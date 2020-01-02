Targeting tumor-intrinsic hexosamine biosynthesis sensitizes pancreatic cancer to anti-PD1 therapy

HBP is overactivated in pancreatic cancer. Since chronic pancreatitis is a well-known risk factor for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) (40), we studied the expression of GFAT1/2 (alias GFPT1/2) as well as the other enzymes in this pathway in caerulein-induced chronic pancreatitis as well as in a KRASG12DP53R172HPdx-1-Cre (KPC) pancreatic cancer mouse model during tumor progression. Our results showed that these enzymes were overexpressed upon induction of pancreatitis (Figure 1A) as well as during pancreatic tumor progression (Figure 1B). In addition, expression of GFAT1 was also increased in the ductal cells of the pancreatic adenocarcinoma when observed in a tumor tissue microarray (Figure 1C). Further, an analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database showed that this pathway was overexpressed in 35.7% of the 176 pancreatic cancer patients in the database at both the RNA and protein levels (Figure 1D). To study whether GFAT1 was expressed both in the tumor and the stroma, we performed immunohistochemistry with anti–α-SMA and anti-GFAT1 Ab. Our results showed that GFAT1 was predominantly expressed in the tumor cells. As shown in Figure 2, GFAT1 did not costain with α-SMA in the mouse KPC tumors (Figure 2A) or in the human tumors (Figure 2B). Since GFAT1 is the rate-limiting step of this pathway, we focused our study on this particular enzyme.

Figure 1 Hexoamine biosynthesis pathway is activated in PDAC and chronic pancreatitis. Enzymes in the HBP are overexpressed in pancreatitis (A) as well as in pancreatic cancer mouse model KPC. Expression of enzymes increased as the tumor progressed (B). In tumor tissue microarray of PDAC patients, GFAT1, the rate-limiting enzyme of HBP, was overexpressed. The increased expression correlated with advanced grade of the tumor (C). Original magnification, ×20. The microarray contained 2–3 samples of each disease stage. According to cBioPortal, a large number of patient cohorts in TCGA showed alterations in the genes of HBP (n = 176). Fragments per kilobase of transcript per million (FPKM) mapped reads correlate with relative expression of a transcript proportional to the number of cDNA fragments that originate from it (D). All gene expression studies with quantitative PCR (qPCR) were done using 3 independent biological replicates. Statistical significance was determined by using 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Figure 2 GFAT1 expression is shown predominantly in the ductal cells in a pancreatic tumor. (A and B) GFAT1 expression was shown predominantly in the ductal cells, as seen in tumors from KPC mice (A) or patient tumor tissue (B). Photographs are representative of 3 patient samples and 10 fields per sample. Original magnification, ×20.

GFAT1 contributed to aggressive biology of pancreatic cancer by regulating self-renewal and metastasis. A mark of an aggressive tumor is its ability to metastasize and its potential to relapse after treatment. These are dependent on the genes that regulate self-renewal. Our previous results (32) showed that OGT, an enzyme dependent on UDP-GlcNAc and thus HBP, was instrumental in regulating self-renewal in pancreatic cancer via its effect on SOX2. Our results showed that inhibition of GFAT1, the rate-limiting enzyme of HBP, using siRNA resulted in inhibition of a number of self-renewal genes, such as SOX2, OCT4, and KLF4, in the pancreatic cancer cell lines MIA-PaCa2 and S2VP10 (Figure 3A). Since GFAT1 activity is dependent on the availability of glutamine, we next blocked glutamine utilization with DON. Our studies showed that treatment of pancreatic cancer cell lines MIA-PaCa2 and S2VP10 with DON resulted in decreased expression of self-renewal genes, as seen with GFAT siRNA (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127515DS1). To study whether the inhibition of HBP by blocking glutamine utilization with DON resulted in decreased clonogenicity (a surrogate assay for self-renewal), we performed a colony-forming assay on the pancreatic cancer cell line S2VP10, which is aggressive and has high self-renewal capability. Our results showed that treatment with DON resulted in decreased colony formation, showing that glutamine utilization by HBP was instrumental in decreasing self-renewal in pancreatic cancer cells (Figure 3B). This observation was further validated in the pancreatic cancer cell line L3.6PL (Supplemental Figure 1B). These observations indicated that DON suppressed self-renewal ability of pancreatic cancer cells. Our previously published data showed that DON affected tumor cell proliferation (33). Our current study showed that treatment with DON decreased viability of primary KPC cells while it did not have any effect on the viability of primary CAFs in vitro (Figure 3C), indicating that within a tumor, DON had differential effects on the cellular components.

Figure 3 GFAT1 regulates self-renewal and invasion in PDAC. GFAT1 inhibition by siRNA decreased expression of self-renewal genes in pancreatic cancer cell lines MIA-PACA2 and S2VP10 (A). Treatment with glutamine analog DON at 50 μM decreased colony formation in S2VP10 cells (B), indicating a loss of clonogenicity. Tumor epithelial cells (KPC) were more vulnerable to treatment with DON compared with CAF cells (C). Lethal concentration of 50% (LC 50 ) of DON for KPC cells was calculated to be 72 μM. At a nonlethal dose of 50 μM, treatment with DON decreased invasion (D) as evaluated by Boyden chamber assay as well as migration of pancreatic cancer cells S2VP10 as tested by ECIS (E). All gene expression studies with qPCR were done with 3 independent biological replicates. Student’s t test (parametric, 2 tailed) was used for statistical analysis, and the data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Since HBP affects the activity of OGT, which in turn is instrumental in regulating the metastatic property of cancer cells (41–43), we next evaluated the effect of blocking HBP on invasion and migration. Treatment with DON as well as GFAT siRNA decreased the invasiveness of S2VP10 cells when evaluated in a Boyden chamber assay (Figure 3D). Treatment with DON further decreased migration of pancreatic cancer cell lines when evaluated in real-time via electric cell surface impedance sensing (ECIS) (Figure 3E), further showing that DON suppressed invasiveness and metastatic potential of aggressive pancreatic cancer cells (S2VP10).

Inhibition of GFAT1 or glutamine utilization by DON resulted in regressed tumors and decreased metastasis in animals. To study whether DON was efficacious in vivo, we implanted metastatic pancreatic cell line S2VP10 subcutaneously in the flanks of athymic nude mice. Treatment with DON (1 mg/kg/5 days a week) decreased tumor progression (Figure 4A) as well as end-of-study tumor weight and volume (Figure 4, B and C). In addition, treatment with DON decreased Ki-67+ cells in the tumor, indicating a loss in proliferative pancreatic cancer cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 4 Inhibition of GFAT1 has antitumor effect in vivo. Treatment with 1 mg/kg/5 days a week of DON decreased tumor progression in subcutaneous implantation of pancreatic cancer cells S2VP10 in athymic nude mice (n = 10) (A). End point tumor weight (B) and volume (C) were significantly decreased following treatment. Ki67 staining showed decrease in the number of proliferating cells. Original magnification ×10 (D). Orthotopically implanted KPC:CAF in the pancreas of C57BL/6 were treated with DON (1 mg/kg/3 days a week) for 4 weeks. Treatment group showed decreased metastatic spread (Table 1). Consistent with this, DON-treated animals had fewer circulating tumor cells in their blood (E). To confirm that antitumor effects were due to GFAT1/2 inhibition by DON, a tet-inducible shGFAT1 cell line was developed and implanted orthotopically in athymic nude mice. As observed with DON, upon induction of shGFAT1 with doxycycline, the tumor volumes of the animals were significantly smaller compared with the those with no doxycycline tumors (F). Student’s t test, nonparametric (Mann-Whitney U test), was used to determine statistical significance, and data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. n = 10 mice for all groups.

To test the efficacy of inhibition of glutamine utilization on metastasis, we implanted KPC and CAF cells orthotopically in the pancreas of C57BL/6 mice at a ratio of 1:9. DON (1 mg/kg/3 days a week) was administered for 30 days. Metastatic spread to local and distant tissues was documented following necropsy. DON significantly decreased metastatic spread and increased necrosis (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, DON significantly decreased the number of circulating tumor cells in this model (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 2C).

Table 1 Effect of DON (1 mg/kg) on metastatic potential of pancreatic tumors

To rule out off-target effects of small molecule DON, we next constructed a tet-driven shGFAT1 and transfected metastatic pancreatic cancer cell line S2VP10 to generate a tet-shGFAT1 cell line. These cells were implanted orthotopically in athymic nude mice. Ten days after implantation, GFAT1 expression was turned off by adding tetracycline to the chow. Animals were followed for an additional 30 days. As seen with DON, there was a significant reduction in end-of-study tumor volume (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E)

Treatment with DON modulates ECM in PDAC. Since HBP is responsible for synthesis of UDP-GlcNAc, which is also the substrate for HA, a major ECM component in pancreatic tumors, we next evaluated the effect of DON on ECM components of pancreatic tumors. To study this, KPC001 and CAF cells (1:9 ratio) were implanted in the pancreas of C57BL/6 mice and treated with DON (1 mg/kg/3 days a week). Our studies showed that animals treated with DON had lower HA (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 3A) as well as lower collagen (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 3B). To study whether this decrease in HA and collagen was due to decreased gene transcription, we next studied the expression of genes involved in their synthesis. Our study showed that expression of HA synthase 1 (Has1) by the KPC tumor cells was significantly downregulated in the DON-treated group (Figure 5C). Since other ECM components are equally synthesized by tumor epithelial cells and stromal fibroblasts, we next cocultured KPC001 (murine primary tumor cells) and CAF cells and treated them as indicated in Supplemental Figure 3C. Our study showed that, while there was a significant decrease in the number of collagen synthesis genes along with expression of genes involved in other structural components of ECM (Figure 5D), there was a more profound effect on the ECM-remodeling proteases (Figure 5E). This indicated that there was extensive ECM remodeling in the pancreatic tumor microenvironment. In addition, there was also a significant alteration of expression of a number of cell-cell and cell-ECM adhesion molecules (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 5 Treatment with DON remodeled ECM in orthotopic syngeneic mouse model. KPC and CAF cells were implanted orthotopically in the pancreas of C57BL/6 mice and treated with 1 mg/kg DON/3 days a week for 30 days. Treatment with DON significantly decreased HA (A) and collagen (B) in the ECM of the tumor. Original magnification ×10. Genes responsible for HA synthesis, such as HAS1, were decreased significantly in the KPC cells, but did not change in CAF cells (C). In a coculture experiment, treatment with DON (50 μM) significantly decreased collagen synthesis genes in both KPC and CAFs, while other structural component genes such as Hapln1 and Lama1 were only decreased when DON-treated KPCs were cocultured with CAFs (D). Treatment with DON also changed expression of a number of ECM proteases significantly (E). Further, the secreted IL-27 was significantly decreased in DON-treated KPC cells, while IL-6 was significantly decreased in DON-treated CAF cells. Secretion of IFN-γ was increased in CAFs upon treatment with DON (F). Each experiment was repeated 3 times, and the result is represented as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test (2 tailed) was used for determining statistical significance. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.02. n = 3.

It is well known that the tumor and stromal cells remodel the ECM, not only via synthesis of basement membrane constituents, but also through cytokine secretion. To evaluate this, we next set up the coculture as described in Supplemental Figure 3C and estimated the secreted cytokine profile using a cytometric bead array. Upon coculture in a Transwell, in which CAFs were treated with DON, IFN-γ and IL-6 were observed to be significantly altered by DON treatment, while only IL-27 showed a significant decrease when only KPC cells were treated with DON in the coculture (Figure 5F). Treatment of tumor cells (KPC) with DON completely abolished the secretion of IL-27 in the coculture, while treatment of CAF cells with DON did not significantly change the secretion of this cytokine. In CAFs, IL-6 secretion was substantially inhibited upon treatment, while changes in Mcp1 and IL-27 were not statistically significant. Since IL-6 and IL-27 are both protumor cytokines, their downregulation by DON indicated a profound antitumor activity of this compound. Similarly, IFN-γ plays a role in activation of M1 macrophages as well as infiltration of T cells in the tumor, eliciting a tumor tissue–disruptive effect (44). These changes following treatment with DON indicated that DON played an antitumor role by affecting the tumor microenvironment of the pancreatic tumor (45).

Inhibition of GFAT1/HBP affects immune landscape in PDAC. It is well known that remodeling the ECM in a tumor affects its immune landscape (22). Based on the change in the secretion profile of cytokines from the tumor cells and stromal cells upon treatment with DON, it seemed likely that this would significantly affect the infiltration and function of immune cells in the pancreatic tumor. Macrophage density has been correlated with overall survival in pancreatic cancer patients (46). Our results showed that treatment with DON resulted in an increase in the activated macrophage population, as seen by CD68 staining (Figure 6, A and B). Since our previous results showed that treatment of pancreatic tumor cells with DON (KPCs or CAFs) increased IFN-γ (Figure 5F), it is possible that the increased CD68+ macrophage population within DON-treated tumors is a direct consequence of that event.

Figure 6 Treatment with DON altered immune profile in orthotopic syngeneic mouse model. In the orthotopic implantation of KPC and CAF in the pancreas of C57BL/6 mice, DON increased CD68+ macrophage populations (A and B). *P < 0.05. Treatment with DON also increased intratumoral CD8+ infiltration, as seen by flow cytometry (C) and immunohistochemistry (D). Effect of DON on tumor and stroma in syngeneic model was CD8 mediated, as pancreatic tumors implanted in CD8-KO mice did not show improved survival (E) or decrease in tumor volume (n = 3) (F) with DON. Original magnification, ×10 (A and D).

Our analysis of the tumor tissue further showed that there was a significant increase in the intratumoral CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, C and D). Increased infiltration of T cells is associated with better prognosis in pancreatic cancer. This indicated that DON was modulating the immune milieu of the pancreatic tumors by increasing the CD68+ macrophages and promoting increased infiltration of CD8+ T cells, thereby reversing the immune-suppressive microenvironment.

To study whether DON was still an effective antitumor compound in the absence of CD8+ T cells, we next implanted KPC001 and CAF cells orthotopically in the pancreas of CD8-KO mice in a ratio of 1:9. The tumors were allowed to grow for 2 weeks before they were randomized to DON (0.5 mg/kg/3 days a week) treatment or control groups. Treatment was continued for 30 days, and survival analysis was performed. Our results showed that survival of DON-treated animals in the CD8-KO mice was not different from the untreated animals (Figure 6E). Further, necropsy of animals across both groups showed no differences in tumor volume (Figure 6F). These results suggested that efficacy of DON in an immune-competent syngeneic pancreatic cancer model was largely dependent on CD8+ T cells.

Inhibition of GFAT1/glutamine utilization sensitizes to anti-PD1. Increased CD8+ T cells within a tumor have been associated with increased sensitivity to immune therapy in a number of cancers (47). Since treatment with DON alone resulted in modulating the ECM, altered cytokine secretion, and increased activated CD68+ macrophages as well as cytotoxic CD8+ T cell infiltration in the pancreatic tumor, we next evaluated whether treatment with DON also made pancreatic cancer susceptible and sensitive to immune therapy. To study this, KPC001 and CAF cells were implanted orthotopically in the pancreas of C57BL/6 mice at a ratio of 1:9. The tumors were allowed to grow for 14 days, after which animals were randomized into 4 groups: control/isotype Ab, DON (0.5 mg/kg), anti-PD1 Ab (100 μg/3 injections), and anti-PD1+DON (0.5 mg/kg). Treatment was continued for 1 month, after which the animals were sacrificed. Our results showed a profound effect on the tumor weight (Figure 7A) and tumor volume (Figure 7B) with the combination of DON and anti-PD1. Additionally, the combination of DON and anti-PD1 resulted in a better survival advantage compared with either group alone (Figure 7C). Further, the combination resulted in a decrease of PDL1 expression in the tumor, indicating that this immune-evasive property of the tumor was overcome by DON (Figure 7D). Assessment of the ECM components following treatment with DON and anti-PD1 Ab showed that DON alone as well as in combination with anti-PD1 decreased HA and collagen (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 4, C, D, and E). Additionally, we also analyzed the expression of other checkpoint inhibitors in the tumor. Our results showed that, while expression of B7-H3 did not change with DON, expression of TIM3 and CTLA-4 were downregulated following treatment with DON (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). We also analyzed the immune cells from the spleen of tumor-bearing mice. As seen from the tumor, DON-treated mice had increased infiltration of CD8+ T-cells as seen in Supplemental Figure 5G. Further characterization showed these CD8+ cells to have low PD1 expression, showing that they were not exhausted (Supplemental Figure 5, D–J).