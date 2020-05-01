Erythrocyte-derived microvesicles induce arterial spasms in JAK2V617F myeloproliferative neoplasm

Experimental design. The objective of our study was to analyze endothelial reactivity in MPN. We first noticed a substantial increase in arterial contraction in Jak2V617F HC-EC mice, a model with Jak2V617F expression in both hematopoietic and endothelial cells that mimics the human disease. We created mouse models specifically mutated in endothelial or hematopoietic cells. We then searched for the mediators responsible for the increased response to vasoconstrictors when Jak2V617F was present in hematopoietic cells; we tested the hypothesis that circulating blood might convey biological information from hematopoietic cells to the vascular wall, and focused on microvesicles. We identified that erythrocyte-derived microvesicles were responsible for this effect and performed mass spectrography analysis to identify the proteins involved. Sample size was chosen based on previous works using the same technique (myography) and microvesicles published by our team (48, 49).

Mouse breeding occurred in our animal facility in accordance with local recommendations. Control mice were matched with littermates of the appropriate, age, sex, and genetic background to account for any variation in data.

Numbers of experimental replicates are shown in the figure legends, and at least 3 independent experiments were performed. For each myography experiment, duplicates with the same aorta were used, averaged, and counted as n = 1. There was no randomization in these experiments. We did not exclude any samples other than those not fulfilling the quality criteria detailed in Organ chamber experiments. Indeed, only aortas with a viable endothelium were used for myography (i.e., relaxation to acetylcholine ≥70% of the precontraction).

For human samples, inclusion and exclusion criteria were defined before sample collection (see Patient inclusion). No outlier was excluded. Investigators were not blinded to group allocation during collection and analysis of the data. Donors included patients carrying JAK2V617F with a past history of splanchnic vein thrombosis who had not received any specific treatments other than vitamin K antagonists, and healthy volunteers.

Murine models. All mice were on a C57BL/6 background. Mice carrying a constitutive Jak2V617F mutation in endothelial and hematopoietic cells were obtained by crossing VE-cadherin-Cre transgenic mice (13) with Jak2V617F Flex/WT mice (50) generated by our research team. Mice carrying the inducible JAK2V617F mutation specifically in endothelial cells were obtained by crossing VE-cadherin-Cre-ERT2 transgenic mice provided by R.H. Adams (Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine, Münster, Germany) (51) with Jak2V617F Flex/WT mice generated in-house (50). The Flex (Flip-Excision) strategy allows expression of a mutated gene in adulthood, in a temporal and tissue-specific manner (52). It allows an efficient and reliable Cre-mediated genetic switch: the expression of a given gene is turned on by inversion, while expression of another one is simultaneously turned off by excision. In all experiments, male and female mice were used.

For organ chamber experiments and femoral in vivo experiments, mice were euthanized between the ages of 8 and 17 weeks. For induction of the Cre recombinase expression in Jak2V617F Flex/WT VE-cadherin-Cre-ERT2 mice, mice were injected intraperitoneally with 1 mg/mouse/d tamoxifen (Sigma-Aldrich, T5648) for 5 consecutive days over 2 consecutive weeks (10 mg in total per mouse) between the ages of 5 and 7 weeks. Experiments were performed between 4 and 6 weeks after the last tamoxifen injection. Both female and male mice were used for each experiment.

Verification of the efficient endothelial recombination in mouse models. All mice were on a C57BL/6 background. Mice with the mTmG reporter were crossed with VE-cadherin-Cre transgenic mice (both generated in-house) or VE-cadherin-Cre-ERT2 transgenic mice provided by R.H. Adams (51). For induction of the mTmG VE-cadherin-Cre-ERT2 model, mice were injected intraperitoneally with 1 mg/mouse/d tamoxifen (Sigma-Aldrich, T5648) for 5 consecutive days over 2 consecutive weeks (10 mg in total per mice) between the ages of 5 and 7 weeks, and experiments were performed 2 weeks after the last injection of tamoxifen. Aortas and femurs were harvested under isoflurane anesthesia and fixed in 4% PFA. Aortas were mounted en face on glass slides, while femurs were cryosectioned. All tissues were imaged using a Leica SP5 confocal microscope at ×400 magnification. For flow cytometry analysis in mTmG VE-cadherin-Cre-ERT2 mice, bone marrow cells were stained with Ter-119 APC and Gr-1 APC (BD Biosciences, 553673) and analyzed on an Accuri C6 flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). Data were interpreted using BD Accuri C6 Software.

Patient inclusion. All patients fulfilling inclusion criteria were prospectively included at the Hepatology Department, Beaujon Hospital, Clichy, France, between May and July 2016. Only patients carrying JAK2V617F without specific treatment for MPNs were included. All patients had a history of Budd-Chiari syndrome or portal vein thrombosis and were receiving vitamin K antagonists. Controls were healthy volunteers.

Organ chamber experiments. Thoracic aortas from adult mice were isolated after animal sacrifice under 2% isoflurane anesthesia. The aortic rings were mounted immediately in organ chambers (Multi Wire Myograph System, DMT, model 610M) filled with Krebs-Ringer solution ( 118.3 mmol/L NaCl, 4.7 mmol/L KCl, 1.2 mmol/L MgSO 4 , 1.2 mmol/L KH 2 PO 4 , 1.25 mmol/L CaCl 2 , 25.0 mmol/L NaHCO 3 , 5.0 mmol/L, and glucose) and gassed with a mixture of 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 (pH 7.4). The presence of functional endothelial cells was confirmed by relaxation to acetylcholine chloride (Sigma-Aldrich, A6625) (10–5 mol/L) following a contraction evoked by phenylephrine (10–7 mol/L), defined as a relaxation ≥70% of the precontraction as previously described (49). After extensive washout and equilibration, contraction to phenylephrine hydrochloride (concentration-response curve, 10–9 to 10–4 mol/L) (Sigma-Aldrich, P1250000), angiotensin II (concentration-response curve, 10−9 to 10−6 mol/L) (Sigma-Aldrich, A9525), or KCl (80 mmol/L) and relaxation to acetylcholine chloride (concentration-response curve, 10−9 to 10−4 mol/L) or SNAP (Sigma-Aldrich, N3398) (concentration-response curve, 10−10 to 10−5 mol/L) was studied. For NO synthase inhibition, aorta rings were preincubated for 45 minutes with 10–4 mol/L l-NAME (Cayman, 80210) before concentration-response curve to phenylephrine without washout were performed. In some experiments, the endothelium was mechanically removed by inserting the tip of forceps within the lumen and gently rubbing the ring back and forth on a piece of wet tissue. For the NAC experiment (commercial HIDONAC, Zambon), NAC was added to the Krebs-Ringer solution at a final concentration of 20 mmol/L.

In vivo femoral reactivity. The femoral artery of adult mice was exposed under 2% isoflurane anesthesia. Krebs-Ringer solution (see Organ chamber experiments) gassed with a mixture of 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 (pH 7.4) at 37°C was permanently superfused (2 mL/min) on the exposed artery. After a 15-minute equilibration, arterial responses were determined by addition of phenylephrine (10−3 mol/L) for 2 minutes, then acetylcholine (10−1 mol/L) for 1 minute (Sigma-Aldrich). On the contralateral leg, with the same protocol, KCl (80 mmol/L) and then SNAP (10−3 mol/L) were used. All dilutions were prepared just before application. Changes in vessel diameter were continuously recorded on a videotape recorder. Subsequently, images were exported and vessel outer diameters analyzed using ImageJ (NIH) software.

Isolation and characterization of patients’ circulating microvesicles. Circulating microvesicles from patients or healthy control individuals were isolated from platelet-free plasma obtained by successive centrifugations of venous blood, as reported previously (53). Briefly, citrated venous blood (15 mL) was centrifuged twice at 2500 g for 15 minutes (at room temperature) to remove cells and cell debris and to obtain platelet-free plasma (PFP). A portion of this PFP was then aliquoted and stored at –80°C. The rest was centrifuged at 20,500 g for 2 hours (4°C). Supernatant of this 20,500 g centrifugation was then discarded, and the resulting microvesicles pellet was resuspended in a minimal volume of supernatant, aliquoted, and stored at –80°C. For each patient, concentrations of annexin V–positive microvesicles were analyzed in the PFP and the resuspended pellet of microvesicles.

Circulating levels of annexin V–positive microvesicles (Beckman Coulter, IM3614) were determined on a Gallios flow cytometer (Beckman Coulter) using a technique previously described in detail (49, 53).

Generation of microvesicles from mice. Blood samples were collected from the inferior vena cava of Jak2V617F HC-EC mice or littermate controls using a 25 G × 1 inch needle in a 1-mL syringe precoated with 3.8% sodium citrate. PFPs were generated as described above for patients and used to measure plasma annexin V–positive microvesicles in mice. The pelleted cells obtained following the first 2500-g centrifugation were resuspended in PBS to a final volume of 5 mL for control mice and 10 mL for Jak2V617F HC-EC mice. PBMCs, PMNCs, and erythrocytes were separated using a double Percoll gradient (63% and 72% for control mice, and 63% and 66% for Jak2V617F HC-EC mice) using a 700-g centrifugation for 25 minutes, without braking. The slight differences between the protocols used for control and Jak2V617F HC-EC mice were the result of the preliminary experiments we performed to obtain pure isolation of each cell type. Cells were subsequently washed with PBS, then incubated with 5 μmol/L ionomycin in TBS for 30 minutes at 37°C to induce microvesicle generation. 5 mmol/L EDTA was added to chelate free calcium. Cells were then discarded by centrifugations at 15,000 g for 1 minute, and the supernatants were collected. Microvesicles were isolated as described above using a 20,500-g centrifugation during 45 minutes. Concentrations of annexin V–positive microvesicles (as described above) were analyzed in the PFP and the 20,500-g microvesicle pellet for each mouse.

To isolate platelets, 500 μL of whole blood was diluted in 10 mL PBS. A 1.063-g/mL density barrier was created by combining 5 mL of 1.320 g/mL 60% iodixanol stock solution (OptiPrep density gradient medium, Sigma-Aldrich) with 22 mL diluent (0.85% NaCl, 20 mM HEPES-NaOH, pH 7.4, 1 mM EDTA). For platelet separation, 10 mL diluted blood from control and Jak2V617F HC-EC mice was layered over a 10-mL density barrier and centrifuged at 350 g for 15 minutes at 20°C with the brake turned off. The interface between the density barrier and the blood contained platelets. Residual contaminating erythrocytes were removed by magnetic sorting. Briefly, the cell suspension was labeled with Anti-Ter-119 MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-049-901), and erythrocytes (Ter-119–positive) were negatively sorted using a MACS Separator. The remaining cells (platelets) were subsequently washed with PBS and exposed to 5 μmol/L ionomycin in TBS for 30 minutes at 37°C. 5 mM EDTA was then added to chelate free calcium. Finally, cells were discarded by centrifugation at 15,000 g for 1 minute, the supernatant was collected, and microvesicles were isolated, as described above.

Vascular reactivity following exposure to microvesicles. For organ chamber experiments, thoracic aortas from adult C57BL/6 mice (8–10 weeks old) were isolated after sacrifice under isoflurane anesthesia. Mouse aortic rings were incubated for 24 hours at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator, with filtered DMEM supplemented with antibiotics (100 IU/mL streptomycin, 100 IU/mL penicillin [Gibco, Invitrogen], and 10 μg/mL polymyxin B [Sigma-Aldrich]) in the presence of microvesicles. Aortic rings were then mounted in organ chambers, and concentration-response curves to pharmacological agents were performed.

For in vivo femoral artery experiments, C57BL/6 mice were injected intravenously (retro-orbital injection) with microvesicles (100 μL final volume with 2 μL heparin sodium [5000 IU/mL]). Experiments were performed 2 hours after injection.

Microvesicles from patients and healthy controls were incubated at their respective individual plasma concentration (annexin V–positive microvesicles). Microvesicles generated from mice were incubated or injected at the same final concentration as for Jak2V617F HC-EC mice and control mice, namely 7000 annexin V–positive microvesicles/μL for erythrocyte- and platelet-derived microvesicles and 700 annexin V–positive microvesicles/μL for PBMC- and PMNC-derived microvesicles. We chose these concentrations because we found in preliminary experiments that the majority of mice had concentrations of annexin V–positive microvesicles between 1000 and 10,000/μL, and because PBMC- and PMNC-derived microvesicles are consistently found to be less abundant in the blood than erythrocyte- and platelet-derived microvesicles (27, 32).

Bone marrow transplantation. We subjected 6- to 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice to medullar aplasia following lethal 9.5-Gy total body irradiation. We repopulated the mice with an intravenous injection of bone marrow cells isolated from femurs and tibiae of age-matched Jak2V617F HC-EC and littermate control mice. Medullar reconstitution was allowed for 8 weeks before experiments were performed.

Treatments. Hydroxyurea (Sigma-Aldrich, H8627) or the same volume of vehicle (0.9% NaCl) was administrated for 10 consecutive days (100 mg/kg/d bid) by intraperitoneal injections.

Ruxolitinib (Jakavi, Novartis) was administered for 21 consecutive days (30 mg/kg, 2 times per day) by oral gavage (54). Ruxolitinib was prepared from 15-mg commercial tablets in PEG300/5% dextrose mixed at a 1:3 ratio, as previously reported (55). Control mice were administered the same volume of vehicle (PEG300/5% dextrose).

Simvastatin (Sigma-Aldrich, S6196) was administered for 14 days (20 mg/kg/d, once a day) by intraperitoneal injections. Activation by hydrolysis was first achieved by dissolving 50 mg in 1 mL pure ethanol and adding 0.813 mL of 1 mol/L NaOH. pH was adjusted to 7.2 by adding small quantities of 1 mol/L HCl, and dilution was then performed in PBS (56). Control mice were injected with the same volume of vehicle.

Human recombinant epoetin alfa (5000 UI/kg, diluted in 0.2% BSA in PBS) or vehicle (0.2% BSA in PBS) was administered to WT mice every 2 days for 3 weeks by intraperitoneal injection, as previously described (57).

NAC (HIDONAC) diluted in 0.9% NaCl or the same volume of vehicle (0.9% NaCl) was administrated for 14 consecutive days (500 mg/kg/d) by intraperitoneal injections.

Blood cell count analysis. Blood was collected on the day of sacrifice from the inferior vena cava using a 25G × 1 inch needle in a 1-mL syringe precoated with 3.8% sodium citrate. Blood count analyses were performed using a Hemavet 950FS analyzer (Drew Scientific).

Quantification of ROS generation. Thoracic aortas from adult mice were isolated after animal sacrifice under 2% isoflurane anesthesia, longitudinally opened, and placed directly in HBSS (Sigma-Aldrich, 14025-092). For each set of experiments, all aortas were processed immediately after removal, at the same time, with the same reagents, and in the same manner. No plasma factor or blood cells were added during the ROS generation assessment. For positive and negative controls, 2 pieces of WT aortas were incubated with H 2 O 2 (100 μmol/L final concentration) for 20 minutes at 37°C. For negative controls, NAC (5 mmol/L final concentration) was incubated together with H 2 O 2 for 20 minutes at 37°C. All aortas were then incubated with 5 μmol/L CellROX (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10422) for 30 minutes at 37°C. CellROX Deep Red Reagent is a fluorogenic probe designed to reliably measure ROS inside living cells. The cell-permeable CellROX Deep Red dye is nonfluorescent while outside the cell and in a reduced state and upon oxidation exhibits excitation/emission maxima at 640/665 nm. After rinsing and fixation (4% paraformaldehyde, 20 minutes), samples were costained with DAPI (0.1 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich) in order to identify cell nuclei. After staining, aortas were washed with PBS, mounted en face on glass slides, and imaged using a bright-field Axio Imager Z1 (Zeiss) microscope. Images were acquired in the 2 hours following staining at ×400 magnification. CellROX-positive surface (in red) and cell numbers were quantified using ImageJ software.

MPO inhibition in microvesicles. Erythrocyte-derived microvesicles from Jak2V617F HC-EC mice were incubated for 1 hour with an irreversible MPO inhibitor (MPOi, PF06281355, resuspended in DMSO, Sigma-Aldrich) diluted in PBS (5 mol/L final concentration). Then, the same amount of annexin V–positive erythrocyte-derived microvesicles (JAK2WT, JAK2V617F, and JAK2V617F with MPOi) were washed in PBS and centrifuged at 20,500 g for 2 hours. The pellet containing the microvesicles was then resuspended in endothelial cell basic medium (PromoCell). HUVECs (single donor; PromoCell, C-12200, lot 445Z011) were then incubated for 2 hours at 37°C with these microvesicles. At the end of the incubation, and without washing cells, ROS generation was assessed using CellROX, as described above. After rinsing with medium and paraformaldehyde (4%, 5 minutes), HUVECs were costained with DAPI (0.1 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich) in order to identify nuclei. Images were acquired using a Leica SP8 confocal microscope at ×400 magnification.

Electrocardiography. Electrocardiograms were recorded from mice using noninvasive ecgTUNNEL (Emka Technologies) with minimal filtering. ECG signal was continuously monitored for 3 minutes (baseline). Waveforms were recorded using Iox Software, and heart rate and intervals were measured with ecgAUTO from recording traces. Following baseline determination, the animals received a single administration of phenylephrine (bolus, 3 mg/kg) by the intravenous route at the caudal vein, and electrocardiograms were recorded 3–5 minutes more.

RNA gene allelic discrimination. Erythrocyte microvesicles were lysed with QIAzol lysis reagent (QIAGEN), and RNA was extracted with an RNeasy Micro Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA was quantified with a Qubit RNA HS Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). cDNA synthesis was performed with a QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (QIAGEN). RNA gene allelic discrimination was performed by TaqMan analysis with the ABI Prism GeneAmp 7500 Sequence Detection System (Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen) using the following as primers: TTTACAAATTCTTGAACCAGAATGTTC (JAK2 forward) and TTCTCACAAGCATTTGGTTTTGAAT (JAK2 reverse); and as probes: VIC-CTCCACAGACACAGAC-MGB for JAK2WT and 6-FAM-TCTCCACAGAAACAGAGA-MGB for JAK2V617F.

Mass spectrometry analysis. Size-exclusion chromatography of microvesicles was then performed in order to separate microvesicles from soluble proteins. Successive aliquot of 150 μL were collected, and measurement of protein absorbance was performed. Fractions contained in tubes 6–11, containing microvesicles, were selected and then centrifuged at 20–500 g for 2 hours. To finish, microvesicles were lysed using 1% Triton buffer.

For mass spectrometry analysis, proteins were precipitated overnight at –20°C with 0.1 mol/L ammonium acetate glacial in 80% methanol (buffer 1). After centrifugation at 14,000 g and 4°C for 15 minutes, the resulting pellets were washed twice with 100 μL buffer 1 and further dried under vacuum (Savant Centrifuge SpeedVac concentrator, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Proteins were then reduced by incubation with 10 μL of 5 mmol/L DTT at 57°C for 1 hour and alkylated with 2 μL of 55 mmol/L iodoacetamide for 30 minutes at room temperature in the dark. Trypsin/LysC (Promega) was added twice at 1:100 (wt/wt) enzyme/substrate, at 37°C for 2 hours first and then overnight. Samples were then loaded onto a homemade C18 StageTips for desalting. Peptides were eluted using 40:60 MeCN/H 2 O plus 0.1% formic acid and vacuum concentrated to dryness. Online chromatography was performed with an RSLCnano system (Ultimate 3000, Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled online to a Q Exactive HF-X with a Nanospray Flex ion source (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Peptides were first trapped on a C18 column (75-μm inner diameter × 2 cm; nanoViper Acclaim PepMap 100, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with buffer A (2:98 MeCN/H 2 O in 0.1% formic acid) at a flow rate of 2.5 μL/min over 4 minutes. Separation was then performed on a 50 cm × 75 μm C18 column (nanoViper Acclaim PepMap RSLC, 2 μm, 100 Å) regulated to a temperature of 50°C with a linear gradient of 2%–30% buffer B (100% MeCN in 0.1% formic acid) at a flow rate of 300 nL/min over 91 minutes. MS full scans were performed in the ultrahigh-field Orbitrap mass analyzer in the m/z range of 375–1500 with a resolution of 120,000 at m/z 200. The 20 most intense ions were subjected to Orbitrap for further fragmentation via high-energy collision dissociation (HCD) activation and a resolution of 15,000, with the intensity threshold kept at 1.3 × 105. We selected ions with charge state from 2+ to 6+ for screening. Normalized collision energy (NCE) was set at 27 and a dynamic exclusion of 40 seconds.

For identification, data were searched against the Mus musculus one gene one protein (UP000000589_10090) UniProt database and a databank of the common contaminants using SEQUEST HT through Proteome Discoverer (version 2.2, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Enzyme specificity was set to trypsin, and a maximum of 2 missed cleavage sites were allowed. Oxidized methionine and N-terminal acetylation were set as variable modifications. Maximum allowed mass deviation was set to 10 ppm for monoisotopic precursor ions and 0.02 Da for MS/MS peaks. The resulting files were further processed using myProMS (58) v3.6. FDR calculation used Percolator (59) and was set to 1% at the peptide level for the whole study. The label-free quantification was performed by peptide extracted ion chromatograms (XICs) computed with MassChroQ version 2.2 (60). For protein quantification, XICs from proteotypic peptides shared by compared conditions (TopN matching) with 2 missed cleavages were used. Median and scale normalization was applied on the total signal to correct the XICs for each biological replicate. To estimate the significance of the change in protein abundance, a linear model (adjusted on peptides and biological replicates) was performed, and P values were adjusted with a Benjamini-Hochberg FDR procedure with a control threshold set to 0.05.

The mass spectrometry proteomics data were deposited into ProteomeXchange via the PRIDE database (61) partner repository (data set identifier PXD014451).

Western blot on erythrocyte-derived microvesicles. Erythrocyte-derived microvesicles generated as mentioned above were centrifuged at 20,500 g for 2 hours and then lysed in 100 μL RIPA buffer containing 150 mmol/L NaCl, 50 mmol/L Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 2 mmol/L EDTA, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.2% SDS, 2 mmol/L activated orthovanadate, complete protease inhibitor cocktail tablet (Complete Mini, Roche), and complete phosphatase inhibitor cocktail tablet (Roche). Protein content was quantified using the Micro BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Equal loading was checked using Ponceau red solution. Membranes were incubated with primary antibodies (1:1000) (anti-GP91, BD, 611415; anti-GSTT1, Abcam, 199337; anti-MPO, Abcam, 45977). After secondary antibody incubation (anti-rat, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:1000; anti-rabbit or anti-mouse, Amersham, GE Healthcare, 1:3000), immunodetection was performed using an enhanced chemiluminescence kit (Immun-Star WesternC kit, Bio-Rad). Bands were revealed using the LAS-4000 imaging system (GE Healthcare Life Sciences). Values reported from Western blots were obtained by band density analysis with ImageJ software and expressed as the ratio of protein of interest to Ponceau.

Uptake of microvesicles by endothelial cells. Erythrocyte-derived microvesicles were stained with PKH26 dye (Sigma-Aldrich) diluted in PBS following the manufacturer’s instructions, washed in PBS, and then centrifuged at 20,500 g for 2 hours. The 20,500-g supernatant was used for control experiments. Murine endothelial cells (the cell line SVEC4-10, CRL-2181, ATCC, lot 70008729) were then incubated with these stained microvesicles or an equal volume of the 20,500-g supernatant. After 2 hours at 37°C, cells were washed 3 times with DMEM (Gibco). Cells were then fixed in 4% PFA for 5 minutes and then costained with DAPI (0.1 g/mL, Sigma-Aldrich) in order to identify cell nuclei. Images were acquired using a Leica SP8 confocal microscope at ×600 magnification.

Statistics. For cumulative dose-response curves, data are expressed as mean with SEM and were compared using an ANOVA for repeated measures. Other data are expressed as median with IQR (blood cell count and spleen weight) and were compared using the Mann-Whitney U test. All tests were 2 sided, and differences were considered significant when P was less than 0.05. Data handling and analysis were performed with GraphPad Prism Software.

Study approval. Experiments were conducted according to French veterinary guidelines and those formulated by the European Community for experimental animal use (L358-86/609EEC), and were approved by the French Ministry of Agriculture (A75-15-32). The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at Inserm (Université Paris–Descartes, Paris, France, CEEA-17-053) approved all animal experiments. All donors gave written informed consent to participate in the study. Human study was performed in accordance with the ethical guidelines of the 1975 Declaration of Helsinki and was approved by the Institutional Review Board (Comités de protection des personnes [CPP], Ile de France IV, Paris, France).