Effects of maternal iron status on placental and fetal iron homeostasis

Effect of maternal iron status on hepcidin and iron availability during pregnancy. In humans, the iron regulatory hormone hepcidin is suppressed during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy (22); however, the mechanisms driving hepcidin suppression remain unknown. To determine whether maternal hepcidin suppression is a consequence of changes in maternal iron status, we assessed suppression in iron-deficient, iron-replete, and iron-loaded WT C57BL/6 dams. Female mice between 6 and 8 weeks of age were either fed a standard chow diet (185 ppm iron) or a low-iron diet (4 ppm iron) 2 weeks prior to and throughout pregnancy, or were injected with 20 mg iron dextran at the time of mating (Figure 1A). Pregnant animals were analyzed on E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5 (gestation in C57BL/6 mice is approximately 19 days). Females that were subjected to the same iron regimen but did not get pregnant were used as controls and were euthanized on the same day as the pregnant dams. In nonpregnant females, expression of hepcidin (Hamp) mRNA and protein (Figure 1, B and C) changed as expected, depending on the iron status of the mice: iron deficiency lowered hepcidin and iron loading increased hepcidin levels compared with the iron-replete group (serum hepcidin 19, 83, and 346 ng/mL; P < 0.001 deficient vs. replete and P < 0.001 replete vs. loaded, by 1-way ANOVA and the Holm-Sidak method for multiple comparisons). Compared with nonpregnant females of the same iron status, pregnant females in each group had decreased hepcidin at all time points examined (E12.5–E18.5), replicating the changes observed in human pregnancy (23). Decreased hepcidin was not caused by hemodilution of pregnancy, as equivalent changes were observed for both liver mRNA and serum protein levels (Figure 1, B and C). Importantly, hepcidin suppression was preserved under all maternal iron states: E18.5 serum hepcidin was reduced compared with nonpregnant control levels to 12% in iron-deficient, 11% in iron-replete, and 42% in iron-overloaded conditions (Figure 1C). However, maternal hepcidin was still relatively higher in iron-loaded compared with iron-replete pregnancies, suggesting that iron loading partially counteracts the suppressive pregnancy signal.

Figure 1 Maternal hepcidin and serum iron levels determine embryo and placental iron status. The iron status of WT C57BL/6 female mice was altered using diet or iron dextran injections. (A) Adult females were fed standard chow (185 ppm iron) or a low-iron diet (4 ppm iron) ad libitum 2 weeks prior to and throughout pregnancy, or were injected with 20 mg iron dextran at the time of mating. Pregnant females were analyzed at E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5. Nonpregnant (Non-P) females were subjected to an equivalent iron treatment. (B–F) Maternal measurements of (B) hepcidin (Hamp) mRNA and (C) serum hepcidin. (D) Liver nonheme iron. (E) Serum iron concentration. (F) Hb concentration. Statistical differences between groups was determined by 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed values, or otherwise by 1-way ANOVA on ranks (indicated by a single asterisk after the P value). (G–I) Embryo measurements at E18.5 for (G) serum iron and (H) liver nonheme iron. (I) Hb concentration. (J) Placental nonheme iron levels at E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5. (K) Placental weight at E15.5 and E18.5 (we did not obtain whole placentas at E12.5). Statistical differences between groups was determined by 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed values followed by the Holm-Sidak method for multiple comparisons versus the iron-replete control group (###P < 0.001) or 1-way ANOVA on ranks followed by Dunn’s method for multiple comparisons versus the iron-replete control group (#P < 0.05). The numbers of animals are indicated in the x axes of the box and whisker plots.

Liver nonheme iron concentrations gradually decreased from E12.5 to E18.5 compared with values in nonpregnant control mice, indicating that pregnancy induces iron mobilization from stores (Figure 1D). We surmised that the lowering of hepcidin preceded liver iron mobilization, as at the earliest time point examined, E12.5, hepcidin mRNA and protein levels in iron-replete animals were already nearly maximally suppressed (92% of maximal serum hepcidin suppression), whereas the decrease in levels of liver iron compared with nonpregnant levels was not yet maximally suppressed at E12.5 (51% of maximal liver iron suppression) (Figure 1, B–D, middle panels). More important, as a result of decreased hepcidin and iron mobilization from stores, serum iron concentration was maintained throughout pregnancy in iron-replete dams (Figure 1E, middle panel), despite intense utilization of iron for fetal growth during this period. Maintenance of serum iron levels at E18.5 despite low liver stores may be possible because of the relatively high iron content in standard mouse chow.

Unlike iron-replete mothers, both iron-deficient and iron-overloaded mothers were hypoferremic between E12.5 and E18.5 (Figure 1E). This was expected in the iron-deficient group, as both iron stores and dietary iron content were low and obviously insufficient to maintain serum iron levels, even with profoundly decreased hepcidin. Surprisingly, though, when mothers were iron loaded, serum iron was lower compared with levels in nonpregnant animals (P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA) and also compared with levels detected in iron-replete pregnant animals (P = 0.028 for pregnant iron-replete vs. iron-loaded animals, by 2-way ANOVA) (Figure 1E). This is almost certainly due to the relatively higher level of maternal hepcidin at E12.5–E18.5, limiting the release of excess iron from stores (Figure 1, B and C, right panel). Changes in maternal transferrin saturation (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127341DS1) paralleled the changes in serum iron levels.

In iron-replete and iron-loaded pregnant animals, hemoglobin (Hb) concentrations and RBC counts were lower compared with nonpregnant levels, as expected (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 1), because of pregnancy-associated plasma volume expansion. In the iron-deficient group, despite a decrease in hepcidin to nearly undetectable levels, mothers developed frank iron deficiency anemia with decreased Hb (diet, P < 0.001), RBC counts (diet, P = 0.002), mean corpuscular volume (MCV) (diet, P < 0.001), and mean corpuscular Hb (MCH) (diet, P = 0.016 for iron-deficient vs. iron-replete mice, by 2-way ANOVA) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 1).

Maternal regulation of iron bioavailability prevents embryonic iron overload but does not protect the embryo from iron deficiency. To determine the consequences of varied maternal iron status for the embryo and placenta, we measured embryonic hematological and iron parameters for pregnancies at E18.5 (see Figure 1). Embryos from iron-deficient mothers were severely iron deficient, as reflected by the decrease in serum and liver iron concentrations (Figure 1, G and H). Additionally, brain and whole embryo iron concentrations were decreased (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, embryonic anemia was much more severe than that in their mothers (Hb in Figure 1I; complete CBC in Supplemental Table 2). Thus, maternal adaptations to iron deficiency were not sufficient to protect the embryos from severe iron deficiency anemia. Embryos from iron-loaded pregnancies, however, had serum iron, liver iron, and hematological parameters similar to those of embryos from control iron-replete pregnancies (Figure 1, G–I). These data suggest that maternal iron regulatory mechanisms including that involving hepcidin protect embryos from iron overload even when mothers are iron loaded.

We observed similar results when iron deficiency and iron overload were caused by alternative approaches: feeding the mice an iron-deficient diet starting at mating (short-term) rather than 2 weeks prior to mating (long-term), or feeding females a high-iron diet (10,000 ppm) starting 2 weeks prior to pregnancy instead of injecting the females with iron dextran at mating. A short-term iron-deficient diet resulted in changes in maternal, fetal, and placental parameters similar to those seen with longer-term iron deficiency (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4), with somewhat less impaired maternal hematocrit levels and MCV. Iron loading through a high-iron diet efficiently increased maternal liver iron compared with levels in iron-replete animals at E18.5 (P = 0.006; t test on ranks for iron-replete vs. 10,000 ppm). Despite maternal iron loading, serum iron concentrations at E18.5 were not higher than those in iron-replete group (P = 0.709; 2-tailed t test for iron-replete vs. 10,000 ppm), presumably because of the relative increase in maternal hepcidin. In a comparison of the 2 iron-loading models, however, we found that dietary iron loading resulted in higher maternal serum iron levels. This in turn resulted in increased placental iron content and mildly increased fetal liver iron, although fetal liver iron content remained comparable to that in iron-replete fetuses (P = 0.981; 2-tailed t test for iron-replete vs. 10,000 ppm) (Supplemental Figure 3, B, F, and H). This suggests that the mode of iron administration during pregnancy could result in subtle differences in iron bioavailability.

When maternal iron availability is low in mice, placental iron homeostasis is prioritized despite fetal iron deficiency. Iron delivery to the fetus is wholly dependent on transfer from the maternal circulation through the placenta, yet factors affecting this transfer are not fully understood. To evaluate the effect of maternal iron status on placental iron content and transport, we analyzed placentas from the pregnancies depicted in Figure 1 at E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5. Placental nonheme iron in the iron-loaded group was only slightly increased at E18.5 compared with the iron-replete group (Figure 1J). The moderation of fetal overload is likely a consequence of the relatively low serum iron concentrations in the maternal circulation, which are maintained by maternal hepcidin. In iron-deficient pregnancies, placental nonheme iron concentrations were comparable to those for other groups at E12.5 and E15.5 and were mildly decreased at E18.5 compared with placental concentrations in iron-replete or iron-loaded pregnancies (Figure 1J), with no change in placental weight (Figure 1K). The decrease in placental iron concentrations at E18.5 was significantly less than the iron decrease detected in fetal livers or fetal Hb (~2-fold in the placenta compared with a 10-fold decrease in fetal livers and a 3.6-fold decrease in fetal Hb). Furthermore, placental heme iron content measured at E18.5 was not different between iron-deficient and iron-replete pregnancies, whereas fetal liver heme iron at E18.5 was significantly lower in the iron-deficient group (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Our data suggest that the placenta prioritizes its own iron homeostasis despite fetal iron deficiency.

The principal transporters mediating cellular iron uptake and efflux, TFR1 and FPN, are abundantly expressed in human and mouse syncytiotrophoblast (Figure 2, A and B). We measured TFR1 and FPN protein levels in placentas at E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5 in iron-deficient, iron-replete, and iron-loaded mouse pregnancies (Figure 2, C and D). Protein levels of both transporters increased with gestational age, presumably to meet the increasing iron needs of the developing embryo. We found that TFR1 expression was maximal by E15.5, whereas FPN expression was maximal at E18.5 (Figure 2, C and D). Interestingly, TFR1 expression was not strongly affected by maternal iron status. During maternal iron deficiency, TFR1 protein levels were moderately increased only at E15.5 compared with levels in the iron-replete group (Figure 2C), but these levels were not significantly higher at the other 2 time points (E12.5 and E18.5). TFR1 expression was not different in the iron-loaded group compared with the iron-replete group at any time point examined. Surprisingly, maternal iron deficiency resulted in significantly decreased FPN protein expression at all time points (Figure 2D), with no difference observed in FPN levels between the iron-replete and iron-loaded groups. Decreased FPN during iron deficiency could compromise iron delivery to the fetus while maintaining placental iron content. This is consistent with our observation that maternal iron deficiency had a more profound impact on fetal iron homeostasis than on the placenta: fetuses had dramatically decreased Hb as well as decreased nonheme and heme iron content in fetal liver, whereas placental nonheme and heme iron levels were much less affected or unaffected (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Regulation of placental iron transporters during iron deficiency suggests the existence of placental iron–sensing mechanisms that maintain placental iron homeostasis to the detriment of fetal iron endowment. Interestingly, unlike TFR1 and FPN, we observed that placental ferritin expression did not increase with gestational age (Supplemental Figure 4) and was more responsive to iron loading than was ferroportin (at E18.5). This could be related to ferritin expression in multiple placental cell types (24), unlike FPN, which is primarily expressed in the syncytiotrophoblast.

Figure 2 Placental iron transporters respond to changes in maternal iron status. Immunofluorescence staining of human (A) and mouse (B) placentas for TFR1 (red) and FPN (green) . Original magnification, ×100. Nuclei are blue. M, maternal circulation; F, fetal circulation. Mouse placentas from Figure 1 were analyzed by Western blotting to determine the protein concentration of TFR1 (C) and FPN (D). β-Actin was used as a loading control. Four representative placentas are shown in the Western blots, and a total of 8 placentas (from 3 to 4 different dams per group) were used for quantitation. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical differences between groups were determined by 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed values followed by the Holm-Sidak method for multiple comparisons versus the iron-replete control group. (E) The PIDI is the ratio of expression of placental FPN protein to placental TFR1 protein and reflects iron export to the fetus relative to iron import into the placenta from the maternal circulation. Statistical differences were determined using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F–H) Correlation of nonheme iron with the PIDI at E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5. The numbers of animals are indicated in the x axes of the box and whisker plots.

We devised the PIDI as a ratio of expression of placental FPN to placental TFR1 protein. A decrease in FPN or an increase in TFR1 or changes in both transporters would lead to a lower PIDI, which would be indicative of placental sensing of iron deficiency and a greater risk of fetal iron deficiency. The PIDI was lower in iron-deficient pregnancies compared with that for iron-replete pregnancies at all 3 time points measured (E12.5, E15.5, and E18.5) (Figure 2E), reflecting a consistent placenta response, whereby iron was prioritized to the placenta, resulting in decreased fetal iron endowment. For assessment of placental iron handling, we argue that using the ratio of FPN to TFR1 in the same placental sample is superior to evaluating single transporter levels, as the ratio method minimizes the variability in single transporter expression related to placental sampling inconsistencies, which is of particular concern in human placenta analysis.

The correlation between placental nonheme iron levels and the PIDI was marginal at earlier pregnancy time points (E12.5, R = 0.1335; E15.5, R = 0.3284) (Figure 2, F and G). This is expected, considering that placental iron levels were maintained in the constant range (Figure 1J) by the alterations in placental iron transporters (Figure 2, C and D). We observed a stronger positive correlation between placental nonheme iron and the PIDI at E18.5 (R = 0.610) (Figure 2H), in which greater placental iron deficiency resulted in a lower PIDI, suggesting decreased iron transfer to the embryo.

To formally test the effect of placental TFR1 and FPN changes on placental iron transfer during maternal iron deficiency in mice, we measured iron transport using a stable Fe isotope. At E17.5, iron-replete and iron-deficient WT C57BL/6J dams received a single i.v. injection of 5 μg iron as 58Fe-Tf. Placentas and fetal livers were harvested 6 hours after treatment, and total iron content (nonheme plus heme) in each tissue was measured by inductively coupled plasma–mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) (Figure 3A). We found that injection of 58Fe-Tf did not affect placental TFR1 or FPN expression: in iron-deficient pregnancies, placental FPN remained significantly lower than in iron-replete pregnancies (Figure 3B). We measured both 56Fe and 58Fe in the placenta and fetal liver. The 56Fe isotope has the highest natural abundance and provides information on the long-term iron distribution between the placenta and fetal liver.

Figure 3 58Fe transport across the placenta. (A) WT C57BL/6 female mice were maintained on a standard chow diet or placed on an iron-deficient diet 2 weeks prior to mating and were maintained on an iron-deficient diet throughout gestation. At E17.5, the dams received a single i.v. injection of 58Fe-Tf. The dams were sacrificed 6 hours post injection (p.i.), and placental and embryonic tissues were collected and analyzed using ICP-MS. (B) Placental TFR1 and FPN protein expression was assessed by Western blotting, and quantitation of protein expression relative to β-actin was performed. Total 58Fe content in (C) placentas and (D) fetal livers. Total 56Fe content in (E) placentas and (F) fetal livers. (B–F) Statistical analysis was performed by 2-tailed Student’s t test for normally distributed values and otherwise by Mann-Whitney U rank-sum test (denoted by an asterisk after the P value). The numbers of animals are indicated in the x axes of the box and whisker plots.

The short-term 58Fe transport snapshot demonstrated that 58Fe-Tf was taken up by the placenta and 58Fe was transferred to the fetus, as it was detectable in the fetal liver. 58Fe did not reach the threshold of detectability when we analyzed whole embryos. In placentas, we observed no statistically significant difference in the amount of total 58Fe retained in iron-deficient versus iron-replete pregnancies, although there was a trend toward approximately 10 ng less 58Fe in the iron-deficient placentas (Figure 3C). In fetal livers, we found that total 58Fe content was significantly lower in iron-deficient pregnancies, with an average of approximately 30 ng lower 58Fe than in iron-replete pregnancies (Figure 3D). These data demonstrate that during iron deficiency, decreased placental FPN results in less iron transport to the fetus. Interestingly, our measurements of total 56Fe, which reflects chronic iron transport and handling, showed much greater differences between placental and fetal iron content than did our measurements of 58Fe. We found no statistically significant difference in total 56Fe (heme plus nonheme) between placentas from iron-deficient and iron-replete pregnancies (16.2 ± 13.2 μg and 19.9 ± 16.1 μg, respectively) (Figure 3E). However, fetal liver total 56Fe was 68% lower when mothers were iron deficient (4.9 μg for iron-replete compared with 1.6 μg for iron-deficient dams) (Figure 3F). This substantial decrease in fetal liver total iron content despite the stable placental iron content is consistent with results obtained for nonheme iron in our previous experiments. The more profound difference observed in 56Fe content compared with 58Fe could be related to the timing of 58Fe injection, which was near the end of the pregnancy, when the placenta was already fully formed and had acquired most of the iron it needed for its function and was therefore more likely to have sufficient iron for transfer to the fetus.

Regulation of placental iron transporters in human pregnancy. To examine alterations in placental TFR1 and FPN in human pregnancy with varying maternal iron status, we obtained human placental samples at delivery from 39 American women with uncomplicated pregnancies and iron status ranging from normal to moderate iron deficiency. Unlike in our mouse models, iron deficiency in these mothers was not severe enough to cause anemia. TFR1 and FPN levels were quantified by Western blotting and the PIDI calculated for each sample by dividing normalized FPN with TFR1. Data were grouped by maternal serum ferritin levels, with 10 ng/mL ferritin used as a cutoff for iron deficiency. We assessed serum ferritin levels in the same women at 32–34 weeks’ gestation and at delivery. Regardless of the timing of ferritin assessment (32–34 weeks or at delivery), at the protein level, we found that placental TFR1 was mildly but significantly increased in the <10 ng/mL compared with the >10 ng/mL ferritin group, consistent with placental sensing of iron deficiency, although the transferrin receptor (TFRC) mRNA differences were not statistically significant (Figure 4, A–D). We also assessed the levels of regnase 1 (REG1), a recently described TFRC mRNA–targeting ribonuclease (25), and found no difference in REG1 mRNA expression between the <10 and >10 ng/mL ferritin groups (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). FPN protein levels remained unchanged between the <10 ng/mL and the >10 ng/mL ferritin groups (Figure 4, E and F). The PIDI, the ratio of placental FPN to TFR1, was significantly lower in the <10 ng/mL ferritin group than in the >10 ng/mL group (Figure 4, G and H). Placental nonheme iron concentrations were not significantly different between the 2 groups of women (Figure 4, I and J), reflecting a maintenance of placental iron homeostasis. The PIDI appeared to be a superior indicator of even mild iron restriction during pregnancy compared with other parameters commonly measured to assess pregnancy iron status including maternal Hb, cord blood Hb, and cord blood ferritin, which did not differ between the <10 ng/mL and >10 ng/mL ferritin groups (Figure 4, K–O).

Figure 4 Placental response to maternal iron deficiency in human pregnancy. Placentas from uncomplicated human pregnancies were analyzed by Western blotting to determine protein expression of TFR1 and FPN, normalized to β-actin. qPCR was performed to determine TFRC mRNA expression, normalized to HPRT. (A and B) TFR1 protein levels, (C and D) TFRC mRNA levels, and (E and F) FPN protein levels according to maternal ferritin during weeks 32–34 or at delivery. (G and H) The PIDI was calculated as the ratio of expression of placental FPN to TFR1 protein, with a lower PIDI reflecting pregnancies at increased risk of fetal iron deficiency. The PIDI was lower in pregnant women with serum ferritin levels below 10 ng/mL than in those with ferritin levels above 10 ng/mL, regardless of whether ferritin was measured at 32–34 weeks of pregnancy or at delivery. No difference between <10 ng/mL and >10 ng/mL ferritin groups was observed for (I and J) placental nonheme iron concentrations, (K) maternal Hb, (L and M) cord blood Hb, or (N and O) cord blood ferritin. (P) PHTs were treated with 100 μM DFO, apo-Tf or holo-Tf for 24 hours. TFR1, FPN, ferritin heavy chain (HC), and β-actin expression was assessed by Western blotting. Statistical differences between groups was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U rank-sum test for non-normally distributed values (denoted by an asterisk after the P value). The numbers of animals are indicated above the box and whisker plots.

FPN1 mRNA includes isoforms that contain 5′-IREs or not (26, 27). Only the 5′-IRE–containing isoform is regulated by intracellular iron levels, as its translation is repressed during iron deficiency. In the human placenta, the 5′-IRE–containing isoform is the predominant FPN mRNA form (Supplemental Figure 5C) and is over 10,000 times more abundant than the isoform lacking the 5′-IRE. Therefore, FPN translation would be expected to be inhibited by placental iron deficiency. The lack of FPN protein change between the <10 ng/mL and >10 ng/mL ferritin groups is likely attributable to the relatively mild iron deficiency of the placentas in our maternal cohort. To determine whether more severe iron deficiency affects FPN protein levels, we analyzed freshly isolated PHTs grown in DMEM and 10% FBS with addition of the iron chelator desferoxamine (DFO), apo-transferrin (apo-Tf), or holo-transferrin (holo-Tf) for 24 hours. Both DFO and apo-Tf treatment led to a decrease in FPN protein levels compared with the holo-Tf condition (Figure 4P), as well as an increase in TFR1 and a decrease in ferritin levels. We thus surmise that the initial response of the human placenta to mild iron deficiency is to increase TFR1 and that a decrease in FPN only occurs with more severe placental iron deficiency. The mechanism of this differential sensitivity to intracellular iron levels remains to be determined.

Placental IRP1 regulates placental iron transporters in response to changes in maternal iron status. To understand the mechanisms involved in regulating placental iron transporter expression in response to changes in maternal iron status, we used the mouse pregnancy model to analyze the mRNA expression of Tfrc and Fpn, their known regulators, as well as several other transporters and molecules potentially involved in iron homeostasis. We detected little change in placental Tfrc mRNA concentrations (Supplemental Figure 6A). In control iron-replete pregnancies, we detected no difference in Tfrc mRNA concentrations between E12.5 and E18.5, suggesting that TFR1 had already reached maximal expression by E12.5. Similar to TFR1 protein results, maternal iron status had small effects on Tfrc levels that were significant only at E18.5 (iron-deficient vs. iron-loaded, P = 0.005, iron-replete vs. iron-loaded: P = 0.005, by 2-way ANOVA comparison at E18.5). We also found no difference in placental Reg1 mRNA levels related to either gestational age or maternal iron status (Supplemental Figure 6B). To assess Fpn mRNA expression levels, we analyzed 2 known transcript variants of FPN, Fpn1A and Fpn1B (27). As with the human placenta, we found that the iron-regulated, IRE-containing Fpn1A transcript was the predominant isoform in the mouse placenta (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Fpn1A increased with gestational age (Supplemental Figure 6C) but was unaffected by maternal iron status (diet P = 0.099, gestation P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA). Fpn1B expression was uniformly low, regardless of the gestational age or maternal iron status. We observed no strong iron-dependent difference in placental mRNA expression of the iron transporter divalent metal transporter 1 (Dmt1), homeostatic iron regulator (Hfe), ferroxidase zyklopen (Hephl1), the heme transporter feline leukemia virus subgroup C receptor–related protein 1 (Flvcr1), or the inflammatory markers Il6 and serum amyloid A1 (Saa1) (Supplemental Figure 6, E–J).

The reciprocal change in TFR1 and FPN proteins in response to maternal iron status is consistent with their regulation by the IRE/IRP system, which has been reported to function in human placentas (28, 29). Global single IRP1- or IRP2-KO mice are viable, whereas double-IRP1/IRP2-KO embryos die in utero at E6.5 (30). We measured total IRP activity by EMSA and found significantly increased IRP binding in placentas during iron deficiency (Figure 5A), consistent with decreased FPN protein in the same pregnancies and strongly suggesting that placental iron transporters are regulated by the IRP/IRE system. We were unable to detect any supershift following addition of IRP2 antibody (data not shown), suggesting that IRP1 is the predominant regulator of placental IRE–containing mRNAs. To test the contribution of placental IRP1 to the regulation of placental FPN and TFR1 during maternal iron deficiency, we mated heterozygous IRP1 mice to generate placentas and embryos lacking IRP1 or not. Pregnant dams were placed on a 4-ppm iron diet on E7.5, and placentas were collected on E18.5 (Figure 5B). Loss of IRP1 resulted in loss of placental FPN regulation, and FPN protein was significantly higher during maternal iron deficiency in Irp1–/– placentas compared with Irp1+/+ placentas (Figure 5C). Interestingly, the levels of TFR1 protein or mRNA were not different between Irp1+/+ and Irp1–/– placentas (Figure 5, C and D), indicating that Tfrc mRNA is stable even in the absence of IRP1, possibly because of the very low expression of the ribonuclease Reg1 (Figure 5E). We also evaluated whether in IRP1 deficiency, IRP2 may be increased as a compensatory mechanism and stabilize Tfrc mRNA levels. However, we detected no IRP2 activity by EMSA in Irp1–/– placentas (Figure 5F). Interestingly, there were no detectable differences between Irp1+/+ and Irp1–/– E18.5 embryos in terms of placental or fetal liver iron concentrations (Figure 5, G and H), probably because of very low iron availability within the entire materno-placental-fetal unit. At the time of harvesting, the Irp1+/– dams were severely iron deficient (average maternal liver iron, 9.6 μg/g wet weight, n = 5), anemic (average Hb, 8.58 g/dL), and hypoferremic (average serum iron, 9.7 μM). Additionally, there could have been a survival advantage for Irp1–/– compared with Irp1+/+ embryos, as we did not observe the expected Mendelian ratios for embryos from Irp1+/– Irp1+/– matings when the dams were placed on an iron-deficient diet (WT: 16%, heterozygous: 51%, KO: 33%); the differences, however, did not reach statistical significance (P = 0.281; χ2 test, 2-tailed P value). If IRP1-deficient embryos indeed had a survival advantage, fetal liver iron data for Irp1+/+ embryos may be skewed, as animals with very low iron levels may not survive. Importantly, however, in the absence of IRP1 regulation (Irp1–/–), placentas had a higher PIDI (ratio of FPN to TFR1 in each placenta) compared with Irp1+/+ placentas, confirming that IRP1 is the major regulator of placental iron transporters in response to maternal iron deficiency (Figure 5I).

Figure 5 IRP1 mediates placental iron homeostatic responses during maternal iron deficiency. (A) Activity of IRP1/2 in placentas from iron-deficient, iron-replete, and iron-loaded pregnancies was analyzed by EMSA. Statistical differences between groups was determined by 1-way ANOVA on ranks followed by Dunn’s method for multiple comparisons versus the iron-replete control group (#P < 0.05). (B) Irp1+/– females were mated with Irp1+/– males, and pregnant females were fed an iron-deficient diet from E7.5 until E18.5. Placentas and embryos were harvested on E18.5. (C) Placental TFR1 and FPN protein expression was assessed by Western blotting, and quantitation of protein relative to β-actin was performed. (D) Placental Tfrc mRNA expression. (E) Placental Reg1 mRNA expression. (F) IRP-IRE binding as determined by EMSA in Irp1+/+ and Irp1–/– placentas. (G) PIDI for Irp1+/+ and Irp1–/– placentas. (H) Placental and (I) fetal liver nonheme iron concentrations. (C–I) Statistical analysis was performed by 2-tailed Student’s t test for normally distributed values and otherwise by Mann-Whitney U rank-sum test (denoted by an asterisk after the P value). The numbers of animals are indicated in the x axes of the box and whisker plots.

Placental and fetal hepcidin does not regulate fetal iron endowment. During iron deficiency, local hepcidin regulation was reported to be important for cardiac function (31). In the heart, hepcidin protein was paradoxically increased by iron deficiency, even though its mRNA expression was decreased. If hepcidin protein in the placenta or embryo was also unexpectedly stabilized during iron deficiency, this could account for the decreased FPN protein levels in the placenta. Additionally, placental FPN localizes to the basolateral membrane of the syncytiotrophoblast (14) and thus could be subject to regulation by embryonic hepcidin. In fact, in embryos that overexpress hepcidin either because of hepcidin transgene insertion or Tmprss6 deficiency, placental FPN is downregulated, resulting in severe fetal iron deficiency (32, 33). However, embryonic hepcidin is low in normal mouse pregnancies (32, 33). To test whether the placental response during iron deficiency may be subject to regulation by placental or embryonic hepcidin, we bred heterozygous hepcidin mice and placed the females on either an iron-replete or iron-deficient diet 1 week prior to mating, generating iron-replete or iron-deficient Hamp+/+, Hamp+/, or Hamp–/– placentas and embryos. As expected, a low-iron diet elicited maternal iron deficiency and anemia (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F), as well as fetal iron deficiency (Figure 6, A and B). However, within the same diet group, we detected no difference in fetal liver iron or serum iron among Hamp+/+, Hamp+/–, or Hamp–/– fetal genotypes. Placental iron concentrations did not differ between iron-replete and iron-deficient groups, or between different Hamp genotypes (Figure 6C). Placental Hamp mRNA expression was not different between the different diet groups or between WT and heterozygous placentas (Figure 6D). Placental Tfrc mRNA was mildly increased and FPN protein significantly decreased in the iron-deficient group, as expected, but again with no difference observed among the different Hamp genotypes (Figure 6, E and F). The results indicate that loss of placental and embryonic hepcidin has no effect on placental or fetal liver iron status in iron-replete or iron-deficient pregnancies.

Figure 6 Placental and embryonic hepcidin does not regulate placental iron homeostasis under iron-replete or iron-deficient conditions. Hamp+/– female mice were mated with Hamp+/– male mice. Females were placed on an iron-replete or iron-deficient diet 1 week prior to mating. Placentas and embryos were analyzed on E18.5. (A) Fetal liver iron and (B) fetal serum iron concentrations. (C) Placental iron concentration, (D) Hamp expression, (E) Tfrc expression, and (F) FPN protein levels. Statistical differences between groups were determined by 2-way ANOVA (non-normally distributed values are indicated by an asterisk). The P value shown is for variation by diet. There were no statistical differences between genotypes for any of the measured parameters. The numbers of animals are indicated in the x axes of the box and whisker plots. E, embryos; M, mothers; Het, heterozygous.

We also measured expression levels of the miRNA miR-485-3p (34), which was reported to be induced by cellular iron deficiency and mediate suppression of FPN via a posttranscriptional mechanism. However, we found no difference in mouse miR-485-3p expression between iron-deficient and iron-replete pregnancies (Supplemental Figure 8).

Iron is necessary for trophoblast function. The placenta is a highly metabolically active tissue, consuming approximately 40% of total uterine oxygen uptake (35). This large energy consumption is primarily used for mitochondrial ATP synthesis to support protein production, nutrient transport, and fetal metabolite waste transport (36). To assess the consequences of iron deficiency for the placenta, we measured the concentrations of ETC complexes CI–CV in E18.5 placentas from iron-replete and iron-deficient pregnancies and found no differences in complex expression (Supplemental Figure 9A). In vivo, however, the placenta is protected from large changes in iron status by its homeostatic response during iron deficiency, i.e., increased iron import through TFR1 and decreased export through FPN. Therefore, we isolated trophoblast cells from term human placentas (PHTs) and cultured them for 24 hours under a range of iron conditions. We used the iron chelator DFO to deplete the cells of iron, holo-Tf to iron load them, and apo-Tf as a baseline control. As shown in Figure 4P, iron deficiency increased the expression of TFR1 and decreased FPN and ferritin. As in mouse placentas, we detected no change in the expression of OXPHOS complexes following iron treatments (Figure 7A), probably because of the protective redistribution of intracellular iron at this time point. We next performed respirometry assays to measure how trophoblast iron levels affect mitochondrial respiration. Iron depletion decreased all the measured bioenergetic parameters of respiration compared with apo-Tf and holo-Tf treatments, with a significantly lower basal, ATP-linked, maximal, and spare respiratory capacity oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in iron-depleted cells (Figure 7, B and C). The reduction in the maximal OCR suggests that iron deficiency may perturb the placenta’s ability to generate energy for its synthetic and transport functions. Following inhibition of ATP synthase by oligomycin, PHTs compensated by shifting to glycolysis under all iron conditions (Figure 7D), demonstrating that the cells remained viable. Comparison of the baseline OCR and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Figure 7E) confirmed that iron depletion decreased the OCR but not the ECAR. The uniformly low ECAR indicated that mitochondrial respiration rather than glycolysis is the predominant form of energy production in the trophoblast.

Figure 7 Iron deficiency impairs oxidative phosphorylation in PHTs. PHTs were treated for 24 hours with 100 μM DFO, apo-Tf, or holo-Tf. (A) Western blotting for OXPHOS complexes CI–CV. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B) Mitochondrial respiration under basal conditions following injection of oligomycin, the uncoupler FCCP, or the electron transport inhibitors antimycin A and rotenone (AA/ROT). (C) Quantitation of basal respiration, ATP-linked respiration, maximal respiratory capacity, and spare respiratory capacity normalized to total cells per well. Statistical differences between groups were determined by 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed values followed by an all-pairwise multiple comparison (Holm-Sidak method) (###P < 0.001) or 1-way ANOVA on ranks for non-normally distributed values followed by an all-pairwise multiple comparison (Tukey’s test) (#P < 0.05). Lowercase letters indicate a statistical difference compared with DFO (“d”), Apo-Tf (“a”), or Holo-Tf (“h”) group. n = 6 technical replicates. (D) ECAR. (E) Basal OCR versus basal ECAR.

As an alternative trophoblast model, we used BeWo cells, a placental cell line derived from a human choriocarcinoma often used to study placental transport, including that of iron (37). Like PHTs, BeWo cells were treated with DFO, apo-Tf, or holo-Tf for 24 hours. DFO treatment efficiently depleted cells of iron, with a 70% average reduction in cellular ferritin levels (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Additionally, DFO treatment upregulated TFR1 (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D), whereas FPN was undetectable in all groups. Importantly, expression of all ETC complexes decreased in the iron-depleted cells compared with apo-Tf– or holo-Tf–treated cells (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F), suggesting that severe placental iron deficiency could impair the machinery of cellular oxidative phosphorylation.

Taken together, our data support the hypothesis that severe placental iron deficiency could compromise critical determinants of placental function, providing an evolutionary rationale for the prioritization of placental iron retention in iron-deficient pregnancy.