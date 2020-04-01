Claudin-2 deficiency associates with hypercalciuria in mice and human kidney stone disease

Animal and metabolic balance studies. Mice with global, constitutive knockout of the claudin-2 gene (Cldn2tm1Lex/Mmcd) were originally generated by targeted deletion of the coding exon of Cldn2 and backcrossed onto the C57BL/6J background, as described previously (23). Male mice were used for all experiments, except where indicated otherwise. This is due to the location of the Cldn2 gene on the X chromosome, which precludes generation of WT and knockout female littermates. Baseline measurements of urine and serum parameters were performed on 15- to 17-week-old mice fed standard lab chow (Teklad Rodent Diet 8604, Envigo). Urine was collected by spontaneous voiding onto a Parafilm mat. Mice were then anesthetized with xylazine (15 mg/kg i.p.) and ketamine (150 mg/kg), and blood was collected by cardiac puncture. To avoid possible interference of ketamine with PTH measurements, blood for this assay was collected from the submandibular vein of unanesthetized 16-week-old mice into EDTA plasma tubes. For urine and serum studies listed in Supplemental Figure 3, 17- to 26-week-old mice were used.

Metabolic balance studies were performed using mice between 14 and 18 weeks of age. Control (0.6% calcium, TD.97191) and calcium-deficient (≤0.01% calcium+, TD.95027) diet was purchased in powdered form (Envigo) and prepared as a soft agar diet using 1% Difco Noble agar (BD Biosciences) in a ratio of 5:8 wt/vol diet to water. Mice were first acclimated in metabolic cages (MMC100, Hatteras Instruments) for 48 hours with free access to food and water. Control diet was started at this time (day –4). At day –2, mice were returned to conventional housing for 2 days of recovery. At day 0, mice were returned to metabolic cages for collection of urine and feces. Food weight, water weight, and urine volume were recorded each day, and mice were removed for approximately 10 minutes each day during collection of urine, feces, and cleaning of cages. At day 5, a subset of mice was switched to the low-calcium diet. At the completion of the study, serum was collected by cardiac exsanguination.

Serum, urine, and fecal analysis. Urine was collected in 2 separate tubes. HCl (final 0.3 N) was added to 1 aliquot for calcium determination. Both aliquots were then centrifuged at 5000 g for 1 minute and the supernatant collected. Feces were collected in glass vials, and calcium was extracted by wet ashing. Briefly, 2:1 nitric/perchloric acid was added to each sample (3 mL total) and heated at 95°C until dissolved completely (~7 hours), then serially diluted to a total volume of 400 mL. Serum, urine, and fecal calcium was measured by a colorimetric assay (Quantichrom, BioAssay Systems). Urine creatinine was measured by the Jaffe reaction (Cayman Chemical). Serum creatinine (Cr) was measured by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center O’Brien Center Kidney Physiology Core by capillary electrophoresis. FECa2+ was calculated as

(urine Ca2+ × serum Cr) / (0.5 × serum Ca2+ × urine Cr)

(Equation 1)

A correction factor of 0.5 was used to estimate the ionized fraction of serum calcium (53). Plasma intact PTH (Immutopics Mouse Intact PTH 1–84) and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (Immunodiagnostic Systems) were measured by ELISA. Urine was also assayed for oxalate (EnzyChrom, BioAssay Systems), citrate (EnzyChrom, BioAssay Systems), magnesium (QuantiChrom, BioAssay Systems), and inorganic phosphorus (Pointe Scientific).

Quantitative reverse transcription PCR. Whole tissue RNA was extracted with TRI Reagent (Sigma-Aldrich). First-strand cDNA iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix for quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) (Bio-Rad) was used for first-strand cDNA synthesis. For kidney and duodenal tissue, a CFX96 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System and iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) were used for quantitative PCR using the primers listed in Supplemental Table 7. mRNA quantitation of proximal colon, ileum, and jejunum was performed by TaqMan assay using the ABI Prism 7900 HT Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems) and primer sequences previously reported (54). Expression levels were normalized to 1 of 3 housekeeping genes, β-actin, ezrin, or GAPDH.

Immunoblotting. Kidney tissue was minced with a razor blade and collected in protein isolation buffer composed of 20 mM HEPES (pH 7.4), 10 mM KCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EDTA, and 1 mM EGTA with protease inhibitors (cOmplete Mini, Roche Diagnostics). Each sample was homogenized for 15-second increments every minute for 5 minutes at a low-speed setting with an Ultra-Turrax T25 (IKA-Labortechnik) and then centrifuged at 1800 g for 10 minutes. Lysates were heated at 95°C for 10 minutes in reducing SDS-PAGE buffer and loaded into a polyacrylamide gel. Protein was then transferred to a PVDF membrane and blocked using 5% nonfat dry milk. Primary antibody incubation was performed overnight at 4°C using the following antibodies: mouse anti–calbindin-D28k (1:1000; Swant 300), mouse anti–claudin-2 (1:500; Thermo Fisher Scientific 32-5600), and mouse anti–β-actin (1:1000; Sigma-Aldrich A2066). HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies were incubated at a concentration of 1:5000 (GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences) and bands detected using chemiluminescence (Pierce). Quantitation of densitometry was achieved using ImageJ (NIH) and normalized to β-actin.

Histological analysis. Six-month-old mice fed standard lab chow were anesthetized using ketamine and xylazine, and cardiac perfusion fixation was performed using 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS. Kidneys were postfixed in 4% PFA for 4 hours at room temperature. Initial calcium staining was performed on paraffin-embedded sections that were deparaffinized and rehydrated. For von Kossa staining, sections were incubated in 5% aqueous silver nitrate for 1 hour under UV light, and 5% sodium thiosulfate for 1 minute. For alizarin red S staining, tissues were placed in 2% alizarin red S (pH 4.3) for 1–3 minutes.

Immunofluorescence was performed on frozen sections. Fixed kidneys were cryoprotected in sucrose and embedded in OCT compound, and 5-μm sections were cut. Slides were first stained using the von Kossa technique. Antigen retrieval was then performed with 10 mM sodium citrate in a steamer for 6 minutes. Aldehyde quenching was accomplished by incubating in 0.3 M glycine in PBS; then slides were blocked for 1 hour in PBS with 5% normal goat serum, 1% BSA, and 0.3% Triton X-100. The primary antibodies used were CLC-K (1:200; Alomone Labs ACL-004), AQP1 (1:500; Abcam ab9566), AQP2 (1:500; a gift from Mark Knepper, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, USA), MECA32 (1:100; Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA). Lipofuscin was quenched with 0.1% Sudan Black B in 70% ethanol for 15 minutes, before application of secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 488– and 555–conjugated goat anti-rabbit and anti-mouse IgG, 1:1000; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Confocal fluorescent images were captured along with bright-field images for von Kossa stain (Leica TCS SPE microscope). Von Kossa images were pseudocolored, then overlaid onto the fluorescent images using ImageJ (NIH).

Micro-CT analysis of kidneys. Kidneys from 6-month-old mice were fixed and ethanol-dehydrated and then scanned with a high-resolution micro-CT scanner (μCT40, Scanco Medical) as previously described (55). Data were acquired at 55 keV and 6 μm cubic resolutions. Renal calcifications were assessed with a threshold of 220.

Bone measurements. Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA; Lunar PIXImus, GE Medical Systems) was used to measure bone mineral density in anesthetized mice (0.25× ketamine/xylazine cocktail) at 4.7, 6, 8, and 10 weeks of age. Two different sites were determined by adjustment of the region of interest: femur and lumbar vertebrae. Some animals were fed a pelleted calcium-deficient diet (TD.95027, Envigo) at 12 weeks of age for 4 weeks. During the low-calcium diet, measurements were taken at 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 weeks of age. Micro-CT analysis was performed on femurs from 10-week-old animals as described previously (55).

Transmission electron microscopy. Renal papillae were dissected from fresh kidneys, fixed in 3% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer, and postfixed in 1% osmium tetroxide in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer for 1 hour. They were then dehydrated in ethanol and propylene oxide and embedded in EMbed 812 resin (Electron Microscopy Sciences). Cross sections were cut through the papilla block at 80 nm thickness and picked up on 250-mesh copper grids. Next, blocks were sectioned 10 μm deeper, and the same sectioning process was repeated twice. These thin sections were then contrasted with 3% uranyl acetate aqueous and Sato’s lead stain. Grids were viewed at 100 kV in a JEOL JEM 1400 transmission electron microscope, and images were captured as TIFF files with an AMT camera.

Micro–Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. Kidney sections (~5 μm) were mounted on low-E glass slides (Kevley Technologies) for attenuated total internal reflection (ATR) imaging analysis. A serial section stained with Yasue silver replacement was used as a control section. Before infrared analysis, the control was visually examined with an Olympus white light microscope (×20 objective) to determine the areas of interest. Sections for ATR-FTIR imaging were not stained. ATR infrared images were collected with a PerkinElmer Spectrum Spotlight 400 infrared imaging microscope interfaced to a PerkinElmer FTIR spectrometer, as described previously (11). Each image (400 × 400 μm area) had a spatial resolution of 1.56 μm/pixel and contained 65,746 infrared spectra collected at a spectral resolution of 8 wavenumbers. Each spectrum in the image is the average of 4 individual scans. The images were further processed using Spectrum Image software (PerkinElmer).

Everted gut sac assays. Ex vivo everted intestinal sac assays were performed by a modification of previously published methods (56, 57). Intestinal segments from the duodenum (defined as the first 4 cm of small intestine), ileum, and colon were excised, perfused with PBS to remove any fecal matter, and everted over a wetted glass rod. They were then filled with 0.4 mL of solution (serosal side) and ligated at both ends so that the final length of the sealed sac was approximately 6 cm. Sacs were placed in individual Erlenmeyer flasks and bathed with 5 mL of solution (mucosal side) continuously bubbled with 100% O 2 , and stirred by vigorous shaking in a 37°C water bath. The composition of both serosal and mucosal solutions was identical and consisted of 125 mM NaCl, 10 mM fructose, 30 mM Tris-Cl (pH 7.4), and either 0.25 mM CaCl 2 (low calcium) or 5.0 mM CaCl 2 (high calcium). For unidirectional tracer flux studies, 45CaCl 2 was added to a final activity of 16.7 μCi/L to the solution on one side (cis). For serosal-to-mucosal flux assays, 45CaCl 2 was included in the serosal solution at a final activity of 16.7 μCi/L. Samples were collected from the mucosal solution at 30-minute intervals up to 90 minutes, for liquid scintillation counting. For mucosal-to-serosal flux assays, 45CaCl 2 was included in the mucosal solution at the same final activity as above. After 60 minutes, the sac was taken out, washed briefly by submerging twice in 150 mL of ice-cold solution, and blotted dry, and its contents emptied and sampled for scintillation counting. In each case, the transepithelial flux and permeability were determined from the initial rate of 45Ca accumulation in the trans compartment.

Ussing chamber permeability assays. Proximal colon (1.2 cm distal to the ileocecal junction) was excised from claudin-2–knockout mice and WT littermates (9–13 weeks old) and linearized. Whole-thickness preparations were initially used. To test the contribution of the seromuscular layer, unstripped preparations were compared with preparations in which the seromusculature was visualized with a dissecting microscope (Olympus SZ60, Olympus America) and gently stripped away with a pair of fine forceps. The colon segments were then mounted in P2407B sliders (1.2-mm-diameter circular aperture) and placed into P2400 Ussing chambers connected to a VCC Multichannel Voltage/Current Clamp (Physiologic Instruments). Both hemichambers were filled with 4 mL modified Krebs-Ringer buffer (“control” buffer) (144 mM Na+, 3.6 mM K+, 146 mM Cl–, 1 mM Mg2+, 1.3 mM Ca gluconate, 2 mM PO 4 –, pH 7.4) at 37°C and bubbled with 5% CO 2 (balance O 2 ). After 15 minutes, a 90-μA current was pulsed across the tissue 3 times for 4 seconds, and the resulting voltage was used to determine transepithelial resistance by Ohm’s law. The apical solution was then changed to a low-NaCl solution (30 mM Na+, 3.6 mM K+, 32 mM Cl–, 1 mM Mg2+, 1.3 mM Ca gluconate, 2 mM PO4–, 227 mM mannitol, pH 7.4). The resulting peak change in transepithelial voltage was used to determine the permeability ratio of Na+ to Cl– (P Na /P Cl ) and absolute permeability to Na+ using the Goldman-Hodgkin-Katz and simplified Kimizuka-Koketsu equations (58, 59). The apical buffer was then exchanged for the control buffer. When the voltage stabilized, transepithelial resistance was determined as above. Bi-ionic diffusion potential was then used to assess permeability to calcium (P Ca ) by exchanging the basolateral buffer (140 mM Na+, 3.6 mM K+, 146 mM Cl–, 1 mM Mg2+, 1.3 mM Ca gluconate, 5 mM mannitol, pH 7.4) and apical buffer (3.6 mM K+, 146 mM Cl–, 1 mM Mg2+, 70 mM Ca2+, 3 mM HEPES, pH 7.4) simultaneously and recording peak change in transepithelial voltage. Both buffers were then exchanged for the control buffers, and transepithelial resistance was determined as above when voltage stabilized. A change in resistance of no more than 25% was used to determine tissue viability (54). To further test tissue viability, forskolin (0.1 μM) was applied to both chambers and a potential difference measured. All samples included for analysis demonstrated a decrease of at least 50%. All changes in potential were corrected for liquid junction potentials as previously described (20). All basolateral buffers contained 10 mM dextrose and 100 μM ouabain to block transcellular Na+ transport, and all apical solutions contained 10 mM mannitol to balance osmolarity and 100 μM ruthenium red to block transcellular calcium transport via TRPV6. Osmolarity of buffers measured 291 ± 1 mOsm using an Advanced Instruments Model 3D3 osmometer.

Human DNA sample genotyping and population-based gene association analysis. The characteristics of the study populations are shown in Supplemental Table 5. DNA samples of 6246 kidney stone cases (study 1), 4884 kidney stone cases (study 2), and 158,772 non–kidney stone controls (study 2) were obtained from Biobank Japan (60, 61); 28,867 controls (study 1) were from 3 population-based cohorts, including the Japan Public Health Center–based Prospective Study (JPHC Study) (62), the Japan Multi-Institutional Collaborative Cohort Study (J-MICC Study) (63), and the Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) (64, 65). These samples were genotyped in previous studies by our collaborators (29, 66, 67). Genomic DNA samples were extracted from peripheral blood leukocytes and normal tissues using a standard method. All participants provided written, informed consent, and the ethical committees at each institute approved the project. All samples were genotyped by Illumina OmniExpress Exome or the OmniExpress+HumanExome BeadChip (Supplemental Table 5).

SNPs were excluded if they met the following criteria: MAF < 0.005; Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium P value < 1 × 10–6; call rate = 0 (study 1) or < 0.01 (study 2). Imputation of the ungenotyped SNPs was conducted by MaCH (68) and minimac (69) using the data from the Japanese in Tokyo (JPT), Han Chinese in South, China (CHS), and Chinese in Denver, Colorado, USA (CHD) and using the 1000 Genomes project phase 1 (release 16, March 2012) as a reference. We excluded SNPs with a large allele frequency difference between the reference panel and the GWAS (>0.16) as described previously (70). We also excluded SNPs with low imputation quality score (Rsq < 0.3) and insertion/deletion polymorphisms. Finally, we selected 12 SNPs within CLDN2 loci for association analysis. Association of these SNPs with kidney stone risk was assessed by logistic regression. Covariates used in each study were age and principal components 1–10 (71).

For each study, we stratified samples into male and female groups, and analyzed the association of SNPs with kidney stone risk separately, then conducted a meta-analysis of the combined male and female data using METAL (72). The effect of allelic dosage was modeled as 0 or 2 in males and 0, 1, or 2 in females (i.e., dosage compensation for X inactivation). A meta-analysis of study 1 and study 2 was then conducted. Heterogeneity across each pair of studies was examined using Cochran’s Q test (73).

Cis eQTL analysis. SNPs associated with kidney stone risk were queried to identify cis-acting eQTLs. Analysis was performed with FastQTL using Release V7 of the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) project data set (74) (https://gtexportal.org/; accessed February 16, 2018). Nominal P values were generated for each CLDN2 gene variant by testing of the alternative hypothesis that the slope of a linear regression model between genotype and claudin-2 expression, in pancreas samples from 220 individuals, deviates from 0. The normalized effect size of the eQTLs, defined as the slope of the linear regression, was computed in a normalized space, so its magnitude has no direct biological interpretation.

Family-based genetic study. A family of Iranian origin with obstructive azoospermia, which has previously been reported (31), was enrolled at the Infertility Clinic & Reproductive Biomedicine Research Center of Royan Institute, Tehran, Iran. A history was obtained from all participants to ascertain prior kidney stone events, and 24-hour urine collections were obtained from selected individuals to determine urinary calcium excretion. The genotypes of family members for the CLDN2 missense variant, c.481G>C (p.Gly161Arg), determined by Sanger sequencing, were previously reported (31).

Statistics. Statistical analyses for the mouse studies were performed with GraphPad Prism 8 software. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Student’s 2-tailed t test was used to test differences between means in 2-group comparisons. ANOVA was used to test for differences in multigroup experiments. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with NIH guidelines on the use of laboratory animals and were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Kansas Medical Center or the University of Alberta animal ethics committee, Health Sciences Section. For the genetic studies, the study protocols conformed to the Declaration of Helsinki, and all human subjects provided written informed consent. The population-based genome association study was approved by the ethical committee at the University of Tokyo. The family-based genetic study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Royan Institute Research Center and the Royan Ethics Committee, Tehran, Iran.