To absorb fat — supersize my lipid droplets

Commentary 10.1172/JCI125318
1Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.
2Diabetes and Obesity Research Center, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Ira. J. Goldberg, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University School of Medicine, 345 East 30th Street, New York, New York 10016, USA. Phone: 646.501.0589; Email: Ira.Goldberg@nyulangonemc.org.
First published December 3, 2018 - More info
Lipins play important roles in adipogenesis, insulin sensitivity, and gene regulation, and mutations in these genes cause lipodystrophy, myoglobinuria, and inflammatory disorders. While all lipins (lipin 1, 2, and 3) act as phosphatidic acid phosphatase (PAP) enzymes, which are required for triacylglycerol (TAG) synthesis from glycerol 3-phosphate, lipin 1 has been the focus of most of the lipin-related research. In the current issue of the JCI, Zhang et al. show that while lipin 2 and 3 are expendable for the incorporation of dietary fatty acids into triglycerides, lipin 2/3 PAP activity has a critical role in phospholipid homeostasis and chylomicron assembly in enterocytes.
