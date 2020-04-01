Capsular glycan recognition provides antibody-mediated immunity against tuberculosis

IgG responses to AM at various stages of human Mtb infection vary widely. Subject groups included mostly US immigrants from diverse TB-endemic regions who were HIV uninfected and either were asymptomatic or had symptomatic culture-confirmed active TB (Table 1). Asymptomatic subjects were categorized by tuberculin skin test (TST) results into TST– (n = 36) and TST+ (n = 38). A second diagnostic test, the whole-blood IFN-γ release assay (IGRA), was performed when the initial test (TST) was positive, and a subject was considered Mtb infected if both tests were positive (36). Nevertheless, a TST+IGRA– subject could have still been infected if the risk of remote Mtb exposure was high, such as in immigrants from TB-endemic regions (36). Therefore, rather than categorizing subjects into LTBI and non-LTBI, we classified TST+ subjects as TST+IGRA– (n = 24) and TST+IGRA+ (n = 14). Patients with TB (n = 23) had either localized pulmonary or disseminated culture-confirmed TB (Table 1).

Table 1 Demographics and clinical variables of study groups

Regardless of the stage of Mtb infection, serum IgG reactivity to native AM varied broadly in all groups (Figure 1). Patients with TB had significantly higher IgG reactivity to AM compared with asymptomatic subjects who were either TST– or TST+IGRA+ (Figure 1A). For IgG subclass responses, focusing on comparing the 2 groups TB versus TST+IGRA+, this included significantly higher anti-AM IgG1 and IgG3 titers but only a trend (P = 0.08) for higher IgG2 titers in the TB group (Figure 1, B–D). Anti-AM IgG1 and IgG2 were the 2 major subclasses elevated in all groups, whereas IgG3 levels were lower and IgG4 was rarely detected (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128459DS1). Interestingly, the anti-AM IgG2/IgG1 subclass ratio was significantly higher in TST+IGRA+ subjects (median 1.3, IQR 0.8–2.1) compared with TB (median 0.6, IQR 0.3–1.2; P = 0.01). Among TB patients, those with localized pulmonary disease had a trend for higher anti-AM IgG titers compared with those with disseminated disease (P = 0.07; Figure 2A). Although the IgG1 titers between these 2 forms of disease were not significantly different (Figure 2B), anti-AM IgG2 titers were significantly higher in localized pulmonary compared with disseminated TB (Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Wide range of IgG responses to Mtb (H37Rv) capsular AM at various stages of human Mtb infection. Comparison of anti-AM IgG (A) and IgG subclasses 1–3 (B–D) between sera (1:50) from asymptomatic subjects: TST– (n = 36), TST+IGRA– (n = 24), TST+IGRA+ (n = 14), and symptomatic TB patients (n = 23). Dashed lines represent Kruskal-Wallis test. Solid lines represent Mann-Whitney U test. Two-group comparisons for IgG subclasses contrast TST+IGRA+ versus TB. Lines and error bars represent medians with interquartile ranges (IQRs). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. TB, active tuberculosis.

Figure 2 Patients with disseminated TB have significantly lower IgG2 reactivity to Mtb capsular AM. Comparison of IgG (A) and IgG subclass (B and C) responses to capsular AM (H37Rv) between TB patients with localized pulmonary (n = 12) and those with disseminated disease (n = 11). Sera were tested at 1:50 dilutions. Mann-Whitney U test. Lines and error bars represent medians with IQRs.

Human polyclonal IgG has a high level of cross-reactivity to capsular AM from strains of the Mtb complex group. To further assess whether human polyclonal IgG reactivity to AM cross-reacted between Mtb strains or BCG, we isolated capsular AM from 3 Mtb laboratory strains (H37Rv, the avirulent H37Ra, and Erdman), a clinical strain (CDC1551), and a BCG vaccine strain (Pasteur). We observed high and significant correlations between reactivity to capsular AM isolated from H37Rv and reactivity to that isolated from the other strains, regardless of subject group with or without evidence of Mtb infection (r = 0.74–0.98, P < 0.01–0.0001; Supplemental Figure 2). These findings were consistent with equally strong correlations seen in our prior study comparing anti-AM IgG, derived from newly BCG-vaccinated adults, with capsular AM isolated from BCG (Pasteur) versus Mtb (H37Rv and H37Ra) (16).

Anti-AM IgG has opsonophagocytic activity in controlled but not in uncontrolled Mtb infection. As previously shown by us and others, the increase in serum anti-AM IgG titer after BCG vaccination correlated significantly with enhanced BCG phagocytosis in human macrophages coincubated with the corresponding sera (15, 16). To validate this association for Mtb with biologically independent samples from humans with or without Mtb infection, and then to show the key role of targeting AM in Ab-mediated immunity against TB, we first tested whether coincubation of heat-inactivated sera with moderate to high anti-AM IgG titers (OD > 0.4) enhanced Mtb phagocytosis by human macrophages. We focused on assessing macrophage functions in the presence and absence of antigen-specific IgG because these innate immune cells are the main host site for Mtb infection, persistence, and growth (37, 38). In both Mtb infection groups (TST+IGRA+ and TB), anti-AM IgG titers correlated significantly with Mtb phagocytosis by THP-1–derived human macrophages (P = 0.015 for TST+IGRA+ and P = 0.001 for TB; Figure 3, A and D). When analyzing subclass responses, we found that in the TB group both anti-AM IgG1 and IgG2 correlated significantly with Mtb phagocytosis; in the TST+IGRA+ group this correlation was only seen for IgG2 (Figure 3, B, C, E, and F). However, no association was observed with anti-AM IgG in the Mtb-uninfected groups (r = 0.09, P = 0.77, among 14 TST– subjects; and r = 0.37, P = 0.16, among 16 TST+IGRA– subjects). We therefore focused our functional evaluations on the 2 Mtb infection groups TST+IGRA+ and TB. However, a few BCG-vaccinated TST– subjects (2/36) and BCG-vaccinated TST+IGRA– subjects (2/24) had exceptionally high anti-AM IgG titer (OD > 2; Figure 1). One of the 2 TST– subjects had sufficient serum quantity available and was therefore included in our mycobacterial growth inhibition assay. Because both of the high-titer TST+IGRA– subjects were immigrants from India and had a history of potential Mtb exposure and sufficient serum available, they were included in all of our functional studies.

Figure 3 Significant correlation between Mtb phagocytosis and anti-AM IgG and subclass responses in subjects with Mtb infection. Correlations of anti-AM IgG and subclass reactivity and Mtb (H37Ra; MOI 20) phagocytosis by THP-1–derived human macrophages incubated with heat-inactivated sera (10%) from asymptomatic TST+IGRA+ subjects, n = 10 (A–C), and TB patients, n = 19 (D–F). Tested sera (1:50) had moderate to high anti-AM IgG titers (OD > 0.4 for TST+IGRA+ subjects, and OD > 0.5 for TB patients). Representative data from 2 experiments. Spearman’s rank correlation.

To show the causal role of anti-AM IgG in the enhancement of Mtb phagocytosis and other functions, we next depleted sera for anti-AM Abs and reevaluated their effects on human macrophages. Using initially the sera with the highest anti-AM IgG titers from 4 asymptomatic subjects (2 TST+IGRA+ and 2 TST+IGRA–), we first demonstrated that depletion of antigen-specific Abs via AM-coupled Dynabeads substantially reduced the IgG reactivity to Mtb capsular AM, measured by ELISA (Figure 4A). We further show IgG binding of all 4 high-titer sera to the surface of Mtb (grown without detergent to preserve the capsule) with remarkable reduction of such binding after anti-AM Ab depletion, thereby demonstrating that Mtb surface–binding serum IgG reacted strongly with capsular AM of whole bacteria (Figure 4B). Consistent with this finding is the observation that Mtb phagocytosis by human macrophages (derived from THP-1 cells) was proportionally reduced when the cells were coincubated with anti-AM Ab–depleted compared with nondepleted sera (Figure 4C). These data demonstrate that the opsonophagocytic activity was due to Abs against AM.

Figure 4 Mtb phagocytosis is anti-AM Ab mediated in TST+IGRA– and TST+IGRA+ subjects but not those with TB. (A) Effects of anti-AM IgG titers from 2 TST+IGRA+ (L) and 2 TST+IGRA– (T) high-titer subjects before (+) and after (–) anti-AM Ab depletion. Columns represent mean of duplicates (circles). Notably, the depletion of the highest-titer serum (T2, a TST+IGRA– subject) remained incomplete despite several depletion rounds. Sera were tested at 1:100 dilution. (B) IF microscopy of Mtb (H37Rv) with intact capsule showing reduced IgG binding with anti-AM Ab–depleted sera compared with nondepleted sera. The brightness and contrast of the images were adjusted with the same settings using ImageJ (NIH). (C) Decreases in THP-1 phagocytosis of Mtb opsonized with nondepleted versus anti-AM Ab–depleted heat-inactivated sera (10%). Columns and error bars represent mean and SD of triplicates (circles). (D and E) Reduction of Mtb phagocytosis in relation to anti-AM IgG titer depletion for TST+IGRA+ and TB sera. Sera were selected based on moderate to high anti-AM IgG titers (OD > 0.4 for TST+IGRA+ subjects, and OD > 0.5 for TB patients) and sufficient serum volume available to be able to assess the effects of reducing anti-AM Abs (TST+IGRA+ n = 10, TB n = 13). Spearman’s rank correlation. Duplicate or triplicate values are shown as circles. Results of assays repeated on separate days correlated highly and significantly (r > 0.8, P < 0.0001).

We then performed antigen-specific Ab depletion studies on all sera with moderate to high anti-AM IgG titers from Mtb-infected subjects from whom we had sufficient sample available (10 TST+IGRA+ and 13 TB sera). We assured a selective reduction of IgG reactivity to AM by demonstrating preservation of IgG reactivity to other Mtb surface or culture filtrate antigens such as the proteins GroEL2 and CFP10, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3). We then correlated the reduction of anti-AM IgG titer with functional changes in Mtb phagocytosis for the 2 phenotypically distinct groups with either controlled (TST+IGRA+) or uncontrolled Mtb infection (TB). Reduction in the anti-AM IgG titer correlated significantly with reduction in Mtb phagocytosis only for sera from TST+IGRA+ subjects (P = 0.003; Figure 4D), not for sera from TB subjects (P = 0.29; Figure 4E), thereby demonstrating distinct functions of anti-AM IgG derived from TST+IGRA+ compared with TB subjects.

Although slightly less effective than using AM-coupled beads, we achieved a similar anti-AM IgG reduction by incubating sera with Mtb bacteria with an intact capsule (H37Rv grown without detergent; Figure 5A). The corresponding reduction in Mtb phagocytosis by THP-1 cells coincubated with sera depleted for Abs by this method was, although considerable in comparison with nondepleted sera, not quite as pronounced in all of the samples in comparison with sera depleted with AM-coupled Dynabeads (Figure 5B). It is conceivable that the observed differences in phagocytosis between depletion with whole bacteria and depletion with AM-coupled beads could be due to either incomplete depletion of anti-AM IgG, or reduction of other anti-Mtb surface Abs that influence interactions between the Mtb surface and host cell surface receptors when depleting with whole bacteria. These hypotheses warrant further investigation with various anti–Mtb surface mAbs — experiments that were beyond the scope of the current studies. To assure that our observed effects were not restricted to THP-1 cells, we validated the reduction in phagocytosis after depleting sera for Mtb surface–specific IgG with human PBMC–derived macrophages (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Coincubation of sera with Mtb with an intact capsule or AM-coupled beads reduces anti-AM IgG titers and Ab-mediated phagocytosis in THP-1 and human monocyte-derived macrophages. (A) Anti-AM IgG titers in heat-inactivated sera (1:100) before (Non) and after depletion of Abs against the Mtb surface (H37Rv, grown without detergent) or Mtb capsular AM (coupled to beads). Sera tested were from 2 TST+IGRA+ (L) and 2 TST+IGRA– (T) subjects with high anti-AM IgG titers. No significant difference in anti-AM IgG titer reduction was observed between the 2 depletion methods (P = 0.23, paired t test). (B) Comparison of Ab effects between nondepleted (Non) and anti–Mtb surface or anti-AM Ab–depleted sera (10%) on Mtb phagocytosis by THP-1 cells. (C) Reduction of Mtb phagocytosis by human monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) coincubated with sera (10%) depleted of Ab against the Mtb surface (H37Rv). Columns represent mean of duplicates (circles). Because of the limited availability of cells and the focus on comparing nondepleted with antigen-specific Ab–depleted sera, FBS was not tested in duplicates.

Although exploration of the involvement of specific Fcγ receptors (FcγRs) was not a primary objective of this study, we further assessed the reduction in Mtb phagocytosis when THP-1 cells were blocked with mAbs against FcγRs before and during coincubation with Mtb and sera from the 4 asymptomatic subjects with high anti-AM IgG titers (2 TST+IGRA+ and 2 TST+IGRA–). We observed a significant reduction when blocking FcγRI, which was even more pronounced when we blocked FcγRII (Figure 6). These data are consistent with other studies indicating that enhanced Mtb phagocytosis by human anti-Mtb Abs is FcγR mediated (17, 19).

Figure 6 Reduction of Ab effects on Mtb phagocytosis when FcγRs were blocked. Anti–human FcγR murine mAbs or isotype-matched control murine mAb (Ctrl IgG1) were added to THP-1–derived macrophages before Mtb infection (H37Ra; MOI 20) and coincubation with 10% heat-inactivated sera from 4 asymptomatic TST+IGRA+ (L) (A and B) or asymptomatic TST+IGRA– (T) subjects (C and D) with high anti-AM IgG titers. The blocking murine mAbs were anti–human CD64 (clone 10.1) against FcγRI, anti–human CD32 (clone AT10) against FcγRII, and anti–human CD16 (clone 3G8) against FcγRIII. The phagocytosis was assessed at 3 hours after infection. Columns and error bars represent mean and SD of triplicates (circles). Representative data from 2 experiments. Unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant (P ≥ 0.05).

Mtb phagocytosis is associated with IgG reactivity to 5 AM OS motifs in TST+IGRA+ subjects. The anti-AM IgG titers among subject groups were not only greatly variable, they were also tremendously heterogeneous in their binding specificity to AM OS motifs within the PS (Figure 7A). Interestingly, while the overall anti-AM IgG titers were significantly higher in the TB compared with the TST+IGRA+ group (Figure 1), TST+IGRA+ subjects recognized many AM OS motifs with the same intensity as TB subjects. Whereas there was no significant correlation for any of the 29 AM OSs in the TB group, Mtb phagocytosis was significantly associated with reactivity to 5 OSs (3, 7, 8, 9, and 49) in TST+IGRA+ (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1). In contrast to many other AM OS motifs included in our microarray (ref. 39 and Supplemental Table 1), these 5 AM OSs share a common motif of 4 Araf residues (Figure 7C, green stars) attached in the same configuration, β-(1→2), α-(1→5), α-(1→5), and further functionalized with additional mannose (green circles), inositol phosphate, or 5-thiomethyl-xylose (orange stars) residues. Notably, AM OS motifs 3, 6, and 12, whose IgG recognition correlated significantly with Ab functions in our prior studies with BCG immune sera, all have a similar core motif (ref. 16 and Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Significant correlations between IgG reactivity to specific AM OS motifs and Ab-mediated Mtb phagocytosis with TST+IGRA+ but not TB sera. (A) Heterogeneous serum IgG reactivity to AM OS in both TST+IGRA+ and TB groups. Color features represent the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) to each of the OS motifs. TST+IGRA+ subjects recognized many AM OS motifs with the same intensity as TB subjects (10% of color features in the TST+IGRA+ group and 9% of color features in the TB group exceeded the upper scale limit). Sera lined from left to right had IgG reactivity to native AM from high to low (minimum OD > 0.4). Compound S#46 is an OS motif of the mycobacterial capsular PS α-glucan, which served as a control. (B) Significant correlations between IgG reactivity to AM OS and Mtb phagocytosis were seen for 5 OSs with TST+IGRA+ (n = 10) but none of the 30 OSs with TB sera (n = 13; see also Supplemental Table 1). Spearman’s rank correlation. Red circles, TST– control serum. (C) The 5 AM OSs recognized by TST+IGRA+ sera and significantly associated with Mtb phagocytosis share a common motif of 4 Araf residues (green stars) attached in the same configuration, β-(1→2), α-(1→5), α-(1→5), and further functionalized with additional mannose (green circles), inositol phosphate, or xylose (orange stars) residues. IgG reactivity to AM OSs 3, 6, and 12 also correlated with BCG phagocytosis in our prior studies with BCG immune sera (16). OS 3 recognition is significantly associated with phagocytosis with both TST+IGRA+ and BCG sera, while significant association with the other 2 motifs (6 and 12) was only seen with BCG immune sera.

Anti-AM IgG from high-titer asymptomatic BCG-vaccinated and/or Mtb-exposed/infected subjects, but not TB patients, reduces Mtb intracellular growth. To study the effects of anti-AM Ab on mycobacterial intracellular growth, THP-1–derived macrophages were coincubated with high-titer sera in nondepleted and anti-AM Ab–depleted states. Because TST+IGRA+ subjects had significantly lower anti-AM IgG responses than TB patients, we selected only those samples that had an anti-AM IgG titer reduction above 0.5 OD when depleted with AM-coupled beads. Of the 5 samples meeting this criterion (Figure 4D), we had sufficient remaining volume available for 4. We further included the few high-titer sera from the TST+IGRA– group and the TST– group that met this criterion and for which we also had sufficient volume available for depletion and growth reduction experiments (n = 3). Because we observed substantial Mtb killing, irrespective of anti-AM Ab depletion, with sera obtained from TB patients already started for a few days on antituberculous treatment, we included only TB samples that were obtained before the treatment initiation (available for 5 pulmonary TB patients). Consistent with our observation of differences in anti-AM IgG–mediated Mtb phagocytosis between TST+IGRA+ and TB, we found that intracellular Mtb growth rates were significantly lower in macrophages coincubated with nondepleted compared with anti-AM Ab–depleted sera from TST+IGRA+, TST+IGRA–, or TST– asymptomatic subjects with high anti-AM IgG titers (Figure 8A). By contrast, high-titer nondepleted compared with anti-AM Ab–depleted sera from TB patients (before antituberculous therapy) enhanced Mtb intracellular growth (Figure 8B). Sera depleted with control (BSA-coupled) beads had no effect on Mtb intracellular growth compared with nondepleted sera (Supplemental Figure 4). When testing the nondepleted serum from the asymptomatic subject showing the highest inhibitory effects on Mtb intracellular growth, we found enhanced phagosome-lysosomal fusion in Mtb-infected macrophages (Figure 8C), consistent with results with BCG immune sera with high anti-AM IgG titers (16).

Figure 8 Protective in vitro efficacy seen with anti-AM Abs from asymptomatic individuals with BCG or Mtb exposure/infection but not with anti-AM Abs from TB patients. Effects of nondepleted versus anti-AM Ab–depleted sera on intracellular Mtb growth (H37Rv; MOI 1) in human macrophages (THP-1), indicating that anti-AM Abs from asymptomatic subjects reduce while those from TB patients enhance intracellular Mtb growth. Experiment repeated with selected sera showed the same results. Sera depleted with control (BSA-coupled) beads had no effects on Mtb intracellular growth compared with nondepleted sera (Supplemental Figure 4). (A) Differences in intracellular growth rates with sera from TST+IGRA+ (L, n = 4) and TST+IGRA– (T, n = 2) or TST– (TN, n = 1) subjects with the highest anti-AM IgG titers. Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test. (B) Differences in intracellular growth rates with sera from TB patients with high anti-AM IgG titers (n = 5; all pulmonary TB). Note that our power was limited because only 5 high-titer sera with sufficient volume were available before the start of antituberculous therapy. (C) High–anti-AM IgG serum (T1) enhanced phagolysosomal fusion in Mtb-infected THP-1 cells (MOI 5) significantly more than anti-AM Ab–depleted serum. Columns and error bars represent mean and SD of triplicates (open circles). Unpaired t test. *P < 0.05.

Passive transfer of human anti-AM–specific polyclonal IgG from high-titer asymptomatic TST+IGRA– and TST+IGRA+ subjects shows protective efficacy in Mtb-infected mice. Of the serum samples with high anti-AM IgG titers for which we were able to show protective in vitro effects against Mtb (Figure 4, A–C, and Figure 8A), we had sufficient serum volume available from 4 asymptomatic subjects (2 TST+IGRA+ and 2 TST+IGRA–) to isolate anti-AM polyclonal IgG. Notably, the 4 subjects had different levels of IgG subclass reactivity to AM. IgG1 and IgG2 were the predominant subclasses in 3 subjects, and 1 subject with TST+IGRA+ (L2) had an almost exclusive anti-AM IgG2 reactivity (Figure 9A). We first ensured that the purified anti-AM–specific polyclonal IgG (a) had higher affinity to native AM compared with the corresponding total serum IgG at the same concentration (Supplemental Figure 5A), (b) recognized AM OS compounds in a pattern similar to that seen with the anti-AM Ab–nondepleted serum (Supplemental Figure 5B), and (c) bound to the surface of Mtb with an intact capsule (Figure 9B). Whereas all donors had IgG reactivity to a range of AM OS motifs, each donor reacted strongly with at least 2 of the 5 AM OS motifs associated with IgG functions in vitro. We then validated the in vitro function of the purified anti-AM IgG, showing enhanced Mtb phagocytosis by THP-1–derived macrophages when coincubated with 10 μg/mL to as low as 1 μg/mL of the subjects’ anti-AM polyclonal IgG (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Passive transfer of purified human anti-AM polyclonal IgG from TST+IGRA+ and TST+IGRA– asymptomatic subjects reduces mycobacterial burden in Mtb-infected mice. (A) Serum IgG subclass reactivity to H37Rv AM by ELISA from 2 TST+IGRA+ (L1 and L2) and 2 TST+IGRA– subjects (T1 and T2). Columns represent mean of duplicates (circles). (B) Purified anti-AM polyclonal IgG bound to the Mtb surface (H37Rv grown without detergent to preserve the capsule) by IF microscopy (see Supplemental Figure 5 for further antigen binding data of purified anti-AM IgG). Ctrl, total IgG purified from 1 TST– US-born subject with very low anti-AM IgG titer (same for Ctrl IgG in C). (C) Purified anti-AM polyclonal IgG enhanced Mtb phagocytosis by THP-1 cells coincubated with 10 or 1 μg/mL Ab. Columns represent mean of duplicates (circles). (D) Mice (C57BL/6) received NS, 8 μg irrelevant IgG1 control mAb, or 8 μg purified polyclonal anti-AM IgG i.p. 24 hours before and NS, 4 μg control, or 4 μg anti-AM IgG i.p. 24 hours after aerosolized low-dose Mtb infection (Erdman; mean lung CFU 11 ± 5 one day after infection). Data show lung CFU (mean and SD) 2 weeks after infection. One-way ANOVA, P = 0.025. T test without (L2) and with (T1, T2) Welch’s correction for unequal variances.

To evaluate protective in vivo efficacy, mice (C57BL/6) were injected with 8 μg anti-AM IgG i.p. 1 day before and 4 μg i.p. 1 day after low-dose Mtb aerosol infection (~10 CFU Erdman; Figure 9D). We used Mtb Erdman for in vivo experiments because this strain is more virulent and grows faster than H37Rv (40). Because the i.p. administration of Ab in mice equilibrates between intravascular and other body compartments within 24 hours, and then slowly declines (41), the Ab dose before and after infection was chosen to simulate the approximate calculated amount of anti-AM IgG in the high-titer human subjects. Human Abs are not detectable in mice after 7–10 days (19). Therefore, and because purified polyclonal anti-AM IgG was only available in limited amounts, animals were euthanized at 2 weeks after Mtb infection. Because of the limited amount of anti-AM IgG, we could test only 5 mice per treatment group. Unfortunately, in the normal saline (NS) control group, 1 mouse died for unknown reasons, and the lung of another mouse was contaminated with Proteus mirabilis, which can occasionally happen (42). Despite this constraint in statistical power and the very low dose of polyclonal anti-AM used, we could show protective efficacy of anti-AM IgG. Compared with the control mice injected with NS, mice treated with anti-AM IgG from 2 TST+IGRA– subjects had lower lung CFU (P = 0.050 and 0.074), and mice treated with anti-AM IgG from 1 TST+IGRA+ subject with an almost exclusive anti-AM IgG2 response had significantly lower lung CFU at 2 weeks after infection (P = 0.036; Figure 9D). Passive transfer from 1 patient with pulmonary TB, for whom we had sufficient serum volume for isolation of anti-AM–specific IgG available, did not show any protective efficacy in a separately performed experiment (Supplemental Figure 6). These in vivo data provide further evidence for the protective role of human anti-AM–specific IgG isolated from some BCG-vaccinated and/or Mtb-exposed/infected asymptomatic subjects.