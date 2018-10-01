Entering the spotlight: hepatitis B surface antigen–specific B cells

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124098

Department of Medicine II, University Medical Center Freiburg, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

Department of Medicine II, University Medical Center Freiburg, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany.

Hepatitis B virus–specific (HBV-specific) T cells have been identified as main effector cells in HBV clearance. In contrast, B cells producing neutralizing antibodies against the HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) have been studied in little detail, mainly due to methodical limitations. In this issue of the JCI, two reports use a new technique to specifically detect and characterize HBsAg-specific B cells ex vivo. Indeed, these cells are present, but show phenotypic alterations and impaired function during acute and chronic HBV infection. Thus, HBsAg-specific B cells are a novel attractive target for antiviral strategies toward functional cure of chronic HBV infection.

