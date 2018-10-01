Circulating and intrahepatic antiviral B cells are defective in hepatitis B

HBsAg-specific B cells persist in CHB with impaired potential to produce Abs. To investigate whether B cells specific for HBsAg circulate in chronic infection, we first tested a sensitive method for their direct ex vivo detection. Using a fluorescently labeled HBsAg bait, we were able to stain a population of antigen-specific B cells (CD45+CD3–CD19+CD20+) within peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) from an HBsAg-vaccinated donor (ENGERIX-B), allowing quantitation by flow cytometry (Figure 1A, gating strategy; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121960DS1). The frequency of circulating HBsAg-specific B cells determined by this method was within the range for vaccinated donors estimated previously using a 2-step enrichment staining protocol (30). A threshold for a positive response was set using the mean + 1 standard deviation of the background staining seen in a cohort of unexposed controls (0.18% of B cells, Supplemental Figure 1B). This compromise cutoff left 4 of 24 unexposed donor stains just above the threshold, implying that responses at this threshold frequency must be interpreted with caution. To validate the reagent, we sorted the HBsAg bait–stained and bait–negative B cell fractions from a vaccinated donor and assessed their functionality after culture using ELISpot and ELISA. Cells selected using the HBsAg-specific bait differentiated into HBsAg-specific plasma cells detectable by ELISpot and produced more than 1,000 IU/ml of anti-HBs Ab by ELISA (Figure 1B). In contrast, cells from the bait-negative fraction were devoid of HBsAg-reactive responses, as determined by ELISpot, and produced no detectable anti-HBs Ab, as shown by ELISA (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 B cells specific for HBV surface antigen persist in chronic infection. (A) Representative staining: HBsAg-specific B cells in a vaccinated HC identified using an AF488–HBsAg bait, compared with FMO. (B) Representative ELISpot well image: anti-HBs–secreting B cells in HBsAg bait sorted– and HBsAg bait–depleted cells from HBV-vaccinated HC (representative of n = 3). anti-HBs measured in supernatant by ELISA (IU/ml). (C) HBsAg-specific B cells (red bars; % of total CD19+CD20+) across the course of HBV vaccination in 2 healthy donors. Samples taken 2 weeks prior to first dose and 7 days after each dose (given 1 and 6 months after the initial dose). Dashed line represents serum anti-HBs titer (IU/ml) determined by ELISA. Red line delineates threshold level of 0.18 based on mean + SD of unexposed controls. (D) Frequency of HBsAg-specific B cells in unexposed HC (n = 24), HBV-HCV+ patients (n = 6), HBV-vaccinated HC (vac HC; n = 29), and patients with CHB (n = 84) identified using AF488–HBsAg bait staining. Red line delineates threshold of detection, as above. (E) Frequency of HBsAg-specific B cells plotted against HBsAg titer (IU/ml; n = 48). (F) Cross-sectional analysis showing the frequency of HBsAg-specific B cells at HBV-acute and HBV-resolved (res.) time points (n = 8). (G) Longitudinal analysis of HBsAg-specific B cells during acute-resolving infection. Frequencies plotted relative to viral load (dashed line; IU/ml), serum ALT (dotted line; IU/liter), and serological status (indicated by bars). (H) anti-HBs in supernatants from stimulated FACS-sorted HBsAg-specific B cells (n = 3 HBV-vaccinated HC; n = 4 patients with CHB). Number of cells ranged from 5 × 103 to 1.2 × 104 for HBV-vaccinated HC and 5 × 103 to 1.7 × 104 in patients with CHB. Representative plot for HBV-vaccinated HC is also shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test (ANOVA) with Dunn’s post hoc test for pairwise multiple comparisons (D), Spearman’s rank correlation (E); and Wilcoxon’s paired t test (F). **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To further validate the specificity and sensitivity of the HBsAg bait, we used it to stain peripheral B cells from healthy donors sampled repeatedly during the course of preventative HBV vaccination (ENGERIX-B, containing recombinant HBsAg adsorbed on aluminium hydroxide). Detection of HBsAg-specific B cells above the background threshold of staining coincided with the development of a detectable anti-HBs Ab response in sera from 2 vaccinated donors (Figure 1C). Two donors who only received the first 2 doses of the vaccine failed to develop a detectable Ab response, as shown by ELISA, or an HBsAg-specific B cell response above the threshold (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Having validated the specificity of the HBsAg bait, we then used it to test for circulating HBsAg-specific B cells in a cohort of 84 subjects with CHB. Despite their lack of detectable serum anti-HBs Abs, we were able to detect HBsAg bait–staining B cells above the background threshold in 68% of the cohort at frequencies comparable to those of a cohort previously vaccinated with HBsAg (Figure 1D). Both subjects with CHB and vaccinees had significantly higher frequencies of HBsAg bait–staining B cells than unexposed controls or patients infected with HCV (Figure 1D). The frequency of HBsAg-specific B cells showed no relationship with circulating antigen load in vivo (serum HBsAg concentration, Figure 1E), HBV DNA, alanine transaminase (ALT), or clinical disease phase (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). HBsAg-specific B cells were also detectable in some patients sampled during acute HBV, but were again at very low frequencies and showed a tendency to decrease rather than increase in the circulation when these donors were resampled around the time of HBsAg clearance (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Temporal analysis through the course of acute-resolving HBV showed no consistent relationship with viral load, serology, or liver inflammation (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Next, we investigated whether HBsAg-specific B cells detected in CHB were capable of differentiating into Ab-producing cells. HBsAg-specific B cells FACS sorted from donors with CHB and cultured to promote differentiation into plasma cells failed to produce detectable levels of anti-HBs IgG (<10 IU/ml). In striking contrast, an equivalent number of bait-sorted HBsAg-specific B cells from vaccinated healthy controls (HC) differentiated in vitro to produce robust levels of anti-HBs (>1000 IU/ml) (Figure 1H). Thus, HBsAg-specific B cells were detectable directly ex vivo in CHB, but showed reduced capacity to produce anti-HBs Abs upon in vitro differentiation, consistent with the insufficient Ab production characteristic of this stage of infection.

atMBC are expanded in CHB and enriched in the HBsAg-specific fraction. To investigate this defect in Ab-producing potential of HBsAg-specific B cells circulating in CHB, we first dissected their composition according to well-described MBC subsets. To do this, we took advantage of the capacity to stain HBsAg-specific B cells directly ex vivo, allowing characterization by surface phenotype. Among antigen-experienced B cells, conventional MBC are characterized by the expression of CD27. They can be subdivided into classical MBC (cMBC), coexpressing CD27 and CD21 (component of the B cell receptor [BCR]), and activated MBC (actMBC), which retain CD27 but have downregulated expression of CD21. An additional subset, atMBC, lack expression of both CD27 and CD21 (28).

Using gating on CD10–CD19+CD20+ B cells (to exclude any contribution to the CD21lo/– pool from immature transitional B cells or plasma cells), we compared the proportion of each subset as a proportion of memory HBsAg-specific B cells in healthy vaccinated donors and subjects with CHB (Figure 2A). Cells with a cMBC phenotype were the principal component of HBsAg-specific B cells in healthy vaccinated controls (Figure 2, A and B), consistent with the generation of a protective Ab response. However, in subjects with CHB, the HBsAg-specific cMBC population (CD27+CD21+) was contracted and partially replaced by B cells with an atMBC phenotype (CD27–CD21–) alongside a smaller expansion of CD27+CD21– actMBC (Figure 2, A and B). In examining the whole cohort, we found that atMBC accounted for a mean of 30% (maximum 90%) of HBsAg-specific B cells in CHB, a 2.6-fold increase compared with vaccinated controls (Figure 2, A and B). The proportion of atMBC within HBsAg-specific B cells was not associated with age within these cohorts (Figure 2A) and only showed a weak inverse correlation with HBsAg load (out of all clinical parameters examined, Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 2 atMBC are expanded in HBV infection and enriched in the HBsAg-specific compartment. (A) Representative staining and cumulative data: HBsAg-specific MBC subsets (atMBC CD27–CD21–; actMBC CD27+CD21–, cMBC CD27+CD21+; gated on CD45+CD19+CD3–CD20+CD10–) in HBV-vaccinated HC (n = 27) and patients with CHB (n = 73). Each bar represents an individual. Individuals are ordered by increasing age (range: HBV-vaccinated HC = 21–89 years; CHB = 23–71 years). (B) Summary plots comparing the frequencies of HBsAg-specific MBC subsets between HBV-vaccinated HC (n = 27) and patients with CHB (n = 73). (C) Frequency of atMBC in the global B cell compartment in HBV-vaccinated HC (n = 61) and patients with CHB (n = 96). (D) Frequency of cells with an atMBC phenotype in the global compared with HBsAg-specific compartment (n = 49 patients with CHB). (E) Cross-sectional analysis of global atMBC in HBV-acute (n = 13) and HBV-resolved (n = 20) HBV infection (F) Longitudinal analysis of atMBC during acute-resolving infection. Frequencies plotted relative to viral load (dashed line; IU/ml), serum ALT (dotted line; IU/liter), and serological status (indicated by bars). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Mann-Whitney t test (B, C, and E) and Wilcoxon’s paired t test (D). *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

We next questioned whether the expansion of atMBC was a generalized feature of CHB or was restricted to the HBsAg-specific compartment. We found that atMBC were also significantly increased within the global B cell pool in 96 donors with CHB compared with 61 uninfected controls (Figure 2C), although the enrichment was notably more striking within the HBsAg-specific fraction of MBC (Figure 2D). Again, the expansion of atMBC did not clearly correlate with any clinical parameters (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H), only showing a trend to be reduced in resolved compared with acute infection (Figure 2E). To investigate this in more detail, we took advantage of longitudinal samples from 3 patients taken during the course of acute-resolving HBV, revealing a tendency for atMBC to decrease following ALT flare (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3I).

atMBC in CHB are T-bethi with a homing profile favoring inflamed nonlymphoid tissues. To understand more about the features of the atMBC expanding in CHB and accumulating preferentially in the HBsAg-specific compartment, we probed for hallmarks of this dysfunctional population. The transcription factor T-bet has been shown to be induced in CD21– B cells during murine and human viral infections, associated with the inflammatory homing markers CD11c and CXCR3 (29). We found that T-bet expression was increased in atMBC in CHB (particularly within the CD19hi fraction) compared with their cMBC counterparts; consistent with this, the majority of B cells within the total T-bethi fraction had an atMBC phenotype (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 atMBC in CHB have altered T-bet expression and homing profiles. Representative examples and cumulative data: expression of (A) T-bet on global atMBC and cMBC (%; n = 30) and (B) percentage of MBC subsets within T-bethi, T-betint, or T-betlo fractions (pregated on CD20+CD19+CD10–; n = 15). Gates were drawn on total CD45+ lymphocytes, as shown. (C) Expression of CD11c (%; n = 24) on global atMBC and cMBC in patients with CHB. (D) Expression of CD11c (%; n = 10) and CXCR3 (mean fluorescence intensity [MFI]; n = 10) on T-bethi (black), T-betint (gray), or T-betlo (white) atMBC. (E and F) Expression of (E) CXCR5 (MFI; n = 33) and (F) CD80 (MFI; n = 30) on global atMBC and cMBC in patients with CHB. (G) Frequency of class-switched cells (IgM–IgD–) as a percentage of naive, cMBC, and atMBC (n = 39 patients with CHB). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Wilcoxon’s paired t test (A, C, E, and F) and Kruskal-Wallis test (ANOVA) with Dunn’s post hoc test for pairwise multiple comparisons (D and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001.

atMBC in CHB expressed higher levels of the inflammatory homing marker CD11c compared with cMBC (Figure 3C). Expression of CD11c and the liver-homing chemokine CXCR3 was enriched within T-betint and T-bethi B cells (Figure 3D), as previously described (29, 31, 32). In contrast, the lymph node–homing chemokine CXCR5 was expressed on cMBC, but not on atMBC (Figure 3E). Congruent with this, atMBC had lower expression of the activation/costimulation marker CD80 than cMBC (Figure 3F), and the proportion that had undergone class switching was intermediate between naive and cMBC (Figure 3G). Combined, these data indicate that the profile of atMBC in CHB does not support homing to secondary lymphoid organs for the productive T cell interactions required for protective Ab production (33), but instead may favor migration to inflamed tissues, such as the HBV-infected liver.

atMBC in CHB express multiple inhibitory receptors. In addition to the impaired signals attributable to downregulation of CD27 and CD21, atMBC can be constrained by inhibitory receptors. Such inhibitory receptors limit BCR signaling (28, 34–36) in a manner analogous to the well-described function of checkpoints on exhausted T cells. Known inhibitory receptors include B and T lymphocyte attenuator (BTLA) and CD22, which were both increased on atMBC compared with cMBC in CHB (Figure 4A). Two further inhibitory receptors, Fc y RIIB and FcRL5, which bind to the Fc portion of Abs (37–39), were also upregulated on CHB atMBC (Figure 4B). The expression of FcRL5, in particular, was strikingly increased compared with the minimal expression seen on cMBC (Figure 4B). Finally, the prototypic T cell checkpoint PD-1 (40) was also expressed on a subset of atMBC and barely expressed on cMBC (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 atMBC express higher levels of inhibitory receptors. (A–C) Representative examples and cumulative data: expression of (A) BTLA (MFI; n = 16) and CD22 (MFI; n = 26); (B) FcyRII1B (MFI; n = 30) and FcRL5 (%; n = 83); and (C) PD-1 (%; n = 55) on atMBC and cMBC in patients with CHB. (D) Dimension reduction analysis visualized using tSNE identifying discrete populations of atMBC based on the expression profile CD21–CD27– FcRL5+. PD-1 expression on B cells was concentrated within IgM–IgD– atMBC (purple cluster). tSNE analysis was performed on the expression data for the markers BAFF-R, IgD, CD21, CD80, CD10, CD11c, CD27, FcRL5, CD20, IgM, PD-1, CD38, and CD24 as measured by flow cytometry on CD19+ events concatenated from patients with CHB (n = 8) and HBV-vaccinated HC (n = 8). (E) Frequencies of PD-1+ atMBC stratified by viral load (IU/ml) (n = 10 with HBV DNA <2 × 103; n = 31 with HBV DNA ≥2 × 103) and compared with HC (HC; n = 37). (F–H) Representative examples and cumulative data: paired analysis of marker expression on HBsAg-specific B cells (black) compared with global B cells (gray) from within the same patient with CHB and comparison of HBsAg-specific B cells in patients with CHB and vaccinated HC (white). Expression levels of (F) FcRL5 (%; n = 60 patients with CHB; n = 29 HBV-vaccinated HC), (G) PD-1 (%; n = 66 patients with CHB; n = 23 HBV-vaccinated HC), and (H) T-bet (%; n = 17 patients with CHB; n = 11 HBV-vaccinated HC). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Wilcoxon’s paired t test (A–C; F–H), Kruskal-Wallis test (ANOVA) with Dunn’s post hoc test for pairwise multiple comparisons (E), and Mann-Whitney t test for unpaired data (F–H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Dimension reduction analysis using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) showed that atMBC clustered as 2 discrete populations when defined by the expression of FcRL5 in addition to the CD27–CD21– phenotype (Figure 4D). Global B cell PD-1 expression was concentrated in these regions, particularly the cluster negative for IgM (class-switched FcRL5+ B cells lacking CD21 and CD27), implicating it as a hallmark of antigen-experienced atMBC in CHB (Figure 4D). Although some atMBC in HC and low-level HBV carriers expressed PD-1, this proportion was more than doubled in HBV carriers with higher viral loads (>2,000 IU/ml, Figure 4E).

To further investigate the relevance of these changes to antiviral immunity, we next examined the inhibitory receptor profile of HBsAg-specific B cells in patients with CHB, identified directly ex vivo by bait staining. The expression of both FcRL5 and PD-1 was consistently enriched on HBsAg-specific B cells compared with their global B cell counterparts or with HBsAg-specific B cells in vaccinated controls (Figure 4, F and G). The other inhibitory receptors examined (BTLA, CD22, and Fc y RIIB) were enriched on HBsAg-specific compared with global B cells, but not compared with responses in vaccinees (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). B cells expressing high levels of the transcription factor T-bet were increased more than 2-fold in the HBsAg-specific compared with the global B cell compartment in CHB or compared with HBsAg-specific B cells in uninfected vacinees (Figure 4H). In line with this, HBsAg-specific B cells also expressed more CD11c and less CXCR5 in CHB than controls (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). In addition to being linked with atypical/aged MBC, T-bet has also been shown to be required for isotype switching and antiviral function in B cells (29, 31, 41–43). Thus PD-1hiT-bethiHBsAg-specific B cells may represent key antiviral effectors in CHB that are driven toward functional exhaustion by repetitive antigenic stimulation.

atMBC accumulating in CHB have impaired signaling and antiviral function, partially rescued by PD-1 blockade. Next, we investigated whether the phenotypic changes observed in the expanded population of atMBC in CHB resulted in impaired functionality. To test responsiveness to antigen, we quantified calcium flux upon BCR engagement, a measure of proximal B cell signaling reflective of the capacity for subsequent differentiation and effector function (44). Engagement of the BCR induced robust calcium mobilization in cMBC; this change in calcium levels upon BCR stimulation was markedly reduced in atMBC (Figure 5A), as previously reported in subjects with malaria (44). In contrast, when stimulated with ionomycin, atMBC and cMBC demonstrated a comparable capacity to mobilize calcium, suggesting that the atMBC defect could be bypassed by a strong BCR-independent signal (Figure 5A). Phosphorylation of B cell linker protein (BLNK), an adaptor molecule important in coordinating BCR signaling, was also significantly diminished in atMBC compared with cMBC following BCR crosslinking (Figure 5B). Together, these data suggested that atMBC in CHB have attenuated BCR signaling, impairing their activation in response to antigen, but this reflects a “dampening” rather than complete unresponsivensss, suggesting the potential for rescue.

Figure 5 atMBC accumulating in CHB have impaired signaling and antiviral function. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis of Ca2+ influx (Fluo-4 AM; median fluorescence intensity) over time (seconds) in purified B cells after stimulation with F(ab′) 2 -IgG/IgA/IgM (anti-BCR; 50 μg/ml) or ionomycin (iono.) (1 μg/ml) (n = 10 patients with CHB). Basal fluorescence prior to stimulation is shaded gray. Summary plot: difference in MFI upon stimulation in cMBC and atMBC compared with baseline. (B) Expression of phosphorylated-BLNK (MFI) in global B cells after crosslinking with F(ab′) 2 -IgG/IgA/IgM for 30 seconds (anti-BCR; n = 8). Background fluorescence from paired stimulated control is shown in gray. (C–D) Intracellular cytokine staining for (C) IL-6 and (D) TNF-α in atMBC and cMBC after stimulation with F(ab′) 2 -IgG/IgA/IgM and CD40L (anti-BCR; soluble CD40L [sCD40L]; n = 10 patients with CHB) or R848 (resiquimod; TLR7/8 agonist; 1 μg/ml; n = 35 patients with CHB) for 24 hours. Frequencies are presented minus paired unstimulated control. (E) Anti-HBs–secreting B cells in unexposed controls (n = 5), vaccinated HC (n = 7), and patients with CHB (n = 14), determined by ELISpot. SFC, spot-forming cells. (F) atMBC were FACS sorted (n = 7 HBV-vaccinated HC) and differentiated into plasma cells alongside a matched number of cMBC. Graph shows proportion of cells acquiring a plasma cell phenotype (CD45+CD19+CD3–IgD–CD38hiCD20–CD27+CD138+), as determined by flow cytometry. (G) Ex vivo staining for annexin V on purified B cells, stratified by subset and by PD-1 expression, after stimulation with F(ab′) 2 -IgG and -IgM (1 μg/ml) and CD40L (0.5 μg/ml) for 7 days (n = 7). (H) Annexin V expression on B cells stimulated ± anti–PD-1 mAb (10 μg/ml) for 7 days (n = 7). (I) Intracellular staining for IL-6 on atMBC and cMBC stimulated as in G and H for 24 hours (n = 18). Frequency is presented minus paired unstimulated control. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Wilcoxon’s paired t test (A–D, F–I); and Kruskal-Wallis test (ANOVA) with Dunn’s post hoc test for pairwise multiple comparisons (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To test atMBC antiviral function, we first analyzed the capacity of atMBC to produce cytokines in patients with CHB. B cells are increasingly recognized as being an important source of a number of cytokines in viral infections and other settings (9, 22, 45), among which both TNF-α and IL-6 could have potent noncytolytic antiviral activity against HBV (23–27). The percentage of cells able to produce IL-6 or TNF-α upon crosslinking of the BCR in the presence of CD40 ligand (CD40L) was significantly less in atMBC compared with cMBC (Figure 5, C and D). Likewise, when stimulated with a TLR7/8 agonist (resiquimod, R848), atMBC were significantly impaired in their ability to produce both cytokines (Figure 5, C and D). These data suggest that atMBC in patients with CHB are functionally impaired, with reduced capacity to secrete important antiviral cytokines.

Another key role of MBC in pathogen immunity is their differentiation into Ab-secreting plasma cells. Initial examination of plasma cell formation by ELISpot showed that global B cells isolated from patients with CHB had defective differentiation to anti-HBs–secreting plasma cells compared with vaccinated controls (Figure 5E), as previously reported (46–48). We therefore investigated whether impaired differentiation into anti-HBs–producing cells in CHB was partially attributable to their enrichment of atMBC. Pure populations of atMBC and cMBC were FACS sorted and stimulated with HBsAg, a TLR9 agonist (CpG-B), and cytokines to compare their capacity to differentiate into plasma cells (IgD–CD38hiCD20loCD138+CD27+). Comparison of a matched number of starting cells showed that significantly fewer atMBC differentiated into plasma cells compared with cMBC from the same donor (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5). This suggests that impaired differentiation of atMBC into Ab-secreting cells may limit their production of anti-HBs.

During plasma cell differentiation, we noted reduced survival of those derived from atMBC compared with cMBC (Supplemental Figure 5). Therefore, to determine whether increased susceptibility to cell death might also be a factor limiting the differentiation of atMBC to plasma cells in vivo, we stained them after BCR stimulation for the apoptosis marker annexin V. There was an increased proportion of atMBC-expressing annexin V compared with cMBC, indicative of an increased propensity to apoptosis (Figure 5G). Higher annexin V was seen on PD-1hi B cells (Figure 5G), in line with the known proapoptotic function of this molecule in B cells (49).

Since increased PD-1 was a prominent feature of atMBC and HBsAg-specific B cells in CHB and is a clinically applicable immunotherapeutic target (10), we tested the potential of PD-1 blockade to rescue B cell responses in CHB. B cells within PBMC were stimulated via their BCR and CD40 in the presence or absence of anti–PD-1 blocking Abs. PD-1 blockade was able to significantly reduce B cell apoptosis, marked by annexin V (Figure 5H). To determine whether PD-1 blockade could rescue the effector potential of B cells in addition to their survival, we examined changes in their production of the key antiviral cytokine IL-6. The proportion of atMBC able to produce IL-6 upon BCR crosslinking was significantly boosted in the presence of PD-1 blockade (Figure 5I). Consistent with their lower expression of PD-1, cMBC did not increase IL-6 production upon PD-1 blockade (Figure 5I).

Taken together, these data suggest that the reduced signaling and higher propensity to apoptosis observed in B cells in CHB that have downregulated CD21 and CD27 and upregulated inhibitors such as PD-1 impair their antiviral capacity by reducing production of IL-6 and TNF-α as well as limiting their differentiation into Ab-producing cells.

Antigen-specific and PD-1hi atMBC localize in the HBV-infected liver. atMBC in CHB expressed homing receptors that would be expected to promote their accumulation in inflamed sites, such as the liver. Little is known about B cells in the liver, the site of HBV replication and inflammation, and a tolerogenic organ. We postulated that the microenvironment of the HBV-infected liver may contribute to the accumulation of exhausted atMBC in this infection. Comparison of 27 paired blood and liver tissue samples from patients with CHB or uninfected controls revealed that the increase in atMBC seen in the global B cell compartment in the periphery was even more exaggerated in the liver (Figure 6A). The frequency of atMBC was particularly enriched in HBV-infected compared with uninfected livers (healthy margins of metastases or nonviral hepatitis, Figure 6B), pointing to a combined effect of the liver milieu and the virus in expanding this subset.

Figure 6 PD-1hi atMBC preferentially localize in the HBV-infected liver. (A) Representative staining and summary plot: frequencies of atMBC in paired IHL and blood samples (PBMC) from patients with CHB (10 HBV+ liver biopsies; 5 HBV+ liver resections) and uninfected controls (12 margins from HBV– colorectal metastases [CRC margins]; control IHL). (B) Frequencies of atMBC in control liver samples (22 CRC margins; 12 pretransplant perfusates; 6 biopsies from livers with nonviral hepatitis) and HBV-infected liver (10 HBV+ liver biopsies; 1 perfusate from HBsAg+ liver; 2 perfusates from HBV-resolved livers). Ctrl, control. (C) Percentage of intrahepatic B cells with atMBC or cMBC phenotype within global T-bethi, T-betint, or T-betlo populations (n = 2 CRC; 3 HBV+ tissue; 1 healthy perfusate). (D) Expression of FcRL5 (n = 4 HBV+ infected liver; 12 CRC margins) and PD-1 (n = 12 HBV+ liver; 13 CRC margins) on intrahepatic atMBC and cMBC. (E) Comparison of PD-1+ atMBC in uninfected liver (%; n = 15 CRC margins) and HBV+ liver (n = 13). (F) Representative staining and frequency of HBsAg-specific B cells (% of CD19+CD20+) in HBV+ liver samples (n = 14) compared with uninfected controls (n = 4 CRC margins). (G) Frequencies of HBsAg-specific MBC subsets in 7 individual HBV+ liver samples (patient [pt.] 1 through pt. 7). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Wilcoxon’s paired t test (A and D) and Mann-Whitney t test (B, E, and F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.001.

As noted in the periphery, atMBC in the liver had increased expression of the transcription factor T-bet, accounting for the large majority of the T-bethi fraction within intrahepatic B cells (Figure 6C). Intrahepatic atMBC also had significantly higher expression of inhibitory receptors, such as FcRL5 and PD-1, than cMBC in the liver (Figure 6D). Upregulation of PD-1 was particularly striking in HBV-infected livers, where a maximum of 62% and a mean of 28% of atMBC were PD-1+, contrasting with a mean of only 3% in healthy liver (Figure 6E).

Finally, in a subset of samples from HBV-infected livers, we obtained sufficient cells to stain with the HBsAg-specific bait and investigate whether HBV-specific B cells can infiltrate the site of infection. HBsAg-specific B cells were detectable within lymphocytes isolated from all HBV-infected livers tested, whereas only background bait staining was seen among lymphocytes extracted from control HBV-negative liver samples (Figure 6F). As observed in the periphery, intrahepatic HBsAg-specific B cells were enriched for atMBC (Figure 6G).

These data show that atMBC preferentially accumulated in the liver niche and were further expanded in the presence of HBV infection, which drove upregulation of the inhibitory receptor PD-1. They demonstrate that virus-specific MBC can localize at the site of infection and pathology, allowing their phenotype and function to be shaped by the organ-specific milieu.