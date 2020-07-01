Caspase-11–mediated enteric neuronal pyroptosis underlies Western diet–induced colonic dysmotility

Colonic myenteric neurons from overweight and obese humans have an increased neuronal pyroptosis. We first investigated if excessive body weight in humans is associated with increased neuronal pyroptosis of myenteric neurons. Healthy portions of human colon tissues were obtained from discarded colons of patients that had undergone surgery for colorectal cancer. Cleaved caspase-1 (CC1) was used to indicate pyroptosis in vivo because of its critical role in this process (23), while myenteric ganglia were identified with the neuronal marker Tuj-1. The patient characteristics are shown in Table 1. The overweight patients had higher serum levels of total cholesterol, triglyceride, and low-density lipoprotein–cholesterol (LDL-C) compared with normal-weight subjects. There was no significant difference in high-density lipoprotein–cholesterol (HDL-C) between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130176DS1). In overweight subjects (BMI 25 to <30) (1), the level of neuronal CC1 was higher than normal-weight subjects (BMI 18.5 to <25) (Figure 1A). These results indicate that there is an increased myenteric neuronal pyroptosis in overweight patients compared with normal-weight subjects. In obese subjects, the level of neuronal CC1 was also higher than in normal-weight and overweight subjects, indicating an increased myenteric neuronal pyroptosis (Figure 1A). We also performed correlation analysis of the percentage of enteric neuronal pyroptosis and BMI. Our results show a positive correlation between enteric neuronal pyroptosis and BMI (R2 = 0.6791, P < 0.0001; Figure 1A). The average BMI was 21.6 ± 0.6 (n = 13) in the normal-weight group, 26.8 ± 0.4 (n = 7) in the overweight group, and 32.4 ± 1.2 (n = 7) in the obese group (P < 0.0001). There was no significant difference in age between normal (63.9 ± 4.2), overweight (64.7 ± 3.3), and obese subjects (66.1 ± 4.8). To investigate which neuronal subtype is more sensitive to obesity-associated enteric neuronal pyroptosis, we performed costaining of CC1 and nNOS/ChAT. The results showed that neuronal pyroptosis was mainly increased in nNOS+ neurons in obese subjects compared with normal subjects (Figure 1B). In ChAT+ neurons, there was no significant difference in pyroptosis between normal and obese subjects (Figure 1B). These findings suggest that nitrergic neurons are more vulnerable to obesity-associated enteric neuronal pyroptosis than cholinergic neurons.

Figure 1 Increased neuronal pyroptosis in colonic myenteric neurons in overweight and obese subjects compared with normal-weight controls. Sections of human colons obtained as described in the Methods. (A) Immunostaining for cleaved caspase-1 (CC1, green), Tuj-1 (red), and DAPI staining (blue) in myenteric plexus. Arrows show the pyroptotic enteric neurons. Scale bars: 100 μm. Bottom left: Histogram shows the percentage of Tuj-1+ neurons that are CC1+. Normal subjects, n = 13. Overweight subjects, n = 7. Obese subjects, n = 7. Bottom right: The correlation analysis between the percentage of enteric neuronal pyroptosis and BMI. R2 = 0.6791; P < 0.0001. (B) Immunostaining for CC1, nNOS, and ChAT and DAPI in human colon sections from normal-weight and obese individuals. Scale bars: 100 μm. Histograms show the percentage of nNOS+ and ChAT+ neurons that are CC1+. n = 5 per group. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances (A) or unpaired t test with F test comparison of variances (B).

WD induces pyroptosis in colonic nitrergic, but not cholinergic, neurons in mice. In our previous studies, we demonstrated that HFD-fed mice had increased serum levels of total cholesterol, triglyceride, and LDL-C (34), which is similar to data from human subjects (Supplemental Figure 1). To further investigate if increased fatty acid intake is associated with weight gain and colonic dysmotility, 6-week-old CF-1 mice were fed a regular diet (RD, 17% calorie from fat) or a WD (35% calorie from fat) for 12 weeks. WD-fed mice showed increased body weight compared with RD-fed mice in both males (WD, 40.1 ± 1.2 g vs. RD, 34.6 ± 1.0 g; P < 0.01) and females (WD, 29.1 ± 1.2 g vs. RD, 24.8 ± 1.3 g; P < 0.05) (Figure 2A). This is similar to our previous study with C57BL/6 mice (12). Although there were significant differences in body weight between males and females, the percentage increase in body weight of WD-fed mice compared with RD-fed mice was similar (16.0% in males vs. 17.5% in females). WD also increased visceral fat weight in males (2426 ± 131.1 mg vs. 1630 ± 256.8 mg in RD-fed mice, P < 0.05) as well as in females (1032 ± 197.3 mg vs. 460 ± 120.2 mg in RD-fed mice, P < 0.05) (Figure 2B). Thus, WD leads to weight gain and visceral adipose accumulation.

Figure 2 WD increases body weight and induces pyroptosis in nitrergic, but not cholinergic, enteric neurons in mice. Six-week-old CF-1 mice were fed with an RD or WD for 12 weeks. (A) Body weight (g) and (B) visceral fat pad weight (mg) of RD- and WD-fed male (M) and female (F) mice. n = 9 per group. (C) Representative images of CC1, nNOS, and ChAT staining of proximal colon. Arrows indicate the colocalization of CC1 and nNOS. Scale bars: 100 μm. The number of (D) nNOS+ neurons, (E) ChAT+ neurons, and (F) CC1+ neurons per field in proximal colon from RD- and WD-fed male and female mice, and (G) the percentage of nNOS+, ChAT+, and both nNOS+ and ChAT+ neurons that are CC1+ in proximal colon from WD-fed male and female mice. n = 5 per group. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances.

We have previously shown that WD or HFD feeding decreases the number of neurons, especially nitrergic neurons in mouse colons (11, 12, 34). In the present study, WD resulted in a reduction in the number of nNOS+ neurons compared with RD-fed mice in both male and female mice (Figure 2, C and D). There was no significant difference in the number of ChAT+ neurons between RD- and WD-fed mice (Figure 2, C and E). To determine if WD-induced weight gain in mice recapitulates myenteric neuronal pyroptosis in the human colon, we examined the expression pattern of CC1 in the myenteric neurons of RD- and WD-fed mice. WD-fed mice had an increased CC1+ neuronal number in the colonic ganglion area of CF-1 mice, indicating increased pyroptosis, compared with mice fed an RD (P < 0.05) (Figure 2, C and F). Our results show that colonic nitrergic neuronal loss in WD-fed mice was not gender specific. The majority (53.80%) of CC1+ pyroptotic neurons coexpressed nNOS in the WD-fed mice (Figure 2G), although the expression of nNOS decreased as the neurons degenerated (Supplemental Figure 2). These data indicate that nNOS+ neurons are more vulnerable to WD-induced neuronal pyroptosis in both males and females. Thus, a mix of both sexes was used in all subsequent experiments.

Pyroptosis in nitrergic neurons leads to relaxation dysfunction of colonic smooth muscle in WD-fed mice. We have previously demonstrated that the reduced number of nitrergic neurons contributed to the delayed colonic transit in 12-week WD-fed mice (12). Nitrergic neurons produce nitric oxide (NO) as a neurotransmitter, which manifests its inhibitory function leading to gastrointestinal smooth muscle relaxation. Electric field stimulation (EFS) induces release of NO from the myenteric plexus (35). In gastrointestinal smooth muscles, NO-induced relaxation is mediated by the cyclic GMP (cGMP) pathway. The EFS-induced relaxation response is biphasic, consisting of an initial rapid phase and sustained slow phase. In the mice lacking cGMP-dependent protein kinase I, only the slow relaxation was observed (36), indicating that the NO/cGMP pathway is responsible for the initial rapid phase of relaxation. In the present study, we used the time to achieve 50% relaxation induced by EFS to estimate the function of nitrergic myenteric neurons. We found that this time was longer in WD-fed mice (1.03 ± 0.0456 seconds) compared with RD-fed mice (0.807 ± 0.0506 seconds) (P < 0.01) (Figure 3, A and B). The EFS-induced contractile response consisted of an initial relaxation phase followed by a contraction phase in our contraction recording traces. The contractile function was assessed with the time to reach 50% contraction in the contraction phase after blocking nNOS activity with NG-nitro-L-arginine methyl ester (L-NAME). There was no significant difference in contractile responses to EFS between RD and WD (Figure 3, C and D). These observations suggest that WD induced nitrergic neuronal dysfunction but had no influence on cholinergic (or non-nitrergic) neuronal function. The reduced nitrergic relaxation seen in WD-fed mice supports the findings of nitrergic neuronal loss due to WD (Figure 2) leading to this impairment.

Figure 3 Impaired relaxation in colonic muscle strips in WD-fed mice. (A) Representative EFS-induced relaxation tracings of proximal colon muscle strips with myenteric plexus. (B) Time to 50% relaxation in proximal colon muscle strips in RD- and WD-fed mice. Data presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 7 per group. **P < 0.01 by unpaired t test with F test comparison of variances. (C) Representative contraction tracings of proximal colon muscle strips with myenteric plexus. (D) Time to 50% contraction in proximal colon muscle strips in RD and WD-fed mice. Data presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 7 per group.

TLR4 mediates WD-induced pyroptosis in nitrergic myenteric neurons in mice. It is known that TLR4 signaling is very important in the pyroptotic process in other types of cells such as macrophages (37). In our previous study, we found that WD feeding induced a reduction in the number of nNOS+ neurons in wild-type (WT) mice, but not in TLR4–/– mice (12), indicating that TLR4 is an essential factor for WD-induced neuronal degeneration. To determine the role of TLR4 in WD-induced myenteric neuronal pyroptosis, we assessed the expression of TLR4 in myenteric ganglia. After 12 weeks of WD feeding, significantly enhanced TLR4 expression in colonic ganglia of WD-fed compared with RD-fed mice was observed (Figure 4, A and B). To identify the subtypes of myenteric neurons with TLR4 expression, costaining for expression of nNOS and/or ChAT was performed in the WD-fed mice. The results showed that the TLR4+ neurons were distributed mainly in the nitrergic neurons (73.98%), compared with ChAT+ neurons (9.25%) or neurons expressing both (16.77%) (P < 0.0001) (Figure 4C). The enhanced TLR4 expression in nitrergic neurons may explain the increased susceptibility of these neurons to myenteric neurodegeneration.

Figure 4 WD increases TLR4 expression in nitrergic enteric neurons. Six-week-old CF-1 mice were fed RD or WD for 12 weeks. (A) Representative images of TLR4, nNOS, and ChAT staining of proximal colon. Arrows indicate the colocation of TLR4 and nNOS. Scale bars: 100 μm. The number of (B) TLR4+ neurons per ganglion. (C) The percentage of nNOS+, ChAT+, or both nNOS+ and ChAT+ neurons that are TLR4+ in WD-fed mouse colon. n = 4 per group. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired t test with F test comparison of variances (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances (C).

Overactive NF-κB signaling contributes to pyroptosis in nitrergic myenteric neurons. During the initial phase of the pyroptosis pathway, TLR4 stimulation with extracellular LPS activates NF-κB signaling and downstream factors to promote pyroptosis in other cell types (37, 38). However, the role of NF-κB signaling in myenteric neuronal pyroptosis is not known. In the IKKβ+/nNOS-CreER mouse model, NF-κB signaling is overactivated continuously via the conditional expression of IKKβ+ (active form) in nNOS+ neurons after initiation by tamoxifen treatment. At 4 weeks after tamoxifen induction, the IKKβ+/nNOS-CreER mice showed significantly reduced numbers of nNOS-expressing neurons (Figure 5, A and C) assessed as a percentage of colonic ganglion area. No significant change in ChAT+ neurons was observed between the 2 groups (Figure 5, B and C). The pyroptotic myenteric neurons marked by CC1 in the IKKβ+/nNOS-CreER mice were limited to the nNOS+ neurons and not seen in ChAT+ neurons (Figure 5C). The number of CC1+ pyroptotic neurons was significantly increased in IKKβ+/nNOS-CreER mice (Figure 5D). Finally, these mice showed a delayed colonic transit compared with their littermate control mice (P < 0.01) (Figure 5E). These results suggest that the sustained activation of NF-κB signaling in nitrergic neurons leads to myenteric neuronal pyroptosis, resulting in delayed colonic motility.

Figure 5 Increased NF-κB signaling contributes to pyroptosis in nitrergic enteric neurons. Increased NF-κB signaling induced pyroptosis in enteric neurons. Six-week-old IKKβ+/nNOS-CreER mice and their littermate control mice were injected with tamoxifen daily for 5 days. All the tests were performed 4 weeks following tamoxifen injection. (A) nNOS+, (B) ChAT+, and (D) CC1+ neurons per field of proximal colon. (C) Representative images of CC1, nNOS, and ChAT staining. Arrows show the colocalization of CC1 and nNOS. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Bead expulsion test to assess colonic motility. n = 4 per group. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by unpaired t test with F test comparison of variances.

Loss of caspase-11 prevents WD-induced colonic dysmotility through preventing myenteric nitrergic neuronal pyroptosis. Pyroptosis involves canonical and noncanonical inflammasome pathways (19, 28, 31). It has been known that caspase-11 plays a key role in pyroptosis in macrophages (25, 33). To address the role of caspase-11 in the WD-associated myenteric neuronal pyroptosis, CASP11–/– mice at the age of 6 weeks and littermates (as WT control) were fed an RD or WD for 12 weeks. WT mice gained more body weight (44.63 ± 0.99 g) with WD feeding than CASP11–/– mice (P < 0.05) (Figure 6A). CASP11–/– mice had increased visceral fat weight induced by WD, similar to WT mice (Figure 6B); however, the absence of caspase-11 prevented the delayed colonic transit induced by WD feeding (Figure 6C). Proximal colon muscle strips (with myenteric plexus) demonstrated a slowed relaxation response induced by EFS after WD in WT mice (P < 0.01), but not in CASP11–/– mice (Figure 6, D and E). There were no differences in contraction responses induced by EFS between RD feeding and WD feeding in WT or CASP11–/– mice (Figure 6F). These data show that caspase-11 is critical in WD-associated intestinal dysmotility.

Figure 6 Lack of caspase-11 prevents WD-induced colonic dysmotility. C57BL/6J (wild-type, WT) and CASP11–/– 6-week-old mice were fed with an RD or a WD for 12 weeks. (A) Body weight. n = 6 per group. (B) Visceral fat pad weight. n = 6 per group. (C) Bead expulsion test. n = 5 per group of WT mice and n = 3 per group of CASP11–/– mice. (D) Representative EFS-induced relaxation tracings of proximal colon muscle strips. (E) Time to 50% relaxation, and (F) time to 50% contraction. n = 4 per group. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances.

We also performed immunofluorescence staining in colon sections with antibodies against CC1, nNOS, and ChAT. In WT mice, WD feeding increased the number of CC1+ neurons and reduced the number of nNOS+ neurons in the ganglion area compared with RD feeding (P < 0.001), confirming the finding above. Interestingly, the increased CC1+ neurons were not observed in CASP11–/– mice fed with WD and there was no nitrergic neuronal loss (Figure 7, A–C). No changes in ChAT+ neuron numbers were observed in any of the groups (Figure 7, A and D). To determine if WD activates caspase-11 in myenteric neurons of WT mice, Western blot analysis was performed with the protein extracted from the colonic smooth muscle strips with myenteric plexus. There was no statistical difference between caspase-11 expression in RD and WD colon smooth muscle strips after 12 weeks of feeding. However, cleaved caspase-11 increased significantly in WD-fed mice compared with RD-fed mice (Figure 7E). This indicates that WD-associated nitrergic neuronal degeneration is due to caspase-11–dependent pyroptosis.

Figure 7 Lack of caspase-11 prevents WD-induced enteric neuronal pyroptosis. C57BL/6J (WT) and CASP11–/– 6-week-old mice were fed with RD or WD for 12 weeks. (A) Representative images of staining of CC1, nNOS, and ChAT in the proximal colon. Arrows show colocalization of CC1 and nNOS. Scale bars: 100 μm. The numbers of (B) CC1+, (C) nNOS+, and (D) ChAT+ neurons per field. Data presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 6 per group of WT mice and n = 3 per group of CASP11–/– mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances. (E) Western blot analysis of pro– and cleaved caspase-11 in proximal colon muscle strips from 12-week RD- and WD-fed WT mice. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by unpaired t test with F test comparison of variances; n = 5 mice per group.

Palmitate and LPS induce nitrergic neuronal loss in vitro, which is prevented by lipid raft disruption. Having noted in vivo myenteric neuronal pyroptosis in human overweight subjects and mice fed a WD, we investigated the mechanisms involved using in vitro enteric neuronal culture. WD is rich in palmitate (PA) and we have previously demonstrated the increase in circulating LPS in mice fed an HFD. To mimic the in vivo effects of an HFD, we treated the enteric neuronal cell line with PA (0.25–0.5 mM) and/or LPS (0.5 ng/mL) for 24 hours to address the underlying mechanisms. Cytotoxicity was assessed by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release assay, which is one of the most common methods to assess cellular pyroptosis in vitro. PA alone increased cytotoxicity at 0.5 mM compared with vehicle or LPS alone (P < 0.001). This effect was enhanced in the presence of LPS, particularly at 0.25 mM PA (P < 0.001). The cytotoxicity induced by PA alone (P < 0.001) or PA plus LPS (P < 0.001) was significantly prevented by disrupting lipid rafts with methyl-β-cyclodextrin (MβCD) (Figure 8A). This indicates that the cytotoxicity of PA plus LPS is dependent on lipid rafts. To distinguish pyroptosis from other cell death forms, the cultured neurons were immunostained with an antibody against CC1 and propidium iodide (PI). PI is a small-molecule DNA dye that stains cells with membrane pores formed during the process of cell death. Both PI- and CC1-positive neurons were defined as pyroptotic cells (39). PA alone induced a small increase in pyroptotic cell death compared with vehicle or LPS (P < 0.05). PA and LPS induced more pyroptotic cell death compared with vehicle, LPS, or PA alone (P < 0.001) (Figure 8B). To clarify if nNOS+ neurons are more vulnerable than ChAT+ neurons, the percentage of nNOS+ and ChAT+ neurons was analyzed with flow cytometry. PA or LPS alone did not reduce the percentage of nNOS+ neurons in Tuj-1–marked neurons. However, with incubation of both PA and LPS, the percentage of nNOS+ neurons decreased significantly compared with vehicle (P < 0.01). This effect was inhibited by MβCD (Figure 8C). We did not observe significant changes in the percentage of ChAT+ neurons in the presence of LPS and/or PA (Figure 8D). These data suggest that LPS enhances PA-induced nitrergic neuronal pyroptosis in a lipid raft–dependent manner.

Figure 8 Palmitate and LPS induce nitrergic neuronal degeneration in vitro, which is prevented by MβCD. Enteric neurons were cultured in the presence of palmitate (0.25–0.5 mM), LPS (0.5 ng/mL), and/or MβCD for 24 hours. (A) Cytotoxicity assessed by LDH release assay. (B) Pyroptosis assessed by costaining with propidium iodide (PI) and an antibody against cleaved caspase-1 (CC1). Scale bars: 30 μm. Flow cytometry was used to analyze the percentage of (C) nNOS+ and (D) ChAT+ in neurons marked by Tuj-1. Representative flow cytometry graphs are shown. Data presented as the mean ± SEM; n = 3 mice in each group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances.

LPS gains entry to the cytosol in the presence of PA, leading to pyroptosis that is prevented by MβCD. It is known that cytosolic LPS plays a different role from extracellular LPS in caspase-11–mediated pyroptosis in cells such as epithelial cells and macrophages (19, 31, 32, 40). Extracellular LPS binds to TLR4 to activate TLR4/NF-κB signaling, leading to downstream effects such as transcription of the caspase-11 gene (41, 42), while cytosolic LPS binds directly to caspase-11, resulting in its activation as cleaved caspase-11 (30, 43). To determine if LPS subcellular localization exhibits any difference between treatment with LPS alone and PA plus LPS, Alexa Fluor 594–labeled LPS was used to treat cultured neurons and cholera toxin subunit B (CTB) was used to label and examine the dynamics of lipid rafts (44) as well as the cell membrane (40). We found that incubation with LPS alone for 6 hours did not allow extracellular LPS to gain entry to the cytosol of cultured neurons. In the presence of PA, LPS was wrapped in cellular membrane vesicles and then entered the cytosol. Disrupting lipid rafts with MβCD prevented the LPS from entering the cytosol, suggesting that LPS enters the myenteric neurons in a lipid raft–dependent manner (Figure 9A). In the presence of PA, LPS accumulated and adhered to cell membranes, and then induced the formation of giant cellular membrane vesicles. These vesicles triggered endocytosis and subsequent rupture to release LPS. Cytosolic LPS activated caspase-11–mediated pyroptosis, leading to cell swelling and lysis (Figure 9B). These data suggest that PA significantly initiates or promotes LPS endocytosis via lipid rafts, and cytosolic LPS causes pyroptosis in myenteric neurons.

Figure 9 LPS gains entry into the cytosol in the presence of palmitate, which is prevented by MβCD. Enteric neurons were cultured in the presence of palmitate (PA, 0.5 mM), LPS conjugated with Alexa Fluor 594 (5 μg/mL), or both with or without MβCD for 6 hours. Membranes were visualized by cholera toxin subunit B (CTB) labeled with Alexa Fluor 488. (A) Representative images for each group are shown. Arrow 1 shows a membrane vesicle formation marked by CTB. Arrow 2 indicates that LPS is wrapped in membrane vesicles and adheres to the cellular membrane. (B) Representative images for different stages of neuronal pyroptosis in the PA plus LPS group. Arrows show that LPS is wrapped in membrane vesicles and is undergoing endocytosis. All scale bars: 10 μm.

PA and LPS increase oxidative stress and induce pyroptotic neuronal death through activation of caspase-11 and GSDMD in vitro. To address the mechanism underlying nitrergic neuronal pyroptosis induced by PA plus LPS, we investigated the role of oxidative stress using flow cytometry. PA alone increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) in enteric neurons after 24-hour incubation (P < 0.0001). In the presence of LPS, this effect was enhanced (P < 0.05), although LPS alone had no effect (Figure 10A). We also analyzed the key signaling proteins in the pyroptotic pathway such as caspase-11, GSDMD, and CC1. PA alone did not increase the level of pro– or cleaved caspase-11 in enteric neurons. Although LPS alone increased the expression level of pro–caspase-11 (P < 0.0001), it did not increase cleaved caspase-11 levels. It is interesting that the level of cleaved caspase-11 increased in the presence of both PA and LPS (P < 0.05), and the level of pro–caspase-11 was reduced compared with LPS alone (P < 0.0001) (Figure 10B). Similar changes were observed in the analysis of the GSDMD level (Figure 10C). These results indicate that the cleavage of pro–caspase-11 or pro-GSDMD is induced by PA-initiated cytosolic LPS. In addition, both PA and LPS increased the CC1 level significantly (P < 0.05; Figure 10D), further demonstrating that PA-triggered cytosolic LPS causes pyroptosis in enteric neurons.

Figure 10 Palmitate and LPS increase oxidative stress, cleavage of caspase-11, gasdermin D, and caspase-1 in vitro. Enteric neurons were cultured in the presence of palmitate (PA, 0.5 mM), LPS (0.5 ng/mL), or both for 24 hours. (A) Reactive oxygen species production was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 7 per group). Western blot was performed to assess expression of (B) pro–caspase-11 (n = 12 per group) and cleaved caspase-11 (n = 3 per group), (C) pro– and cleaved GSDMD (n = 7 per group), and (D) cleaved caspase-1 (n = 3 per group). Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test and Bartlett’s test of equal variances.

Our in vivo findings demonstrated a critical role for caspase-11 in WD-induced neuronal pyroptosis. To investigate if a lack of caspase-11 can protect myenteric neurons against PA plus LPS–induced pyroptosis, we cultured primary enteric neurons from C57BL/6 (WT) and CASP11–/– mice. In the myenteric neurons from WT mice, PA alone increased pyroptosis marked by CC1 compared with vehicle alone (P < 0.05). This effect was enhanced significantly in the presence of LPS (P < 0.001). The pyroptotic neurons became larger than normal neurons and presented with a round shape, indicating cell swelling. It is interesting that PA or PA plus LPS could not induce pyroptosis in caspase-11–deficient myenteric neurons (Figure 11, A and B). This indicates that the caspase-11–mediated pathway plays an important role in mediating neuronal pyroptosis induced by PA plus LPS.