Elevated circulating amyloid concentrations in obesity and diabetes promote vascular dysfunction

Human study populations. Study 1: The Genetics of Diabetes Audit and Research in Tayside Scotland (GoDARTS) project was established in 2005 to identify genetic risk factors for diabetes and its complications (51). Participants, including individuals with and without diabetes, are all required to complete a lifestyle questionnaire, a baseline clinical examination, and provide their biological samples. All participants provided broad informed consent for their health information from the National Health Service (NHS) and biological samples to be anonymously linked to the study for future scientific research. The linked health information includes their personal health status, their general practice clinic visits, outpatient appointments, prescribing history, and hospital admissions.

Study 2: All participants gave informed written consent. Participants in this study were recruited as part of the “surrogate markers for micro- and macro-vascular hard endpoints for innovative diabetes tools” (SUMMIT) study (IMI grant number 115006; http://www.imi-summit.eu) from the Scottish Primary Care Research Network, the Scottish Diabetes Research Network, Secondary Care Diabetes Clinics, and through advertising such as posters and leaflets. Details of the SUMMIT study and plasma sampling are described in detail elsewhere (52).

Two groups of participants were included: (a) Patients with T2D with or without diagnosed cardiovascular disease. (b) A control group of subjects without T2D but matched for gender and age (±5 years) and type of cardiovascular disease complication.

Presence of cardiovascular disease included a medical history of myocardial infarction, percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary arterial bypass graft, unstable angina, and specialist-diagnosed cerebrovascular event from Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Assessment of endothelial function in humans. Endothelial function was measured using an EndoPat (Itamar Medical), as described previously (53). In brief, the index fingers or middle fingers were placed in pneumo-electric tubes and arterial pulsatile volume changes were recorded continuously from both hands. Following 8 minutes of rest, a BP cuff on the upper arm was inflated to 200 mmHg for 5 minutes to induce ischemia. On release of the pressure cuff, the subsequent reactive hyperemia and arterial dilation mediated was recorded for 10 minutes. The reactive hyperemia index (RHI) was calculated and expressed as a ratio of the postocclusion to preocclusion signal amplitudes.

Assessment of human mammary artery transcripts. Human studies included 115 prospectively enrolled patients undergoing coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery at the John Radcliffe hospital, Oxford University NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom. Exclusion criteria included any active inflammatory, neoplastic, renal, or hepatic disease. During surgery, segments of internal mammary artery (IMA) were collected, transferred to the lab on ice, and snap-frozen at –80°C for subsequent gene expression studies. All patients provided written informed consent before enrolment. The demographic characteristics of the participants are presented in Supplemental Table 1. IMA samples were harvested at the time of CABG and transferred to the lab in oxygenated (95% O 2 /5% CO 2 ) ice-cold Krebs-Henseleit buffer. There, the vessel lumen was flushed gently with an insulin syringe to remove excess blood. Vessels were then separated from the surrounding adventitial and adipose tissue under magnification. The same anesthetics were used in all cases, and each sample was always obtained at the same stage of the operation, to limit interpatient variability. IMA samples were finally snap-frozen in TRI reagent (MilliporeSigma) and stored at –80°C until used for RNA isolation. Total RNA was isolated by phenol/chloroform (1:5 ratio) separation followed by isopropanol precipitation and 70% ethanol cleanup. RNA concentration and quality were evaluated spectrophotometrically on a NanoDrop ND-1000. RNA was reverse transcribed to cDNA by using SuperScript VILO Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions and extending the cDNA synthesis step to 2 hours at 60°C on a Veriti thermal cycler (ABI). Quantitative real-time PCR was performed by TaqMan chemistry, using the standard universal TaqMan protocol as indicated by the manufacturer, on a QuantStudio 7 flex real-time PCR system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). All samples were run in duplicate using 5 ng of cDNA as starting mass. A number of standard dilutions of a pooled vascular cDNA sample were run on the same plate as the experimental samples in order to calculate the efficiency of the probes used; data analysis was then performed by the Pfaffl method. GAPDH was used as housekeeping gene for human vascular tissue. The IDs of the TaqMan probes used are: GAPDH, Hs02786624_g1; BACE1, Hs01121195_m1.

Mouse studies. Mice were given free access to food and water and maintained on a 12-hour light/dark cycle. Male hemizygotic B6.129-Tg(APPSw)40Btla/Mmjax (JAX 34831; transgenic [Tg] mice expressing human APP containing the familial AD Swedish double mutation K670N/M671L; hAPP Sw ) or male hemizygotic B6.Cg-Tg(Thy1-APP)3Somm/J (JAX 030504; Tg mice expressing human APP with the Swedish double mutation under the Thy1 promoter; hAPP23) were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory (29, 32). Male and female BACE1-Tg transgenic mice on the C57BL/6J background (backcrossed >10 times) provided BACE1-KO mice and WT control littermates (26). For dietary studies, mice were fed RC (4% calories from fat: RMI 505) throughout the duration of study or at 8–10 weeks old were switched to a HF (45% calories from fat: SDS 824053) diet (see Supplemental Table 2 for further details of composition) for the remainder of the study (i.e., 5 weeks or 20 weeks [referred to as DIO HF feeding]). Only males were used in the APP, M-3, and Aβ studies. However, both male and female mice were used in the BACE1-KO studies, with roughly equal percentages of each sex in each group. Osmotic minipumps (2004 model, Alzet) were implanted under inhaled isoflurane anesthesia (1 L/min) and delivered the BACE1 inhibitor M-3 (10 mg/kg/day) (54) or vehicle (50:50 DMSO/phosphate-buffered saline [PBS]) subcutaneously (s.c.) for 28 days into WT mice fed an HF diet for 20 weeks (DIO mice). Aβ42 or scrambled peptide (ScrP; 3.36 μg/kg) was infused s.c. for 28 days via an osmotic minipump into 12-week-old WT mice on RC diet or WT mice fed an HF diet for 1 week before surgery. These latter mice, along with hAPP Sw and hAPP23 mouse groups, had their microvascular function determined at approximately 16 weeks of age.

Assessment of microvascular function in mice. Two days before the measurements, hair was removed from the flank area of the mouse using a combination of shaving and commercially available depilatory cream (Nair). For microvascular assessments, mice were anesthetized (isoflurane, Abbott Laboratories) and body temperature was maintained at 37°C using a heat mat before iontophoresis of phenylephrine (PE), ACh, or SNP. A laser Doppler imager (LDI, Moor Instruments) was used to measure skin microvascular perfusion noninvasively. The LDI performs scans continuously during the iontophoresis period and provides a measure of microvascular blood perfusion (in arbitrary perfusion units [AU]) as a function of the number of red blood cells multiplied by their mean velocity. Color-coded images are generated for each perfusion scan and numerical outputs are produced using proprietary software (moorLDI software, version 5.3, Moor Instruments). An iontophoresis chamber (ION6 probe, Moor Instruments), consisting of a 20-mm internal diameter ring with a wire electrode running around the inner surface, was attached to the flank using double-sided adhesive tape. A reference electrode pad was attached to the underside of the animal to complete the iontophoresis circuit. To standardize baseline perfusion, blood vessels were preconstricted with iontophoresis of 1% PE for 5 minutes (current = 100 μA), followed by iontophoresis of 2% ACh (endothelium-dependent) for 10 minutes (current = 100 μA). At a different site on the opposite flank, 2% SNP (endothelium-independent) was delivered by iontophoresis for 10 minutes (current = 100 μA). To determine the contribution of endothelium-derived NO to ACh-mediated vasodilation, microvascular responses to ACh were assessed after pretreatment with the nonselective inhibitor of NO synthase, L-NAME (MilliporeSigma). L-NAME (20 mg/kg) was administered i.p. 30 minutes before assessment of ACh-mediated vasodilation (52).

To determine the maximum microvascular dilator capacity, a hyperemic response was initiated, on a separate occasion, by localized heating of the skin to 42°C using a specially designed heating probe (SH02 Skin Heating Unit and SHP3 probe, Moor Instruments). Animals were anesthetized as described above and a skin heating probe with an internal diameter of 20 mm and an inner ring heating electrode providing a total surface area of 3.2 cm2 was attached to the flank using double-sided adhesive rings (IAD, Moor Instruments). Baseline measurements of perfusion were taken for 5 minutes using the LDI, followed by continual assessment of microvascular responses to localized heating of the skin as the temperature within the heating chamber was increased at a rate of 1°C/min until a maximum temperature of 44°C was achieved. This was maintained for a period of more than 10 minutes, which was sufficient to induce a plateaued maximum vasodilation in the skin microcirculation. Perfusion images were analyzed using propriety software (Moor Instruments, version 5.3) and are expressed as percentage delta response, which was calculated as (maximum vasodilation in response to ACh [or SNP] – maximum vasoconstriction in response to PE [i.e., a baseline arbitrarily set to 100%]). For localized heating, data are expressed as percentage change from baseline perfusion at 25°C–30°C.

BP. BP and heart rate were assessed at the terminal time point using the CODA noninvasive blood pressure system (Kent Scientific). This system consists of an occlusion cuff and a volume pressure-recording (VPR) cuff placed around the tail of the animal. Mice that underwent minipump implantation had BP measurements made under anesthesia.

Protein expression and BACE1 activity. Aortas were dissected, cleaned, washed in ice-cold PBS, and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Tissue was homogenized using a probe sonicator (Soniprep 150, MSE) in lysis buffer (26). For immunoblotting, 20 μg aortic lysate was separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. The details of all primary antibodies used for immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, or immunoblot, suppliers, species, and dilution are shown in Supplemental Table 3. BACE1 activity was determined, indirectly, by measuring plasma and tissue levels of the shed soluble product of APP cleavage, sAPPβ.

Immunohistochemistry. Thoracic aorta was dissected and cleaned of perivascular fat before fixation in neutral buffered 10% formalin for 48 hours. Tissues were embedded in paraffin before 4-μm-thickness sectioning produced using a microtome (Leica). Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded human temporal artery sections were provided by Tayside Biorepository from the Tayside pathology archive. Mouse and human sections were stained for BACE1 (1:3000, N1C1, GeneTex). For immunofluorescence studies, mice were perfused with PBS followed by formalin. Aortas were dissected and cleaned of adventitial tissue and stored in 10% formal saline. Aortas were paraffin embedded and sectioned at 14 μm. Sections were baked at 60°C for 2 hours, before dewaxing. Antigen retrieval was performed using trisodium citrate buffer, pH 6, and placed in pressure cooker for antigen retrieval. Sections were permeabilized in PBS plus 0.5% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, and then blocked for 1 hour (PBS + 0.2% BSA+ 10% normal goat serum). Following a PBS wash, sections were incubated with primary antibodies (BACE1, smooth muscle actin [SMA], or CD31) diluted in PBS plus 0.2% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature. Following removal of primary antibodies, sections were washed 3 times, 5 minutes each in PBS before incubation with secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-mouse, Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-rabbit, 1:500; Thermo Fisher Scientific) plus 1 μg/mL Hoechst for 1 hour at room temperature. Following removal of secondary antibodies, sections were washed 3 times, 5 minutes each in PBS before mounting with Vectashield H1000, coverslips sealed with nail polish, and stored at 4°C until imaged.

Analysis of aortic structure. Mice were terminally anesthetized and perfusion-fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS (pH 7.2) (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Entire aortic trees were harvested and stored for up to 7 days in 4% PFA solution to ensure complete fixation. The aortic arch was removed and dissected free of fat and other tissue and stained with Oil Red O (MilliporeSigma). Stained aortas were twice washed in 60% isopropanol, opened, and mounted en face before being imaged digitally using an Olympus SZ61 dissecting microscope (magnification: ×12; Olympus Corporation) and QImaging QICAM Fast 1394 camera (Teledyne QImaging). Lipid burden was quantified from these images using Image-Pro Plus 6.0 software (Media Cybernetics). The perirenal section of the aorta was embedded in Optimal Cutting Temperature compound (VWR International) and 10-μm sections produced using a cryostat (Leica Biosystems). Sections were stained for VSMCs using a rabbit anti–α-smooth muscle actin primary antibody and a goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 647 secondary antibody (A21246, 1:200; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sections were costained with isolectin-B4 conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (I21411, 1:100; Thermo Fisher Scientific) as an endothelial and macrophage marker. Slides were then mounted using DAPI Fluoromount-G mounting medium (0100-20; Southern Biotech). Imaging was performed using a Zeiss LSM880 confocal microscope with ZEN Black Software (Zeiss) and images analyzed using ImageJ open-source software (NIH).

Aβ and sAPPβ measurement. Aβ40, Aβ42, and sAPPβ were measured in mouse plasma and aortic lysate by ELISA as per the manufacturer’s instructions (Meso Scale Discovery). Human plasma Aβ40 and Aβ42 in T2D patients and controls (Study 1: GoDARTS samples) were measured by ELISA (WAKO), with the operator blinded to group membership, performed before obtaining the Simoa platform. The Aβ42 samples were measured after an 8-fold dilution with an interassay variation of 1.49% and a lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) of 0.1 pg/mL. Human plasma Aβ42 (Study 2: SUMMIT samples) was determined in duplicate from each sample using the Simoa HD-1 analyzer (Quanterix) by the University of Dundee immunoassay core facility staff, who were blinded to group membership, using a human Aβ42 assay kit (Simoa Human Aβ42). The Aβ42 samples were measured after a 4-fold dilution with an interassay variation of 5.4% and a LLOQ of 0.137 pg/mL.

Blood chemistry. Plasma total NO (NOx) concentration was determined using a total NO assay kit (Enzo Life Sciences). Plasma samples underwent ultrafiltration through a 10,000 MWCO filter (Merck Millipore) before quantification. ET-1 levels were measured by ELISA (R&D Systems). cGMP levels were measured in aortic lysates by ELISA (Cayman Chemical) following purification with 6% trichloroacetic acid and acetylation using 4 M potassium hydroxide. Blood glucose was measured in overnight-fasted mice using a glucometer (Bayer).

Statistics. Data sets were analyzed for statistical significance using GraphPad Prism 6. Sample size was determined according to our previous studies and published reports describing similar experimental procedures. For mouse studies, the investigators were not blinded to treatment groups. All vascular studies and subsequent analyses on patients were carried out by operators who were blinded to the status of the individual with respect to presence of diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Values are shown as means ± SEM, except for results from the SUMMIT study, which are presented as means ± SD. Significance (P ≤ 0.05) was determined by unpaired Student’s t test, when 2 groups were compared. When 3 or more groups were compared 2-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test) examined the main factors of diet and genotype for an interaction. All data were tested for normality using the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. All data, apart from densitometry analysis of immunoblots, passed this test (P > 0.05). Consequently, the immunoblot data were analyzed for 2 or multiple groups using Mann-Whitney U and Kruskal-Wallis tests, respectively. All normally distributed data sets containing n > 6 were tested for outliers using the Grubbs test. The association between endothelial function in the human study and Aβ42 and other parameters was assessed using linear regression.

Study approval. All animal care, experimental protocols, and procedures were performed in accordance with the Animal Scientific Procedures Act (1986), with approval of University of Dundee Ethics Committee. For human studies 1 and 2, research conformed to the declaration of Helsinki and was approved by Tayside Committee on Medical Research Ethics (REC reference 053/04) and the East of Scotland Research Ethics Service (Tayside Committee; 10/S1402/44), respectively. For IMA samples, the study protocols agreed with the Declaration of Helsinki principles and were approved by the local Research Ethics Committee (Oxford REC 11/SC/0140). Ethical approval for human temporal artery samples was obtained through Tayside Biorepository (TR382).