Loss of ARPC1B impairs cytotoxic T lymphocyte maintenance and cytolytic activity

The Arp2/3 complex colocalizes with actin at the immune synapse in CTLs. To address the role of the ARP2/3 complex in CD8 CTLs, we made use of the well-characterized OT-I transgenic mouse model in which all T cells express the same TCR that is specific for the ovalbumin peptide SIINFEKL (OVA 257–264 ) (23). To localize the Arp2/3 complex, we labeled OT-I CTLs before and after synapse formation using an antibody against the ARPC2 subunit of the Arp2/3 complex (Figure 1, A and B). ARPC2 was evenly associated with the plasma membrane in OT-I CTLs prior to conjugate formation, colocalizing with F-actin with a few small puncta within the cytoplasm. Both ARPC2 and F-actin reorganized upon synapse formation with target cells, accumulating at the edges of the synapse and depleting from the center (Figure 1A). Image analysis revealed a high degree of colocalization between ARPC2 and actin, with a Pearson’s correlation coefficient (PCC) of 0.75 and 0.87 in unconjugated and conjugated OT-I CTLs, respectively (Figure 1B). A similar analysis of Arp2/3 localization in OT-I CTLs transiently expressing EGFP-tagged ARPC3 and mApple-Lifeact also showed ARPC3 colocalized with F-actin both before and after synapse formation (Figure 1, C and D; PCC = 0.87 and 0.81, respectively). These results demonstrate the recruitment of Arp2/3 at the synapse, suggesting that the Arp2/3 complex may play a role in regulating actin dynamics during synapse formation by CTLs.

Figure 1 Arp2/3 colocalizes with actin in migrating and synapse-forming CTLs. (A) Single confocal slices of untransfected OT-I CTLs stained with antibodies against CD8 (green), ARPC2 (red), and actin (magenta). (B) Left panels: merged images from A illustrating the colocalized regions in white saturation after analysis. Right panels: colocalization graphs of ARPC2 voxels (red x axes) plotted against actin voxels (magenta y axes). (C) Single confocal slice of OT-I CTLs transfected with EGFP-ARPC3 (green) and mApple-Lifeact (magenta) constructs. (D) Left panels: merged images from C showing the colocalized regions in white saturation after analysis. Right panels: colocalization graphs of EGFP-ARPC3 voxels (green x axes) plotted against mApple-Lifeact voxels (magenta y axes). Conjugated cells were fixed 25 minutes after mixing with OVA-loaded EL4 target cells. Numbers on the graphs indicate the degree of colocalization expressed as a PCC. Nuclei stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bars: 4 μm. Data representative of 2 independent experiments. (A) CTLs = 75; conjugates = 48. (C) CTLs = 66; conjugates = 44).

Optimal CTL effector function relies on active Arp2/3 complex. The development of small compounds to inhibit Arp2/3 activity has provided a versatile tool to study Arp2/3-related functions in many cell types (24). CK666 is a reversible molecule that works by maintaining the complex in an inactive state, thereby preventing the nucleation of new actin filaments (25). To gain insights into the contribution of Arp2/3 in CTL effector functions, we assessed OT-I CTL–mediated killing in the presence of either the inactive compound CK689 or the inhibitor CK666. Treatment with CK666 led to a greater than 50% reduction in target cell lysis compared with treatment with the control compound CK689 (Figure 2A). We noted that CK666 treatment reduced the basal level of p-ERK in CTLs (Figure 2B), but made no difference to ERK phosphorylation triggered by TCR activation via high-dose antigen (OVA) or phorbol 12–myristate 13-acetate (PMA). We also found that, although target cell lysis was decreased upon inhibition of Arp2/3, we observed only a modest reduction in degranulation in response to OVA-loaded target cells (Figure 2, C and D). These results suggest a role for Arp2/3 in CTL-mediated killing that is independent of granule release.

Figure 2 Arp2/3 inhibition affects CTL killing. (A) Killing capacity of OT-I CTLs treated with the inactive control compound CK689 or the Arp2/3 inhibitor CK666, expressed as a percentage of target cell lysis at the effector-to-target (E:T) ratios indicated (mean of 3 independent experiments; error bars indicate SEM). (B) Western blot of p-ERK1/2 and total ERK1/2 in nonstimulated (NS) cells or following stimulation with 1 μM OVA peptide or 50 nM PMA (for 15 minutes) in control versus treated cells (representative of 3 independent experiments). Numbers indicate the fold change (ratio) of p-ERK1 expression following stimulation and after normalization to total ERK1 expression. (C) Representative flow cytometry plot and quantitation (D) of LAMP1-PE (CD107a) uptake in OT-I CTLs in the absence (blue) or presence (red) of OVA-loaded EL4 (gated on CD8+ cells) after 3 hours following treatment with CK689 or CK666 (n = 3 independent experiments in duplicate).

Arp2/3 activity controls actin remodeling at the synapse. Target cell killing involves secretion of lytic granules requiring both actin depletion and centrosome docking at the synapse (5, 26). We asked whether actin depletion and centrosome polarization were disrupted when Arp2/3 was inhibited. Using quantitative microscopy, we evaluated the distribution of actin at the interface between mouse OT-I CTLs and EL4 target cells and measured the position of the centrosome relative to the synapse (Figure 3, A and B). OT-I CTL target conjugates were labeled using antibodies against F-actin, γ-tubulin, and CD8 (which is expressed by CTLs, but not by target cells) (Figure 3A). 3D reconstructions of each conjugate were used to examine actin across the synapse, and the actin localization was quantitated as described in Methods and Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129388DS1). In CK689-treated (control) OT-I CTLs, 50% of the conjugates showed actin accumulated across the synapse; 30% showed depletion of actin across the center of the synapse, with accumulation at the periphery resulting in a typical ring shape when visualized en face (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1), and 20% of conjugates showed an intermediate phenotype with some depletion from the center of the synapse (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1). Actin depletion across the center of the synapse was reduced upon CK666 treatment, with only 10% of conjugates showing actin depletion (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1). The polarization of the centrosome toward the synapse was reduced upon CK666 inhibitor treatment, with 53% of conjugates showing the centrosome distal (>3 μm), compared with 40% after CK689 treatment (Figure 3B). We also examined actin dynamics at the synapse using live cell imaging, with OT-I CTLs expressing EGFP-Lifeact and the centrosome marker PACT-mRFP in the presence of CK689 or CK666 (Figure 3, C and D, Supplemental Video 1 and 2). Still images from the videos show a striking difference in the actin reorganization from first contact (0:00) in the presence of CK666, with reduced actin accumulation and depletion (Figure 3C) compared with CK689. OT-I CTL migration was also affected upon Arp2/3 inhibition (Figure 3D, Supplemental Videos 3 and 4). Control OT-I CTLs exhibited typical lamellipodia that ruffled extensively in migrating cells (Supplemental Video 3). In contrast, OT-I CTLs treated with CK666 were devoid of lamellipodia, but rather displayed small membrane blebs (Supplemental Video 4) and reduced migratory capacity, which was reflected in a significantly lower speed of motility compared with that of control OT-I CTLs (Figure 3D). These results suggest important roles for Arp2/3 during several stages leading to CTL killing, including cell motility, actin depletion across the synapse, and centrosome polarization to the synapse.

Figure 3 Arp2/3 inhibition impairs actin dynamics in CTLs. (A) Confocal projections of OT-I CTLs treated with 90 μM of CK689 or CK666 mixed with OVA-loaded EL4 for 25 minutes; cells were fixed and labeled with antibodies against CD8 (green), actin (red), and γ-tubulin (white) to mark the centrosome (white arrows). A representative 3D reconstruction of en face interaction (white box) of the actin phenotype at the interface between the OT-I CTLs and its target. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Quantitation derived from images as exemplified in A and showing the percentages of conjugates displaying the different actin reorganization phenotypes at the synapse (left panel, see Supplemental Figure 1) or the centrosome distance relative to the synapse (right panel: CK689 CTLs = 190, conjugates = 91, CK666 CTLs = 179, conjugates = 80, mean of 3 independent experiments, error bars indicate SEM). (C) Actin dynamics and centrosome position (white arrows) in OT-I CTLs expressing EGFP-Lifeact (green) and PACT-mRFP (red) during interaction with EL4 blue at various time point (min:s) from the first contact. Images are confocal projections from Supplemental Videos 1 and 2. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) OT-I CTL motility while migrating on ICAM-1 following treatment with 90 μM CK666 or CK689. The speeds of cell migration were analyzed with time-lapse images (see Methods). The graph includes plots of 28 cells for CK689 and 18 cells for CK666 from 3 videos each. ***P < 0.0001, unpaired t test.

Characterization of human CTLs lacking the Arp2/3 complex subunit ARPC1B. We next asked whether these findings might also be apparent in the first ARPC1B-deficient patient that had been identified (18). Therefore, we differentiated human CTL (hCTL) expanded from a peripheral blood sample from this patient (see Methods). Western blot analysis of hCTL lysates from this patient showed a complete loss of ARPC1B together with an upregulation of the ARPC1A isoform when compared with lysates from healthy donor (HD) hCTLs (Figure 4A), in agreement with findings in activated T cells, EBV-transformed B cells, and neutrophils (22). Superresolution microscopy of phalloidin-labeled HD hCTLs (to image F-actin) showed thick lamellipodia at the leading edge in cells migrating on ICAM-1–coated surfaces, which appeared as a peripheral ring of dense, branched actin in hCTLs spread on anti-CD3–coated surfaces (Figure 4B). In contrast, ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs were devoid of lamellipodia, with an increased number of long filopodia-like projections emanating from a sparse actin network that failed to reorganize upon TCR activation (Figure 4B). These prominent filopodia were previously observed in ARPC1B-deficient neutrophils and platelets (18, 19) and were shown to be nucleated by formin activity (21). Such a shift in favor of formin-mediated nucleation is often noticed upon deletion of Arp2/3 components owing to the competition between Arp2/3 and formin for the pool of actin monomers (27–29). Furthermore, the overall intensity of the phalloidin staining in hCTLs from the ARPC1B-deficient patient was decreased relative to HD hCTLs, indicating a defect in actin polymerization following stimulation (Figure 4C). These results show that, despite the upregulation of ARPC1A, the loss of ARPC1B results in a disruption of the actin cytoskeleton in hCTLs, suggesting a critical role of ARPC1B in the activity of the Arp2/3 complex in hCTLs.

Figure 4 Differential actin structure in hCTLs from ARPC1B-deficient patient. (A) Immunoblot analysis of calnexin, ARPC1B, and ARPC1A in hCTL lysates from 4 different HD (lanes 1 to 4) and ARPC1B patient samples from day 20 (lanes 4 to 6) and day 12 (lanes 7 and 8) after expansion. HD 4 (lanes 4 and 7) was used for the rest of the study. MW markers in kD. Lanes were run on the same gel, but were noncontiguous. (B) Single plane of a Z-stack across hCTLs from HD or ARPC1B patient plated on ICAM-1– (0.5 μg/mL) or anti-CD3–coated (10 μg/mL; right panel) slide, fixed, stained with phalloidin and CD8 (not shown), and imaged using Structural Illumination Microscopy. Scale bars: 3 μm. (C) Quantitation of the mean intensity of phalloidin staining (F-actin) in HD or ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs generated from images as exemplified in B (right panel) (see Methods for description). HD n = 10 cells ARPC1B-patient n = 13 cells. ***P = 0.0053, unpaired t test. Data representative of 3 independent experiments.

ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs have modified and unstable immune synapses. The immunological synapse formed between CTLs and target cells involves extensive remodeling of the cortical actin cytoskeleton (30, 31). Given the defects in actin reorganization we had observed, we examined synapses formed by ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs with target cells by electron microscopy (Figure 5A). Many interdigitations were evident during early contact between HD hCTLs and target cells. By contrast, ARPC1B-deficient hCTL synapses were devoid of interdigitations, with membranes appearing more flattened. These differences were also apparent from immunofluorescence imaging of hCTLs labeled with antibodies against ARPC1B and phalloidin (which labels F-actin). ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs showed loss of ARPC1B and a reduced signal for actin with no actin accumulation at the synapse, while HD hCTLs showed strong signals for both actin and ARPC1B with an accumulation of actin at the synapse (Figure 5B). Live cell imaging of HD and ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs transduced with lentivirus expressing the F-actin probe mApple-Lifeact further illustrated the striking differences between the HD and the patient cells (Figure 5C, Supplemental Videos 5 and 6). HD hCTLs showed extensive actin-rich ruffles upon contact with target cells, resulting in actin accumulation 3:00 minutes after initial contact (Figure 5C), followed by actin depletion at the synapse center 16:00 minutes after initial contact (Figure 5C). ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs showed prominent filopodia, but neither actin accumulation nor depletion could be seen across the synapse (Figure 5C and Supplemental Video 6). Furthermore, HD hCTLs remained firmly attached to the target for a considerable period of time (26 minutes) (Supplemental Video 5), whereas ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs failed to do so within the same period of time. Taken together, these observations suggest that ARPC1B expression is required for Arp2/3-mediated actin remodeling at the synapse in hCTLs.

Figure 5 Electron and light microscopy reveal atypical synapse formation by ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs. (A) Electron micrograph of HD and ARPC1B patient hCTLs conjugated to P815 target cells (false colored in blue) for 25 minutes. (B) hCTLs from HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient were conjugated to blue P815 target cells, fixed, and labeled with anti-CD8 (green) and anti-ARPC1B (red) antibodies and phalloidin (white). 3D reconstructions of Z-stack are shown. Scale bars: 3 μm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (A and B). (C) Actin dynamics in HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs expressing mApple-Lifeact (red) during interaction with blue P815 target cells. Images are single confocal slice from Video 3 at the indicated time points (min:s) from the first contact. Data are representative of 5 independent experiments. Scale bars: 5 μm.

Pleiotropic defects in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs. Our results using the mouse OT-I system suggest that optimal killing of target cells requires Arp2/3 activity (Figure 2). Hence, we sought to examine the impact of ARPC1B deficiency on the effector functions of hCTLs. Previous work has shown that the presence of IL-2 during in vitro culturing of hCTLs or NK cells can restore cytotoxicity in hCTLs from familial hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytis 5 (FHL5, due to STXBP2 defect) or WAS patients (32–34). We therefore tested cytotoxicity and degranulation using hCTLs either cultured in IL-2 continuously or deprived of IL-2 for 16 hours prior to the lysis assay. Measuring LDH release during target cell lysis showed reduced cytotoxicity from ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs (20%) compared with HD hCTLs (58%, Figure 6A). Removal of IL-2 reduced cytotoxicity further for both HD and ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs (Figure 6B). Using the IncuCyte system to monitor loss of target cells over a longer time scale after IL-2 deprivation, it was clear that ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs failed to kill target cells, while HD hCTLs killed increasing numbers of targets over time (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Absence of ARPC1B affects CTL effector functions. (A and B) Percentage lysis of P815 (after 2 hours) by HD or ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs at the indicated effector-to-target ratios in the presence (A) or absence (B) of IL-2. (C) Percentage lysis of P815-NucLight Red targets over time measured by IncuCyte killing assay using HD or ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs that have been deprived of IL-2 for 16 hours. (D) Western blot analysis of p-ERK1/2 and ERK1/2 expression in HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs stimulated for 15 minutes with plate-bound anti-CD3 antibody at the indicated concentrations. Numbers indicate the fold change (ratio) of p-ERK2 expression following stimulation in ARPC1B-deficient patient and HD after normalization to total ERK2 expression. (E) Representative flow cytometry plot and quantitation (F) of LAMP1-PE (CD107a) uptake in HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs (gated on CD8+ cells) after 2 hours incubation under the indicated conditions. (G and H) Immunoblot of granzyme B (G) and ARPC1A (H) in HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient in the presence or absence of IL-2. MW markers in kD. (A–C) Data are shown as mean of 3 independent experiments; error bars represent SEM. (D, G, H) Data are representative of 4 independent experiments.

Western blot analysis of ERK phosphorylation in hCTLs showed reduced p-ERK in ARPC1B-deficient compared with HD hCTLs both under basal conditions and following TCR activation with 2 different concentrations of anti-CD3 (Figure 6D). Consistent with the reduced cytotoxicity and TCR signaling, upon target cell challenge, ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs showed a reduced mean percentage degranulation (56%) compared with HD hCTLs (71%, Figure 6, E and F). Upon IL-2 deprivation for 16 hours, degranulation was diminished in both HD (63%) and ARPC1B-deficient (40%) hCTLs in line with the reduced target cell lysis seen without IL-2 (Figure 6, E and F). Furthermore, granzyme B protein expression, which is known to be IL-2 dependent (35, 36), was also reduced in the absence of IL-2 with ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs compared with HD hCTLs (Figure 6G). Of note, the higher expression of ARPC1A isoform observed in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs (Figure 4A and Figure 6H) was decreased in the absence of IL-2. In summary, we found that loss of ARPC1B was accompanied by reduced TCR signaling, degranulation, granzyme B expression, and cytotoxicity in hCTLs. These results suggest that IL-2 regulates a plethora of signaling pathways that control gene transcription, protein synthesis, and the cytoskeleton (37), may provide partial compensation for the loss of effector function in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs by upregulating the expression of an alternative ARPC1 isoform as well as granzyme B, a cytolytic protein required for in vivo antiviral immunity.

ARPC1B deficiency impairs the polarization of cytotoxic machinery to the synapse. As ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs displayed a marked killing defect associated with reduced TCR signaling and granule secretion, we asked whether the cytotoxic machinery polarized to the synapse in these cells. Quantitation of 3D images of fixed hCTL-target conjugates, stained for CD8 to identify hCTLs and the actin cytoskeleton (Supplemental Figure 2), showed that, while HD hCTLs were able to reorganize the actin cytoskeleton across the synapse (41%), showing either intermediate (22%) or ring-like phenotype (19%), only 10% of conjugates formed by ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs displayed an intermediate phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A) and no conjugates formed a ring-like structure. Labeling conjugates with antibodies to CD8 and γ-tubulin allowed us to monitor centrosome polarization to the synapse. While 50% of HD hCTL conjugates polarized the centrosome to within 3 μm of the synapse, only 32% of ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs showed centrosome polarization to less than 3 μm of the synapse, demonstrating a reduction in the efficiency of centrosome polarization, potentially linked to reduced TCR signaling (Supplemental Figure 2B and ref. 38). Finally, we asked whether the secretory granules polarized to the synapse in the absence of ARPC1B by staining tubulin to visualize microtubules and by using antibody to LAMP1 to label the secretory granules (Supplemental Figure 2C). hCTLs were distinguished from target cells by the human-specific LAMP1 antibody, which does not recognize mouse target cells. No obvious differences were noted in the microtubule cytoskeleton of HD and ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs. However, polarization of the granules was impaired in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs, with less than 10% of hCTLs showing granule polarization, while more than 40% of HD hCTLs showed polarized granules forming a bright cluster at the contact site between hCTLs and target cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). Hence, although ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs were able to secrete granules, not all granules clustered at the synapse. Thus, loss of ARPC1B not only disrupts actin reorganization across the synapse, but also impairs the polarization of the centrosome and the cytotoxic machinery to the synapse, weakening the overall effector function of CTLs.

Reduced cell surface TCR-αβ, CD8, and GLUT1 in ARPCB1B-deficient hCTLs. In order to culture hCTLs from HD and the ARPC1B-deficient patient, we purified CD8+ T cells using negative selection, depleting with antibodies against markers for CD4+ T cells, B cells, NK cells, monocytes, granulocytes, and dendritic cells (see Methods). While purified HD T cells were 99% CD8 positive 13 days after stimulation, only 17% of the purified ARPC1B-deficient T cells expressed cell surface CD8 detected by flow cytometry, with 79% of the T cells in the population expressing neither CD8 nor CD4 (Supplemental Figure 3A). The median fluorescence intensities (MFI) for CD3 and CD8 were comparable in patient and HD, indicating that the number of CD8 cells in the population was specifically reduced (Supplemental Figure 3B). When we examined TCR-αβ expression, we also noticed a marked reduction in the number of ARPC1B-deficient cells expressing both TCR-αβ and CD8 compared with HD cells, 13% and 96%, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3C). However, the MFI of TCR-αβ staining in the ARPC1B-deficient cells that retained TCR-αβ and CD8 expression was not significantly reduced relative to that of their HD counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3D). No expression of TCR-γδ receptor was seen (data not shown). Immunofluorescence microscopy analysis showed CD8 was readily detected on the plasma membrane of HD cells, but only weakly on the plasma membrane of ARPC1B-deficient cells (Figure 7A). However, we noted that up to 10% of ARPC1B-deficient patient cells with no apparent CD8 on the plasma membrane showed intracellular puncta of CD8 (Figure 7B); furthermore, we observed perforin expression within cells lacking plasma membrane CD8 (Supplemental Figure 3F). These results suggested that these cells were CTLs that no longer expressed cell surface CD8. Therefore, we asked whether receptor recycling might be impaired in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs.

Figure 7 Absence of ARPC1B alters surface expression of CD8 and GLUT1 in hCTLs. (A–D) HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs were fixed in PFA for 20 minutes, permeabilized, and stained with an antibody against CD8 alone (green) (A and B) or in combination with anti-GLUT1 (red) and anti-EEA1 (white) antibodies (C and D). Images are 3D reconstructions of Z-stack. Scale bars: 4 μm. (E) Measurement of the mean intensity of GLUT1 expressed in AU and the degree of colocalization with EEA1 expressed as PCC (see Methods) in HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs based on images as sampled in C and D. HD, n = 41 cells; ARPC1B-deficient patient, n = 38 cells. P < 0.005 (unpaired t test). **P < 0.0013; ***P < 0.0002. (F) Flow cytometry analysis of the proliferation capacity of HD and ARPC1B-deficient patient hCTLs (gated on live CD8+ cells) in the absence (blue) or presence (red) of plate-bound anti-CD3 stimulation (1 μg/mL). All data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Although Arp2/3 is perhaps best known for its role in modeling the cortical actin cytoskeleton, it has also been shown to have a role in the regulation of endocytosis and receptor recycling via the retromer and WASH complexes (39, 40). Therefore, we asked whether these pathways were affected in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs. Labeling with antibodies against the retromer subunit VPS35 as well as FAM21, the subunit of the NPF WASH complex that interacts with the retromer (41–43), showed the proteins colocalized on intracellular vesicles in both HD and ARPC1B–deficient hCTLs and demonstrated that the retromer-dependent recycling machinery was not only present, but also correctly localized in both (Supplemental Figure 3G). Next, we asked whether the localization of GLUT1, a well-established cargo protein of the retromer recycling pathway (44, 45), was affected in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs. We found that, although GLUT1 could be seen both on the plasma membrane and intracellularly in HD hCTLs, GLUT1 was not detected on the plasma membrane of ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs (Figure 7, C and D), resulting in a reduced GLUT1 intensity in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs compared with HD (Figure 7, C–E). GLUT1 was only observed as an intracellular pool colocalizing with the endosomal marker EEA1 in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs (Figure 7, D and E). We were also able to reproduce these findings in a second ARPC1B-deficient patient (Supplemental Figure 4). These results demonstrate that ARPC1B is required for retromer and WASH complex–mediated recycling, as GLUT1 is lost from the plasma membrane in ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs. Furthermore, our results suggest that TCR-αβ and CD8 also require retromer and WASH complex–mediated recycling to maintain cell surface levels in CTLs.

As GLUT1 is the major glucose transporter for hCTLs, required for cell metabolism and proliferation (46), we asked whether cell proliferation was affected by analyzing division of hCTLs over 5 days. While the majority of HD hCTLs underwent multiple divisions following stimulation with plate-bound anti-CD3, fewer ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs divided less frequently, revealing a defect in proliferation of ARPC1B-deficient hCTLs compared with HD (Figure 7F). We followed the fate of hCTLs derived from the ARPC1B-deficient patient after successive stimulations (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 5A). Although there was a comparable CD4/CD8 ratio in patient and HD PBMC initially, we observed a progressive decrease in the ARPC1B-deficient CD8+ population with successive stimulations (Supplemental Figure 5B). Stimulation of a CD8-purified population triggered a greater decrease in the percentage of CD8+ T cells in a ARPC1B-deficient patient compared with HD (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). These results demonstrate the importance of ARPC1B in CTLs upon selection and proliferation. When ARPC1B was absent, GLUT1, the main glucose transporter in CTLs (47), together with TCR-αβ and CD8, was lost from the plasma membrane with profound consequences for CD8 CTL maintenance.