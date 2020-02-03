Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus targets B cells in lethal human infections

SLOs are more frequently infected with SFTSV than bone marrow. Previous pathological examinations of fatal SFTS revealed that major target cells of viral infection are large hematopoietic cells in lymphoid organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow (6, 18, 34). However, reported numbers of infected cells in these organs vary considerably. To accurately determine the specificity of SFTSV infection for particular target organs, the presence of SFTSV-infected cells within lymphoid organs obtained postmortem from 22 individuals who died as a result of SFTS was analyzed by immunohistochemistry (IHC) with an antibody against SFTSV nucleocapsid protein (N). The large hematopoietic cells that were positive for SFTSV N were detected within the lymph nodes, spleen, or bone marrow in approximately 90% of the individuals (Figure 1A). The numbers of cells that were positive for viral antigen in each lymphoid organ were estimated by IHC scoring (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129171DS1). IHC scores of the lymph nodes were significantly higher than those of the bone marrow (Figure 1B), which was corroborated by comparison of SFTSV RNA loads (Figure 1C). These observations suggested that the SLOs, such as the lymph nodes and the spleen, which are the specialized sites for antigen recognition and initiation of immune responses coordinated by mature lymphocytes, contained the largest numbers of SFTSV-infected cells among the lymphoid organs, so that mature lymphocytes might be the most susceptible to SFTSV infection in fatal SFTS.

Figure 1 Secondary lymphoid organs are the primary viral targets in human fatal SFTS. (A) Representative pathological images of lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow of individuals who died from SFTS, with H&E staining (upper panels) or immunohistochemistry (IHC) for SFTSV N protein (lower panels). Pie charts show the number of individuals whose tissues were analyzed and the percentage in whose tissues SFTSV antigen was detected by IHC. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) SFTSV IHC scores for tissue sections of lymphoid organs. When multiple FFPE blocks of an organ from 1 individual were available, only the section with the highest number of SFTSV+ cells was analyzed. The IHC score for lymph nodes (LNs) was significantly higher than for bone marrow (BM). Scatter plots show the mean ± SD (n = 20, 21, and 19 for LNs, spleen, and BM, respectively). The P values were calculated with 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test. (C) SFTSV viral RNA loads in the tissues of lymphoid organs. Scatter plots show the relative levels of RNA in tissue sections, quantified by real-time quantitative RT-PCR for SFTSV S segment and human ACTB mRNA (for normalization of RNA extraction). Geometric means ± 95% confidence intervals are also shown (n = 17, 19, and 11 for LNs, spleen, and BM, respectively). The P values were calculated with nonparametric 1-way ANOVA (Kruskal-Wallis test) followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Relative SFTSV RNA copy numbers in LNs were significantly higher than in BM.

The immunophenotype of SFTSV-infected cells in lymph nodes is compatible with activated mature B cells differentiated to the plasmablast lineage. To determine the cell types infected with SFTSV in the lymph nodes in fatal SFTS, IHC for cellular and SFTSV markers was performed. Numerous SFTSV-antigen+ cells were detected, and cells in the same area of the lymph node stained with cellular markers for T cells (CD3), B cells (CD79a and CD20), and macrophages (CD163) (Figure 2A). Notably, MUM1, BLIMP1, and XBP1, which are nuclear transcription factors in post–germinal center B cells, and CD38, which is an activation marker expressed in post–germinal center B cells (38), were also positive in the same area (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2). However, PAX-5, which is expressed in B cells from the pro–B cell stage to the plasma-cell stage, and CD138, which is highly upregulated in plasma cells, were not detected (Figure 2A). These observations indicated that post–germinal center B cells (prior to terminal differentiation to plasma cells) with some resemblance to a plasmablastic immunophenotype accumulated in the SFTSV-infected lymph nodes. Double immunofluorescence (IF) staining for SFTSV N and various cellular markers was performed to further characterize the SFTSV-infected cells in the lymph nodes, demonstrating that CD163+ macrophages stained for SFTSV N in their cytoplasm (Figure 2B). In addition, SFTSV+ cells were mostly positive for CD79a, CD20, CD38, and MUM1 (Figure 2B). By contrast, SFTSV was not detected in CD3+ T cells. To determine whether SFTSV actively replicates in these cells, a combined fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and IF staining assay, which enables simultaneous detection of antigenomic SFTSV RNA and proteins on a single sample slide, was performed. The assay demonstrated that SFTSV antigenomes were detected in CD163+ macrophages as well as CD20+ and MUM1+ B cells (Figure 2C), suggesting that SFTSV replicates in macrophages and B cells, and both of these cell types are susceptible to SFTSV. Notably, some SFTSV+ cells lacked expression of MUM1 and CD38, but expressed CD20 (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that SFTSV-susceptible lymphocytes belonged to the mature B cell lineage, but exhibited subtle phenotypic variation during differentiation to plasmablasts. In addition, several lymph nodes from multiple cases showed that the cells in the same area where numerous SFTSV-antigen+ cells were detected, stained with cellular markers for B cells (CD20), but not macrophages (CD163) (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, prominent hemophagocytosis by CD163+ macrophages with hemophagocytosis was identified abundantly in several areas within the lymph nodes where SFTSV-antigen+ cells were not detected (Supplemental Figure 5). These observations indicated that B cells are dominant targets of SFTSV infection in lymph nodes at the time of death, and SFTSV infection in macrophages may not be the direct cause of hemophagocytosis, which is one of the important histopathological hallmarks of fatal SFTS. These IHC and FISH results demonstrated that SFTSV infected macrophages and mature B cells in the lymph nodes, and the majority of these B cells are activated and have a similar immunophenotype to that of plasmablasts.

Figure 2 SFTSV-antigen+ cells in the lymph nodes of individuals who died because of SFTS are macrophages and B cell–lineage lymphocytes. (A) IHC for immune-cell markers in an SFTSV+ lymph node. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Double IF staining for SFTSV N protein (red) and immune-cell markers (green). TO-PRO-3 nucleic acid staining (Nuc, blue) is also overlaid to produce the merged images. Arrowheads indicate colocalization of SFTSV and cell markers in the same cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) FISH combined with IF staining for antigenomic SFTSV RNA (green) and SFTSV N protein (red, upper left) or immune-cell markers (red). Nuclear labeling by DAPI staining (Nuc, blue) and differential interference contrast (DIC) images were also overlaid to produce the merged images. Arrowheads indicate colocalization of antigenomic SFTSV RNA and IF staining in the same cells. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Systemic dissemination of SFTSV-infected B cells in fatal SFTS. SFTSV-infected cells have been detected in multiple nonlymphoid organs, such as the liver, adrenal glands, intestine, heart, lungs, and kidneys in most examinations of fatal human SFTS (18, 34, 37). Here, we analyzed, by IHC, the distribution of SFTSV-infected cells in nonlymphoid organs obtained postmortem from 22 individuals with fatal SFTS. Distribution of SFTSV antigen in the nonlymphoid organs was highly varied among these individuals. SFTSV+ cells were detected in liver in approximately 90% of individuals, with detection rates in other nonlymphoid organs of 60%–85% (Figure 3A). SFTSV IHC scores (indicating the numbers of SFTSV+ cells) were significantly lower in nonlymphoid organs than in lymph nodes (Figure 3B). These results supported our observation that SLOs, such as lymph nodes, are the primary target organs for human SFTSV infection. Notably, regions of the nonlymphoid organs containing SFTSV+ cells were infiltrated with mononuclear cells, which were identified on hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining (Figure 3A). In addition, the SFTSV+ cells were not parenchymal cells of these organs (Figure 3A). Furthermore, in nonlymphoid organs from half of the individuals, numerous SFTSV+ mononuclear cells were identified in the capillaries (Figure 3A), suggesting that the SFTSV-infected mononuclear cells were not only resident in these nonlymphoid organs, but also disseminated into the systemic circulation of these individuals. IHC for markers of B cells or macrophages in tissue sections of nonlymphoid organs such as lung, heart, and thyroid detected numerous CD20+ and MUM1+, but not CD163+ cells, in regions containing SFTSV+ cells (Figure 3C). In addition, SFTSV+ mononuclear cells in the capillaries were stained with cellular markers for plasmablasts (MUM1 and CD38), but not macrophages (CD163) (Supplemental Figure 6). Interestingly, the SFTSV+ cells in the capillaries lacked expression of CD20 (Supplemental Figure 6), which is associated with later stages of plasmablast-lineage differentiation compared with tissue-resident SFTSV-infected B cells. These results suggested that B cells at various stages of differentiation toward plasmablasts were disseminating into the nonlymphoid organs, serving as SFTSV replication sites.

Figure 3 SFTSV-infected B cells infiltrate nonlymphoid organs in fatal SFTS. (A) Representative pathological images of the liver, adrenal gland, intestine, lung, heart, and tissue capillary (renal medulla) in individuals who died from SFTS. H&E staining (upper panels) or IHC for SFTSV N protein (lower panels). Pie charts show the number of individuals whose tissues were analyzed, and the percentage in whose tissues SFTSV antigen was detected by IHC. Scale bars: 100 μm or 20 μm (capillary). (B) SFTSV IHC scores for tissue sections of lymph nodes (LNs; n = 20), and nonlymphoid organs: liver (n = 21), adrenal gland (n = 13), intestine (n = 14), lung (n = 17), kidney (n = 16), and heart (n = 11). IHC scores for nonlymphoid organs were significantly lower than for LNs. Scatter plots also show mean ± SD. The P values were calculated with 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test to make comparisons between the IHC scores of nonlymphoid organs and those of LNs. (C) IHC for SFTSV N, B cell (CD20 and MUM1), and macrophage (CD163) markers in serial tissue sections of nonlymphoid organs from individuals who died from SFTS. Regions with SFTSV+ cells had B cell infiltration. Scale bars: 50 μm.

SFTSV antigen localizes to IgG+ class-switched B cells in lymphoid and nonlymphoid organs. Individuals with fatal SFTS have impaired immunoglobulin gamma (IgG) antibody responses to SFTSV because of failure of B cell class switching (27). Normal plasmablasts are activated B cells in the germinal center that have undergone somatic hypermutation and class-switching recombination (38). These findings raise the possibility that SFTSV infection in B cells is closely related to the failure of B cell class switching. We assessed the expression of immunoglobulins in SFTSV-infected B cells in the lymph nodes by multicolor chromogenic IHC (Figure 4A). Numerous IgG+, but few IgM+ cells, were present in lymph nodes that contained SFTSV+ lymphocytes (Figure 4A). In these areas, SFTSV+ cells coexpressing MUM1, CD38, or IgG were identified (Figure 4B), suggesting that SFTSV infected class-switched post–germinal center B cells. To confirm the tropism of SFTSV in B cell subsets, the levels of mRNA encoding gamma (IGHG) and mu (IGHM) heavy chains in lymph nodes or nonlymphoid organs with SFTSV infection were determined by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR). The level of gamma heavy-chain mRNA was significantly correlated with the SFTSV RNA load in lymph nodes (Spearman’s coefficient = 0.6027, P < 0.0001) and in nonlymphoid organs (Spearman’s coefficient = 0.8025, P < 0.0001), whereas no significant correlation was found with the level of mu heavy-chain mRNA (Figure 4C). These results suggested that the number of B cells expressing IgG determined the extent of SFTSV replication in these tissues, and that the susceptibility to SFTSV was markedly higher in B cells expressing IgG than in B cells expressing IgM. Although the number of B cells in intact nonlymphoid organs is generally minimal, nonlymphoid organs from individuals who died as a result of SFTS showed prominent infiltration of mononuclear inflammatory cells, including B cells (Figure 3C). The strong correlation between IgG expression and SFTSV infection in the nonlymphoid organs (Figure 4C) implied that the IgG+ B cells infiltrating into these organs were highly susceptible to SFTSV. Our results indicated that IgG+ class-switched B cells might be the major targets for SFTSV infection in fatal SFTS.

Figure 4 Class-switched IgG+ B cells are more susceptible to SFTSV infection than class-unswitched IgM+ B cells in lymphoid and nonlymphoid organs. (A) Representative images of chromogenic IHC staining for SFTSV N protein (left panel) or multiplex IHC staining for immunoglobulin heavy chains (IgA, brown; IgM, purple; IgG, green; right panel) on serial tissue sections of lymph node from an individual with fatal SFTS. The arrowhead in the right panel indicates an IgM+ cell. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Representative images of chromogenic multiplex IHC staining for SFTSV (green) with activated lymphocyte marker (CD38, brown; left panel); plasmablast-lineage marker (MUM1, brown; middle panel); and IgG (brown; right panel). Arrowheads indicate colocalization of staining in cells. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Comparison between immunoglobulin heavy chain (IGH) mRNA levels (IGHG and IGHM) and SFTSV viral RNA levels in tissue sections of lymph nodes (n = 58, left panel) and nonlymphoid organs (n = 36, right panel) including the liver, adrenal gland, kidney, heart, and bladder, quantified by real-time RT-PCR. The SFTSV RNA load was positively correlated with the IGHG mRNA level in lymph node (Spearman’s coefficient = 0.6027, P < 0.0001) and nonlymphoid organs (Spearman’s coefficient = 0.8025, P < 0.0001). To compare regression lines, the P values were calculated with nonlinear regression analysis with a straight-line model. **P = 0.0045, ****P < 0.0001.

SFTSV has limited ability to infect peripheral-blood plasmablasts obtained from healthy adults. To further examine the hypothesis that plasmablasts are susceptible to SFTSV infection, peripheral-blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) obtained from healthy adult donors were assayed. Isolated PBMCs were inoculated with SFTSV for 24 hours at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 1, and then analyzed by flow cytometry. Lymphocyte subsets were defined phenotypically by CD3, CD19, CD27, and CD38 cell-surface expression (Figure 5A). As a result, frequencies of cells stained by anti–SFTSV N antibody in CD19+ cells were low (0.15%–0.74%). Thus, in order to confirm the specificity of SFTSV-antigen staining, infected or uninfected PBMCs were stained with an isotype control antibody or with an anti–SFTSV N antibody, respectively (Supplemental Figure 7). This assay also showed that SFTSV infectivity of CD19+ cells was significantly higher than that of CD3+ or CD19− cells (Figure 5B). Surprisingly, SFTSV infectivity of plasmablasts (CD3–CD19+CD27+CD38+) was significantly lower than that of CD19+ B cells (Figure 5C), suggesting that SFTSV does not prefer infecting plasmablasts among the total B cell population circulating in the peripheral blood of healthy adults. Furthermore, it indicated that B cells undergoing plasmablast-lineage differentiation in SFTS patients possessed intrinsic properties different from that of peripheral-blood plasmablasts in healthy adults, despite its similarities in cell-surface-marker expression.

Figure 5 Peripheral-blood plasmablasts do not show higher susceptibility to SFTSV infection among peripheral-blood B cells in healthy adults. (A) Flow cytometry gating strategy to define lymphocyte subsets by CD3, CD19, CD27, and CD38 in SFTSV-inoculated PBMCs obtained from healthy donors (n = 11). The infectivity of SFTSV in each subset was determined by intracellular staining with DyLight 488–conjugated anti–SFTSV N antibody at 24 hours after inoculation. (B) Comparison of SFTSV infectivity among CD19− (blue), CD19+ (red), or CD3+ (green) lymphocytes in SFTSV-inoculated PBMCs. CD19+ B cells showed higher susceptibility to SFTSV than CD3+ T cells or CD19− non-B cells. Scatter plots also show mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test). (C) Comparison of SFTSV infectivity between CD19+ B cells (red) and CD3−CD19+CD27+CD38+ plasmablasts (PB, purple). The SFTSV-infected cells in CD19+ B cells were not biased to the PB fraction. Scatter plots also show paired lines (n = 11). **P = 0.0024 (paired t test).

Human plasmablastic lymphoma cell line, PBL-1, is susceptible to SFTSV infection. Our results indicated differences in the relationship between SFTSV and plasmablasts from individuals with fatal SFTS and from healthy adults. In addition, lymphocyte cell lines, such as Jurkat and Raji, exhibit markedly lower susceptibility to SFTSV than mammalian adherent cell lines, such as Vero, Huh7, and COS7 (39). Notably, the B cell line of Raji cells has very low susceptibility to SFTSV (39). We therefore examined various human B cell lines for their susceptibility to SFTSV infection. Nine cell lines derived from various B cell malignancies were examined, because B cell malignancies are clonal tumors of mature and immature B cells at various stages of differentiation, and tend to mimic stages of normal B cell differentiation (40). The cell lines demonstrated different patterns of cell-surface-marker expression, reflecting the stage of differentiation of the original B cell malignancies (Supplemental Figure 8). PBL-1 cells, which are derived from a plasmablastic lymphoma (41), showed markedly higher susceptibility to SFTSV than other B cell lines (Figure 6A). In addition, infectious progeny virions egressed from SFTSV-inoculated PBL-1 cells into the culture supernatant (Figure 6B). However, the infectious virus titers of the culture supernatant decreased over time after 40 postinfection hours despite a continuous increase in SFTSV RNA load in the culture supernatant (Figure 6B), which might reflect induction of cell death of SFTSV-infected PBL-1 cells during the late phase of infection. Furthermore, electron microscopic analysis identified numerous viral particles at various stages in the viral replication cycle, including cell-surface attachment, budding into intracellular organelles, accumulation in intracellular vesicles, and egress (Figure 6C), suggesting that PBL-1 cells could support the full SFTSV replication cycle. The origin of plasmablastic lymphoma is thought to be the plasmablast (41), and PBL-1 cells have an immunophenotype similar to that of terminally differentiated plasma cells (CD138+MUM1+), suggesting that these cells are at an intermediate stage between the plasmablast and the plasma cell (Supplemental Figure 8). Moreover, primary effusion lymphoma cell lines (TY-1 and BCBL-1), whose postulated counterpart is a post–germinal center B cell that has undergone plasmablastic differentiation, also showed moderate susceptibility to SFTSV, indicating that plasmablastic differentiation might determine susceptibility to SFTSV.

Figure 6 SFTSV propagates in the PBL-1 human plasmablastic lymphoma cell line. (A) SFTSV infectivity in human B cell lines LCL-K, LCL-6, Raji, Ramos, PCM6, Bjab, TY-1, BCBL-1, and PBL-1. The cell lines were inoculated with SFTSV (MOI = 10) and incubated for 24 hours. Infectivity in each cell line was determined by flow cytometry using DyLight 488–conjugated anti–SFTSV N protein antibody. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD of 3 biological replicates. ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test to compare the SFTSV infectivity of PBL-1 with that of other B cell lines). (B) Kinetics of viral replication in PBL-1 cells was examined by serial sampling of cells and culture supernatants. SFTSV RNA loads in cells (upper panel) and culture supernatants (middle panel) at each time point were estimated by quantitative real-time RT-PCR. The quantity of infectious virions in culture supernatants at each time point was also estimated using Vero cells (SFTSV titer, lower panel). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD of 3 biological replicates. (C) Electron microscopy of SFTSV-infected PBL-1 cells. Virus-like particles of 85- to 90-nm diameter, with moderately to highly dense centers can be seen attached on the cell surface (upper panel), budding into the vacuoles (upper-middle panel), accumulating in intracellular vesicles (lower-middle panel), and egressing from the vacuoles in the cytoplasm of PBL-1 (lower panel). Scale bars: 200 nm and 50 nm (inset).

The expression of an exogenous viral entry mediator enhances the susceptibility of PBL-1 cells to SFTSV. Although PBL-1 cells were susceptible to SFTSV infection, it required a high viral MOI (Supplemental Figure 9), and the susceptibility was markedly lower (60-fold lower) than that of mammalian adherent Vero cells (Figure 7A). Pathological examinations demonstrated the existence of SFTSV-infected macrophages in addition to B cells undergoing differentiation toward plasmablasts in lymph nodes of fatal SFTS (Figure 2). Thus, SFTSV susceptibility of human monocytic THP-1 cell–derived macrophages (which were induced using phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate [PMA]) were examined (42). As a result, SFTSV susceptibility of THP-1 cell–derived macrophages was significantly higher (2-fold higher) than that of PBL-1 cells (Figure 7B). These observations indicated that PBL-1 lacks some factors (such as virus-entry mediators) that are necessary for efficient SFTSV replication. Notably, PBL-1 and other human B cell lines lacked cell-surface expression of the reported SFTSV receptors (38, 41, 42) DC-SIGN, LSECtin, and NMHCIIa (Supplemental Figure 10). In contrast, THP-1 cell–derived macrophages expressed DC-SIGN, a C-type lectin and receptor for several viruses (including dengue virus) (Figure 7C). To evaluate whether DC-SIGN improves the susceptibility of PBL-1 cells to SFTSV, PBL-1 cells were transfected with lentiviral vectors encoding DC-SIGN or feline CD2 (fCD2; as a negative control). Expression of DC-SIGN on the cell surface was confirmed (Figure 7D), and transfected cells were infected with SFTSV for 24 hours and analyzed by flow cytometry. Expression of DC-SIGN, but not fCD2, markedly increased SFTSV infection (Figure 7D). In addition, increase in SFTSV susceptibility by DC-SIGN expression was confirmed using other B cell lines: TY-1 (moderate susceptibility to SFTSV), Raji, and LCL-K (limited susceptibility to SFTSV) cells (Figure 7D). Furthermore, SFTSV infectivities of the DC-SIGN+ population within these DC-SIGN–expressing B cell lines were 15- to 200-fold higher than the DC-SIGN− population (Figure 7, E and F), and the infectivity of DC-SIGN–expressing PBL-1 cells was significantly higher than that of DC-SIGN–expressing TY-1, Raji, or LCL-K cells (Figure 7, E and F). Notably, however, SFTSV-infected cells in the lymph nodes of individuals who died from SFTS did not express DC-SIGN (Supplemental Figure 11). These results suggest that expression of viral entry mediators other than DC-SIGN on the cell surface that are expressed in association with plasmablastic differentiation might regulate the susceptibility of plasmablasts to SFTSV infection in fatal SFTS.