding) subtracted from a background signal (Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated FN7-10 binding in the presence of inactivating EDTA) relative to total cellular α 5 integrin in the respective cells.

Total RNA isolation and real-time RT-qPCR. SCs were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C until further use. After homogenizing the tissue with TRIsure (Bioline) in a 2-mL screw-cap tube containing zirconium oxide beads on a PowerLyzer 24 homogenizer, chloroform was added and the homogenate was separated into 3 phases by centrifugation at 12,000 g at 4°C for 5 minutes. Total RNA was extracted from the upper aqueous phase using a NucleoSpin RNA Isolation Kit (Macherey-Nagel) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, with modifications. The quality (A260/A280 > 2.0) and concentration of total RNA samples was determined by a Nanodrop ND-1000 spectrophotometer. Total RNA was reverse-transcribed into cDNA with the High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems). RT-qPCR was performed with corresponding primer pairs and FastStart Universal SYBR Green Master Mix (Roche) on the CFX384 Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad). The forward and reverse primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Relative mRNA expression levels (2-ΔΔCt) of each gene were calculated against Rplp0 or Hprt and then set as fold change against its expression in the SCs of mIgG1-treated EAE mice.

scRNA-Seq of immune cells and ECs from SC of EAE mice. CD45+ immune cells and CD31+ ECs were enriched from the SCs by using the Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit (P) and Myelin Removal Beads II (Miltenyi Biotec) as described previously (27). Briefly, after enzymatic digestion, mechanical dissociation, and myelin debris removal, eluted cells were incubated with Mouse BD Fc Block for 5 minutes and then stained with CD45-FITC and CD31-APC on ice for 30 minutes. DAPI was added to the cell suspension right before sorting. Equal numbers of viable DAPI–CD45+ immune cells and DAPI–CD31+ ECs were sorted with BD Influx Cell Sorter (BD Biosciences) into PBS supplemented with 0.04% BSA. Cell concentration and viability were determined in a Countess II Automated Cell Counter with LIVE/DEAD Viability/Cytotoxicity Kit (Life Technologies). Approximately 10,000 sorted cells were further processed for scRNA-Seq using the Chromium Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kit, version 2, and the Gel Bead Kit, version 2 (10× Genomics), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Libraries were sequenced to an average depth of 50,000 reads on a Novaseq 6000 Sequencing System (Illumina), and raw sequencing data were processed with Cell Ranger analysis pipelines.

ScRNA-Seq data were analyzed with the Seurat package 2.3 in R (63). After filtering out cellular doublets, high mitochondrial gene-containing cells, and cells undergoing cell cycle in each sample, approximately 2000 highly variable genes between the 2 samples were identified and selected for further analysis. The R objects were then merged, and dimensions were reduced with the canonical correlation analysis (CCA). The subspace among the cells was aligned, and cell clusters were identified and visualized with a t-SNE plot based on a graph-based clustering approach. scRNA-Seq data for Ptprc+ immune cell clusters and Pecam1+ EC clusters were subsetted, the subspace among these cells was realigned, and cell clusters were reidentified and visualized in a t-SNE plot. Contaminating pericytes and cells that formed extremely small clusters were removed by supervised gating of the t-SNE plot. Colors illustrate unbiased immune cell or EC classification. Conserved markers were identified with the FindConservedMarkers function, and differentially expressed genes between samples in each cluster were identified with the FindMarkers function in Seurat (63).

GO biological process analysis. The GO term biological processes of the significantly differentially expressed genes (adjusted P < 0.05) were analyzed with the functional annotation clustering tool in the Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) (64, 65).

Immunohistochemical staining of SC sections. For preparation of SCs for immunohistochemical staining, mice were given a lethal dose of ketamine and xylazine and transcardially perfused with ice-cold PBS or 1% PFA in PBS. SCs were carefully dissected and embedded in OCT Cryomount (Histolab) in cryomolds (Sakura) that were frozen in a bath of 2% pentane in methylbutane (Sigma-Aldrich), cooled on dry ice, and stored at –80°C until further use. Alternatively, SCs were dissected and fixed with 4% PFA in PBS at 4°C overnight. After 30% sucrose dehydration, SCs were embedded in OCT Cryomount in cryomolds, frozen on dry ice, and stored at –80°C until further use. SCs were cut into 20- or 50-μm cryosections in a cryostat, mounted onto Superfrost Plus glass slides (Thermo Scientific), and stored at –20°C. For immunofluorescence staining, sections were air-dried at RT for 30 minutes, fixed with 1% PFA in PBS for 15 minutes, and permeabilized in PBS containing 0.3% Triton X-100. Following blocking with donkey immunomix (DIM) (5% donkey serum, 0.2% BSA, 0.3% Triton X-100, 0.05% NaN 3 in PBS) at RT for 1 hour, sections were incubated with primary Abs in DIM at 4°C for 1 to 2 nights. The following primary Abs were used: rat anti-MBP (clone 12, Bio-Rad), rabbit anti-Iba1 (Wako, catalog 019-19741), goat anti-Ly-6G (clone 1A8, BioLegend), rat anti-CD4 (clone RM4-5, BD Pharmingen), rat anti-I-A/I-E (clone M5/114.15.2, BioLegend), goat anti-CD31 (R&D Systems, catalog AF3628), rat anti-VCAM1 (clone M/K-2, Merck), rat anti-CD31 (clone MEC 13.3, BD Pharmingen), rat anti-mouse TER-119 (clone TER-119, BD Pharmingen), and goat anti-P-selectin (R&D Systems, catalog AF737). After washing with PBS containing 0.1–0.3% Triton X-100, sections were stained with fluorophore-conjugated secondary Abs in PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 or in DIM at RT. Following DAPI staining, sections were washed with PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 and PBS. The sections were post-fixed with 1% PFA in PBS, mounted with VectaShield (Vecta Laboratories), and sealed with Cytoseal (Thermo Scientific).

Image acquisition and quantification. Immunofluorescent images of SC sections were acquired with an Axio Imager (Carl Zeiss) through Hamamatsu Orca Flash 4.0 LT camera and Zen Pro 2.3 software. Laser scanning confocal Z-stack images of the fluorescently labeled SC cryosections were acquired with Zen 2012 software (Carl Zeiss) using a Carl Zeiss LSM 780 or 880 confocal microscope (air objectives 10× Plan-Apochromat with NA 0.45 and 20× Plan-Apochromat with NA 0.80) with multichannel scanning in tiles. The Z-stack images were rendered to maximum intensity projections or extended depth of focus. Image brightness and contrast were adjusted using Fiji ImageJ (version 1.52b, NIH). Quantification was performed using Fiji ImageJ software and reported as area fraction of region of interest. Vessel density and diameter (total vessel area divided by total vessel length) were quantified using AngioTool (66). EC adhesion molecule expression was calculated as percentage of VCAM1+ and P-selectin+ area within the CD31+ EC area. MHCII expression was calculated as percentage of MHCII+ area within the Iba1+ area. Extravasated TER-119+ red blood cells were calculated as percentage of TER-119+ area outside the blood vessels divided by CD31+ area.

Analysis of Tie2 phosphorylation by immunoprecipitation and Western blot. To analyze Tie2 phosphorylation in the lungs of mice that were induced with EAE and treated prophylactically with Abs, snap-frozen tissues were homogenized with ice-cold RIPA buffer containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (25 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.4], 150 mM NaCl, 0.5% Nonidet P-40, 0.5% Triton X-100, 2 mM EDTA, 10.2 μg/mL Aprotinin, 10 μg/mL leupeptin, 1 mM PMSF, 5 mM NaF, and 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 ) in a 2-mL screw-cap tube containing zirconium oxide beads on a PowerLyzer 24 homogenizer. Supernatant was collected by centrifugation at 13,400 g at 4°C for 15 minutes, and protein concentration was determined using a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher). Prewashed Protein G Sepharose 4 Fast Flow Beads (GE Healthcare) were incubated with goat anti-mouse Tie2 Ab (catalog AF762, R&D Systems) at 4°C for 1 hour. The Ab–protein G sepharose beads were then added to the supernatants containing approximately 2.5 mg of total protein at 4°C for 2 hours. After washing, the immunoprecipitates were then boiled in 2× Laemmli buffer, subjected to SDS-PAGE on 8% Tris-Glycine gel, and transferred to nitrocellulose membrane. Following blocking with 5% BSA in PBS, the membrane was first incubated with mouse anti-phosphotyrosine Ab (clone 4G10, Millipore), then with HRP-conjugated secondary Ab, and was developed with SuperSignal West Pico PLUS Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Scientific). The membrane was stripped and reprobed with goat anti-mouse Tie2 Ab.

Data availability. All scRNA-Seq data sets were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE129105).

Statistics. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Comparisons between 2 groups were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for parametric data. Comparisons among 3 or more groups were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s or Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons for parametric data. Comparisons of AUC of clinical EAE scores (nonparametric data) between 2 groups were analyzed using Mann-Whitney U test. Comparisons of percentages of body weight loss between 2 groups were analyzed using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA. Comparison of 2 factors was analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons for parametric data. Graphpad Prism 8.0 was used for statistical analysis. Differences were considered significant at P < 0.05.

Study approval. All animal studies were approved by the Committee for Animal Experiments of the District of Southern Finland, Finland, and the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (LAVES), Germany.