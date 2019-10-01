Degradation of splicing factor SRSF3 contributes to progressive liver disease

SRSF3 is reduced in early-stage human liver disease, and cirrhosis. Previously, we reported that hepatocyte-specific deletion of SRSF3 in mice impaired hepatocyte maturation leading to HCC as the mice aged, and that SRSF3 protein expression, but not mRNA expression, was lost in samples of human adenoma and HCC (10, 11). To test whether SRSF3 loss preceded adenoma and/or carcinoma formation, we assessed SRSF3 protein expression in extracts from frozen samples of normal human liver (n = 9), and pathologically confirmed cases of NAFLD (n = 21), NASH (n = 11), and cirrhosis (n = 20). All samples from NAFLD, NASH, and cirrhosis showed reduced levels of SRSF3 protein compared with normal liver by immunoblotting (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127374DS1). A similar reduction was seen in male and female samples (Supplemental Figure 1B). We confirmed these results by immunohistochemical (Figure 1B) and immunofluorescent (Supplemental Figure 2A) staining of fixed liver sections. The majority of hepatocyte nuclei in normal liver samples stained strongly for SRSF3, and cytoplasmic staining was also observed in some cells, consistent with the reported shuttling of SRSF3 from the nucleus to the cytoplasm during mRNA export (26). In contrast, fewer nuclei in sections from NAFLD and NASH livers stained for SRSF3 and the staining was weaker (Figure 1B). Sections from cirrhotic livers showed very low staining for SRSF3 (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Loss of SRSF3 expression in NAFLD, NASH, and cirrhosis. (A) Immunoblotting of SRSF3 in extracts from 4 representative human liver samples from normal individuals and individuals with NASH, NAFL, or cirrhosis. Graph shows quantification of SRSF3 protein level in human liver samples normalized to β-actin (n = 9, 21, 11, and 20 for normal [white], NAFL [orange], NASH [red], and cirrhosis [cyan], respectively). (B) Immunohistochemical staining for SRSF3 on FFPE sections from normal, NAFL, NASH, and cirrhotic livers. Graph shows quantification of SRSF3-positive nuclei per field (brown stain) (n = 4/group). Colors are as in panel A. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Immunoblotting of SRSF3 from hepatocytes from obese mice on high-fat diet (HFD) or lean mice on normal chow (Lean). Graph shows quantification of SRSF3 protein levels normalized to β-actin (n = 4/group). Lean mice shown in white, obese mice (HFD) shown in orange. (D) Immunoblotting of SRSF3 from hepatocytes from obese mice on NASH diet (NASH) or lean mice on normal chow (Lean). Graph shows quantification of SRSF3 protein levels normalized to β-actin (n = 4/group). Lean mice shown in white, NASH mice shown in red. (E) Immunohistochemical staining for SRSF3 on FFPE liver sections from lean, obese HFD, or obese NASH diet mice. Graph shows quantification of SRSF3-positive nuclei/field (brown stain) (n = 4/group). Colors are as in panel A. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing. All quantified results are presented as mean ± SEM.

SRSF3 is lost in mouse models of NAFLD and NASH. Having observed the loss of SRSF3 in early-stage liver disease in humans, we wanted to test whether this phenotype could be modeled in mice. We placed mice on a high-fat diet (HFD, 60% fat) for 12 weeks to allow mice to become obese and cause hepatic steatosis. Body weight, liver weight, spleen weight, and fasting glucose levels were all higher in mice on HFD as compared with lean mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). Morphologically, the livers from mice on HFD were larger and paler than livers from lean mice and had a roughened surface (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Examination of liver sections from mice on HFD revealed extensive steatosis but with minimal fibrosis restricted to the perivascular regions that was consistent with NAFLD (Supplemental Figure 3B). To examine whether NAFLD caused loss of SRSF3 in hepatocytes, rather than other cells resident in the liver, we purified primary hepatocytes from obese (HFD) and lean (normal chow) mice and immunoblotted cell extracts for SRSF3. We observed loss of SRSF3 in hepatocytes from the HFD mice (Figure 1C) that agreed with the reported loss of SRSF3 in whole liver from HFD mice (27). We also assessed SRSF3 protein expression by immunohistochemistry (Figure 1E) and immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 2C) on fixed liver tissue sections from HFD and lean mice. The majority of nuclei in normal samples stained strongly for SRSF3, whereas the nuclei in the HFD samples stained weakly (Figure 1E), as seen with the human NAFLD samples.

A second cohort of mice was maintained on a Western diet for 12 weeks to promote NASH. As in the NAFLD model, body weight, liver weight, spleen weight, and fasting glucose levels were all higher in mice on a NASH diet as compared with lean mice, and morphologically the livers were larger and paler than livers from lean mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A, C, and D). Examination of liver sections from NASH mice revealed less extensive steatosis than the NAFLD livers, consistent with the lower fat content of the diet, but with extensive intralobular fibrosis as detected by Masson’s trichrome and Sirius red staining, consistent with NASH (Supplemental Figure 3C). As observed for the NAFLD mice, SRSF3 was reduced in primary hepatocyte extracts from the NASH mice (Figure 1D). SRSF3 was similarly reduced in whole-liver extracts from NASH mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). This loss of SRSF3 was confirmed by immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence on fixed liver tissue sections (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2C).

We also investigated the effect of HFD and Western diet on Srsf3 mRNA expression. The Srsf3 gene generates 2 mRNA transcripts through alternative splicing of exon 4; the major transcript (Srsf3-202) skips exon 4 and encodes the full-length SRSF3 protein (Srsf3-FL), and the minor transcript (Srsf3-201) includes exon 4 and contains a premature termination codon (PTC) causing the mRNA to be degraded by nonsense-mediated decay (Srsf3-PTC) (3, 28, 29). RNA from normal, NAFLD, NASH, and cirrhosis liver samples showed higher expression of SRSF3-FL than SRSF3-PTC (Supplemental Figure 4A). RNA from hepatocytes from HFD and NASH mice did not show a difference in Srsf3-FL mRNA levels but showed a significant 3-fold increase in Srsf3-PTC mRNA levels by quantitative PCR (qPCR), although Srsf3-PTC remained a minor isoform (1% to 3%) (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). The change in the ratio of mRNA isoforms was confirmed by end-point reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) using primers spanning exons 3 to 5 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). These results also confirmed that the Srsf3-PTC transcript only constitutes a small fraction (<5%) of steady-state mRNA levels in the liver.

Liver disease is associated with altered splicing of the SRSF3 target genes Fn1, Insr, Slk, and Myo1b. As SRSF3 was reduced in fatty liver disease in both humans and mice, we expected to see alterations in SRSF3 target gene splicing; therefore, we measured splicing of the profibrogenic EDA exon (exon 33) in the fibronectin 1 gene (FN1-EDA), exon 23 in Myo1B, exon 11 in INSR, and exon 13 in the Slk gene, all known SRSF3 targets (10). RNA extracted from livers of frozen samples of human NAFLD, NASH, and cirrhosis showed altered inclusion of EDA-FN1 and Myo1B exons and skipping of INSR and Slk exons (Figure 2, A and B). We also tested splicing of 2 SRSF3 target genes in hepatocytes from the NAFLD and NASH mice. We observed greater inclusion of exon 33 in the Fn1 mRNA (EDA exon) (Figure 2, C and D) and higher expression of the EDA-containing FN1 protein (Figure 2, E and F), which was confirmed by immunofluorescence microscopy (Supplemental Figure 5). Skipping of exon 11 in the Insr mRNA was increased in the RNA from NAFLD (Figure 2C) and NASH (Figure 2D) hepatocytes. These results in both human and mouse liver were consistent with a functional loss of SRSF3.

Figure 2 Alterations in SRSF3 target genes in liver disease. Analysis of alternative splicing of (A) FN1–EDA exon 33 and MYO1B–exon 23 mRNAs, (B) INSR–exon 11 and SLK–exon 13 mRNAs, in total RNA from normal human liver, NASH, NAFL, and cirrhosis (n = 4/group) by RT-PCR. Colors are as in Figure 1. (C) Analysis of alternative splicing of Fn1 and Insr mRNAs in hepatocytes from lean and obese HFD mice by RT-PCR (n = 4/group). (D) Analysis of alternative splicing of Fn1 and Insr mRNAs in hepatocytes from lean and obese NASH mice by RT-PCR (n = 4/group). Representative gels are shown with the percentage inclusion of EDA and skipping of exon 11. For A–D, graphs show quantification with mean ± SEM (n = 4/group). Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing (A and B) or Student’s t test (C and D). (E) Immunoblotting of FN1-EDA from hepatocytes from obese mice on high-fat diet (HFD) or lean mice on normal chow (Lean). (F) Immunoblotting of FN1-EDA from hepatocytes from obese mice on NASH diet (NASH) or lean mice on normal chow (Lean). For E and F, graphs show quantification of FN1-EDA protein levels normalized to β-actin. Results are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 4/group). Asterisks indicate statistical significance by Student’s t test. (G) SRSF3-dependent (n = 498) alternative splicing events from hepatocytes with acute loss of SRSF3 by adenoviral expression of CRE or GFP analyzed using JUM. Different colors show different classes of events. A3SS, indicates alternative 3′ splice sites; A5SS, alternative 5′ splice sites; Cassette Exon, cassette exons; Intron Retention, retained introns; MXE, mutually exclusive exons; Composite, complex splicing events that do not fit a single category. (H) HFD-dependent (n = 470) alternative splicing events in hepatocytes from lean mice and obese mice on HFD analyzed using JUM. Colors and categories are as in panel G. (I) Venn diagram showing overlap of genes with altered splicing in obese HFD hepatocytes with SRSF3-dependent events. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To compare the changes in RNA splicing in NAFLD and in response to the loss of SRSF3, we performed RNA sequencing (RNAseq) on total RNA extracted from hepatocytes from livers of mice on HFD or LFD. To assemble a list of SRSF3 splicing target genes in hepatocytes, we extracted RNA from Srsf3-floxed hepatocytes acutely infected with an adenovirus expressing CRE (Adeno-CRE) recombinase or green-fluorescent protein (GFP). Alternative splicing (AS) events were analyzed using JUM (30) and MAJIQ (31, 32). Initially, we identified SRSF3-dependent AS events using RNA from the acute deletion of SRSF3. Inspection of the Srsf3 locus confirmed the deletion of exons 2 and 3 (Supplemental Figure 6A). A total of 3,466 AS events were identified, of which 498 were significantly altered (P < 0.05) after multiple testing correction, in the SRSF3-KO by JUM (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 6B). MAJIQ identified 21,458 local splicing variants (LSVs), of which 436 were significantly altered in the KO (P < 0.05) after multiple testing correction. One hundred and sixteen genes were present in both JUM and MAJIQ data sets (Supplemental Figure 6C). When the JUM AS events were broken down by category, cassette exons and alternative 3′ and 5′ splice sites comprised the majority of these events, with a smaller number of composite events, intron retentions, and mutually exclusive exons (Figure 2G). Intron retentions, however, comprised a larger proportion of AS events in the total pool (Supplemental Figure 6B). Analysis of the mouse HFD data using JUM showed a total of 4,712 AS events, of which 470 were significantly altered (P < 0.05) in hepatocytes from obese livers (Supplemental Figure 6D). When broken down by category, cassette exons and alternative 3′ and 5′ splice sites again made up the majority of the significant AS events (Figure 2H). Interestingly, the HFD RNA had a much higher proportion of intron retention events than the SRSF3-KO RNA, which possibly indicated alterations in other splicing factors (28). When the genes subject to AS were compared, 15% of the genes altered by HFD (56 of 368) were also SRSF3 dependent (Figure 2I) that represented a significant enrichment (P < 0.05 by Fisher’s exact test). Thus, the RNAseq results indicated that a significant number of AS events that occurred in livers of obese mice were consistent with loss of SRSF3.

Lipid excess causes oxidative stress and loss of SRSF3. NAFLD and NASH are associated with hepatic steatosis. To test whether lipid overload directly caused loss of SRSF3, we treated human HepG2 cells and mouse primary hepatocytes with palmitic acid (PA) for 4–12 hours. We observed that PA caused a time-dependent loss of SRSF3 in both HepG2 cells (Figure 3A) and primary hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 7A). As lipid excess causes oxidative stress, we measured the expression of NADPH quinone dehydrogenase 1 (Nqo1), a gene sensitive to oxidative stress, by qRT-PCR and found that PA induced Nqo1 expression (Supplemental Figure 7B). To test whether PA-induced oxidative stress leads to SRSF3 degradation, we pretreated cells with the antioxidant N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC, 10 mM, 15 minutes). Scavenging reactive oxygen species (ROS) with NAC blocked the PA-induced SRSF3 degradation, suggesting that oxidative stress caused SRSF3 degradation (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 7C). To test oxidative stress directly, we treated HepG2 cells and primary hepatocytes with H 2 O 2 (500 μM and 500 μM) and found that SRSF3 was degraded in a time-dependent manner (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 7D) and the degradation was again blocked by NAC (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 7F). As expected, H 2 O 2 induced expression of Nqo1 (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Figure 3 Reduction in SRSF3 protein in response to excess lipid and oxidative stress. Human HepG2 cells were exposed to (A) 500 μM PA, (B) 500 μM PA in the presence of the antioxidant N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC) to scavenge ROS, (C) 500 μM H 2 O 2 , and (D) 500 μM H 2 O 2 in the presence of NAC over time, and extracts were immunoblotted for SRSF3. Graphs in A and C show quantification of SRSF3 protein normalized to β-actin (mean ± SEM, n = 3/group). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. time 0 by 1-way ANOVA. (E) HepG2 cells were exposed to 500 μM PA or vehicle in the presence of 50 μg/mL cycloheximide for 0–8 hours. Cell extracts were immunoblotted for SRSF3 and results quantified by densitometry. Normalized SRSF3 expression results were fit to a 1-phase exponential decay to calculate the protein half-life (t 1/2 ). The R2 values of the curve fits are given. The 2 curves were significantly different (P = 0.0004). (F) HepG2 cells were exposed to 500 μM PA or vehicle in the presence of 50 μg/mL cycloheximide for 0–8 hours. Cells were separated into nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions and immunoblotted for SRSF3 and normalized to lamin B or β-actin. Nuclear SRSF3 levels again fit a 1-phase exponential decay but there was no significant difference between treatments, so the single-curve fit is shown. Cytoplasmic SRSF3 did not fit an exponential decay, but the data were fit by a linear equation. The 2 treatments had significantly different linear fits. (G) Nuclear and cytoplasmic proteins were isolated from HepG2 cells treated with PA, leptomycin B (LMB), or both (LMB + PA) over time and immunoblotted for SRSF3 and lamin B or β-actin. Graph shows normalized nuclear SRSF3 levels in the 3 groups over time. Cytoplasmic levels of SRSF3 were very low in leptomycin B–treated groups. Results are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. cotreatment by 2-way ANOVA.

We also investigated the effect of lipid excess and oxidative stress on Srsf3 mRNA expression. Primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells exposed to PA or H 2 O 2 for different times did not show a difference in Srsf3-FL mRNA levels but showed significantly increased Srsf3-PTC mRNA levels by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The change in the ratio of mRNA isoforms was confirmed by end-point RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). These results also confirmed that oxidative stress induces the Srsf3-PTC transcript (28) but this only constituted a small fraction (<5%) of steady-state mRNA levels even under stressed conditions. We did not observe expression of the truncated SRSF3 protein that had been previously reported (33). To test whether the Srsf3-PTC transcript was indeed regulated by nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) we measured Srsf3 mRNA expression in the presence of the translational inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX, 50 μg/mL), as NMD requires ongoing protein translation. Expression of the major isoform (Srsf3-FL) was much higher than the Srsf3-PTC isoform in both primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells in the basal state by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 9A). Expression of both isoforms increased over time following CHX treatment, with the minor Srsf3-PTC isoform increasing to approximately the same level as the Srsf3-FL isoform in hepatocytes, but remaining the minor isoform in HepG2 cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). The ratio of isoforms was confirmed by end-point RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 9B).

SRSF3 protein is rapidly degraded by the proteasome. We then measured SRSF3 protein stability by treating HepG2 cells with CHX for 1–8 hours. We observed a rapid degradation of SRSF3, with an estimated SRSF3 half-life of 1.2 hours that was accelerated with PA treatment (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 10A). We saw a similarly rapid degradation of SRSF3 in mouse primary hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 10B). To test whether the degradation of SRSF3 was mediated by proteasomes, we treated HepG2 cells and primary hepatocytes with the proteasomal inhibitor MG132 (10 μM) and performed a similar time course over 1–8 hours. There was a strong induction of SRSF3 in cells treated with MG132 alone (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D) and no apparent degradation of SRSF3 over 8 hours in the presence of CHX (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F), indicating that SRSF3 protein was not inherently unstable but was rapidly targeted for proteasomal degradation under normal conditions. SRSF3 shuttles between the nucleus and cytoplasm, so we measured the half-life of SRSF3 in the nucleus or cytoplasm in the presence or absence of PA. The majority of SRSF3 was nuclear (Supplemental Figure 10G). Nuclear SRSF3 levels rapidly dropped following CHX treatment, as seen in the whole cell, but PA did not alter the rate of degradation (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 10H). In contrast, cytoplasmic levels increased following CHX treatment but the increase was suppressed by PA treatment (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 10I). This suggested that the primary effect of PA occurred in the cytoplasm. So we then tested the effect of blocking nuclear export on SRSF3 levels. HepG2 cells were treated with leptomycin B and PA and nuclear extracts prepared. PA caused the expected decrease in nuclear SRSF3. Furthermore, inhibition of nuclear export with leptomycin B caused an increase in nuclear SRSF3 (Figure 3G). Thus, inhibition of nuclear export prevented the degradation of SRSF3 by PA (Figure 3G), again suggesting that degradation of SRSF3 occurred in the cytoplasm. To test whether lipid-stress reduced multiple splicing factors, we immunoblotted extracts of HepG2 cells that had been treated with PA or H 2 O 2 for increasing times with an antibody that recognizes a conserved epitope in many SR proteins. Only a band at approximately 20 kDa showed a reduction in intensity with PA and H 2 O 2 (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). This was confirmed to be SRSF3 by re-blotting with an antibody against SRSF3 (Supplemental Figure 11C).

SRSF3 is neddylated in response to PA. Previous studies have shown that SRSF3 is ubiquitinated under both normal and stress conditions (22–24). To test whether SRSF3 was degraded through the ubiquitination pathway, we treated the primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells with MG132 to prevent degradation, then tested for ubiquitination of SRSF3. Cell extracts were immunoprecipitated with anti-ubiquitin or anti-SRSF3 antibodies, and then immunoblotted for SRSF3 or ubiquitin, respectively. We were unable to detect ubiquitination of endogenous SRSF3 under any of these conditions (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). We then overexpressed Flag-tagged SRSF3 (Flag-SRSF3) in HepG2 cells by transfection. Under these conditions, we were able to detect ubiquitinated SRSF3 that was increased in the presence of MG132 (Supplemental Figure 12D). To test whether stress caused by lipid excess could increase ubiquitination of SRSF3, we overexpressed Flag-SRSF3 in HepG2 cells and treated with PA in the presence of MG132. PA-induced stress did not increase ubiquitinated SRSF3 (Supplemental Figure 12E). These results indicated that endogenous SRSF3 was not degraded via the ubiquitin pathway, although ubiquitination could be observed if the protein is overexpressed. We also tested the specificity and efficacy of the antibody used in the immunoprecipitation assay. The immunoblot result showed that more than 90% of the protein was precipitated (Supplemental Figure 12, F–H).

Previously it was reported that arsenite-induced oxidative stress causes neddylation-dependent stress granule formation, and SRSF3 was among the proteins identified as being conjugated to NEDD8 (25). Neddylation is a posttranslational modification similar to ubiquitination and can lead to protein degradation (34). To test whether SRSF3 was neddylated in liver cells, we treated primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells with MG132, and then tested for conjugation of NEDD8 and SRSF3. Cell extracts were immunoprecipitated with antibodies against NEDD8 and then immunoblotted for SRSF3. An anti-SRSF3 antibody–reactive protein was observed at approximately 30 kDa, corresponding to the expected combined molecular weight of NEDD8 (8 kDa) conjugated to SRSF3 (21 kDa), and levels of this protein increased with proteasomal inhibition by MG132 (Figure 4, A and B). Conversely, we overexpressed Flag-SRSF3 in HepG2 cells, immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag antibodies, and then immunoblotted for NEDD8. A strong NEDD8-reactive protein was observed at approximately 36 kDa, the correct size for NEDD8-conjugated (8 kDa), Flag-tagged SRSF3 (28 kDa) that again increased with proteasomal inhibition, as for the endogenous protein (Figure 4C). We then tested whether lipid-induced stress could increase SRSF3 neddylation. HepG2 cells transfected with Flag-SRSF3 were treated with PA in the presence of MG132. The 36-kDa NEDD8-reactive protein increased with PA treatment, clearly indicating that PA-induced stress promoted SRSF3 neddylation (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Neddylation of SRSF3 in response to palmitic acid. HepG2 cells (A) and primary hepatocytes (B) were treated with 10 μM MG132 (MG) for 2 hours. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated (IP) with anti-NEDD8 antibodies and then immunoblotted (IB) for SRSF3. Input indicates input control, Co-IP indicates the coimmunoprecipitated proteins. The unmodified SRSF3 and NEDD8-SRSF3 conjugate are indicated by arrows. (C) HepG2 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged SRSF3 and then treated with 10 μM MG132; cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with an anti-Flag antibody and then immunoblotted for NEDD8. Monomeric NEDD8 and the NEDD8–Flag-SRSF3 conjugate are indicated by arrows. (D) HepG2 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged SRSF3 and then treated with 10 μM MG132 and 500 μM palmitic acid (PA); cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with an anti-Flag antibody and then immunoblotted for NEDD8. (E) HepG2 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged SRSF3 and then treated with the NEDD8-activating enzyme 1 inhibitor 3 mM MLN4924 (MLN49) for 1 hour and then PA for 12 hours, and cell lysates immunoprecipitated with an anti-Flag antibody and then immunoblotted for NEDD8. The NEDD8–Flag-SRSF3 conjugate is indicated by an arrow in D and E. (F) HepG2 cells were cotreated with the antioxidant N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC) and PA for 12 hours; cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-NEDD8 antibody and then immunoblotted for SRSF3. NEDD8-SRSF3 is indicated by an arrow. (G) Primary hepatocytes or HepG2 cells were treated with 3 mM MLN49 for 1 hour and then PA for 12 hours, and cell lysates were immunoblotted for SRSF3. (H) Primary hepatocytes or HepG2 cells were treated with 3 mM MLN49 for 1 hour and then PA for 12 hours; splicing of the Fn1-EDA exon 33, Myo1b–exon 23, and Slk–exon 13 was analyzed by RT-PCR. (I) HepG2 cells were treated with 3 mM MLN49 and 1 mM MLN7243 (MLN72, ubiquitin-activating enzyme 1 inhibitor) for 1 hour and then PA for 12 hours; cell lysates were immunoblotted for SRSF3. Results are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA.

To test whether the neddylation of SRSF3 was necessary for proteasomal degradation, we inhibited the NEDD8-activating enzyme 1 complex (NAE1: APPBP1 and UBA3) by treatment with MLN4924 (35, 36). Inhibition of NAE1 inhibited the conjugation of NEDD8 to exogenous Flag-tagged SRSF3 (Figure 4E). We then tested whether endogenous SRSF3 was neddylated in response to PA-induced oxidative stress. PA caused a decrease in SRSF3 in the whole-cell extract (input) and caused an increase in NEDD8-conjugated SRSF3 (Figure 4F). Scavenging ROS with NAC prevented both the degradation of SRSF3 in the input and also the conjugation to NEDD8 (Figure 4F). Furthermore, we found that MLN4924 blocked the degradation of SRSF3 under PA-induced stress conditions in both primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells (Figure 4G). To test whether inhibition of neddylation had a functional effect on RNA splicing of SRSF3 target genes, we treated primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells with MLN4924, and measured splicing of Fn1, Slk, and Myo1b by qRT-PCR. Consistent with the inhibition of SRSF3 degradation, we observed that NAE1 inhibition prevented inclusion of the EDA exon in Fn1, skipping of exon 13 in Slk, and inclusion of exon 23 in Myo1b mRNAs in response to PA in primary hepatocytes and the corresponding FN1, SLK, and MYO1B genes in HepG2 cells (Figure 4, G and H). To exclude a role for ubiquitination in SRSF3 degradation, we treated HepG2 cells with PA in the presence of the NAE1 inhibitor MLN4924 or the specific UAE1 inhibitor MLN7243. The NAE inhibitor, but not the UAE inhibitor, prevented the loss of SRSF3 with PA treatment (Figure 4I), confirming that neddylation, not ubiquitination, was responsible for SRSF3 degradation.

Mutation of lysine 11 prevents SRSF3 protein degradation. Posttranslational modification by NEDD8 involves conjugation to lysine residues in the target protein. To determine which lysine residues were important for destabilizing SRSF3, we obtained a series of SRSF3 lysine mutants. We measured the half-life of 3 lysine-mutant SRSF3 proteins using CHX (Figure 5, A and B). HepG2 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged wild-type (WT) SRSF3 and lysine-to-arginine mutants in the amino-terminal half of the protein (K11R, K23R, and K85R), as well as double lysine mutants (K11/23R and K23/85R) and a triple lysine mutant (3KR) (25). We observed that WT SRSF3 was rapidly degraded, as seen earlier (Figure 5B), but the K11R mutant was stable and not degraded, as was the double mutant K11/23R and the triple mutant. Mutation of K23 and K85 did not alter SRSF3 stability (Figure 5B). This result suggested that conjugation of lysine 11 was essential for SRSF3 degradation. To demonstrate that lysine 11 was neddylated in response to PA, we transfected WT, K11R, K23R, and K85R mutant SRSF3s into HepG2 cells, and the cells were then treated with PA or vehicle for 12 hours. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag antibody and immunoblotted with anti-NEDD8 antibody. We observed that the K11R mutation eliminated basal conjugation of NEDD8 to SRSF3 and prevented the PA-induced neddylation (Figure 5C). The K23R and K85R SRSF3 mutants showed basal and PA-induced neddylation, confirming the stability data (Figure 5C). We then tested the effect of the K11R mutation on the PA-induced degradation of SRSF3 and found that this mutant stabilized SRSF3 and prevented its degradation in primary hepatocytes and HepG2 cells (Figure 5D). We also investigated the ubiquitination of these SRSF3 mutants but could not detect ubiquitinated SRSF3 as we did earlier (Supplemental Figure 13). Consistent with the stabilization of the SRSF3 protein, we observed that expression of SRSF3-K11R prevented inclusion of exon 33 (EDA exon) in Fn1, skipping of exon 13 in Slk1, and inclusion of exon 23 in Myo1b mRNAs in response to PA in primary hepatocytes and the corresponding FN1, SLK, and MYO1B genes in HepG2 cells (Figure 5E). These results indicated that SRSF3 was degraded in response to stress induced by lipid overload via neddylation on lysine 11 and proteasomal degradation.

Figure 5 Mutation of lysine 11 prevented SRSF3 protein degradation. (A) Amino acid sequence of SRSF3 protein. The RNA recognition motif (RRM) is shown in blue, and the arginine- and serine-rich (RS) domain in red. Lysine residues are bold face and underlined. (B) HepG2 cells were transfected with empty vector (Control), wild-type Flag-SRSF3 (WT), or a series of single lysine-to-arginine mutants (K11R, K23R, K85R), double lysine mutants (K11/23R, K23/85R), or a triple lysine mutant (3KR) as indicated. Cells were treated with cycloheximide (CHX) for 1 and 4 hours, and then lysates were immunoblotted using the anti-Flag antibody. Graphs below show quantification of Flag-SRSF3 levels from transfected HepG2 cells. Results are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3/group). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. time 0 by 1-way ANOVA. Colors indicate the different mutants. (C) HepG2 cells were transfected with Flag-SRSF3 or single lysine mutants (K11R, K23R, K85R) as indicated and treated with 500 μM PA for 12 hours. Cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag antibodies and then immunoblotted for NEDD8. Input indicates input control, Co-IP indicates the coimmunoprecipitated complex. Monomeric NEDD8 and the NEDD8–Flag-SRSF3 conjugate are indicated by arrows. (D) Analysis of PA-induced SRSF3 degradation. Primary hepatocytes (top panels) and HepG2 cells (bottom panels) were transfected with Flag-SRSF3-WT or Flag-SRSF3-K11R. Twenty-four hours later, primary hepatocytes or HepG2 cells were treated with 250 μM or 500 μM PA, respectively, for 12 hours. Cells were then lysed and immunoblotted with the anti-Flag antibody. (E) Analysis of PA-induced changes in RNA splicing. Primary hepatocytes (left panels) and HepG2 cells (right panels) were transfected with Flag-SRSF3-WT or Flag-SRSF3-K11R. Twenty-four hours later, cells were treated with 250 μM or 500 μM PA, respectively, for 12 hours. Exon 33 (EDA exon) incorporation in the Fn1 mRNA, Slk–exon 13 skipping, and Myo1b–exon 23 inclusion was analyzed by RT-PCR.

Expression of a neddylation-resistant SRSF3 prevents NASH. To test whether preventing SRSF3 degradation in vivo would prevent the development of NASH we expressed SRSF3-K11R, WT SRSF3, or GFP as a control, using tail vein injection of AAV serotype 8 (AAV8) in C57BL/6J mice (n = 6–8/group). After infection the mice were placed on the NASH diet for 7 weeks. The body weights of the infected mice increased, livers were pale and larger relative to mice on normal chow as expected, and fasting blood glucose levels were elevated at sacrifice (Supplemental Figure 14, A–C). Hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) sections from livers of GFP-infected mice showed the expected steatosis, whereas the livers from SRSF3-K11R–infected mice showed reduced steatosis (Figure 6, A and B). Mice expressing WT SRSF3 showed an intermediate phenotype. Hepatocyte ballooning, a hallmark of NASH, was increased in the GFP-infected livers (Figure 6, A and C). Surprisingly, expression of WT or SRSF3-K11R did not significantly reduce the number of ballooned hepatocytes, although the trend was to less ballooning (Figure 6C). Parallel sections were stained with Masson’s trichrome and Sirius red for fibrosis. Sections from GFP-infected mice showed extensive intralobular fibrosis but sections from SRSF3-K11R–infected mice showed reduced fibrosis (Figure 6, A and C). Similarly, mice infected with SRSF3-K11R showed a reduction in immune cell infiltration (Figure 6, A and C). The reduction in fibrosis was confirmed by qPCR. GFP-infected mice had elevated Fn1, Col1a1, Timp1, and Acta2 (smooth muscle actin) expression that decreased with SRSF3-K11R expression (Figure 7A). The SRSF3-K11R mice also showed reduced expression of the lipid storage genes Cidea and Cidec, lipid synthesis and transport genes Fasn and Cd36 (Figure 7B), and the inflammatory macrophage and Kupffer cell markers Emr1, Clec4f, Tnfa, and Il6 (Figure 7C). Next, we assessed the effect of mutant lysine 11 on expression of SRSF3 target genes in RNA from isolated hepatocytes. We observed that SRSF3-K11R prevented skipping of exon 11 in the Insr, inclusion of exon 33 (EDA exon) in Fn1, skipping of exon 13 in Slk1, and inclusion of exon 23 in Myo1b (Figure 7D). Thus, overexpression of SRSF3 or a degradation-resistant mutant was sufficient to prevent progressive liver disease in mice on a NASH-inducing diet.

Figure 6 Expression of degradation-resistant SRSF3-K11R reduced liver steatosis, fibrosis, and inflammation in mice on a NASH diet. (A) Liver sections from lean mice on normal chow (Lean) or mice on a NASH diet for 7 weeks infected with AAV8 expressing GFP (NASH-GFP), wild-type SRSF3 (NASH-WT), or the degradation-resistant K11R-mutant SRSF3 (NASH-K11R). Green arrowheads indicate steatotic hepatocytes and yellow arrowheads indicate ballooned hepatocytes on H&E-stained sections. White and black arrowheads indicate fibrosis on Masson’s trichrome– and Sirius red–stained sections. Red arrowheads indicate inflammatory cell infiltrates on H&E sections. Original magnification ×40. (B) Quantification of steatosis. Histological scoring was performed by a pathologist blinded to the identity of the samples. Lipid droplet number and area were measured using ImageJ (NIH). Lean mice shown in white, GFP-expressing mice in red, WT SRSF3–expressing mice in blue, and SRSF3-K11R–expressing mice in cyan. (C) Histological scoring of hepatocyte ballooning, fibrosis, and inflammation. Results are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 6–8 mice/group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc testing.