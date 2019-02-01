Commentary 10.1172/JCI125958

The L-type calcium channel current modulation mechanism: the plot thickens and fogs

Brooke M. Ahern and Jonathan Satin

Department of Physiology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan Satin, Department of Physiology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, 800 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40536-0298, USA. Phone: 859.323.5356. Email: jsatin1@uky.edu.

Find articles by Ahern, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Physiology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan Satin, Department of Physiology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, 800 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40536-0298, USA. Phone: 859.323.5356. Email: jsatin1@uky.edu.

Find articles by Satin, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published January 7, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 2 on February 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(2):496–498. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125958.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 7, 2019 - Version history

Stressful situations provoke the fight-or-flight response, incurring rapid elevation of cardiac output via activation of protein kinase A (PKA). In this issue of the JCI, Yang et al. focus on the L-type calcium channel complex (LTCC), and their findings require reexamination of dogmatic principles. LTCC phosphorylation sites identified and studied to date are dispensable for PKA modulation of LTCC; however, a CaVβ2-CaV1.2 calcium channel interaction is now shown to be required. Yang et al. suggest a new hypothesis that LTCC modulation involves rearrangement of auxiliary proteins within the LTCC. However, we still do not know the targets of PKA that mediate LTCC modulation.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
497 Page 496 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement