Lipin 2/3 phosphatidic acid phosphatases maintain phospholipid homeostasis to regulate chylomicron synthesis

Lipin 2 and lipin 3 localize to intestinal enterocytes. To determine which lipin PAP family members are present in intestinal enterocytes, we examined protein levels by Western blot analysis. We detected lipins 2 and 3, but not lipin 1, in small intestinal mucosa (Figure 1A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122595DS1). Nutritional status did not affect lipin levels, which were similar in mice that had been fasted or refed with a chow or high-fat diet. Lipins 2 and 3 were also present in a human intestinal cell line (Caco-2 cells). LPIN2 was expressed at highest levels in undifferentiated Caco-2 cells, while LPIN3 expression was induced during differentiation, slightly earlier than the apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter, which is expressed in mature enterocytes (Supplemental Figure 1A) (39).

Figure 1 Lipin 2 and lipin 3 in mouse small intestine. (A) Immunoblot analysis of lipins 1, 2, and 3 in proximal small intestine (duodenum). Mice were fasted for 16 hours or were fasted 16 hours and refed 4 hours with a chow or high-fat diet (HFD), as indicated. Recombinant protein controls are shown in the right column (+). Lanes were all on the same blot, but noncontiguous, as indicated by vertical lines. This experiment is representative of 3 studies of lipin protein levels in small intestine from fasted mice, and 1 experiment in mice that were refed chow or HFD. (B) Localization of endogenous lipin 2 (green) and lipin 3 (red) in mouse duodenum shown by confocal fluorescence microscopy. Duodenum was collected from mice fasted for 5 hours. (C and D) Lpin2/3-KO mice (Lpin2–/– Lpin3–/–) have reduced body weight (shown for 3 weeks and 5 months of age), increased intestinal circumference, and normal intestinal length compared with WT, Lpin2-KO, or Lpin3-KO mice. Data shown are average ± SD, n = 6–9/group. (E) Body-weight change in mice fed HFD for 6 days. Average ± SD, n = 4–6/genotype. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. other groups by ANOVA.

We assessed the localization of lipin 2 and 3 proteins in wild-type (WT) mouse duodenum by immunohistochemistry. In duodenum from fasted mice, lipins 2 and 3 appeared as puncta dispersed throughout the enterocyte cytoplasm; their distributions overlapped substantially, but each occurred independently as well (Figure 1B). The localization of lipins 2 and 3 changed in the fed state. In intestines harvested 2 hours after oil gavage, the 2 lipins colocalized (yellow puncta in Supplemental Figure 1B). In HEK293 cells, lipins 2 and 3 coimmunoprecipitated, consistent with the observed spatial colocalization of a proportion of these lipin proteins (Supplemental Figure 1C). Lipin 1 and lipin 2 proteins are known to heterodimerize without effects on PAP activity (40), and the function of lipin 1/2 dimers or lipin 2/3 dimers is unknown at present.

Lipin 2/3 deficiency reduces body weight on chow diet, and causes weight loss on high-fat diet. To investigate the role of lipins 2 and 3 in intestinal lipid homeostasis, we examined knockout mice that lack lipin 2 (Lpin2 -KO), lipin 3 (Lpin3-KO), or both (Lpin2/3-KO). Lpin2-KO and Lpin3-KO mice were born at the expected frequencies and had a normal body weight, as previously reported (34, 36). Lpin2/3-KO weanlings were observed at about one-quarter of the expected Mendelian frequency (χ2 [1, n = 349] = 29.39, P < 10–7), indicating a high rate of lethality prior to weaning. Neonatal Lpin2/3-KO mice were not easily identifiable by appearance; however, soon after weaning, they had significantly reduced body weight and remained underweight as they aged (Figure 1C). Lpin2/3-KO mice had reduced fat mass, but normal liver and kidney size (Supplemental Figure 2A). The small intestine of these mice was of normal length but increased in circumference by 40% (Figure 1D). To determine whether a fat-rich diet could overcome the reduced body weight and fat mass in Lpin2/3-KO mice, 5-month-old mice were fed a high-fat/high-carbohydrate diet. Within 6 days, the mice lost 20% of their body weight and were hypoglycemic, necessitating termination of the study (Figure 1E, Supplemental Figure 2B).

The reduced body weight in Lpin2/3-KO mice led us to examine food intake and nutrient absorption. In chow-fed mice, we found that both Lpin3-KO and Lpin2/3-KO mice had slightly reduced food intake (Supplemental Figure 3A). Additionally, Lpin3-KO and Lpin2/3-KO mice exhibited reduced daily fecal output, fecal TAG content, and plasma levels of the lipid-soluble vitamin D (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Since these phenotypes occurred to a similar extent in mice lacking only lipin 3 as in mice lacking both lipin 2 and 3, they cannot account for the reduced adiposity and body weight observed specifically in Lpin2/3-KO mice. Lpin2/3-KO mice were unique in having elevated fecal cholesterol levels, consistent with a reduction in dietary cholesterol absorption in Lpin2/3-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). We were unable to perform studies of food intake and nutrient absorption in mice fed a high-fat diet due to the rapid deterioration of Lpin2/3-KO mice within a few days of eating the high-fat diet (see Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2B). However, we quantified plasma lipoprotein levels in mice fed both chow diet and those fed the high-fat diet for 6 days. On both diets, Lpin2/3-KO mice were unique among the 4 genotypes in having reduced total cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels (the latter constitutes the vast majority of cholesterol-carrying lipoproteins in the mouse) (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Lpin3- and Lpin2/3-KO mice had slightly elevated LDL cholesterol levels on the chow diet.

Loss of lipin 2 and/or lipin 3 substantially reduced Mg2+-dependent PAP activity in intestine (Supplemental Figure 4A). Since residual PAP activity was detected in Lpin2/3-KO intestinal lysates, we wondered whether a compensatory induction of lipin 1 might occur in lipin 2/3–deficient intestine. Although Lpin1 mRNA levels increased 2-fold, lipin 1 protein was undetectable by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). This makes it unlikely that lipin 1 accounts for the background PAP activity in Lpin2/3-KO intestine. The residual PAP activity may represent nonspecific activity in intestinal tissue extracts that contributes to background in the PAP assay.

Impaired postprandial chylomicron production in Lpin2/3-KO mice. Histological analysis of small intestine showed normal morphology in mice lacking only lipin 2 or lipin 3. However, Lpin2/3-KO mice had hyperplastic villi with lipid engorgement in the epithelium, even in the fasted state; their droplets were rich in neutral lipids and accumulated in the cytosol of enterocytes (Figure 2A). Biochemical analysis revealed an accumulation of TAG, with no significant change in cholesterol ester levels (Figure 2B). Membrane stacks also accumulated in Lpin2/3-KO enterocytes in both fasted and postprandial states (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Impaired postprandial hyperlipidemia in Lpin2/3-KO mice. (A) Upper: Hyperplastic intestinal villi in Lpin2/3-KO mice (H&E stain). Middle: Neutral lipid engorgement in intestinal epithelial cells in Lpin2/3-KO mice (oil red O stain). Lower: Electron micrographs show accumulation of cytosolic lipid droplets in enterocytes of fasted Lpin2/3-KO mice. Representative images from n = 2–3 mice/genotype. (B) TAG and cholesterol ester (CE) concentrations in proximal intestine of WT and Lpin2/3-KO (2/3KO) mice. Data shown are average ± SD, n = 5/group. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by t test. FA, fatty acid; PC, phosphatidylcholine; LYPC, lyso-PC; PE, phosphatidylethanolamine. (C) Electron micrographs showing amplification of ER membranes in Lpin2/3-KO intestine, present in both fasted and postprandial states, and never detected in WT intestine. (D) Left: Analysis of postprandial hyperlipidemia in mice receiving oil gavage at time 0; n = 4–6/genotype. Right: Postprandial hyperlipidemia in mice pretreated with tyloxapol by tail vein injection before oil gavage. Average ± SD, n = 3/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. other groups by ANOVA. (E) Plasma lipids were quantified by electrospray ionization–tandem mass spectrometry in mice after a 5-hour fast. Average ± SD, n = 5/genotype. *P < 0.05 vs. WT by t test. (F) Electron micrographs of proximal small intestine showing ER luminal lipid droplets or prechylomicron particles in WT mice and lipid droplets exclusively in the cytoplasm in Lpin2/3-KO mice. Note empty membrane stacks in Lpin2/3-KO mice (white arrowhead). Representative images from 3 mice/genotype. (G) Electron micrographs showing release of mature chylomicrons into the intercellular space in WT mice 2 hours after oil gavage. Junctions between Lpin2/3-KO cells remain intact with no evidence of chylomicron release. Representative electron micrographs from 3 mice/genotype.

The lipid accumulation in Lpin2/3-KO enterocytes suggested impaired secretion of intestinal chylomicrons. To assess this possibility, we examined plasma TAG levels after a bolus of olive oil by gastric gavage. As expected, plasma TAG levels increased transiently and rapidly returned to baseline levels in WT, Lpin2-KO, and Lpin3-KO mice (Figure 2D). In contrast, plasma TAG levels did not increase in Lpin2/3-KO mice, suggesting severely impaired chylomicron production or secretion. To rule out rapid clearance of postprandial TAGs, an intragastric oil bolus was given to mice in which lipolytic processing of chylomicrons had been inhibited with tyloxapol. These studies confirmed the lower postprandial TAG levels in Lpin2/3-KO mice (Figure 2D), implying a defect in chylomicron production. Analysis of circulating lipids revealed reduced TAG levels in Lpin2/3-KO mice, but normal levels of cholesterol esters and major phospholipid species (Figure 2E).

Electron microscopy images of intestine 2 hours after oil gavage revealed prechylomicron particles in the ER lumen in WT intestinal cells; however, in Lpin2/3-KO cells, the lipid droplets were cytosolic, sometimes occurring near empty membrane stacks (Figure 2F). Furthermore, the release of mature chylomicron particles into the interstitial spaces at the basolateral surface of enterocytes was evident in WT but not Lpin2/3-KO mice (Figure 2G).

We assessed the levels of key chylomicron protein components. Levels of the major chylomicron protein, apoB48, were elevated in Lpin2/3-KO intestine (A), despite diminished mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 5). Intestinal levels of additional chylomicron proteins, apoA-I and apoA-IV, were also increased by lipin 2/3 deficiency (Figure 3A). Levels of the lipid droplet protein perilipin 2 and the ER protein calnexin were dramatically elevated in Lpin2/3-KO intestine (Figure 3A), consistent with the accumulation of cytosolic lipid droplets and membrane stacks, respectively (see Figure 2). Gene-expression levels in Lpin2/3-KO intestine were normal for several factors that participate in chylomicron synthesis and intestinal lipid metabolism (e.g., microsomal TAG transfer protein, secretion-associated Ras-related GTPase 1B, the fatty acid transporter CD36, fatty acid binding proteins FABP1 and FABP2, TAG synthesis enzymes DGAT1 and DGAT2, and the TAG hydrolase ATGL; Supplemental Figure 5). The mRNA levels for Mogat2 (encoding MGAT2) were reduced in Lpin2/3-KO mice, perhaps in response to the accumulation of excess TAG within enterocytes.

Figure 3 Increased levels of phospholipids and chylomicron-associated proteins in Lpin2/3-KO intestine. (A) Immunoblot analysis of intestinal protein levels for apolipoproteins apoB48, apoA-I, and apoA-IV, lipid droplet protein perilipin 2, phospholipid synthetic enzyme CCTα, and ER protein calnexin. Mice were fed a high-fat diet for 6 days. WT, wild-type. All panels are the same protein samples. The top 4 blots were run contemporaneously, with α-tubulin as a normalization control. The lower 4 blots were run contemporaneously with a nonspecific protein band as a normalizing control. Three biological replicates of each genotype are shown, and are representative of 5–8 samples of each genotype. (B–D) Proximal intestinal lipidomics analysis by electrospray ionization–tandem mass spectrometry in mice maintained on chow diet or fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for 6 days. Average ± SD, n = 4–6. (E) Altered PC composition in Lpin2/3-KO intestine, with reduced proportion of arachidonyl-PC species compared with WT. Average ± SD, n = 4–6. (F) CCTα (Pcyt) mRNA levels in intestine from mice indicated. Average ± SD, n = 4–6. (G) Immunoblot analysis of the mTORC1 target, p70S6 kinase, in intestine. Total and phosphorylated p70S6 kinase (Thr 389) were detected by specific antibodies. Blots were run contemporaneously with the same protein samples. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by ANOVA.

Lipin PAP activity could potentially influence the levels of several cellular lipids, including the PAP substrate PA and immediate downstream product DAG, as well as phospholipids synthesized from DAG, such as phosphatidylcholine (PC). Intestinal lipid profiles revealed normal DAG levels in Lpin2/3-KO mice (Figure 3B), which are likely maintained through MGAT activity. PA levels were elevated in Lpin2/3-KO mice fed the high-fat diet (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Total PC levels were elevated in Lpin2/3-KO mice on chow and further elevated by a short-term high-fat diet (Figure 3D). Of note, PC composition in the intestine was altered in Lpin2/3-KO mice fed a chow or high-fat diet, with a reduced proportion of arachidonoyl-PC species (36:4 and 38:4 PC) in Lpin2/3-KO mice (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 6B).

Consistent with the enhanced PC content in Lpin2/3-KO intestine, levels of CCTα, the rate-limiting enzyme in PC synthesis, were substantially increased (Figure 3A). This was independent of CCTα mRNA (Pcyt) levels (Figure 3F), suggesting posttranscriptional regulation. CCTα protein levels are modulated posttranscriptionally by mTORC1, a major regulator of cellular anabolic processes such as protein and lipid synthesis (41). We therefore tested whether mTORC1 activity is enhanced in lipin 2/3–deficient intestine. mTORC1 was strongly activated in Lpin2/3-KO intestine, as indicated by increased phosphorylation (activation) of the mTORC1 target, p70S6 kinase (Figure 3G).

The association of elevated CCTα levels with impaired chylomicron production and lipid accumulation in Lpin2/3-KO intestine raised the question of whether a similar elevation in CCTα underlies the hepatic lipid accumulation that is a hallmark of lipin 1–deficient fatty liver dystrophy (fld) mice during the neonatal period (35, 42). We found that neither neonatal nor adult liver from lipin 1–deficient mice has elevated CCTα levels (Supplemental Figure 4D), suggesting a distinct mechanism for the lipid accumulation from that occurring in Lpin2/3-KO intestine.

Lipin 2 or 3 PAP activity is required for lipid compartmentalization in enterocytes. To investigate how lipins 2 and 3 influence chylomicron production, we visualized the fate of dietary lipids in Lpin2/3-KO intestine. BODIPY-labeled fatty acids and olive oil were given by gastric gavage, and the location of the BODIPY label was determined by fluorescence microscopy 2 hours later (Figure 4A). Fluorescent fatty acids were incorporated into abundant droplets throughout the apical and basolateral regions in WT enterocytes but accumulated in smaller lipid droplets distributed primarily in the apical region in Lpin2/3-KO enterocytes. Note that this technique allows detection only of the lipids provided in the oil gavage, and does not reveal the distribution of lipids that have previously accumulated within the Lpin2/3-KO enterocyte.

Figure 4 Aberrant lipid compartmentalization in response to an acute fat load in Lpin2/3-KO intestine. (A) Distribution of fluorescence in proximal small intestine of mice 2 hours after oral gavage of oil containing BODIPY-labeled fatty acids. Upper: Fluorescence image of lipid droplet (LD) distribution. Middle: Overlay of fluorescence image and bright field with DAPI nuclear stain (blue). Lower: Enlarged image of single villus tip showing LD localization to both apical (A) and basolateral (B) regions of enterocytes in WT enterocytes (left) and primarily to the apical region in Lpin2/3-KO enterocytes (right). Representative of 2 experiments. (B) LDs marked by BODIPY (green) associate with the ER protein calnexin in the proximal small intestine of WT but not Lpin2/3-KO mice. The image was taken 2 hours after oil gavage with BODIPY-labeled fatty acids. Nuclei are stained blue with DAPI. (C) ApoB associates with LDs in WT but not in Lpin2/3-KO enterocytes. Image taken 2 hours after oil gavage with BODIPY-labeled fatty acids. (D) Partial colocalization of lipin 2 and apoB proteins on the surface of LDs in the proximal small intestine of WT mice. The image was taken 2 hours after oil gavage with BODIPY-labeled fatty acids.

We assessed the localization of BODIPY-labeled lipids, relative to the ER markers calnexin and apoB, by confocal microscopy. In WT enterocytes, calnexin was present near BODIPY-labeled lipids (Figure 4B). Calnexin staining and BODIPY-labeled lipid droplets were visible but did not colocalize in Lpin2/3-KO enterocytes. Furthermore, apoB was juxtaposed with lipid droplets in WT enterocytes, but not in Lpin2/3-KO mice (Figure 4C). In WT enterocytes, lipin 2 and apoB partially colocalized (Figure 4D), suggesting that lipin 2 is present at sites of lipid–apoB48 association during chylomicron assembly.

To further investigate how lipins 2 and 3 influence lipid compartmentalization and chylomicron biogenesis, we inactivated LPIN2 and LPIN3 in HT-29 human intestinal epithelial cells with CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing (Supplemental Figure 7A). The absence of lipins 2 and 3 was confirmed by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 7B). LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells had the same lipid compartmentalization defect seen in vivo (Figure 5A). LPIN2/3-KO cells formed a uniform population of lipid droplets, whereas WT cells synthesized droplets with a bimodal size distribution (Figure 5A). Total cellular TAG levels were similar in WT and LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells under basal culture conditions and after oleate loading (Figure 5B). However, PC levels were elevated in LPIN2/3-KO cells. Thus, it appears that lipins 2 and 3 are not required for the initial incorporation of fatty acids into TAG but are required for PC homeostasis and normal lipid droplet distribution.

Figure 5 PAP activity from lipins 2 and 3 is required for normal lipid droplet size distribution and PC levels in enterocytes. (A) Lipins 2 and 3 are required for normal lipid droplet (LD) size and distribution. Upper: Fluorescence image of LDs in enterocyte-like HT-29 cells 24 hours after loading with 400 μM oleate containing BODIPY-labeled fatty acids. Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). Lower: Size distribution of LDs from experiment depicted in upper panel. Diameters of LDs from at least 30 cells of each genotype were measured. (B) Lipins 2 and 3 do not influence TAG levels but do influence PC levels in HT-29 intestinal cells after acute fatty acid loading. Cellular TAG and PC were quantified under basal culture conditions and after loading with oleate for 24 hours. Average ± SD, n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by t test (left) or ANOVA (right). (C) Restoration of lipin 2 PAP activity to LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells normalizes LD size distribution. Upper: Fluorescence image of LDs in LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells transfected with WT lipin 2 expression vector or lipin 2 mutant lacking PAP and possessing coactivator activity. Lower: Size distribution of LDs from the experiment depicted in the upper panel. Not shown: red fluorescence derived from cotransfection with Sec61–cherry was used to identify cells successfully transfected with lipin 2, and only those cells were assessed for LD size. (D and E) Lipin 2 PAP activity restores PC and PA in LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells. LPIN2/3-KO cells were infected with adenovirus expressing LacZ, WT lipin 2, or PAP-mutant lipin 2. Cellular PC and PA were quantified in cells cultured in basal medium or with oleate for 24 hours. Average ± SD, n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by ANOVA.

Next, we determined whether TAG compartmentalization in enterocytes requires the PAP activity or coactivator function of lipins. LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells were reconstituted with WT lipin 2 (PAP and coactivator function) or with lipin 2D686E, a mutant that has only coactivator function (30). Only WT lipin 2 restored the bimodal lipid droplet distribution (Figure 5C) and reduced PC concentration (Figure 5D). Consistent with impaired PAP enzymatic activity, PA accumulated in Lpin2/3-KO intestine (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4A) and LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells, and PA levels were normalized when LPIN2/3-KO cells were reconstituted with WT lipin 2 (Figure 5E). These findings indicate that lipin PAP enzymatic activity is critical for normal TAG compartmentalization in enterocytes and raise the possibility that PC and PA levels influence this process.

Lipin PAP activity is required for assembly of apoB48 into lipid-containing particles. We hypothesized that lipins 2 and 3 act during the association of TAG with apoB48 in the ER lumen, a crucial step of chylomicron production. To assess lipidation of apoB48, we fractionated WT and LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells by sucrose gradient ultracentrifugation after culture under basal conditions or oleate loading. In both genotypes, lipid-containing fractions were identified by the presence of perilipin 2 (boxed lanes 1–4 in Figure 6A). In WT cells, these fractions contained the ER protein calnexin, which was more abundant in the lipid-containing fractions after oleate loading. In LPIN2/3-KO cells, however, calnexin appeared only in the high-density pellet at the bottom of the gradient. Of note, apoB48 was present in lipid-associated fractions 3–4 after oleate loading of WT cells but not LPIN2/3-KO cells (Figure 6A). ApoB48 was present in cells of both genotypes in the high-density pellet. The association of apoB48 and calnexin with lipids was restored in LPIN2/3-KO cells by complementation with WT lipin 2, but not by mutant lipin 2 harboring only coactivator activity (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Lipin PAP activity is required for apoB48 association with lipid for chylomicron assembly. (A) Analysis of apoB48 association with lipids by density gradient centrifugation followed by immunoblot to detect proteins across fractions. The lipid droplet–containing (LD-containing) fractions (outlined by blue box) were defined by the presence of perilipin 2. In WT cells, lipids were associated with the ER (calnexin), and apoB48 was present in LD fractions after oleate loading. In LPIN2/3-KO cells, neither apoB48 nor calnexin was present in LD fractions, even after oleate loading. Additionally, CCTα levels were elevated and appeared in the LD fractions even under basal conditions, which was not observed in WT cells. (B) Lipin PAP activity is required for apoB48 association with lipids in intestinal cells. LPIN2/3-KO cells were infected with adenovirus expressing WT lipin 2 or PAP-mutant lipin 2. Cells loaded with oleate were assessed for the presence of apoB48 in LD fractions. (C) Lipin PAP activity modulates CCTα protein levels. Elevated CCTα protein levels in LPIN2/3-KO cells under basal culture conditions are normalized by introduction of adenoviral vectors for WT, but not PAP-mutant, lipin 2. (D) CCTα inhibitor reduces PC and PA levels in WT HT-29 cells. Average ± SD, n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by t test. (E) Fluorescence image (upper) and size distribution (lower) of LDs in LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells loaded with oleate without or with addition of CCTα inhibitor. n ≥ 30. Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). (F) CCTα inhibitor restores calnexin and apoB48 association with lipid-containing fractions from LPIN2/3-KO cells loaded with oleate. Blots shown throughout this figure are each representative of a single experiment, but the experiments in panels A–C and F are each variations of a similar experiment, such that in composite, the patterns for WT and Lpin2/3-KO mice were each replicated in at least 3 independent trials. Blots in A, C, and F were run with the same samples contemporaneously.

Lipin PAP activity influences apoB48 lipidation by modulating CCTα. Because PC levels are elevated in lipin 2/3–deficient enterocytes — and also because those cells harbor membrane stacks — we assessed the distribution of CCTα in HT-29 cells grown under basal conditions and after oleate loading. CCTα localizes to the cytosol, nucleus, or lipid droplets. Localization to lipid droplets may activate CCTα enzymatic activity (43). In WT cells grown under basal conditions, CCTα was present in non-lipid fractions (5–10) and was associated with lipid fractions only after oleate loading. In LPIN2/3-KO cells, however, CCTα was associated with lipid fractions even without oleate loading (Figure 6A). In WT cells, CCTα protein levels increased in response to oleate loading, whereas in LPIN2/3-KO cells CCTα protein levels were constitutively elevated, even without oleate loading (Figure 6C). As observed with lipin 2/3–deficient mouse intestine (Figure 3F), CCTα mRNA levels were not elevated in human HT-29 cells (Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting that the elevated protein levels are due to posttranscriptional mechanisms. The abundance of CCTα protein in LPIN2/3-KO cells was corrected by expression of WT lipin 2, but not by the lipin 2 PAP mutant (Figure 6C), indicating that lipin PAP activity is essential for the regulation of CCTα levels.

We next asked whether the increased CCTα activity and the resultant PC overproduction contribute to dysregulated chylomicron production in lipin 2/3–deficient enterocytes. If so, inhibition of CCTα activity should normalize both lipid distribution and the association of lipids with apoB48. Treatment of LPIN2/3-KO HT-29 cells with oleate in the presence of miltefosine, a CCTα inhibitor, reduced PC and PA levels (Figure 6D) and changed the distribution of BODIPY-labeled lipids. Rather than the small lipid droplets seen in lipin 2/3–deficient cells, we saw many larger lipid droplets and a bimodal distribution characteristic of WT cells (Figure 6E). Most notably, CCTα inhibition normalized the distribution of proteins, as judged by differential centrifugation. As described earlier, LPIN2/3-KO cells showed minimal occurrence of apoB48 and calnexin in the perilipin 2–containing fractions, whereas CCTα inhibition led to a robust association of apoB48 and calnexin in those fractions (Figure 6F). In sum, our findings indicate that lipin PAP activity is a critical determinant of phospholipid synthesis, which affects TAG partitioning into the ER lumen to associate with the key chylomicron protein, apoB48.