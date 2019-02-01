Live attenuated varicella-zoster virus vaccine does not induce HIV target cell activation

Participant demographics. Forty-five (45) participants (Figure 1 and Table 1) were randomized into immediate (n = 23) and delayed (n = 22) vaccination groups, as described in Methods and in the published protocol (38) (Figure 2). The inclusion of a delayed group allowed for the adjustment of natural variations in IA parameters independent of vaccination, serving as an internal control group. Blood, cervico-vaginal, and rectal specimens were collected longitudinally for the comprehensive examination of several markers of IA before and after vaccination with VZV Oka (Figure 2). Vaccine was administered to 44 of 45 (98%) participants, and 41 of 44 immunized women (93%) completed the visits required for assessment of the primary study outcome. There were no statistical differences in age, marital status, education level, contraceptive use, or sexual behavior between the two groups (Table 1). While the rate of herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) seropositivity was higher in the delayed than in the immediate group (P = 0.008), subsequent adjustment for HSV-2 status did not alter our findings. The median participant age was 26 years (IQR 21–30). The majority of the participants were married (73%), and 58% used the progesterone-based injectable hormonal contraceptive depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA).

Figure 1 KAVI-VZV 001 enrollment and follow-up diagram.

Figure 2 Immunization and sample collection schedule. The primary endpoint was determined between week 12 after vaccination and week 0. PBMC, peripheral blood mononuclear cells; CC, cervical cells; CVS, cervicovaginal secretion; RC, rectal cells; RS, rectal secretion.

Table 1 Baseline demographic characteristics, sexual behavior, and HSV-2 serostatus

No impact of live attenuated VZV Oka on genital IA. The frequency of CD4+ T cells expressing the IA markers HLA-DR, CD38, CD69, and Ki-67, as well as the HIV coreceptor CCR5, was measured using flow cytometry (Figure 3A). At 12 weeks after vaccination, there was no significant difference in the frequency of cervical activated (HLA-DR+CD38+) CD4+ T cells (median 1.61%, IQR 0.93%–2.76%) when compared with week 0 (just prior to vaccination) (median 1.58%, IQR 0.75%–3.04%) — the primary endpoint for this study (Figure 3B). Based on the SD of the differences in frequency of HLA-DR+CD38+ CD4+ T cells in the same individual between weeks prior to vaccination (delayed group) (SD = 3.0%, n = 59), and using a significance level (α) of 0.05, we had 80% power to detect a true difference of at least 1.35 units (frequency [%] of HLA-DR+CD38+ CD4+ T cells) between these weeks. VZV Oka vaccination also did not lead to changes in the frequency of HLA-DR+CD38+ CD4+ T cells at any of our time points, even prior to adjustment for multiple comparisons (Figure 3B). In addition, no change was seen in the expression of the markers HLA-DR, CD69, and Ki-67, of the HIV coreceptor CCR5 (Figure 3, C–F), or of integrins α 4 β 7 , α 4 β 1 , and α E β 7 as a result of vaccination (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124473DS1). The power to detect true changes in the cellular markers assessed in this study is summarized in Supplemental Table 1. Considering the SD of the differences in the frequencies of expression between weeks prior to vaccination (delayed group) in the same individual for each of the markers, the sample size, a significance level (α) of 0.05, and power (β) of 80%, we had the ability to detect a less than 1-fold change (i.e., less than 2 times the baseline value) for all the cellular IA markers expressed on cervical CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Table 1). Therefore, we concluded that VZV vaccination did not cause cervical CD4+ T cell IA.

Figure 3 Cervical cellular IA markers. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots for the identification of cervical CD4+ T cells, and CCR5+, CD69+, Ki-67+, CD38+HLA-DR+, and HLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells. Cells were pre-gated on lymphocytes, singlets, viability by LIVE/DEAD staining, and CD3+ cells. Expression of (B) CD38/HLA-DR, (C) HLA-DR, (D) CD69, (E) Ki-67, and (F) CCR5 on cervical CD4+ T cells prior to vaccination (weeks –12 to 0) and after vaccination (weeks +4 to +12). Graphs to the left show median with IQRs, and graphs to the right the comparison between weeks –12 and 0 and between weeks 0 and +12 for each of the graphs. Individuals in the immediate and delayed groups are shown in red and blue, respectively, and were grouped according to time from vaccination for this analysis. Time points were compared with week 0 using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. No significant change was observed between any of the time points (unadjusted for multiple comparisons).

Next the concentration of 14 cytokines in the CVS was assayed. First the correlation between the normalized concentration of these 14 cytokines was assessed, and strong positive correlations (Spearman’s correlation >0.4) between 71% of the cytokine pairs were identified (Figure 4A). To avoid redundancy and to limit our analysis to a smaller number of covarying components, principal component analysis (PCA) was performed on all cytokines except MIP-1β, which was analyzed separately, since it did not correlate with the other cytokines measured in CVS. The first principal component (PC1) explained 63% of the variability in our dataset (Figure 4B). PC2 and PC3 explained 11% and 8% of the variability, respectively (Figure 4B). VZV Oka vaccination did not change genital PC1, PC2, or PC3 factor scores (Figure 4, C–E), or the concentration of the chemokine MIP-1β. Considering the SD of the differences in the PC factor scores between weeks prior to vaccination (delayed group) in the same individual, the sample size, and α = 0.05, we were powered to detect fold changes (from week 0) greater than 2.1-, 2.4-, and 1.9-fold for PC1, PC2, and PC3 scores, respectively (β = 80%) (Supplemental Table 2). Longitudinal assessment of the concentration of each FGT cytokine included in the PCA also showed no change after vaccination (Supplemental Figure 2). Overall, although VZV vaccination significantly increased the concentration of VZV-specific IgG (mIU/ml) measured in plasma (P < 0.0001) and in CVS (P < 0.0001) (47), neither T cell flow cytometry data nor FGT cytokine concentrations demonstrated any effect of VZV vaccination on genital IA parameters in healthy VZV-seropositive Kenyan women (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Cervical soluble IA markers. (A) Spearman’s correlation between cervico-vaginal cytokines (using log 10 -normalized concentrations). Only r s with P < 0.0005 are shown (n = 234). (B) Pattern matrix for the PCA showing loading of each cytokine on the principal components. PC1 explains 63% of variance, and PC2 and PC3 explain 11% and 8% of variance, respectively. Loads greater than 0.450 are highlighted. (C) PC1, (D) PC2, and (E) PC3 factor scores and (F) MIP-1β level prior to vaccination (weeks –12 to 0) and after vaccination (weeks +4 to +12). Graphs to the left show median with IQR, and graphs to the right the comparison between weeks –12 and 0 and between weeks 0 and +12 for each of the graphs. Individuals in the immediate and delayed groups are shown in red and blue, respectively, and were grouped according to time from vaccination for this analysis. Time points were compared to week 0 using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. No significant change was observed between any of the time points (unadjusted for multiple comparisons).

Genital IA associated with DMPA use and bacterial vaginosis. Levels of IA prior to vaccination (i.e., in the delayed group) fluctuated over time in some individuals (Figures 3 and 4). The association of these genital IA fluctuations with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), use of DMPA, and presence of bacterial vaginosis (BV) was assessed (Table 2 and Figure 5). Of interest, the use of DMPA as a contraceptive was associated with a reduced PC1 score (TNF-α, IL-10, IL-4, IL-1, IL-8, IFN-γ, IL-6, IL-17A) in the FGT (Figure 5A). Due to the low incidence of BV and vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) (Table 2), for each participant we grouped all the records during the 12 weeks prior to and after vaccination and examined associations with variability in cytokine and chemokine levels. As shown in Figure 5B, a BV-positive test was associated with significantly elevated PC1 (TNF-α, IL-10, IL-4, IL-1, IL-8, IFN-γ, IL-6, IL-17A) and PC3 (IL-1α, GM-CSF) scores and reduced PC2 (IP-10, MIP-3α, MIP-1α) score. A paired analysis using the median PC scores for the BV-negative visits showed similar results, with BV onset associated with significantly lower PC2 score and elevated PC3 score (P < 0.001, after adjusting for multiple comparisons) (Figure 5C). Women using DMPA as a contraceptive method were 7.7 times less likely to test positive for BV than women using other types of contraceptives (P = 0.019). HSV-2 seropositivity was not associated with significant difference for PC1 and PC2 scores, but associated with a significantly elevated median PC3 score, comprising IL-1α and GM-CSF (P = 0.027, after adjusting for multiple comparisons) (Supplemental Figure 4A). VVC was not associated with differences in PC scores (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 5 Impact of DMPA use and BV incidence on genital IA. (A) PC factor score comparisons between records for DMPA users (n = 135) and for women using other hormonal contraceptives (n = 99). (B) Comparison between PC factor scores for BV+ records (n = 17) and BV– records (n = 217). Graphs show median with IQRs. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 as determined by a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Paired comparison between PC factors for BV+ visits and the median for BV– visits for each participant who had BV during this period of the study. ***P < 0.001 calculated by Friedman’s test, followed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test, and adjusted for multiple comparisons using step-down procedure.

Table 2 Number of participants who came to the clinic at each time point and respective number of DMPA users; those with BV, VVC, and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID); and HSV–2 positive cases

Live attenuated VZV Oka did not alter rectal or blood IA status. Given the lack of information regarding the effects of VZV Oka vaccination on enteric IA and the importance of the rectal mucosa in HIV transmission, we also examined the impact of VZV Oka immunization on markers of IA and on CCR5, α 4 β 7 , α 4 β 1 , and α E β 7 expression by rectal CD4+ T cells. Rectal biopsy samples were collected at 3 time points in the study: 12 weeks prior to vaccination, on the day of vaccination, and 12 weeks after vaccination. Freshly isolated cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 6A). As with cervical CD4+ T cells, there was no significant elevation of IA in rectal CD4+ T cells due to VZV Oka immunization at week 12 after vaccination when compared with the day of vaccination (baseline) (Figure 6, B–E); the frequency of CCR5+ CD4+ T cells (Figure 6F) and of CD4+ T cells expressing α 4 +β 7 hi, α 4 +β 1 +, and α E +β 7 hi integrins was also unaltered (Supplemental Figure 5). In the delayed group, a slight decrease in the median frequency of CD38+HLA-DR+CD4+ T cells (Figure 6B), HLA-DR+CD4+ T cells (Figure 6C), and α 4 +β 7 hi CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5B) was observed in rectal tissue over the 12 weeks of pre-vaccination follow-up (P = 0.04), suggesting that enrollment in the study may potentially be associated with lowering of rectal IA. However, none of these changes remained significant after adjusting for multiple comparisons.

Figure 6 Rectal cellular IA markers. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots for the identification of rectal CD4+ T cells, and CCR5+, CD69+, Ki-67+, CD38+HLA-DR+, and HLA-DR+ CD4+T cells. Cells were pre-gated on lymphocytes, singlets, live, and CD3+ cells. Expression of (B) CD38/HLA-DR, (C) HLA-DR, (D) CD69, (E) Ki-67, and (F) CCR5 on rectal CD4+ T cells prior to vaccination (weeks –12 and 0) and after vaccination (week +12). Graphs to the left show median with IQRs, and graphs to the right the comparison between weeks –12 and 0 and between weeks 0 and +12 for each of the graphs. Individuals in the immediate and delayed groups are shown in red and blue, respectively, and were grouped according to time from vaccination for this analysis. Time points were compared with week 0 using Friedman’s test, followed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. P and P′ show P values unadjusted and adjusted for multiple comparisons using step-down procedure, respectively.

We next characterized any changes in the same 14 cytokines in RSs using an approach similar to that used for the FGT (above). We first assessed the correlations between the normalized concentration of these 14 cytokines measured in RS and found strong positive correlations (Spearman’s correlation >0.4) between 86% of the cytokine pairs (Figure 7A). We next performed PCA on the panel of 14 cytokines. PC1 explained 58% of the variability in our dataset, whereas PC2 and PC3 explained 14% and 7% of the variability, respectively (Figure 7B). The pattern matrices for the PCA in CVS and in RS were similar. The variables encompassing rectal PC1 and PC3 coincided with components of cervico-vaginal PC1 and PC3. However, MIP-1β, which was not included in cervico-vaginal PCA, and IL-17A, which was part of cervico-vaginal PC1, were integrated into rectal PC2 (Figure 7B). As in the FGT, VZV Oka vaccination did not result in any significant change in the PC1, PC2, or PC3 factor scores at the rectal mucosa (Figure 7, C–E). The study power to detect a true difference in the expression of the cellular markers and in the PC factor scores for the rectal site is shown in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2, respectively. The longitudinal assessment of the concentration of each cytokine included in the PCA of the RSs agreed with these findings by showing no significant change after vaccination (Supplemental Figure 5). At an individual cytokine level, the median rectal concentration of MIP-1α and MIP-3α fell 12 weeks after enrollment in the study (P = 0.044 and P = 0.005, respectively), and the median concentration of IL-4 slightly increased (P = 0.015) (Supplemental Figure 6), but these differences were not significant after adjusting for multiple comparisons. Contrary to what was observed for the FGT, the rectal PC scores were independent of use of DMPA as a contraceptive (Supplemental Figure 7). Overall, we conclude that VZV vaccination did not increase rectal IA.

Figure 7 Rectal soluble IA markers. (A) Spearman’s correlation between rectal cytokines (using log 10 -normalized concentrations). Only r s with P < 0.0005 are shown (n = 107). (B) Pattern matrix for the PCA showing loading of each cytokine on the principal components. PC1 explains 58% of variance, and PC2 and PC3 explain 14% and 7% of variance, respectively. Loads greater than 0.450 are highlighted. (C) PC1, (D) PC2, and (E) PC3 factor scores prior to vaccination (weeks –12 and 0) and after vaccination (week +12). Graphs to the left show median with IQRs, and graphs to the right the comparison between weeks –12 and 0 and between weeks 0 and +12 for each of the graphs. Individuals in the immediate and delayed groups are shown in red and blue, respectively, and were grouped according to time from vaccination for this analysis. Time points were compared with week 0 using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. No significant change was observed between any of the time points (unadjusted for multiple comparisons).