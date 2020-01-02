Disrupting a converging metabolic target turns up the immunologic-heat in pancreatic tumors

Commentary 10.1172/JCI133685
1Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center,
2Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy,
3Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Program,
4Department of Pathology, and
5Skip Viragh Center for Pancreatic Cancer, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Address correspondence to: Elizabeth M. Jaffee, 1830 East Monument Street, Room 4M07 Cancer Research Building I, Suite 2-103, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.2957; Email: ejaffee@jhmi.edu.
Find articles by Ho, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center,
2Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy,
3Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Program,
4Department of Pathology, and
5Skip Viragh Center for Pancreatic Cancer, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Address correspondence to: Elizabeth M. Jaffee, 1830 East Monument Street, Room 4M07 Cancer Research Building I, Suite 2-103, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.2957; Email: ejaffee@jhmi.edu.
Find articles by Jaffee, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
First published December 3, 2019 - More info
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDACs) are classically immunologically cold tumors that have failed to demonstrate a significant response to immunotherapeutic strategies. This feature is attributed to both the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and limited immune cell access due to the surrounding stromal barrier, a histological hallmark of PDACs. In this issue of the JCI, Sharma et al. employ a broad glutamine antagonist, 6-diazo-5-oxo-l-norleucine (DON), to target a metabolic program that underlies both PDAC growth and hyaluronan production. Their findings describe an approach to converting the PDAC TME into a hot TME, thereby empowering immunotherapeutic strategies such as anti-PD1 therapy.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.