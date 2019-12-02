P2Y6 signaling in alveolar macrophages prevents leukotriene-dependent type 2 allergic lung inflammation

Deletion of P2Y 6 at sensitization, but not at challenge, amplifies pulmonary type 2 responses to Df. P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice, which were generated from P2ry6fl/fl and Rosa26-CreERT2 mice, display increased T2I and associated eosinophilic pulmonary inflammation compared with P2ry6fl/fl/+/+ (+/+) controls when subjected to repetitive administration of low-dose (3 μg) Df over a 3-week period (31). To distinguish the potential contributions of UDP and P2Y 6 receptors to the respective sensitization and effector steps of the Df-induced T2I, we modified the protocol to incorporate distinct sensitization and challenge phases (Figure 1A). Both +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice were treated with tamoxifen daily i.p. for 5 days, beginning 14 days before the first Df exposure, to delete the P2ry6 allele prior to sensitization. Mice received sensitizing i.n. doses (20 μg) of Df on successive days (days 0 and 1), followed by challenges with low-dose Df (3 μg) on days 14 and 15, or they received equal volumes of NaCl. BAL fluid and tissues were collected 16 hours after the last challenge dose. Tamoxifen induced 80%–90% deletion of the P2ry6 transcript in the lung, spleen, BM, paratracheal lymph nodes, and BAL fluid cells of the P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129761DS1). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) of AMs (CD11c+ BAL fluid cells) sorted from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice demonstrated an 84% decrease in expression of the floxed P2Y 6 (exon 3) allele, indicating that more than 80% recombination had occurred (Supplemental Figure 1B). BM-derived macrophages (BMMs) from +/+ mice showed marked dose-dependent increases in intracellular calcium levels in response to stimulation with UDP that were attenuated in macrophages derived from the BMs of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). Both BMMs and DCs and from +/+ mice displayed rapid decreases (3 hours) in P2ry6 mRNA expression in response to stimulation with Df (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Deletion of P2Y 6 before, but not after, sensitization amplifies allergic lung inflammation induced by challenge with Df. (A) Protocol to induce allergic airway inflammation after deletion of P2Y 6 by tamoxifen treatment. (B) Total/differential cell counts in BAL fluid of NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ (blue bars; n = 17, n = 29) and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ (Cre/+, red bars; n = 18, n = 27) mice on day 16. Data are from 5 experiments. (C) Representative lung tissue sections from NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice stained with H&E on day 16. Scale bar: 300 µm. (D and E) BAL fluid levels of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 (D) and total serum IgE and IgG2c (E) in NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ (n = 17, n = 29) and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ (n = 18, n = 27) mice on day 16. (F) Protocol used to induce allergic inflammation with deletion of P2Y 6 after the sensitization phase. (G) BAL fluid cell counts of NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ (n = 3, n = 7) and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ (n = 3, n = 10) mice on day 16 when P2ry6 was deleted after the sensitization phase. (H and I) BAL fluid levels of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 (H) and total serum IgE and IgG2c (I) in NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice when P2ry6 was deleted after the sensitization phase. Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. +/+ mice by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

To determine whether the deletion of P2Y 6 receptors prior to sensitization enhanced Df-induced T2I in the modified protocol, we examined BAL fluid for cell counts and mediators on day 16 (16 hours after the second challenge dose of Df) and for type 2 cytokines. Whereas Df-sensitized and -challenged +/+ mice displayed minimal to negligible BAL fluid eosinophilia and neutrophilia, P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice showed significant increases in BAL fluid total cell, eosinophil, neutrophil, and AM/lymphocyte counts (Figure 1B). The level of BAL fluid eosinophilia observed in +/+ mice in this Df protocol (2 sensitizing doses followed by 2 challenges 14 days later) was lower than that induced by the repetitive Df protocol used in the previous study (6 i.n. doses over 18 days) (31). H&E-stained lung sections revealed negligible bronchovascular cellular infiltrates in Df-treated +/+ controls but substantial infiltrates in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 1C). Levels of IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, eosinophil peroxidase (EPO), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) were higher in BAL fluid of Df-sensitized and -challenged P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice than +/+ controls (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2A). qPCR revealed significantly greater expression of Il4, Il5, and Il13 mRNA by lungs of Df-treated P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice than +/+ controls; and of Il33, and the goblet cell transcript Clca3, as well as Epx (encoding EPO) and Rnase2 (consistent with the presence of eosinophils); but not of Tslp and Il25 (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Serum levels of total IgE rose in both the Df-sensitized and -challenged P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice and +/+ controls (they tended to be higher in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice; median +/+ Df: 1.32 μg/mL n = 29, P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ Df: 2.76 μg/mL n = 27), whereas IgG2c (a Th1-related antibody isotype in C57BL/6 mice) increased only in the Df-challenged +/+ mice, and IgM levels did not change (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2D). Whole-lung Ifng mRNA expression levels and BAL fluid IFN-γ levels were similarly low in the Df- and NaCl-treated mice, and did not differ between strains (Supplemental Figure 2E). The enhanced type 2 cytokine (IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13) production reflected increased numbers of cytokine-expressing T cells (CD3+CD90+) in BAL fluids and higher levels of the corresponding transcripts in the T cell compartment (CD3+CD90+CD45+) of the lungs. In contrast, there were no differences between strains in the cytokines generated by ILCs (Lin–CD90+CD45+) (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C).

To determine whether P2Y 6 receptor signaling protected against T2I-mediated inflammation when P2ry6 deletion was restricted to the challenge phase, we delayed administration of tamoxifen to the mice to 24 hours after the second sensitizing dose of Df (Figure 1F). We verified deletion of P2ry6 in the lung and spleen by qPCR in this protocol (Supplemental Figure 4A). In marked contrast to the deletion of P2ry6 prior to sensitization, deletion after the sensitization significantly decreased Df-induced accumulation of eosinophils in BAL fluid (Figure 1G). Additionally, levels of IL-5 and quantities of Il4, Il5, Il13, and Il33 transcripts were significantly diminished in the BAL and lungs of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice compared with +/+ controls after delayed tamoxifen administration (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 4B). Total IgE, IgG2c, and IgM levels were similar in the 2 genotypes in this protocol and not significantly increased by Df challenge (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 4C). Levels of mRNA encoding Cxcl1 and Il6 (each of which is generated by airway epithelial cells activated by P2Y 6 signaling) (26) were significantly lower in the lungs of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice than +/+ controls when P2ry6 deletion was restricted to the challenge phase (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, these transcripts did not differ between strains when P2ry6 was deleted before sensitization (Supplemental Figure 5B). These data demonstrated that P2Y 6 signaling during the allergen sensitization phase was critical for its ability to decrease T2I-mediated inflammation at the challenge phase.

P2Y 6 expression by hematopoietic cells protects against Df-induced T2I. To identify specific cell types potentially responsible for the protective effect of P2Y 6 receptor signaling during sensitization, we applied the sensitization and challenge protocol to 2 additional strains of conditional null mice: P2ry6fl/fl Scgb1a1-Cre/+ mice, in which deletion of P2ry6 is driven by an epithelial (Clara) cell–specific promoter; and P2ry6fl/fl Cd4-Cre/+ mice, in which P2ry6 is deleted selectively on T cells at the double-positive thymocyte stage; along with respective control strains. Compared with the corresponding +/+ controls, neither conditional null strain showed significant differences in total BAL fluid cell counts or any specific cell subset (Figure 2, A and B). To determine whether hematopoietic or tissue-resident expression of P2Y 6 mediated the protective effect of the receptor during sensitization, we transferred BM from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice into lethally irradiated +/+ controls and vice versa, and subjected the engrafted mice to the Df sensitization and challenge protocol (Figure 2C). Both +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ recipients of BM from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice showed higher BAL fluid total cell and eosinophil counts than did recipients of +/+ BM (Figure 2C). qPCR analysis of the engrafted mice confirmed the repopulation of recipient BM with the donor genotype. Additionally, transferred BM accounted for approximately 80% of the P2ry6 transcripts in the lung of Df-sensitized and -challenged mice, indicating replenishment of P2Y 6 receptors expressed by radiosensitive hematopoietic cell populations resident in the lung (Figure 2C). Epx transcript levels in the lungs of recipients of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ marrow were increased compared with those in recipients of +/+ BM (Figure 2C). We concluded from these experiments that the regulatory effect of P2Y 6 signaling was mediated by a hematopoietic non–T cell.

Figure 2 P2Y 6 receptors on hematopoietic cells are involved in protection from Df-induced allergic inflammation. (A) BAL fluid cell counts of NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ (blue bars; n = 8, n = 11) and P2ry6fl/fl Scgb1a1-Cre/+ (red bars; n = 3 , n = 14) mice on day 16. (B) BAL fluid cell counts of NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ (n = 6, n = 13) and P2ry6fl/fl Cd4-Cre/+ (n = 5, n = 15) mice on day 16. (C) BAL fluid cell counts of chimeric mice. Lethally irradiated mice of the indicated genotypes received i.v. marrow from mice of the indicated genotypes (10–14 mice/group). P2ry6 transcripts in BM and lung tissue and Epx transcript in lung tissue from chimeric mice on day 16, as measured by qPCR. Data are expressed as ratio relative to Gapdh. Values are mean ± SEM. All data are from 2 experiments. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 vs. indicated mice receiving +/+ BM by Mann-Whitney U test, parametric t test, or Welch’s t test (C).

Early production of IL-12 depends on P2Y 6 receptor signaling. We next sought to further characterize the early P2Y 6 receptor–dependent events responsible for the dampened type 2 immune responses during sensitization. We examined BAL fluid from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice and +/+ controls for the presence of cytokines produced by resident hematopoietic cells during innate immune responses that regulate subsequent adaptive responses after administration of tamoxifen and a sensitizing dose of Df (Figure 3A). We measured IL-12p40, a subunit of both the Th1-promoting factor IL-12 and the Th17-promoting factor IL-23, during the sensitization phase. We also examined the BAL fluid for IL-23 (using an ELISA with an IL-12p19 capture antibody and an IL-12p40 detection antibody); IL-18, which can facilitate type 1 cytokine production (34); and IL-10, which is immunoregulatory. IL-12p40 levels in the BAL fluid tended to increase as early as 3 hours after the first sensitizing dose of Df in +/+ but not P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice, reaching a peak on day 2 (16 hours after the second sensitizing dose) and declining thereafter (Figure 3, B and C). Such an increase in BAL fluid IL-12p40 levels did not occur in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 3C). Serum levels of IL-12p40 were equivalent in the 2 strains and not altered by sensitization to Df (Figure 3C), and whole-lung Il12b transcripts were modestly reduced in the P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice relative to +/+ controls. IL-12p70, IL-23, and IL-10 levels were below the limit of detection in the BAL fluid (data not shown). IL-12p70 levels in lung homogenates were similarly low in Df- and NaCl-treated mice, and did not differ between strains (Supplemental Figure 6A). Df treatment induced modest and equivalent increases in BAL fluid levels of IL-18 in both strains on day 2, without significant changes in serum IL-18 levels or Il18 mRNA expression in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 3 P2Y 6 receptors regulate early alveolar IL-12 production. (A) Schematic of BAL and serum collection during the sensitization phase to assess levels of IL-12p40 and UDP and BAL fluid cell counts. (B) Time course of IL-12p40 production in BAL fluid from Df-treated WT mice (n = 3). (C) IL-12p40 production in BAL fluid and serum from NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ (blue bars) and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ (red bars) mice; and Il12b transcript in the lung of NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 2. (D) P2Y 6 activity (UDP concentrations) on days 0 (3 hours), 2, and 7 in BAL fluid was quantified by bioassay using 1321N1 cells stably expressing mouse P2Y 6 . (E) BAL fluid cell counts of NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 2. Values are mean ± SEM. Data are from at least 2 experiments, except for the time course experiment on IL-12p40 (B) and P2Y 6 activity on day 7 (D, right panel). #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 vs. NaCl treatment; ####P < 0.0001 vs. day 0 (B) or NaCl treatment (C); **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. +/+ mice; by 1-way (B) or 2-way (C and E) ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test or nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test (D).

To quantify the levels of extracellular UDP in the alveolar space, we developed a P2Y 6 receptor–dependent calcium flux bioassay in stably transfected mouse P2Y 6 -expressing 1321N1 cells capable of detecting UDP in BAL fluid at levels as low as 0.2 nM. Both UDP and BAL fluid induced calcium fluxes in P2Y 6 -transfected cells, but not parental 1321N1 cells, that were prevented by treatment with apyrase (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Among the 4 nucleotides, UTP and ADP showed more than 30 and 300 times lower affinity, respectively, to mouse P2Y 6 than UDP (Supplemental Figure 7D). In mice of both genotypes, the first sensitizing dose of Df increased UDP activity in BAL fluid collected compared with the NaCl-challenged controls as early as 3 hours (Figure 3D). These increases persisted on day 2, then declined by day 7 to basal levels (Figure 3D). BAL fluid UDP levels in the Df-treated P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice were indistinguishable from those in +/+ controls at 3 hours and day 2, but were higher in the P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 16 in both the before-sensitization and delayed-tamoxifen protocols (Supplemental Figure 7E). Total cell counts and neutrophils in the BAL fluid on day 2 increased in +/+ but not P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 3E). We concluded from these experiments that the release of IL-12p40 during the sensitization phase coincided with the release of UDP, as well as a small influx of neutrophils, and that IL-12p40 release and neutrophil influx both depended on P2Y 6 signaling.

To determine whether the P2Y 6 receptor–dependent differences in BAL fluid IL-12p40 levels persisted at the challenge phase, we measured IL-12p40 levels in samples from NaCl- and Df-challenged mice on day 16. Compared with NaCl-challenged controls, BAL fluid from Df-challenged mice showed markedly increased levels of IL-12p40, but with no significant differences between strains (Supplemental Figure 8). Thus, P2Y 6 receptor signaling was essential for the early production of IL-12p40 but not for its production after sensitization and when airway inflammation was established.

We next asked whether IL-12 production at the sensitization phase conveyed the protective effect of P2Y 6 receptor signaling at the challenge phase. To test this hypothesis, we administered exogenous recombinant IL-12p70 (500 ng/mouse) i.n. to both +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on 4 successive days beginning on the first day of the sensitization phase (Figure 4A). IL-12p40 levels in BAL fluid from the IL-12p70–treated WT mice (248 ± 31 pg/mL) were similar to those detected in Df-sensitized WT mice (217 ± 23 pg/mL) (Figure 4A). On day 16, IL-12p70–treated P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice showed decreased BAL fluid total cell and eosinophil, but not neutrophil, numbers compared with sensitized and challenged P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice that did not receive IL-12p70 (Figure 4B). Exogenous IL-12p70 did not alter total or differential BAL fluid cell counts in Df-challenged +/+ mice compared with control mice not receiving IL-12p70. Epx transcript levels in the lungs of IL-12p70–treated Df-challenged P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice were sharply reduced compared with those of their counterparts that did not receive IL-12p70 (Figure 4C). Furthermore, IL-12p70 administration tended to increase serum levels of IgG2c in the Df-challenged P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice to levels comparable to those observed in +/+ controls (Figure 4D). From these experiments, we concluded that IL-12 generated at sensitization was necessary for P2Y 6 receptor–dependent control of type 2 immunopathology and IgG2c production at challenge.

Figure 4 Restoration of IL-12 reverses eosinophilic lung inflammation in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. (A) Intranasal administration of IL-12p70 (500 ng) for 4 days on early stages prevents enhanced eosinophilic lung inflammation in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. IL-12p40 levels in BAL fluid from i.n. Df-sensitized or IL-12p70–treated WT mice on day 2: vehicle, 44 ± 6 pg/mL; Df: 217 ± 2 mL; IL-12p70: 248 ± 3 pg/mL (n = 4). (B) BAL fluid cell counts of Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice that receive vehicle (Veh) or recombinant IL-12p70 (+/+ Veh: n = 14, +/+ IL-12: n = 11, P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ Veh: n = 17, P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ IL-12: n = 15). (C) Epx transcript in the lung tissue of Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice that received vehicle or recombinant IL-12p70. (D) Total serum IgG2c from Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice that received vehicle or recombinant IL-12p70. Values are mean ± SEM. Data are from 3 experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. vehicle by Mann-Whitney U test.

AMs are the dominant source of P2Y 6 -regulated IL-12. To identify the cellular source(s) of UDP/P2Y 6 receptor–dependent IL-12p40 production, we analyzed cells from both BAL fluid and enzymatically dispersed lungs for intracellular IL-12p40 protein by flow cytometry. Samples were collected from +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice before and 4 and 8 hours after the first and second sensitizations with Df. The cells were permeabilized and stained with mAbs against specific lineage markers and IL-12p40, respectively. Before sensitization, approximately 95% of BAL fluid cells in both +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice were CD68+ macrophages, of which approximately 30% expressed IL-12p40 (Figure 5A). The percentages of CD68+ macrophages expressing IL-12p40 in +/+ mice increased by approximately 60% by 4 hours after the second sensitizing dose of Df and remained higher than in NaCl-treated controls to day 2 (24 hours after the second sensitizing dose) (Supplemental Figure 9A and Figure 5A), while the percentages of IL-12p40lo/neg CD68+ cells decreased. The percentage of CD68+ cells expressing IL-12p40+ did not increase significantly in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice in response to Df (Figure 5A, top row). All of the IL-12p40+CD68+ cells expressed CD11c (Figure 5A, middle row), consistent with their identity as AMs. At 4 hours after the second sensitizing dose, Df caused an influx of Ly6G+ neutrophils and Ly6G– lymphocyte-sized cells into the BAL fluid of +/+ but not P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice, both of which were negative for IL-12p40 (Figure 5A, bottom row). Single-cell suspensions of dispersed lungs contained interstitial macrophages (CD45+CD24–CD11b+CD11c+) that were IL-12p40 negative (Figure 5B). The eosinophils (CD45+CD24+Siglec F+) and neutrophils (CD45+CD24+Siglec F–CD11c–CD11b+) present in small numbers in the lungs after Df sensitization were autofluorescent, and the IL-12p40–positive plasmacytoid DCs (CD45+CD24+Siglec F–CD11c+) did not differ between +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 5B). CCR2+ inflammatory monocytes (CD45+CCR2+Ly6C+), which showed higher levels of P2ry6 transcript than BAL fluid cells, infiltrated into the lung after the second sensitizing dose of Df, but they were negative for IL-12p40 (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 5 AMs are the predominant sources of P2Y 6 -regulated IL-12p40. (A) BAL fluid cells obtained 4 hours after the second dose of NaCl (left) or Df (+/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+). Staining of the CD45+ gate for CD68 and intracellular IL-12p40 is shown in the top row. Surface CD11c staining of CD45+CD68+ cells and surface Ly6G staining of CD45+CD68– cells are displayed in the middle and bottom rows, respectively. Quantifications are shown in the bar graphs (+/+ Veh: n = 5, +/+ Df: n = 12, and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ Df: n = 11). (B) Cells were isolated from digested lungs. Analysis of IL-12p40 in interstitial macrophages (MΦ; CD45+CD24–CD11b+CD11c+), eosinophils (CD45+CD24+Siglec F+), DCs (CD45+CD24+Siglec F–CD11c+), and neutrophils (CD45+CD24+Siglec F–CD11c–CD11b+). The IL-12p40+ DC population is shown in the bar graph (+/+ Veh: n = 5, +/+ Df: n = 12, and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ Df: n = 11). Values are mean ± SEM. ##P < 0.01 vs. NaCl-treated mice; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 vs. +/+ mice by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

To confirm that macrophage-intrinsic UDP/P2Y 6 receptor signaling mediated the early Df-induced production of IL-12p40, we modified an AM transplantation protocol that does not involve myeloablation (35). BMMs were derived in vitro from the BMs of +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice in the presence of M-CSF and GM-CSF. Two million BMMs were delivered intratracheally to cohorts of recipient P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. Fifteen days later, the engrafted mice were sensitized with Df, and quantities of IL-12p40 were measured on day 2 (Figure 6A). qPCR of BAL fluid cells confirmed the presence of the P2ry6 transcript in recipients of +/+ macrophages, albeit at lower levels than in +/+ mice (Figure 6B). Df-treated P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ recipient mice engrafted with +/+ BMMs showed markedly increased levels of IL-12p40 in the BAL fluid compared with P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ recipient mice engrafted with P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ BMMs, approximating the levels observed in Df-treated +/+ controls (Figure 6C). In contrast, P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice receiving P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ BMMs showed much lower levels of BAL fluid IL-12p40. Additionally, recipients of +/+ BMMs, but not recipients of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ BMMs, showed increased percentages of neutrophils (Figure 6, D and E), increased levels of MPO in BAL fluid (Figure 6F), and increased levels of Mpo mRNA in BAL fluid cells (Figure 6G) after 2 sensitizing doses of Df.

Figure 6 Pulmonary +/+ macrophage transplantation restores Df-induced IL-12p40 production and neutrophil infiltration during sensitization of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. (A) BM macrophages from +/+ or P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice were administered (i.t.) into +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice: +/+ macrophages into +/+ mice (+/+→+/+, n = 11); P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+→+/+ (n = 4); P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+→P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ (n = 7); and +/+→P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ (n = 7). (B) P2ry6 transcript in BAL fluid cells of pulmonary macrophage transplantation–treated (PMT-treated) +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 2 (17 days after transplantation). ##P < 0.01 by parametric t test. (C) BAL fluid IL-12p40 from PMT-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 2. (D) Diff-Quick–stained BAL fluid cells from the indicated mice. Red arrows indicate neutrophils. Scale bar: 50 µm. (E) Percentages of neutrophils in BAL fluid from PMT-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. (F) MPO levels in BAL fluid of PMT-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 2. (G) BAL cell Mpo transcript levels of PMT-treated mice on day 2. Values are mean ± SEM. Data are from 2 experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. +/+→+/+ mice; #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 vs. P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+→P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (C–G).

P2Y 6 receptor signaling potentiates dectin-2–dependent IL-12p40 generation by macrophages in response to Df. To determine whether UDP/P2Y 6 receptor signaling directly altered IL-12p40 generation by macrophages, we treated BMMs from +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice with UDP and Df. UDP alone was unable to increase the secretion of IL-12p40 from BMMs (Supplemental Figure 10A). However, Df-induced secretion of IL-12p40 by +/+ BMMs was amplified after UDP priming for 6 hours. This UDP priming effect was abolished in BMMs from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. Secretion of IL-12p40 by BMMs corresponded to their expression of Il12b transcript (Supplemental Figure 10A). In contrast, UDP failed to potentiate IL-12p40 production when the order of administration was reversed (Supplemental Figure 10A). We next conducted intrapulmonary challenges of +/+ mice with UDP on days 0 and 1, or before (day 0) or after (day 1) a single sensitizing dose of Df to determine whether it directly altered IL-12p40 generation in vivo. UDP alone on days 0 and 1 did not increase BAL fluid IL-12p40 levels, nor did it increase the quantities of Df-induced IL-12p40 when administered 24 hours after a single sensitizing dose (Supplemental Figure 10B). In contrast, administration of UDP on day 0 strongly potentiated the production of IL-12p40 induced by a single dose of Df administered on day 1, with quantities approaching those generated in response to 2 sensitizing doses of Df. UDP failed to potentiate Df-induced IL-12p40 production in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice. UDP also potentiated LPS-induced IL-12p40 generation by BMMs, although this effect was similar in +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ BMMs (Supplemental Figure 10C). To identify the receptor(s) for Df on macrophages required for IL-12p40 production, we administered sensitizing doses of Df to mice lacking Dectin-2 (Clec4n–/– mice), a C-type lectin receptor involved in innate immune recognition of carbohydrate structures associated with complex allergens (3). Compared with WT control mice, Clec4n–/– mice showed lower percentages of IL-12p40+CD68+ BAL fluid cells but similar increases in BAL fluid UDP levels (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). From these experiments, we concluded that UDP/P2Y 6 signaling synergizes with allergen-derived signals to induce IL-12 production by AMs.

Macrophage- and P2Y 6 -dependent IL-12 drives an early IFN-γ signature that depends on NK cells. IFN-γ is a known effector downstream of IL-12 signaling that counteracts T2I and polarizes macrophages to an M1-type phenotype. To determine whether Df sensitization elicited an IFN-γ signature in the alveolar space, we examined BAL fluid cells from Df-sensitized +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice for markers of IFN-γ–induced transcription. Cells from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice, compared with +/+ mice, expressed significantly lower levels of mRNA transcripts associated with M1 macrophage polarization and/or IFN-γ signatures, including Ccl5, Cxcl9, Cxcl10, Cxcl11, Ccl22, and Socs1 (Supplemental Table 1A). These were restored to near +/+ levels by transfer of macrophages from +/+ but not P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice and i.n. restoration of IL-12p70 (Supplemental Table 1, B and C), and were potentiated by a priming dose of UDP in WT mice (Supplemental Table 2) prior to Df sensitization. Ifng mRNA was strongly induced in BAL fluid cells from +/+ mice after 2 challenge doses of Df but was not induced in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 7A). In contrast, whole-lung Ifng mRNA did not change with sensitization and did not differ between the strains. Transfer of +/+ but not P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ macrophages restored Df-induced Ifng expression to BAL fluid cells from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 7B). In BAL fluid cells of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice, administration of exogenous IL-12p70 also restored Ifng expression, which was limited to the CD11c– cell fraction (Figure 7C). We administered exogenous recombinant IL-12p70, IL-12p80 (IL-12p40 homodimer), and IL-23 i.n. to WT mice on 2 successive days or after a single sensitizing dose of Df to determine whether they would induce IFN-γ production in vivo (Supplemental Figure 12A). IL-12p70, but not IL-12p80 or IL-23, significantly increased Ifng expression by BAL fluid cells in both treatments. Only administration of IL-23 after a single sensitizing dose of Df induced Il17a gene expression (Supplemental Figure 12B). In contrast, treatment with a neutralizing anti–IL-12Rβ2 mAb directed against a specific subunit of the IL-12p70 receptor significantly decreased recombinant IL-12p70–induced (ex vivo) and Df-induced (in vivo) Ifng transcript levels in BAL fluid cells (Supplemental Figure 12C). To determine whether IFN-γ production at sensitization was essential for P2Y 6 /IL-12–dependent suppression of T2I on day 16, we sensitized Ifng–/– mice and WT controls with Df and compared their responses with subsequent Df challenges. Compared with WT controls, Ifng–/– mice showed sharply increased numbers of BAL fluid total cells, eosinophils, and neutrophils on day 16 (Figure 7D). Histological examination confirmed that bronchovascular inflammation in Df-sensitized and -challenged Ifng–/– mice was more extensive than in WT controls (Figure 7E). Serum IgG2c was nearly undetectable in Ifng–/– mice (Figure 7F). Levels of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 in BAL fluid and BAL fluid cell expression of Il4 and Il13 were significantly higher in Ifng–/– mice than in WT controls (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 7 P2Y 6 -dependent IL-12 from AMs induces a protective IFN-γ signature. (A) Ifng transcripts in BAL fluid cells and lungs from NaCl- or Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice on day 2. **P < 0.01 vs. +/+ mice. (B) Ifng transcripts in BAL fluid cells from mice engrafted with +/+ or P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ macrophages on day 2. *P < 0.05 vs. +/+ recipient mice with +/+ macrophages (i.t.); ###P < 0.001 vs. P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ recipient with P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ macrophages (i.t.). (C) Ifng transcripts in CD11c+ and CD11c– BAL fluid cells of P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice that received vehicle or recombinant IL-12p70. ####P < 0.0001 vs. vehicle treatment. (D) BAL fluid cell counts of Df-treated WT and Ifng–/– mice on day 16. (E) Representative lung sections from Df-treated WT and Ifng–/– mice were stained with H&E on day 16. Scale bar: 300 µm. (F) Total serum IgG2c of Df-treated WT and Ifng–/– mice quantified on day 16. (G) Levels of IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and of Epx transcript in BAL fluid cells of NaCl- or Df-treated WT and Ifng–/– mice. Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. WT mice by 1-way (B–G) or 2-way (A) ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

To identify the major cell source(s) of protective IFN-γ present at sensitization, we focused on the Ly6G– lymphocyte population (CD11c– population) that was recruited to the alveolar spaces of sensitized +/+ mice and that was largely absent in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice (Figure 5A, bottom panels). We identified 4 populations within these lymphocytes based on staining for CD3 and NK1.1, with the 2 most abundant groups being CD3–NK1.1+ and CD3+NK1.1–, respectively (Figure 8A). Both the CD3–NK1.1+ and CD3+NK1.1+ subsets strongly expressed Ifng (relative to Gapdh), but the CD3–NK1.1+ subset was the dominant source of the transcript based on the differences in cell numbers (Figure 8A). The CD3–NK1.1+ subset also showed greater mRNA expression of IL-12Rβ2 (Supplemental Figure 14A). Intranasal administration of an anti-NK1.1 mAb, which recognizes NK and NKT cells, substantially decreased the quantity of Ifng mRNA transcripts detected in BAL fluid cells (Figure 8B). BAL fluid cells from Cd1d–/– mice lacking NKT cells showed no decrement in Df-induced Ifng expression compared with WT controls (Figure 8C). Anti-NK1.1 treatment selectively depleted CD3–CD49b+ and CD3–NKp46+ lymphocyte populations from the BAL fluid, and sharply decreased expression of Nkg2d, without altering the numbers of CD3+ cells or expression of Il2 (Supplemental Figure 14, B and C). Compared with Df-sensitized +/+ mice, BAL fluid from P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice contained markedly decreased numbers of CD3–NK1.1+ and CD3–Nkp46+ cells, as well as fewer CD3+ cells (Figure 8D). Treatment of WT mice with i.n. anti-NK1.1 during sensitization sharply increased BAL fluid total cell and eosinophil counts, bronchovascular inflammation, and type 2 cytokine expression after Df challenge compared with WT mice receiving the isotype control (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 14D). In contrast, anti-NK1.1 at sensitization did not alter the expression of Ifng or Nkg2d in BAL fluid cells after Df challenge on day 16. Df-challenged NKT cell–deficient Cd1d–/– and WT mice showed similar numbers of BAL fluid eosinophils on day 16 (Supplemental Figure 14E). We concluded from these experiments that IFN-γ–producing NK cells, and not NKT cells, were the major downstream targets of the P2Y 6 -dependent, AM-derived IL-12 involved in the suppression of inappropriate type 2 responses.

Figure 8 P2Y 6 regulates the influx of protective IFN-γ–producing NK cells. (A) Characterization of BAL fluid lymphocytes from Df-treated WT mice on day 2 (4 mice per pool). Top row: Percentages of the indicated subgroups. Bottom row: Ifng transcripts relative to Gapdh in each population after the cell sorting. Data are expressed as arbitrary units (Ifng/Gapdh × numbers of cells) (n = 4; bottom row). Data are from 2 experiments. (B) Effect of i.n. anti-NK1.1 Ab (days 0 and 1) on expression of Ifng transcripts by BAL fluid cells of Df-treated WT mice. (C) Ifng expression by the BAL fluid cells from WT and Cd1d–/– mice on day 2. (D) Lymphocyte subsets in BAL fluid obtained from Df-treated +/+ and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice after the second dose of Df. Representative plots are shown and quantitated in the bar graphs (+/+: n = 4; +/+ Df: n = 7; and P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ Df: n = 6). (E) Effect of anti-NK1.1 Ab treatment at sensitization (days 0 and 1) on BAL fluid cell counts on day 16. Data are from 3 experiments. Values are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

CysLT 1 R antagonists suppress early P2Y 6 receptor–dependent signaling and IL-12p40 generation that counterbalances CysLT 1 R-induced T2I priming function. P2Y 6 receptors are structural homologs of the cysLT-specific GPCRs CysLT 1 R, CysLT 2 R, and CysLT 3 R (18, 20). CysLT 1 R is central to Dectin-2–mediated DC priming for T2I (33), and clinically active antagonists of this receptor can block P2Y 6 receptor signaling in transfected cells (21). We sought to determine whether CysLT 1 R antagonists block natively expressed P2Y 6 receptors, and if so whether this blockade modifies protective P2Y 6 receptor signaling at the initiation of T2I in vivo. The CysLT 1 R antagonists montelukast, zafirlukast, pranlukast, and MK-571 all inhibited UDP-elicited calcium flux in 1321N1 cells stably expressing mouse P2ry6 (montelukast, zafirlukast, and pranlukast) or the macrophage cell line RAW 264.7 (MK-571) (Figure 9A). All 4 antagonists also blocked the UDP-elicited potentiation of Df-induced IL-12p40 generation by BMMs (Figure 9B). Montelukast also reduced IL-12p40 generation in response to Df alone at the highest dose tested. Exogenous LTC 4 , LTD 4 , and LTE 4 did not potentiate IL-12p40 production by BMMs, and UDP did not induce cysLT generation by BMMs (data not shown). Administration of either zafirlukast (i.p.) or MK-571 (i.n.) to WT mice during Df sensitization significantly reduced the concentration of IL-12p40 in BAL fluid and decreased expression of Ifng by BAL fluid cells (Figure 9C). IL-12p40 levels and Ifng transcripts were tightly correlated (Figure 9C). Administration of zafirlukast at sensitization markedly decreased the numbers of BAL fluid total cells, eosinophils, and neutrophils, bronchovascular inflammation, and type 2 cytokine and Epx expression induced by Df on day 16 in P2ry6fl/fl/Cre/+ mice, but did not affect the modest levels seen in +/+ controls (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 15, A and B).