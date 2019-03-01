Dynamic ploidy changes drive fluconazole resistance in human cryptococcal meningitis

Following informed consent, 24 HIV-infected adult (age 18 or over) patients with a confirmed first episode of CM were prospectively recruited in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (Figure 1). The patients received either FLC monotherapy (800–1200 mg/day) in line with local and national treatment policies or in combination with 5FC (100 mg/kg/d in 4 divided doses) as part of the ACTA trial (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124516DS1). Serial clinical Cryptococcus isolates were obtained from 20 patients for phenotypic and genomic analyses (3 patients had culture-negative cryptococcosis and one strain was unsuitable for study due to sample contamination with environmental mold). One strain (2201) was subsequently found to be C. gattii. Patient characteristics at baseline are summarized in Supplemental Table 2. Baseline/pretreatment MICs of 17 of the strains were susceptible using Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) breakpoints extrapolated from Candida species (≤ 8 mg/l) (11), with the other 3 falling into the “susceptible, dose-dependent” category of 16–24 mg/l. By 1-year follow-up of the study, 3 patients, all of whom had received FLC monotherapy, experienced clinical relapse. All-cause, 1-year mortality was 50% (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 1 Flowchart of patients recruited to the clinical observational study. Patients in cohort 1 received induction treatment as per local treatment policy, either 800 mg or 1200 mg per day FLC for the first 2 weeks. Patients in cohort 2 had already been randomized to receive FLC/5FC combined as part of the ACTA trial and were approached to consent to be observed as part of this substudy. Asterisk indicates fever plus one or more of headache, confusion or reduced level of consciousness.

Detection of heteroresistance in all clinical strains prior to initiation of fluconazole therapy. Ex vivo direct testing of patient CSF was performed by inoculating CSF within 1 hour of clinical sample collection onto YPD agar supplemented with a range of FLC concentrations (8–64 mg/l). This identified a subpopulation of colonies able to grow on supra-MIC concentrations at baseline, prior to the patient receiving any FLC treatment. The growth on supra-MIC FLC concentrations was observed at a frequency ranging from 0.01% to 25% of the total CFUs per milliliter of CSF.

Following a single passage on YPD agar, in vitro population analysis profiling (PAP) was used to measure the response to FLC of all stored baseline clinical isolates (strains ending in –01, Table 1) using a controlled starting inoculum of 1 × 106 cells. All strains were able to grow on agar containing FLC concentrations above MIC, as determined by Etest. At lower concentrations of FLC (8–32 mg/l MIC, depending on the strain), similar numbers of colonies appeared. These colonies were smaller and more translucent than colonies grown on drug-free agar. These colonies had the same MICs as colonies growing on drug-free agar, suggesting that they most likely represent tolerance, a transient ability to survive, at slower growth rates, on supra-MIC drug concentrations (28). At higher FLC concentrations, a small percentage of colonies were able to grow in the presence of FLC in a strain-dependent manner. When tested independently, these colonies had a significantly elevated FLC MIC (≤ 4-fold) compared with the majority population, representing heteroresistance (Figure 2). PAP assay results were plotted as the log 10 CFU/ml versus drug concentration and the AUC of the resistant subpopulation (i.e., the area under the curve of the PAP graph) was used as the parameter representing the heteroresistant subpopulation. The PAP curve can be split into 3 regions: (a) growth at concentrations below the MIC of the majority of the cells (susceptible); (b) visible but weak growth of the entire cell population on agar containing drug at concentrations beyond its MIC (tolerant growth); and (c) growth of a subpopulation of colonies at supra-MIC drug concentrations, which when retested have a higher MIC than the parent strain (heteroresistant cells) (Figure 3).

Figure 2 Phenotypes of tolerance and heteroresistance. Cn (106) cells from the H99 reference strain showing colonies growing at the same quantity but smaller and more translucent at 16 mg/l. These colonies have the same MIC as the parent strain (1 mg/l) and are thought to represent tolerance. When plated on 32 mg/l FLC, a small percentage of opaque, medium-sized colonies appear, and have MIC of 256 mg/l, far higher than the parent strain. This represents true heteroresistance.

Figure 3 Heteroresistance is a continuous variable in clinical C. neoformansisolates. Population analysis profile (PAP) curves: CFUs per milliliter plotted against increasing concentrations of FLC. Dark green represents the susceptible population. Middle shade of green is the growth beyond the MIC of the strain, which grows poorly yet in a quantity similar to that grown on plain agar, and has the same MIC as the strain as a whole. The lightest shade of green is the subpopulation of colonies, which grows as a small percentage of the total but has an elevated MIC as compared with the dominant population, heteroresistance (HetR). (A–T) PAP curves for each of the 20 clinical isolates demonstrating heterogeneity in the AUC of HetR even for strains with similar MICs. Data points with error bars represent mean of quadruplicates ± SEM. (U) Distribution of heteroresistance (as defined by AUC of the subpopulation growing beyond the MIC, HetR) of the clinical isolates in the study, demonstrating a continuous distribution, rather than heteroresistance being a binary property of a strain.

Individual PAP curves for each strain show inter-strain variability, including variability in heteroresistance (measured by PAP assay) among strains with the same MIC level (measured by Etest) (Figure 3B). Using the AUC of this heteroresistant subpopulation as a proxy for heteroresistance level, we found that heteroresistance is a continuous rather than a binary property. Furthermore, all but one of the clinical isolates analyzed in this study exhibited some degree of heteroresistance in vitro (Figure 3C). In vitro PAP assays reached results similar to the clinical assays of heteroresistance (i.e., percentage of colonies growing on drug vs drug-free media) performed directly from patient CSF. Although baseline percentage of HetR colonies was generally low, there was only a moderate, albeit statistically significant, relationship between the MIC and the level of heteroresistance (defined by the AUC of HetR) of a given clinical isolate (r2 0.35, P = 0.005), suggesting that MIC may not be a reliable predictor of heteroresistance.

Combination therapy with 5FC prevents amplification of fluconazole heteroresistance ex vivo. Prior to the start of the phase III Advancing Cryptococcal Treatment for Africa (ACTA) clinical trial (29) in Tanzania, patients received either FLC monotherapy at doses of either 800–1200 mg/day, standard practice per Tanzanian national treatment guidelines (30). After initiation of the ACTA trial, patients recruited to the trial and randomized to combination therapy of FLC at 1200 mg/day with 5FC at 100 mg/kg/day (4 divided doses of 25 mg/kg/d) as induction therapy were approached for inclusion in this substudy of heteroresistance. All patients received 400 mg FLC monotherapy (or 800 mg until ART initiation) for an additional 8 weeks and then 200 mg daily thereafter, in accordance with national guidelines. The dynamics of the total CSF fungal burden in CFU/ml, as well as the size of the subpopulation of cells able to grow on FLC-containing media over the course of FLC therapy, is shown for each individual patient in Figure 4.

Figure 4 FLC monotherapy causes an increase in the resistant subpopulation in patient CSF, which can be prevented by the addition of 5FC. Fungal burden dynamics for each patient according to treatment received. The black line is the total population in CSF (log 10 CFU/ml in CSF) whereas the red line is the subpopulation that grew on FLC-containing agar. (A–O) Patients receiving monotherapy, amplification of the resistant subpopulation is observed. (P–T) In the combination group, the subpopulation is undetectable by day 14 in all cases.

Early fungicidal activity (EFA), defined as the mean rate of decline in CSF log 10 CFU/ml per day for each drug treatment group (Figure 5A) was consistent with prior cohorts (31). The combination of FLC/5FC had a significantly greater EFA compared with FLC monotherapy (mean + SD –0.11 ± 0.08, –0.13 ± 0.08 and –0.26 ± 0.02 log CFU/ml/d for FLC 800 mg, 1200 mg and combination therapy, respectively, P = 0.02 combination vs FLC, using the Student’s t test). In addition to the faster rate of clearance, there was a notable difference in the amplification of heteroresistance in the combination therapy versus monotherapy groups. In all 5 patients receiving FLC/5FC combination therapy, the heteroresistant subpopulation was undetectable by day 14. In contrast, in 11 of 13 patients (85%) receiving FLC monotherapy, within the first 7 days of treatment, the heteroresistance level increased: the proportion of the subpopulation with an elevated MIC to FLC increased as a proportion of the total CSF fungal burden (the 2 other patients died before day 7). We next calculated the rate of change in %HetR per day as a summary statistic for FLC monotherapy versus combination treatment. In patients receiving FLC monotherapy, the rate of change of HetR was significantly greater than in those receiving the FLC/5FC combination (mean ± SD 4.55 ± 6.77 per day versus –0.70 ± 1.13 per day, respectively, P = 0.019). Amplification of HetR was higher in patients receiving the lower dose of FLC (800 mg/d) although this difference did not reach statistical significance (5.80 ± 7.78 per day versus 1.76 ± 2.62 per day, P = 0.19) (Figure 5B). Rate of change of HetR was not associated with baseline fungal burden (CFU/ml of CSF) or with the baseline HetR level (AUC of HetR in vitro) of the infecting strain.

Figure 5 A combination of FLC and 5FC clears Cryptococcus faster from CSF, and also prevents the emergence of a FLC-resistant subpopulation. (A) EFA of monotherapy (n = 15) and combination treatment (n = 5), showing a faster rate of clearance in the combination arm (P = 0.02). (B) Mean rate of change of %HetR per day by treatment group was significantly different between the groups, with combination arm suppressing rather than amplifying the subpopulation (P = 0.019). Individual data points with SEM are displayed. Two-tailed Student’s t test, with P < 0.05 considered significant.

In this small cohort, baseline HetR (as measured by AUC in the PAP assay) was not significantly associated with clinical markers of CM severity at presentation, including baseline fungal burden (P = 0.9), reduced Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) (P = 0.33), and raised intracranial pressure (P = 0.37), nor with 2-week, 10-week, or 1-year mortality (P values 0.5, 0.7, and 0.4, respectively).

Combination therapy can prevent amplification of fluconazole heteroresistance in vitro. We assessed whether this amplification or suppression of HetR could be replicated in vitro using the corresponding clinical strains. Two baseline (pretreatment) clinical strains were chosen: 1501, (from patient 15), in which HetR had amplified during FLC monotherapy, and 1901 (from patient 19), who had been treated successfully using combination FLC/5FC.

The 2 baseline (pretreatment) clinical isolates were maintained in liquid YPD plus 16 mg/l FLC, and YPD plus 16 mg/l FLC and 16 mg/l 5FC (also at 16 mg/l), conditions chosen to reflect plasma drug levels in the patients undergoing FLC monotherapy and FLC/5FC combination therapy, respectively (32, 33). The cultures were sampled daily for 5 consecutive days and plated to YPD alone and to YPD agar plus FLC (8, 16, 32, and 64 mg/l) and the total CFU and %HetR were calculated. For strain 15, %HetR increased during in vitro growth in YPD plus FLC, in a manner similar to that in the patient upon treatment (compare Figure 6A with Figure 6B), whereas when the same strain was grown in YPD plus FLC and 5FC medium, complete suppression of growth upon subculture on FLC agar was seen as early as 24 hours (Figure 6C). Similar results were obtained with strain 19. Exposure to FLC alone resulted in amplification of the HetR level in vitro (Figure 6E), and growth in FLC plus 5FC suppressed amplification of the HetR subpopulation on FLC similarly to that observed in vivo (compare Figure 6D with Figure 6F). However, in contrast to the clinical trajectories observed in the corresponding patient, in whom the subpopulation remained suppressed by combination therapy over time, during in vitro passage of strain 1901 with a combination of FLC and 5FC, HetR colonies reappeared 24 hours after initial suppression. Interestingly, at this point in the in vitro growth, strain 1901 progeny grown in vitro had acquired phenotypic resistance to 5FC (MIC by Etest of >32 mg/l), which effectively disabled the additional effect of the 5FC.

Figure 6 Amplification or suppression of heteroresistance in the clinical setting can be reproduced in vitro. In vitro experiments performed by inoculation of clinical strain into YPD with the addition of FLC with or without 5FC. Black line indicates total CFUs per milliliter at each sample time point. Red line indicates the heteroresistant subpopulation derived by CFUs per milliliter growing on YPD plus fluconazole. Data points with error bars represent the mean ± SEM of quadruplicated experiments. (A) Strain 1501 clinical data showing increased proportion of resistance. (B) Strain 1501 grown in YPD with the addition of 16 mg/l FLC. (C) Strain 1501 grown in YPD with the addition of 16 mg/l FLC and 16 mg/l 5FC. (D) Strain 1901 clinical data. (E) Strain 1901 grown in YPD with the addition of 16 mg/l FLU. (F) Strain 1901 grown in YPD with the addition of 16 mg/l FLC and 16 mg/l 5FC. This strain had acquired resistance to 5FC.

HetR is associated with aneuploidy, particularly chromosome 1 disomy. Cryptococcal DNA was extracted and sequenced from all 20 baseline isolates grown on YPD agar (i.e., from unselected colonies, strains 0101–2401) and from corresponding colonies from each of the 20 baseline strains grown on YPD with FLC (from 8–64 mg/l) added (HetR subpopulation, selected, strains 0101R–2401R). Additionally, where available, serial isolates (at the end of induction therapy and at clinical relapse if applicable) had DNA extracted for whole-genome sequencing (WGS). Strains sequenced are summarized in Table 1. DNA was extracted from single colonies. Sequence data are available at the European Nucleotide Archive (ENA, https://www.ebi.ac.uk/ena, accession number PRJEB28390). Sequences were analyzed for ploidy (based on genome-wide normalized coverage), and the presence of unique nonsynonymous SNPs between the parent and HetR isolates.

We recovered an average of 10.9 million reads from each isolate, with an average of 96.7% reads mapping to H99 (34), and an average of 59 times coverage (± 37 SD). High confidence variants were identified (see Methods) for further comparative and evolutionary studies. Full alignment, coverage, and variant calling statistics are provided in Supplemental Table 3.

Phylogenetic analysis revealed 19 C. neoformans isolates of the VNI genotype, and 1 C. gattii isolate of the VG1 genotype (isolates from patient 22). On average, 747 SNPs separated isolates within the same subclade, and isolates in this study accumulated on average 74 SNPs/day, ranging from 1 SNP/day/patient to 842 SNPs/day/patient. This wide range in SNP accumulation is likely to represent coinfection by genetically differentiated genotypes occurring in the environment. We found no nonsense mutations in either the MSH2 gene or SFG29 gene, which have been implicated as causes of hypermutators, that is, strains of Cryptococcus that accumulate large numbers of SNPs per day (35–37).

Aneuploidy of Chr1 was observed in a baseline unselected colony in 1 of the 20 isolates (strain 1101). Notably, this strain also had an elevated pretreatment FLC MIC (24 mg/l), and aneuploidy was present in the HetR colonies (selected by growth on FLC) in 12 of the 20 isolates (Figure 7). This was most commonly disomy of Chr1 (9 of 12 HetR baseline isolates), with partial or whole copy number variations of chromosomes 2, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 14 also observed in the HetR colonies. The ploidy of parental and HetR colonies of all 20 clinical strains are summarized in Figure 8.

Figure 7 Whole-genome sequencing revealed high rates of aneuploidy in heteroresistant colonies. Summary of ploidy in resistant colonies compared with parental strains based on genome sequences and frequency of disomy per chromosome observed in the aneuploid clinical study isolates; chromosome 1 disomy was predominant.

Figure 8 Aneuploidy is common in FLC-resistant colonies, in particular disomy of chromosome 1. Summary of ploidy data. (A) Chromosome maps of all 20 strains when a colony growing on plain YPD was sequenced. Only one strain has aneuploidy unselected colonies. (B) Corresponding chromosome maps of sequences from colonies selected on FLC-containing agar. Aneuploidy is common, in particular chromosome 1.

In order to explore potential mechanisms of heteroresistance in the nonaneuploid strains, nonsynonymous SNPs unique to the HetR colony as compared with the unselected colony for all strains were determined from the sequence data. Nonsynonymous SNPs occurring in several coding genes were observed in more than one strain. Table 2 ranks these SNPs based on how frequently they were observed, and whether they were noted in aneuploid and nonaneuploid strains. Interestingly, nonsynonymous mutations of CNAG_03040, a transkelotase gene, were observed in 4 of the 8 resistant colonies of nonaneuploid strains, but not in any of the strains with chromosomal disomy. The significance of this is not immediately clear, but provides a candidate gene for further study.

Table 2 Recurrent nonsynonymous SNPs in heteroresistant but euploid strains

Clinical relapse and HetR is associated with Chr1 disomy. Relapse of CM is a recognized risk of FLC monotherapy (12). In this study, 3 of the 15 patients on FLC monotherapy relapsed with symptomatic CM (headache, fever, altered mental status); none of the combination therapy patients relapsed. In all relapse cases, lumbar puncture was performed and C. neoformans was cultured from the CSF onto YPD (nonselective) media and sequenced. In 2 of the 3 patients, the relapse isolate was aneuploid and was associated with an increase in MIC compared with the original baseline parental strain, as well as an increase in %HetR at each relapse time point (Figure 9, A and B). In the third patient, in whom no changes in MIC or aneuploidy were observed, the relapse was considered to be due to the patient’s self-reported nonadherence to FLC.

Figure 9 Clinical relapse of cryptococcal meningitis with high MIC to FLC is associated with transient chromosomal duplication. (A) Ploidy of sequenced (unselected) colonies from study patient 1 at baseline (pretreatment) and during FLU monotherapy (day 20 and at clinical relapse on day 90). The day 90 isolate was resistant (FLU MIC >256 μg/ml by Etest), with a corresponding increase in %HetR (proportion of colonies growing on fluconazole-containing agar as compared with total growing on drug-free YPD) and disomy of chromosome 1. The relapse isolate was then passaged serially for 12 days (labeled P) and then sequenced, revealing loss of disomy and reversion to a sensitive phenotype. (B) Another study patient (patient 2) who experienced 2 relapses at days 90 and 365, with a stepwise increase in disomies (1, 4, and 12) noted on isolates obtained from the patient CSF at each time point with corresponding increases in %HetR and MIC. As with the patient in A, on serial passage in plain YPD the isolate reverted to a euploid, low MIC phenotype.

To investigate whether the aneuploid chromosomes in these relapse isolates were stable, we cultured the relapse isolates for patients 1 and 2 in liquid YPD (without drug), and sampled them daily to measure MIC to FLC until reversion to baseline MIC was seen. Both relapse strains reverted to the baseline MIC after 10 and 12 passages, respectively. Importantly, reversion to the baseline MIC was accompanied by loss of the relevant aneuploidies (“P” in Figure 9, A and B), consistent with the hypothesis that the aneuploidies are responsible for the HetR phenotype in these isolates and that they incur a fitness cost in the absence of drug selection leading to a reversal of the HetR phenotype.

Of the patients who had CSF samples taken in the second week of induction treatment, sequences were obtained from colonies unselected by FLC agar, and examined for ploidy. Although amplification of HetR in terms of percentage of colonies growing on FLC-containing agar increased within this early period of treatment, we did not detect aneuploidy in unselected colonies at this early stage (11–17 days), unlike in the later relapse isolates described above. The only exception was strain 17, where disomy of Chr2 appeared at this early stage. The day 17 isolate had Chr13 disomy in the day 0 strain, yet Chr1 disomy was not detected at day 17 in the unselected culture, despite Chr1 disomy being present in the corresponding HetR colony at baseline (Figure 8). The diversity of genome sequence in this particular strain between parental and HetR colonies suggested a mixed population of C. neoformans, which may explain the diversity detected in different colony isolates.

Heteroresistance is associated with increased efflux pump activity. The rhodamine 6G (R6G) assay measures the efflux activity of ABC-like transporters, which is ATP-dependent and is dramatically reduced in the absence of glucose (38). Glucose-induced efflux was measured in all 20 baseline strains and normalized to H99 efflux levels. Efflux of R6G correlated positively with the HetR AUC, with a lower, nonsignificant correlation with %HetR in patient CSF (Pearson r = 0.49, P < 0.001 and r = 0.15, P = 0.09, respectively, Figure 10A). In addition, there was a significant association between HetR isolates with Chr1 disomy and efflux activity (P = 0.004, Kruskal-Wallis test).

Figure 10 Heteroresistance is associated with increased efflux, and expression of ERG11 and AFR1 genes. (A) Heteroresistance is associate with increased efflux activity efflux activity (mean of triplicate experiments, normalized to H99, reference strain) correlates with heteroresistance as defined by AUC from PAP experiments (Pearson correlation coefficient r = 0.49, P < 0.001). (B) High efflux, disomic strain 1 compared with low efflux, euploid strain 16 shows approximately 2-fold increased expression of ERG11 (fluconazole target) and AFR1 (efflux pump). Data points represent results of experiments in triplicate with error bars displaying mean ± SEM.

We next used RT-PCR to assay the expression levels of 2 relevant genes on Chr1: AFR1, which encodes a drug efflux pump, and ERG11, encoding the FLC target enzyme. A high efflux clinical strain with aneuploid heteroresistance (0101) and low efflux clinical strain with euploid heteroresistance (1601) were selected for comparison to the H99 reference strain. The genes AFR1 and EGR11 both exhibited significantly greater expression relative to the GPD gene (located on chromosome 7) in the Chr1 disomic HetR isolate 0101 as compared with strain 1601. The difference in expression was approximately 2-fold, presumably a consequence of disomy of Chr1 in strain 0101 as compared with the aneuploid 1601 (Figure 10B).