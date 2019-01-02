Commentary 10.1172/JCI125318

To absorb fat — supersize my lipid droplets

Ira J. Goldberg1 and M. Mahmood Hussain2

1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

2Diabetes and Obesity Research Center, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ira. J. Goldberg, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University School of Medicine, 345 East 30th Street, New York, New York 10016, USA. Phone: 646.501.0589; Email: Ira.Goldberg@nyulangonemc.org.

Find articles by Goldberg, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

2Diabetes and Obesity Research Center, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ira. J. Goldberg, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University School of Medicine, 345 East 30th Street, New York, New York 10016, USA. Phone: 646.501.0589; Email: Ira.Goldberg@nyulangonemc.org.

Find articles by Hussain, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published December 3, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):58–59. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125318.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 3, 2018 - Version history

Lipins play important roles in adipogenesis, insulin sensitivity, and gene regulation, and mutations in these genes cause lipodystrophy, myoglobinuria, and inflammatory disorders. While all lipins (lipin 1, 2, and 3) act as phosphatidic acid phosphatase (PAP) enzymes, which are required for triacylglycerol (TAG) synthesis from glycerol 3-phosphate, lipin 1 has been the focus of most of the lipin-related research. In the current issue of the JCI, Zhang et al. show that while lipin 2 and 3 are expendable for the incorporation of dietary fatty acids into triglycerides, lipin 2/3 PAP activity has a critical role in phospholipid homeostasis and chylomicron assembly in enterocytes.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
59 Page 58 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement