Cardiac CaV1.2 channels require β subunits for β-adrenergic–mediated modulation but not trafficking

β-less Ca V 1.2 channels traffic to membrane in adult cardiomyocytes. Alanine substitutions of 3 conserved residues—Y467, W470, and I471—in rabbit α 1C AID (Figure 1A) increases the K D of β subunit binding from 5 nM to greater than 6 M (28–31). β 2 subunits failed to coprecipitate with the AID-mutant α 1C when coexpressed with AID-mutant α 1C in tsA201 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123878DS1) confirming the critical importance of this region for β binding. We then created transgenic mice with cardiac-specific and doxycycline-inducible expression of N-terminal 3X-FLAG–tagged dihydropyridine-resistant (DHP-resistant) (T1066Y/Q1070M) (32, 33) AID-mutant rabbit α 1C (Figure 1B). Controls were provided by transgenic FLAG-tagged DHP-resistant α 1C subunits with WT AIDs, termed pseudo-WT (pWT) α 1C . Coimmunoprecipitation experiments from transgenic mice hearts confirmed that pWT α 1C associates with endogenous β subunit, but AID-mutant α 1C does not (Figure 1C). The anti–β antibody recognizes all Ca V β subunits, thus ruling out compensation from other β subunits in heart and thus confirming that the AID motif is essential to mediate the high-affinity binding between α 1C and β 2 in cardiomyocytes.

Figure 1 AID-mutant α 1C channels trafficking and function in cardiomyocytes. (A) Schematic of rabbit cardiac α 1C subunit topology showing β-subunit binding to α - i nteracting d omain (AID) motif in I-II loop. WT and mutant-AID motif in the I-II loop of α 1C. (B) Schematic representation of the binary transgene system. The αMHC MOD construct is a modified αMHC promoter containing the tet-operon for regulated expression of FLAG-tagged DHP-resistant (DHP*) α 1C . (C) Anti-FLAG (upper) and anti-β immunoblots (lower) of anti–FLAG antibody immunoprecipitation of cardiac homogenates of nontransgenic (NTG), pWT α 1C , and AID-mutant α 1C mice. Representative of 3 experiments. (D) Immunostaining of pWT and AID-mutant α 1C cardiomyocytes. Anti-FLAG and FITC-conjugated secondary antibodies, and nuclear labeling with Hoechst stain. Negative control omitted anti–FLAG antibody. Images obtained with confocal microscopy at ×40. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Exemplar whole-cell Ca V 1.2 currents recorded from freshly dissociated cardiomyocytes of NTG, pWT, and AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. Pulses from –60 mV to 0 mV before (black traces) and 3 minutes after (red traces) administration of 300 nM nisoldipine. (F) Scatter plot showing current densities before and after administration of 300 nM nisoldipine. Mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 NTG versus transgenic pWT α 1C , ****P < 0.0001 NTG versus transgenic AID-mutant α 1C and also NTG pre- versus post-nisoldipine, ***P < 0.001 pWT or AID-mutant α 1C pre- versus post-nisoldipine. One-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. NTG, n = 8 cardiomyocytes from 5 mice; pWT, n = 21 cardiomyocytes from 7 mice; AID-mutant, n = 45 cardiomyocytes from 9 mice. (G–I) Representative time courses of changes in sarcomere length after superfusion of 300 nM nisoldipine-containing solution for cardiomyocytes isolated from NTG mice (G) and pWT (H) and AID-mutant transgenic α 1C mice. Cardiomyocytes were field-stimulated at 1 Hz. (J) Scatter plot showing percentage of contraction of sarcomere length in the absence and presence of nisoldipine for cardiomyocytes isolated from NTG mice and pWT and AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. NTG, n = 12 cells from 3 mice; pWT, n = 16 cells from 3 mice; AID-mutant, n = 18 cells from 3 mice.

We assessed the impact of loss of β binding on AID-mutant α 1C subcellular localization and functional expression in cardiomyocytes using 3 complementary approaches. First, immunofluorescence experiments using anti–FLAG antibody on fixed cardiomyocytes indicated that both transgenic pWT α 1C and AID-mutant α 1C channels displayed a similar striated pattern consistent with surface membrane distribution and localization in transverse tubules (Figure 1D). Second, we exploited the T1066Y/Q1070M mutations that impart relative DHP-resistance (32, 33) to block Ca2+ currents from endogenous DHP-sensitive Ca V 1.2 with nisoldipine and isolate Ca2+ current from transgenic pWT α 1C or AID-mutant α 1C channels. Compared with cardiomyoctes isolated from NTG control mice, cardiomyocytes isolated from both pWT and AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice had increased peak Ca2+ currents, and substantial peak Ca2+ currents remaining after exposure to nisoldipine (Figure 1, E and F). Third, field-stimulated contraction of cardiomyocytes isolated from transgenic AID-mutant α 1C mice persisted in the presence of 300 nM nisoldipine (Figure 1, I and J), similar to the contraction of cardiomyocytes isolated from transgenic pWT α 1C mice in the presence of nisoldipine. Contraction of cardiomyoyctes isolated from NTG was markedly inhibited by nisoldipine (Figure 1, G and H). Overall, these results demonstrate that transgenic β-less AID-mutant α 1C channels traffic to the sarcolemma and trigger E-C coupling in cardiomyocytes. This is in stark contrast to the necessary role of β binding for surface trafficking and function of Ca V 1.2 channels reconstituted in heterologous cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), or expressed in hippocampal neurons (34).

We also considered that endogenous WT α 1C channels could couple with AID-mutant α 1C channels to facilitate trafficking of β-less channels to the surface membranes in cardiomyocytes, which could be the basis for the observed differences between cardiomyocytes and heterologous expression systems. To determine whether coupling-induced trafficking could occur, we coexpressed either DHP-resistant pWT α 1C or DHP-resistant AID-mutant α 1C with both WT α 1C and β 2 subunits in tsA201. In the presence of nisoldipine, which inhibits the WT α 1C channels, tsA201 cells expressing the AID-mutant α 1C channels had no remaining Ca2+ current (Supplemental Figure 1C, right), whereas cells expressing the DHP-resistant pWT α 1C had remaining current (Supplemental Figure 1C, left), implying that at least in tsA201 cells, β-less channels were unable to “hitchhike” to the membrane with WT channels.

PKA modulation of Ca V 1.2 channels is dependent on α 1C -β interactions. In heterologous expression studies, β subunits not only enable α 1C surface trafficking, but also can differentially induce, depending on β subunit isoform, a hyperpolarizing shift in the voltage dependence of Ca V 1.2 activation and increase the channel open probability (P o ) (12, 27). We assessed the biophysical properties of the transgenic β-less AID-mutant α 1C channels compared with transgenic pWT Ca2+ channels. Surprisingly, normalized current-voltage (I-V) relationships of nisoldipine-resistant transgenic pWT and AID-mutant α 1C channels were remarkably similar (Figure 2A). The midpoint potentials, derived from a Boltzmann function, for steady-state activation demonstrated a small, nonsignificant 1-mV hyperpolarizing shift for the AID-mutant channels compared with control pWT channels (Figure 2B), whereas the slope factors for the 2 channel types were not different (Figure 2C). Furthermore, the inactivation kinetics of nisoldipine-resistant Ca2+ currents were not significantly different at any test potential between cardiomyocytes isolated from pWT and AID-mutant α 1C , respectively (Figure 2D). Therefore, in adult cardiomyocytes, Ca V 1.2 channels comprised of transgenic β-less α 1C have similar voltage dependence of activation and inactivation kinetics as transgenic pWT Ca V 1.2 channels.

Figure 2 AID-mutant Ca V 1.2 channels lack β-adrenergic regulation. (A) Normalized Ca V 1.2 current-voltage relationships for transgenic pWT and AID-mutant α 1C cardiomyocytes in the presence of nisoldipine (n = 19 cardiomyocytes from 3 pWT α 1C transgenic mice; n = 18 cardiomocytes from 6 AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice). (B and C) Bar graphs of Boltzmann function parameters V mid and slope (V c ). **P < 0.01, ANOVA and Sidak’s multiple comparison test; n = 19 cardiomyocytes from 3 pWT α 1C transgenic mice; n = 18 cardiomocytes from 6 AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. (D) Summary of time constants of inactivation at the indicated potentials obtained from a single exponential fit (n = 24 pWT α 1C cardiomyocytes from 4 mice and n = 24 AID-mutant α 1C cardiomyocytes from 4 mice). P > 0.05 pWT versus AID-mutant for all voltages using Sidak’s multiple comparison test. (E and F) Exemplar nisoldipine-resistant current-voltage relationships of transgenic pWT α 1C (E) and AID-mutant α 1C (F) acquired in the absence (black trace) and presence of 200 nM isoproterenol (red trace). (G) Diary plot of normalized nisoldipine-resistant I Ca amplitude at 0 mV (normalized to 1 at 50 seconds prior to isoproterenol) of pWT and AID-mutant α 1C cardiomyocytes. Cells exposed to 300 nM nisoldipine followed by 200 nM isoproterenol in the continued presence of nisoldipine. pWT, n = 30 cardiomyocytes from 5 mice; AID-mutant, n = 45 cardiomyocytes from 7 mice. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA/multiple comparison at all time points 30 seconds after isoproterenol. (H) Diary plot of normalized nisoldipine-resistant I Ca amplitude at +10 mV (normalized to 1 at 50 seconds, prior to forskolin) of pWT and AID-mutant α 1C cardiomyocytes. Cells exposed to 300 nM nisoldipine followed by 10 μM forskolin in the continued presence of nisoldipine. pWT: n = 15 cardiomyocytes from 2 mice; AID-mutant: n = 20 cardiomyocytes from 6 mice. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA/multiple comparison at all time points 30 seconds after forskolin. (I) Bar graph of isoproterenol- or forskolin-induced fold increase in nisoldipine-resistant I Ca . Mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by t test. (J) Graph of isoproterenol- and forskolin-induced increase in nisoldipine-resistant current stratified by total basal current density before nisoldipine for pWT α 1C and AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. Lines fitted by linear regression for pWT cells for isoproterenol (black) and forskolin (red). For isoproterenol, pWT α 1C , n = 29 cardiomyocytes; AID-mutant α 1C , n = 45 cardiomyocytes. For forskolin, pWT α 1C , n = 17 cardiomyocytes; AID-mutant α 1C , n = 9 cardiomyocytes.

We next determined the sensitivity of Ca V 1.2 channels containing either transgenic pWT α 1C or AID-mutant α 1C to PKA modulation. In cardiomyocytes isolated from mice expressing transgenic pWT α 1C , 200 nM isoproterenol increased the nisoldipine-insensitive current by a mean of 1.9-fold ± 0.1-fold (Figure 2, E–J), and shifted the V mid in the hyperpolarizing direction by a mean of 4.4 mV (Figure 2B). Similarly, forskolin, which directly activates adenylyl cyclase, thereby bypassing β-adrenergic receptors, increased transgenic pWT α 1C Ca2+ currents by 1.8-fold ± 0.1-fold (Figure 2, H–J). In sharp contrast, Ca2+ currents through transgenic AID-mutant α 1C Ca V 1.2 channels were insensitive to either isoproterenol (Figure 2, B, F, G, I, and J) or forskolin (Figure 2, H–J). In cardiomyocytes, there is an inverse relationship between total peak current and isoproterenol-induced or forskolin-induced fold increase in Ca2+ current (27). In cardiomyocytes isolated from transgenic pWT α 1C mice, we observed an inverse relationship between basal current density and isoproterenol- or forskolin-induced increase in Ca2+ current (Figure 2J). For the transgenic AID-mutant β-less channels, however, activation of PKA by either forskolin or isoproterenol had no effect on Ca2+ current, regardless of basal Ca2+ current density (Figure 2J).

To address whether the YWI/AAA mutations themselves produced an intrinsic insensitivity of the channel to PKA modulation, we sought to engender conditions under which there would be a predominance of β-less endogenous Ca V 1.2 channels in isolated cardiomyocytes. We achieved this by using adenovirus to overexpress a YFP-tagged 18-residue AID peptide derived from α 1C I-II loop (or a mutant YWI/AAA peptide as a control) in cultured adult guinea pig ventricular cardiomyocytes. We reasoned that this intervention would serve as a sponge for endogenous β subunits, leaving a majority of endogenous Ca V 1.2 channels devoid of β. In control cells expressing either GFP or YFP-tagged mutant (YWI/AAA) AID peptide incapable of binding β, 1 μM forskolin resulted in a robust 4- to 5-fold increase in whole-cell current amplitude (Figure 3, A, C, D, and F–H). By contrast, this response was sharply curtailed in cardiomyocytes overexpressing YFP-AID peptide (Figure 3, B, E, G, and H). Hence, β-less WT α 1C channels also demonstrate a marked insensitivity to PKA modulation.

Figure 3 β-less WT endogenous Ca V 1.2 channels are not stimulated by PKA. (A–C) Adenovirus-induced GFP, AID-YFP, and AID-mutant YFP expression in cultured guinea pig ventricular myocytes. Top: exemplar confocal images from guinea pig cardiomyocytes expressing GFP, AID-YFP peptide, or AID-mutant YFP peptide. Bottom: exemplar whole-cell Ba2+ currents from GFP and YFP-expressing guinea pig ventricular cardiomyocytes before (black trace) and after (red trace) application of 1 μM forskolin. (D–F) Current-voltage relationships from GFP, AID-YFP, and AID-mutant YFP–expressing cardiomyocytes before (black) and after (red) superfusion of 1 μM forskolin. (G) Representative diary plot showing time course of forskolin-induced increase in Ca V 1.2 current. (H) Forskolin-induced increase in Ca V 1.2 current. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

We also considered 2 trivial explanations that could potentially account for the insensitivity of AID-mutant α 1C to PKA stimulation: (a) these channels were already phosphorylated by PKA under basal conditions, or (b) the β-adrenergic signaling pathway was compromised in cardiomyocytes from AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. To address whether transgenic AID-mutant α 1C channels were basally PKA phosphorylated, we used a cell-permeable cAMP-PKA inhibitor (Rp-8-Br-cAMPS), which functions by occupying cAMP binding sites thereby preventing activation of PKA holoenzyme. Rp-8-Br-cAMPS reverses isoproterenol-mediated upregulation of endogenous Ca V 1.2 by approximately 96% (23). In transgenic AID-mutant mice cardiomyocytes, Rp-8-Br-cAMPS did not inhibit nisoldipine-resistant basal current (Supplemental Figure 2A), ruling out the idea that AID-mutant α 1C channels were basally PKA phosphorylated. The integrity of the β-adrenergic pathway in transgenic AID-mutant mice cardiomyocytes was assessed by probing whether isoproterenol application led to phosphorylation of phospholamban, a well-known PKA target in the heart (35). Western blotting indicated that phospholamban was appropriately phosphorylated at Ser16 in response to isoproterenol (Supplemental Figure 2B), confirming that the β-adrenergic signaling pathway was intact in AID-mutant transgenic mice cardiomyocytes.

β-adrenergic regulation of Ca V 1.2 does not require PKA phosphorylation of β subunits. The simplest explanation for the necessary role of α 1C -β interaction in PKA modulation of Ca V 1.2 is that the β-subunit contains phosphorylation site(s) that are vital to this regulation. Indeed, 2 phosphorylation sites on β 2 C-terminus (Ser512 and Ser570) were previously identified and proposed to play a role in PKA modulation of Ca V 1.2 (36). However, a knockin mouse expressing a β 2 subunit truncated after Pro501 displayed normal PKA modulation of Ca V 1.2, thus ruling out involvement of any putative C-terminal phosphorylation sites (24). Nevertheless, it remained possible that previously unappreciated phosphorylation sites N-terminal to Pro501 could mediate the increased Ca V 1.2 channel activity in response to activated PKA. Using both manual sequence analyses and several web-based PKA phosphorylation prediction tools (37–41), we identified 18 conserved consensus PKA phosphorylation sites in the N-terminus, SH3, and GK domains of human β 2b (residues labeled red in Supplemental Figure 3). We mutated all 18 Ser/Thr residues to Ala in human β 2b , and generated transgenic mice with inducible cardiomyocyte-specific expression of either GFP-tagged WT or 18-mutant β 2b subunits using the same bitransgenic system as in Figure 1B. The WT and mutant β 2b transgenic mice were fed doxycycline for 1 week, thus ensuring high levels of expression of the GFP-tagged β 2 subunits (Figure 4A). We exploited the larger size of GFP-tagged β 2 subunits compared with endogenous β to determine relative expression of transgenic and native β 2 subunits (Figure 4B). Western blot indicated that in cardiomyocytes from transgenic mice, both GFP β 2 and GFP-mutant β 2 were markedly overexpressed (~9:1) compared with endogenous β 2 (Figure 4C). Isoproterenol increased peak Ca V 1.2 current by a mean of 1.5-fold ± 0.1-fold in GFP-WT β 2 -expressing cells and 1.6-fold ± 0.1-fold in GFP-mutant β 2 -expressing cells, respectively, similar to nontransgenic mice (Figure 4, D–G). For both GFP-WT and GFP-mutant β 2b Ca2+ channels, isoproterenol shifted the V mid of steady-state activation by –7.0 mV and –7.5 mV, respectively. These data indicate that, although the α 1C -β 2 interaction is necessary for β-adrenergic regulation of Ca V 1.2, direct PKA phosphorylation of β 2 is not involved.

Figure 4 PKA phosphorylation of Ca V β is not required for β-adrenergic regulation of Ca V 1.2. (A) Bright-field and GFP image of WT and mutant β 2b -expressing cardiomyocytes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Immunoblots using anti–β 2 antibody (upper) and anti–tubulin antibody of homogenates from the hearts of nontransgenic (NTG) and doxycycline-fed GFP-WT β 2 and GFP-mutant β 2 -expressing mice. (C) Graph of densitometry of fraction of GFP-β/total β. Mean ± SEM; n = 6 mice for NTG, WT, and mutant β 2 . ****P < 0.0001 compared with nontransgenic by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. (D and E) Normalized current-voltage relationships of GFP-WT β 2 and GFP-mutant β 2 cardiomyocytes acquired before and after superfusion of 200 nM isoproterenol. Isoproterenol shifted the V mid of steady-state activation of GFP-WT β 2 and GFP-mutant β 2 cardiomyocytes by –7.0 mV (P < 0.0001, t test, n = 15) and –7.5 mV (P < 0.001, t test, n = 30), respectively. (F) Column scatter plot depicting the fold increase in peak current caused by isoproterenol. Mean ± SEM; n = 36 cardiomyocytes from 5 NTG mice; n = 19 cardiomyocytes from 4 GFP-WT β 2b mice; n = 32 cardiomyocytes from 5 mutant β 2b mice. P = 0.55 by 1-way ANOVA. (G) Graphs of isoproterenol-induced increase in current stratified by total basal current density for cardiomyocytes isolated from NTG mice, GFP-WT β 2b mice, and GFP-mutant β 2b transgenic mice.

β-adrenergic regulation of cardiac contractility requires PKA regulation of Ca V 1.2. We next exploited the findings that transgenic β-less AID-mutant α 1C channels are insensitive to PKA modulation to probe the specific role of Ca V 1.2 modulation in the positive inotropic effect of β-adrenergic agonists in both isolated cardiomyocytes and in the whole heart. In transgenic pWT α 1C cardiomyocytes, with endogenous Ca V 1.2 channels silenced with nisoldipine, isoproterenol produced a robust 100% increase in fractional shortening (Figure 5, A and C). By contrast, this response was severely diminished in cardiomyocytes expressing transgenic β-less AID-mutant α 1C channels in which isoproterenol produced a relatively meager 25% increase in fractional shortening (Figure 5, B and C). Consistent with the effects of isoproterenol on phospholamban phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 2B), isoproterenol enhanced relaxation in cardiomyocytes isolated from both pWT and AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Attenuated β-adrenergic–stimulated inotropy in AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. (A and B) Cells with robust shortening induced by 1 Hz electrical stimulation in the presence of 300 nM nisoldipine were used. Isoproterenol (200 nM) was superfused with 300 nM nisoldipine. (C) Plot of isoproterenol-induced fold change in sarcomere length compared with before isoproterenol. Mean ± SEM; n = 17 for pWT α 1C cardiomyocytes and n = 19 cardiomyocytes for AID-mutant α 1C . ***P < 0.001 by t test. (D) Plot of isoproterenol-induced percentage of change in τ relaxation of sarcomere length compared with before isoproterenol. Mean ± SEM; n = 23 cardiomyocytes from 3 mice and n = 32 cardiomyocytes from 3 mice. P = 0.16 by t test. (E and F) Representative traces depicted effect of perfusion of 300 nM nisoldipine on left ventricular contraction in isolated Langendorff-perfused hearts resected from NTG mice and pWT α 1C transgenic mice. (G and H) Representative traces of nisoldipine-resistant LV pressure before and during isoproterenol infusion, in hearts resected from pWT α 1C and AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. (I) Quantitative summary of dP/dt max before and during isoproterenol infusion. n = 7 pWT α 1C transgenic mice; n = 11 AID-mutant α 1C transgenic mice. *P < 0.05 by t test.