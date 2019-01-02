Commentary 10.1172/JCI125203

Cognitive function in hypothyroidism: what is that deiodinase again?

Arturo Hernandez

Center for Molecular Medicine, Maine Medical Center Research Institute, Scarborough, Maine, USA. Graduate School for Biomedical Science and Engineering, University of Maine, Orono, Maine, USA. Department of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Arturo Hernandez, Maine Medical Center Research Institute, Scarborough, Maine 04074, USA. Phone: 207.396.8139; E-mail: hernaa@mmc.org.

Find articles by Hernandez, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

First published December 3, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):55–57. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125203.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 3, 2018 - Version history

Treatment of hypothyroidism involves the endogenous conversion of thyroxine (T4) to 3,5,3′-triiodothyronine (T3) and may not be optimal in some cases when based on T4 alone. In the current issue of the JCI, Jo et al. present results that explain the reduced enzymatic activity of a common genetic variant of the enzyme responsible for this conversion, type 2 deiodinase (DIO2). The authors further explore the functional consequences of this variant on brain T3 activity, endoplasmic reticulum stress in glial cells, and cognitive function. These findings have important implications for the clinical treatment of hypothyroidism and for susceptibility to other neurological and metabolic diseases.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
56 Page 55 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement