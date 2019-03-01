microRNA-142–mediated repression of phosphodiesterase 3B critically regulates peripheral immune tolerance

miR-142 is associated with a super-enhancer occupied by FOXP3 in Tregs. We first sought to identify miRNA genes related to the commitment to, or function of, the CD4+ Treg lineage. To address this, we utilized ChIP coupled with next-generation sequencing (ChIP-Seq) to identify whether any miRNA genes were associated with super-enhancers occupied by FOXP3, the lineage-determining transcription factor (LDTF) of Tregs. Foxp3 super-enhancers are genomic regions that exhibit particularly high occupancy of LDTF and transcriptional coactivators and tend to be associated with cell type–specific genes (24). The identification of super-enhancers has previously allowed for the definition of key lineage-specific genes critical for controlling T cell identity (24–26). Following our analysis, the only miRNA gene associated with a Foxp3 super-enhancer in Tregs was Mir142, located approximately 2 kb upstream of the fifth ranked Foxp3-associated super-enhancer (Figure 1A and Table 1). FOXP3 bound this locus both in thymically derived Tregs analyzed directly ex vivo (tTreg) and in Tregs induced in vitro from naive CD4+ T cells activated in the presence of TGF-β and IL-2 (iTreg) (Figure 1A). The Mir142 locus was also associated with high levels of histone H3 lysine-4 tri-methylation (H3K4me3) in both tTreg and iTreg and was transcriptionally active (Figure 1A). These data suggest that miR-142 is important for Treg function.

Figure 1 TregΔ142 mouse: validation data. (A) ChIP-Seq binding profiles (reads/million, input subtracted) for FOXP3 and H3K4me3 and mRNA-Seq (reads/million) around miR142 in Tregs. Genes and super-enhancers are shown below and a scale bar above. Tregs are defined as CD4+CD25+FOXP3+. (B) Flow cytometric gating on YFP (sorted and fixed live CD4+ cells) and concomitant/subsequent FOXP3 staining. (C) miR-142-5p expression in naive CD4+ T cells and YFP+ Tregs in WT and TregΔ142 by RT-qPCR. n ≥ 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Total CD3 counts in spleen (n = 4 per group) and peripheral lymph node. n = 7 per group. Nonsignificant, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Total CD4 counts in spleen and peripheral lymph node in absence of disease (<10 weeks; n = 5; nonsignificant, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and presence of disease (>10 weeks; n = 3; nonsignificant, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Table 1 miR-142 is the only microRNA associated with the highest ranked FOXP3-bound super-enhancers in mouse Tregs

Generation and validation of TregΔ142 mice. We next set out to determine whether miR-142 was important for Treg biology or immune tolerance. To do this, we undertook a conditional gene-knockout strategy and generated a Treg-specific miR-142–deficient mouse (FoxP3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/fl; TregΔ142, where YFP indicates yellow fluorescent protein). The FoxP3YFP–Cre model allowed for deletion of a target gene in Tregs only, as previously described (27). Furthermore, because the FoxP3YFP–Cre allele is X-linked, this allowed assessment of the effects of mosaic disruption of miR-142 in female mice that are heterozygous for FoxP3YFP–Cre (FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl). For clarity, TregΔ142 refers only to male FoxP3 YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/fl and homozygous female FoxP3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/fl mice.

FoxP3 staining of YFP+ cells from these mice demonstrated that more than 95% of FACS-sorted YFP+ cells were FoxP3+ (Figure 1B), confirming the validity of YFP as a means of identifying Tregs in this model. Quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) conducted on total RNA isolated from YFP+ cells sorted from TregΔ142 mice confirmed a complete absence of miR-142 transcripts, which were otherwise readily detectable in control cells, validating Cre-mediated deletion of the Mir142 locus in Foxp3-expressing cells (Figure 1C). Non-Treg T cell populations from these mice demonstrated miR-142 expression levels comparable to those of controls, demonstrating a lack of detectable background Cre-recombinase activity in this model (Figure 1C). These mice also did not demonstrate any of the lymphopenic features previously reported in Mir142–/– animals (28), retaining a full spectrum of other T cell lineages with equivalent levels of miR-142 in naive CD4+ T cells from WT (FoxP3YFP–Cre × Mir-142+/+), TregΔ142, and WT YFP+ mice (Figure 1, D and E), further confirming Treg-specific deletion of miR-142 in TregΔ142 mice.

TregΔ142 mice demonstrate a defect in Treg suppressive function despite apparently normal Treg lineage development. To establish the impact of Treg-specific miR-142 deletion on the development and biological function of TregΔ142 Tregs, as well as the maintenance of peripheral immune tolerance, we examined the T cell compartment of the immune system of these animals in more detail. Immunological phenotyping of TregΔ142 mice at 5 to 6 weeks of age revealed normal numbers of Tregs in the thymus (Figure 2A), spleen, and peripheral lymph nodes (Figure 2B). The expression of FOXP3 was unaffected in the absence of miR-142 (Figure 2C), and the canonical Treg markers ICOS, GITR, and CTLA-4 were equivalently expressed between peripheral TregΔ142 and WT Tregs alongside the low expression of CD127 (IL-7Rα) typical of Tregs (Figure 2C). Intracytoplasmic cytokine staining of CD4+ cells isolated directly ex vivo from TregΔ142 mice demonstrated an increased proportion of cells expressing cytokines, including IFN-γ, IL-2, IL-4, IL-5, and IL-17, versus WT CD4+ T cells, representing unchecked peripheral Teff responses. In addition, 60% of CD8+ T cells from TregΔ142 mice produced IFN-γ, versus less than 20% of CD8+ T cells from WT mice (Figure 2D). Tregs from TregΔ142 mice also demonstrated upregulated CD25 expression and IL-2 production (Figure 2E), which may reflect a compensatory increase in Treg activation in the absence of miR-142. Tregs purified from TregΔ142 mice at 5 to 6 weeks of age completely failed to suppress Teff proliferation in an in vitro coculture suppression assay (Figure 2F), revealing a defect of Treg suppressive function despite apparently normal Treg lineage development and increased Treg activation. These data indicate that, following commitment to the Treg lineage, miR-142 is not essential for the maintenance of the peripheral Treg pool. However, its expression is critical for maintenance of the Treg activation state and optimal suppression of cytokine production by Teffs under steady-state conditions.

Figure 2 MiR-142–deficient Tregs develop normally, but fail to suppress Teff responses in vitro. (A) Number and proportion (%) of FOXP3+ (CD4+YFP+) cells at successive stages of thymus development (n = 4 per group). (B) Number of FOXP3+ cells in spleen (left) and peripheral lymph node (pLN) (right) samples (n = 8). (C) Flow cytometry histograms of peripheral Tregs (CD4+CD25+FOXP3+) stained for surface and intracellular Treg markers (n ≥ 4 per group). (D) Flow cytometry and cytokine secretion profiles of CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n ≥ 4 per group. (E) Flow cytometry and intracytoplasmic cytokine capture data for CD25 surface expression and IL-2 production in TregΔ142 (CD4+YFP+) versus WT Tregs (CD4+CD25+FOXP3+). **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 6 per group. (F) Coculture suppression assays; P value represents comparison of WT Tregs, WT Teffs, and TregΔ142 WT Teffs (data combined from 3 independent experiments). CTV, CellTrace Violet. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n > 3 per group.

The TregΔ142 Treg suppressive defect is cell intrinsic and leads to development of lethal multisystem inflammatory disease. Given the functional suppressive defect displayed by TregΔ142 Tregs, we anticipated that these animals may develop a Scurfy-like phenotype and, indeed, this was the case. Starting from 6 to 8 weeks of age, mice homozygous for the Mir142fl/fl allele, and possessing either 1 (male) or 2 (female) FoxP3YFP–Cre alleles, developed a severe multisystem inflammatory disease, characterized by runting, weight loss, and death by 20 weeks (Figure 3, A and B). An early macroscopic feature of the disease phenotype was extensive dermatitis (Figure 3C). Postmortem examination was notable for marked lymphadenopathy and splenomegaly (Figure 3C). Histological examination of the liver, lungs, and skin of affected mice also revealed profound lymphohistiocytic infiltration (Figure 3D), very similar to that seen in the Scurfy mouse, as well as in mice lacking Treg-specific Dicer and Drosha (7, 12–15). In comparison with FoxP3YFP–Cre mice homozygous for the floxed miR-142 allele, male and female FoxP3YFP–Cre mice heterozygous for the floxed allele (Mir142fl/+) did not become terminally ill and remained visually healthy up to at least 12 months of age, with no weight loss or overt signs of disease (Figure 4A). Furthermore, Tregs from these mice retained normal suppressive activity in vitro (Figure 4B). However, histological examination of the liver, lungs, and skin revealed some mild/patchy inflammation (Figure 4C) accompanied by modest splenomegaly (Figure 4D). This indicated that, while for the most part, mice haplodeficient for miR-142 expression in Tregs were able to maintain Treg suppressive activity, full peripheral tolerance requires normal homozygous expression of miR-142, highlighting that the precise miR-142 gene dosage is critical for endowing full suppressive function.

Figure 3 Treg-specific deficiency of miR-142 causes a multisystem lethal autoimmune syndrome due to a failure of peripheral tolerance. (A) Weight charts demonstrating weight loss from 7 weeks of age in TregΔ142 males and females. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. n > 10 per group. WT and TregΔ142 data are also shown in Figure 4A. (B) Survival of TregΔ142 and WT littermate control mice. P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data combined from 2 independent experiments. n > 10. (C) Scurfy-type phenotype seen in TregΔ142 mice (16-week-old female mouse shown); gross splenomegaly and lymphadenopathy seen in TregΔ142 mice. (D) H&E staining of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections from ear skin, liver, and lung. Original magnification, ×20 (skin); ×10 (lung, liver). WT and TregΔ142 skin, lung, and liver histology are also shown in Figure 6E.

Figure 4 The cell-intrinsic Treg suppressive defect is directly attributable to cell-specific loss of miR-142 expression. (A) Weight charts of WT, TregΔ142, and Foxp3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/+ mice (male and female; n > 9). WT and TregΔ142 data are also shown in Figure 3A. (B) Coculture suppression assays (data combined from 3 independent experiments). P values represent comparison between WT, TregΔ142, Foxp3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl, and Foxp3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/+. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. n > 4 per group. No significant difference noted between WT and Foxp3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/+. (C) H&E staining of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections from ear skin, liver, and lung from FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl and Foxp3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/+ mice. Original magnification, ×10. (D) Comparison of spleen weights and cell counts. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. n > 6. (E) YFP+ Tregs as a percentage of the total Treg pool (CD4+CD25+FoxP3+) from WT, TregΔ142, Foxp3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl (female), and Foxp3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/+ (male and female) mice. n = 4 per group. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. (F) Weights of WT, TregΔ142, and Foxp3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl (female). n > 6 per group. One-way ANOVA. (G) Cytokine secretion profiles of CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells from WT, TregΔ142, Foxp3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl (female), and Foxp3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/+ mice (male and female). n ≥ 3. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA.

Since the FoxP3YFP–Cre allele is X linked, only 1 of the 2 FoxP3YFP–Cre alleles is transcriptionally active in any given Treg from a female mouse heterozygous for FoxP3YFP–Cre expression (FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT). Due to this random X inactivation, approximately 50% of Tregs in female FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT mice should be predicted to express YFP (denoting FOXP3-Cre activity). However, while close to 50% of the total Treg pool from FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142+/+ mice were found to be YFP+, in female FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT animals possessing the floxed allele (FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl), YFP+ cells (i.e., those in which the Mir142 locus had been deleted) were found to represent less than 10% of the total Treg pool (Figure 4E). This observation implied a relative homeostatic defect of miR-142–deficient Tregs in the presence of miR-142–sufficient Tregs in vivo. This conclusion was further substantiated by the finding that female FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl mice remained healthy up to at least 24 months of age, with no weight loss, overt disease, or histological evidence of inflammation (Figure 4, F and C). Similarly, cytokine secretion profiles of CD4+ T cells from these mice were comparable to those of littermate control WT mice, demonstrating that the predominance of miR-142–sufficient Tregs maintained immunological tolerance (Figure 4G). However, in comparison with YFPneg Tregs, YFP+ Tregs from FoxP3YFP–Cre/WT × Mir142fl/fl animals exhibited reduced in vitro suppressive activity of Teffs (Figure 4B), similar to the levels observed in YFP+ Tregs from TregΔ142 mice. From this we infer that the miR-142–deficient Treg suppressive defect is cell intrinsic and directly attributable to cell-specific loss of miR-142 expression.

Pde3b is a direct target of miR-142-5p in Tregs. To understand the mechanism underlying the phenotype associated with Treg-specific miR-142 deletion, we next attempted to identify genes directly regulated by miR-142 in Tregs. Argonaut 2 (AGO2) binds mature miRNAs as part of miRISC, which directs translational inhibition and degradation of target mRNAs (2). Therefore, to begin our target identification screen, we first identified mRNAs bound by AGO2 at predicted miR-142 target sites in activated CD4+ cells, utilizing publicly available AGO2 high-throughput sequencing of RNA isolated by crosslinking immunoprecipitation (HITS-CLIP) data (29). We further reasoned that Treg miR-142 target genes should be upregulated in Tregs in the absence of miR-142 and downregulated in WT Tregs versus Teffs. Thus, we required that candidate miR-142 target genes were upregulated (>2-fold, P < 0.05) in TregΔ142 Tregs versus WT Tregs and downregulated (>2-fold, P < 0.05) in WT Tregs versus Teffs (30). As miR-142-3p is minimally expressed in Tregs compared with miR-142-45p (18), we reasoned that miR-142-5p was likely to be the main active mature miR-142 species in Tregs. Application of these stringent criteria identified 3 candidate miR-142-5p target genes: Pde3b, Epas1, and Igf2bp3 (Figure 5A). To confirm that these genes were directly targeted by miR-142 as predicted, we utilized a flow cytometry–based reporter assay. The inclusion of the Pde3b 3′ UTR region containing the predicted binding site in the reporter construct led to robust repression of reporter gene expression in the presence of miR-142 (Figure 5B). This repression was completely reversed by mutation of the seed sequence at the predicted target site (Supplemental Figure 1B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124725DS1). In contrast, the repression was modest for the regions containing the predicted binding sites in the Epas1 and Igf2bp3 3′ UTRs and was not relieved by mutating the seed sequences in either case (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Therefore, we concluded that Pde3b is a direct target of miR-142-5p and that the predicted miR-142-5p–binding sites in the 3′ UTRs of Epas1 and Igf2bp3 are not truly functional.

Figure 5 Identification of candidate miR-142 target genes in Tregs. (A) Intersection of genes harboring miR-142-5p–binding sites in their 3′ UTRs, as predicted by DIANA microT algorithm and by AGO2 HITS-CLIP in activated CD4+ T cells (29) (blue), with genes downregulated (≥2-fold, P < 0.05) in Tregs versus Teffs (30) (green) and genes upregulated in miR-142–deficient versus WT Tregs (≥2-fold, P < 0.05) (yellow). (B) Direct targeting of Pde3b mRNA 3′ UTR by miR-142. Expression of an NGFR reporter gene that has either the WT or mutated (Mut) Pde3b 3′ UTR miR-142-5p–binding site inserted in the presence of control or miR-142 expression vector in HEK293T cells. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Bars indicate mean and SD. n = 8. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (C) Pde3b expression in TregΔ142, Pde3b–/–, and WT Tregs by RT-qPCR. n = 6. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data from 2 independent experiments. (D) PDE3B expression in WT and TregΔ142 Tregs by Western blot (relative density). n ≥ 3. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (E) cAMP ELISA data from Treg cell lysates. n = 4. **P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Coculture suppression assay data comparing Treg suppressive function following in vitro cilostamide treatment of Tregs from WT and TregΔ142 mice. P value signifies comparison between TregΔ142 + cilostamide and TregΔ142 + control. No significant difference between TregΔ142 + cilostamide and WT samples. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. n ≥ 9 per group, combined from 3 independent experiments. (G) Coculture suppression assay data comparing Treg suppressive function in WT and Pde3b–/– mice. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. n ≥ 6 per group. Combined from 2 independent experiments.

PDE3B regulates the intracellular concentration of cAMP and is critical for Treg function (23, 25). We therefore sought to determine whether the critical requirement of miR-142 for Treg suppressive function was associated with the direct repression of Pde3b by miR-142-5p. Supporting the hypothesis that miR-142-5p directly targets Pde3b in Tregs, qPCR confirmed significant overexpression of Pde3b in TregΔ142 Tregs compared with controls observed by RNA-Seq (Figure 5C). However, Pde3b transcript levels in non-Treg T cell populations from TregΔ142 and WT mice were not significantly different from one another (Supplemental Figure 3A), further validating the specificity of deletion of miR-142 in TregΔ142 Tregs. In agreement with previous reports, we found that PDE3B protein was not detectable in WT resting Tregs (Supplemental Figure 3B) (23). However, PDE3B protein was clearly present in TregΔ142 Tregs, as detected by Western blot (Figure 5D), congruent with findings of elevated Pde3b levels by qPCR. Consistent with increased PDE3B protein, intracellular cAMP levels in TregΔ142 Treg lysate were lower compared with those in WT Treg control lysate (Figure 5E), indicating that, not only was there more PDE3B protein present in TregΔ142 Tregs, but that the enzyme was also active. Importantly, the miR-142-5p target site in the Pde3b 3′ UTR is highly conserved among mammals (Table 2), supporting the likely translation of these findings in mice to human biology. Combined, these results show that Pde3b transcript levels are directly regulated by miR-142-5p in Tregs, leading to optimal Treg suppressive capacity through the maintenance of intracellular cAMP.

Table 2 Conservation of miR-142-5p target sequences across species in the Pde3b 3′ UTR

Disruption of PDE3B activity through pharmacological inhibition or genetic ablation restores TregΔ142 Treg–suppressive function and prevents lethal autoimmune disease. If the suppressive capacity of Tregs from TregΔ142 mice was impaired due to elevated expression of Pde3b in the absence of miR-142, inhibition of PDE3B would be predicted to reverse this effect. Cilostamide is a competitive inhibitor of PDE3A and PDE3B, but of the 2 isoforms, only PDE3B is present in T cells (22, 23). We found that pretreatment of Tregs from 5- to 6-week-old WT and TregΔ142 mice with cilostamide (10 μM) prior to coculture with untreated Teffs in the absence of cilostamide restored the suppressive function of TregΔ142 Tregs (Figure 5F). No rescue of suppressive function was observed when Teffs were pretreated with cilostamide (not shown). Tregs from Pde3b-deficient mice demonstrate marginal augmentation of ex vivo suppressive capacity when compared with WT Tregs, similar to that seen in WT Tregs treated with cilostamide in vitro (Figure 5, F and G). These data suggest that PDE3B may be expressed following TCR ligation in WT Tregs or that perhaps a low level of transient PDE3B expression may exist, consistent with previous reports (23). Importantly, while we observed some reduction of Treg viability in the absence of miR-142 during in vitro culture, mirroring the in vivo loss of competitive fitness in the presence of WT Tregs, the recovery of suppressive function following pharmacological inhibition of PDE3B was completely independent of this defect (Supplemental Figure 4). Thus, our data indicate that the defect in Treg function in the absence of miR-142 is independent of any observed homeostatic defect and is rescued by Treg-selective PDE3B inhibition.

We next sought to determine the relevance of this pathway in vivo. Remarkably, treatment of TregΔ142 mice with cilostamide from 8 weeks of age prevented lethal autoimmune disease (Figure 6A), which was correlated with fully restored suppressive activity of miR-142–deficient Tregs (Figure 6B). To further validate that the defect observed in miR-142–deficient Tregs was a direct function of increased PDE3B levels, we generated a Pde3b-deficient, Treg-specific miR-142–deficient mouse (Pde3b–/– × FoxP3YFP–Cre × Mir142fl/fl; Pde3b–/– × TregΔ142). We found that these mice (in addition to littermates heterozygous for Pde3b germline deletion) remained healthy up to more than 20 weeks of age, with no weight loss, dermatitis, or overt disease, and exhibited restored ex vivo Treg suppressive function (Figure 6, C and D). Histological examination of the liver, lung, and skin showed evidence of only mild, patchy inflammatory infiltrate (Figure 6E). To exclude the possibility that this was due to impaired immunity in Pde3b-deficient mice, we examined their T cell effector function. Pde3b–/– mice had normal T cell numbers and effector function when compared with WT Teffs, as previously reported (23) (data not shown).

Figure 6 Pharmacological inhibition of PDE3B or genetic deletion of Pde3b reverses the lethality and phenotype of the autoimmune syndrome induced by Treg-specific loss of miR-142. (A) Weight (left) and survival (right) of TregΔ142 and WT littermate control mice after 8 weeks of treatment with 6.4 mg/kg intraperitoneal cilostamide or control (n ≥ 3 for WT mice and n ≥ 6 for TregΔ142 mice). Loss of more than 15% of body weight was the predefined mortality endpoint. (B) Coculture Treg suppression assay after 4 weeks of cilostamide treatment. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. Data combined from 3 independent experiments. (C) Weight (left) and survival (right) of Pde3b–/– × TregΔ142, TregΔ142, Pde3b+/– × TregΔ142, and WT mice. n ≥ 5 (Pde3b–/– × TregΔ142); n ≥ 3 (Pde3b+/– × TregΔ142); n ≥ 7 (TregΔ142); and n ≥ 5 (WT mice). (D) Coculture Treg suppression assay comparing germline deletion of Pde3b (Pde3b–/– × TregΔ142) with TregΔ142 and WT littermate control mice. P values signify comparison between Pde3b–/– × TregΔ142 and TregΔ142. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. Data combined from 2 independent experiments. n ≥ 6. (E) H&E staining of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections from ear skin, liver, and lung (left) with histological scoring as described in Methods (right). Original magnification, ×20 (ear skin); ×10 (liver and lung). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. n = 5 (Pde3b–/– × TregΔ142, TregΔ142 and WT); n = 3 (Pde3b+/– × TregΔ142). WT and TregΔ142 skin, lung, and liver histology are also shown in Figure 3D.

We therefore conclude that miR-142-5p represses Pde3b expression in Tregs and that this is essential for Treg suppressive function. In the absence of this critical molecular pathway, the mechanisms governing peripheral immune tolerance are compromised, resulting in a systemic lethal autoimmune syndrome.