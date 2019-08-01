Adenylyl cyclase 5–generated cAMP controls cerebral vascular reactivity during diabetic hyperglycemia

Glucose stimulates localized AC-mediated cAMP synthesis in arterial myocytes. Our prior work demonstrated a glucose concentration–dependent effect on global intracellular Ca2+ ([Ca2+] i ) in arterial myocytes (14). Consistent with these results, here we found that glucose increases myogenic tone of pressurized (60 mmHg) cerebral arteries from WT mice in a concentration-dependent manner with an EC 50 of 14.5 ± 0.4 mM (Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124705DS1). Increasing extracellular glucose from 5 mM to 10 mM had no significant effect on myogenic tone (Supplemental Table 2). Elevating external glucose to 15 mM caused an appreciable but statistically insignificant change in myogenic tone, compared with 5 mM (P = 0.1785) and 10 mM (P = 0.2821). Yet 20 mM d-glucose evoked a significant change in myogenic tone, compared with 5–10 mM, that was not further raised by 30–40 mM d-glucose (Supplemental Table 2). Glucose-induced constriction was not attributed to changes in osmolarity, as equimolar concentration of nonpermeable mannitol or non-metabolizable l-glucose had no effects on vascular reactivity (13, 14, 21, 22). Note that the 10 mM and 20 mM d-glucose concentrations are within the range observed for nonfasting control and diabetic mice, respectively, and have been extensively used by us and others as low and high external glucose conditions to examine glucose-mediated remodeling in arterial myocytes (13, 14, 21, 23–28). These findings suggest that changes in external glucose between 10 mM and 20 mM translate into sustained elevations in mouse arterial myocyte global [Ca2+] i and myogenic tone, and thus justify their use as control and hyperglycemic conditions, respectively.

Figure 1 AC activity is required for glucose-induced localized cAMP synthesis in arterial myocytes. (A) Representative diameter recording (left) and summary percent change in arterial tone (right) from pressurized (60 mmHg) WT cerebral arteries in response to different extracellular d-glucose concentrations (n = 6 arteries from 4 mice). Solid line in the arterial tone/[d-glucose] graph represents the best fit curve to data using a sigmoidal dose-response equation. The half-maximal d-glucose concentration (i.e., EC 50 ) was 14.5 ± 0.4 mM. (B) Schematic showing the design of the Epac1-camps–based FRET sensor (ICUE3). (C) Average ICUE3-PM responses to increases from 10 mM to 20 mM external d-glucose before and after application of forskolin (1 μM) in WT arterial myocytes untreated and treated with 2,5-DDA (10 μM). The FRET signals were normalized to the yellow fluorescent protein/cyan fluorescent protein ratio observed with 10 mM d-glucose. (D) Plot of maximum FRET response to 10 mM d-glucose (n = 56 cells), 10 mM d-glucose + 10 mM l-glucose (n = 72 cells), 20 mM mannitol (n = 76 cells), 20 mM d-glucose (n = 91 cells), 20 mM d-glucose in 2,5-DDA–treated cells (n = 58 cells), forskolin (1 μM; n = 78 cells), 20 mM d-glucose + 1 μM forskolin (n = 52 cells), and 20 mM d-glucose + 1 μM forskolin in 2,5-DDA–treated cells (n = 58 cells). Experiments from at least 3 different isolations; 3 mice used per isolation. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. Statistical differences were compared between all data sets, and the asterisk highlights those with significance. Data represent mean ± SEM.

We next investigated the effects of acute elevations in extracellular glucose from 10 mM to 20 mM on cAMP synthesis, and the involvement of ACs in this process in arterial myocytes. For these experiments, we used a membrane-targeted Epac1-camps–based fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) sensor (ICUE3-PM; Figure 1B and refs. 29, 30). Given the difficulty of overexpressing exogenous proteins, such as the ICUE3-PM, in native tissue, we expressed the sensor in primary, unpassaged arterial myocytes. These cells retained their elongated morphology (Supplemental Figure 1A) and responded to a depolarizing stimulus (i.e., 60 mM extracellular K+) with a robust increase in [Ca2+] i (Supplemental Figure 1B). Flow cytometry data revealed that 96.7% ± 0.7% of the primary, unpassaged arterial myocytes and 98.7% ± 0.5% of freshly isolated arterial myocytes were positive for α-smooth muscle actin and negative for fibroblast as well as endothelial and lineage markers (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). These results indicate a high level of purity of our primary, unpassaged arterial myocyte cultures. Proper targeting of the ICUE3-PM was validated by confirmation of its expression at the membrane (by both infection and transfection) as well as the localization of an ICUE3 targeted to the nucleus (ICUE3-NLS) and an endoplasmic reticulum marker, Sec61β-GFP (Supplemental Figure 2A).

In ICUE3-PM–expressing cells, an increase from 10 mM to 20 mM d-glucose elicited a subtle yet significant increase in cAMP synthesis, which was further amplified by the broad AC activator forskolin (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2B). These results are indicative of glucose-induced localized cAMP synthesis. Coapplication of 20 mM d-glucose plus forskolin had no additive effect on cAMP synthesis compared with forskolin alone (Figure 1D). No change in cAMP synthesis was observed when d-glucose was substituted with equimolar concentrations of the non-metabolizable l-glucose or with the nonpermeable mannitol (Figure 1D), thus ruling out osmolarity effects. These results indicate that glucose needs to be transported into the cell and metabolized in order to trigger cAMP synthesis. Intriguingly, elevated glucose stimulated cAMP synthesis at the plasma membrane, but not in the nuclear region, even though forskolin raised cAMP to about the same level in both compartments (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). These results suggest distinctive glucose effects on cAMP signaling in different cell regions. In cells treated with the broad AC inhibitor 2′,5′-dideoxyadenosine (2,5-DDA), which has nanomolar selectivity for AC5 and AC6 (31, 32), glucose-induced cAMP synthesis was prevented and the 20 mM d-glucose plus forskolin effects were slightly reduced, likely owing to inhibition of other AC isoforms (Figure 1, C and D). These results indicate that elevated extracellular glucose stimulates AC-mediated localized cAMP synthesis in arterial myocytes.

AC activity is required for vascular L-type Ca2+ channel potentiation and vasoconstriction during increased extracellular glucose. We tested the hypothesis that AC activity is required for glucose-induced potentiation of L-type Ca2+ channels and vasoconstriction (13, 14, 22). For this, we performed voltage ramps using patch-clamp electrophysiology with barium (Ba2+) as the charge carrier before and after application of nifedipine (1 μM) to assess the nifedipine-sensitive Ba2+ current (I Ba ) in response to changes in extracellular glucose in freshly dissociated cerebral arterial myocytes. Consistent with prior observations (13, 14, 22), an increase from 10 mM to 20 mM external d-glucose significantly stimulated I Ba (Figure 2, A and D). This outcome is not due to osmotic pressure effects (13, 14, 21, 22). The glucose-mediated increase in I Ba was not observed in cells pretreated with the AC inhibitor 2,5-DDA (Figure 2, B and D). Indeed, the involvement of AC in mediating glucose effects on L-type Ca2+ channels can be further appreciated in the representative differential currents in Figure 2C highlighting the voltage-dependency of I Ba in response to glucose in the presence and absence of 2,5-DDA.

Figure 2 AC activity is required for vascular L-type Ca2+ channel potentiation and vasoconstriction in response to increased glucose. (A and B) Exemplary nifedipine-sensitive I Ba from WT arterial myocytes untreated (A) and pretreated with 2,5-DDA (B) in response to a voltage ramp before and after increasing of extracellular glucose from 10 mM to 20 mM. (C) Representative I Ba traces showing changes in glucose-induced current during a ramp depolarization from –80 mV to +40 mV in 2,5-DDA–untreated (–) (black trace) and 2,5-DDA–treated (+) (green trace) cells. (D) Plot (mean ± SEM) of the integrated area under the curve (pA∙ms) of nifedipine-sensitive I Ba recorded in response to a voltage ramp before and after increasing of extracellular glucose from 10 mM to 20 mM in –2,5-DDA and +2,5-DDA arterial myocytes (n = 8 cells from 5 mice for the –2,5-DDA group and n = 7 cells from 3 mice for the +2,5-DDA group). *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test. Significance was compared between 10 mM and 20 mM d-glucose for each data set. Cell capacitance was similar for the –2,5-DDA (14 ± 0.5 pF) and +2,5-DDA data sets (15.7 ± 1.5 pF; P = 0.5100, Mann-Whitney test). (E–G) Representative diameter recordings (E and F) and summary plot of changes in arterial tone (G) from pressurized (60 mmHg) WT arteries untreated (n = 6 arteries from 6 mice) and pretreated (n = 6 arteries from 4 mice) with 2,5-DDA in response to 20 mM d-glucose. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test. Data represent mean ± SEM.

To assess the physiological relevance of glucose-induced AC activity to vascular reactivity, we measured arterial diameter in pressurized (60 mmHg) middle cerebral arteries isolated from WT mice. We only used arteries that robustly constricted (>50% constriction) in response to the high-K+ solution (60 mM) and that spontaneously developed stable tone upon increasing of intravascular pressure to 60 mmHg (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Arteries under control conditions constricted significantly in response to elevated external d-glucose (Figure 2E, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). This glucose-induced constriction is independent of endothelial function, as similar responses are observed in endothelium-denuded arteries (13). However, glucose-mediated constriction was completely abolished in arteries pretreated with the AC inhibitor 2,5-DDA (Figure 2F, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). The change in arterial tone in response to 20 mM d-glucose was significantly larger in control arteries (i.e., –2,5-DDA group) compared with +2,5-DDA–treated vessels (Figure 2G). The +2,5-DDA treatment did not modify the vasoconstriction induced by 60 mM K+ (Supplemental Table 4) or the magnitude of forskolin-induced vasodilation (Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4) in comparison with control arteries. These data suggest that AC activity is required for potentiation of L-type Ca2+ channel activity and vasoconstriction in response to increased glucose.

AC5 is necessary for cAMP synthesis in response to increased extracellular glucose. We sought to define the AC isoform underlying the glucose effects on cAMP synthesis, PKA-mediated L-type Ca2+ channel activity, and vasoconstriction. Arterial myocytes express several AC isoforms, including AC5 and AC6 (18, 19). Given the role of AC6 in vasodilatory pathways (18), we hypothesized a key role for AC5 in mediating the glucose effects on cAMP synthesis. To test this hypothesis, we used arterial myocytes and arteries from age-matched male WT C57BL/6 mice and systemic AC5-knockout (AC5–/–) mice that had been backcrossed into the C57BL/6J background for 10 generations (33). Since glucose effects are independent of endothelium (13, 14), the use of AC5–/– tissue/cells provides relevant insight to support or reject our hypothesis. As an additional control, we generated heterozygous AC5 (AC5–/+) mice. The ICUE3-PM sensor was expressed in WT, AC5–/–, and AC5–/+ arterial myocytes as above. Increasing extracellular d-glucose from 10 mM to 20 mM induced a significant increase in cAMP synthesis in WT and AC5–/+ but not in AC5–/– arterial myocytes (Figure 3, A and B). Yet forskolin application enhanced cAMP synthesis to about the same magnitude in WT, AC5–/–, and AC5–/+ cells (Figure 3, A and B). These results suggest that AC5 is necessary for glucose-induced cAMP synthesis.

Figure 3 AC5 is necessary for cAMP synthesis, L-type Ca2+ channel potentiation, and vasoconstriction in response to elevated glucose. (A) Averaged ICUE3-PM responses to 20 mM d-glucose before and after forskolin (1 μM) in WT, AC5–/–, and AC5–/+ cells. Experiments from at least 3 different isolations, with 3 mice per isolation. (B) Plot of maximum FRET response to 20 mM d-glucose and 20 mM d-glucose + 1 μM forskolin in WT (n = 92), AC5–/– (n = 114), and AC5–/+ (n = 40) cells. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test. Significance was compared between the 20 mM d-glucose and forskolin response and the 20 mM d-glucose response for all conditions. (C) Nifedipine-sensitive I Ba -voltage relationship in WT (n = 6 cells) and AC5–/– (n = 8 cells) cells in 10 mM and 20 mM d-glucose. *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test. Cell capacitance was similar for WT (17.0 ± 0.8 pF) and AC5–/– cells (19.3 ± 1.9 pF; P = 0.4700, Mann-Whitney test). (D) Normalized in silico (sim, light gray and light blue lines) and exemplary experimental (exp, black and blue lines) [Ca2+] i traces from arterial myocytes in intact WT and AC5–/– arteries in response to 20 mM d-glucose, and plot of the percentage change in Ca2+ in response to 20 mM d-glucose in WT (from 7 arteries) and AC5–/– (from 9 arteries) cells (*P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test). (E and F) Representative diameter recordings (E) and summary changes in arterial tone (F) from WT (n = 7 arteries from 4 mice), AC5–/– (n = 7 arteries from 4 mice), and AC5–/+ (n = 9 arteries from 4 mice) pressurized arteries in response to 20 mM d-glucose. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. Data represent mean ± SEM.

AC5 is required for glucose-induced PKA-mediated L-type Ca2+ channel potentiation and vasoconstriction in ex vivo and in vivo preparations. We tested the hypothesis that increasing extracellular glucose stimulates vascular L-type Ca2+ channel activity in an AC5-dependent manner. To do this, we defined the nifedipine-sensitive whole-cell I Ba in isolated arterial myocytes. Increasing external d-glucose from 10 mM to 20 mM induced a significant elevation in I Ba at multiple membrane potentials with no change in the current-voltage (I-V) relationship (V max = 14.9 ± 2.0 mV for 10 mM d-glucose and V max = 10.9 ± 1.1 mV for 20 mM d-glucose; P = 0.1085, extra sum-of-squares F test) in WT arterial myocytes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4A). In stark contrast, 20 mM d-glucose failed to stimulate L-type Ca2+ channel activity in AC5–/– arterial myocytes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4A). Note that I Ba under control conditions (i.e., 10 mM d-glucose) was similar between WT and AC5–/– cells (WT, –3.3 ± 0.2 pA/pF, vs. AC5–/–, –3.7 ± 0.2 pA/pF; P = 0.1673, extra sum-of-squares F test). Thus, the lack of I Ba response to increased glucose in AC5–/– arterial myocytes is unlikely to be due to changes in Ca V 1.2 functional expression. These results suggest an essential role for AC5 in PKA-dependent L-type Ca2+ channel stimulation during elevated extracellular glucose.

We used a well-established mathematical model of arterial myocyte electrophysiology and Ca2+ dynamics (34), recently adapted by us (15), to examine the effects of increased extracellular glucose in modulating arterial myocyte membrane potential (E m ) and global [Ca2+] i . The model was informed by available data from our group and others indicating that glucose targets both L-type Ca2+ and K+ channels to enhance L-type Ca2+ currents and suppress K+ currents (13, 14, 21, 24, 28, 35, 36), which are major ionic conductances influencing arterial myocyte excitability (8). Under these conditions, the model predicted that a 10 mM to 20 mM change in external d-glucose will cause membrane potential depolarization (from –59 mV to –52 mV) and elevate global [Ca2+] i (from 70 nM to 159 nM) in a simulated WT cell (Supplemental Figure 4B). This approximately 7-mV shift in E m and magnitude of change in [Ca2+] i are similar to those previously reported in response to increased external glucose in arterial myocytes (13–15, 24). However, when simulating an AC5–/– arterial myocyte (or WT cells treated with +2,5-DDA) under basal conditions, the model predicted a more depolarized E m and higher [Ca2+] i in comparison with a WT cell (Supplemental Figure 4B). The model also projected that elevating glucose in our simulated AC5–/– cell would still induce membrane potential depolarization (from –53 mV to –49 mV), albeit of smaller magnitude than in a WT cell. Yet the glucose-induced change in global [Ca2+] i observed in the WT cell will be hindered in the AC5–/– cell (from 83 nM to 99 nM) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Consistent with these predictions, we experimentally observed a significant increase in global [Ca2+] i in arterial myocytes exposed to elevated glucose in pressurized arteries from WT but not AC5–/– mice, irrespectively of any potential change in E m (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Altogether, these results suggest a critical role for AC5 activity in stimulating L-type Ca2+ channel activity and global [Ca2+] i during elevated extracellular glucose, independent of changes in membrane potential.

To assess the role of AC5 in modulating vascular reactivity upon increased extracellular glucose, arterial diameter was measured ex vivo in pressurized (60 mmHg) middle cerebral arteries from WT, AC5–/–, and AC5–/+ mice. Arteries from WT and AC5–/+ mice developed spontaneous stable tone and exhibited robust constriction in response to elevation in extracellular glucose from 10 mM to 20 mM (Figure 3, E and F, Supplemental Figure 5A, and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). The response to increased glucose was completely abolished in arteries from AC5–/– mice. Peak constriction in response to a 60-mM K+ stimulus was similar in WT, AC5–/+, and AC5–/– arteries (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6), indicating that genetic ablation of AC5 does not inhibit vasoconstriction. Moreover, forskolin application induced vasodilation to a similar extent, even in the presence of elevated glucose, in WT, AC5–/+, and AC5–/– arteries (Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Conversely, arteries from AC6-knockout (AC6–/–) mice robustly constricted in response to elevated extracellular glucose (Supplemental Figure 5C and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6), suggesting that AC6 plays no significant role in this process. Indeed, the magnitude of the glucose-mediated constriction was similar between WT and AC6–/– arteries (WT, 28.1% ± 2.7%, vs. AC6–/–, 23.1% ± 4.2%; P = 0.260, Mann-Whitney test).

We also evaluated the glucose effects on vascular reactivity in vivo using an open cranial window in anesthetized mice (Figure 4A). This approach exposes middle cerebral arteries and branches to topical treatment. Permeation of the cranial window with a 20-mM d-glucose solution induced a robust sustained constriction of cerebral arteries in WT mice (Figure 4, B, C, F, and Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). As expected, application of a solution containing 0 Ca2+ and the L-type Ca2+ channel blocker nifedipine (1 μM) caused dilation of the arteries (Figure 4E). Myogenic tone increased from 26.0% ± 5.0% in 10 mM d-glucose to 47.4% ± 3.2% in 20 mM d-glucose (normalized to 0 Ca2+/nifedipine; P < 0.05; Figure 4F and Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). Note that no change in myogenic tone was observed when d-glucose was substituted with equimolar concentrations of the nonpermeable mannitol, ruling out any osmotic pressure effects in this preparation (Figure 4, D and F, and Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). In contrast, we found no change in myogenic tone upon elevating extracellular d-glucose from 10 mM (27.1% ± 3.2%) to 20 mM (23.6% ± 4.1%; P = 0.3663, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test) in arteries from AC5–/– mice (Figure 4, G–K, and Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). These results suggest that AC5 is necessary for glucose-induced vasoconstriction in vivo. Altogether, our data indicate that elevated extracellular glucose triggers localized AC5-dependent cAMP synthesis that leads to PKA-mediated potentiation of vascular L-type Ca2+ channel activity and vasoconstriction.

Figure 4 AC5 is necessary for increased myogenic tone of cerebral arteries in response to elevated glucose in vivo. (A) Overview of the open cranial window. Black arrowheads indicate exemplary arteries that were used for analysis. (B–K) Representative images of middle cerebral arteries and branches (white arrows) visualized through an open cranial window and used to analyze diameter changes in response to 10 mM d-glucose (B and G) and in response to 20 mM d-glucose (C and H), 10 mM d-glucose + 10 mM mannitol (D and I), and 0 Ca2+ + 1 μM nifedipine (E and J) in WT and AC5–/– mice (n = 8 arteries from 2 mice per group). The yellow arrows point to veins. (F and K) Summary percent myogenic tone in response to 10 mM d-glucose, 10 mM d-glucose + 10 mM mannitol, and 20 mM d-glucose. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test for each group. Data represent mean ± SEM.

Close association of L-type Ca2+ channel Ca V 1.2 and AC5 in arterial myocytes. We hypothesized that a subpopulation of AC5 is in close proximity to the L-type Ca2+ channel pore-forming subunit Ca V 1.2 in arterial myocytes to enable functional regulation of channel activity by glucose. To test this possibility, we used ground state depletion (GSD) super-resolution nanoscopy in the total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) configuration with antibodies specific for Ca V 1.2 and AC5. The Ca V 1.2 antibody has been extensively validated by our group (13, 37). The AC5 antibody was validated by Western blot analysis and immunofluorescence imaging with whole-brain lysates and isolated arterial myocytes, respectively, from WT and AC5–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Note that protein expression and AC5-associated fluorescence were completely absent in brain protein lysates and arterial myocytes, respectively, from AC5–/– animals. These results also confirm expression of AC5 in arterial myocytes. Whereas conventional TIRF images showed diffuse fluorescence associated with Ca V 1.2 and AC5, the GSD-rendered localization maps revealed broad distribution of both proteins in clusters of variable sizes (Ca V 1.2, 2764 ± 138 nm2; AC5, 3205 ± 170 nm2; Figure 5, A and B) and cluster densities (Figure 5C) throughout the plasma membrane of arterial myocytes. The Ca V 1.2- and AC5-associated fluorescent signals and distributions were never observed in cells in which primary antibodies were omitted (Supplemental Figure 7A) or nonimmune IgGs were used (Supplemental Figure 7B). Upon closer inspection, we noticed sites of close interaction between Ca V 1.2 and AC5 (Figure 5D). Nearest-neighbor analysis between Ca V 1.2 and AC5 showed, on average, 2 components with centers at approximately 53 and 105 nm (Figure 5E). In stark contrast, GSD nanoscopy with nearest-neighbor analysis revealed that clusters of Ca V 1.2 and transferrin receptor (TfR), which has limited to no interaction with Ca V 1.2 (13, 38), were further apart from each other and had a broader distance distribution (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E). The closer average distance component between Ca V 1.2 and TfR was 110 nm, compared with 55 nM for Ca V 1.2 and AC5, with most TfR clusters more than 500 nm apart from Ca V 1.2 (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Figure 5 Close association between L-type Ca2+ channel Ca V 1.2 and AC5 in arterial myocytes. (A) Exemplary TIRF images (top panels) and corresponding GSD reconstruction maps (middle panels) from a WT arterial myocyte labeled for Ca V 1.2 and AC5 (scale bar: 1 μm). Higher magnifications of the areas in the yellow boxes are shown in the bottom panels (scale bar: 200 nm). (B) Histograms of the area of clusters of Ca V 1.2 and AC5 in arterial myocytes (n = 7 cells). (C) Plot of the cluster density of Ca V 1.2 and AC5 in arterial myocytes (n = 7 cells). (D) Higher magnification of a merged image and associated x – y fluorescence intensity profile of areas of close association between Ca V 1.2 (green) and AC5 (red) (scale bar: 100 nm). (E) Histogram of the lowest intermolecular distance to AC5 centroids for Ca V 1.2 particles. Data were fit with a multi-Gaussian function (n = 30,141 particles from 7 cells). (F and G) Exemplary differential interference contrast (right panels) and confocal PLA/DAPI images (left panels) (scale bars: 10 μm) of arterial myocytes colabeled for Ca V 1.2 and AC5 (F) and Ca V 1.2 and AC6 (G). (H) Quantification of PLA puncta per square micrometer cell area for isolated arterial myocytes labeled with Ca V 1.2 (n = 21 cells), AC5 (n = 18 cells), AC6 (n = 22 cells), Ca V 1.2 + AC5 (n = 36 cells), or Ca V 1.2 + AC6 (n = 21 cells). *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. Significance was compared between data sets as specified. Data represent mean SEM.

We complemented the GSD results with the proximity ligation assay (PLA), which detects whether 2 proteins of interest are at or less than 40 nm apart (39). We have extensively validated this approach (9, 13, 22). Robust PLA signal was observed in cells colabeled for Ca V 1.2 and AC5 (Figure 5, F and H). This PLA signal was nearly absent when either primary antibody for Ca V 1.2 or AC5 was omitted (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 7F). We also examined the association between Ca V 1.2 and AC6. Although PLA signal was detected between Ca V 1.2 and AC6 (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 7F), their density was significantly lower than that observed for Ca V 1.2 and AC5 (Figure 5H). Altogether, these results indicate a close association (≤40 nm) between pools of Ca V 1.2 and AC5 in arterial myocytes.

AC5 depletion prevents vascular L-type Ca2+ channel activity and myogenic tone remodeling in HFD and STZ mice. L-type Ca2+ channel activity and myogenic tone are elevated during diabetes (13, 14, 27, 28, 40, 41). To explore the involvement of AC5 in this remodeling, we used 2 well-established models of diabetes. The first is a diet-induced diabetic mouse model that recapitulates clinical features observed in type 2 diabetic patients (13, 21, 28, 42–47). The second is the streptozotocin-induced (STZ-induced) diabetic mouse model (48). For both animal models, age-matched male WT and AC5–/– mice were used. The C57BL/6J is a suitable background for examining diet-induced metabolic disorders (47, 49). WT and AC5–/– mice were fed a low-fat diet (LFD; 10% kcal fat) or a high-fat diet (HFD; 60% kcal fat) with the same composition and formulation (except for fat content) for 12–16 weeks (13, 28, 42, 44). This is critical as differences in diets’ composition and formulation as well as inappropriate use of grain-based chow as a “control diet” will have confounding effects associated with other components present in the diets (47, 50). We have extensively used this model in previous studies to examine remodeling of different ion channels (including L-type Ca2+ channels) and transcription factors as well as vascular reactivity, and results have been positively correlated with changes observed in arteries/arterial myocytes from diabetic patients (9, 13, 21, 28). Independently, WT and AC5–/– mice were injected with either control citrate buffer (i.e., sham) or STZ. Body weight, nonfasting blood glucose levels, and cholesterol were significantly increased in HFD mice compared with LFD animals (Supplemental Table 9). Intriguingly, a previous report suggested that genetic ablation of AC5 was protective against obesity, glucose intolerance, and insulin resistance (51), which contrasts with our observations in the HFD model (Supplemental Table 9). These disparities can be accounted for by several key experimental differences between the studies, including differences in genetic background and use of appropriate control diet and HFD composition and formulation. We also observed the characteristic increase in nonfasting blood glucose levels with a slight loss in weight in STZ mice compared with sham (Supplemental Table 10). Arteries and arterial myocytes from these mice were isolated, maintained, and experimented upon using solutions with 10 mM d-glucose.

Arterial myocytes from WT but not AC5–/– mice in HFD (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8A) and STZ (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8B) showed a significant increase in I Ba over several membrane potentials with no change in the I-V relationship, compared with corresponding controls (for details see legend to Figure 6, A and B). The potentiation of I Ba in WT HFD and STZ cells was correlated with increased association between Ca V 1.2 and AC5 in HFD (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8C) and STZ (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8C) arterial myocytes, compared with LFD and sham cells, respectively, as assessed with PLA. Vasoconstriction in response to 60 mM K+ was significantly higher in arteries from WT HFD mice, but not in arteries from AC5–/– mice, compared with corresponding LFD arteries (Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). Myogenic tone at several intravascular pressures was significantly elevated in arteries from WT mice on HFD compared with the LFD cohort (Figure 7A and Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). In stark contrast, myogenic tone was similar in cerebral arteries from AC5–/– mice on LFD or HFD (Figure 7B and Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). Similarly, in vivo intravital imaging of cerebral arteries using a cranial window revealed increased myogenic tone in WT STZ mice compared with WT sham (Figure 7C and Supplemental Tables 13 and 14). The myogenic tone of cerebral arteries in sham- and STZ-treated AC5–/– mice was similar between each other and the WT sham group. Collectively, these data indicate a key role for AC5 in mediating increased L-type Ca2+ channel activity and myogenic tone in HFD and STZ mice.

Figure 6 AC5 expression is critical for increased L-type Ca2+ channel activity in HFD and STZ arterial myocytes. (A) I Ba -voltage relationship from LFD and HFD WT cells (LFD capacitance = 17.0 ± 0.6 pF, n = 8 cells/4 mice; HFD capacitance = 15.7 ± 0.5 pF, n = 7 cells/4 mice) and AC5–/– cells (LFD capacitance = 16.2 ± 1.0 pF, n = 8 cells/4 mice; HFD capacitance = 16.4 ± 0.8 pF, n = 8 cells/4 mice). *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test. I-V relationship was similar between LFD and HFD WT cells (LFD V max = 7.4 ± 2.1 mV vs. HFD V max = 9.2 ± 1.2 mV; P = 0.4847, extra sum-of-squares F test) and AC5–/– cells (LFD V max = 11.9 ± 2.3 mV vs. HFD V max = 12.4 ± 2.1 mV; P = 0.3489, extra sum-of-squares F test). (B) I Ba -voltage relationship from sham and STZ WT cells (sham capacitance = 16.8 ± 1.5 pF, n = 10 cells/4 mice; STZ capacitance = 17.6 ± 1.4 pF, n = 9 cells/4 mice) and AC5–/– cells (sham capacitance = 16.0 ± 1.6 pF, n = 7 cells/4 mice; STZ capacitance = 15.0 ± 0.7 pF, n = 12 cells/5 mice). *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test. I-V relationship was similar between sham and STZ WT cells (sham V max = 13.1 ± 1.8 mV vs. STZ V max = 12.3 ± 1.4 mV; P = 0.7992, extra sum-of-squares F test) and AC5–/– cells (sham V max = 9.5 ± 1.9 mV vs. STZ V max = 13.6 ± 1.3 mV; P = 0.0789, extra sum-of-squares F test). (C and D) Exemplary confocal PLA and differential interference contrast images of LFD and HFD (C) and sham and STZ (D) WT cells colabeled for Ca V 1.2 and AC5 (scale bars: 10 μm). Plot of PLA fluorescent puncta/μm2 cell area for WT LFD and HFD cells (C; n = 17–52 cells per condition; *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test with comparisons between data sets as specified) and sham and STZ cells (D; n = 17–29 cells per condition; *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA for comparisons between experimental and negative control data sets, Mann-Whitney test for comparison between experimental sham and STZ) labeled for AC5, Ca V 1.2, and AC5 + Ca V 1.2. Data represent mean ± SEM.