CB1 agonism prolongs therapeutic window for hormone replacement in ovariectomized mice

Animals and drug treatments. Female C57BL/6J mice aged 12–15 weeks were used at the beginning of experiments. Mice were fed in groups of 3 per cage under standard laboratory conditions (12-hour light/12-hour dark, temperature 22°C–26°C, air humidity 55%–60%) with water and mouse chow ad libitum. The experimental procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the Fourth Military Medical University and complied with the Principles of Laboratory Animal Care (NIH publication 86-23, revised 1985). The number of animals used and their suffering were greatly minimized. Animals were ovariectomized (OVX) under pentobarbital sodium (30 mg/kg, i.p.). Briefly, a dorsal incision was made and ovaries were removed. Sham-operated controls were handled in the same manner as the OVX mice without removal of ovaries. E2 treatment was carried out by s.c. injection with E2 for 1 week (0.1 mg/kg, once daily) in olive oil. Drugs, except MG-132 and chloroquine, combining with E2 were mixed together in olive oil. MG-132 and chloroquine were diluted in saline and injected intraperitoneally. Equal volume of saline or olive oil was used as control. All behavioral data were collected by researchers blinded to the experiments.

Materials. All chemicals were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich unless stated otherwise. ACEA, WIN55,212-2, AM630, and JZL184 were purchased from Cayman Chemical. AM251, bromocriptine, MG-132, and chloroquine diphosphate were purchased from Abcam.

Inhibitory avoidance test. The inhibitory avoidance test, a single-trial aversive conditioning followed by learning and extinction sessions, was performed in shuttle boxes (San Diego Instruments) (51). All sessions started with a 90-second habituation to the compartments. Once the animal entered the dark compartment, the door was closed and the animal received a single electric foot shock of 0.5 mA intensity for 10 seconds. Experimental sessions included recording of latency to enter the dark compartment 24, 48, and 72 hours after conditioning. The 24- and 48-hour test sessions were followed by an extinction session during which animals were enclosed in the dark compartment for 200 seconds but did not receive a foot shock.

Trace fear memory and extinction. Trace fear conditioning training was performed using a Med Associates computer-controlled, sound-attenuated conditioning chamber (29×19×25 cm) as previously described (52). All data were recorded using a video-based FreezeFrame fear conditioning system and analyzed by Actimetrics Software (Coulbourn Instruments).

Novel object recognition. Novel object recognition test was performed as described previously (53). Mice were placed in the behavioral chamber to acclimate to the new environment (day 1). Each mouse was individually habituated to the apparatus for 10 minutes in the absence of objects (habituation trial). The next day (day 2), the mice were placed in the apparatus, and 2 identical cylinders were placed in a symmetrical corner of the box (training trial). On the test day (day 3), 1 cylinder was replaced with a cube of similar volume (testing trial). Time spent exploring each object during the training and test phase was scored by software (Shanghai Jiliang). Interaction parameters were defined as contact with the object (tail only excluded) or facing the object (distance < 2 cm). The proportion of the exploration time exploring the novel object was defined as the “preference index” expressed by the ratio of TN/(TF + TN), where TF is the time spent exploring the familiar object and TN is the time spent exploring the novel object.

Locomotor activity test. Locomotor activity test was conducted as described in a previous report (54). It was carried out in an open field, a square arena (30×30×30 cm) with clear Plexiglas walls and ﬂoor. Mice were placed in the center of the box and allowed to freely explore for 15 minutes. Mice were videotaped using a camera fixed above the ﬂoor and analyzed with a video tracking system.

Rotarod test. Motor learning was tested using an accelerating rotarod setup (Jiliang Software). Mice were habituated to a rotating drum at the slowest speed for 3 minutes before testing. Then, mice were tested on a rotating drum accelerated from 4 to 42 rpm over a 5-minute period. Time on the rod was measured before falling. Mice underwent 4 trials with an intertrial interval of 30 minutes. The longest time a mouse spent on the drum was analyzed.

Elevated plus maze. Elevated plus maze was conducted as described previously (55). The apparatus (DigBehv-EPMG, Jiliang Software) comprised 2 open arms (25×8×0.5 cm) and 2 closed arms (25×8×12 cm) that extended from a common central platform (8×8 cm) at a height of 50 cm above floor. Mice were videotaped using a camera fixed above the maze and analyzed with a video tracking system. Number of entries and time spent in each arm were recorded.

Forced swimming test. Swimming sessions were carried out by placement of mice in individual glass cylinders (30 cm height × 10 cm diameter) containing water at 23°C–25°C, 25 cm deep, in such a way that mice could not support themselves by touching the bottom (56). Two swimming sessions were conducted: an initial 15-minute pretest (session inducing behavioral despair) followed 24 hours later by a 5-minute test with only the last 4 minutes analyzed. After swimming, each mouse was dried, warmed, and returned to its home cage. Immobility time was recorded with a camera and analyzed by Actimetrics Software (Coulbourn Instruments).

Multichannel field potential recordings. Field potential recordings using a 64-channel recording system (MED64, Panasonic Alpha-Med Sciences) were described previously (57). One of 64 available planar microelectrodes located within the deep layer III of the mPFC or CA3 of hippocampus was selected as a stimulating electrode. Evoked field excitatory postsynaptic potentials (fEPSPs) were recorded from the other 63 channels. LTP was induced by a theta burst stimulation (TBS) protocol consisting of 5 trains of bursts with 4 pulses at 100 Hz and 200-millisecond intervals. TBS was repeated 5 times at intervals of 10 seconds. LTD was induced by low-frequency stimulation (LFS) (50-millisecond interstimulus interval) delivered at 1 Hz stimulation for 15 minutes (total pulses, 900). In each recording, 6–8 channels were selected for analysis. To test E2 effects on plasticity, slices were preincubated in 1 nM E2 for 1–2 hours, and E2 was in the artificial cerebrospinal fluid during the whole recording session. ACEA (1 μM) was added at indicated time points and washed out. LTP and LTD strengths were estimated by fEPSP slope 90 minutes after TBS or LFS stimulus. Effects of ACEA were estimated from 60 minutes after drug administration.

Golgi staining and spine morphology analysis. Golgi staining was performed as described previously (58). Briefly, unfixed whole brains were carefully removed and then immersed in 10 ml of Golgi-Cox solution (1% potassium dichromate, 1% mercuric chloride, and 0.75% potassium chromate) and stored in a tightly sealed glass jar in the dark at room temperature for 12 days. After dehydration in 70%, 80%, and 100% ethanol and ethanol/diethyl ether (1:1), brains were sectioned (120 μm) using a vibratome in distilled water. After washing in distilled water for 5 minutes, the sections were developed in a solution of 16% ammonium hydroxide for 30 minutes and rinsed using distilled water for another 5 minutes. The sections were immersed in 1% sodium thiosulfate to fix the stain for 10 minutes at room temperature, and then washed 3 times for 5 minutes each in distilled water. Each slide was coverslipped using Permount and imaged under an Olympus BX51 microscope with a ×100/NA 1.4 oil immersion lens. Basal dendrites were randomly selected for imaging. Dendritic spine density was calculated as number of spines per 10 μm dendritic length from the soma using ImageJ (NIH). Spine density of basal dendrites was obtained in 10-μm segments starting 25 μm from the soma along the entire length of basal dendrite (in all cases, at least 100 μm). Ten neurons from 5 sections were analyzed for each mouse. Images of spine visible along the entire length of basal dendrite (in all cases, at least 100 μm) were taken. We did not count the spines by Z-stacks of the images or 3-dimensionally. Spines less than about 0.4 μm in profile length were not counted; these spines were usually those projecting at oblique angles and partially obscured by overlap with the dendritic shaft. Spine morphology was classified according to the criteria: “thin” type with a long neck and small head; “stubby” type with a large head but no neck; “mushroom” type with a large head and thick neck. Values from neurons derived from the same animal were averaged. All image analyses and processing were carried out in a blinded manner using ImageJ (NIH).

RNA purification from mPFC. Mice were anesthetized using isoflurane and decapitated by guillotine. mPFCs were quickly isolated on ice-cold glass slides, placed in frozen vials containing RNA Stabilization Reagent (QIAGEN) at 4°C, and stored at –80°C for subsequent analyses. Total RNAs from mPFC were isolated with TRIzol Reagent (Life Technologies) based on the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA samples stored in dried ice were delivered to Sangon Biotech for mRNA and miRNA sequencing analysis. Concentrations of total RNA, RNA integrity number (RIN), and ratio of 28S to 18S ribosomal RNA were measured. Samples were selected for the construction of transcriptome and small RNA libraries with total RNA amount over 10 μg, concentration over 200 ng/μl, RIN over 8, and ratio of 28S to 18S over 1.0.

mRNA and miRNA sequencing. RNA sequencing was conducted by Sangon Biotech. Briefly, TruSeq RNA Sample Prep kit (Illumina) and 1 μg of total RNA were used to make poly(A)-selected and barcoded RNA sequencing libraries for each mPFC sample. Adaptors containing 7 nucleotide indexes were ligated to the double-stranded cDNA. DNA was purified between enzymatic reactions, and size selection of the library was performed with AMPure XT beads (Beckman Coulter Genomics). Approximately 17- to 27-nt-long RNA fragments (enriched for miRNAs) were isolated from the total RNAs using denaturing PAGE (15%). Deep-sequencing libraries were constructed using Small RNA Sample Prep kit (Illumina). 3′ and 5′ adaptors were ligated to purified miRNAs sequentially. Adaptor-tagged miRNAs were reverse-transcribed and amplified by low-cycle PCR. PCR products were purified by PAGE (8%) and sequenced using a Genome Analyzer II (Illumina). Libraries were assessed for concentration and fragment size by DNA High Sensitivity Assay on the LabChip GX (PerkinElmer) and quantitative PCR using the KAPA Library Quantification Kit (Complete, Universal; Kapa Biosystems). Libraries were pooled and sequenced on a 100-bp paired-end Illumina HiSeq 2500 run (Illumina). Sequenced reads were aligned to the reference sequence (Ensembl version Rnor-5.0.77) using TopHat version 1.4.1 (59). The alignments allowed up to 2-bp mismatches per 25-bp segment. Measurement of transcript abundance and identification of splice variants were done by Cufflinks version 1.3 using the BAM alignment files obtained from TopHat (60). BigWig coverage files were generated from the BAM alignment files using the UCSC genome browser tools. Target gene levels were predicted by miRDB database. Identified genes were subjected to functional annotation, clustering, and analysis using KEGG analysis based on the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) bioinformatics database (https://david.ncifcrf.gov/). The mRNA and miRNA sequencing data were uploaded to the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA) database (SRA accession PRJNA524977).

miRNA agomir and antagomir injection. The sequences of miRNA agomirs and antagomirs were as follows: scramble agomir: 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-UUCUCCGAACGUGUCACGUTT-cholesterol-3′ (sense), 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-ACGUGACACGUUCGGAGAATT-cholesterol-3′ (antisense); scramble antagomir: 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-UUGUACUACACAAAAGUACUG-cholesterol-3′; miR-221-5p agomir: 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-ACCUGGCAUACAAUGUAGAUUUCUGU-cholesterol-3′ (sense), 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-AGAAAUCUACAUUGUAUGCCAGGAUU-cholesterol-3′ (antisense); miR-221-5p antagomir: 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-ACAGAAAUCUACAUUGUAUGCCAGGU-cholesterol-3′; miR-541-3p agomir: 2′-O-methylated- sulfo-5′-Cy3-UGGCGAACACAGAAUCCAUACU-cholesterol-3′ (sense), 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-UAUGGAUUCUGUGUUCGCCAUU-cholesterol-3′ (antisense); miR-541-3p antagomir: 2′-O-methylated-sulfo-5′-Cy3-AGUAUGGAUUCUGUGUUCGCCA-cholesterol-3′.

Oligoribonucleotides were injected as described previously (61, 62). Agomir, antagomir, or control was mixed with the cationic lipid DOTAP as the manufacturer indicated (Roche Life Science, catalog 11020375001). After mixing for 5 seconds and incubation at 37°C for 15 minutes, the mixture (0.5 nmol in 5 μl) was injected into lateral ventricles. All agomirs and antagomirs were injected 3 times over a 7-day period before tests. Chemical drugs were injected s.c. once daily in this 7-day period for subsequent behavioral tests. For combining with AAV, mice were injected with AAVs as mentioned above. Three weeks later, miRNA agomirs and antagomirs were injected.

Quantitative real-time PCR. Mice were deeply anesthetized with pentobarbital and decapitated. The mPFC was removed immediately. Total RNA was isolated using the mirVana RNA Isolation Kit (Life Technologies). The iScript kit (Bio-Rad) was used to synthesize cDNA from mRNA, and the miRNA First-Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Agilent) was used to synthesize cDNA from miRNA. The experiments were performed using SYBR Green (Life Technologies).

The following forward primers were used for miRNA analysis: stem-loop reverse transcriptase primers: miR-221-5p, 5′-CTCAACTGGTGTCGTGGAGTCGGCAATTCAGTTGAGACAGAAAT-3′; miR-541-3p, 5′-CTCAACTGGTGTCGTGGAGTCGGCAATTCAGTTGAGAGTATGGA-3′; quantitative real-time PCR primers: miR-221-5p, 5′-ACACTCCAGCTGGGACCTGGCATACAATGTAGAT-3′; miR-541-3p, 5′-ACACTCCAGCTGGGTGGCGAACACAGAATC-3′; unified reverse primer: 5′-TGGTGTCGTGGAGTCG-3′; U6 forward, 5′-CTCGCTTCGGCAGCACA-3′; U6 reverse, 5′-AACGCTTCACGAATTTGCGT-3′.

The following primers were used for mRNA analysis: Cnr1 forward, 5′-GAACCTGCTGGTGCTATGTGT-3′; Cnr1 reverse, 5′-GGACTATCTTTGCGGTGGAAC-3′; Prl forward, 5′-CCAGAAAGCAGGGACACTCCTC-3′; Prl reverse, 5′-CCACACGGTCAAACAGCTCTC-3′; Gapdh forward, 5′-GGTTGTCTCCTGCGACTTCA-3′; Gapdh reverse, 5′-TGGTCCAGGGTTTCTTACTCC-3′.

The relative ratio of miRNA and mRNA for each sample was calculated from the threshold cycles using a software program (StepOne, ABI) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. U6 was used as a housekeeping gene to normalize miRNA expression. Endogenous Gapdh gene levels were used as a control.

Immunofluorescence staining. Brains were removed and postfixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight at 4°C. Free-floating coronal sections (20 μm) were obtained using a freezing microtome (CM1950, Leica). Prefrontal cortex sections containing the mPFC were washed in 0.1 mM PBS buffer and permeabilized with 0.3% Triton in 5% normal goat serum for 1 hour. Then sections were incubated in primary antibodies (Cell Signaling Technology, D5N5C; 1:200) overnight at 4°C in 10% normal goat serum. After washing, sections were incubated with secondary Cy3-conjugated anti-rabbit antibody (1:200; CWBIOTECH) for 2 hours at room temperature. Diluted DAPI in 0.1 mM PBS (1:1000) was applied to sections after washing for 5 minutes to stain nuclei. Sections were mounted onto slides using 50% glycerinum. Slides were observed using a confocal laser microscope (FV1000, Olympus), and images were captured by Fluoview 1000 (Olympus). Image analyses and processing were carried out using ImageJ (NIH) by researchers blinded to the experiments.

Western blot analysis. Western blot analysis was performed as described previously (52). PVDF membranes (Millipore) were probed with polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse CB1 (Cell Signaling Technology, D5N5C; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse CB2 (Abcam, ab3561; 1:1000), anti-PSD95 (Abcam, ab18258; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse synaptophysin (Abcam, ab32127; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse Neurl1a (Proteintech Group, 18898-1-AP; 1:500), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse Neurl1b (Abcam, ab156988; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse ubiquitin (Abcam, ab134953; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse p-GluA1 Ser845 (Abcam, ab76321; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse p-GluA1 Ser831 (Abcam, ab109464; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse ERα (Cell Signaling Technology, D8H8; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse ERβ (Abcam, ab32063; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse HSD17B1 (Abcam, ab217851; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse HSD17B2 (Abcam, ab196784; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse GluN2A (Abcam, ab124913; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse GluN2B (Abcam, ab65783; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse GluN1 (Cell Signaling Technology, D65B7; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse GluA1 (Abcam, ab109450; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse GABAα2 (Abcam, ab72445; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse GABAβ2 (Abcam, ab156000; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse FAAH (Abcam, ab128917; 1:1000), polyclonal rabbit anti–mouse MGLL (Abcam, ab24701; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse DAGLα (Cell Signaling Technology, D3G8H; 1:1000), monoclonal rabbit anti–mouse DAGLβ (Cell Signaling Technology, D4P7C; 1:1000), and anti–β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, A2228; 1:10,000). For data quantification, band intensity was expressed relative to the loading control (β-actin). Membranes were incubated with horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibodies (anti-rabbit/anti-mouse IgG for the primary antibodies), and bands were visualized using an ECL system (Absin Bioscience Inc.). Band density was measured with a Tanon5200 imager.

Postsynaptic density fraction preparation. Postsynaptic density fraction of mouse cortex was prepared according to reported protocol (63).

Virus-mediated gene expression and stereotactic injection. For CB1 overexpression, AAVs were generated from the AAV-CMV-mCherry-P2A-Cnr1-3Flag (AAV-Cnr1-mCherry) plasmid and produced commercially (OBiO; serotype 2/8; 4 × 1012 infectious units per ml). For AAV-mediated knockdown of endogenous Neurl1a and Neurl1b expression, engineered AAV coexpressing green fluorescent protein (GFP) under the CMV promoter and shRNA against mouse Neurl1a and Neurl1b or control shRNA under the U6 promoter were also produced by OBiO. The following shRNA sequences were used: Neurl1a, 5′-GGUGCUCAUCUACGAGCAATT-3′; Neurl1b, 5′-GCGAUUCAGACAUGACCUUTT-3′; scrambled, 5′-TTCTCCGAACGTGTCACGT-3′.

For stereotactic injection, mice were anesthetized with gaseous isoflurane. AAVs (more than 4 × 109 infectious viral particles per 1 μl) were stereotaxically microinjected into the bilateral mPFC area (anteroposterior, +2.43 mm; mediolateral, ±0.28 mm; dorsoventral, –1.81 mm) at a rate of 0.1 μl/min for 10 minutes per side. The hole was sealed with bone wax. Mice were used for further experiments 3 weeks after injection. Viral manipulations of CB1, Neurl1a, and Neurl1b were confirmed by Western blot.

Luciferase assays. Wild-type and mutant 3′-UTRs of Neurl1a and Neurl1b containing miRNA-binding sites were synthesized by Sangon Biotech. HEK293T cells were plated at approximately 50%–60% confluence and transfected with miR-221-5p mimics as well as the 3′-UTR luciferase vector using Lipofectamine 3000 transfection reagent according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Forty-eight hours after transfection, luciferase assay was performed using a dual luciferase reporter assay kit (Promega, catalog PR-E1910) in compliance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Coimmunoprecipitation. mPFC was rapidly removed, washed in ice-cold PBS, and lysed in buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.4), 1% NP-40, 0.25% sodium deoxycholate, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and protease inhibitors. Equal amounts of protein were incubated with antibodies overnight at 4°C. Then, resuspended protein A/G magnetic agarose beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 78610) were added to each sample and incubated 2 hours at 4°C. Beads were washed 3 times with lysis buffer and resuspended in SDS sample buffer. Samples were separated on 8%–12% SDS-PAGE gels, and specific proteins were measured by immunoblotting.

Women’s hsa-miRNAs and quantification. Women’s blood samples were obtained from volunteers who intended to take a health examination in Healthcare Management Center, Xijing Hospital, Fourth Military Medical University. Women, aged 25–65 years, claimed no immunologic or neuropsychiatric disorders. Exclusion criteria included history of acute or chronic mental illness, history of gynecologic or breast cancer, use of psychotropic medications, contraindications to hormone therapy, and use of hormone therapy during the 3 months before their recruitment. Ages, time since the last menstrual period, and perimenopausal syndrome were recorded. Venous blood samples were taken at 8–9 am from forearm chelidon. The participants were asked not to take in any food for at least 12 hours before harvesting of blood samples. Blood sample (10 ml) was collected in a K 2 EDTA-containing tube and immediately centrifuged at 1000 g for 10 minutes at room temperature. Plasma was immediately frozen at –80°C for approximately 1 week before extraction. miRNA was extracted from 1 ml of plasma using the SanPrep Column microRNA Extraction Kit (Sangon Biotech, order B518811) according to the manufacturer’s protocol except for noted modifications. The following forward primers were used for hsa-miRNA analysis: stem-loop reverse transcriptase primers: hsa-miR-221-5p, 5′-CTCAACTGGTGTCGTGGAGTCGGCAATTCAGTTGAGAAATCTAC-3′; hsa-miR-541-3p, 5′-CTCAACTGGTGTCGTGGAGTCGGCAATTCAGTTGAGAGTCCAGA-3′; quantitative real-time PCR primers: hsa-miR-221-5p, forward, 5′-ACACTCCAGCTGGGACCTGGCATACAAT-3′; hsa-miR-541-3p, forward, 5′-ACACTCCAGCTGGGTGGTGGGCACAGAA-3′; unified reverse primer, 5′-TGGTGTCGTGGAGTCG-3′; hsa-U6 forward, 5′-CTCGCTTCGGCAGCACA-3′; hsa-U6 reverse, 5′-AACGCTTCACGAATTTGCGT-3′.

p-cFos immunofluorescence staining. Ninety minutes after fear extinction training, mice were anesthetized with an overdose of sodium pentobarbital. mPFC slice preparation and staining were carried out as reported previously (58). p-cFos–positive cells were counted using ImageJ software (NIH; RRID: SCR_003070) by a rater blinded to the experimental condition.

ELISA. In plasma, estradiol is largely bound to sex hormone–binding globulin and albumin. Only a 2.21% ± 0.04% fraction is free (64). ELISA was used to quantify levels of estrone (E1), β-estradiol (E2), estriol (E3), and 2-AG. Total levels of E1, E2, and E3 were detected by kits (catalog KA1908, Abnova; catalog ADI-900-008, Enzo Biochem; catalog ADI-900-100, Enzo Biochem, respectively) according to the manufacturers’ instructions. Levels of non–protein-bound free estradiol in plasma were detected by kit (R&D Systems Co., catalog KGE014). 2-AG in plasma was detected by kit (catalog 365639, USBiological).

Quantitative LC-MS/MS analysis of endocannabinoids. Levels of 2-AG and AEA in mPFC were detected by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Tissues of mPFC were freshly dissected 1 week after treatments and stored at –80°C for analysis. Tissues were homogenized on ice in 1 ml RIPA lysate with internal standards (2 ng AEA-d5 and 20 ng 2-AG-d5). The homogenization process was less than 5 minutes, and homogenates were kept on ice until organic extraction to minimize the ex vivo generation of endocannabinoids. Homogenates were centrifuged at 10,000 g for 10 minutes. Supernatants were transferred to 12-ml glass tubes, extracted after 20 minutes with TBME (6 ml), and centrifuged (2800 g, 5 minutes, at room temperature). Organic phase was transferred to clean tubes and evaporated (40°C, 20 minutes) under a stream of nitrogen, and extracts were reconstituted in 1 ml of a mixture (water/methanol, 3:7 in vol/vol) and transferred to HPLC vials. Sample (20 μl) was injected into an LC-MS/MS system. The liquid chromatography system used for analysis was Agilent 1200 HPLC (Agilent Technologies). Autosampler was kept at 12°C. Liquid chromatography was performed on a Zorbax SB-CN 2.1 × 100 mm, 3.5-μm column (Agilent Technologies). Mobile phase A consisted of 10 mM ammonium acetate. Mobile phase B consisted of 100% methanol. Gradient elution was performed at a flow rate of 300 μl/min. Initial composition of the gradient was 45% B and was held isocratically for the first half-minute. Mobile phase B increased to 70% B within 0.5 minutes. From 1 to 10 minutes, the gradient ramped linearly from 70% B to 99% B, where it was held for 4 minutes. At 14.5 minutes, the gradient returned to initial conditions of 45% B to re-equilibrate the column. Total run time was 21 minutes. The HPLC system was connected to an AB SCIEX QTRAP 4500 triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer. Electrospray mass spectrometry in positive mode conditions with source parameter optimization including cone voltage and positioning was optimized for quantification of analytes. Nebulizer and sheath gas flow rates of 10 and 8 l/min were used with source and sheath gas temperatures of 325°C and 250°C, respectively. Peaks of analytes were integrated and quantified using MassHunter Workstation Software Quantitative Analysis (Agilent Technologies).

SUnSET for measurement of CB1 protein synthesis. SUnSET was performed as described previously (28). Transverse slices (400 μm) containing mPFC were cut from sham, OVX ST , and OVX LT mice as described previously (58). Slices were allowed to recover in artificial cerebrospinal fluid for 30 minutes at room temperature and then at 32°C for 2 hours. Puromycin (5 μg/ml; Selleck, catalog S7417) and/or E2 (1 nM; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog E8875) was applied to slices for 1 hour at 32°C to label newly synthesized proteins. Slices were snap-frozen on dry ice, lysed, and homogenized. Protein lysate (1 mg/ml) was incubated with primary antibody (anti-puromycin, Merck Millipore, MABE343, 1:5000; anti-CB1, Cell Signaling Technology, D5N5C, 1:50) and protein A/G magnetic agarose beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 78610) for immunoprecipitation. Amount of newly synthesized protein was detected by band intensity.

Statistics. Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical comparisons were performed by either unpaired Student’s t test or 1-way or 2-way 2-sided ANOVA. If ANOVA was significant, post hoc comparisons were followed by Bonferroni’s test. Repeated-measurement data were analyzed by univariate ANOVA after lower-bound correction. A P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The animal experimental procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the Fourth Military Medical University. Women’s blood samples were obtained from Xijing Hospital. The study was approved by the Xijing Hospital ethics committee, and written informed consent was obtained from all subjects.