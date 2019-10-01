Crystal deposition triggers tubule dilation that accelerates cystogenesis in polycystic kidney disease

Chronic CaOx crystal deposition leads to tubule dilation and activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways. To examine whether CaOx crystal deposition may lead to activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways, we used a well-established mouse model of chronic CaOx nephrolithiasis. Animals deficient in the renal sodium-phosphate cotransporter (NPT2a) are calciuric and form renal CaOx crystal deposits when treated with either hydroxyproline or glyoxylate as metabolic precursors of oxalate (30). Treated animals exhibited numerous luminal CaOx crystal deposits visible by polarized light microscopy after 28 days, and tubule diameter dilation was apparent throughout the parenchyma (Figure 1A). Analysis with segment-specific markers revealed that proximal tubules (FITC-labeled lotus tetragonolobus lectin [LTL]), connecting tubules (calbindin 1 [CALB1]), collecting ducts (rhodamine-labeled dolichos biflorus agglutinin [DBA]), and the thick ascending limb (TAL and THP) all showed dilation (Figure 1, B and C). Quantification of these segments revealed that all segments analyzed were significantly dilated (Figure 1C) and had a significant decrease in cell height (Figure 1D). Strikingly, dilated tubules were strongly positive for phosphorylated S6 (p-S6), a downstream effector of the mTOR signaling pathway, indicating that mTOR was activated in these cells (Figure 1E). In contrast, adjacent nondilated tubules did not show mTOR activation (Figure 1E). Likewise, dilated tubules were also strongly positive for active, nuclear tyrosine–phosphorylated STAT3 (Figure 1E). Both mTOR and STAT3 have been found to be activated in cyst-lining cells in human ADPKD and various rodent models and are drivers of renal cyst growth (31–34). For comparison, kidneys from the Bicc1bpk (BPK) mouse model of PKD were analyzed side by side and showed a similar degree of mTOR and STAT3 activation (Figure 1E). Dilated tubules also frequently contained Ki67+ cells (Figure 1, F and G), indicating that chronic nephrolithiasis causes cell-cycle entry.

Figure 1 Chronic CaOx crystal deposition leads to tubule dilation and activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways. (A) H&E-stained sections of kidneys from glyoxylate-treated NPT2a–/– mice imaged by polarizing light microscopy. CaOx crystals appear as bright spots. Scale bar = 1 mm. (B) Kidney sections from NPT2a–/– mice treated with glyoxylate or hydroxyproline were stained with LTL, DBA, CALB1, and THP. (C) Quantification of tubule and lumen diameters from animals in B. (D) Quantification of cell heights from animals in B. TAL, thick ascending limb of Henle. (E) Immunofluorescence microscopy to detect mTOR activity: p-S6 (Ser235/236) and p-STAT3 (Tyr705). A BPK mouse was used as a positive control. (F) Immunostaining for the cell-cycle marker Ki67. (G) Quantification of Ki67+ cells as a percentage of the total number of DAPI-stained nuclei per field analyzed. Control n = 3, n = 3 for glyoxylate, and n = 2 for hydroxyproline. **P < 0.01 and ψP < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars represent the SD. Scale bars: 50 μm. Ctrl, control; Gly, glyoxylate; OH-Pro, hydroxyproline.

Rapid activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways and tubule dilation in response to acute CaOx crystal deposition. To test whether tubule dilation and activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways are slow or fast responses to CaOx crystal deposition, WT mice received acute treatment with a single i.p. injection of sodium oxalate (NaOx) and were analyzed at different time points thereafter.

For unknown reasons, mice are relatively resistant to the formation of renal CaOx deposits (30, 35). A high dose of NaOx (0.7 mg/kg) was initially used to induce acute, severe nephrolithiasis in the mice, which led to rapid, abundant crystal deposition that appeared to be exclusively luminal (Figure 2, A and B). This coincided with rapid activation of mTOR and STAT3 at 3 hours, peaking 1 day after treatment (Figure 2C). High-dose oxalate treatment led to substantial renal impairment and, frequently, death due to renal failure after several days.

Figure 2 Acute CaOx crystal deposition leads to rapid tubule dilation and activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways in WT C57/BL6 mice. (A) H&E-stained kidney sections 1 day after administration of 0.7 mg/kg NaOx, visualized by normal and polarized light microscopy. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) High-magnification images from A, using polarized light. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Immunoblot of total kidney lysates for p-S6 (Ser235/236), p-STAT3 (Tyr705), and total proteins 3 hours (n = 4) and 1 day (n = 9) after 0.7 mg/kg NaOx treatment. Immunoblots are representative of 2 experiments. (D) Polarized light micrographs of kidney sections from mice treated with 0.3 mg/kg NaOX, 6 hours (n = 4), 1 day (n = 12), 3 days (n = 8), and 7 days (n = 13) after treatment. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×2 (inset). (E) Immunofluorescence staining of p-S6 (Ser235/236) and p-STAT3 (Tyr705) in mice treated with 0.3 mg/kg NaOx. Images of animals treated with 0.3 mg/kg NaOx are representative of 5 experiments. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To induce moderate, reversible crystal deposition, we next administered a low dose of NaOx (0.3 mg/kg), which resulted in CaOx crystal deposition as early as 6 hours after injection, peaking at 24 hours, with excretion of most crystals by day 3 (Figure 2D). Abundant CaOx crystals were detectable in urine from 6 hours until 3 days after injection (data not shown). We observed tubule dilation as early as 1 day after treatment, peaking at 3 days (Figure 2D). By 7 days after injection, all CaOx crystals were eliminated, and tubule diameters returned to normal (Figure 2D). At all the time points at which CaOx crystals were visible, the crystals were found nearly exclusively in tubule lumens, suggesting that the bulk of crystals were excreted in the urine via the luminal space (Figure 2D). Dilated tubules showed activation of mTOR and STAT3 as early as 1 day after NaOx administration, indicating that this was an early event coinciding with the process of tubule dilation (Figure 2E). Mice survived this low-dose oxalate treatment and appeared to completely recover. However, some animals failed to form renal CaOx crystals, which was consistent with the known resistance of mice to CaOx nephrolithiasis.

In order to quantify responses more accurately, we next investigated the response to moderate, reversible CaOx crystal deposition in a more robust experimental system. Rats are commonly used for experimental induction of CaOx nephrolithiasis, because they are much more prone than mice are to forming CaOx crystals following oxalate administration, are more resilient after crystal deposition, and recover more consistently (36, 37). A single injection of NaOx into rats again led to rapid renal CaOx crystal deposition within 6 hours, accompanied by fast tubule dilation (Figure 3A). After 7 days, all crystals were cleared. Analysis using segment-specific markers revealed that all examined nephron segments — namely, proximal tubules, the TAL, connecting tubules, and collecting ducts — underwent dilation (Figure 3B). Quantification of outer tubule and lumen diameters revealed that both parameters increased, peaked on day 3, and largely returned to normal by day 7 (Figure 3, C–F). The tubule diameter increase was accompanied by a decrease in cell height (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Acute CaOx crystal deposition leads to rapid tubule dilation, activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways, and hypertrophy in WT rats. (A) Polarized microscopic images of H&E-stained renal sections from rats treated with 0.7 mg/kg NaOx, 6 hours (n = 5), 24 hours (n = 5), 3 days (n = 5), and 7 days (n = 3) after treatment. (B) Segment-specific immunostaining of collecting ducts (AQP2), proximal tubules (AQP1), connecting tubules (CALB1), and the TAL of Henle (THP) from the treated rats. Bottom panels show separate images in the same panel as necessary. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C–F) Lumen and tubule diameters of the indicated tubule segments. (G) Cell heights in the indicated tubule segments 6 hours after NaOx challenge. (H) Immunoblot of PKD-associated signaling pathways in kidney lysates. NT, no treatment. (I) Immunofluorescence microscopic images showing p-S6 (Ser235/236) and p-STAT3 (Tyr705) at the indicated time points after NaOx challenge. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J) Ki67 immunostaining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (K) Kidney sections costained with Ki67 and p–histone H3 (Ser10) and quantification of positive cells as a percentage of total cells. (L) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells as a percentage of total cells. (M) IHC for the macrophage marker CD68 in untreated WT rats (Control) and WT rats treated with NaOx at the indicated time points after NaOx administration. Cy/+ rat kidney was stained for comparison. Arrows point to CD68+ macrophages. Scale bar: 50 μm. Box-and-whisker plots represent 90% of the values, with the median displayed as a line in between the second and third quartiles and the mean shown with intersecting bars. All panels are representative of 3 experiments. Error bars represent the SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ψP < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test .

mTOR and SRC/STAT3 signaling was activated in dilated tubules 6 hours after injection and peaked on day 3 (Figure 3, H and I). Ki67 staining revealed that affected tubule cells entered the cell cycle as early as 6 hours after oxalate administration and peaked on day 3 (Figure 3, J and K). However, very few cells stained positive for the G 2 /M marker p–histone H3 (Ser10) (38), indicating that most cells that entered the cell cycle did not proliferate but appeared to be arrested in G 1 (Figure 3K), which is the hallmark of hypertrophy (39). We observed a nonsignificant increase in the number of apoptotic tubule cells (Figure 3L), indicating that this level of crystal burden does not cause extensive cell death.

We next investigated whether macrophages may be associated with tubule dilation. Macrophages are known to infiltrate cystic kidneys in a process involving monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 (Mcp1), reside in the pericystic interstitium, and promote cyst growth (40, 41). Macrophages are also known to be attracted to sites of crystal deposition, which may also involve Mcp1 (12), and to promote fibrosis in CaOx nephrocalcinosis (42). In our study, the appearance of CD68+ macrophages coincided with tubule dilation (Figure 3M). Beginning 6 hours after oxalate treatment, increasing numbers of macrophages could be seen in the cortex and surrounding dilated tubules. After 7 days, as crystals had been excreted and most tubule diameters had returned to normal, the number of macrophages decreased but remained elevated. These results suggest that macrophages are rapidly recruited after CaOx challenge and may play a role in promoting tubule dilation.

Altogether, these results indicate that rats respond to renal CaOx crystal deposition by rapid recruitment of macrophages, with both mice and rats responding with activation of mTOR and STAT3 signaling in tubule cells, dilation of tubule diameters throughout the nephron via hypertrophy, and clearance of crystals via the luminal space for urinary excretion.

mTOR inhibition blunts tubule dilation and impairs crystal excretion. To investigate whether mTOR activation is necessary for tubule dilation in response to lodged CaOx crystals, rats were treated with rapamycin to inhibit mTOR, followed by acute oxalate challenge. As anticipated, we found that rapamycin treatment prevented mTOR activation (Figure 4, A and B). mTOR inhibition did not prevent the activation of SRC or STAT3 (Figure 4, A and B), indicating that these pathways are not downstream of mTOR. Rapamycin treatment greatly diminished, but did not fully suppress, cell-cycle entry as measured by Ki67 (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128503DS1). Remarkably, mTOR inhibition blunted the extent of tubule dilation after oxalate challenge (Figure 4D). Eventually, all examined tubule segments were able to dilate in rapamycin-treated animals, but to a diminished degree (Figure 4E), suggesting that mTOR activity is at least partially required for tubule dilation.

Figure 4 mTOR inhibition blunts tubule dilation and hypertrophy after NaOx challenge and disrupts efficient CaOx crystal excretion. (A) Immunoblots of kidney lysates. (B) Immunostaining 6 hours after treatment with NaOx, with or without rapamycin pretreatment. (C) Quantification of Ki67+ cells as a percentage of total cells. (D) Images showing immunostaining for the segment-specific markers AQP1 and AQP2. (E) Quantification of tubular and lumen diameters with rapamycin (+R). (F) Inverted polarized light micrographs of whole kidneys 6 hours or 3 days after NaOx treatment. (G) High-magnification polarized light micrographs showing oxalate crystals in renal cortex and the CMB 6 hours following NaOx treatment, with or without rapamycin pretreatment. (H) Pizzolato staining together with segment-specific markers in rapamycin-treated rats. Arrowheads point to crystals. CD, collecting duct; PT, proximal tubule. (I) Quantification of intrarenal location of deposited CaOx crystals 6 hours and 3 days after NaOx treatment, with and without rapamycin. (J) Quantification of the size distribution of CaOx crystals and aggregates in rats treated with NaOx, with or without rapamycin. NaOx-treated animals after 6 hours (n = 5), 1 day (n = 5), 3 days (n = 5), and 7 days (n = 3). NaOx- plus rapamycin-treated animals after 6 hours (n = 5), 1 day (n = 5), 3 days (n = 5), and 7 days (n = 2). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×3 (insets in G). Error bars represent the SD. All data are representative of 3 experiments for NaOx-treated animals. Box-and-whisker plots represent 90% of the values, with the median displayed as a line in between the second and third quartiles and the mean with intersecting bars. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ψP < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

mTOR inhibition led to a striking accumulation of large aggregates of CaOx crystals in tubules located in a distinct band at the corticomedullary boundary (CMB) (Figure 4, F–H). Immunostaining with segment-specific markers demonstrated that these clusters of CaOx crystals primarily accumulated in the lumens of the thin descending limb of Henle and the preceding segment of the proximal tubule (Figure 4H). Crystal aggregates were still prominently observed at this border in rapamycin-treated animals 3 days after treatment (Figure 4, F and I). During this course, crystals were markedly depleted in the renal cortex in rapamycin-treated animals compared with that seen in control animals (Figure 4, F and I). These results suggest that mTOR inhibition leads to inhibition of tubule dilation, creating a “bottleneck” at the point of the nephron that naturally has the smallest lumen diameter, namely the thin descending limb of Henle. This led to accumulation of CaOx crystals at this location, which in turn prevented the efficient transport of crystals back toward the distal convoluted tubule and the collecting ducts in the renal cortex (Figure 4J). Altogether, these findings suggest that tubule dilation is a purposeful response to lodged renal crystals, that PKD-related signaling pathways are involved in this process, and that inhibition of this system leads to inefficient clearance of crystals. To our knowledge, this mechanism of crystal clearance has not been previously identified.

CaOx crystal burden leads to increased disease severity in the Han:SPRD rat model of PKD. We hypothesized that renal crystal deposition may accelerate PKD progression. To investigate this possibility, we chose the well-characterized Han:SPRD (Anks6Cy or Cy/+) rat model of PKD (24), because (a) as a rat model, these animals are more susceptible to CaOx nephrolithiasis than are mice; (b) this is a slowly progressive model allowing for the possibility that disease progression could be accelerated; and (c) heterozygous (Cy/+) male animals in this model exhibit more severe disease progression than do female Cy/+ animals, which would be consistent with the known propensity of male rats to be more susceptible to renal CaOx crystal deposition than female rats. We chose to investigate the early stage of PKD progression in this model (postnatal weeks 3–8), as this stage represents the main period of cystogenesis during which renal function is not yet significantly affected (24).

Animals from 3 to 8 weeks of age were treated with 0.75% ethylene glycol in the drinking water (Figure 5A) for exposure to a chronic burden of CaOx crystals. Ethylene glycol is metabolized to oxalate, leading to hyperoxaluria, and this treatment has previously been shown to lead to CaOx nephrolithiasis in male, but not female, rats (14, 43, 44). The renal effects of ethylene glycol treatment have been shown to be due to the accumulation of CaOx crystals, whereas other metabolic intermediates are not toxic to kidney cells at relevant concentrations (45). Numerous CaOx crystals were readily detectable in lumens of cysts and dilated tubules in male, but not female, Cy/+ rats (Figure 5B). Remarkably, treated male Cy/+ rats had more severe renal cystic disease than did the untreated animals (Figure 5B). In contrast, disease progression was unaffected by ethylene glycol treatment in female Cy/+ rats. The 2-kidney/BW ratio (Figure 5C) and renal cystic area (Figure 5D) were both significantly increased in ethylene glycol–treated male Cy/+ rats versus controls. We also observed a significant increase in cyst numbers (Figure 5E), but not average cyst size (Figure 5F), suggesting that the increased disease severity was largely due to an increase in cystogenesis.

Figure 5 Chronic CaOx crystal deposition leads to increased cystogenesis and disease progression in the Han:SPRD rat model. (A) Timeline of treatment. Han:SPRD rats were given 0.75% ethylene glycol in their drinking water from 3 weeks of age until 8 weeks of age. (B) Bright-field and polarized light microscopic images of H&E-stained kidney sections. Scale bar: 2 mm. (C) Two-kidney/BW (2KD/BW) ratios. (D) Renal cystic index. (E) Cyst numbers in kidney sections per animal. (F) Cyst sizes measured by surface area in H&E-stained sections. (G) Immunostaining for the segment-specific markers AQP1 and AQP2. Scale bars: 50 μm and 100 μm. (H) Quantification of Pizzolato-stained tissue in I of WT and Han:SPRD rats treated with or without citrate. P values in H were determined by Mann-Whitney U test. (I) Pizzolato stained sections from untreated and citrate-treated male, Cy/+ Han:SPRD rats. Animals treated for this experiment: n = 9 WT and n = 9 Cy/+ male rats, 6 WT females, n = 7 Cy/+ females. Untreated animals: n = 4 WT male rats, n = 5 Cy/+ rats, n = 5 WT females, and n = 5 Cy/+ females. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm. Images of ethylene glycol–treated rats are representative of 4 experiments and 3 experiments for the citrate-treated rats. Error bars represent the SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Cysts are known to arise from the proximal tubule in Cy/+ rats (24). Immunostaining with segment-specific markers revealed that essentially all cysts were of proximal tubule origin in both ethylene glycol–treated and untreated male Cy/+ rats (Figure 5G). This indicates that CaOx crystal deposition leads to increased cystogenesis only in the tubule segment that is predisposed to cyst formation in this model.

Since female Cy/+ rats were exposed to the same ethylene glycol regimen as male Cy/+ rats but were resistant to renal CaOx crystal deposition and exhibited no altered cystic disease progression, we concluded that the effect of ethylene glycol treatment on male Cy/+ rats was not due to any chemical action of ethylene glycol or oxalate, per se, but rather to the physical interaction of CaOx crystals with the renal epithelium. Altogether, these results suggest that renal crystal burden can exacerbate cystogenesis, leading to overall acceleration of PKD progression.

Citrate treatment reduces CaOx crystal burden in the Han:SPRD rat model of PKD. Previously, Tanner et al. demonstrated that treatment of Cy/+ rats with citrate leads to significant inhibition of disease progression (27–29). A mechanism for this beneficial effect could not be identified at the time, and this work never led to clinical trials. Given its ability to chelate Ca2+, citrate is a major inhibitor of CaOx precipitation in renal tubules and is used clinically to prevent recurring nephrolithiasis. We hypothesized that the previously observed beneficial effect of citrate therapy in the Cy/+ rat model may involve the prevention of normally occurring tubular Ca crystals. To test this, we treated Cy/+ rats with citrate-supplemented drinking water as previously described (29) for 7 days and compared them with untreated animals. Very few Ca crystals were detectable in WT rats, but the male Cy/+ rats had a significantly elevated crystal burden (Figure 5H). Female Cy/+ rats showed only a marginal increase in Ca crystals compared with WT rats. Importantly, citrate treatment led to a significant reduction of Ca crystal burden in male Cy/+ rats, reaching the baseline levels observed in WT animals (Figure 5, H and I). These results suggest that the previously observed amelioration of PKD progression by citrate therapy may be due to a reduction in renal crystal burden and consequent suppression of cystogenesis.

A high-phosphate diet leads to CaP crystal deposition and increased disease progression in the PCK rat model. Next, we investigated whether the observed effect of renal crystal deposition on PKD progression is specific to CaOx crystals or may also be caused by crystals of a different chemical composition, and perhaps at a different location within the tubular/collecting duct system. We investigated the PCK rat model, an orthologous model of autosomal-recessive PKD caused by a mutation in the Pkhd1 gene (46). In addition to liver cysts, PCK rats develop renal cysts predominantly of collecting duct origin that exhibit increased mTOR (47, 48), SRC (49), and STAT3 (50) activity.

In contrast to CaOx nephrolithiasis, which affects male humans and rats more severely than female humans and rats, the opposite is true for CaP nephrolithiasis (23, 51). Intake of phosphate varies widely among individuals and may affect the risk of CaP nephrolithiasis (52, 53). To determine whether increased dietary phosphate may affect PKD disease progression, male and female PCK rats were fed identical artificial diets except for the phosphorus content (control diet, 0.6% P; low-phosphate diet [LPD], 0.2% P; HPD, 1.2% P) between 3 and 10 weeks of age. A LPD caused growth retardation compared with the control diet but did not change cyst area or fibrosis (data not shown). A HPD led to a marked increase in CaP crystal deposits in tubule lumens along the corticomedullary junction, and this occurred to a larger extent in female animals than in male animals (Figure 6, A and E). The location of CaP crystal deposition at the corticomedullary junction and spreading to involve the medulla are consistent with previous findings (23). Immunostaining for segment-specific markers revealed that CaP deposits occurred primarily in aquaporin 1+ (AQP1+) tubules at the transition between proximal tubules and the thin descending limb of Henle (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 HPD induces renal tubular CaP deposition and accelerates disease progression in the PCK rat model. Male and female PCK rats were given a control diet containing 0.6% P or a HPD containing 1.2% P between 3 and 10 weeks of age. (A) Von Kossa staining showing CaP deposition (black). Scale bars: 45 mm and 400 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence microscopic images for detection of AQP1 and AQP2. Controls were cystic rats treated with 0.6% P. (C) Overlay of von Kossa stain (black) with AQP1 and AQP2 immunostaining of CaP deposits, which are seen primarily near the transition between proximal tubules and the descending limb of Henle (arrowheads). Images are from HPD-treated cystic rats. (D) Immunofluorescence staining for p-S6 (Ser235/236) in tissue from PCK rats on a HPD. (E) Quantification of CaP deposition. (F) Two-kidney/BW ratios. (G) Kidney cyst scores. (H) BUN levels for PCK rats on a HPD. n = 10 each male and female WT and cystic rats. Error bars represent the SD. Data for E–H are from Supplemental Table 1. Scale bars: 100 μm (B) and 50 μm (C and D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ψP < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test.

Strikingly, we observed that a HPD led to a worse progression of PKD to a larger extent in female than in male animals. Two-kidney/BW ratios (Figure 6F) and cyst scores (Figure 6G) were significantly increased in both male and female rats on a HPD compared with controls (see also Supplemental Table 1), and cysts were generally positive for p-S6 (Figure 6D). Increased serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels in female PCK rats in the HPD group indicated impairment of renal function (Figure 6H). In addition to an increase in AQP2+ collecting duct–derived cysts, a HPD also led to the emergence of AQP1+ proximal tubule–derived cysts (Figure 6B). We observed no effect on liver cystic disease (Supplemental Table 1), suggesting that the effect of a HPD is kidney specific. Altogether, these results show that a diet-induced increase in tubular CaP precipitates leads to increased cystogenesis and PKD disease progression in this model.

Tubule dilation and activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways in human primary hyperoxaluria. To validate our findings in human disease, we examined renal tissues from patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In PH1, a genetic defect leads to defective glyoxylate metabolism, causing endogenous oxalate overproduction and thus hyperoxaluria, CaOx crystal deposition, and eventually renal failure (54). Renal biopsy specimens from patients with PH1 showed CaOx crystal deposition and tubule dilation (Figure 7A). Both mTOR and STAT3 pathways were strongly activated in PH1, to a degree comparable to that seen in cysts in human ADPKD (Figure 7B). This result suggests that tubular crystal deposition leads to activation of PKD-associated signaling pathways and tubule dilation in both rodents and humans.

Figure 7 mTOR and STAT3 activation in kidneys from patients with PH1 and citrate excretion are inversely correlated with total kidney volume in patients with ADPKD. (A) H&E-stained renal sections from a normal human kidney (NHK) and from a patient with PH1, visualized by bright-field and polarized light microscopy (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Immunostaining for p-S6 (Ser235/236)and p-STAT3 (Tyr705) in PH1 kidneys versus NHK. Human ADPKD kidney tissue was stained side-by-side for comparison. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Urinary citrate excretion (24-hour) normalized to creatinine excretion correlated inversely with the log-transformed total renal volumes for ADPKD patients. (D) The correlation between 24-hour urine albumin excretion normalized to creatinine excretion and the log-transformed total renal volumes of ADPKD patients did not reach statistical significance. (E) Urinary citrate excretion (24-hour) normalized to creatinine and plotted against eGFR. The sample Pearson’s correlation coefficients are displayed for each graph. P values for C–E were determined using linear regression analysis. Hashed lines represent 95% CIs.

Urinary citrate inversely correlates with disease severity in ADPKD. Since urinary citrate is a major inhibitor of CaOx and CaP crystal formation, and low urine citrate levels are a risk factor for kidney stone formation (55), we tested whether urinary citrate levels may correlate with disease severity in ADPKD. We analyzed 24-hour urine samples from a cohort of 26 ADPKD patients with varying degrees of disease progression (total kidney volume [TKV] range: 381–2787 ml; median: 1121 ml), but without renal functional impairment or only mild renal insufficiency based on the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and serum creatinine levels. Oxalate excretion varied widely (range: 17–226 mg/d; median: 31 mg/d), presumably because of fluctuating differences in dietary oxalate intake, and did not correlate with disease progression. However, urinary citrate levels correlated inversely with more advanced renal cystic disease progression as reflected by the log-transformed TKV (Figure 7C), an FDA-approved enrichment biomarker for high-risk ADPKD patients. The urinary citrate level correlated better with TKV than did the urinary albumin excretion that was previously described as an independent predictor of TKV and renal function in patients with ADPKD (Figure 7D) (56). It has previously been shown that renal clearance and urine excretion of citrate are not significantly decreased in mild renal insufficiency for other reasons unrelated to ADPKD. Consistent with this, urine citrate excretion in our ADPKD patient cohort did not significantly correlate with eGFR (Figure 7E). These results are consistent with the hypothesis that urinary citrate may be protective in patients with ADPKD by antagonizing renal calcium crystal formation.

These data complement the outcomes of our animal studies. Together, these findings are consistent with the conclusion that renal crystal deposition triggers accelerated progression of polycystic kidney disease by activation of an inherent, renoprotective mechanism that has the purpose of facilitating the excretion of tubular crystals.