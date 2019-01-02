Type 2 deiodinase polymorphism causes ER stress and hypothyroidism in the brain

To understand how Thr92Ala-DIO2 affects D2, we studied HEK-293 cells stably expressing either form of D2 double tagged with His and yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) (19). Thr92-D2HY distributed predominantly to the ER with low-level colocalization with the cis-Golgi marker GM130 (Figure 1, A–C) and the trans-Golgi marker p230 (Figure 1, D–F). Whereas Ala92-D2HY also exhibited low-level colocalization with the cis-Golgi marker (Figure 1, G–I), it was clearly present in the trans-Golgi (Figure 1, J–L).

Figure 1 D2 recycles between Golgi apparatus and ER. (A–F) Immunofluorescence of Thr92-D2HY stably expressing cells using the indicated antibodies. On the far right is the Pearson’s plot for each immunofluorescence image. The right top number is the Pearson’s coefficient for that specific cell. Pearson’s coefficient was calculated as follows: Thr92-DIO2 × α-GM130 (0.32 ± 0.06); Ala92-DIO2 × α-GM130 (0.36 ± 0.07). (G–L) Same as A–F, except that cells stably express Ala92-D2HY. Arrows point to Golgi AlaD2 staining. Pearson’s coefficient: Thr92-DIO2 × α-p230 (0.33 ± 0.05); Ala92-DIO2 × α-p230 (0.65 ± 0.12; P < 0.01 versus Thr92-DIO2 × α-p230). (M and N) Thr92-D2HY (Thr) or Ala92-D2HY (Ala) pulldown, followed by Western blot analysis with the indicated antibodies. (O) Same as M and N, except that cells transiently express Δ18-D2HY. (P–R) Same as A–C except that cells transiently express Δ18-D2HY. (S) Pearson’s coefficient between the indicated D2 proteins and cis-Golgi marker GM130; Δ18-D2 is Δ18-D2HY (P–R). D2T is Thr92-D2HY (A–C). ΔC-D2T is Δ10C-Thr92-D2HY (T–V). ΔC-D2A is Δ10C-Ala92-D2HY (W–Y). (T–Y) Same as A–C, except that cells transiently express Δ10C-Thr92-D2HY or Δ10C-Ala92-D2HY. Original magnification, APO ×60/1.40 oil objective. Values are shown in box-and-whiskers plot indicating median and quartiles. n = 21/group. Statistical analysis used was Mann-Whitney U test in comparison with D2T. ***P ≤ 0.0001.

A network of ERGIC vesicles exists that shuttles proteins back and forth between ER and cis-Golgi, namely the COPII and COPI vesicles (26, 27). COPII vesicles recognize, concentrate, and export ER proteins to the Golgi (28) based on the presence of export signals, none of which can be found in D2. Other proteins are concentrated in COPII vesicles via specific transport adaptors (29). To find out whether D2 traffics through this network, we analyzed pulldowns of both Thr92-D2HY and Ala92-D2HY. While we failed to identify COPII proteins (data not shown), these pulldowns contained the transport adaptor ERGIC53 (30) along with p97 and UBXD-1. The ATP-driven chaperone p97 is involved in quality control and uses adaptors to process ubiquitinated proteins for recycling or degradation (31). For example, p97 and the adaptor Atx-3 bind to and direct D2 to the proteasomes (32). Here, we saw that both Thr92-D2HY and Ala92-D2HY pulldowns contained the p97 adaptor UBXD-1, known to bind ERGIC53 (33) (Figure 1, M and N). Thus, both forms of D2 can be directed to the ERGIC via interaction with the p97/UBXD-1/ERGIC53 complex. The 18-residue loop in D2 (15) is also critical for interaction with p97/UBXD-1: its truncation (Δ18-D2HY) prevents ERGIC53 pulldown (Figure 1O) and reduces by 30% colocalization with GM130 (Figure 1, P–S).

Scanning the D2 sequence led us to 2 carboxyl target dibasic peptide ER-retrieval motifs, i.e., S KR U KK TR, where underlines indicate dibasic peptides (34, 35). Indeed, truncation of this sequence (Δ10C-ThrD2HY or Δ10C-AlaD2HY) increased colocalization with GM130 by approximately 50% (Figure 1, S–Y). Together, these studies indicate that a bidirectional traffic of D2 between ER and Golgi exists, with both Thr92-D2HY and Ala92-D2HY recycling between ER and Golgi. These observations, however, do not explain why or how only Ala92-D2HY accumulates in the trans-Golgi network.

ER stress pushes Ala92-D2HY to the trans-Golgi. Ala92-D2HY exhibits a longer half-life (19), an indication that the Ala92-D2 slows D2 targeting to the proteasome and could lead to its detrimental accumulation in the ER. Indeed, we detected UPR in Ala92-D2HY cells (Figure 2, A–N). In these cells, there is mostly activation of the IRE1α and ATF6 pathways, which increase protein-folding ability via chaperones and degradation of misfolded proteins. There was an approximately 2-fold increase in IRE1α phosphorylation (Figure 2, A and B) and an approximately 3-fold increase in spliced XBP1 (sXBP1) mRNA levels (Figure 2C) in cells expressing Ala92-D2HY. While levels of uncleaved ATF6 protein remained stable (Figure 2D), there was an approximately 2-fold increase in cleaved ATF6 protein (Figure 2, D and E) and the mRNA levels of its downstream targets CHOP (~3-fold; Figure 2F) as well as the ER chaperone/folding protein BIP (~4-fold; Figure 2, G–I). PERK phosphorylation (Figure 2, J and K), which attenuates protein synthesis, as well as its downstream targets, such as EIF2α phosphorylation (Figure 2, L and M) and ATF4 mRNA levels, was not affected (Figure 2N).

Figure 2 Expression of Ala92-D2 causes ER stress, triggers UPR response. UPR markers in Thr92-D2HY–expressing (Thr) or Ala92-D2HY–expressing (Ala) cells. (A) Western blot of pIRE1α. (B) Quantification of pIRE1α shown in A. (C) sXBP1 mRNA levels. RQ, relative quantification. (D) Western blot of uncleaved (uc) and cleaved (c) ATF6. (E) Quantification of cATF6 shown in D. (F) CHOP mRNA levels. (G) Western blot of BIP. (H) Quantification of BIP shown in G. (I) BIP mRNA levels. (J) Western blot of pPERK. (K) Quantification of pPERK shown in J. (L) Western blot of pEIF2α. (M) Quantification of pEIF2α shown in L. (N) ATF4 mRNA levels. (O) Western blot of ERGIC53. (P) Quantification of ERGIC53 shown in O. (Q) ERGIC53 mRNA levels. (R–W) Immunofluorescence of Thr92-D2HY or Ala92-D2HY stably expressing cells using the indicated antibodies. Original magnification, APO ×60/1.40 oil objective. Values are shown in a box-and-whiskers plot indicating median and quartiles. n = 4–5/group. Statistical analysis used was the Mann-Whitney U test or Kruskall-Wallis test followed by the Dunn’s multiple comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01.

In some settings, the Golgi quality control contributes to UPR by capturing misfolded proteins that emanate from the ER, diverting them for lysosomal degradation (36). In fact, it is known that cleaved ATF6 induces ERGIC53 expression (37) and its redistribution so that it is closer to the cis-Golgi (38), both of which are features present in cells expressing Ala92-D2HY. Here, we found a 2.2-fold increase in ERGIC53 protein levels (Figure 2, O and P) and a 50% increase in ERGIC53 mRNA levels (Figure 2Q). The images confirm an increase in ERGIC53 protein (Figure 2, R and S), revealing a 35% higher colocalization with GM130 (Figure 2, T–W) and indicating redistribution to cis-Golgi. Furthermore, colocalization between Ala92-D2HY and GM130 was approximately 30% lower in ERGIC53–/– cells (Figure 3, A–H), confirming that ERGIC53 is involved in the distribution of Ala92-D2HY to the Golgi.

Figure 3 ERGIC53 and SCAP play a role in Ala92-D2 trafficking. (A) Western blot of control HEK-293 and HEK-293-ERGIC–/– cells using the indicated antibodies. (B–D) Immunofluorescence of control HEK-293 cells transiently expressing Ala92-D2HY using the indicated antibodies; on the far right is the Pearson’s plot for each immunofluorescence image. The right top number is the Pearson’s coefficient for that specific cell. (E–G) Immunofluorescence of HEK-293-ERGIC–/– cells transiently expressing Ala92-D2HY; arrows point to Golgi AlaD2 staining. (H) Pearson’s coefficient between the indicated D2 proteins and cis-Golgi marker GM130. (I) FRET in HEK293 cells transiently expressing either D2T-EYFP (Thr) or D2A-EYFP (Ala) and SCAP constructs containing the YFP and CFP fluorophores at the indicated positions; cells were treated with HPβCD to cause cholesterol deprivation, as indicated. (J) Same as I, except that SCAP-ΔWD40 was used. (K–P) Immunofluorescence of Thr92-D2HY- or Ala92-D2HY-expressing cells, which were incubated overnight with 500 μM 4-PBA. (Q) Pearson’s coefficient between the indicated D2 proteins and trans-Golgi marker p230 as shown in K–P. (R–V, X) same as K–P, except the cells were incubated overnight with 10 μg/ml cholesterol. (W) Same as in Q, except that data are from R–V, X. Original magnification, APO ×60/1.40 oil objective. Values are shown in a box-and-whiskers plot indicating median and quartiles. n = 9–69/group. Statistical analysis used was the Mann-Whitney U test or the Kruskall-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

The 18-residue loop in D2 mediates binding to the WD40 domain in WSB1, a D2 ubiquitin ligase (15, 16, 39). Typically, WD40 domains exhibit low levels of sequence conservation, making them promiscuous binding partners (40). Therefore, we tested to determine whether Ala92-D2HY interacts with other ER WD40-containing proteins that could provide an additional exit route to the Golgi. The SREBP cleavage-activating protein (SCAP) is a WD40-containing ER cholesterol sensor that transports SREBP1 from the ER, via ERGIC (41), to the Golgi (42), a pathway that is activated by ER stress (43, 44). Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) studies in live cells indicated that Ala92-D2HY, but not Thr92-D2HY, interacted with SCAPECFP (ECFP in the carboxyl end) in cells depleted of cholesterol (Figure 3I) through a mechanism that required the WD40 domain in SCAP (Figure 3J).

To find out how much the presence of Ala92-D2HY in the trans-Golgi depends on ER stress and/or SCAP activation, we explored whether overnight incubation of Ala92-D2HY cells with (a) the chemical chaperone 4-phenyl butyric acid (4-PBA) or (b) cholesterol excess affected colocalization of Ala92-D2HY and p230. Indeed, exposure to 4-PBA normalized UPR markers (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123176DS1) and brought colocalization of Ala92-D2HY and p230 to the levels observed in Thr92-D2HY cells (Figure 3, K–Q). At the same time, saturation with cholesterol reduced p230/Ala92-D2HY colocalization by approximately 20% (Figure 3, R–X). These data strengthen the argument that distribution of Ala92-D2HY to the trans-Golgi is caused by ER stress and could involve the SCAP pathway.

Brain UPR in a mouse carrier of the Thr92Ala-Dio2 polymorphism. Five of the 6 critical amino acids in D2’s 18-residue loop are conserved (17) in humans (92-TEGGDN-97) and mice (92-PESGNN-97): 93-E, 95-G, and 97-N are the same, and 96-D/N is a conserved substitution. Because P occupies position 92 in murine D2, Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice were created using a CRISPR/Cas9 system on a B6 background. Ala92-Dio2 mice bred and grew normally (Supplemental Figure 1A), exhibiting normal circulating levels of TSH, T4, and T3 (Supplemental Figure 1B) and D2 kinetics with a K m (T4) of approximately 1.9 nM (Supplemental Figure 1C). No differences were observed in body weight and food intake (Supplemental Figure 1, A and D). Systemic euthyroidism was further documented by absence of hypothyroid-like features in the Ala92-Dio2 skeleton (Supplemental Figure 1, E–V).

Discrete brain areas were studied using an unbiased whole-transcript microarray approach (Ala92-Dio2 homozygotes versus Thr92-Dio2 homozygotes; Supplemental Tables 2–11). Midline 1 (Mid1), which encodes a microtubule-associated protein with E3 ubiquitin ligase activity involved in the Opitz syndrome (45), was the only common gene differentially expressed in all 5 brain areas: 2.4- to 3.7-fold lower mRNA levels in the Ala92-Dio2 mouse brain (P < 0.001). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (P < 1%; Supplemental Tables 12–21) identified several gene sets related to ERGIC, Golgi, or the ubiquitin proteasome system in the amygdala (Supplemental Table 12), cerebellum (Supplemental Table 14), prefrontal cortex (Supplemental Table 18), and striatum (Supplemental Table 20), including the top 2 gene sets in the prefrontal cortex, which were ERGIC related (Supplemental Table 18). The more sensitive real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) indicated widespread elevation of Bip mRNA levels (Table 1). Other UPR-related genes were also activated in the cortex, particularly in the Atf6 pathway (Table 1), and increased levels of cleaved ATF6 in sonicates of Ala92-Dio2 cortex (Figure 4, A and B); sXbp1 mRNA levels were also elevated by 40% in the cortex of Ala92-Dio2 mice (Table 1). The amygdala was particularly affected, with 51% elevation in Bip, 54% in Ergic53 and Pdi, and 59% in sXbp1 mRNA levels (Table 1).

Figure 4 ER stress in Ala92-Dio2 cerebral cortex and slower rate of T4 to T3 conversion in Ala92-D2 expressing cells. (A) Western blot of cerebral cortex sonicates of Thr92-Dio2 (Thr) and Ala92-Dio2 (Ala) mice utilizing the indicated antibodies; each lane represents an independent mouse sample. (B) Quantification of uncleaved and cleaved ATF6. (C) In vivo deiodination in intact Thr92-D2HY–expressing (Thr) or Ala92-D2HY–expressing (Ala) cells. (D) Immunoprecipitation followed by Western blot of T and A cells utilizing α-YFP and α-cyclophilin B. (E) In vitro deiodination in T and A cell sonicates. (F) Same as C, except that cells were treated for 24 hours with 500 μM 4-PBA or 10 μg/ml cholesterol. Values are shown in a box-and-whiskers plot indicating median and quartiles or mean ± SEM. n = 3–10/group. Statistical analysis used was the Mann-Whitney U test or the Kruskall-Wallis test, followed by the Dunn’s multiple comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Table 1 ER stress–related gene mRNA in brain areas of Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice

Slower rate of T4-to-T3 conversion in intact cells expressing Ala92-D2HY. The in vitro kinetics (K m [T4]) of Ala92-D2HY and Thr92-D2HY are indistinguishable in cell sonicates (25). However, here, we saw that in intact cells, the ability of D2 to convert T4 to T3 was diminished by the Thr92Ala substitution (Figure 4C). Ala92-D2HY cells incubated with 10 pM (physiological) or 50 pM free 125I-T4 produced approximately 30% less T3 over 24 hours when compared with Thr92-D2HY cells. At the same time, Ala92-D2HY protein levels (Figure 4D) and activity (Figure 4E) in cell sonicates were indistinguishable from those of Thr92-D2HY sonicates. These contrasting results could reflect limited availability or efficacy of the in vivo cofactor; when assayed in vitro, cells were broken and cofactor was abundant in the form of DTT. To determine whether Golgi distribution affects Ala92-D2HY activity, we measured T3 production in intact Ala92-D2HY cells that had been treated overnight with 4-PBA or cholesterol (as in Figure 3, K and W). Treatment with 4-PBA increased the T3 production rate in Ala92-D2HY cells to the level observed in Thr92-D2HY cells (Figure 4F). The effect of cholesterol saturation was less clear, as T3 production in cholesterol-treated Ala92-D2HY cells remained below control levels (Figure 4F).

There is localized hypothyroidism in the Ala92-Dio2 brain. To study T3-TR signaling in the different brain areas, 2 custom-made gene sets containing 33 T3-responsive genes were prepared for GSEA: (a) 19 positively regulated genes (Supplemental Table 22) and (b) 14 negatively regulated genes (Supplemental Table 23). There is evidence of reduced T3-TR signaling in the Ala92-Dio2 striatum (Supplemental Figure 2): positively T3-regulated genes were enriched in the Thr92-Dio2 brain, whereas negatively T3-regulated genes were enriched in the Ala92-Dio2 brain. These striatal differences were confirmed by measuring a positively and a negatively T3-regulated gene, i.e., Ier5 and Odf4 via RT-qPCR (Supplemental Table 24). In the Ala92-Dio2 amygdala and prefrontal cortex, only the positively T3-regulated genes were affected (Supplemental Figure 2). In the hippocampus and cerebellum, differences between Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 animals were observed at the FDR q value level (0.15–0.24), but not at the much stricter P value level (Supplemental Figure 2).

A component of the brain adaptation to hypothyroidism is a regional-specific increase in D2 activity via transcriptional and posttranscriptional mechanisms that mitigates the effects of hypothyroidism on the brain (46). Indeed, the Ala92-Dio2 mouse exhibits a 1.6- to 2.0-fold increase in Dio2 mRNA and D2 activity in prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellum, whereas in the striatum and amygdala — the 2 areas that exhibit decreased T3-TR signaling — such a response was not observed (Table 2).

Table 2 Dio2 mRNA levels and D2 activity in brain areas of Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice

Ala92-Dio2 mice are sensitive to an anxiogenic environment. The open-field (OF) test was performed under low-intensity red light to minimize anxiety (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). Ambulatory activity was not different (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), but exploratory activity was higher in Ala92-Dio2 mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Moving the animals to the elevated plus maze (EPM), a typical anxiogenic platform, resulted in Ala92-Dio2 mice exhibiting higher ambulatory/exploratory activities (Supplemental Figure 3, G–L) and more risk-assessment behavior (Supplemental Figure 3M) when compared with Thr92-Dio2 mice. The pattern of higher mobility in Ala92-Dio2 mice was maintained during the highly anxiogenic tail-suspension (TS) studies (Supplemental Figure 3, N and O).

Once settled, Ala92-Dio2 mice refrain from physical activity and exhibit sleepiness and impaired memory. The hypersensitivity to the environment prompted us to study Ala92-Dio2 mice in their home cages, while they were housed in a comprehensive lab animal monitoring system (CLAMS) and monitored 24 hours a day. Once settled in an environment of low anxiety, Ala92-Dio2 mice traveled approximately 30% shorter distances, exhibited an approximately 9% slower nightly oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) rate, and slept approximately 4.2 times longer when compared with Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 4). This was not due to an impaired motor function, given that in separate experiments, mice ran on a treadmill for approximately 21 minutes and reached speeds of approximately 28 m/min, regardless of genotype. These measurements were repeated while animals had voluntary access to a spinning wheel for 3 days. Ala92-Dio2 mice used the wheel about half as much as Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5), with a reduced nightly VO 2 rate during the same time period (Tables 3 and 5). Despite the exercise stimulus, Ala92-Dio2 mice continued to travel approximately 15% less and slept 3.6 times longer compared with Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5).

Table 3 Metabolic parameters in Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice

Table 4 Summary of observed differences in metabolic parameters between Ala92-Dio2 and Thr92-Dio2 mice undergoing the indicated treatments

Table 5 Summary of observed differences in metabolic parameters with free access to spinning wheels between Ala92-Dio2 and Thr92-Dio2 mice undergoing the indicated treatments

Cognition was tested through the novel object recognition (NOR) and the valence-based social interaction (SI) tests, which rely on exploratory behavior and assess memory and preference for novelty. In the NOR and SI tests, animals of both genotypes explored the objects/subjects similarly during the familiarization period (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5), with Thr92-Dio2 mice passing the 3-hour recall by focusing preferentially on the new object (Figure 5A). In contrast, the Ala92-Dio2 mice failed the 3-hour recall test, dedicating similar amounts of time to old and new objects (Figure 5A). Later, both Ala92-Dio2 and Thr92-Dio2 mice did well on the second recall 24 hours later (Figure 5B). The SI test uses conspecific animals, and thus, memory formation is strengthened by emotionally salient experiences. While Thr92-Dio2 mice passed the 3-hour and 24-hour recalls (Figure 6, A and B), Ala92-Dio2 mice barely passed the 3-hour recall (statistically borderline; Figure 6A), but did well on the 24-hour recall (Figure 6B).

Figure 5 Impaired new object recognition in Ala92-Dio2 mouse. NOR memory test displayed as preference index (%) of Thr92-Dio2 (Thr) and Ala92-Dio2 (Ala) mice. (A and B) Intact animals. N, new object; O, old object. (C and D) Intact+LT3 animals. (E and F) Intact+4-PBA animals. (G and H) Hypothyroid animals. (I and J) Hypothyroid+LT4 animals. (K–L) Hypothyroid+LT4+LT3 animals. (A, C, E, G, I, and K) 3-hour recall. (B, D, F, H, J, and L) 24-hour recall. Values are shown in a box-and-whiskers plot indicating median and quartiles. Statistical analysis used was Mann-Whitney U test. n = 5–11/group. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Figure 6 Impaired new social recognition in Ala92-Dio2 mouse. SI memory test displayed as preference index (%) of Thr92-Dio2 (Thr) and Ala92-Dio2 (Ala) mice. (A and B) Intact animals. (C and D) Intact+LT3 animals. (E and F) Intact+4-PBA animals. (G and H) Hypothyroid animals. (I and J) Hypothyroid+LT4 animals. (K–L) Hypothyroid+LT4+LT3 animals. (A, C, E, G, I, and K) 3-hour recall. (B, D, F, H, J, and L) 24-hour recall. Values are shown in a box-and-whiskers plot indicating median and quartiles. Statistical analysis used was Mann-Whitney U test. n = 5–11/group. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Short-term treatment with LT3 partially rescues the Ala92-Dio2 mouse phenotype. In an attempt to increase T3-TR signaling and rescue the Ala92-Dio2 mouse phenotype, Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice were treated with LT3 (1 μg/d for 10 days); as expected, serum TSH became suppressed (Table 3). LT3 dissipated differences in distance traveled and VO 2 rate, but Ala92-Dio2 mice continued to sleep approximately 2 times longer when compared with Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 4). During the 3-day exercise period, Ala92-Dio2 mice traveled around the cage as much as Thr92-Dio2 mice, while exhibiting a similar VO 2 rate, but still slept approximately 2.1 times longer (Tables 3 and 4) and used the spinning wheel about half as much as the Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5). LT3 improved performance of Ala92-Dio2 mice on the NOR (Figure 5, C and D) and SI tests (Figure 6, C and D), although LT3-treated Ala92-Dio2 mice continued to perform more poorly than Thr92-Dio2 mice in the 3-hour recall (Figure 5C). As before, no differences between genotypes were observed at the 24-hour recall (Figure 5D). Performance of both groups of LT3-treated animals was indistinguishable during the 3-hour and 24-hour recalls in the SI test (Figure 6, C and D).

Treatment with 4-PBA rescues the Ala92-Dio2 mouse phenotype. In order to evaluate how much of the Ala92-Dio2 mouse phenotype is due to ER stress and UPR activation, intact Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice were given 4-PBA (0.25 g/kg BW/d for 20 days) to restore proteostasis; 4-PBA normalized UPR markers in different brain areas (Supplemental Table 25). 4-PBA–treated Ala92-Dio2 animals traveled distances that were similar to those of Thr92-Dio2 mice and slept similarly (Tables 3 and 4). VO 2 rate was also not different between groups (Tables 3 and 4). Similarly, during the 3-day exercise period, Ala92-Dio2 mice traveled in the home cages as much as Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5). A dramatic effect of 4-PBA treatment was to dissipate differences in utilization of the spinning wheel and VO 2 rate between Ala92-Dio2 and Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5). Treatment with 4-PBA also normalized performance of Ala92-Dio2 mice on the NOR (Figure 5, E and F) and SI tests (Figure 6, E and F).

Differences between Thr92-Dio2 and Ala92-Dio2 mice remain during hypothyroidism. After 5 to 6 weeks on methimazole (MMI), all animals developed overt hypothyroidism, with high serum TSH levels (Table 3). Hypothyroid Ala92-Dio2 mice traveled approximately 20% less as compared with hypothyroid Thr92-Dio2 mice and maintained a 7.5%–10% slower VO 2 rate (Tables 3 and 4). Sleeping duration increased by approximately 460% in hypothyroid Thr92-Dio2 mice and by approximately 25% in Ala92-Dio2 mice, eliminating the differences between genotypes (Tables 3 and 4). Exercise in the spinning wheels stimulated motor activity in all animals, but hypothyroid Ala92-Dio2 mice continued to travel shorter distances in the cage (~50% less) when compared with Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5). Notably, only in hypothyroid Thr92-Dio2 mice did exercise shorten the sleeping duration by half (Tables 3 and 5). Likewise, Ala92-Dio2 mice used the spinning wheel about half as much as Thr92-Dio2 mice (Tables 3 and 5) and exhibited slightly slower nightly VO 2 rate (Tables 3 and 5). Cognition was markedly affected by hypothyroidism, regardless of genotype. All hypothyroid animals failed the 3-hour and 24-hour recall on the NOR test (Figure 5, G and H). While all animals failed the 3-hour recall on the SI test, only Thr92-Dio2 mice managed to pass the 24-hour recall (Figure 6, G and H).