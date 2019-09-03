RASA1-dependent cellular export of collagen IV controls blood and lymphatic vascular development

Global disruption of Rasa1 during developmental angiogenesis results in hemorrhage, edema, and EC apoptosis. To examine the influence of global RASA1 loss upon developmental angiogenesis, pregnant Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at the E12.5–E14.5 stage were administered tamoxifen (TM). We found that administration of TM to Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at this time point resulted in visible cutaneous hemorrhage and an edematous appearance at E18.5 to E19.5 (Table 1 and Figure 1A). Histological analysis of embryos revealed extravasated erythrocytes in skin associated with damaged cutaneous BVs and a vastly reduced number of cutaneous LVs (Figure 1A). We did not observe the same phenotypes in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos that were not administered TM (Supplemental Figure 1A). Administration of TM to Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at E15.5 and later also did not result in hemorrhage or other spontaneous embryonic BV abnormalities, although TM administration at this embryonic stage does result in failed LV valve development, as we reported previously (17).

Figure 1 Hemorrhage, edema, and EC apoptosis following global disruption of Rasa1 during developmental angiogenesis. (A) TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at E13.5, and embryos were harvested at E18.5. Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos show extensive cutaneous hemorrhage that was confirmed by staining of skin sections with H&E. Sections were additionally stained with antibodies against CD31 and LYVE-1 to identify BVs and LVs, respectively. Note the abundant BVs and LVs in skin of control Rasa1fl/fl embryos (separate representative fields are shown) and damaged BVs and the absence of LVs in skin of Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos (separate fields show areas with and without extravasated autofluorescent erythrocytes in yellow). Scale bars: 200 μm and 40 μm. (B) TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at E12.5, and embryos were harvested at E18.5. Skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against CD31 and activated caspase 3. Note the activated caspase 3 (arrows) surrounding fragmented nuclei of apoptotic BECs of Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Quantitation of BEC apoptosis in skin BVs of Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos administered TM at E12.5 and harvested at E18.5. Data show the mean ± 1 SEM of the percentage of activated caspase 3+ BECs per BV (n = 10 BVs for each genotype). ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s 2-sample t test.

Table 1 Embryonic disruption of Rasa1

Failed LV valve development in embryos administered TM at E15.5 is explained by apoptosis of LV endothelial cells (LECs) in developing LV valve leaflets (17). Therefore, we asked whether disruption of Rasa1 in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos before E15.5 induced apoptosis of BV endothelial cells (BECs) and LECs in BV and LV walls. As revealed by immunostaining for activated caspase 3, we identified apoptotic BECs in the vast majority of cutaneous BVs of Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos that were administered TM between E12.5 and E14.5, as determined at E18.5 to E19.5 (Figure 1, B and C) but not in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos that did not receive TM (Supplemental Figure 1B). Likewise, within the few LVs that could be identified in these embryos at these time points, we frequently observed apoptotic LECs (Supplemental Figure 2). Apoptosis of BECs and LECs, therefore, is likely to contribute to hemorrhage and edema in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos administered TM between E12.5 and E14.5.

Disruption of Rasa1 specifically within ECs is sufficient for EC apoptosis during developmental angiogenesis. To determine whether the vascular abnormalities observed in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos treated with TM between E12.5 and E14.5 were a consequence of loss of RASA1 within ECs themselves, we performed similar experiments using an EC-specific Cdh5Ert2Cre driver (19). Pregnant Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos were administered TM at E13.5, and the embryos were harvested at E18.5 or E19.5, i.e., 5 or 6 days later, respectively. At E18.5, we observed cutaneous hemorrhage in TM-treated, but not untreated, Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos, which was confirmed by histological analysis (Table 1, Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). However, hemorrhage was more localized in Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos than in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at this time point (compare with Figure 1A). In contrast, at E19.5, we observed extensive hemorrhage and edema in Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos (Table 1 and Figure 2B). Furthermore, apoptotic BECs were readily observed in BVs of Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos at E19.5 (Figure 2C) but not at E18.5 (see below). As shown by real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis of sorted skin BECs from TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos, deletion efficiency of the Rasa1 gene in BECs was comparable using the 2 different types of ErtCre drivers at E18.5 (Supplemental Figure 4). Therefore, differences in the time of onset of the phenotypes cannot be explained by differences in Rasa1 gene deletion efficiency. In conclusion, disruption of Rasa1 within ECs during developmental angiogenesis was sufficient for the development of vascular abnormalities, including EC apoptosis, although the full manifestation of vascular phenotypes was slightly delayed.

Figure 2 BV abnormalities following disruption of Rasa1 specifically within ECs during developmental angiogenesis. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos at E13.5. (A and B) Embryos were harvested at E18.5 or E19.5, and skin sections were stained with H&E. Note the localized hemorrhage in Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos at E18.5 (arrows) and the more extensive hemorrhage and edema at E19.5. Note the extravasated erythrocytes in skin sections from E18.5 and E19.5 embryos. The section from the E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryo is from an area of skin with visible hemorrhage. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Embryos were harvested at E19.5, and skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against CD31 and activated caspase 3. Note the apoptotic BECs in Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos (arrows). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Accumulation of collagen IV within BECs of embryos with induced EC-specific RASA1-deficiency. Since induced loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis results in hemorrhage, we also examined the integrity of vascular BMs. Vascular BMs are predominantly composed of collagen IV and laminins that are produced mostly by ECs but also VSMCs during developmental angiogenesis (20). Apoptotic death of BECs would be expected to result in reduced deposition of BM that would result in reduced barrier function that could contribute to hemorrhage. To examine this, we stained skin sections from Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos that had been administered TM between E12.5 and E14.5 (or not) with antibodies against collagen IV (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 5). As predicted, at E18.5 to 19.5, BV BMs in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos stained less intensely with collagen IV antibodies than did BV BMs in Rasa1fl/fl littermates (Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos, the collagen IV staining of BMs was frequently discontinuous. Unexpected, however, was the finding that BECs in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos frequently contained intracellular accumulations of collagen IV in discrete foci (Supplemental Figure 5). These abnormalities of collagen IV distribution were not observed in the absence of TM treatment (Supplemental Figure 1C).

To determine whether intracellular collagen IV accumulation was a consequence of or independent of BEC apoptosis, we stained skin sections of E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos administered TM at E13.5 with collagen IV antibodies (Figure 3). BEC apoptosis was observed infrequently in Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos at this time point (Supplemental Figure 6). Nonetheless, BECs in these embryos (but not BECs in E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos that were not treated with TM) showed intracellular accumulation of collagen IV associated with a reduced density of collagen IV in the BM (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figures 3 and 6). Therefore, intracellular accumulation of collagen IV occurred independently of BEC apoptosis. In contrast to collagen IV, laminin α 4 was deposited normally in BV BMs in Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos at E18.5 (Supplemental Figure 7). These findings indicate that impaired export of collagen IV from BECs is a contributing factor to the paucity of collagen IV in BV BMs, independent of BEC apoptosis. We also observed less intensity of collagen IV staining in BMs of LVs in TM-treated E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 8). Furthermore, this was associated with intracellular accumulation of collagen IV within LECs (Supplemental Figure 8). Therefore, as with BVs, intracellular accumulation of collagen IV in LECs probably contributes to the reduced density of collagen IV in LV BM following loss of RASA1.

Figure 3 EC-specific disruption of Rasa1 during developmental angiogenesis results in retention of collagen IV within BECs. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos at E13.5. Embryos were harvested at E18.5 and skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against CD31 and collagen IV. Lower-power images are shown in the top rows. Higher-power images of boxed areas are shown below. Note the accumulation of collagen IV within BECs of Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos (arrows). Scale bars: 30 μm. Magnification: ×1000.

Collagen IV is retained within the endoplasmic reticulum of ECs of embryos with induced EC-specific RASA1-deficiency. Newly synthesized collagen IV in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is packaged into coat protein II–coated (COPII-coated) vesicles that deliver collagen IV to the Golgi apparatus via the ER Golgi intermediate compartment (ERGIC). From the Golgi apparatus, collagen IV is further packaged into secretory vesicles for export to the extracellular space (21). Potentially, therefore, intracellular accumulation of collagen IV in RASA1-deficient ECs could be a result of retention in any of the ER, ERGIC, or the Golgi itself. It is also theoretically possible that intracellular collagen IV reflects not impaired secretion, but ingestion of collagen IV through an endocytic process. To examine this, skin sections from E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos treated with TM at E13.5 were costained with antibodies against collagen IV and organelle-specific antibodies (Figure 4). We observed no colocalization of collagen IV with ERGIC, Golgi, or lysosomal markers. In contrast, both of 2 different ER markers colocalized with collagen IV. Calnexin, a transmembrane ER chaperone that is highly restricted to the ER, encircled discrete collagen IV punctae (22). In contrast, calreticulin, an ER lumenal chaperone, was coincident with the majority of collagen IV punctae (Figure 4). Thus, intracellular collagen IV accumulation in RASA1-deficient ECs is explained by impaired export of collagen IV from the ER.

Figure 4 Collagen IV is trapped within the ER of BECs following disruption of Rasa1 during developmental angiogenesis. Skin sections from E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos administered TM at E13.5 were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against collagen IV, together with antibodies against calnexin (ER), calreticulin (ER), LMNA1 (ERGIC), TGN46 (Golgi), or LAMP-1 (lysosome). Note the encircling of collagen IV punctae with calnexin (arrows) and colocalization with calreticulin (arrows) but the absence of colocalization of collagen IV punctae with other organelle markers (arrowheads). N, nucleus; E, erythrocyte. Scale bars: 2 μm

Mechanism of EC death upon loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis. Blocked export of collagen IV from vascular cells could contribute to EC death during developmental angiogenesis in 2 distinct ways. First, blocked export could result in detachment or failed attachment of ECs to the vascular BM, thereby resulting in apoptotic death by anoikis (23). In this regard, we frequently observed ECs with accumulated collagen IV in the process of detachment from the underlying BM following induced loss of RASA1 (Supplemental Figure 9). Furthermore, the notion that anoikis contributes to EC death in the absence of RASA1 is supported by the observation of an earlier EC apoptotic response in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre compared with Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Table 1). Vascular BM collagen IV is synthesized both by ECs and VSMCs (20). In TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos, collagen IV export from both types of cells could be affected, resulting in less collagen IV deposition in BM compared with TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos, in which export of collagen IV only from ECs would be affected. To address this possibility, we examined whether VSMCs in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos also accumulated collagen IV following administration of TM. As predicted, intracellular accumulation of collagen IV was readily identified in the VSMCs of these embryos (Supplemental Figure 10). Furthermore, apoptotic VSMCs were occasionally identified (Supplemental Figure 11).

A second mechanism through which accumulated intracellular collagen IV could induce EC apoptosis is through induction of ER stress, resulting in an unfolded protein response (UPR) (24, 25). The purpose of the UPR is to assist the cell with the folding of unfolded and misfolded proteins in the ER. However, in circumstances in which there remains an excess of unfolded protein, the UPR triggers apoptosis. In humans and mice, point-mutated collagen IV variants induce cell apoptosis via this mechanism (26–29). In addition, in mice deficient in the TANGO1 protein that is involved in export of collagen IV from the ER and in mice that are deficient in the hsp47 chaperone that assists with collagen IV folding, accumulating WT collagen IV in the ER induces a UPR and BEC apoptosis (30, 31). The principal sensor of unfolded protein in the ER is BIP (also known as GRP78), whose expression is increased during the course of a UPR. Therefore, to determine whether a UPR is induced in BECs upon loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis, we examined BiP expression. We found that the amounts of BiP were sharply increased in ECs of E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos treated with TM at E13.5 compared with ECs of E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl controls and ECs of E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos not treated with TM (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 12). These findings are consistent with the induction of a UPR in ECs upon loss of RASA1.

Figure 5 Increased amounts of BIP in BECs following disruption of Rasa1 during developmental angiogenesis. Skin sections from E18.5 Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos administered TM at E13.5 were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against CD31 and BIP. Note the increase in BIP in BECs from the Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre embryos, indicative of an ongoing UPR (arrows). Scale bars: 20 μm.

The chemical chaperone 4-phenylbutyrate rescues blood vascular phenotypes in embryos with RASA1-deficiency. ER retention of collagen IV in RASA1-defcient BECs could be a direct consequence of impaired collagen IV folding in the ER or may instead be a result of altered expression or function of proteins involved in COPII-mediated protein secretion (32–34). To address this, we tested whether a chemical chaperone, 4-phenylbutyrate (4PBA), could ameliorate vascular phenotypes that result from loss of RASA1. Previously, it was demonstrated that 4PBA rescued the blocked export of misfolded point–mutant collagen IV variants from human and mouse ECs in vitro and reversed intracerebral hemorrhage in mouse models that express these mutants (27, 35). Pregnant Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos were administered TM with 4PBA at E13.5 followed by 4PBA every day thereafter until embryo harvesting at E18.5. Administration of 4PBA in these experiments completely rescued EC export of collagen IV, EC apoptosis, and blood vascular hemorrhage (Table 1 and Figure 6, compare with Figure 1). In contrast, 4PBA had no influence on vascular development when administered alone to embryos in the absence of TM (Supplemental Figure 13). As determined by real-time qPCR of tail genomic DNA, 4PBA did not affect the ability of TM to disrupt the Rasa1 gene in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos (Supplemental Figure 14). RASA1 siRNA–mediated knockdown of RASA1 in human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) also resulted in intracellular accumulation of collagen IV, which could be rescued by 4PBA treatment (Figure 7). These findings provide strong evidence that blocked export of collagen IV from RASA1-deficient ECs is a consequence of impaired collagen IV folding in the ER rather than a defect in COPII-mediated secretion.

Figure 6 Rescue of developmental angiogenesis defects with the chemical chaperone 4PBA in mice with induced RASA1 deficiency. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at E13.5. 4PBA was coadministered with TM and was also administered to embryos on consecutive days thereafter until embryo harvesting at E18.5. (A) Gross appearance of embryos. Note absence of hemorrhage and edema in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos that was confirmed by H&E staining of skin sections. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against collagen IV, CD31, and activated caspase 3. Note the normal deposition of collagen IV in vascular BM and the absence of BEC apoptosis in the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos. Scale bars: 100 μm

Figure 7 RASA1 knockdown in HUVECs results in collagen IV accumulation in the ER that can be rescued by 4PBA. HUVECs were transfected with control or RASA1 siRNA and cultured for 24 hours in the presence or absence of 4PBA. (A) Cells were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against collagen IV and calnexin. Representative images are shown. Note the intracellular accumulation of collagen IV in RASA1 siRNA–treated cells and its rescue by 4PBA treatment. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Higher-magnification images of RASA1 siRNA–treated cells in A show large intracellular accumulations of collagen IV surrounded by calnexin. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) Knockdown of RASA1 was confirmed by reverse transcriptase qPCR (RT-qPCR). Data represent the mean ± 1 SEM of the amount of RASA1 mRNA normalized to RASA1 mRNA levels in control siRNA–treated HUVECs in the same experiment (n = 2). (D) Data show the mean ± 1 SEM of the percentage of HUVECs per field with evidence of intracellular collagen IV accumulation (n = 12). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post hoc test.

Loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis results in an increased abundance of collagen IV–modifying enzymes in ECs. Heterotrimerization of 2 collagen IV α-1 monomers and 1 alpha-2 monomer and folding to form the mature protomer in the ER (collagen α-1 and α-2 are the predominant forms of collagen IV in ECs) is a complex process that is regulated by different collagen IV–modifying enzymes and molecular chaperones that include protein disulfide isomerase A1 (PDIA1), peptidyl proline isomerases (PPIs), proline-4 and proline-3 hydroxylases (P4HA1–3 and P3H1–3, respectively), lysine hydroxylases (LH1–3) also known as procollagen lysine, 2-oxoglutarate 5-dioxygenase enzymes (PLOD1–3) and hsp47. Potentially, therefore, an increased or decreased abundance of collagen IV–modifying enzymes or chaperones in RASA1-deficient BECs could affect collagen IV folding (36–40). To examine whether loss of RASA1 results in changes in the amounts of collagen IV–modifying enzymes or chaperones in embryonic BECs during developmental angiogenesis, we performed proteomic analyses. Pregnant Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos were given TM at E14.5, and the embryos were harvested at E18.5, i.e., prior to BEC apoptosis and hemorrhage (Table 1). Subsequently, BECs from skin of individual embryos were purified, pooled according to genotype, and lysed. Tryptic digests of lysates were then analyzed by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). With this approach, we obtained data on the relative abundance of nearly 4000 BEC proteins. Of these, approximately 250 proteins were increased by at least 2-fold, and 200 were decreased by at least 2-fold in RASA1-deficient BECs compared with control BECs (Supplemental Table 1). Strikingly, several of the enzymes involved in collagen IV posttranslational modification were increased in abundance, including FKBP9, P3H1, P4HA2, LH2/PLOD2, and LH3/PLOD3 (Table 2). In contrast, other ER-resident proteins implicated in collagen folding, including PDIA1 and hsp47, showed no or only modest changes in abundance. Furthermore, no significant changes in the abundance of any COPII secretory pathway proteins were apparent, consistent with the notion that impaired export of collagen IV is not a result of defects in the COPII secretion mechanism.

Table 2 Abundance of collagen IV–modifying enzymes in RASA1-deficient embryonic BECsA

Inhibitors of 2-oxoglutarate–dependent oxygenases rescue blood vascular phenotypes in embryos with induced RASA1-deficiency. P4HA2, P3H1, PLOD2, and PLOD3 all belong to the same family of enzymes known as 2-oxoglutarate–dependent (2OG-dependent) oxygenases, so called because of their dependency on 2OG for catalysis (41). Consequently, drugs are available that generically inhibit all members of this family. One such drug is the catechol ethyl-3,4-dihydroxybenzoic acid (EDHB), which has been used in vitro and in vivo to block the activity of collagen proline and lysine hydroxylases (41, 42). Therefore, to determine whether increased abundance of any or all of these enzymes is responsible for collagen IV accumulation in BECs during developmental angiogenesis, we examined the ability of EDHB to rescue blocked collagen IV export and vascular phenotypes in induced RASA1-deficient embryos. Pregnant Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos were administered TM at E13.5 together with EDHB, which was additionally administered to mice every day thereafter until embryos were harvested, at E18.5. Administration of EDHB in these experiments completely rescued EC export of collagen IV, EC apoptosis, and blood vascular hemorrhage (Table 1 and Figure 8, compare with Figure 1). In contrast, when administered to embryos in the absence of TM, EDHB did not affect vascular development (Supplemental Figure 15). As with 4PBA, EDHB did not affect Rasa1 gene disruption induced by TM in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos (Supplemental Figure 14). The same results were obtained using another generic 2OG-dependent oxygenase inhibitor, 2,4 pyridinedicarboxylic acid (2,4PDCA) (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental Figure 16). These findings are consistent with observations from a model in which loss of RASA1 in BECs during developmental angiogenesis results in increased amounts of collagen IV–modifying, 2OG-dependent oxygenases in BECs that account for collagen IV retention in the ER and downstream vascular phenotypes.

Figure 8 Rescue of developmental angiogenesis defects in mice with induced RASA1 deficiency using the 2OG-dependent oxygenase inhibitor EDHB. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at E13.5. EDHB was coadministered with TM and was also administered to embryos on consecutive days thereafter until embryo harvesting at E18.5. (A) Gross appearance of embryos. Note the absence of hemorrhage and edema in the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos, which was confirmed by H&E staining of skin sections. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against collagen IV, CD31, and activated caspase 3. Note the normal deposition of collagen IV in vascular BM and the absence of BEC apoptosis in the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Dysregulated Ras/MAPK signaling is responsible for the development of BV phenotypes following RASA1 loss during developmental angiogenesis. RASA1 may participate in certain signaling pathways independently of its ability to regulate Ras (10). Therefore, to address whether vascular phenotypes that result from induced loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis result from dysregulated Ras signaling or to perturbation of a distinct signaling pathway, we examined Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre embryos that we have described previously (15, 17). Administration of TM to these embryos resulted in the expression of Rasa1R780Q alone, which encodes a catalytically inactive form of RASA1, in which all putative alternative functions of RASA1 are predicted to remain intact.

Pregnant Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/R780Q embryos with and without UbErt2Cre were administered TM at E12.5, and the embryos were harvested at E18.5. Like the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos (Figure 1), Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre embryos showed extensive hemorrhage and edema at E18.5 (Table 1 and Figure 9A). Furthermore, this was associated with accumulation of collagen IV in ECs and EC apoptosis (Figure 9, B and C). In contrast, the same vascular phenotypes were not apparent in E18.5 Rasa1fl/+ UbErt2Cre embryos induced to lose 1 Rasa1 gene copy by administration of TM at E13.5 (Supplemental Figure 17). Thus, vascular phenotypes that result following loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis are consequent to the loss of an ability of RASA1 to regulate Ras and not the loss of a Ras-independent function for this molecule.

Figure 9 BV abnormalities in embryos induced to express RASA1 R780Q alone during developmental angiogenesis. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/R780Q and Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre embryos at E12.5 and embryos were harvested at E18.5. (A) Gross appearance of embryos. Note the cutaneous hemorrhage in Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre embryos, which was confirmed by H&E staining of skin sections. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against collagen IV, CD31, and activated caspase 3. Note the discontinuous distribution of collagen IV in BV BM, the accumulation of collagen IV in BECs, and the presence of activated caspase 3 in BEC nuclei (arrows) of Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre embryos. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Quantitation of BEC apoptosis in skin BVs of Rasa1fl/R780Q and Rasa1fl/R780 UbErt2Cre embryos administered TM at E12.5 and harvested at E18.5. Data represent the mean ± 1 SEM of the percentage of activated caspase 3+ BECs per BV (n = 15 BVs for each genotype). ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s 2-sample t test.

Two well-characterized signaling pathways downstream of activated Ras are the MAPK and PI3K pathways. Potentially, therefore, augmented activation of either or both pathways could be responsible for BV phenotypes upon loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis. To address this, Rasa1fl/fl mice carrying Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos were administered TM at E13.5 together with a MAPK pathway inhibitor (AZD6244) (43, 44) or a PI3K inhibitor (PX-866) (45), either of which was also administered to mice on each of the 2 days following the TM injection. As assessed at E18.5, the MAPK pathway inhibitor rescued the blockage of collagen IV export from BECs and prevented development of the hemorrhaging in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos that was observed after TM treatment alone (Table 1 and Figure 10, compare with Figure 1). AZD6244 did not affect TM-induced Rasa1 gene deletion efficiency in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos (Supplemental Figure 14), and, by itself, AZD6244 did not induce any vascular abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 18). In contrast, the PI3K inhibitor was unable to rescue BEC export of collagen IV or apoptosis, and extensive cutaneous hemorrhage was evident at E18.5 (data not shown). These findings show that dysregulated Ras/MAPK signaling rather than dysregulated Ras/PI3K signaling drives BV phenotypes upon loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis.

Figure 10 An inhibitor of MAPK signaling blocks the development of BV abnormalities resulting from induced loss of RASA1 during developmental angiogenesis. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos at E13.5. The MAPK pathway inhibitor AZD6244 was coadministered with TM and was also administered to embryos on the following 2 days afterward. Embryos were harvested at E18.5. (A) Gross appearance of embryos. Note the absence of hemorrhage and edema in the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos, which was confirmed by H&E staining of skin sections. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Skin sections were stained with Hoechst and antibodies against collagen IV and CD31. Note the normal deposition of collagen IV in vascular BM in the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre embryos. Scale bars: 10 μm.

RASA1 is required for normal retinal angiogenesis in newborns. No spontaneous BV abnormalities have been noted in mice in which the Rasa1 gene is disrupted after E15.5 (16, 17). We hypothesize that this is because the majority of the collagen IV in vascular BM is deposited during developmental angiogenesis. Collagen IV is recognized to be one of the most stable proteins in the animal kingdom (38). Thus, in postnatal life, a continued high rate of collagen IV synthesis would be unnecessary for BECs to remain attached to BM. Nonetheless, in situations where de novo deposition of BM is required, abnormalities of BV function might be expected in RASA1-deficient mice. Two such situations are retinal angiogenesis in newborns and pathological angiogenesis in adult mice. To examine retinal angiogenesis, we administered TM to littermate Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre mice and Cre-negative controls at P1 and examined the retinal vasculature at P4. The extent of new vessel growth in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre mice was significantly less than in Rasa1fl/fl controls as assessed by the number of vessel branch points and the percentage of coverage of the retina with BECs (Figure 11, A and D). Furthermore, the number of BEC filopodia, which are a feature of sprouting angiogenesis, at the periphery of the vascular coverage area was reduced in the Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre mice (Figure 11, B and D). Intracellular accumulation of collagen IV could be detected in retinal BECs of Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre mice but not Rasa1fl/fl control mice at P4 (Figure 11C). In addition, in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre retinas, the number of “empty sleeves” that comprised a thin tube of collagen IV with no BECs was substantially increased compared with controls (Figure 11, C and D). This latter observation is consistent with impaired deposition of collagen IV into BM and BEC death during retinal angiogenesis in the absence of catalytically active RASA1. We also observed decreased angiogenesis in retinas of Rasa1fl/fl Cdh5Ert2Cre mice administered TM at P1 and analyzed at P6 (Supplemental Figure 19), confirming an EC-intrinsic role for RASA1 in retinal angiogenesis. In Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice administered TM at P3, we observed areas of hemorrhage in retinas at P10 (Supplemental Figure 20).

Figure 11 Impaired retinal angiogenesis in neonatal mice with induced RASA1 R780Q and mice with induced RASA1 deficiency. TM was administered to littermate Rasa1fl/fl, Rasa1fl/R780QUbErt2Cre, and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice at P1, and retinas were harvested at P4. (A–C) Retinas were stained with isolectin B4 (IB4) to identify BVs and anti–collagen IV (C). (A and B) Representative low-power (A) and high-power (B) images of IB4 staining are shown. Asterisks indicate filopodia at the vascular front. (C) High-power images (left) show collagen IV accumulation in BECs from Rasa1fl/R780QUbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre retinas (arrows), and lower-power images (right) illustrate empty collagen IV sleeves in Rasa1fl/R780Q UbErt2Cre and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre retinas (arrows). (D) Graphs show the mean ± 1 SEM of the number of branch points from veins (n = 6 retinas/genotype), the percentage of coverage of retinas with BECs per field (n = 5–7 retinas/genotype), the number of filopodia per vascular field (n = 7–10 retinas/genotype), and the number of empty collagen sleeves per field (n = 5–8 retinas/genotype). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA test with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post-hoc test. Scale bars: 100 μm (A), 25 μm (B and C), and 50 μm (C).

Rasa1 is required for pathological angiogenesis in adult mice. To examine pathological angiogenesis, we initially used an ID8 ovarian tumor model (46). Adult littermate female Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice were administered TM and 1 week later were injected in the flanks with ID8 tumor cells. Growth of injected ID8 tumor cells in female recipients is strictly dependent on host BV angiogenesis (46). Six weeks after injection, we found that the ID8 tumors were substantially smaller in Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice compared with those in controls (Supplemental Figure 21, A and B). Upon histological analysis, the density of BVs in tumors from Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice was found to be substantially less than in tumors from control mice, indicating that reduced tumor growth in the former was a result of impaired BV tumor angiogenesis (Supplemental Figure 21C). Further analysis of BVs in tumors from Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice revealed intracellular accumulation of collagen IV in BECs and BEC apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 21C and Supplemental Figure 22). Thus, blocked export of collagen IV from BECs and BEC apoptosis likely account for an impaired pathological angiogenesis response in the absence of RASA1.

To examine this further, we switched to a B16 melanoma model (47). B16 cells grow more rapidly than do ID8 cells in vivo, thus permitting a more ready analysis of the effect of drugs such as 4PBA that promote collagen IV folding. B16 cells were injected into the flanks of littermate TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice. Some mice were also injected with 4BPA at the same time that tumor cells were injected, and additional 4PBA was administered to mice every day thereafter. After 13 days, we assessed tumor growth and angiogenesis (Figure 12). As with ID8 tumor growth, we found that B16 growth was inhibited in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice compared with Rasa1fl/fl controls (Figure 12, A and B). In addition, the reduced growth of B16 tumors was also associated with impaired intratumoral BV angiogenesis and collagen IV accumulation in BECs (Figure 12, C–E). 4PBA restored the growth of B16 cells in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre recipients, and this was associated with normal export of collagen IV from BECs and BV angiogenesis (Figure 12). In contrast, 4PBA had no influence on B16 cell growth in TM-treated Rasa1fl/fl mice (Figure 12) or when administered alone to Rasa1fl/fl and Rasa1fl/fl UbErt2Cre mice that had not previously been injected with TM (Supplemental Figure 23). These findings are consistent with the notion that impaired pathological angiogenesis and tumor growth in RASA1-deficient adult mice is also a consequence of an inability of BECs to export collagen IV for deposition in newly forming BMs.