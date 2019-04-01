A maresin 1/RORα/12-lipoxygenase autoregulatory circuit prevents inflammation and progression of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

DHA enhances transcription of RORα that confers M2 polarity of liver macrophages. Recently, we reported that RORα is a key regulator of M2 polarity of liver macrophages (3). Here, we examined whether the antiinflammatory and protective function of DHA against NASH involved the regulatory role of RORα in the M2 polarity switch of liver macrophages. First, we found that DHA treatment of the isolated liver macrophages increased expression of RORα at both protein and transcript levels (Figure 1A). Liver macrophages isolated from DHA-administered mice exhibited a higher level of RORα compared with those from control mice (Figure 1B). The liver macrophages from fat-1 transgenic mice, which have a high hepatic DHA content, showed an increased level of RORα compared with those from WT mice (Figure 1C) (30). DHA induced RORα-dependent M2 polarity shifts in liver macrophages. For example, the CD206+/CD80+ ratio as well as the mRNA level of M2 marker genes including krüppel-like factor 4 (Klf4) was increased by DHA; however, the induction disappeared upon knockdown of RORα (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124219DS1.) Consistently, DHA did not change the CD206+/CD80+ ratio in the liver macrophages that were obtained from myeloid-specific RORα knockout mice (LysMCre-RORαfl/fl; RORα-MKO) (Figure 1E). DHA increased hepatic expression of M2 markers in HFD-induced NASH liver, but did not alter in HFD-fed RORα-MKO liver (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). DHA induced transcriptional activity of the reporter gene encoding the RORα response element (RORE), probably due to the formation of transcriptionally active chromatin structures near the RORE that locates in the promoter of RORα target gene (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1D) (3). However, DHA did not recruit a coactivator peptide to RORα protein, whereas SR1078, a synthetic agonist of RORα, did, indicating that DHA is not an agonist ligand of RORα (Figure 1G) (31).

Figure 1 DHA increases expression of RORα and induces M2 polarity switch in the liver macrophages. (A) The primary culture of liver macrophages was treated with vehicle, 50 μM DHA, or 20 ng/ml IL-4 for 24 hours. (B) The C57BL/6 mice were treated daily with vehicle (Ctrl) or 5 mg/kg BW DHA by i.p. injection for 5 days, and then the primary liver macrophages were isolated. (C) The primary liver macrophages were isolated from WT or fat-1 transgenic mice. The fluorescence (FL) intensity of stained RORα protein in the liver macrophages was measured by flow cytometry (left). The numbers represent relative mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of stained RORα protein (center). The mRNA level of Rora was measured by qRT-PCR (right). *P < 0.05 (n = 3) for A–C. (D) Liver macrophages were infected by lenti-shGFP or lenti-shRORα for 24 hours and then treated with or without 50 μM DHA for 24 hours. The numbers of CD80+ F4/80+ and the CD206+ F4/80+ macrophages were analyzed by flow cytometry and the CD206+/CD80+ ratio was determined (left). The mRNA levels of Rora and Klf4 were measured by qRT-PCR (right). (E) The liver macrophages obtained from the livers of floxed and RORα-MKO mice were treated with or without DHA for 24 hours. The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.05 (n = 3) for D and E. (F) Raw 264.7 cells were transfected with the RORE-Luc reporter with Myc-RORα and then treated with 20, 50, or 100 μM DHA for 24 hours. Luciferase activity was measured and normalized by β-galactosidase activity. *P < 0.05 (n = 3). (G) TR-FRET assay was performed using Lanthascreen RORα coactivator assay kit. The y axis represents ratio of fluorescence intensity at 520 nm (signal) and at 495 nm (background) (n = 4). The x axis represents log scale of DHA or SR1078 concentration. The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons or Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple groups.

MaR1 is a novel ligand of RORα that activates M2 polarity shift in liver macrophages. We hypothesized that metabolites of DHA, such as resolvin D1 (RvD1) and MaR1, might activate RORα in liver macrophages (Figure 2A). Surprisingly, MaR1 increased expression of RORα at both protein and mRNA levels, whereas RvD1 did not (Figure 2B). MaR1 induced M2 switch in liver macrophages; i.e., it increased the CD206+/CD80+ ratio and enhanced expression of M2 marker genes such as Klf4, Arg1, and Cd163 (Figure 2, C and D). The effect of MaR1 on the M2 polarity switch showed dose- and time-dependency; it required at least 50 nM and 8 hours in our experimental setting (Figure 2, E and F). However, these changes diminished when either RORα suffered knockdown by shRNA or it was genetically deleted (Figure 2, C, D, and F). RvD1 also increased the CD206+/CD80+ ratio, but the increase was not abolished in the RORα-deleted liver macrophages (Figure 2D). Since proresolving actions of MaR1 also include phagocytosis, the phagocytic function of MaR1 was measured in the liver macrophages (18). MaR1 induced phagocytosis at low doses of MaR1 within 1 hour (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, the MaR1-induced phagocytosis was also observed in the RORα-deleted liver macrophages, suggesting that the phagocytosis function of MaR1 may not be RORα-dependent (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 MaR1 enhances expression of RORα and M2 polarity switch in the liver macrophages. (A) Chemical structures of DHA metabolites RvD1 and MaR1. (B) The primary culture of liver macrophages was treated with 200 nM RvD1 or MaR1 for 24 hours. The FL of RORα in the liver macrophages was measured by flow cytometry (left). The numbers represent relative MFI of stained RORα protein (center). The mRNA level of Rora was measured by qRT-PCR (right). *P < 0.05 (n = 3). (C) Liver macrophages were infected by lenti-shGFP or lenti-shRORα for 24 hours and then treated with or without 200 nM MaR1 for 24 hours. The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined by flow cytometry (left). The mRNA levels of Rora, Klf4, and M2 marker genes were measured by qRT-PCR (right). (D) The liver macrophages obtained from the livers of floxed and RORα-MKO mice were treated with or without 200 nM MaR1 or RvD1 for 24 hours. The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined by flow cytometry. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.05 (n = 3) for C and D. (E) The liver macrophages were treated with 10, 50, or 200 nM MaR1 for 1, 8, or 20 hours. The mRNA levels of Rora, Klf4, and M2 marker genes were measured by qRT-PCR. (F) The liver macrophages obtained from the floxed and the RORα-MKO mice were treated with or without 10, 50, or 200 nM MaR1 for 24 hours. The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined by flow cytometry. *P < 0.05, and ***P < 0.001 (n = 3) for E and F. The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons or Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple groups.

The reporter gene assays and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis demonstrated that MaR1 induced transcriptional function of RORα probably due to the recruitment of p300 and resulting active histone modifications (Figure 3, A and B). In this case, MaR1 induced binding of RORα to a coactivator p300, but decreased that of a corepressor, NCoR1 (Figure 3C). The effect of MaR1 was relatively specific to RORα in that mRNA level and transcriptional activity of other nuclear receptors such as RORβ, RORγ, peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR), retinoid X receptor α, and liver X receptor α were not altered by MaR1 treatment (Figure 3, D and E). Other SPMs such as protectin D1, RvD1, RvD2, and RvE1 with a wide range of concentrations, i.e., 10 to 500 nM, did not modulate the mRNA levels of either Rora or M2 marker genes (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3A). Surprisingly, surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis and fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) assays demonstrated that MaR1 directly bound to RORα protein, but other SPMs did not. The binding affinity of MaR1 was higher than that of cholesterol sulfate, which is a known RORα agonist (Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Figure 3B) (32). Preincubation with a blocking RORα antibody disturbed the binding signal of RORα and coactivator peptides in the FRET assay, indicating the specificity of MaR1-RORα binding (Supplemental Figure 3C). A model based on the structure of RORα and MaR1 suggested that MaR1 fit well in the ligand binding pocket of RORα through interaction with Arg370, Tyr290, and Val364, which was comparable to the binding pattern of cholesterol sulfate to RORα (Figure 4, C and D) (28). To show the importance of these interactions, 2 RORα mutants, C288L and A330L, were examined with respect to their responsiveness to the MaR1-induced transcriptional activation. As expected, the activities of the RORα mutants were lower than that of WT, probably due to disruption of the conformation necessary for binding to MaR1 (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these results demonstrate that MaR1 is an agonistic ligand of RORα.

Figure 3 MaR1 is specific for transcriptional activation of RORα. (A) Raw 264.7 cells were transfected with the RORE-Luc reporter with Myc-RORα (left) or the Gal4-tk-Luc reporter with pM-RORα (right) and then treated with 100, 200, or 500 nM RvD1 or MaR1 for 24 hours. Luciferase activity was measured and normalized by β-galactosidase activity. *P < 0.05 (n = 3). (B) Raw 264.7 cells were treated with 200 nM RvD1 or MaR1 in the presence or absence (Ctrl) of 20 ng/ml IL-4 for 24 hours. DNA fragments that contain flanking region of the ROREs on the Klf4 promoter were immunoprecipitated with indicated antibodies and then amplified by PCR. (C) Whole-cell lysates obtained from the Raw 264.7 cells treated with 200 nM RvD1, or MaR1, were immunoprecipitated (IP) and probed using the indicated antibodies by Western blotting (WB). (D) The liver macrophages were treated with 200 nM RvD1 or MaR1 for 24 hours. The mRNA levels of nuclear receptors were measured by qRT-PCR. (E) Raw 264.7 cells were transfected with overexpression vector of nuclear receptors with corresponding reporters and then treated with 200 nM MaR1 for 24 hours. Luciferase activity was measured and normalized by β-galactosidase activity. (F) The liver macrophages were treated with 200 or 500 nM protectin D1 (PD1), RvD2, or RvE1 for 24 hours. For comparison, 200 nM MaR1 was treated. The mRNA levels of Rora, and M2 marker genes were measured by qRT-PCR. *P < 0.05 (n = 3) for D–F. The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons.

Figure 4 MaR1 is a novel ligand of RORα. (A) BIAcore analysis for binding of MaR1, RvD1, or cholesterol sulfate (CS) to RORα. The increasing concentrations of ligands were injected over immobilized GST-RORα-His proteins on the sensor chip and K D value was calculated by the BIAevaluation 3.1 software. (B) TR-FRET assay was performed using Lanthascreen RORα coactivator assay kit. The y axis represents the ratio of fluorescence intensity at 520 nm (signal) and at 495 nm (background). The x axis represents log scale of RvD1 (black line), MaR1 (red line), or CS (blue line) concentration. (C) Molecular surface model of RORα-MaR1 (magenta) complex (transparent view) obtained by docking that allows visualization of ligand bound to the internal ligand binding pocket. The figure was generated using Tripos Benchware 3D Explorer. (D) Docked model showing binding mode of MaR1 (magenta) and cholesterol sulfate (cyan) in the ligand binding pocket of RORα. The COOH group of MaR1 makes H-bond contacts with NH1-Arg370 and NH-Tyr290, and C7-OH of MaR1 with CO-Val364. (E) Raw 264.7 cells were transfected with the RORE-Luc reporter with the indicated point mutated Myc-RORα construct (left), or the Gal4-tk-Luc reporter with the indicated point mutated pM-RORα construct (right). The transfected cells were treated with 200 nM MaR1 for 24 hours and then luciferase activity was measured and normalized by β-galactosidase activity. *P < 0.05; #P < 0.05 (n = 3). The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons or Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple groups. (F) A predicted model of interaction between MaR1 (ball & stick model; carbon atoms in yellow) and native RORα (amino acids of interest with meshed molecular surface and ball & stick model with carbon atoms in gray) (left). Introduction of bulky side chain by the point mutation of C288L would interfere optimal conformation of Arg370 (center). A330L would occupy space necessary for binding MaR1 (carbon atoms in yellow with meshed molecular surface) (right). The figures were generated using Tripos Benchware 3D Explorer.

To establish further the involvement of RORα in the MaR1-induced M2 polarity, a global gene expression pattern of the MaR1-treated liver macrophages was obtained based on microarray analysis. The transcription levels of many genes were altered by MaR1 treatment and the transcriptome profile of MaR1-treated liver macrophages exhibited a strong link to that of IL-4–induced M2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Most of the M2 signature genes were upregulated after MaR1 treatment in a similar pattern obtained from the SR1078-treated or the IL-4–induced M2 liver macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In silico transcriptional factor analysis showed that the most represented transcription factors in MaR1-treated liver macrophages are MZF1, Klf4, and SPI, which are common in both IL-4–treated and SR1078-treated liver macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4E) (3). These data strongly suggest that the MaR1 action requires RORα for the M2 polarity shift of the liver macrophages.

MaR1 inhibits progression of HFD-induced NASH in a RORα-dependent manner. We then examined whether MaR1 enhanced the M2 polarity of liver macrophages and thereby improved symptoms of NASH in HFD-fed mice. MaR1 prevented development of NASH in the floxed mice in that it decreased liver weight, hepatic TG level, and liver injury markers, such as serum glutamic pyruvic transaminase (GPT) and glutamic oxaloacetate transaminase (GOT) levels (Figure 5, A and B). As reported previously, the RORα-MKO mice showed severe symptoms of NASH. However, these symptoms were not improved by MaR1 administration, indicating that this effect of MaR1 was ROR-dependent (Figure 5, A and B and Supplemental Figure 5). Similarly, fibrotic changes such as collagen deposition, lipid peroxidation, expression of profibrotic proteins, such as α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), transforming growth factor β (TGF-β) and NACHT, LRR, and PYD domain-containing protein 3 (NLRP3), decreased in the MaR1-treated floxed mice, but did not in the MaR1-treated RORα-MKO (Figure 5, C and D and Supplemental Figure 5). MaR1 increased the number of CD206+ M2 cells in the livers of HFD-fed floxed mice, but did not in the livers of HFD-fed RORα-MKO (Figure 5E). Consistently, the isolated liver macrophages showed the same pattern of M2 polarity changes in flow cytometry analysis (Figure 5F). Expression of the M2 marker genes largely increased by MaR1 administration after HFD feeding in control mice, but not in RORα-MKO (Figure 5G). Furthermore, the serum level of TNF-α and IL-10 showed the RORα-dependent M2 polarity switching effect of MaR1 in these mice (Figure 5H).

Figure 5 MaR1 improves the HFD-induced NASH in a RORα-dependent manner. Seven-week-old floxed and RORα-MKO mice were fed with HFD for 12 weeks. After 10 weeks of diet feeding, MaR1 was i.p. injected daily at dose of 5 μg/kg BW for 2 weeks. (A) Representative captured livers (left), the liver weights (center), and hepatic TG levels of mice at the end of experiments (right). (B) Serum GPT and GOT activities were analyzed at the end of experiments. (C) Sirius red staining of liver sections (left). Fibrotic area in the liver sections was analyzed by Image J (right). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Levels of α-SMA, TGF-β, NLRP3, and cleaved caspase-3 (C-Casp3) proteins in the liver were analyzed by Western blotting. (E) The expression of F4/80 and CD206 was visualized by red and green immunofluorescence in liver sections (left). The percentage of CD206+ F4/80+ cells was determined by Image J (right). Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined by flow cytometry (right). Representative dot plots were shown (left). (G) Hepatic mRNA levels of the M1 and M2 marker genes were measured by qRT-PCR. (H) The concentrations of TNF-α and IL-10 in serum were measured by ELISA. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 (n = 5–6) for A–H. The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons or Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple groups.

RORα increases biosynthesis of MaR1 by inducing expression of 12-LOX. Interestingly, we found that the hepatic level of MaR1 was lower by 40% to 60% in the NASH mice induced by either HFD or methionine choline–deficient (MCD) diet feeding in comparison with the corresponding control mice. The amount of MaR1 was increased by administration of SR1078, but was lowered in the RORα-MKO livers (Figure 6A). The lowered hepatic MaR1 level after HFD feeding in the floxed mice was restored by DHA administration, but not in the RORα-MKO livers (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 1). Surprisingly, the level of MaR1 was increased by SR1078 treatment, but decreased by shRORα-induced knockdown in either peritoneal macrophages or Raw 264.7 cells, suggesting that RORα function may be associated with the level of MaR1 (Figure 6C). It was reported that MaR1 is synthesized by the action of a series of enzymes such as 12-lipoxygenase (12-LOX), 12/15-LOX, and 5-LOX (Figure 6D) (33). We found that expression of 12-LOX encoding platelet type 12-LOX (Alox12) was higher in liver macrophages compared with other types of macrophages or hepatocytes (Figure 6E). The level of Alox12, but not of Alox15 and Alox5, was less in the hepatic macrophages of the RORα-MKO compared with that of the floxed mice (Figure 6F). Activation of RORα by treatment with SR1078, MaR1, or adeno-associated virus (AAV) RORα increased the level of Alox12 mRNA, whereas knockdown of RORα decreased, suggesting that Alox12 may be a RORα downstream target gene (Figure 6G). We delineated a RORE (–1264 to –1259) in the promoter of mouse Alox12 gene using in silico analysis and subsequent reporter gene and ChIP analysis (Figure 6H). When the activity of 12-LOX was suppressed by known inhibitors such as baicalein and NCTT-956, the SR1078-induced MaR1 level decreased to the basal level (Figure 6I) (34, 35). These inhibitors lowered the mRNA level of RORα and the CD206+/CD80+ ratio that was induced by DHA, which further suggests the association of RORα and MaR1 biosynthesis (Figure 6J).

Figure 6 RORα activates Alox12-dependent MaR1 synthesis. (A) Seven-week-old C57BL/6 mice were fed with either LFD or HFD for 12 weeks (n = 4) or fed with MCS or MCD for 4 weeks (n = 5) (first and second panels). The LFD-fed C57BL/6 mice were treated with 5 mg/kg BW SR1078 for 5 days (n = 5) (third panel). Seven-week-old LFD-fed floxed and RORα-MKO mice were sacrificed (n = 11) (fourth panel). (B) Liver samples were obtained from the floxed and RORα-MKO mice those described in Supplemental Figure 1 (n = 5). Levels of MaR1 and RvD1 in liver tissues were measured. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; ##P < 0.01 for A and B. (C) DHA-treated peritoneal macrophages (PM) and Raw 264.7 cells were treated with 5 μM SR1078 for 24 hours, or the cells were infected by lenti-shGFP or lenti-shRORα for 48 hours. Intracellular amount of MaR1 were measured. *P < 0.05 (n = 3). (D) A scheme for biosynthesis of MaR1 by LOX family. (E) Expression levels of 12-LOX protein (Alox12 mRNA) and 12/15-LOX protein (Alox15 mRNA) in liver macrophages (LM), PM, Raw 264.7, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDM), and hepatocytes were measured by Western blotting and qRT-PCR. (F) mRNA levels of Alox genes in the isolated LMs from floxed and RORα-MKO mice as shown in A were measured by qRT-PCR. (G) LMs were treated with SR1078 or MaR1 (left). LMs were infected by AAV-GFP/AAV-RORα or lenti-shGFP/lenti-shRORα as indicated (right). The mRNA levels of Alox12 were measured by qRT-PCR. *P < 0.05 (n = 3) for F and G. (H) Schematic representation of the mouse Alox12 promoter with the putative ROREs shown as red boxes (top). Raw 264.7 cells were transfected with the deleted Alox12 promoter-Luc reporter with empty vector (EV) or Myc-RORα. Luciferase activity was measured and normalized by β-galactosidase activity. *P < 0.05 (n = 3) (middle). Raw 264.7 cells were transfected with Myc-RORα, or cells were treated with SR1078 or MaR1. DNA fragments that contain flanking region of the ROREs on the Alox12 promoter were immunoprecipitated with indicated antibodies and then amplified by PCR (bottom). (I) DHA-treated PMs were treated with 5 μM SR1078, 5 μM baicalein, or 10 μM NCTT-956. Intracellular MaR1 content was measured. (J) LMs were treated with baicalein, or NCTT-956 in the presence or absence of DHA. The mRNA levels of Rora were measured by qRT-PCR (left). The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined by flow cytometry (right). *P < 0.05 and #P < 0.05 (n = 3) for I and J. The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons or Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple groups.

We then examined whether modulation of 12-LOX activity affected the protective effect of DHA on the HFD-induced NASH in mice. First, administration of baicalein abolished the effect of DHA; that is, it worsened symptoms of NASH with increased hepatic TG and serum GPT levels (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Hepatic MaR1 levels that increased after DHA treatment decreased by coadministration with baicalein (Figure 7B). The percentage of M2 polarized liver macrophages also decreased after baicalein treatment (Figure 7C). Second, transduction of AAV–12-LOX together with DHA administration dramatically improved the symptoms of NASH; that is, it decreased the HFD-induced hepatic TG accumulation, serum GPT level, fibrotic lesions, and expression levels of α-SMA and TGF-β (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 6B). Hepatic MaR1 level and M2 polarity of liver macrophages were consistently higher in the AAV–12-LOX–infused group (Figure 7, G and H).

Figure 7 12-LOX modulates the DHA-mediated improvement of NASH. (A–C) Seven-week-old WT male C57BL/6 mice were fed with HFD for 12 weeks. After 10 weeks of diet feeding, DHA was i.p. injected daily at dose of 5 mg/kg BW with vehicle or 5 mg/kg BW baicalein for 2 weeks. (A) Representative captured liver tissues and H&E staining of liver sections. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Amount of MaR1 in the liver tissues were analyzed. (C) The liver macrophages were isolated from mice and the CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined by flow cytometry. **P < 0.01; ##P < 0.01 (n = 6–8) for B and C. (D–G) Seven-week-old WT male C57BL/6 mice were fed with HFD for 16 weeks. After 13 weeks of diet feeding, an intravenous injection of either AAV-GFP or AAV–12-LOX at 5 × 109 virus genomes was conducted. DHA was i.p. injected daily at doses 1 mg/kg BW for 3 weeks after virus injection. (D) Representative captured liver tissues and the liver weights at the end of experiments. (E) Sirius red staining of liver sections. Fibrotic area in the liver sections was analyzed by Image J. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Levels of α-SMA, TGF-β, and 12-LOX proteins in the liver tissues were analyzed by Western blotting. (G) The amount of MaR1 in liver tissues were measured. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.05, and ##P < 0.01 (n = 5) for D–G. (H) Isolated liver macrophages were treated with 50 μM DHA and then infected by AAV-GFP or AAV–12-LOX. The CD206+/CD80+ ratio of F4/80+ cells was determined. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.05 (n = 3). The data represent mean ± SD. Data were analyzed by Mann–Whitney U test for simple comparisons or Kruskal-Wallis test for multiple groups.

Expression of RORα correlates with the expression of 12-LOX in human patients with NASH. Analysis of the human NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO; GSE89632) showed that the hepatic mRNA level of ALOX12 was significantly lower in NASH patients compared with that in healthy controls. In addition, the transcript levels of RORA and ALOX12 exhibited a positive correlation (Figure 8A). We previously reported that the level of expression of RORα in liver macrophages was lower in patients with hepatitis compared with that in the controls (3). Similarly, the number of 12-LOX–positive liver macrophages decreased significantly in the liver of chronic hepatitis patients (Figure 8, B and C). Finally, the level of expression of RORA and human ALOX12 in the THP-1 human monocyte/macrophage cell line was induced with both MaR1 and SR1078 treatment (Figure 8D). Together, these results support the relevance of our findings to the clinical pathobiology of NASH.