Allergen presensitization drives an eosinophil-dependent arrest in lung-specific helminth development

HDM sensitization followed by Ascaris infection inhibits larval development and reduces numbers of parasites in the lungs. It has been shown quite convincingly that the early Ascaris larval migration through the organs (termed larval ascariasis) in mice mimics with a certain degree of rigor what happens in acute infection of pigs and humans (definitive hosts), in terms of both the pattern of larval migration (40–42) and the highly polarized Th2 immune response in the lung (43, 44).

To determine whether pre-established pulmonary allergic inflammation driven by HDM alters the nature of a lung-migrating helminth infection, we examined larval migration to the liver (day 5) and to the lungs 5, 8, and 18 days postinfection (dpi) (Figure 1A). Our data show that at day 5 after Ascaris infection, HDM sensitization prior to infection (HDM+Ascaris+) did not affect the numbers of migrating larvae to the liver (Figure 1B) or to the lungs (Figure 1C). By 8 dpi, in contrast, there was a 70% reduction in the total worm burden in the lungs/bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) of HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM-unsensitized Ascaris-infected mice (HDM–Ascaris+) (Figure 1, D–F). Moreover, larvae isolated from the lungs and BAL fluid of the HDM+Ascaris+ mice displayed significant reduction in size compared with larvae from HDM–Ascaris+ (Figure 1, G and H), suggesting that HDM sensitization followed by Ascaris infection inhibits larval development and reduces numbers of parasites in the lungs. Notably, at 18 dpi there were no more larvae in the lungs, as all animals typically clear the infection by day 14 dpi.

Figure 1 HDM sensitization followed by Ascaris infection limits the parasite burden by impairing larval development in the lungs. (A) Experimental design scheme for HDM allergic sensitization followed by Ascaris infection. (B–G) Parasite burden in the liver (B) and lungs at different time points of evaluation (C–F), as well as lung-stage larval development by morphometric analysis of larvae recovered from HDM–Ascaris+ and HDM+Ascaris+ BALB/c mice (G). (H) Representative bright confocal image of the larvae recovered in the BAL at day 8 of infection (scale bars: 200 μm). Each symbol represents a single mouse, and the horizontal bars are the geometric means (GMs). P values are indicated on each graph. Three independent experiments were performed. Differences between HDM–Ascaris+ (n = 17 mice total) and HDM+Ascaris+ (n = 17 mice total) groups were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05 by unpaired Mann-Whitney test. Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test was used for G.

Increased leukocyte infiltration, mucus production, and type 2 immune profile in the lungs of HDM+Ascaris+ mice. We hypothesized that the HDM-driven lung inflammation was limiting the parasite burden and larval development in HDM+Ascaris+ mice. To test this hypothesis, we first evaluated the changes in the lung tissue by examining the infiltration of inflammatory cells into the lungs, the levels of chemokines that might underlie some of the cell migration into the lung tissue, the mucus production by epithelial cells in the airways, and the cytokine signature in the lung tissue. Sensitization with HDM followed by Ascaris infection (HDM+Ascaris+) caused a marked influx of inflammatory cells (leukocytes) to the lung tissue, in comparison with HDM–Ascaris+ mice at 5 and 8 dpi. Interestingly, the HDM-induced cellularity in the lungs returned to baseline 18 days after the last sensitization. The number of leucocytes in the lungs (Figure 2A) as well as the histological analysis of the lung tissue, at 8 dpi, revealed an intense perivascular and peribronchial infiltrate of inflammatory cells (Figure 2B). This robust influx of leukocytes into the lungs of HDM+Ascaris+ compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice was associated with a significant increase of CCL-11 (eotaxin) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127963DS1) and CCL-5 (RANTES) (Supplemental Figure 1B) in the lungs at 5 dpi, which continued to be elevated at the peak of larval migration 8 dpi. These levels returned to basal levels by 18 dpi. In contrast, CCL-2 (MCP-1) was driven in the Ascaris-infected mice at all 3 time points (Supplemental Figure 1C). Finally, there was no difference in CXCL-5 (LIX) among the groups and time points (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 2 Allergic sensitization followed by Ascaris infection drives a marked influx of inflammatory cells to the lungs, increased mucus production, and a robust type 2 immune profile. Cellularity quantification (A), representative H&E perivascular and peribronchial histological analysis (original magnification, ×8) of the inflammatory influx of leukocytes at 8 dpi (B), AB/PAS staining (original magnification, ×8) for mucus production by the goblet cells in the lung epithelium (in blue; arrows) at 8 dpi (C), relative gene expression of Muc5ac (D), and pulmonary tissue levels of IL-4 (E), IL-13 (F), IL-33 (G), and IL-5 (H) in the lung’s homogenates of naive HDM–Ascaris– (black circles) (a), HDM+Ascaris– (red squares) (b), HDM–Ascaris+ (blue triangles) (c), and HDM+Ascaris+ (green triangles) (d) BALB/c mice at day 5 (n = 9 mice per group), day 8 (n = 10 mice per group), and day 18 (n = 10 mice per group). Each symbol represents a single mouse, and the horizontal bars are the GMs. P value is indicated in each graph. Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test was used for all comparisons; *significantly different (P < 0.05) from naive (HDM–Ascaris–) group.

Lung tissue from HDM+Ascaris+ mice had increased intensity of Alcian blue (AB)/periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining at 5 and 8 dpi in comparison with HDM+Ascaris– mice (Figure 2C), indicating a marked increased of mucus production by the goblet cells in the lung epithelium. In agreement with our AB/PAS staining intensity, HDM+Ascaris+ mice had elevated gene expression of Muc5a (Figure 2D).

The levels of the major type 2–associated cytokines were measured in lung homogenates, including IL-4 (Figure 2E), IL-13 (Figure 2F), IL-33 (Figure 2G), and IL-5 (Figure 2H), as well as those other cytokines belonging to regulatory and type 1 inflammatory phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 2). Our data demonstrate that allergic sensitization with HDM prior to Ascaris infection induced a markedly significant increase in IL-4, IL-13, and IL-33 levels at day 5 and day 8 in HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice. At 8 dpi, HDM+Ascaris+ mice also had a significant increase in the levels of the regulatory cytokine IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 2B) and the regulatory soluble decoy receptor IL-13Rα2 (Supplemental Figure 2C) when compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice. Finally, HDM allergic sensitization followed by Ascaris infection also induced an increase of TNF-α levels at day 5 and day 8 (Supplemental Figure 2E), as well as IFN-γ levels at day 8 (Supplemental Figure 2F), in comparison with HDM–Ascaris+ mice. Notably, only Ascaris infection induced a significant increase of IL-4, IL-13, IL-13Rα2, IL-1β, and TNF-α levels in comparison with naive mice. Interestingly, the IL-5 and IL-6 levels showed a quite different pattern from the IL-4, IL-13, IL-33 in that a marked downregulation of that cytokine occurred at day 8 in HDM+Ascaris+ compared with only HDM–Ascaris+ mice.

Allergic sensitization coincident with Ascaris infection drives strong innate and adaptive type 2 immune responses in the lungs associated with an eosinophil- and M2 macrophage–rich environment. The robust inflammatory response induced by the HDM allergic sensitization followed by Ascaris infection was characterized both phenotypically and functionally. Initially, a CD4+ T cell differentiation–flow cytometry panel was used to assess the nature and frequency of Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells among the lung-purified leukocytes in each group (Figure 3A). Our data demonstrated that at 5 dpi, HDM allergic sensitization drove a significant increase in the frequency of IL-5– or IL-13–producing CD4+ T cells (Th2) in HDM+Ascaris– mice, as well as in HDM+Ascaris+ mice, compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice and also with the naive HDM–Ascaris– mice. The magnitude of Th2 cell differentiation driven by allergic sensitization continued to increase at 8 dpi in HDM+Ascaris– mice and in HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ and naive mice. At 8 dpi, the migrating larvae induced an increase of Th2 cells in the lungs of HDM–Ascaris+ mice compared with naive mice. Finally, at 18 dpi, the frequency of Th2 cells driven by HDM allergic sensitization in the HDM+Ascaris– mice progressively decreased, with frequencies near the baseline levels seen in naive mice. At 18 dpi, migrating Ascaris larvae alone drove a marked increase in the frequency of Th2 cells in HDM–Ascaris+ mice compared with naive animals. However, this robust upregulation of Th2 cells mediated by Ascaris was not as dramatic in HDM+Ascaris+ mice, suggesting a tolerance to the parasite-induced Th2 response in HDM-sensitized animals or that the lower parasite burden in the lungs contributed to the attenuated Ascaris-induced CD4+ T cell response compared with HDM–Ascaris+ (Figure 3B). Interestingly, the HDM allergic sensitization was associated with a modest increase in IFN-γ–producing (Th1) and IL-17A–producing (Th17) CD4+ T cells in the HDM+Ascaris– and HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ and naive mice at 5 dpi and 8 dpi. At 18 dpi, the frequency of Th1 and Th17 response driven by the allergic inflammation had also returned to baseline. When the pulmonary Th1 and Th17 responses in the HDM–Ascaris+ mice were evaluated, there were no significant increases in the frequency of IFN-γ– or IL-17–producing CD4+ T cells in comparison with naive mice, suggesting that Ascaris infection itself induces a polarized CD4+ Th2 response in the lungs at day 18 (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 HDM sensitization followed by Ascaris infection drives a strong innate and adaptive type 2 immunity in the lungs. (A) Representative flow cytometry dot plot of lung homogenates, gated on Lin–CD45+TCR-β+CD4+ T cells, showing the frequencies of IL-5 and IL-13 (top) and IFN-γ and IL-17 (bottom) in the different groups at day 8. (B–D) The net frequency of IL-5+ or IL-13+ CD4+ Th2 cells (B), IFN-γ+ CD4+ Th1 cells (C), and IL-17A+ CD4+ Th17 cells (D) was assessed at different time points: day 5 (n = 9 mice per group), day 8 (n = 10 mice per group), and day 18 (n = 10 mice per group). Boolean analysis was performed to exclude multifunctional CD4+ T cells expressing IL-5, IL-13, IFN-γ, and IL-17 simultaneously. (E) Frequency of total innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) gated as CD45+Lin–CD4–TCR-β–Thy.1.2+ in the different groups at day 8 of infection, as well as the proportion of ILC1s, ILC2s, and ILC3s, based on the expression of the signature cytokines IFN-γ, IL-5/IL-13, and IL-17A, respectively, after PMA/ionomycin stimulation. Each symbol represents a single mouse, and the horizontal bars are the GMs. Net frequency of CD4+ T cells was calculated by subtraction of the baseline frequency (nonstimulated) from the frequency following stimulation with PMA/ionomycin. P values are indicated in each graph. Differences were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test, used for all comparisons; *significantly different (P < 0.05) from naive (HDM–Ascaris–) group.

To assess the drivers of the augmented Th2-associated lung inflammation, we examined the frequency of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs; CD45+Lin–CD4–TCR-β–Thy1.2+) and their subsets (by using the expression of the signature cytokines IFN-γ, IL-5/IL-13, and IL-17A) in the lungs at 8 dpi (Figure 3E). As seen, in the naive mice, the majority of the ILCs were type 1 ILCs (ILC1s) (73%), with 26% being ILC2s and 1% ILC3s. In HDM–Ascaris+ mice, the subset composition of the ILCs, although increased in frequency, was very similar to that of the naive mice, with 78% ILC1s, 22% ILC2s, and 0% ILC3s. In contrast, the HDM allergic sensitization followed by Ascaris infection (HDM+Ascaris+) at 8 dpi induced a marked increase in the total number of ILCs with a marked shift in the proportion of ILC subsets with a slight predominance of ILC2s (50%) compared with ILC1s (49% ) and ILC3s (1%). Furthermore, at 18 dpi, while the HDM-induced ILC2s decreased toward the baseline numbers in the lungs, there was a marked increase in the Ascaris-driven ILC2s (HDM–Ascaris+). Interestingly, the Ascaris infection in the allergic mice (HDM+Ascaris+) led to lower numbers of ILC2s than in the HDM–Ascaris+ mice, suggesting either that HDM sensitization downregulated ILC2 expansion/recruitment or that the lower levels of migrating larvae contributed to a lack of ILC2s (Supplemental Figure 3).

The participation and function of granulocytes and myeloid cells in the context of helminth infection with or without a preallergic conditioning were also evaluated (Figure 4). The most marked alteration in the number of lung cells driven by the HDM sensitization was related to the eosinophils (Figure 4A). HDM allergic sensitization induced a marked influx of Siglec-F+CD11c– eosinophils to the lungs. When compared with naive mice, HDM+Ascaris– mice at 5 dpi and at 8 dpi had markedly increased numbers of lung eosinophils. Notably, at 18 dpi (18 days after the last HDM sensitization), the numbers of eosinophils significantly decreased to almost baseline levels. Notwithstanding, in the context of HDM sensitization followed by Ascaris infection, HDM+Ascaris+ mice showed a robust tissue eosinophilia when compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice at 5 dpi. This HDM-induced eosinophilic environment continued to be dominant during the peak of larval migration (8 dpi) in the lungs of HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Ascaris infection in preallergic animals is associated with an eosinophil-, M2 macrophage–, and mucus-rich environment in the lungs. (A) Representative flow cytometry dot plots of the lungs showing the frequencies of Siglec-F+CD11c– eosinophils at day 8. (B and C) Absolute number of eosinophils at different time points (B), and eosinophil activation assay by quantification of eosinophil peroxidase (EPO) levels (C). (D) Representative flow cytometry dot plot of the lungs showing the frequencies of CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages at day 8. (E) Absolute number of macrophages at different time points: day 5 (n = 9 mice per group), day 8 (n = 10 mice per group), and day 18 (n = 10 mice per group). (F) Heatmap analysis to compare gene expression of arginase-1 (Arg-1) and iNOS in the lungs of mice from all groups at day 5 (n = 9 mice per group) and day 8 (n = 10 mice per group). In the heatmap, each row represents the expression level of Arg-1 and iNOS per animal, and the columns represent the different groups. Pink represents highly expressed; yellow means low expression value. Each symbol represents a single mouse, and the horizontal bars are the GMs. P values are indicated in each graph. Differences were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test, used for all comparisons; *significantly different (P < 0.05) from naive (HDM–Ascaris–) group. Wilcoxon matched-pairs test was used for the gene expression analysis between HDM+Ascaris– mice and HDM+Ascaris+ mice.

Not only were there increased numbers of eosinophils in the lungs of HDM+Ascaris– and HDM+Ascaris+ mice at 5 dpi, but these eosinophils released more of the eosinophil-specific granule protein eosinophil peroxidase (EPO), suggesting these eosinophils were activated and showed evidence of degranulation in the tissue. Interestingly, at 8 dpi, both HDM–Ascaris+ mice and HDM+Ascaris+ mice had increased EPO levels when compared with HDM+Ascaris– and naive mice. Finally, at 18 dpi, all groups had EPO levels similar to homeostatic levels seen in naive, HDM+Ascaris–, HDM–Ascaris+, and HDM+Ascaris+ mice (Figure 4C). No relevant differences were observed among the groups and time points in the numbers of Ly6G+ neutrophils.

We next evaluated the number of F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages in the lung tissue of the animals, and we observed a pattern similar to that seen for the eosinophils (Figure 4, D and E). HDM allergic sensitization induced a marked increase of macrophages in the lungs of HDM+Ascaris– mice as well as HDM+Ascaris+ mice at 5 dpi and 8 dpi, returning to baseline levels at 18 dpi. Interestingly, in parallel to what was seen for the eosinophils, in HDM–Ascaris+ mice, there was a marked increase in the number of these macrophages from day 5 to day 18 post-infection, in comparison with naive mice.

Analysis in the lung tissue using markers of M1 (iNOS) and M2 (arginase-1 [Arg-1]) macrophages by quantitative PCR revealed that the HDM allergic sensitization in HDM+Ascaris– and HDM+Ascaris+ mice drove the lung macrophages toward the M2 phenotype (17.6-fold change in Arg-1) in comparison with HDM–Ascaris+ mice at 5 dpi. These data suggest that when the first group of Ascaris larvae reached the lung tissue of HDM-sensitized mice at 5 dpi, there was already present an M2 macrophage–rich environment not seen in HDM–Ascaris+ mice. At 8 dpi, the Ascaris infection by itself also induced a significant increase of Arg-1 expression, suggesting that the primary migration of helminth larvae in the lungs is also associated with an increase in M2 macrophages (Figure 4F). No relevant differences were observed among the groups in macrophage differentiation at 18 dpi.

Ascaris migration and development occur normally in the absence of eosinophils in allergic animals. Eosinophils are critical to both allergic inflammation and host resistance to some helminth infections. Having identified an expansion of eosinophils in the lung tissue of HDM+Ascaris+ mice, we hypothesized that the influx of eosinophils in mice with HDM sensitization was impairing the migration and development of Ascaris larvae. To test this, we sensitized eosinophil-deficient mice (ΔdblGATA) with HDM before Ascaris infection (Figure 5A). As expected, HDM+Ascaris+ WT mice had a marked increase in the frequency of Siglec-F+CD11c– eosinophils in the lung, while eosinophils were absent in HDM+Ascaris+ ΔdblGATA mice (Figure 5B). HDM sensitization in WT mice decreased the number of larvae in the lung tissue and BAL in comparison with HDM-unsensitized Ascaris-infected WT mice, as seen previously (Figure 1). Strikingly, allergic sensitization in eosinophil-deficient mice had no impact on the larval migration (Figure 5C). In parallel with our migration findings, Ascaris development occurred normally in the absence of eosinophils, regardless of whether or not mice were sensitized with HDM (Figure 5D). These findings suggest that eosinophils are the cell type that impairs Ascaris development in allergic sensitized mice. Finally, the immune response of HDM-induced allergy and concomitant Ascaris infection in the absence of eosinophils was also evaluated. The quantification of type 2 cytokines in the lung’s homogenate demonstrated that in the absence of eosinophils there was a marked reduction in the levels of IL-4 from HDM+Ascaris+ eosinophil-deficient mice compared with HDM+Ascaris+ WT mice, although there was no difference in the levels of IL-13 nor IL-33, which remained elevated in the 2 mouse strains (Figure 5F). The increase in the frequency of HDM-induced CD4+ Th2 cells in the lungs of HDM+Ascaris+ mice was not affected by the absence of eosinophils (Figure 5G), nor were there differences in the number of M2 macrophages (Figure 5H) or in mucus production (Figure 5I).

Figure 5 Ascaris larval migration and development occur normally in allergic eosinophil-deficient mice. (A) Experimental design scheme for HDM allergic sensitization followed by Ascaris infection in WT BALB/c and eosinophil-knockout mice (ΔdblGATA). (B–D) Total parasite burden in the lungs and BAL at day 8 of infection (n = 17 mice per group) (B), as well as a representative bright confocal image of lung-stage larvae recovered from Ascaris-infected ΔdblGATA mice following or not following HDM allergic sensitization (HDM–Ascaris+ vs. HDM+Ascaris+) (scale bars: 200 μm) (C) and a morphometric analysis of these larvae recovered (D). Three independent experiments were performed. (E–I) Characterization of the lung-specific immune response of HDM+Ascaris+ WT (n = 5 mice) (dark green triangles) and HDM+Ascaris+ ΔdblGATA mice (n = 5 mice) (light green triangles) by flow cytometry phenotypic analysis, cytokine production, M2 macrophage marker gene expression, and histology of lung epithelium. (E) Eosinophils. (F) IL-4, IL-13, and IL-33 cytokine quantification. (G) IL-5– or IL-13–producing CD4+ Th2 cell frequency (n = 7 mice per group). (H) Arginase-1 and Fizz-1 gene expression in the lungs. (I) Lung sections stained by AB/PAS showing mucus production by the goblet cells in the lung epithelium (in blue; arrows) (original magnification, ×16). Each symbol represents a single mouse, and the horizontal bars are the GMs. P values are indicated in each graph. Differences between HDM+Ascaris+ (WT) and HDM+Ascaris+ (GATA) mice were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05 by unpaired Mann-Whitney test. *Significantly different (P < 0.05) from naive (HDM–Ascaris–) group. Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test was used to compare WT HDM+Ascaris+ versus ΔdblGATA HDM+Ascaris+ in B and D.

HDM-induced immunity to Ascaris parasites is dependent on eosinophils driven by CD4+ T cells. After showing that HDM-induced larval arrest was related to the presence of eosinophils in the lungs, we sought to determine whether the HDM-induced eosinophil-mediated effect on Ascaris larval development was dependent on CD4+ T cells. Thus, CD4+ T cells were depleted in HDM+Ascaris+ mice either before HDM allergic sensitization (day 0) or after HDM sensitization (day 18) (Figure 6). As can be seen, only the in vivo administration of anti-CD4 neutralizing antibodies prior to and during the HDM allergic sensitization (day 0) significantly impaired the HDM-induced reduction in larval numbers (and developmental arrest) (Figure 6, B–D), as neutralizing CD4+ T cells following HDM allergic sensitization had little or no effect on larval numbers or development.

Figure 6 HDM-induced immunity to Ascaris parasites is dependent on eosinophils driven by CD4+ T cells. (A) Experimental design scheme for CD4+ T cell depletion in unsensitized mice followed by Ascaris infection: HDM–Ascaris+ (open circles in B, D, and E) and HDM-sensitized Ascaris-infected (filled circles in B, D, and E) mice received anti-CD4 antibodies before and continuously during the HDM sensitization at days 0, 7, 14, and 21 (group day 0), or after allergic sensitization at days 18 and 25 (group day 18) (n = 6 mice per group). Rat IgG2b antibody was used as the isotype control. (B) Total parasite burden in the BAL at 8 dpi. (C) Representative bright confocal images of the larvae recovered in the BAL at 8 dpi (scale bars: 300 μm). (D) Lung-stage larval development by morphometric analysis of larva size recovered from HDM–Ascaris+ and HDM+Ascaris+ treated with anti-CD4 or isotype control. (E) Characterization of the lung-specific immune response by flow cytometry, showing the frequency of Siglec-F+CD11c– eosinophils and serum HDM-specific IgE and IgG1 antibody levels. Each symbol represents a single mouse, and the horizontal bars are the GMs. P values are indicated in each graph. Nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test was used for differences among the isotype control–treated groups and anti-CD4–treated groups, and the differences for HDM+Ascaris+ animals treated with IgG2b or anti-CD4 antibodies were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test.

Moreover, the in vivo administration of CD4 neutralizing antibodies prior to the HDM allergic sensitization significantly reduced the frequency and numbers of eosinophils in the lungs (a reduction similar to that of the numbers found in nonallergic animals) and also diminished the HDM-specific IgE and IgG1 antibody levels. These data suggest that the type 2–dominant HDM-induced effect on Ascaris parasites is dependent on eosinophils driven by CD4+ T cells (Figure 6E).

Delayed infection in HDM-sensitized mice prevents migration. While it is likely that humans would be sensitized to HDM early in life but infected with a helminth well after HDM exposure, we next investigated whether allergic inflammation still limited parasite infection after a delay. WT mice were sensitized with HDM and then, 20 days later, were challenged with HDM and then infected with Ascaris (Figure 7A). As noted previously, 20 days after the last intranasal sensitization with HDM, the frequency of eosinophils, M2 macrophages, and Th2 cells and cytokine and chemokine levels have already returned to baseline. Thus, we evaluated the parasite burden and lung-specific immune response in HDM–Ascaris+ and HDM+Ascaris+ groups. As seen previously, at 8 dpi the total burden in the lungs (tissue + BAL) showed a marked approximately 68% reduction in the number of larvae in HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice. Surprisingly, the HDM+Ascaris+ (20 days) mice also showed a marked approximately 45% reduction in the parasite burden when compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice (Figure 7B). The immunophenotyping of inflammatory cell subsets in the lungs demonstrated that, although of lower magnitude than observed in HDM+Ascaris+ mice following the standard sensitization protocol, Ascaris infection 20 days after HDM sensitization induced an increase in the absolute number of eosinophils (Figure 7C), and the frequency of Th2 cells (Figure 7D), in comparison with HDM–Ascaris+ mice. Interestingly, no differences were observed in the IL-4 levels in the lung homogenates of HDM+Ascaris+ (20 days) mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ mice (Figure 7E). There was, however, a marked increase in IL-13 and IL-13Rα2 levels in HDM+Ascaris+ mice compared with HDM–Ascaris+ animals (Figure 7, F and G), highlighting a potential role for IL-13 signaling as a secondary mechanism of HDM-induced protective immunity to helminths.