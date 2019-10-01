Innate and adaptive nasal mucosal immune responses following experimental human pneumococcal colonization

Characterization of nasal immune populations. Twenty healthy subjects negative for natural pneumococcal carriage at baseline screening were challenged intranasally with type 6B Spn (Figure 1A and Table 1). Carriage state was assessed at days 2 and 7 after challenge and a nasal biopsy was collected at 10 days after challenge (Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128865DS1), the time point at which Spn starts to be cleared from the nose (33, 34). Eight subjects became colonized with Spn (carriage+), while 12 subjects remained carriage– (Figure 1A). Biopsies yielded a median of 2.3 × 105 cells (IQR: 1.6 × 105 to 3.2 × 105) per subject, approximately 90% of which were stromal cells, which were stained with a panel of 38 antibodies and analyzed by CyTOF (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). Viable immune cells were manually gated from all acquired events and subsequently clustered by hierarchical stochastic neighbor embedding (h-SNE) using Cytosplore software (Figure 1C and Figure 2) (35–37). h-SNE is a recently developed method in which t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) is performed sequentially to first cluster global cell populations, each of which is then in turn clustered into subpopulations.

Figure 1 Mass cytometry from nasal biopsies following experimental human pneumococcal challenge. (A) Study design showing pneumococcal inoculation (green bar) and sample collection. Subjects who acquired pneumococcus following challenge are depicted in red (n = 8), while those protected are depicted in blue (n = 12). Antibiotics (Abx) were administered in the 3 days leading up to biopsy collection (blue area). NW, nasal wash. (B) Viable cell yield following enzymatic biopsy digestion for the 20 biopsies collected for CyTOF. Individual samples and box plots, depicting median and interquartile ranges, with whiskers extending to 1.5× interquartile range or maximum value, are shown. (C) Circle diagram showing all 293 defined clusters within 9 lineages and 22 subpopulations. From outside in: Number of cells in each cluster is depicted by gray bars. Relative expression for 36 markers is shown with red depicting higher expression (CD45 and Epcam are not depicted). Association with carriage state is shown, where blue bars depict the fold-change of the median of normalized abundance in carriage– subjects over carriage+ subjects (Mann-Whitney test, P < 0.05 shown only). Significant correlations between Spn density on either day 2 or day 7 with normalized abundance are depicted by circles, with red indicating a negative association. Spearman’s correlation analyses were performed with all subjects, where carriage– subjects were included with a density of 0. Ribbons connect highly correlated (r > 0.70) clusters that were associated with Spn carriage status not belonging to the same lineage, with color indicating the lineage of origin. DN T, double-negative T cells; Gran, granulocytes; ILC, innate lymphoid cells.

Figure 2 CyTOF analysis strategy. (A) CyTOF data files were pregated using FlowJo to identify cells (DNA+Bead–), followed by selecting viable immune cells (CD45+Dead–). These cells were exported and loaded in Cytosplore for hierarchical stochastic neighbor embedding (h-SNE), in which lineages, subpopulations, and clusters were sequentially identified in 3 steps. Gating for naive CD4+ T cells is shown as an example. (B) Cells were clustered using all 38 markers minus the epithelial marker Epcam and lineages were then defined based on the expression of 9 markers. Clustered lineages and expression of included markers are shown. Subpopulations for (C) CD8+ T cells, (D) granulocytes, (E) CD4+ T cells, (F) innate lymphoid cells, (G) CD117+ cells, and (H) double-negative T cells were defined based on the expression of the depicted markers. B cells, plasma cells, and myeloid cells were not further divided into subpopulations due to lack of clear clustering by relevant markers. Cell subpopulations were then further divided into clusters using all 38 markers minus the epithelial marker Epcam.

Table 1 Volunteer cohort characteristics divided by carriage state

Based on the expression of 37 markers, a total of 199,426 immune cells from all subjects were divided into 9 lineages (CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, myeloid cells, innate lymphoid cells, B cells, double-negative T cells, granulocytes, CD117+ cells, and plasma cells, in order of decreasing abundance). These cell lineages were further divided into 22 subpopulations and 293 clusters (Figure 1C and Table 2). Cell numbers were normalized to the number of stromal cells for each subject to correct for varying biopsy yields. Normalized abundances were then compared between carriage– and carriage+ subjects for each of the lineages, subpopulations, and clusters. There were no significant differences in frequencies between total lineages or subpopulations between carriage– and carriage+ subjects. However, at a finer level 7 clusters were significantly higher in carriage– than in carriage+ subjects (Figure 1C, blue bars). Of note, 3 B cell clusters were higher in carriage– subjects (Figure 1C). Moreover, 3 CD8+ T cell clusters, all expressing CD161, and 1 CD8dim T cell cluster were higher in carriage– subjects than in carriage+ subjects (Figure 1C). The 7 significant clusters strongly correlated (r > 0.70) with 88 clusters in other lineages/subpopulations, 68 of which were in B or T cell lineages, highlighting an interconnectivity between B and T cell subpopulations in the human nasopharynx (Figure 1C). We also investigated whether Spn load was associated with cluster abundance to determine the effect of cell clusters on the control of bacterial load. At day 2, four clusters were significantly negatively correlated with Spn density, including the CD8dim T cell cluster (r = –0.51, P = 0.023) and one of the CD161+CD8+ T cell clusters (r = –0.51, P = 0.021) that was increased in carriage– subjects over carriage+ subjects. The other 2 clusters that negatively associated with density were also were CD8+ T cell clusters, with 1 expressing CD161. On day 7, only 2 clusters were significantly associated with Spn density: the CD8dim T cell cluster (r = –0.55, P = 0.011) and 1 B cell cluster (r = –0.45, P = 0.049).

Table 2 List of lineages and subpopulations derived from nasal biopsy analysis

Nasal B cells are depleted during pneumococcal carriage. We then further investigated the 3 B cell clusters that were higher in carriage– subjects (Figure 3, A and B). All 3 significantly higher clusters (cluster 4, 9, and 17) expressed CD45RA, HLA-DR, CD19, CCR6, and CCR7 to varying degrees. None of these clusters expressed CD38, a marker for plasmablasts, or CD5, a marker for innate B cells (38, 39). Cluster 9 was 2.9-fold higher in carriage– subjects (P = 0.047) and cells in this cluster expressed also low levels of CXCR5 and CD27. Cluster 17 (2.0-fold higher, P = 0.049) additionally expressed the B cell activation marker CD69. To assess whether the higher frequency in carriage– subjects was related to increased B cells in carriage– subjects or decreased B cells in carriage+ subjects, we longitudinally measured CD19+ B cell frequencies in nasal microsamples collected from an independent cohort (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1A). Compared with baseline, B cell levels decreased following pneumococcal carriage on days 2 (2.1-fold, P = 0.048), 6 (2.8-fold), 9 (2.0-fold), and 27 (3.1-fold, P = 0.028) after inoculation. In the carriage– group, B cell levels decreased 1.1-fold on days 2 and 6, increased 1.2-fold on day 9, and decreased 1.2-fold on day 27 and were thus relatively stable. The fold-change decrease in nasal B cell levels did not associate with Spn density at any time point.

Figure 3 Nasal B cells are depleted following pneumococcal carriage. (A) Heatmap showing the expression of 37 markers for all B cell clusters. Clusters were ordered based on similarity, and a distance dendrogram is depicted. (B) The relative abundance for each of the 3 significantly higher clusters normalized to stromal cells is expressed on a log 10 scale for carriage– (Spn–, blue, n = 12) and carriage+ (Spn+, red, n = 8) subjects. Box plots, depicting median and interquartile ranges, with whiskers extending to 1.5× interquartile range or maximum value, and individual subjects are shown. (C) Levels of CD19+ nasal B cells longitudinally measured by flow cytometry from minimally invasive nasal curettes in an independent cohort for carriage– (Spn–, blue, n = 52) and carriage+ (Spn+, red, n = 42) subjects. Mean and standard error of the mean of log 2 -transformed fold-change levels relative to baseline are shown. *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s test compared with baseline with Bonferroni’s correction for comparing multiple time points.

Pneumococcal carriage increases circulating plasmablasts. We hypothesized that the depletion of B cells from the nasal mucosa following carriage establishment was due to a recirculation of activated B cells. Although none of the B cell clusters that were lower in the carriage+ group expressed the plasmablast marker CD38, it has been demonstrated previously that memory B cells differentiate rapidly into plasmablasts upon activation (40). Therefore, we measured numbers of Spn-specific and total plasmablasts in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) collected before and after carriage establishment using a flow cytometry–based assay (Supplemental Figure 1B). During carriage, the frequency of 6B polysaccharide–specific plasmablasts among total B cells increased, while the frequency of plasmablasts specific for the pneumococcal protein pneumolysin remained unaltered (Figure 4A). As a negative control we measured levels of plasmablasts specific for an unrelated Spn capsular type (15B), which were not affected, as expected. However, the frequency of total circulating plasmablasts among all B cells increased (median 1.5-fold, IQR: 1.2- to 2.8-fold; P = 0.008), suggesting that nasal B cells became nonspecifically activated during carriage. Similar results were obtained when normalizing to the total number of lymphocytes, demonstrating that this was not due to other shifting B cell populations (Supplemental Figure 2A). We then investigated CCR10 expression on these plasmablasts, which has been reported to mark IgA-secreting cells (41) and is potentially important for homing of B cells to mucosal tissues including the airways (42, 43). The total population of plasmablasts after carriage displayed reduced numbers of CCR10+ cells, in contrast with 6B-specific plasmablasts, indicating differential expansion between specific and nonspecific B cell populations (Figure 4B). This is supported by the observation that increased circulating levels of 6B polysaccharide–specific plasmablasts inversely correlated with the nasal B cell CyTOF clusters 9 and 20, while total plasmablast increases inversely correlated with the CyTOF B cell clusters 21 (Figure 4C). Clusters 9 and 21 still negatively correlated with levels of circulating 6B-specific and total plasmablasts, respectively, after normalization to total lymphocyte numbers (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, we wanted to assess whether both Spn-specific as well as unrelated B cells became activated following carriage, leading to recirculation. We therefore measured antibody levels in serum against not only Spn but also Streptococcus pyogenes, Staphylococcus aureus, and Haemophilus influenzae (Hi), as these are common colonizers of the human nasopharynx and thus nasal B cells against these bacterial species are likely present in the nose of most individuals. Following Spn colonization, IgG levels specific for Spn (median 1.4-fold, IQR: 1.1- to 2.4-fold) and Hi (median 1.2-fold, IQR: 1.1- to 1.5-fold) significantly increased, while IgG levels specific for Streptococcus pyogenes and Staphylococcus aureus were not significantly altered (Supplemental Figure 3A). Serum IgA concentration only increased for Spn and not for Hi or any of the other bacterial species (Supplemental Figure 3B). To investigate whether this observed increase in Hi-specific IgG was due to an increase in cross-reactive antibodies, directed against for example the surface antigen choline phosphate (ChoP) or the capsular polysaccharide (44, 45), we also measured Hi-specific IgG titers following adsorption with whole-cell pneumococcus (Supplemental Figure 3C). This abrogated the increased titers against Hi after carriage, indicating this was likely due to cross-reactivity. Similarly, in nasal wash, levels of IgA against Spn and Hi were increased, whereby the latter also was prevented by preadsorption of the nasal wash with Spn (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 4 Pneumococcal carriage leads to increased systemic plasmablasts. (A) Levels of 6B polysaccharide–specific, 15B polysaccharide–specific, pneumolysin derivative b–specific (Pneumolysin), or all plasmablasts among total B cells were measured from PBMCs collected at baseline (day –5) and at the time of biopsy (day 10 after inoculation). Box plots depicting median and interquartile ranges, with whiskers extending to 1.5× interquartile range or maximum value, and individual subjects are shown with carriage– in blue (n = 12) and carriage+ in red (n = 8). Paired samples are connected by dashed lines. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Wilcoxon’s test comparing a group to its baseline. (B) Levels of CCR10+ plasmablasts for 6B-specific and total plasmablasts measured from PBMCs collected at baseline (day –5) and at the time of biopsy (day 10 after inoculation [p.i.]). Box plots and individual subjects are depicted with carriage– in blue and carriage+ in red, with paired samples connected by dashed lines. **P < 0.01 by Wilcoxon’s test comparing a group to its baseline. (C) Correlations between fold-change in levels of 6B polysaccharide–specific and total plasmablasts between baseline and day 10 against levels of B cell clusters measured by CyTOF. PS, polysaccharide. Color and size of symbols reflect Spearman’s rho value. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Spearman’s test.

Nasal CD8+ tissue-resident memory T cells are higher in carriage– subjects. The 3 clusters of CD8+ T cells and the cluster of CD8dim T cells that were higher in carriage– subjects all expressed CD69, a marker of tissue-resident memory T (Trm) cells (Figure 5A). To verify that these CD69+CD8+ T cells represented Trm cells, we measured the expression of CD103 and CD49a on CD69+ and CD69– cells by flow cytometry from a representative biopsy (Supplemental Figure 4A). Indeed, 89.1% of nasal CD69+CD8+ T cells expressed CD103 and CD49a, confirming that these were Trm cells (Figure 5B) (46). The markers CD5, CD38, HLA-DR, CCR6, CD127, CCR7, and CD11c were expressed in cluster-specific patterns and at varying intensities among the significant clusters. This suggests that clusters of cells with varying degrees of activation and memory types were enriched in carriage– subjects. One cluster expressed only low levels of CD8 (cluster 10 of CD8dim T cells, 2.0-fold higher, P = 0.016), which could reflect cytotoxic effector memory cells (47). We then stimulated nasal biopsy cells and PBMCs overnight with PMA and ionomycin to assess the functional capacity of nasal CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C). Among nasal CD8+ T cells, 94.8% produced tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) and/or IFN-γ following stimulation, compared with 36% of blood CD8+ T cells, demonstrating that nasal CD8+ T cells are highly functional.

Figure 5 Increased MAIT cell responses associate with protection from carriage. (A) Heatmap showing the expression of 37 markers for each of the 4 CD8+ clusters that were significantly different between carriers and noncarriers. Nonsignificant CD8+ T clusters are not shown. Below the heatmap, the abundance for each of the significantly higher clusters normalized to stromal cells is expressed on a log 10 scale for carriage– (blue) and carriage+ (red) subjects. Box plots depicting median and interquartile ranges, with whiskers extending to 1.5× interquartile range or maximum value, and individual subjects are depicted. (B) Representative flow cytometry contour plot of CD69+CD8+ and CD69–CD8+ T cells, showing CD103 and CD49a tissue-resident marker expression on nasal biopsy cells (n = 4). (C) Representative flow cytometry contour plot of unstimulated nasal biopsy cells, and nasal biopsy cells and PBMCs stimulated overnight with PMA and ionomycin (PI) to assess functional capacity (n = 4). (D) TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-17A production by CD8+ MAIT cells (CD161+TCRvα7.2+) after 3-day in vitro stimulation with heat-inactivated pneumococcus (HI-Spn) or left unstimulated for carriage– (blue, n = 14) and carriage+ (red, n = 8) subjects in PBMCs collected at baseline. Box plots and individual subjects, connected by dashed lines, are shown. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Wilcoxon’s test. (E) Correlations between the difference in cytokine production (total of TNF-α and IFN-γ) by MAIT cells in vitro stimulated with HI-Spn or left unstimulated against CD161+CD8+ T cell clusters measured by CyTOF (n = 20). Color and size of symbols reflect Spearman’s rho value. *P < 0.05 by Spearman’s test.

Baseline circulating MAIT functionality associates with resistance to pneumococcal carriage. Three of the 4 significant clusters expressed CD161, a marker for mucosa-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells, and we therefore tested the hypothesis that MAIT cell responses against Spn were associated with protection against carriage. PBMCs collected prior to pneumococcal challenge were stimulated in vitro with heat-inactivated Spn and activation (CD69) and cytokine production (TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-17A) were assessed (Supplemental Figure 4B). MAIT cells of both carriage– and carriage+ groups upregulated CD69 after a 3-day culture with heat-inactivated Spn (Supplemental Figure 4C). However, only MAIT cells from carriage– subjects produced increased levels of TNF-α and IFN-γ, but not IL-17A, upon restimulation in vitro with heat-inactivated Spn (Figure 5D). Conversely, MAIT cells from carriage+ subjects did not produce increased levels of any cytokine upon stimulation. This was specific to MAIT cells, as conventional CD8+ T cells responded by producing small amounts of IFN-γ and no TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 4D). The baseline responses of MAIT cells in blood upon restimulation showed a positive correlation with numbers of nasal cells 10 days after pneumococcal challenge in CyTOF CD161+CD8+ T cell cluster 9, which was significantly higher in the carriage– group (r = 0.54, P = 0.02, Figure 5E).

To assess the kinetics of nasal MAIT cells, we collected nasal curettes before and at 2 and 6 days after inoculation in an independent cohort and analyzed total MAIT cells by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 5). Total MAIT cell numbers were similar between carriage– and carriage+ groups at all time points, as observed by CyTOF on day 10. Due to the low numbers of cells that can be obtained using minimally invasive curettage, we were not able to longitudinally measure MAIT cell subsets that were significantly associated with carriage as identified by CyTOF.

Association between baseline IgG and abundance of B and CD8+ T cell clusters. We wanted to further characterize the relationship between abundance of the clusters that were significantly different between carriage+ and carriage– groups with levels of baseline IgG against Spn to assess whether recall responses were involved. As previously reported, there was no difference between carriage+ and carriage– groups in levels of baseline IgG against Spn (Figure 6A) (7, 25, 27). Of the 7 clusters significantly associated with carriage status, 1 cluster (B cell cluster 9) showed a positive association between baseline IgG and cluster abundance (Figure 6B). This B cell cluster also correlated with the increased number of 6B-specific plasmablasts following colonization, which could suggest that these B cells are linked to production of Spn 6B–specific antibodies.

Figure 6 Association between baseline IgG against Spn and cluster abundance. (A) Levels of baseline IgG levels against whole-cell 6B Spn in serum are shown for carriage– (blue, n = 12) and carriage+ (red, n = 8) subjects. Box plots depicting median and interquartile ranges, with whiskers extending to 1.5× interquartile range or maximum value, and individual subjects, connected by dashed lines, are shown. (B) Correlation between abundance of clusters and baseline levels of IgG are shown. Individuals subjects and regression lines per group are shown, with 95% confidence intervals depicted in gray. *P = 0.03 determined by linear regression model including carriage status and log-transformed baseline IgG levels.

Nasal monocytes show limited differentiation into macrophages. Monocytes have been previously associated with the clearance of Spn carriage (16, 23); however, these cells have not been previously phenotyped in detail in the human nasopharynx. Of the 25 clusters defined in the myeloid lineage, 15 expressed CD14 (Supplemental Figure 6). Of these, only 2 also expressed CD16. Four CD14+ clusters expressed the macrophage markers CD163 and CD206 and an additional 3 clusters expressed CD206 but not CD163 (48). However, alveolar monocytes can express CD206, suggesting this is not a definitive indication of differentiation (49). The activation markers CD25 and CD86 were present on 5 monocyte clusters (50). Thus, monocytes/macrophages in the nose mainly consisted of classical monocytes with limited differentiation into macrophages.

Characterization of nasal CD4+ memory T cells. CD4+ T memory cells, in particular Th17 cells, were previously found to be critical for Spn immunity in mouse models of nasal colonization (15, 16). Of all cells in the CD4+ T cell lineage, 89.6% expressed the memory marker CD45RO. Of these, 60.3% expressed CD161, a marker that has been proposed to identify Th17 cells (51, 52). Another 4.6% of memory cells were defined by expression of high levels of CD25, a marker for regulatory T cells. We defined 23 clusters of CD161–CD4+ T memory cells, 21 clusters of CD161+CD4+ T memory cells, and 9 clusters of CD25hiCD4+ T memory cells (Supplemental Figure 7). All CD4+ T memory cell clusters expressed a combination of the markers CD7, CD127, HLA-DR, CD38, and CD69, demonstrating a wide range in activation and differentiation status (46). The CD25hiCD4+ T memory cells likely were regulatory T cells, as they were predominantly negative for CD127 and 2 of these clusters expressed cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) and CD27 (53). CD161 was not restricted to Th17 cells, as among CD161+CD4+ T memory cells, 2 clusters also expressed CD8 and were thus double-positive T cells (54). In addition, 2 clusters expressed CD25 without CD127 expression, indicating regulatory T cells, and 1 cluster expressed chemoattractant receptor–homologous molecule expressed on Th2 cells (CRTH2), a marker of Th2 cells (55).

Cellular distribution through the nasal mucosa. We then performed immunohistochemistry on a biopsy from a challenged but carriage– subject to further understand the distribution of these cells through the mucosal tissue (Figure 7). CD4+ T cells were found predominantly in the subepithelial layer (Figure 7, C and D), while CD8+ and CD161+ cells were also found at the epithelial layer (Figure 7, E and F). Similarly to CD4+ T cells, B cells (defined by CD20) were mostly observed in the subepithelium, while myeloid cells (CD68) could be seen at both the epithelial and subepithelial layer (Figure 7, G and H). Neutrophils were found abundantly at the epithelial surface but also in the subepithelium (Figure 7, I and J).