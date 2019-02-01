In vivo hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy ameliorates murine thalassemia intermedia

In vivo HSPC transduction with subsequent in vivo selection in CD46tg mice results in stable γ-globin expression in the majority of peripheral RBCs. The therapeutic HDAd5/35++ vector contains the human γ-globin gene under the control of 5-kb “micro” β-globin LCR/β-promoter for efficient expression in erythrocytes as well as an MGMT(P140K) expression cassette (Figure 1A, HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt). CD46tg mice are homozygous for the human CD46 locus expressing the HDAd5/35++ receptor CD46 in a pattern and at a level similar to that in humans and are therefore a model for in vivo HSPC transduction studies (6, 14). The goal of our studies in “healthy” CD46tg mice was to analyze the level, kinetics, and distribution of human γ-globin on mouse cells and the safety of the approach. Animals were mobilized with G-CSF/AMD3100 and then intravenously injected with HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt and the SB100X-expressing HDAd-SB vector. Three cycles of O6BG/BCNU treatment were initiated 4 weeks after vector injection, and mice were followed until week 18 after injection of the vectors (Figure 1B). First, we analyzed human γ-globin expression in RBCs (Figure 1C). The levels before the start of in vivo selection (week 4 after transduction) were only marginally above background. The percentage of γ-globin+ cells started to increase after the second round of selection and reached levels above 80% after the third round. The percentage of γ-globin–expressing cells was approximately 7- to 10-fold higher in erythroid Ter119+ cells versus nonerythroid Ter119– cells in peripheral blood and bone marrow (Figure 1D). We used HPLC to measure the level of γ-globin protein in comparison with the adult mouse α- and β-globin chains (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122836DS1). At week 18, these levels reached 10%–15% of adult mouse α-globin and β-major globin and approximately 25% of mouse β-minor globin. This was confirmed on the mRNA level by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR), where human γ-globin mRNA was approximately 13% of mouse β-major mRNA (Figure 1F). To further demonstrate that primitive, long-term repopulating HSCs were transduced, we transplanted lineage-depleted (Lin–) bone marrow cells from in vivo–transduced/selected mice into irradiated C57BL/6 mice. Engraftment levels analyzed in peripheral blood, bone marrow, and spleen were greater than 95% and stable over an observation period of 20 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Human γ-globin levels (compared with mouse α-globin) were similar in (“primary”) in vivo–transduced mice (analyzed at week 18 after transduction) and secondary recipients analyzed at weeks 14 and 20 after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Integrating HDAd5/35++ vector for HSPC gene therapy of hemoglobinopathies. (A) Vector structure. In HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt, the 11.8-kb transposon is flanked by inverted transposon repeats (IR) and FRT sites for integration through a hyperactive Sleeping Beauty transposase (SB100X) provided from the HDAd-SB vector (right panel). The γ-globin expression cassette contains a 4.3-kb version of the β-globin LCR consisting of 4 DNase hypersensitivity (HS) regions and the 0.7-kb β-globin promoter. The 76-Ile HBG1 gene including the 3′-UTR (for mRNA stabilization in erythrocytes) was used. To avoid interference between the LCR/β-promoter and EF1A promoter, a 1.2-kb chicken HS4 chromatin insulator (Ins) was inserted between the cassettes. The HDAd-SB vector contains the gene for the activity-enhanced SB100X transposase and Flpe recombinase under the control of the ubiquitously active PGK and EF1A promoters, respectively. (B) In vivo transduction of mobilized CD46tg mice. HSPCs were mobilized by s.c. injections of human recombinant G-CSF for 4 days followed by 1 s.c. injection of AMD3100. Thirty and 60 minutes after AMD3100 injection, animals were injected i.v. with a 1:1 mixture of HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt plus HDAd-SB (2 injections, each 4 × 1010 viral particles). Mice were treated with immunosuppressive (IS) drugs for the next 4 weeks to avoid immune responses against the human γ-globin and MGMT(P140K). O6-BG/BCNU treatment was started at week 4 and repeated every 2 weeks 3 times. With each cycle the BCNU concentration was increased, from 5 to 7.5 to 10 mg/kg. Immunosuppression was resumed 2 weeks after the last O6-BG/BCNU injection. (C) Percentage of human γ-globin+ peripheral RBCs measured by flow cytometry. (D) Percentage of human γ-globin+ cells in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (MNC), total cells, erythroid Ter119+ cells, and nonerythroid Ter119– cells. (E) Percentage of human γ-globin protein compared with adult mouse globin chains (α, β-major, β-minor) measured by HPLC in RBCs at week 18. (F) Percentage of human γ-globin mRNA compared with adult mouse β-major globin mRNA measured by RT-qPCR in total in peripheral blood cells at week 18. Mice that did not receive any treatment were used as a control. In C–F, each symbol represents an individual animal.

The in vivo HSPC transduction/selection approach does not change the SB100X-mediated random transgene integration pattern and does not alter hematopoiesis. We previously showed that in vivo transduction with the hybrid transposon/SB100X HDAd5/35++ system resulted in random transgene integration in HSPCs (6). To evaluate the effect of O6BG/BCNU in in vivo selection, we analyzed transgene integration in bone marrow Lin– cells at the end of the study, i.e., at week 20 in secondary recipients. Linear amplification–mediated PCR (LAM-PCR) followed by deep sequencing showed a random distribution pattern of integration sites in the mouse genome (Figure 2A). Data pooled from 5 mice demonstrated 2.23% integration into exons, 31.58% into introns, 65.17% into intergenic regions, and 1.04% into untranslated regions (Figure 2B). The level of randomness of integration was 99% without preferential integration in any given window of the whole mouse genome (Figure 2C). This indicates that in vivo selection and further expansion of cells in secondary recipients did not result in the emergence of dominant integration sites (Figure 2D). We measured, by qPCR, on average two γ-globin cDNA copies per bone marrow cell in a population containing both transduced and nontransduced cells. We then quantified the integrated transgene copy number on a single-cell level. To do this, we plated bone marrow Lin– cells from week 18 mice in methylcellulose, isolated individual progenitor colonies, and performed qPCR on genomic DNA. In transgene-positive colonies (n = 113), 86.7% of colonies had 2 or 3 integrated copies (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3). Four copies were found in 6.2% of colonies, 8 copies in 1.78%. 0.88% of colonies had either 13, 10, 7, 6, or 5 integrated vector copies.

Figure 2 Analysis of transgene integration in bone marrow cells of week 20 secondary recipients. (A) Localization of integration sites on mouse chromosomes of bone marrow cells. Shown is a representative mouse. Each line is an integration site. The number of integration sites in this sample is 2,197. (B) Distribution of integrations in genomic regions. Integration site data from 5 mice were pooled and used to generate the graph. (C) The number of integrations overlapping with continuous genomic windows and randomized mouse genomic windows and size was compared. Pooled data were used as in B. The Pearson’s χ2 test P value for similarity is 0.06381, implying that the integration pattern is close to random. (D) Transgene copy numbers. Genomic DNA from total bone marrow cells from untransduced control mice and week 20 secondary recipients was subjected to qPCR with human γ-globin–specific primers. Shown is the copy number per cell for individual animals. Each symbol represents an individual animal. (E) Transgene copy numbers in individual clonal progenitor colonies. Bone marrow Lin– cells were plated in methylcellulose, and individual colonies were picked 15 days later. qPCR was performed on genomic DNA. Shown is normalized qPCR signal in individual colonies expressed as transgene copy number per cell (n = 113). Each symbol represents the copy number in an individual colony derived from a single cell.

No alterations in blood cell counts were found at the end the study (week 18) (Figure 3A). Analysis of RBC parameters did not show abnormalities (Figure 3, B and C). Composition of Lin+ fractions in the bone marrow was similar in mice before and after treatment (week 18) mice (Figure 3D). The levels of Lin–Sca1+cKit+ (LSK) HSPCs (Figure 3D, last lane) and progenitor colony-forming cells (Figure 3E) were also comparable in both groups.

Figure 3 Hematological parameter after in vivo HSPC transduction/selection in CD46tg mice (week 18 after HDAd injection). (A) WBC counts. (B) Representative blood smears from an untreated mouse and a mouse at week 18 after HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt plus HDAd-SB injection. Scale bar: 20 μm. Nuclei of WBCs stain purple. (C) Hematological parameters. Hb, hemoglobin; HCT, hematocrit; MCV, mean corpuscular volume; MCH, mean corpuscular hemoglobin; MCHC, mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration; RDW, red cell distribution width. n ≥ 3, *P < 0.05. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA. (D) Cellular bone marrow composition in naive mice (control) and treated mice sacrificed at week 18. Shown is the percentage of lineage marker–positive cells (Ter119+, CD3+, CD19+, and Gr-1+ cells) and HSPCs (LSK cells). (E) Colony-forming potential of bone marrow Lin– cells harvested at week 18 after in vivo transduction. Shown is the number of colonies that formed after plating of 2,500 Lin– cells. In A and C–E, each symbol represents an individual animal. NE, neutrophils; LY, lymphocytes; MO, monocytes; BA, basophils.

Generation of the CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mouse model expressing human CD46 and resembling human thalassemia intermedia. HDAd5/35++ vectors require human CD46 for infection. In order to develop a thalassemic mouse model for in vivo HSPC transduction studies, CD46tg (CD46+/+) mice were bred with Hbbth-3 mice heterozygous for the mouse Hbb-β1 and -β2 gene deletion (15). (The homozygous state is lethal in utero or early postnatally.) Hbbth-3 mice represent a viable form of thalassemia, resembling human thalassemia intermedia. F 1 hybrid mice were backcrossed with CD46+/+ mice to generate CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice (Supplemental Figure 4). These mice displayed a thalassemic phenotype. Compared with parental CD46tg mice, CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice had significantly decreased RBC numbers (7.1 ± 0.1 vs. 8.63 ± 0.29 M/μl); lower hemoglobin (9.7 ± 0.18 vs. 13.9 ± 0.63 g/dl), hematocrit (30.7% ± 0.46% vs. 41.7% ± 1.48%), mean corpuscular hemoglobin (13.9 ± 0.14 vs. 16.1 ± 0.23 g/dl), and mean corpuscular volume (43.03 ± 0.22 vs. 48.35 ± 0.9 fl); and increased RBC distribution width (42.9% ± 0.29% vs. 25.3% ± 0.79%); and showed overt reticulocytosis (42.4% ± 1.43% vs. 11.8% ± 3.7%) (Figure 4A). The red cell morphology in blood smears was characterized by hypochromia, widely varying sizes and shapes (anisopoikilocytosis), and cell fragmentation, similarly to the morphology of the Hbbth-3 mouse blood smears and in sharp contrast to the normocytic red cell appearance of CD46tg mice (Figure 4B). Likewise, histological analysis of liver and spleen from CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice revealed foci of extramedullary hemopoiesis containing clusters of erythroid precursors or megakaryocytes (Figure 4C, bottom left and bottom middle panels), while Perls’ staining demonstrated marked parenchymal iron deposition (Figure 4C, bottom right panel) as opposed to absent or limited extramedullary hemopoiesis and iron accumulation in tissue sections from parental CD46tg mice (Figure 4C, top panels). These characteristics of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice recapitulate the human disease and support the validity of such a model for subsequent experiments. Notably, the thalassemic phenotype in the CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 model was also characterized by quantitative differences in lineages other than the erythroid lineage, as indicated by the elevated numbers of total WBCs (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Phenotype of the CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mouse thalassemia model. (A) Hematological parameters of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice (n = 7) as compared with CD46tg (n = 3) and Hbbth-3 mice (n = 3). Each symbol represents an individual animal. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.0002, ***P ≤ 0.00003. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA. RET, reticulocytes. (B) Representative peripheral blood smears after staining with May-Grünwald/Giemsa. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Extramedullary hemopoiesis by H&E staining in liver and spleen sections of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice (bottom left 2 panels) as compared with spleen and liver sections of CD46tg mice (top left 2 panels). Scale bars: 20 μm. Clusters of erythroblasts in the liver are indicated in the bottom left panel. Circles in the bottom middle panel mark megakaryocytes in the spleen. Iron deposition (granular bluish deposits) by Perls’ staining in the spleen are shown in the top right panel for CD46tg and the bottom right panel for CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice. Scale bar: 25 μm.

HSPC in vivo transduction with HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt plus HDAd-SB followed by in vivo selection in CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice results in high, stable, and long-term expression of γ-globin. We next determined whether our in vivo transduction approach could ameliorate the characteristic disease parameters of the CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 thalassemia mouse model. A modified G-CSF/AMD3100 mobilization scheme that was previously validated in Hbbth-3 mice (16) yielded high numbers of LSK cells in the peripheral blood 1 hour after the last plerixafor (AMD3100) injection (Supplemental Figure 6), i.e., at the time point when HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt and HDAd-SB were injected intravenously. Mice received immunosuppression to avoid responses against the human γ-globin and MGMT proteins (Supplemental Figure 7). Considering a report that after ex vivo lentivirus vector gene therapy, genetically corrected erythroblasts have a survival advantage and undergo in vivo selection in Hbbth-3 mice (17), we initially planned to conduct the study without O6BG/BCNU treatment. Average γ-globin+ RBC percentages reached 31.19% ± 2.7% at week 8 after in vivo transduction of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice but declined to 13.14% ± 0.4% by week 16. At this time, we split the mice into 2 groups. Half of the mice were used for blood and bone marrow analysis (group 1: without in vivo selection) and as donors for secondary recipients, while the study was continued with the other group involving O6BG/BCNU in vivo selection (group 2: with in vivo selection) (see Supplemental Figure 7). At week 16, group 1 showed γ-globin expression in approximately 13% of peripheral RBCs (Figure 5, A and B). This level of γ-globin marking resulted in a significant reduction in the percentage of peripheral blood reticulocytes (Figure 5C, last lane). However, it did not suffice to improve other RBC parameters, including RBC morphology and extramedullary hemopoiesis (Figure 5, C and D). The level of primary γ-globin marking was maintained over 20 weeks in secondary C57BL/6 recipients that were myelo-conditioned with busulfan before transplantation (Figure 5, E and F). This indicates that long-term-repopulating HSPCs were transduced.

Figure 5 Analysis of in vivo–transduced CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice that did not receive O6BG/BCNU treatment. (A) Percentage of human γ-globin in peripheral RBCs measured by flow cytometry. The experiment was performed 3 times, indicated by different symbol shapes. (B) γ-Globin expression in erythroid (Ter119+) and nonerythroid (Ter119–) blood cells. ***P ≤ 0.00003 by 1-way ANOVA test. (C) RBC analysis of healthy (CD46tg) mice (n = 3), CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice prior to mobilization and in vivo transduction (n = 14), and CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice that underwent in vivo transduction and were analyzed at week 16 (n = 8). *P ≤ 0.05. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA. (D) Histological phenotype. Top: Blood smears. Middle: Supravital stain of peripheral blood smears with Brilliant cresyl blue for reticulocyte detection. The percentages of positively stained reticulocytes in representative smears were: for CD46tg, 8% ± 0.8%; for CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 before transduction, 39% ± 1.3%; and for CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 week 16 after transduction, 26% ± 0.45%. Bottom: Extramedullary hemopoiesis. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E and F) Analysis of secondary recipients. Total bone marrow from week 16 in vivo–transduced mice was transplanted into C57BL/6 mice that received sublethal busulfan preconditioning. Mice received immunosuppression during the period of observation. (E) Engraftment based on the percentage of human CD46+ (hCD46+) PBMCs. (C57BL/6 recipients do not express hCD46.) (F) Percentage of human γ-globin+ RBCs. Each symbol represents an individual animal.

In group 2, 4 cycles of in vivo selection resulted in a 6-fold increase in the percentage γ-globin+ RBCs reaching an average of 76% at week 29 (Figure 6A). γ-Globin expression was erythroid-specific as indicated by analysis of γ-globin expression in gated or immunomagnetically isolated Ter119+ erythroid cells by flow cytometry as compared with Ter119– cells (Figure 6, B and C). In agreement with other studies (17, 18), selection occurred at the level of (nucleated and proliferating erythroid) progenitors before they exit the bone marrow (or spleen) and lose their nucleus. This is reflected in an increase of γ-globin+Ter119+ cells in the bone marrow and spleen that occurred predominantly after versus before in vivo selection (Figure 6D). However, the overall increase of γ-globin+ marking in Ter119+ cells in peripheral blood (where enucleated RBCs predominate) (Figure 6B) is probably due to the additive effect of the “natural” in vivo selection provided by the thalassemic background. The human γ-globin over mouse α-globin ratio in RBCs measured by HPLC increased from almost undetectable levels at week 14 to 10% at week 29 (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 8). Similarly, the level of γ-globin mRNA in blood cells of treated mice increased, translating into approximately 10% human γ-globin mRNA of mouse β-globin mRNA at week 29 (Figure 6F). In treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice at week 29 after in vivo transduction, we measured approximately 1.5 γ-globin gene copies per cell (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 6 Analysis of γ-globin expression in in vivo–transduced CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice after in vivo selection. (A) Percentage of human γ-globin in peripheral RBCs measured by flow cytometry. Red arrows indicate the time points of O6-BG/BCNU treatment. Different symbols represent 3 independent experiments. The data up to week 16 are identical to those in Figure 5A. (B) Percentage of γ-globin–expressing cells in hematopoietic tissues at sacrifice (week 29) analyzed by flow cytometry. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.0002, ***P ≤0.00003. (C) γ-Globin expression in MACS-purified Ter119 cells. Bone marrow cells from primary recipients at week 29 were immunomagnetically selected for Ter119+ cells. γ-Globin expression was measured in Ter119+ and Ter119– cells by flow cytometry. ***P ≤ 0.0002. (D) Fold enrichment of γ-globin+ erythroid (Ter119+) and nonerythroid (Ter119–) cells in peripheral blood, bone marrow, and spleen before versus after in vivo selection (week 16 vs. week 29). n = 5, **P ≤ 0.0002. (E) Percentage of human γ-globin protein compared with mouse α-globin protein, measured by HPLC in RBCs. Statistical analyses were done with the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test. (F) Level of human γ-globin mRNA over adult mouse β-major globin mRNA measured by RT-qPCR in peripheral blood cells. Untreated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice were used as control. Each symbol represents an individual animal.

Reversal of the thalassemic phenotype of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice after in vivo transduction/selection. Six weeks after the last dose of O6BG/BCNU treatment, CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice were sacrificed, and hematopoietic tissues were harvested for analysis. Hematological parameters at week 29 after in vivo transduction were significantly improved over baseline (Figure 7A) (RBCs: 8.53 ± 0.16 vs. 7.1 ± 0.13 M/μl, P = 0.01; hemoglobin: 11.27 ± 0.39 vs. 9.7 ± 0.18 g/dl, P = 0.05; hematocrit: 41.37% ± 0.81% vs. 30.7% ± 0.46%, P = 0.00001; mean corpuscular volume: 48.63 ± 0.36 vs. 43.5 ± 0.38 fl, P = 0.003; RBC distribution width: 39.5% ± 0.8% vs. 43% ± 0.3 %, P = 0.006; reticulocytes: 31.13% ± 3.17% vs. 42.4% ± 1.43%, P = 0.05), and for specific red cell indices (hematocrit [HCT], RBCs, mean corpuscular volume), levels were indistinguishable from their control CD46tg counterparts, suggesting near to complete phenotypic correction. Reticulocyte staining of blood smears demonstrated an impressive 3-fold reduction of reticulocyte numbers in treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice with the highest percentage of γ-globin+ RBCs (Figure 7B). Indicative of the reversal of the thalassemic phenotype in peripheral blood smears of the treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice, the hypochromic, highly fragmented and anisopoikilocytic baseline RBCs were replaced by near-normochromic, well-shaped RBCs less variant in size (Figure 7C, top panels). In contrast to the blockade of erythroid lineage maturation in bone marrow of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice, represented by the prevalence of pro-erythroblasts and basophilic erythroblasts, in cytospins from control and treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice, maturing erythroblasts predominated and were represented by polychromatic and orthochromatic erythroblasts (Figure 7C, middle panels). Intense parenchymal hemosiderosis was observed in the untreated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice, whereas only limited iron accumulation in the CD46tg and the treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice could be detected (Figure 7C, bottom panels). Accordingly, spleen size, a measurable characteristic of compensatory hemopoiesis, was markedly reduced in treated animals (Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Phenotypic correction of CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice by in vivo HSPC transduction/selection. (A) RBC analysis of healthy (CD46tg) mice, CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice prior to mobilization and in vivo transduction, and CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice that underwent in vivo transduction/selection (analyzed at week 29 after HDAd infusion) (n = 5). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.0002, ***P ≤ 0.00003. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA. (B) Supravital stain of peripheral blood smears with Brilliant cresyl blue for reticulocyte detection. Arrows indicate reticulocytes containing characteristic remnant RNA and micro-organelles. The percentages of positively stained reticulocytes in representative smears were: for CD46, 7%; for CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 before treatment, 31%; and for CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 after treatment, 12%. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Top: Blood smears. Scale bar: 20 μm. Middle: Bone marrow cytospins. Arrows indicate erythroblasts at different stages of maturation and a backshift in erythropoiesis with pro-erythroblast predominance in treated mice. Scale bar: 25 μm. Bottom: Tissue hemosiderosis by Perls’ stain. Iron deposition is shown as cytoplasmic blue pigments of hemosiderin in spleen tissue sections. The blood smear images for the control mice (CD46tg and CD46+/+/Hbbth-3, before transduction) in C and Figure 5D are from the same sample. (D) Macroscopic spleen images of 1 representative CD46tg and 1 untreated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mouse and 5 treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice. (E) At sacrifice, spleen size was determined as the ratio of spleen weight to total body weight (mg/g). Each symbol represents an individual animal. Data are presented as means ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA.

In order to determine whether our combined in vivo transduction/selection approach resulted in genetic modification of primitive HSCs, bone marrow cells from treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice harvested at week 29 (after transduction) were transplanted into C57BL/6 secondary recipients after either sublethal busulfan treatment or lethal total-body irradiation (TBI) (Figure 8, A and B). Although, as expected, the engraftment rates in mice that received TBI were higher than those in busulfan-treated animals, the levels of expression adjusted to the engraftment levels did not show significantly different frequencies of γ-globin+ RBCs. The fact that more than 75% of transplant-derived (CD46+) erythrocytes were γ-globin+ at week 20 after secondary transplantation and with a marking rate similar to that found in primary treated mice at week 29 (Figure 8, C and D) under the competitive conditions generated by the submyeloablative busulfan conditioning in a normal recipient background (in which the HDAd-γ-globin/HDAd-SB–transduced CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 HSPCs had no selective advantage) further supports the conclusion that our approach results in the genetic correction of long-term repopulating HSCs. Moreover, secondary, busulfan-conditioned C57BL/6 recipients at week 20 after transplant that were submitted to mobilization and in vivo transduction demonstrated a remarkable enrichment in γ-globin–expressing cells and a significant increase in expression/MFI (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Analysis of secondary C57BL/6 recipients with transplanted bone marrow cells from treated CD46+/+/Hbbth-3 mice. (A) Engraftment rates measured in the periphery based on the percentage of human CD46+ (hCD46+) cells in PBMCs after busulfan conditioning or total-body irradiation (TBI). (C57BL/6 recipients do not express hCD46.) (B) Percentage of human γ-globin–expressing peripheral blood RBCs. All mice received immunosuppression starting from week 4 after transplantation. (C) Percentage of γ-globin+ cells in hCD46+ (donor-derived) cells. (C and D) γ-Globin/CD46 expression in secondary C57BL/6 recipients at week 20 after transplant (busulfan preconditioning). CD46+ cells were immunomagnetically separated from the chimeric bone marrow of 3 representative secondary mice and analyzed for γ-globin expression by flow cytometry. Notably, unlike humans, huCD46tg mice express CD46 on RBCs. (C) γ-Globin/CD46 marking rates of primary and secondary recipients at sacrifice. (D) γ-Globin expression in CD46+-selected cells from the hematopoietic tissues of secondary recipients (week 20). Each symbol represents an individual animal. (E) γ-Globin expression in secondary recipients that received a new (second) round of HSPC mobilization/in vivo transduction (n = 5). Secondary recipients (busulfan-preconditioned) were analyzed for γ-globin and CD46 expression at week 20 after transplantation (“Before in vivo transduction”). These mice were then mobilized and transduced in vivo with the HDAd-γ-globin plus HDAd-SB vectors. Four weeks after in vivo transduction, mice were sacrificed and analyzed (“Week 4 after in vivo transduction”). ***P ≤ 0.00003. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA.

Safety of in vivo HSPC transduction with HDAd-γ-globin/mgmt plus HDAd-SB followed by O6-BG/BCNU in vivo selection. In our mouse studies, the procedure was well tolerated. No overt hematological abnormalities were observed. At time of sacrifice, 6 weeks after the last O6GB/BCNU dose, all hematological values were within normal ranges, although the total WBC counts were lower compared with levels before in vivo selection, suggesting a cytoreductive effect of drug treatment on WBCs — in particular, lymphocytes (Figure 9, A and B). This effect was also reflected in the reduced frequency of CD3+, CD19+, and Gr-1+ cells in bone marrow as compared with their untreated or preselection counterparts (Figure 9C). Notably, even at their nadir (week 25–27; 2–4 weeks after the last O6BG/BCNU injection), the WBCs and platelets never reached aplasia levels (i.e., neutrophils <1,000/μl, platelets <20,000/μl), and the WBCs started to recover by week 30 (7 weeks after the last O6BG/BCNU injection). This together with our observation that in the CD46tg model, WBCs and lymphocyte counts returned to pretreatment levels 10 weeks after the last O6BG/BCNU injection (Figure 3A), suggests that the cytoreductive effect of the in vivo selection drugs is mild and transient. Importantly, the bone marrow cell composition in the percentage of LSK and Ter119+ cells, as well as the colony-forming potential of bone marrow cells, was not affected by the in vivo transduction/selection of HSPCs (Figure 9, C and D).