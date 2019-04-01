Commentary 10.1172/JCI127583

Resolving inflammation in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Matthew Spite

Center for Experimental Therapeutics and Reperfusion Injury, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Matthew Spite, Hale Building for Transformative Medicine, 60 Fenwood Road, Room 3016K, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.525.5133; Email: mspite@bwh.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Spite, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published March 11, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 4 on April 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(4):1524–1526. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127583.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 11, 2019 - Version history

Chronic unresolved inflammation contributes to the development of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disorder characterized by lipotoxicity, fibrosis, and progressive liver dysfunction. In this issue of the JCI, Han et al. report that maresin 1 (MaR1), a proresolving lipid mediator, mitigates NASH by reprograming macrophages to an antiinflammatory phenotype. Mechanistically, they identified retinoic acid–related orphan receptor α (RORα) as both a target and autocrine regulator of MaR1 production. Because NASH is associated with many widely occurring metabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes, identification of this endogenous protective pathway could have broad therapeutic implications.

